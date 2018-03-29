One Day After Felony DOJ Charges Against FBI Agent for Media Leaks, Andrew McCabe Starts Legal Defense Fund…

Curious timing.  One day after the Department of Justice announced felony charges against FBI Agent Terry J. Albury for leaking confidential information to the media, fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe launches a legal defense fund.

(Reuters Story Link)

Andrew McCabe was fired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and DAG Rod Rosenstein on the recommendation from the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility.  The recommendation followed an Inspector General referral which outlined how deputy McCabe had constructed leaks to the media, and instructed his team (Mike Kortan, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page etc.) to contact media outlets, feeding them information in an effort to shape the stories of financial connections between McCabe’s family and Hillary Clinton.

When confronted by the IG about his involvement leaking stories to the media, Andrew McCabe lied.  His initial denial, in the face of overwhelming evidence provided by the cohorts he instructed, prompted the IG referral to the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility.  The OPR recommended McCabe’s termination to DAG Rod Rosenstein.

191 Responses to One Day After Felony DOJ Charges Against FBI Agent for Media Leaks, Andrew McCabe Starts Legal Defense Fund…

  1. Stu says:
    March 29, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    Translation: Give me money or I’ll snitch on alllll of you.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Inspector Lestrade says:
      March 29, 2018 at 5:01 pm

      When the story is told, a few years from, once all the dust settles, we are going to see a new twist on the traditional MSM stance on leakers which has always been “Even if you hold us in contempt and put us in jail WE will not divulge our sources”. This tact will not play so well in our new, hi-tech, age. I really believe that in many cases the judge/prosecutors response will be….”Yeah, OK, don’t sweat it, we already know who all your sources are”…TYG for Admiral Rogers.

      Like

      Reply
  2. litlbit2 says:
    March 29, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    I have learned over time here, there are much smarter folks here than I, all wanting to help. Was thinking someone should set up a address book with amounts under each name that sets up a “legal defense fund”. It is gonna be a whopper!
    The Clinton Foundation could hold the funds!
    Emphasis on “legal”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Cheesehead54016 says:
    March 29, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    James Albury is a Minnesota guy…… Denis McDonogh is a Minnesota guy……..

    Like

    Reply
  4. moe2004 says:
    March 29, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    The Clinton Foundation will surely make a huge donation, not.

    Like

    Reply
  5. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    March 29, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    $50K already and the small donations rolling in by the minute. 2:30 pm MDT. Guess ignorance is bliss.

    Like

    Reply
  6. truthbomb says:
    March 29, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    Wonder if any sane person contributing to McCabe’s legal defense thinks McCabe would have donated to their defense fund, esp as a Deputy FBI Director.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. jbrickley says:
    March 29, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    FBI Agent Terry J. Albury was the only black FBI Agent in Minnesota and he’s practically claiming through his leaks that the processes inherent with assessments of confidential informants and middle east threats are racist. He was caught red-handed copying and photographing confidential FBI documents and top secret information. His fingerprints are also on a whole slew of documents that he accessed digitally that were subsequently leaked.

    Sundance is implying, and rightly so, that McCabe who also leaked to the press is definitely concerned he might also be indicted so he’s starting a legal defense fund.

    Wow, this is fun!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • ristvan says:
      March 29, 2018 at 4:47 pm

      McCabe committed at least two felonies per the Sessions announcement on the OPR finding. 18USC1001, same as Flynn false statements guilty plea. 18USC1621, felonious perjury under oath. That he seeks funds to lawyer up means he knows Sessions said he had appointed a DoJ prosecutor from flyover country to work with the IG. And Goodlatte said that prosecutor has in fact impaneled a flyover country grand jury for indictments.
      Lynch, Comey, Yates are all indictable under 18USC1018 for the false attestarions they made about the dossier to the FISA court in order to spy on Trump. And HRC is absolutely guilty under 18USC798 for mishandling classified information— there is no intent test, just a did or didn’t.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  8. El Torito says:
    March 29, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    What if we get a million people to donate a penny. Make it a monthly recurring payment. Like a denial of service attack…Bog their server down processing useless donations.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • The Devilbat says:
      March 29, 2018 at 4:59 pm

      There is an even cheaper way to do that. Make the donations in the amount of $0.0099 and the computer will round the sum back to $0.00. A million times $0.00 is $0.00.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • VeritasVincit says:
      March 29, 2018 at 5:04 pm

      Wow, That would be $10,000 a month. are you sure we want to help that much even if it does bog them down? Or maybe I misunderstood something.

