President Trump Makes Brief Remarks Prior to Attending Easter Service…

Earlier today President Trump tweeted concern about the politicization of border security and the unwillingness of Mexico to confront their side of the equation. [the three tweets from POTUS Trump follow the video snippet]
Before attending Easter Mass today, President Donald Trump briefly paused and responded to a question about his calling out Mexico for not helping the U.S. secure the border. WATCH:
It is against Mexico’s interests to stop the outflow of illegal aliens into the United States. Much of the Mexican economy is dependent on the exfiltration of U.S. wealth through Mexican nationals sending money back to Mexico from the U.S.
The amount of money services (Western Union) used by Mexican Nationals to transfer dollars to their friends and family in Mexico exceeds the entire energy sector of the Mexican economy. Hopefully President Trump will follow through on plans to exit NAFTA.
U.S. Constitution, Article IV, Section 4.: Guaranteed.
Article IV Section 4.
The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.
It is about time General Mattis and the Pentagon stepped up to the plate and offered to do their jobs. Instead, they want to play “games” with their “toys” overseas meddling in other countries, when their PRIMARY responsibility is right here at home. I personally think we could close down half of the military facilities we have scattered around the globe and be better off. Put the money into strategic bases we really need. I forgot if the military has 800 golf courses or 800 overseas bases. Maybe it is both.
Remember the ‘doughboys’, time to stop the incursions is NOW!
Love it. Great comment and oh so true–
The irony. We are engaged in the longest war in US history with meaningless stakes all the while our country is being invaded. When the founders envisioned our military they didn’t foresee us scattered across the globe “searching for monsters to destroy” but closer to home.
New to CTH last 2 mos or so. Love it! Have enjoyed reading all the educated posters and love to read late at nite, after midnite when I can’t sleep.
Welcome to the Tree house Julie! I’m often here late at night, so I’ll be joining you on the branches. 😀
Apply this to the ILLEGAL ALIENS that are already here as well.
Yep! I think our patience has worn thin with the Dem Socialists. They want to keep all the Criminal Invaders, not just the DACAs.
So… All or Nothing? …. Bang! This SHTF… so now you get NOTHING!
Deport them all!
Guaranteed. This is no longer an immigration issue. These thousands represent an invasion with Mexico as an aggressor. Military action is required and a protective barrier along the border to guarantee our sovereignty. No longer a legislative issue. It’s a commander in chief matter.
LikeLiked by 7 people
There you go! Got that right!
Until one of the radical Federal judges decrees otherwise.
Part of the problem we have with all of these issues is an out of control judiciary.
National Emergency trumps all that Libtard maneuvering! (Pun intended)
Go get em Mr. President! Tell em who’s boss!
btw, Tiffany and FLOTUS looked lovely.
Nice to see Tiffany again. I think she has been in law school.
Indeed Pam, lovely ladies, accompanied by the best Boss this country has ever had 😁🇺🇸😎
It’s time to play hardball with Mexico…..
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mexican_standoff
Absolutely! Cut off all Foreign Aid to Mexico until they return these people to where ever they came into Mexico. Now! Don’t wait for them to get to the border!
All of these latest invaders, when caught should be immediately bused to the nearest border crossing and returned to Mexico. If the Mexicans refuse to take them, CLOSE the freaking border on the American side and leave the Pueblos Sin Fronteras on the bridge, or space between the gates.. “Pueblos Sin Pais” until the Mexicans send them back. Accept no one crossing into the US but American Citizens returning, one time only. Allow people to go to Mexico, but not to return to the US until Diplomatic Relations are normalized.
If Mexico does not take these people back in 12 hours, close all border crossings and cancel all visas for Mexican Nationals coming into the US, order all American tourists home, and close all American Consulates 12 hours later.for any business other than helping American Citizens.
No more Mr. Nice Gringo! They have pushed us too much, too far, too often!
Declare a National Emergency. Militarize the Border. Use Armed Civilian Volunteers! Whatever it takes but STOP IT NOW!
NO MAS! Comprende ahora! NO MAS!
Congress must pass the Southern Border Defense Act. The Act would put a 10% tax on any money wired via Western Union from the US to Mexico. The tax collected would be used to build the Southern Border Defense…the Wall, increase the number of ICE agents and fund all aspects of border security. In 2017 the amount of money wired from the US to Mexico exceeded $26 billion. The Wall could be paid for in ten years.
