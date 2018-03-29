BREAKING: AG Jeff Sessions Reveals Name of “Outside DC” DOJ Prosecutor Assigned to Horowitz – John Huber from Utah…

Posted on March 29, 2018 by

In response to a litany of congressional requests demanding a second ‘special counsel’, Attorney General Jeff Sessions previously told media (largely ignored) he appointed a prosecutor from “outside DC” to look at all the issues surrounding the corrupt FBI and DOJ:

MARCH 8th, 2018 – “Well, I have great respect for Mr. Gowdy and Chairman Goodlatte, and we are going to consider seriously their recommendations. I have appointed a person outside of Washington, many years in the Department of Justice to look at all the allegations that the House Judiciary Committee members sent to us; and we’re conducting that investigation.

Also I am well aware we have a responsibility to insure the integrity of the FISA process, we’re not afraid to look at that. The inspector general, some think that our inspector general is not very strong; but he has almost 500, employees, most of which are lawyers and prosecutors; and they are looking at the FISA process. We must make sure that it’s done properly, and we’re going to do that. And I’ll consider their request.” (link w/video)

Despite AG Sessions repeated assurances that he had already assigned a DOJ prosecutor to work with IG Michael Horowitz, on the myriad of issues surrounding corruption within the FBI and DOJ – to include the FISA court abuses, congressional voices kept demanding a second special counsel.

Continuing the drumbeat, last night HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes restated the political demand for another Special Counsel.  Today AG Jeff Sessions reveals the name of the prosecutor assigned to the task, John Huber from Utah, included in a letter to congress.

Washington (CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions revealed Thursday that Utah’s top federal prosecutor, John Huber, has been examining a cluster of Republican-driven accusations against the FBI and has decided that no second special counsel is needed — at least for now.

Huber has been looking into allegations that the FBI abused its powers in surveilling a former Trump campaign adviser, and more should have been done to investigate Hillary Clinton’s ties to a Russian nuclear energy agency, but his identity had remained a secret.

[…] It also comes one day after the Justice Department’s internal watchdog office confirmed it would review how the FBI obtained a warrant to monitor Trump foreign policy aide Carter Page, as well as the bureau’s relationship with Christopher Steele, the author of the Trump dossier.

Huber, who currently serves as the US attorney in Utah, may now find himself thrust into the middle of a fierce partisan struggle — with Republicans arguing anything short of a special counsel is insufficient because the Justice Department cannot investigate its own people, and Democrats maintaining that any allegations of bias are an unfounded ploy to distract from Mueller’s investigation into possible coordination between Trump campaign associates and Russian officials.

Originally appointed by President Barack Obama in 2015, Huber, along with many other US attorneys, resigned after President Donald Trump took office early last year, but was reappointed by Trump shortly thereafter. (read more)

Here’s the full letter to congress:

It is not accidental this announcement from AG Jeff Sessions happens on the same day that fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe began a legal defense fund.

Combine these developments together with the OIG news release from yesterday and you can see things are about to break loose.

Horowitz has assembled all of the information for his report but the scope of the report is so exhaustive it will most likely be released in segments according to the subject material and the myriad of issues involved.

The first section of the IG report, encompassing the DOJ/FBI political activity -specifically surrounding leaks to the media and fired Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe- will likely come out first in April.

The McCabe release should be followed by a release of the IG findings on the topic of FBI and DOJ conduct, and the politicization therein, within the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

The issues with the DOJ/FBI representations to the FISA Court, the October 21st DOJ/FBI application therein and other issues, will flow thereafter; there may be sub-chapter reports released supplemental to the FISA investigation surrounding Christopher Steele, Fusion-GPS and/or the private contractors and abuse of FBI and DOJ databases.  (more)

Horowitz is releasing an investigative report on his review of “phase #1” very soon.  This is the Clinton email investigation, the pre-planned exoneration, the media leaks, and the political corruption to attain the objectives therein.  Again refer to the original January 2017 (pre-inauguration) public information release:

It is in the course of this original investigation, and the surrounding interviews, where the evidence of Phase-2 (spy on Trump) and Phase-3 (Russia Collusion) was discovered.  Hence the outcome of the IG report will predictably follow the same sequence.

Here’s the important part to remember – The evidence already exists.  The documentation, interviews and gathering of evidence of what happened in Phase-2 and Phase-3 already exists.  However, the IG has never announced the opening of that investigation avenue. (Because 2, and 3, were an outcropping of original intent)

Horowitz is not announcing this investigative avenue from a position of only now starting to gather evidence; he already has the evidence.  He is now announcing the context for him to drop a report summarizing findings of content from the investigation; a report that has nothing to do with the original launch of the OIG investigation.

