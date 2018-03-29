One Day After Felony DOJ Charges Against FBI Agent for Media Leaks, Andrew McCabe Starts Legal Defense Fund…

Curious timing. One day after the Department of Justice announced felony charges against FBI Agent Terry J. Albury for leaking confidential information to the media, fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe launches a legal defense fund.
Andrew McCabe was fired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and DAG Rod Rosenstein on the recommendation from the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility. The recommendation followed an Inspector General referral which outlined how deputy McCabe had constructed leaks to the media, and instructed his team (Mike Kortan, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page etc.) to contact media outlets, feeding them information in an effort to shape the stories of financial connections between McCabe’s family and Hillary Clinton.
When confronted by the IG about his involvement leaking stories to the media, Andrew McCabe lied. His initial denial, in the face of overwhelming evidence provided by the cohorts he instructed, prompted the IG referral to the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility. The OPR recommended McCabe’s termination to DAG Rod Rosenstein.
Translation: Give me money or I’ll snitch on alllll of you.
LikeLiked by 7 people
When the story is told, a few years from, once all the dust settles, we are going to see a new twist on the traditional MSM stance on leakers which has always been “Even if you hold us in contempt and put us in jail WE will not divulge our sources”. This tact will not play so well in our new, hi-tech, age. I really believe that in many cases the judge/prosecutors response will be….”Yeah, OK, don’t sweat it, we already know who all your sources are”…TYG for Admiral Rogers.
LikeLike
I have learned over time here, there are much smarter folks here than I, all wanting to help. Was thinking someone should set up a address book with amounts under each name that sets up a “legal defense fund”. It is gonna be a whopper!
The Clinton Foundation could hold the funds!
Emphasis on “legal”
LikeLiked by 1 person
James Albury is a Minnesota guy…… Denis McDonogh is a Minnesota guy……..
LikeLike
The Clinton Foundation will surely make a huge donation, not.
LikeLike
“The Clinton Foundation will surely make a huge donation, not.”
________________
The Clinton Slush Fund(s) only TAKE donations. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
McCabe is going to find just how fast the Clinton’s distance themselves from no longer useful lackies.
LikeLike
$50K already and the small donations rolling in by the minute. 2:30 pm MDT. Guess ignorance is bliss.
LikeLike
They already did a couple other go fund me accounts when he ‘lost’ his pension as well. Treason pays well….
LikeLiked by 1 person
… and he’ll pay less tax on that money as a result of PresTrump’s tax cuts !
He should be thanking our Pres, now, shouldn’t he?
LikeLike
Wonder if any sane person contributing to McCabe’s legal defense thinks McCabe would have donated to their defense fund, esp as a Deputy FBI Director.
LikeLiked by 2 people
FBI Agent Terry J. Albury was the only black FBI Agent in Minnesota and he’s practically claiming through his leaks that the processes inherent with assessments of confidential informants and middle east threats are racist. He was caught red-handed copying and photographing confidential FBI documents and top secret information. His fingerprints are also on a whole slew of documents that he accessed digitally that were subsequently leaked.
Sundance is implying, and rightly so, that McCabe who also leaked to the press is definitely concerned he might also be indicted so he’s starting a legal defense fund.
Wow, this is fun!
LikeLiked by 7 people
McCabe committed at least two felonies per the Sessions announcement on the OPR finding. 18USC1001, same as Flynn false statements guilty plea. 18USC1621, felonious perjury under oath. That he seeks funds to lawyer up means he knows Sessions said he had appointed a DoJ prosecutor from flyover country to work with the IG. And Goodlatte said that prosecutor has in fact impaneled a flyover country grand jury for indictments.
Lynch, Comey, Yates are all indictable under 18USC1018 for the false attestarions they made about the dossier to the FISA court in order to spy on Trump. And HRC is absolutely guilty under 18USC798 for mishandling classified information— there is no intent test, just a did or didn’t.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What if we get a million people to donate a penny. Make it a monthly recurring payment. Like a denial of service attack…Bog their server down processing useless donations.
LikeLiked by 5 people
There is an even cheaper way to do that. Make the donations in the amount of $0.0099 and the computer will round the sum back to $0.00. A million times $0.00 is $0.00.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, That would be $10,000 a month. are you sure we want to help that much even if it does bog them down? Or maybe I misunderstood something.
LikeLike
An even better way is to donate $0.10….The transaction fee is usually no less that $0.25 so for each $0.10 “donation” the recipient will be “charged” $0.15…..
Enough of those could create a negative situation where the recipient “owes” the collector…
What is funny and ironic is that Mc Cabe now realizes he “needs” a legal fund
LikeLike
Soros will put a few million into the fund. With that, they will attempt to run the clock down and wait for a new administration.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or for Soros to finally be arrested for sedition.