If we build the Wall, it will pay for itself in a short time. The cost attributed to Criminal Invaders is way over $100 Billion/year! The Wall will stop it. Then the ones we deport will stay deported, not just turn around and come back. It may take a while, especially to deport all the criminal Illegals, and the Welfare leeches, but we’ve got to START!
i just checked out their site. It is a payed for lefty org. It is an invasion by the traitors to america and what we stand for, therefore it has to be zero and his new national security team.
Details and links, please.
The only thing I saw inat clip was Melania’s dress-absolutely beautiful. sorry.
LOL.. me too. she just lovely, isn’t she?
The only thing I was watching was them holding hands! So much for Melania going to Merilargo to get away from him.
I would love to see the whole Stormy circus come crashing down and take CNN with it! And then I would love to see Melania walk into the Press Office and tell them all to leave her, her family, and her marriage alone!
ABSOLUTELY!
Can you imagine how many magazine covers Melania would grace if she were married to a Democrat? It must hurt the superficial Lefties a little…
It’s hard to imagine how childish you have to be to stomp your little feet and say “I’m not gonna design your clothes, Melania, cuz you’re married to HIM!”
And how stunning she looked at the Inauguration nonetheless. She’s not just the most beautiful First Lady in history, she’s best dressed, although Jackie was pretty good too.
meant “in that clip”
https://legiscan.com/US/text/HB1813/2017 – Border Wall Funding Act of 2017
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/1813/text
This needs to pass.
Yes.
“Don’t you want to help the DACA kids?”
That is what really stuck out for me listening to this from some idiot pretending to be a journalist, PDJT just finished saying about 30 seconds before that “the Democrats had their chance and they blew it”. Just as bad as what Sarah Sanders has to put up with every weekday.
I was just about to comment on that.
Its an argument posing as a question.
Passive-aggressive faux-journalism.
They still think they’re “speaking truth to power” and “pushing back” — apparently never hearing themselves all ask the same stupid question, usually rhetorical, dozens of times.
If they could see themselves through our eyes for five minutes it would change their lives. Such boring, self-delusional DNC pawns…
VERY FOE.
President Trump’s tweet…
No more DACA…
I wonder if he’s letting Democrats know DACA is dead for real. I can see that the president is absolutely fed up with this nonsense and the refusal to deal with this issue both from Congress and Mexico.
Has congress not figured out that some 78% of Americans want this border issue fixed? If they actually fix this they might actually have an approval rating of more than 4%.
Sure, I’d like to help them out. Which way did they come in?
Does anyone else see this human herd coming up through Mexico as potentially jumping the shark and shifting the narrative. They should be tracking them by satellite and showing the progress by the hour.
LikeLiked by 10 people
“caravans” of thosands of Central American men marching toward our border. (including a few women and babies for the cameras). Looks like Europe the last few years in the Spring and Summer. Someone wants the USA to end up like Germany and Sweden and Londonstan.
It reminds me of those scenes BUT we have DJT and MAGA and that is why the USA will not end up like Western EU. Now under say HRC and O we might have fallen but not under Trump.
Luckily for us, the Left always overplays their hand.
Since they cannot comprehend us, when they sense an inch — they go “whole Hogg”.
This “in your face” march of illegals was a call to arms for the Patriots, but the opposition truly believes they will be able to storm the gates.
History does indeed repeat itself. And a line has been drawn in the sand with this action.
(There are so many cliches’ in this post — I lost count! Although, they all seem to be applicable!. And truthfully, it was kind of fun.)
Trump will win this latest blip.
Total truth, my friend! It is up to President Trump to give the orders, We the People are behind him. Whatever it takes THIS must be stopped.
Obama started this crap, years ago; but it must end NOW!
Did you hear that loudmouth at the end yelling “do you not want to help the DACA kids”…
I keep hearing this “Daca-kid” crap >>> WTH is a Daca-kid? I’ve seen reports that the median age of these illegal aliens covered under DACA is 25 years old and some have been discovered to be 40 years old!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I just think that person who shouted that….question…is a bit confused. I don’t think it was about daca, but rather NECCO wafers at the Easter egg hunt. Nothing else makes sense.
Trump gave the DACAs and their Dem supporters a good chance. This is severe provocation. Follow the Money and I’ll bet the money for Pueblos Sin Fronteras came from Obama For Action, or their donors like Soros.
