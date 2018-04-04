Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses the Big Picture Trade Confrontation With Duplicitous Panda…

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears on CNBC earlier today to talk specifically about U.S-China trade resets, confrontation and negotiations. Secretary Ross cuts right through the chaff and countermeasures and gets right to the primary issues.
When questioned about the myriad of downstream issues, Secretary Ross stays focused on the big picture. GREAT INTERVIEW (there are multiple segments where it’s almost impossible not to laugh during Wilburine’s gnat-swatting):
SD, brilliant quote. I ALMOST want to join twippster just so I follow The Last Refuge.
No need to “join”:
https://mobile.twitter.com/TheLastRefuge2
If there *were* genuine total free trade, that would be great.
Absent that, evenhanded mutual treatment is the most functional and fairest option…
Press is determined to get Secretary Ross to admit we are in a trade war – he says he thinks it is overblown – the world is beginning to recognize that China’s behavior is a bit out of control –
They are just so scared of these tariffs – the reason for the US list is very simple – we did a survey on those products we are not dependent upon – the ease with which we can substitute is quite evident – however – intellectual property is our future – we must protect it –
Our moves were based on facts – on bad behavior – our position – for Chinese it is a tit-for-tat –
We have an objection to a violation of the rules – they have to stop stealing intellectual property –
This President is intent on making it a level playing field – we are not looking for some big confession – what is essential is that they stop the behavior – they deny publicly that any of this exists – however – if they change their behavior – that is a good thing – (paraphrased)
Since China denies the bad behavior, they can stop doing it and save face. Love our Wilburine!
Exactly, amplify! Thanks for the clarification!
Joe really seemed nervous or unprepared for this interview today with Wilburine. Usually he is much more relaxed and articulate. Really kinda painful to watch him do the interview.
Agree – wouldn’t you be somewhat intimidated by this man? He is just so smart, savvy, and smooth – he just exudes confidence!
This was easily the worst interviewer in my 30+ years of watching CNBC. Wilburine was exceptional as always!
If Joe called Secretary Ross “Wilbur” one more time, I was going to scream……how annoying and what a childish attempt to put down our great Secretary.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or, as he used to known in bankruptcy circles, “The Wilbur”.
Maybe he should have replied to Joey Boy as “puppet”!
Imagine the yammering in his earpiece as they frantically swing for the fences when Joe knows they’re still in the dugout.
Would someone inform these jackasses that it’s Mr. Secretary, not Wilbur.
Good point, saw an article this morning on China adding Soybeans to the (tit-for-tat) list of US goods that they are adding a tariff on… except there’s one problem….
There isn’t enough world Soybean supply to make up for not consuming the USA’s share of production. In other words, there’s no alternative supply, and it can only harm China’s soybean demand (which is almost entirely pig farming, which becomes a basic food supply for their billion citizens). Their action will soon result in increase costs of food, which can only lead to civil instability.
Now that I think of it, I doubt that the Chinese government will explain it that way to their people. It’s probably going to be used to instigate hatred for the USA among their population (look what the USA is doing to us, starving you!) which beats the drums of war.
Simply set U.S. EXPORT TARIFFS on soybeans to everyone.
Credit non-Chinese countries back for internally-consumed soybeans IN RETURN for their agreement to eliminate barriers on their imports from the U.S.A.
Announce that we decided to save China the expense of imposing the tariffs at their end.
Use the funds to Build the Wall to protect against Chinese Nationals invading America amongst the Invaders from Mexico.
Oh, gosh, PS – I sure hope not – however, in some cases, they will cut their nose off to spite their face – after all – they do not see the consequences of their actions – duplicity dupes!
TRUMP TWEET FROM EARLIER TODAY:
“We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the U.S. Now we have a Trade Deficit of $500 Billion a year, with Intellectual Property Theft of another $300 Billion. We cannot let this continue!”
Can always count on the President to calm the kiddies – lol
Hilarious and brilliant at the same time
Dumb people asking dumb questions. Wilbur wastes 19 mins of his life speaking to the experts!