In essence he’s announcing the need to write a report based on investigative material he has already gathered.   Horowitz already has the material.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, FBI, media bias, President Trump, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

575 Responses to BREAKING: AG Jeff Sessions Reveals Name of “Outside DC” DOJ Prosecutor Assigned to Horowitz – John Huber from Utah…

Older Comments
  1. coeurdaleneman says:
    March 29, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    To my Mormon friends. Pray for guidance and indict like there’s no tomorrow.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. Feanor says:
    March 29, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    Another face box for our graphics. I love seeing these mapped out.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. coeurdaleneman says:
    March 29, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    “Trust Sessions.”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Everywhereguy says:
    March 29, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    This is what a totally free public Intelius search gives about Huber:

    John William Huber
    age 50
    ADDRESS HISTORY
    Magna, UT; Salt Lake City, UT; New York, NY

    RELATIVES
    Edward Huber, Lori Lloyd, Geraldine Huber, George Huber, Dee Huber , Hannah Huber, Rubie Huber, Jr Huber, Elizabeth Huber View Less

    WORKED AT
    U.s. Attorney’s Office

    STUDIED AT
    University Of Utah, University Of Utah S.j. Quinney College Of Law

    DOBAvailablePHONEAvailable

    Like

    Reply
  5. FL_GUY says:
    March 29, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    The fact that AG Sessions has revealed this information suggests to me that it’s about show time; the stage is set, the props and scenery are in place and the cast is about to take the stage! BRAVO!!!!!

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  6. gda says:
    March 29, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    Huber visited the WH in June last year. Appointed in July perhaps? Been working away for around 9 months now?

    I find it amusing that so many on the left are crowing and celebrating about Sessions NOT appointing a SC, imagining that all is well and POTUS will be charged at any moment now. I wonder if those who are guilty are quite so happy about this.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. James F says:
    March 29, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    How fitting that the traitors will brought be brought down by their own hubris and Huber.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. tdaly14 says:
    March 29, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    President Trump likes him, he’s is tough on illegals and gangs coming into his State.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. thinkwell says:
    March 29, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    The acid test for me is will Hillary be indicted and seriously charged for her email and U1 crimes? The crimes she is publicly known to have committed would put a common person in prison for life (at least in sick Hillary’s case). Anything less than prison for the rest of her miserable days would be a major disappointment.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • glissmeister says:
      March 29, 2018 at 7:44 pm

      When even a murderer can hide behind a liar, should not the liar be the greatest priority of all? To bear false witness is not the greatest crime? Is not normalization of false witness the root of beltway wrongdoing; to lie by commission or by omission? What kind of peace and civility is this?

      Like

      Reply
  11. jefcool64 says:
    March 29, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    If Sessions named him then things are past the point of no return I think.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. TatonkaWoman says:
    March 29, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    With earlier discussion about whether or not Obama might be arrested, I had a thought. A happy little flash dream, actually. What if all of this behind the curtain investigation also included finding the truth about Obama’s school records, citizenship, et all! Okay. Just a speculative little dream…but, wouldn’t it be wonderful.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • thinkwell says:
      March 29, 2018 at 7:40 pm

      Because aka obama is a proven pathological liar and has only produced a transparently forged, fake long form birth certificate, nothing he has claimed about his origins can be taken as fact (including his 17+ year long claim to have been born in Kenya).

      As a means of determining parentage, going by physical appearances is not very reliable, especially when the two parents may look very different from each other. I don’t give anything more than speculative weight to the following analysis, but here it goes anyway.

      Aka obama looks nothing at all like his purported father, Obama Sr. If you stretch your imagination to the limit, you might say that he looks a little bit like Frank Davis, but not enough to make him a good father candidate either. Supposed naughty pictures taken of Dunham by Davis are not pictures of Ann, but of another, older woman. A very great age difference existed between the young Ann and the older commie pervert (but, hey, Davis was scum and Ann was, if not scum, very weird).

      Aka obama looks a lot like Mohammed (Pak) Subud (the Indonesian cult leader associated with Fuddy and Ann Dunham) did at one point and photo in his life, but the similarity completely disappears in all the other photos I’ve seen.