There has to be a Law against Conspiracy to Invade the United States, and that is what it is.
No Mas! Alto ahora!
Many are truly “undocumented” which means we don’t know how old they are. This is especially true of the so-called unaccompanied minors of 2014 who included MS-13 in their mid-twenties and beyond…but they could say whatever they wanted.
They don’t check.
I have a sneaking feeling that it’s a way to get some more
MS 13 fiends in to replace the ones that Sessions threw out.
Need to start impounding all remittances to Mexico. That would wake them up
LikeLiked by 11 people
Search every person entering and truck driving in. The traffic tailbacks could go to Mexico City and last for days or even weeks. And the same for planes and trains. They want to overwhelm the Border agents and INS? Return the favor. Make them wait for days and feed themselves while they do.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yep, get the paperwork ready, no one can cross into US from Mexico until all paperwork and health screenings are complete. In meantime Mexico will have to provide cost and place to house, feed, provide interpreters, child care, medical, dental, etc etc
Slow walk process so will take months or years.
A line for people with visas and a very, very long line for anyone without. I think most of them plan on not crossing at an official crossing point but rather rush that area near Chula Vista without a fence. They are NOT crossing at Texas because the local cops and the state will deploy law enforcement to round them up along with Border Patrol. They are going for a sanctuary, no law enforcement but Border Patrol state to swarm them. This has Soros financed Alinsky trained tactics all over it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Bull crap they run across their soccer fields during a high school game, i have seen the videos of the parents freaking out and no cops around.
. The cops and ice can’t protect all the border. Oh and by the way the invaders had bales of pot on their backs.
The cops in mexico let the south americans get on the train called the BEAST and let them ride on top, for a small fee. Most get robbed on the way or raped, but mexico doesn’t care, they want to cooperate with the demorats. It is a two way street. Cheap labor and voters for you and money and power for us. Just look at how brazen they are threatening to flood our borders with illegals, gang members and their terrorist cartels. They are getting support from the very top of the dems and soros groups. Hesbbola was aloud to continue their drug running after obama shut down Operation Cassablanca. They have paid lawyers ready to respond at a notice. Something they would never do for an American believing in the constitution.
Hez whatever
Bull crap yourself. I’ve seen sherif’s deputies arrest them in cow pastures a hundred miles inland then turn them over to Border Patrol.
That was only a small part of the border. While the cow patty footed invaders are being rounded up another 50 just slipped by.
by the the way, that was funny Boutis
There you go! Mexico wants to “punish” us? Give to them doubled.
Truckers? Sometime during the Obama administration, a “law” was passed to allow Mexican trucks unfettered access to the U.S. highways.
Does anyone remember this?
My thoughts were that this was going to be a disaster, and partly because English-speaking drivers have a hard enough time understanding the signage of the roadways — let alone those who do not read English.
I remember. I can’t remember the results but I hope 100% were inspected.
Have you ever watched Highway Thru Hell show in Canada (Weather Channel.) Almost all of the truckers who don’t know how to put on tire chains or just simply ignore the sign that say’s PUT ON CHAINS and then get stuck. Almost all of them are chinese or asian, Then they get pissed when they are showed how to put on tire chains properly, have to get towed up the hill and pay for it.
30% will slow torture their economy
LikeLiked by 2 people
From what I’ve been reading, it seems this new hoarde of invaders is coming from South of Mexico. They wouldn’t be considered Mexican nationals…so any cash they send back wouldn’t be going to Mexico. That being said, it is still an invasion…Needs to be stopped. The barbarians are at the gate.
That’s a non-issue where this latest batch is from.
Seizing remittances will hit Mexico hard because that’s where most of them go.
If the decision is made to do that, it’ll be a heavy hit for Mexico.
And Mexico is the country enabling this “march” by not enforcing their own laws.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mexico is helping with the invasion in order to help their Democrat allies regain power. This is the worst kind of interference in our political system.
LikeLiked by 12 people
right on the money, joe
What if POTUS tweeted that out? Can you imagine the S-storm that would follow? The result would ultimately be an electoral landslide. Do it!
LikeLiked by 4 people
COOL!
Exactly! It could never happen without their active facilitation of this attempted invasion!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The A10 Thunderbird/Warthog would be an effective defense for destroying these ground targets.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes…and as I recall, t ::) ere are a bunch of the warthogs in Tuscon
LikeLiked by 2 people
You so mean! LOL! And too expensive.