LikeLike
What’s up Andy? Might have to sell the GT3, huh?
LikeLiked by 1 person
when will someone report on the wife of Rod Rosenstein? no conflict there, eh?
LikeLiked by 2 people
This IS how we get the old FBI back. HOO-WRAY!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
want to boycott something, boycott Rutgers. You busy Master Hogg? I do admire their willingness to find a cheap value at 0.10 on the (last year) dollar:
Rutgers will pay Clinton $25,000 from one of its endowments – ensuring that no tuition money will be used for the payment.
The event will be hosted by the Rutgers Eagleton Institute of Politics and will be held at Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway. The event is – unsurprisingly – sold out.
Clinton famously charged $300,000 for a speech at another prestigious state school – UCLA – back in 2014, with a fee of $250,000 generally accepted as the norm.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-29/hillary-clinton-suffers-90-cut-speech-fee
LikeLike
So Weiner had “texting partners”?? Didn’t bat an eyelash that she was 15 but oh…..those…..Huma emails.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The slow leak in a dam will soon turn to a flood. Taking out all in its path. McCabe’s life vest will do him no good.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hardly wait until the indictments are delivered. The longer we wait, the more we will explode in joy, when it happens. Get as much sleep as possible now, while you still can.
LikeLike
Ezekiel 25:17
The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the iniquities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he, who in the name of charity and good will, shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children. And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who would attempt to poison and destroy my brothers. And you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon thee.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for that Bible verse phattcat. Inspiring. I am telling several young hard working waitresses around town the Good News. Don’t worry, things will get better soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ask General Flynn about the cost of the Defense Fund, Andy. You little pri@k. I hope it drives you and the Dr.Mrs. into the ground. What? You’ve already spent the Clinton/McAuliff cash from her “campaign’?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe Netflix wil fund him…they seem to have no problem shelling out $$$ to Obama and Rice
LikeLike
Wow, he has no problem milking Americans for as much as he can get! What a crook!
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 29, 2018
Newly released Strzok-Page texts suggest a sneaky cabal
By Thomas Lifson
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/03/newlyreleased_strzokpage_texts_suggest_a_cabal_including_wh_and_harry_reid_launched_the_russia_collusion_investigation_during_the_2016_campaign.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Last night I posted the following:
It is absolutely amazing 😉 how we at CTH are far more aware than Congress, Hannity, Sara Carter, Greg Jarret etc. that AG Sessions has appointed a prosecutor outside of D.C. Did they not listen to the interview with Shannon Bream? I am so grateful to SD and this site for allowing us Treepers to be in the know when 99.9% of Americans are completely lost!
Here are a few examples!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I GUESS Americans are now going to be awaken!
WINTER IS ABSOLUTELY HERE!
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/mar/29/jeff-sessions-rejects-call-second-special-counsel/?utm_source=onesignal&utm_campaign=pushnotify&utm_medium=push
From the article linked above:
Attorney General Jeff Sessions rejected requests to name a second special counsel to probe allegations of misconduct at the FBI, saying Thursday that other investigations should be able to cover the ground already.
The move came a day after the Justice Department’s inspector general said he was opening a probe into the FBI’s use of the anti-Trump Steele dossier to win approval to snoop on a Trump campaign figure in 2016.
Mr. Sessions said the inspector general’s probe, plus an internal department review by a U.S. attorney, are good enough, and there’s no need to resort to the extraordinary step of a new special counsel.
The IG has been acting like a police department gathering all the information that you eventually hand over to the prosecutor! That is exactly what is happening here!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions must be doing something right!
LikeLike
Maybe the IG already has enough evidence, rock-solid evidence, to indite. Maybe the IG doesn’t need no stinking interviews.
LikeLike
The IG is the police! They can’t do anything in terms of indictments, impaneling a grand jury etc. The prosecutor Sessions appointed from Utah can!
LikeLike
This demonstrates a crucial difference between the Left and the Right. The former are organizational busy beavers, whose never-quit diligence has allowed them to capture the entertainment, communications, and educational establishments. They are fully committed and never let up.
Thinking back, about the only sizable fundraising effort on our side was for Zimmerman originally.
LikeLike
did I just hear FOX report that Sessions says “based on evidence we don’t need a special prosecutor.” They states it as breaking news.
I can’t keep up.
LikeLike
God, I hope not.
LikeLike
Jeff Sessions names the prosecutor that has been in place.
http://thehill.com/policy/national-security/380915-sessions-reveals-federal-prosecutor-investigating-fbi-allegations
LikeLike
So we don’t need a special prosecutor because we already have one, with all the evidence we need?
I can’t keep up either.
LikeLike
An Obama appointee from Utah. This can’t be good! 😦
LikeLike