      Aka obama has a much stronger, more consistent resemblance to Malcolm X and Valerie Sarruf (she being the purported mother by one of the Malcolm X theories). Aka obama also has a striking resemblance to his “maternal” grandfather with some theorizing that he actually was the father with an as yet unidentified black women being the mother.

      A number of serious researchers have theorized that aka obama’s Kenyan “step-grandmother” did, in fact, catch at birth a baby whom she honestly believes is today’s aka obama, but the baby she knew later died and aka obama (who actually was the spawn of Davis or Malcolm X or whomever) was given his obama identity. This may tie into one version of the adoption theory, but other versions assert that aka obama was indeed officially adopted by his Indonesian step-father, Lolo Soetoro, and that aka obama never legally changed that, so he had to fabricate “original” birth documentation.

      There are other variations on the adoption theme, but all of these nativity theories are pointless, painful speculation without hard evidence to back them up. For these reasons and because aka obama is such a baldfaced liar, I believe that the only sure conclusion that may be drawn is that aka obama is an unindicted criminal identity fraud, but as to his real parents, who knows? Only an independent DNA analysis would satisfy me.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • thinkwell says:
      March 29, 2018 at 7:46 pm

      The so-called main stream media’s news blackout of aka obama’s identity fraud and deception of the American public is absolutely the biggest scandal so far that, by rights, should have been the news story of this century and is certainly bigger than all the other leftist fake news nonsense and is even a bigger crime and scandal than the attempted coup on Trump (which is a direct result of allowing an ineligible, anti-American “citizen-of-the-world” into the White House in the first place).

      Partially thanks to the good sheriff Joe Arpaio, aka obama has been exposed as a proven criminal identity fraud whose life’s story is more mixed up than a fresh load of wash at the end of the spin cycle (in fact, his background is one ginormous spin cycle). Lying comes as easily to him as breathing. One must always assume that aka obama is lying unless proven otherwise. Even the lowly earthworm has more moral backbone than our sexually deviant, moslem-loving, drug-using, anti-American ex putative president.

      The list of aka obama’s known identity crimes is long — his social security number is recycled and likely is stolen; the pdf of his birth certificate that was posted on the White House website is an obvious electronic forgery with its number likely stolen from dead baby Virginia Sunahara; his purported draft registration is bogus; when checked by the feral government’s own e-verify, he was flagged as a probable criminal identity fraud; he claimed in his own biography via his own publicist for more than fifteen years (and through several revisions) to have been born in Kenya. These are undeniable facts and have been proven and thoroughly documented by Sheriff Joe Arpaio and his cold case posse as well as others.

      So who is our putative president anyway? No one really knows. What we do know is that it is very unlikely that he was born when and where he claims and that even his true parentage is in doubt. Is he Barack Hussein Obama or is he Barry Soetoro (or Soebarkah) or is his true name something else altogether? Was he the baby that passed through his Kenyan “step grandmother’s” hands or did he assume that identity, too? It is entirely possible that he may actually be an illegal alien, never having become a legitimate citizen (he certainly acts more like a citizen of the world rather than a true American).

      Even if we are to believe his given life story, since his claimed legal father was a citizen of Kenya, aka obama was born with dual citizenship and does not meet the founding definition of a natural born Citizen, that is, from birth on, one must have had exclusive allegiance to the USA (never at any point to any other country). The only thing that is certain is that the man who is passing himself off as B. Hussein Obama is an illegal usurper who by rights should arrested, tried and convicted of criminal identity fraud and high treason, then be punished to the full extent of the law, stupidly misplaced white guilt notwithstanding.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Ken says:
        March 29, 2018 at 8:09 pm

        (C)lowns (I)n (A)merica plant?…that’s how i’m leanin. Considering the 16 year plan that was contrived prior to jugears first term.

        Like

        Reply
    • Howard Cosell says:
      March 29, 2018 at 8:20 pm

      Of all the rotten meat in Washington I want Hussein held accountable.

      Like

      Reply
  13. Rodney G. Graves says:
    March 29, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    The Maundy Thursday reveal.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Stormyeyes says:
    March 29, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    I believe Huber was picked by Sessions in October after they worked together on this project:

    https://www.justice.gov/usao-ut/pr/attorney-general-jeff-sessions-announces-reinvigoration-project-safe-neighborhoods

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. daizeez says:
    March 29, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    Jonathon Turley

    Like

    Reply
  16. True Treeper says:
    March 29, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    IG investigation is what led to McCabe firing. Sessions just put power to prosecute hand in hand w IG who’s already made findings of guilt. This moves a lot faster now. And I don’t think Sessions would be doing this w/o PDJT’s support.

