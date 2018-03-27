FBI Director Christopher Wray Assigns Additional 27 Staff To Expedite Chairman Bob Goodlatte Subpoena…

A lot of under-the-radar action happening today surrounding the upcoming DOJ Office of Inspector General Michael Horowitz report.
House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte called Inspector General Michael Horowitz earlier today to discuss the content of the subpoena he recently sent to the DOJ demanding investigative records related to the ongoing IG internal review and report.
Simultaneous to this oversight discussion, and related to the content therein, FBI Director Christopher Wray released a public statement announcing additional FBI staff resources committed to fulfillment of Chairman Goodlatte’s request.
FBI – As the Director of the FBI, I am committed to ensuring that the Bureau is being transparent and responsive to legitimate congressional requests.
Up until today, we have dedicated 27 FBI staff to review the records that are potentially responsive to Chairman Goodlatte’s requests. The actual number of documents responsive to this request is likely in the thousands. Regardless, I agree that the current pace of production is too slow.
Accordingly, I am doubling the number of assigned FBI staff, for a total of 54, to cover two shifts per day from 8 a.m. to midnight to expedite completion of this project. (link)
DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz has ‘at least’ 1.2 million documents gathered as part of his fourteen month investigation into the politicization of the FBI and DOJ.
Included within the exhaustive evidence is the total transcript of text messages between FBI Agent Peter Strzok and FBI Attorney Lisa Page extending almost two years. Some of those text messages were previously released to congressional oversight committees and have structured much of the media storyline and investigative pathways for three congressional committees. However, only a small portion of those texts were actually release so far.
According to an interview between Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte and radio personality Sean Hannity earlier today, Horowitz has assembled all of the information for his report but the scope of the report is so exhaustive it will most likely be released in segments according to the subject material and the myriad of issues involved:
The first section of the IG report, encompassing the DOJ/FBI political activity -specifically surrounding leaks to the media and fired Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe- will likely come out first in April.
The McCabe release should be followed by a release of the IG findings on the topic of FBI and DOJ conduct, and the politicization therein, within the Hillary Clinton email investigation.
The issues with the DOJ/FBI representations to the FISA Court, the October 21st DOJ/FBI application therein and other issues, will flow thereafter; there may be sub-chapter reports released supplemental to the FISA investigation surrounding Christopher Steele, Fusion-GPS and/or the private contractors and abuse of FBI and DOJ databases.
However, following protocol the IG report will first be released and reviewed to the three principles in charge of the internal departments being investigated. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray will review each section prior to further release.
Additionally, it is almost certain the IG report will contain highly classified information. While congress will see the totality of the report (after Sessions, Wray and Rosenstein review), each segment will be vetted in a similar manner to the April 2017 FISA Court opinion; which is to say – the public version will have redactions. [At least initially].
First! Things are heating up. Folks getting uneasy
LikeLiked by 19 people
Some folks are already severely regretting breaking the law just to back a losing horse named Hillary… 😩
LikeLiked by 26 people
Their protection of Hillary only occurred in their zest to protect Obama. Had he not been involved – and had they themselves not been involved – I don’t believe anyone would have risked so much.
LikeLike
Two years’ text messages between Strozk and Page. How extremely uncomfortable and embarrassing.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Those two are going to go down as National Treasures! There is no way that the POS involved know everything they texted to each other over those two years. It kills their ability to drive a narrative that can absolutely blowup in their faces. It must frustrate the hell out of every single POS involved.
I would not be shocked to find out that they texted possible assassination attempts they were considering. These two are pure evil that believed they were saving the world and our country!
LikeLiked by 11 people
But the beautiful irony is that the revelation of their texts may actually help save the world and our country.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Great 👍 point!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The E in email stands for evidence.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Embarrassed? Those two paragons of courage, integrity & justice? They are probably proud of themselves, which is why they need to go down, hard!
LikeLiked by 3 people
All acts done for the glory of Demosociaism.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe. The tweets released so far, to my understanding, have not shown any evidence of an extramarital affair. That idea came out in MSM, but I don’t recall anything supporting the idea in what’s been released to date.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe there will be lots of, as Comey would say, salacious material and randy talk in those two years of email exchanges that’ll leave that slut Stormy in the shade.
LikeLike
Maybe that’s what’s redacted.
LikeLike
Maybe that’s what’s redacted.
LikeLike
“Folks getting uneasy”
And the longer they have to stew about what’s in the report (if they don’t suspect they are personally under investigation already), the more uneasy they get.