I will be stealing this “intellectual property”…its too good not too
Regards,
Pres. Xi
In the politburo the conversations over the last 25 years has been,
“Hey, comrades, Mao never said that the yanks would be this stupid; but guess what? They are!”
“Anyways, I’ve ordered my new 5 mile long Island in the South China Sea, I know it’s ostentatious, but hey who cares, I’m rich beyond my wildest imaginations”
Genius level trolling.
“If they’re already denying it exists, stopping it shouldn’t be very embarassing”
Oh man….Wilbur Ross dealing with imbeciles…absolute imbeciles..I never watch the media, but I have to wonder if they are all like this? Are they all this stupid? ‘Can’t even put a logical thought/ sentence together…
From the little I’ve seen, pretty much so.
Appreciate the fact the female anchor at least addressed him as “Mr. Secretary” rather than simply calling him “Wilbur” like the other two did. Would an Obama cabinet appointee be addressed simply by their first name in a T.V. interview? Disrespectful.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I see what you’re saying, but I wouldn’t read too much into it, they likely know Mr. Ross by first name from their decades talking with him on air.
Even so, treehouseron, I’m sure you agree, no matter how familiar one is with the Commerce Secretary, it isn’t appropriate to gain Sec. Ross’s attention in a broadcast by starting with the word, “Hey….. ”
One of the male interviewers did that, didn’t catch which one.
Wilburine is unflappable, never so much as even a hint of change in his pulse. Sundance put it well regarding effortlessly swatting gnats. Very enjoyable interview.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Wilbur always make a good day even better! What a great guy.
IN MY NEXT LIFE I WANT TO BE WILBUR ROSS…
I hope everyone takes the time to view this clip. Ross is truly a SENSEI. NEVER shows exasperation, never talks down yet manages to demonstrate the stupidity of some people. If I were these anchors I would TAKE A WEEK OFF AND STUDY THE TREEHOUSE and learn something. These media types lose credibility every time they open their mouths…oh well I thoroughly enjoyed the laughs!!!
“Every time we open our mouths, people can look into our minds.”
Sec Ross: Well let’s put it into perspective, Joe, this 50 billion that they’re talking about amounts to about 3/10’s of 1% of our GDP; so it’s hardly life-threatening activity. LOLOL!
Then our Smooth Operator, Wilburine, moves right into our Smoother President’s tweet:
Bahahaha! I need tissue 🙂
No one is a better gnat swatter than Wilburine.
Totally unruffled, completely confident and competent demeanor.
LOVE this guy.
No surprise he and Trump get along so well.
How great is Wilbur? This great:
Brings his own props to interviews and just tears the press apart. LOL!!!
Thanks, Sundance, for so strongly recommending this interview… truly enjoyed it!
I can not imagine Wilbur Ross ever having a problem with high blood pressure. So calm, yet dangerous. Wilburine is…I am trying to think of a fitting….
Viciously calm.
Interesting that with over 95% of the Business, News Pundits and 60% of Congress and International Oriented Financiers declaring trade wars are bad and Trump is stupid because of the short term impacts on consumer goods and Wall Street International Businesses, not a one of them ever mentions:
1. The nation that builds stuff and creates stuff, then sells into a market with no competitors eventually gets to; name the prices and eventually also has total control over the “service economy” of that market (the USA). That very same nation, which creates and builds stuff, actually has a growing GDP and a potentially growing middle class composed of skilled workers.
2. It does not matter if Trump is placing tariffs on dumped goods, attacking intellectual property theft, attacking unfair monetary policy, or working a political issue because China can and will always make it a trade war as they know 95% of the media, big wall street money and the politician owned by big Wall Street Money support them. They also know their “trade war” attacks the most financially vulnerable in the US, consumers and/or those with retirement savings.
3. Trump is thinking future US economic security vs the very short sighted timelines and horizons of Wall Street and US investors.
One last item, saw it discussed across the business news outlets that GD need to b defined to account for the US being a “service economy”. Again, they fail to realize or ignore the fact that the person controlling the manufacturing gets to control the services (especially the skilled labor end of creating and providing services).
Darn internet, …”that GDP needs to be redefined…”