    McCabe’s not raising a defense fund for nothing. Look forward to SD’s more detailed take on all of this in the coming days.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Chickficshun says:
    March 29, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    And here it comes. Reuters is reporting that Mueller is looking into Russian contacts Sessions made during the Republican Convention. 🙄

    I don’t know how to link articles. But the article link is over at Lucianne.com site.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Albertus Magnus says:
    March 29, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    This is wonderful news! Thank God for Sundance for keeping us in the loop long before anyone else does.

    Now I am going to vent.

    For the last YEAR, concern trolls have peed in the CTH corn flakes nonstop with CONSTANT NONSTOP attacks on a TRUE PATRIOT, who has been a LONELY and SOLE MAGA WARRIOR before ANYONE on the national level.

    For someone like me, who loves his Southern heritage, I have been disgusted and ANGRY at the crap these people have posted attacking AG Sessions. I would get so disheartened when some regular CTH MAGA supporters would overlook their eeyoring just because a couple were especially adept at SNARK and the WISECRACK comments.

    Personally, these so-far-quiet regulars haven’t weighed in on this thread. If you aren’t spineless trolls who just come here to pot-stir and divide the base from PDJT and his ADMINISTRATION show your strength of character and anknowledge that you were wrong and Sundance was right. Then use your evident abundant time and snark-a-bility to support PDJT and his team.

    Hoping to see a FOX and a BIRD step up to the plate then step onto the TRUMP TRAIN fully and unabashedly.

    Rejoice everyone that your faith in our MAGA team is being rewarded!

    RESPECTFULLY SUBMITTED.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Nibbler Myers says:
      March 29, 2018 at 8:00 pm

      Yeah! Where are starf*cker and the other hard-headed loudmouths who wouldn’t quit whining for Sessions to do his job faster? All along, some of us urged them to have more faith and restraint, because no one (except maybe them) wants QUICK prosecutions…we want AIRTIGHT prosecutions! Crow is being served; time for all you Sessions bashers to step up and eat!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Old Lady says:
      March 29, 2018 at 8:11 pm

      AM, I am agitated by the dump on Sessions crowd, too. I have tried to cut a little slack (ever decreasing, though, now the size of a pinhead) to those having become accustomed to or grew up under the work of affirmative action AGs. They have no concept of the caliber man that defines our AG Sessions.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  20. Niagara Frontier says:
    March 29, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    This helps to explain the unusual number of “breaking” stories (leaks?) out of the Mueller camp over the past day and a half. Mueller’s team is usually good for one a week, but yesterday and today there had to be at least four “above the fold” Mueller headlines.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Justice Warrior says:
    March 29, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    Sweet! Get some!

    Like

    Reply
  22. superfly007 says:
    March 29, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    Now the panic from the Deep State starts lol

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      March 29, 2018 at 8:16 pm

      The above linked article was dated 12/2010.

      Well, well… our unbeloved ex-AG Holder was in office when Huber received this award. Wonder what ex-AG would like to tweet now.

      FTA: An assistant U.S. Attorney in Utah received an award from the Department of Justice for his work as a prosecutor in criminal cases.

      John W. Huber attended the DOJ’s 27th annual Executive Office for United States Attorneys Director’s Awards Ceremony in Washington, D.C., where he was honored Wednesday for superior performance by an assistant U.S. attorney prosecuting criminal cases.

      Like

      Reply
  24. Stormyeyes says:
    March 29, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    I have appointed a person outside of Washington, many years in the Department of Justice to look at all the allegations that the House Judiciary Committee members sent to us; and we’re conducting that investigation

    Huber never worked for DOJ so is there another “someone”?

    Like

    Reply
  25. Mickey Wasp says:
    March 29, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    What’s all this trolling …
    But, “John Huber was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2015, Huber, along with many other US attorneys, resigned after President Donald Trump took office.”

    Think … politics and politicians … When there is ‘seat’ open within a jurisdiction of a state. Say, a judgeship or a federal attorney office. What happens.? The governor (Hubert), or senators (Hatch and Lee) or maybe some representatives appeal to the president for ‘so and so’ to be appointed – right.?

    It’s like Orrin calling Obama and makes an appeal to Obama to appoint Huber to the US Attorney office. Obama says sure Orrin if I can get you to vote this way or that way on a bill or “Orrin can ya get that TPP through the senate for me.?”

    BAM … Huber is appointed … and reappointed …

    Like

    Reply
  26. MaineCoon says:
    March 29, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    Read all about it! Read all about it!