It’s difficult, but I can wait a few more weeks. Or maybe even a few after that. :^P
LikeLike
Since the document dump is so large that it will be in sections, the ONE section
that interests me is the chapter called “Indictments”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
manafort just sent a motion to dismiss to the courts bc Mueller doesn’t have the legal authority to go “anything” witch hunting. makes an interessting read
LikeLiked by 1 person
here is the link
https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/4411837/3-14-18-Manafort-Motion-to-Dismiss.pdf
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/muckraker/manafort-motion-dismiss-dc-indictment
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for the link to the motion
LikeLike
The longer this goes on the less likely anyone will be held accountable. Everything’s always just over the horizon. Where is the IGs report? Somewhere just over the horizon… Notice nobody has been charged with leaking jack-squat. … Sessions is supposedly waiting for something to happen, but it’s beginning to look like nothing’s going to happen. Real proscecutors go right in for the kill…
LikeLiked by 1 person
A real proscecutor as soon as he has some red-meat evidence on a person, he’ll indict them with a Grand Jury like a ham sammidge. You’ll be in jail and maybe bonding out. … then if he can find more crimes by investigation, he can always add more charges. But first, they will charge you with the biggest crimes which they have the best evidence for….Sessions has done nothing…
LikeLike
There are over 10,000 sealed Federal indictments in the PACER system. Sessions has been busy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Real proscecutors go right in for the kill…”
As soon as they are done building their case(s). This is arguably the most complex and important case ever handled in the history of the DOJ.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree to an extent, tolona. This is not a criticism of your post.
I often have questions about the reliability of Horowitz and whether he may have other underlying motives, or whether this is just a delay tactic.
However, as a reader of this site, and as a mature human being, getting frustrated is not a solution. Look at the passage of the budget, so what could POTUS do about it and even worse what could we do about it.
Let’s wait the 1-3 months and see what is brought to light, and hopefully also see what has been going on behind the scenes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NOW, Wray needs to put a fire under crooked Mueller’s ass and be done with his witch hunt on our President ……
LikeLike
There is another action demanded by a court, not congress that will be getting a lot of attention. Mueller has been directed to turn over ALL exculpatory evidence withheld from General Flynn’s Lawyers. How much of a trap is this for Mueller? Does he turn over all documentation on the conflicts of interest that his SC probe team has/had? Would his own many and well documented conflicts of interest constitute exculpatory evidence? Maybe a stretch, then again maybe not. Point is roles are now reversed and Mueller better be damn careful complying with the Judge’s order.
LikeLike
I would wager that there are a few sphincter muscles that are tighter today than they were a few months ago.
LikeLike
Hope they lay off the sharpies abit when it come to redaction time.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Redacted or not – BRING IT!
MAGA!! 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 12 people
Congress should get all I guess but do we trust Schiff not to leak it.
I’m for letting the IG with the AG following on the legal side, should be fun to watch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed but we are adults and we should get all of it. I am sick and tired of the elites deciding what we get and these long drawn out dramas. Don’t think for a second the uni-party and every foreign country doesn’t know all of it.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Exactly. I’d like to see an end to this crap where the politicians actions are sealed for decades (Kennedy) for “national security” or some other excuse.
It’s simple. If you don’t want your indiscretions made public, either don’t get a job involving politics and public money or get some ethics.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Hmmm, Schiff seems to only leak information and documents that place Hillary and the DNC in a good light. Since there is little to no documents of that nature, Schiff can be counted on to make stuff up, then leak the lies.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Wouldn’t it be a hoot if Schiff’s name appears in some of the emails/ texts?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t expect or want to see it all at this point. Need large withholds or redactions as indication of data being used in follow-on prosecutions. Release without prosecution would be a big nothing at this point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed. There MUST be prosecutions, and not just of the bit players.
LikeLike
Schiff will leak alright, so much out the backside he’ll need to wear Depends to staunch the flow.
LikeLike
Black lines matter
LikeLike
Thank you, Sundance.
Don’t know how you do it, but major gratitude for all you do to enlighten your readers.
I picture you in a room with multiple screens and audio from media sources.
God bless you, sir.
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 40 people
“I picture you in a room with multiple screens and audio from media sources.”
Don’t forget 15-20 DVR’s
LikeLiked by 9 people
Or…
LikeLiked by 10 people
😂
True!
