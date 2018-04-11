U.S. Attorney John Lausch Discusses DOJ Responsive Document Release…

U.S. Attorney John Lausch appears on Fox and Friends morning show to discuss the ongoing issue of releasing documents to congress yet retain integrity of potential criminal evidence that may be used in future proceedings.

Lausch notes the FBI two-page document that initiated the 2016 FBI counterintelligence operation against candidate Donald Trump is not under his authority to release.

9 Responses to U.S. Attorney John Lausch Discusses DOJ Responsive Document Release…

  1. Sunny D says:
    April 11, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    It needs to be released, it needs to happen soon. It all needs to come out sooner rather than later

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Ron Myles says:
    April 11, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    Congress should impeach the corrupt leadership in the FBI and DOJ!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. erin1234567 says:
    April 11, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    Would that mean that the FISA abuse memo is being retained to pursue criminal charges?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Pentheus says:
    April 11, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    “we are committed to release everything that doesn’t make us look bad”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. andy says:
    April 11, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    “there might be grand jury material in those documents” – Stop teasing us.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Perot Conservative says:
    April 11, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    Barack Obama said he would release it… as soon as Valerie gives him permission.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. stringplayer55 says:
    April 11, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    The DOJ needs to do a better job of making it crystal clear that there some documents are not being handed over because they have use in criminal proceedings.

    What proportion of the documents requested by Congress are being held because they have application for criminal proceedings?
    – Sessions has indicated that there are sealed indictments, meaning that some work has been done to get to criminal proceedings. <What, in broad terms, is the reason that those indictments remain sealed? Is an even larger case being considered that requires that criminal proceedings begun now would compromise the ability to bring future cases to trial?
    Is there some time frame by which the DOJ expects to bring the first case (or cases) to trial?

    If the DOJ could give the public – and Congress – answers to these questions (and I’m sure a few others), that would go a long way toward restoring confidence that the FBI and DOJ are not just ducking Congress’ oversight responsibility.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Pat Frederick says:
    April 11, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    i loved the phrase “redaction due to embarrassment”…clearly describing the whole Strzok/Contreras relationship redaction.
    didn’t care for the interviewers’ attitude–did you fix everything yet? you’ve been on the job for a few days–it should be streamlined and smooth sailing now, right? gees

    Like

    Reply