    We’re in the Grand Jury stage. So for all you inquiring minds, below is the link to Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, Rule 6, which dictates all procedures regarding Grand Juries.

    Since we’re all waiting for the indictments, here’s some data that gets us there. It’s worth bookmarking the link, reading it, referring to it, so we don’t have a lot of guessing going on regarding the process, imo.

    FTA:

    (a) Summoning a Grand Jury.

    (1) In General. When the public interest so requires, the court must order that one or more grand juries be summoned. A grand jury must have 16 to 23 members, and the court must order that enough legally qualified persons be summoned to meet this requirement.

    (f) Indictment and Return. A grand jury may indict only if at least 12 jurors concur.

    I’m enjoying the process now. Patiently. Watching ‘small group’ scramble. Too bad all their lawyers (law firms) are tied up with the Mulehead farse. My, my. Such conflicts of interest.

    Happy lawyer hunting, small (but growing) group!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    March 29, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    Here’s hoping and praying our side strikes before Mueller does. I think he is desperate to make a score before he is forced to recuse himself or is removed. He’s working double time to nail the President.

    “May the fleas of a thousand camels attack his intimate body parts…………..”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. wyntre says:
    March 29, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    Famous-Quote.net

    When the fox administers justice, the chickens will always be found guilty. – Cat Farmer

    Like

    Reply
  30. apfelcobbler says:
    March 29, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    Notice how Sessions specifically claims the following within his purview : “including the actions of former employees”. (See paragraph 5)

    Like

    Reply
  31. George Hicks says:
    March 29, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    Not happy with Chris Farrell’s from Judicial Watch comments on Lou Dobbs just now:
    “The Inspector General’s Office is where the truth goes to die”

    Like

    Reply
  32. Sylvia Avery says:
    March 29, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    Well, I’m not a lawyer. But I do have a short legal story to tell just to try to give some perspective, so bear with me.

    Following the Super Bowl in Houston in February 2017, Michael Bennett, then a Seattle Seahawk at the game to support his brother who was playing in the Super Bowl.

    In Bennett’s eagerness to get down onto the field to see his brother after the game, he pushed aside or pushed over (unclear on that detail) a paraplegic woman in her mid 60s who was in her wheelchair, while making stupid statements like, “don’t you know who I am? I could buy this whole place if I wanted to…”. This woman mind you was there working. She was part of the security detail there to prevent access from that door to the field. Her shoulder was sprained by Bennett and she required medical attention.

    The District Attorney, a SJW who was heavily financed by George Soros, took this case to a grand jury. Remember, the event occurred in February 2017. The grand jury made a finding of a number of charges against Michael Bennett, and last week this was all announced and he went to court to be charged with several charges at least one of which is a felony.

    So this is a fairly minor legal issue involving one perp and a grand jury and it took a little more than a year for charges to be brought, much less the actual trial whenever that happens.

    Again, I am offering this as perspective to all of those (including myself) impatient and thirsty for justice. Think how many people must be involved in this attempted coup and the complexity involved in investigating it.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Bull Durham says:
    March 29, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    Please, read, read all Sundance writings. No one here is more intelligent. No one is more knowledgeable.

    He understands what is going on inside DOJ.

    I won’t comment about some comments from folks who do not understand.

    Just trust what Sundance says about this and stand clear of the explosion.

    No SC needed.

    Christ and Justice has this.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Stormyeyes says:
    March 29, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    Grand jurors finds “ignoramus” less than 2% of the time. It is “true bill” 98% of the time. That is why people say you can indict a ham sandwich.

    Like

    Reply
  35. Scott Allan Cole says:
    March 29, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    I understand some of the doubts about Sessions enlisting an Obama appointee to investigate. But, if he knows and trusts him, it’s a brilliant move, because it gives the left less room to argue with the results. Especially if he was confirmed by so many in the senate.

    Got to remember…this is mostly about politics and taking down some of the heroes on the left, especially Hillary, and if it ultimately reaches Obama. The evidence has to be irrefutable. Sessions knows this.

    Like

    Reply
  36. Leapin says:
    March 29, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    “John Huber, has been examining a cluster of Republican-driven accusations against the FBI”.

    Needs a correction, How about “accusations driven by violations of the law”?

    Who wrote the sentence above? CNN.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Chickficshun says:
    March 29, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    Jason Chaffetz and Roosterhead are having fits……the fact that those two want an SC so bad gives me pause. They are hysterical over this.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s