There are no limits to our appreciation and love of Sundance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes!!!!! ❤️And team…
This is puddy’s office looking for trolls on this thread about the 54 FBI employees redacting texts!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Perhaps Sundance has 27 assistants, soon to need 54! Seriously, I don’t know how he (or she) does it either.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Deputize yourself.
This is the Treehouse.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What?
Sean Hannity?
Isn’t he just a useful tool at best?
How about we accept those that support MAGA no matter style?
Hannity is full throated MAGA to use Rush Limbaughese.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Isn’t that cutting off one’s nose to spite one’s face?
I’m fairly certain Chairman Goodlatte was well received by Hannity’s audience.
I was one of them.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Same here. I was a good interview and discussion.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Sean Hannity? Isn’t he just a useful tool at best?”
The radio show is FAR superior to the TV production at FNC
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes he is and he hasn’t wavered. He’s been onboard since the beginning.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Agreed. He is very important to MAGA as well. He gets in the weeds on all these scandals and exposes 15 million people a week to the information on radio, and probably another 3 million per night on TV.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes, and Sean has been doing a damn good job of connecting the dots for those millions of people who don’t read the CTH and Sundance’s work.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Watch….. will you hear Sean Hannity mention his discussion with Goodlatte ever again?
likely, no.
Now ask yourself why.
Go ahead, watch his show tonight. Then ask yourself….. Why nothing about the convo a few hours earlier… on his TV show?
LikeLiked by 14 people
But, he is still MAGA!
And, he talks about what has surfaced here almost daily.
I realize long ago, you were negative towards Hannity, Sundance, and that helps set the tone for the various anti-Hannity stuff that pops up here from time to time.
But, let’s accept all the help we can get.
This movement may be short lived and hurting those that help may hasten it’s demise.
The next iteration, I fear, may be drastic and in response to tyranny.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That is truly my reason for such replies on 2 different threads.
I will not post further on it, but I implore all to use what we can no matter style, an attack that is used to this day against Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are trying to manipulate my words, and you are lying about intents, on prior discussions surrounding Sean Hannity and all similar media (Levin).
I break the cycle of abuse.
I will not protect the abusers.
Co-dependency is your choice, not mine.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Thanks for calling them out, Sundance. Breaking the cycle of abuse is essential. Integrity is what is called for and what our President offers to us. We will take all the help we can get, but we know and will call them on it when that help also helps the enemies. Thank God for TCH. We need a mass media source that displays some integrity. We just might get it from the internet.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So who do we believe? And why would Sean lead us astray?
What about Rush?
Who do we listen to?
LikeLike
” And why would Sean lead us astray?” geoffcsaltine
*Follow the money….
HANNITY TOPS MEDIA ‘RICH LIST’ WITH $29 MILLION SALARY
“Fox News anchor Sean Hannity is atop the New York Observer’s annual “rich list” of the highest-paid figures in TV news.
“Hannity, a conservative commentator and Donald Trump backer, makes a $29 million annual salary when combining his afternoon syndicated radio program and primetime opinion show on Fox News.”
http://thehill.com/media/306579-hannity-tops-media-rich-list-with-29-million-salary
LikeLiked by 1 person
OK, I will respond to this.
Seriously? I mean, truly seriously, Sundance.
I in no way lied, twisted your words, or in any way abused your statements nor your assertions.
Yes, Sundance, you did state long ago that you did not like Hannity or at least to that effect.
And, no, that is not cheap parsing, but is verifiable per this website search features.
I get it, during the campaign he did not appear full throated.
He is now and has been for quite some time.
I get it, he is repetitive, but so what?
He may even spend time on minutia that others may not like, but, again, so what?
Lately he is countering point by point Stormy Daniels, but that is not all.
He talks about the Deep State, Hillary’s Emails, the shooting of Republicans, etc.
I only listen when I work and that is the car. I don’t work M-F. Last week, I worked 40 hours in 3 days with only 2 getting the chance to listen to his radio show.
Plus, I cut the cord and do not watch his show on Fox.
But, just from that, he does more.
Give credit where it’s due and it appears mostly you do, Sundance, others, not so much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you mean by full-throated that he talks a lot but says NOTHING, then I totally agree.
LikeLike
“I break the cycle of abuse”
The abuse of the audience, stringing them along from day to day like a soap opera, giving them just enough information to get them to tune in tomorrow, the next day and the day after that. Keep the advertising dollars rolling in, the bigger the audience, the more $$$ comes into the coffers. If you crave more information, just sign yourself up for a “premium membership for only $xxx…………….