Helicopter gunships with Miniguns would be more efficient, cheaper, and controllable. Way less collateral damage.
I’m not current & medical is out-of-date, but I’ll go as a gunner.
Wouldn’t even need to waste ‘rotor time’ on the Apaches. Plenty of H-60s at Ft. Bliss (El Paso) that are fitted for miniguns as door guns, And Ft Huachucha, AZ, must have some. Or move some from Bliss.
Save the Apaches on stand-by for if the Mexican Army gets stupid.
Nov 7 1991, a landing strip near Veracruz Mexico. Mexican soldiers guarding a large cocaine shipment execute seven Mexican Federal officers. The activities were being filmed from a US Customs aircraft assisting the officers. The Mexican soldiers then attempted to shoot down the US aircraft. The Washington Post attributed the slaughter to early morning confusion. Several officers survived by playing dead. The film was turned over to Mexican authorities. And the end result was? Yep. Nothing changes
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sounds typical.
Search every single truck coming across the border. Search every single car with dogs and have every 3rd car, or any suspicious vehicle pull aside for a more detailed search. Close the border checkpoints to travel every 2 hours. Only letting Americans travel back into the US.
Once border security is tightened and then is randomly closed in each border state (then reopened to US citizens only) the Cartels will send back the “refugees”.
Anything that is bad for business, the Cartels will put a stop to. The Cartel runs 50% of the Mexican government and depends on the border to transport their poison.
1) NAFTA lowered the U.S.-Mexico’s border’s drawbridge for all purveyors of goods, whether legal or illegal. The border between the United States and Mexico is 1,954 miles long and the most heavily transited international border in the world. With NAFTA, the volume of trade across the border swelled, and pressure from business to move goods made it impossible for U.S. Customs officials to make thorough inspections for contraband.
https://wolfstreet.com/2014/11/16/the-nafta-connection-the-role-of-free-trade-in-mexicos-tragic-travails/
First Directive…Take out All communications, “”especially Univision and Telemundo””
This actually works out beautifully, because now POTUS can use the monies appropriated for the military in the Omnibus spending for national security. This most certainly can be considered an emergency. IMHO.
Melania looked wonderful……………………..
Good to see Tiffany with her Dad on Easter.
this is OUR COUNTRY. why won’t about 5000 americans gather together with signs and flags and make themselves into a human wall to prevent these invaders from entering? it’s our country. what can WE do? what part can WE play? why do we always have to relie on the incompetants in Washington? WE should be marching for OUR country. WE should gather at the border and defend it. THEY cound be bringing in diseases, TB, zika, who knows what. THEY could be terroists. WE need to protect our families. GET off your Bu$$ and show up at the border.
Very good idea.
As long as U.S. civilians stay out of the way of military/ICE/Border Patrol/police action.
Let me guess. Obama advertised for them to come again, the community agitator that he is.
No need for warnings. Just do it. Exit NAFTA. Tariff Mexican imports. Cut off all US aid to Mexico.
And, declare this horde of migrants as a threat to national security and get Mattis to start building the wall asap.
The First Lady looks after Tiffany when Fake News starts asking questions. FLOTUS always considerate
The invasion force headed towards our border have demands
We demand of Mexico and the United States:
-That they respect our rights as refugees and our right to dignified work to be able to support our families
-That they open the borders to us because we are as much citizens as the people of the countries where we are and/or travel
-That deportations, which destroy families, come to an end
-No more abuses against us as migrants
-Dignity and justice
-That the US government not end TPS for those who need it
-That the US government stop massive funding for the Mexican government to detain Central American migrants and refugees and to deport them
-That these governments respect our rights under international law, including the right to free expression
-That the conventions on refugee rights not be empty rhetoric
“The border is stained red!”
“Because there they kill the working class!”
“Why do they kill us? Why do they murder us…”
“If we are the hope of Latin America?”
Sincerely,
2018 Refugee Caravan “Migrantes en la Lucha”
Pueblo Sin Fronteras”
It’s a Commie Caravan now?
Always has been. Obama was advertising for women and children “Refugees” for years in Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala. This is “Change” in the demographics to help the Dem/Socs turn us into the United Socialist States of America.