      Like

      Reply
    • VegasGuy says:
      March 29, 2018 at 5:12 pm

      An even better way is to donate $0.10….The transaction fee is usually no less that $0.25 so for each $0.10 “donation” the recipient will be “charged” $0.15…..

      Enough of those could create a negative situation where the recipient “owes” the collector…

      What is funny and ironic is that Mc Cabe now realizes he “needs” a legal fund

      Like

      Reply
  9. DARREN BERNAT says:
    March 29, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    Soros will put a few million into the fund. With that, they will attempt to run the clock down and wait for a new administration.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. starfcker says:
    March 29, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    What’s up Andy? Might have to sell the GT3, huh?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. SteveO says:
    March 29, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    when will someone report on the wife of Rod Rosenstein? no conflict there, eh?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. wolfmoon1776 says:
    March 29, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    This IS how we get the old FBI back. HOO-WRAY!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. SteveO says:
    March 29, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    want to boycott something, boycott Rutgers. You busy Master Hogg? I do admire their willingness to find a cheap value at 0.10 on the (last year) dollar:
    Rutgers will pay Clinton $25,000 from one of its endowments – ensuring that no tuition money will be used for the payment.

    The event will be hosted by the Rutgers Eagleton Institute of Politics and will be held at Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway. The event is – unsurprisingly – sold out.

    Clinton famously charged $300,000 for a speech at another prestigious state school – UCLA – back in 2014, with a fee of $250,000 generally accepted as the norm.
    https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-29/hillary-clinton-suffers-90-cut-speech-fee

    Like

    Reply
  14. webgirlpdx says:
    March 29, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    So Weiner had “texting partners”?? Didn’t bat an eyelash that she was 15 but oh…..those…..Huma emails.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. 4harrisonblog says:
    March 29, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    The slow leak in a dam will soon turn to a flood. Taking out all in its path. McCabe’s life vest will do him no good.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • talkietina says:
      March 29, 2018 at 4:58 pm

      Hardly wait until the indictments are delivered. The longer we wait, the more we will explode in joy, when it happens. Get as much sleep as possible now, while you still can.

      Like

      Reply
  16. phattcat says:
    March 29, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    Ezekiel 25:17

    The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the iniquities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he, who in the name of charity and good will, shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children. And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who would attempt to poison and destroy my brothers. And you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon thee.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Y/O, says:
      March 29, 2018 at 5:07 pm

      Thank you for that Bible verse phattcat. Inspiring. I am telling several young hard working waitresses around town the Good News. Don’t worry, things will get better soon.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  17. webgirlpdx says:
    March 29, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    Ask General Flynn about the cost of the Defense Fund, Andy. You little pri@k. I hope it drives you and the Dr.Mrs. into the ground. What? You’ve already spent the Clinton/McAuliff cash from her “campaign’?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. sobriquet4u says:
    March 29, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    Maybe Netflix wil fund him…they seem to have no problem shelling out $$$ to Obama and Rice

    Like

    Reply
  19. Justice Warrior says:
    March 29, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    Wow, he has no problem milking Americans for as much as he can get! What a crook!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. fleporeblog says:
    March 29, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    Last night I posted the following:

    It is absolutely amazing 😉 how we at CTH are far more aware than Congress, Hannity, Sara Carter, Greg Jarret etc. that AG Sessions has appointed a prosecutor outside of D.C. Did they not listen to the interview with Shannon Bream? I am so grateful to SD and this site for allowing us Treepers to be in the know when 99.9% of Americans are completely lost!

    Here are a few examples!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. coeurdaleneman says:
    March 29, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    This demonstrates a crucial difference between the Left and the Right. The former are organizational busy beavers, whose never-quit diligence has allowed them to capture the entertainment, communications, and educational establishments. They are fully committed and never let up.

    Thinking back, about the only sizable fundraising effort on our side was for Zimmerman originally.

    Like

    Reply
  23. NJF says:
    March 29, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    did I just hear FOX report that Sessions says “based on evidence we don’t need a special prosecutor.” They states it as breaking news.

    I can’t keep up.

    Like

    Reply