Things we find here and a select few other places on the Internet take days or weeks longer to come out on MSM, IF they come out at all.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hannity and the rest of the beltway media figures always know much more than they report. FOX on air talents report what they are told to report. They are the vanilla to CNN’s chocolate.
Why is this so difficult for people to accept?
LikeLike
Whoops!!
Very sorry but I don’t buy anything advertised on the internet.
So cannot not be influenced by the mysterious cabal capturing my voting soul for someone’s purported Agenda of social this or that.
But it is clear that the NBA should reduce the number of players to 4 not 5,and move the rim to 12 feet, since the court was originally designed for 5 foot 10 inch 180 lbs white guys.
Get behind it: #4not5-12rim
LikeLike
I’m with you, Sundance. Can’t tell you how many times I yelled in frustration to my husband, “Why doesn’t he talk about ____________!!!” Until finally I just quit watching him and all of FNC. His radio interviews are okay if im driving around doing errands, at least there’s no crosstalk yapping. And I permanently turned off Levin a long time ago due to his opposition to Trump. Fool me once….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Someone who others around here often quote told us a long time ago that for whoever is not against you is for you. I tend to play that out as best as possible with great results.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What the crap you talking about! This movement may be SHORT LIVED?
LikeLike
Hannity might be forbidden from mentioning his Radio Show on his Fox Show, Sundance.
Could be something in his contract about ‘promoting his other ventures’.
I dunno…but I’m trying to remember now, if I have ever heard him mention his radio show on his tv show.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He does it all the time. Sara Carter does both shows… he discusses his radio on TV all the time.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Ah…okay, I never noticed.
Maybe it’s because I don’t listen to his radio show, so I just tune it out.
Thanks, Sundance, this shoots down that possibility.
LikeLike
I can’t say that I have but I have heard him promote his upcoming TV show during his radio show countless times. I only tune in a bit every few weeks to hear what drum he’s banging.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I listened to his radio show a little yesterday (6-7minutes). They (Broderick I think) were talking about Stormy. Three or so times Hannity says: “it WAS consensual”. Please, watch or listen to him closely. He’s good, I’ll give him that, but he gives away many many ‘tells’.
LikeLike
When the IG “Big Ugly” is released you can count on Hannity to be all over it like white on rice. Take that to the bank….even if he does like to interrupt and tends talk too much.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, watch/listen to him after IG report. You will see him squirm, trying to ‘work-it’, try to ‘sow doubt’. It is so OBVIOUS.
LikeLike
“Why nothing about the convo a few hours earlier… on his TV show?”
Because on the TV show he is under the corporate thumb of FNC, he has much more discretion and time on his own syndicated radio show to devote to topics he wants to cover.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exciting days and weeks ahead but a lot to be completed before November election.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We will know how bad Mueller is buried in the swamp if he makes any big moves to blunt the IG report.
LikeLiked by 6 people
A good early indicator for that may have occurred today with Dem senators sending that letter to DOJ asking them to “protect” Mueller. So Mueller needs protection? Talk about not staying in your own lane.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s like the DeGeneva “recusal”, it draws attention to active investigations.
“Uranium One? That was like 4 years ago! What difference does it make?”
Yep.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, like Hillary saying, “What difference does it make now?” in response to questioning from Congress on Benghazi.
LikeLike
Let’s get this party started!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good call SD on the phased release of the report. Even with redactions, each release will surely be causing splodey heads and puckered sphincters to manifest themselves. No one will care about NAFTA, the 2020 Census or much of anything else.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Boom go the solodey heads! 💥
Anticipation is building 👍
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ha!
Eh, we all make mistakes 😁
The excitement got the better of me.
SPLODEY!!
💥
LikeLiked by 5 people
There is so much info on this wonderful site that you have to scan quickly to have any hope of digesting the content, let alone the comments. I never notice typos because it’s usually obvious what the (extremely intelligent) poster means to say! 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can’t quickly scan. It takes me longer to read a Sundance post than on any other site. I always have a paragraph or two I have to stop and go back. Full disclosure: I do though, get very interested in the plot line, just like in the novels I used to consume. Way back: who-done-it fiction, fairly far back: true crime.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I actually read it as splodey the first time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sp
LikeLike
Oops…trying to type with left hand. Speaking of splodey heads…has Barry returned to the US yet or is still going around collecting $400,000 per speech and trying to undermine our POTUS and country?