Time for Talk-Talk is over, time for Talk-Fight. Only thing they will listen to and pay attention is gun-fire. Ugly, but most probably the only truth.
President Trump needs to tell them: “No mas!”, and back it up. A little blood now, wil save a lot later. Either the Mexicans stop them, and turn them around, or we stop them from crossing the border.
If we fail to stand tall this time, it will be endless. Dems don’t want a Wall, then use fire-power. Their choice.
That was written by George Soros himself.
Or the corpse of Gus Hall. It sounds like something they stole out of the Communist Party Hall in 1936 Chicago.
Okay cool they have their demands…
Here are our demands…
No. Persona non grata
The end.
This is right out of the DNC commie playbook.
They call it a “caravan” to make it sound innocent…but it is an Invasion.
These people are trying to claim ‘refugee’ status.
If they are really refugees, then why doesn’t Mexico call for the UN to come in and create a Refugee Camp?
Real refugees don’t make Demands.
They are just grateful for…refuge…from whatever ‘disaster’ they are fleeing from.
DNC Chair Tom Perez admitted a few days ago…that Dems want illegals to vote.
It is an election year.
It’s like the Dems have called out for ‘reinforcements’ for a huge influx of illegal voters to come and vote in the 2018 elections.
Whatever Mexico will pay for the wall is a tiny fraction of the amount they will lose when the remittances money tap is shut off. They are not making the smart decision.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Indeed. It’s a lose-lose proposition for Mexico. If they don’t stop this caravan, their options are seriously limited.
Can’t we get some razor wire up in time to stop them for now?
All the hordes have to do is reach LA (or almost any other Democrat controlled city) and then camp out as homeless. LA has promised they will house all of the homeless within their city. There it is, voters for the Democrats, free housing for illegals. The rest of us get to pay for it.
Unless PDJT sends the armed forces. He’s already declared a state of emergency. That trumps (no pun intended) state sanctuary statutes.
This is one of my all time favorites on The Conservative Treehouse. Cold Anger describes how I feel about all of this so well.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/11/26/alabama-senate-race-dinesh-dsouza-is-100-correct/#more-142563
Cold Anger is what I see in President Trump. The meaner the adversary gets, the colder our anger gets.
Earlier, Gordon said: “Article IV Section 4. The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.”
It did not specify the nationality, religious background or whether the invasion is by armed people or not. To the best of my knowledge, it does not say “another” act of Congress is needed to enforce it. The President would be negligent if he allowed a “known” invasion.
Fix bayonets, activate the Guard or send in the 82nd Airborne. It does not matter. We know this one is coming. PDJT better stop it ………. or look for another job. Someone, somewhere is putting these people up to “invading”. It ends NOW. “No guts – no glory; no balls – no blue chips.” It is showtime.
AMEN, Brother. If we fail this time, the “Border” is truly meaningless.
And we need to find out who is behind this a go after them with every remedy available.
They have those women and children with them to use as Human Shields.
You want our troops to fire on women and children?
The Dems and the enemedia would love that.
Yes, this is an Invasion Force, but they are using human shields as political blackmail.
No…the best way to deal with this, is to deal with this is to Stop It Before It Gets Here.
Mexico is aiding and abetting a mass Human Trafficking Event, masquerading as ‘caravan of refugees’.
Call them out for it.
Call in the UN to set up a Refugee Camp for these so-called “refugees”…but set it up in Mexico.
I hope Pres Trump informs Mexico that if they facilitate this Invasion, we will consider it an Act of War.
Cut off all money transfers to MX until they stop the invasion.
I read that Trump hid the funding for the wall in the omnibus package as money for national security. Guess what folks??? He just said that the border problems are a threat to national security. Lets hope that the reports I read were on target.
I have a feeling when The Big Ugly hits it’s going to be on multiple fronts. FISA abuse, pulling out of NAFTA, and deporting DACA people. The media and the Swamp isn’t going to be able to handle it all happening at once.
Would luv to see that stupid Glen Beck git in the way and start handing out Teddy Bears again((laughin))
It’s kind of sad that Barron can’t walk into church with his parents on Easter Sunday.
This is really getting pathetic how we are used by the D’s and our supposed friends.
Tax the transfers and slow down the border to a slow crawl as far as imports go and just to add cut any aid as their shouldn’t be any anyway.
National guard to turn away before they enter is a must.
