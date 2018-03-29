BREAKING: AG Jeff Sessions Reveals Name of “Outside DC” DOJ Prosecutor Assigned to Horowitz – John Huber from Utah…

In response to a litany of congressional requests demanding a second ‘special counsel’, Attorney General Jeff Sessions previously told media (largely ignored) he appointed a prosecutor from “outside DC” to look at all the issues surrounding the corrupt FBI and DOJ:

MARCH 8th, 2018 – “Well, I have great respect for Mr. Gowdy and Chairman Goodlatte, and we are going to consider seriously their recommendations. I have appointed a person outside of Washington, many years in the Department of Justice to look at all the allegations that the House Judiciary Committee members sent to us; and we’re conducting that investigation. Also I am well aware we have a responsibility to insure the integrity of the FISA process, we’re not afraid to look at that. The inspector general, some think that our inspector general is not very strong; but he has almost 500, employees, most of which are lawyers and prosecutors; and they are looking at the FISA process. We must make sure that it’s done properly, and we’re going to do that. And I’ll consider their request.” (link w/video)

Despite AG Sessions repeated assurances that he had already assigned a DOJ prosecutor to work with IG Michael Horowitz, on the myriad of issues surrounding corruption within the FBI and DOJ – to include the FISA court abuses, congressional voices kept demanding a second special counsel.

Continuing the drumbeat, last night HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes restated the political demand for another Special Counsel. Today AG Jeff Sessions reveals the name of the prosecutor assigned to the task, John Huber from Utah, included in a letter to congress.

Washington (CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions revealed Thursday that Utah’s top federal prosecutor, John Huber, has been examining a cluster of Republican-driven accusations against the FBI and has decided that no second special counsel is needed — at least for now. Huber has been looking into allegations that the FBI abused its powers in surveilling a former Trump campaign adviser, and more should have been done to investigate Hillary Clinton’s ties to a Russian nuclear energy agency, but his identity had remained a secret.

[…] It also comes one day after the Justice Department’s internal watchdog office confirmed it would review how the FBI obtained a warrant to monitor Trump foreign policy aide Carter Page, as well as the bureau’s relationship with Christopher Steele, the author of the Trump dossier. Huber, who currently serves as the US attorney in Utah, may now find himself thrust into the middle of a fierce partisan struggle — with Republicans arguing anything short of a special counsel is insufficient because the Justice Department cannot investigate its own people, and Democrats maintaining that any allegations of bias are an unfounded ploy to distract from Mueller’s investigation into possible coordination between Trump campaign associates and Russian officials. Originally appointed by President Barack Obama in 2015, Huber, along with many other US attorneys, resigned after President Donald Trump took office early last year, but was reappointed by Trump shortly thereafter. (read more)

Here’s the full letter to congress:

It is not accidental this announcement from AG Jeff Sessions happens on the same day that fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe began a legal defense fund.

Combine these developments together with the OIG news release from yesterday and you can see things are about to break loose.

JUST IN: Responding to calls for a special counsel, Sessions reveals he's tasked the US Attorney for Utah with reviewing FBI/DOJ conduct in Clinton/Trump investigations. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) March 29, 2018

Horowitz has assembled all of the information for his report but the scope of the report is so exhaustive it will most likely be released in segments according to the subject material and the myriad of issues involved. The first section of the IG report, encompassing the DOJ/FBI political activity -specifically surrounding leaks to the media and fired Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe- will likely come out first in April. The McCabe release should be followed by a release of the IG findings on the topic of FBI and DOJ conduct, and the politicization therein, within the Hillary Clinton email investigation. The issues with the DOJ/FBI representations to the FISA Court, the October 21st DOJ/FBI application therein and other issues, will flow thereafter; there may be sub-chapter reports released supplemental to the FISA investigation surrounding Christopher Steele, Fusion-GPS and/or the private contractors and abuse of FBI and DOJ databases. (more)

Horowitz is releasing an investigative report on his review of “phase #1” very soon. This is the Clinton email investigation, the pre-planned exoneration, the media leaks, and the political corruption to attain the objectives therein. Again refer to the original January 2017 (pre-inauguration) public information release:

It is in the course of this original investigation, and the surrounding interviews, where the evidence of Phase-2 (spy on Trump) and Phase-3 (Russia Collusion) was discovered. Hence the outcome of the IG report will predictably follow the same sequence.

Here’s the important part to remember – The evidence already exists. The documentation, interviews and gathering of evidence of what happened in Phase-2 and Phase-3 already exists. However, the IG has never announced the opening of that investigation avenue. (Because 2, and 3, were an outcropping of original intent)

Horowitz is not announcing this investigative avenue from a position of only now starting to gather evidence; he already has the evidence. He is now announcing the context for him to drop a report summarizing findings of content from the investigation; a report that has nothing to do with the original launch of the OIG investigation.

In essence he’s announcing the need to write a report based on investigative material he has already gathered. Horowitz already has the material.

BREAKING / NBC News: Attorney General Jeff Sessions will not name a second Special Counsel. He says in a letter to Congress that U.S. Attorney John Huber (Utah) will look into Congress' FISC concerns along with DOJ Inspector General, Pete Williams reports. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) March 29, 2018