LikeLike
Yep, no other choice, boss.. Folks cannot digest all this information. It’ll be saturation. We all want to get to the “best parts”, but it’s going to be one foot in front of the other……”small bites”….
LikeLiked by 6 people
And maybe, mirabile dictu, they won’t care about Stormy Daniels. 😉
LikeLike
I agree, the public needs to be educated slowly, and the sequence allows the story to start at with something the public has at least heard of. Once that’s rolling, the rest will make sense. We are the lucky ones, we have Sundance as a guide.
LikeLike
Love the progress report!
Maybe give me second thoughts about shredding the FBI.
Maybe.
LikeLiked by 3 people
FBI?….
That is MY foot. They are lucky it could be my fully weaponized bio-hazard Pitchfork. 😈
LikeLiked by 1 person
“fully weaponized bio-hazard Pitchfork.”
What kind of dung did you stick it in?
LikeLike
Wray…Rosenstein….Sessions.
Can any of them be trusted not to run defense for the Guilty?
LikeLiked by 1 person
What kind of defense can they run though? Remember, DOJ prosecutor working parallel to IG. That may be why they let that news out, though. As a warning not to even try to mess with the reports.
LikeLike
That could be the Achilles heal of the entire unfolding of the MASSIVE politicization and weaponization of these Intelligence agencies. The OIG is obviously doing one helluva job investigating all the Deep Staters, but if Rosenstein, Wray and Sessions redact most of the reports, then Goodlatte, etc. can’t release the info publicly.
I remain cautiously optimistic that Horowitz can rein in this totally corrupt bunch of political hacks who masquerade as intelligence agents protecting the US. They are traitors, one and all, and should all hang for treason. IMHO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If there is a lot of redaction it could be because of on going Grand Jury(s)
LikeLike
Good point, GC. A secret grand jury may be in the mix, which may impact what info can be released and when.
The process of legally unraveling such a deep and wide cesspool of criminality and evil is so complex, so layered, so interdependent among government entities, it’s mind-boggling. Hard enough to keep track of everything; bona fide genius to analyze, interpret and forecast. I’m stunned everyday, Sundance, that you do this consistently and correctly. Thanks again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know about the other two, but Sessions will not run defense for the Guilty!
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/01/26/jeff-sessions-justice-department-politics-372852
LikeLiked by 1 person
Red hot, the longer this goes on, the harder it gets for people to communicate, for people to scheme, because everyone starts really getting scared of how much exposure they have. Nobody knows who all has flipped. Nobody knows who has implicated who. This is the good part. Sit back and enjoy the show
LikeLiked by 2 people
And none of them know what the others texted and emailed over the last decade.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kind of makes an encounter with the gun on the night stand very appealing!
LikeLike
Do not expect much from anyone connected to the CIA. I am listening to this presentation, the CIA hides behind some “state secrets” thing (last 15 minutes of video #2) Which is why probably Trey Goudy was stymied (not to mention BHO in office).in the Benghazi investigation.
https://www.speakupsaveamerica.com/blog/cia-whistleblower-speaks-every-american-should-listen
Shadow government protects it’s own, which is why all these people that lied under oath to Congress during the reign of BHO’s terror to “fundamentally transform amerika” were never held accountable. The CIA is unconstitutional, because it was not formed by Congress, and exempted itself form the Constitution.
LikeLiked by 2 people
there may be sub-chapter reports released supplemental to the FISA investigation surrounding Christopher Steele, Fusion-GPS and/or the private contractors and abuse of FBI and DOJ databases.
Just “may?” Sounds like Trump will have to writhe in the Russia Gate investigation for two or three more years if no one is investigating the truth Steele and DNC hack. Mueller and the FBI are certainly NOT going to look into their own behavior.
LikeLike
THIS IS IT! This is the problem. High officials in the US Government and in the Democratic Party have ( and are) committing treason! Meanwhile the best hope for real breakthrough change in the world situation (political, economic, sociologic, military) is in the White House and being hamstrung and potentially destroyed by the same people and their helpers in the media! It is going to take a massive and sophisticated effort to get Mr. and Mrs. America to unplug their brains from CNN and answer the bell to save this country, and I not only don’t see that effort starting, I don’t see anyone who has any power who seems to understand it needs to start!
Normandy must be invaded and there is no Eisenhower. Well, there is one, but the enemy holds him hostage and he cannot act! Jesus, these plodders are frustrating. It would be different if they had a track record of action and accomplishment, but they don’t.
LikeLike
“Because you’d be in jail!” My favorite line during all the debates and the biggest wish I could ever dream to come true. I have been reading about all this it seems like for years and all I want is some level of justice to be served. People DESERVE to go to jail. Especially Higlet.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Worth a million votes per word…I think Trump was being totally spontaneous. It was the one comment that got my vote.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Candidate Trump’s most audacious statement of the campaign, bar none. It’s the equivalent of removing one’s gloves and slapping one’s opponent across the face with them!
LikeLiked by 5 people
It shut HRC down for a few precious moments.
LikeLike
That line brought me aboard also and the trimming was labeling warren “Pocahontas”. I still chuckle when I think of these two comments.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh man, I am reliving that moment again tonight! I jumped on the Trump Train on elevator day. But that night, I remember coming out of my chair and giving him a good ol’ Texas heehaw when he blindsided Higlet with that one! It was so awesome!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hehee! Come on Big Ugly!
DRAIN IT
LikeLiked by 5 people
Agree.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Has Rosenstein been rehabilitated while in the crosshairs?
What about Mueller, is he dealing with bowel incontinence well enough to continue?
LikeLiked by 6 people
SD puts RR in the hero palette but I’ve been suspicious about him mostly because of his immediate appointment of Mueller.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The fact he is still working at the same job, i.e. no demotion, says a lot.
LikeLike
IMHO both are no good low-life pond scum. Next question?
Either or both will be the demise our our great President.
LikeLike
We’re going to need more network and cable bandwidth!! (to explain all the devious details to average American TV viewers).
Anyone not up to speed via CTH will need a LOT of ‘splainin’ !!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Anyone not up to speed via CTH will need a LOT of ‘splainin’ !!”
I print some of the posts for older relatives that don’t use computers, especially like the ones that explain NAFTA, etc.
LikeLike
The IG report cannot come soon enough. I am patient but it is frustrating waiting for what we all know, after the amazing writings of Sundance, to come out into the public domain. That as a taxpayer a large number of these people are still on the government payroll is maddening.
I don’t want revenge, I want justice and while I realize the wheels turn slowly the looming 18 elections could very well be a turning point for this great nation. The truth needs to come out, individuals need their day in court and the public needs to be educated as to what has happened and how we can never let it happen again.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This is not just a suspicious cat — this is one very cold, angry Congresscritter!!
https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2018/02/goodlatte-1.jpg?w=640&h=373
LikeLike
(If this doesn’t work, just check Goodlatte’s pic above)
LikeLiked by 8 people
Goodlatte is one angry American Patriot!
LikeLike
Hi Fe. Have a blessed Easter!
LikeLike
What was it that Horowitz delivered on Jan 12, if not the 1.2 million documents?
LikeLike
The missing texts messages.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Special Counsel continues the witchhunt; a travesty! Hold these jokers in contempt for procuring The Presidential Transition documents…takes 5 minutes…END THE WITCHHUNT
LikeLike
Yes. The PTT emails and documents were obtained illegally. They are required to be kept secret. It was clearly against the law. The charade should have been shut down right then and there by Rosenstein. It wasn’t. That tells you everything about whose side Rosenstein is on.
LikeLike
What if this is all smoke and mirrors, disinformation to take our eyes off the real target (HRC)? I’ll wait until the IG releases that report and then we will know.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“…Hold these jokers in contempt for procuring The Presidential Transition documents….”
Can’t because of the Title I FISA surveillance warrant on Carter Page. This allowed actively bugging the Trump Campaign with surveillance equipment.
LikeLike
By this “definition” anything produced by President Trump is also fair game for Special Counsel and any Tom Dick or Harry G Man??? Constitution is meaningless when FISA by secret court would allow surveillance of duly elected President. The Presidential Transition documents are governed by the Presidential Transition Law. This is an actual separate legal entity created once President Trump won the election!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Constitution is meaningless when FISA by secret court would allow surveillance of duly elected President.”
BINGO – – BULLSEYE – – Pass “GO” and collect $200.
Listen to message #2 here in another tab or window while you peruse this site:
https://www.speakupsaveamerica.com/blog/cia-whistleblower-speaks-every-american-should-listen
“When the power of secrecy is possessed outside of constitutional constraints,” Kevin tells us, “corruption and failure are inevitable” and “government will go bad, every time.” Watch all three parts. He’s right.
LikeLike
Rosenstein, in that picture, looks as though he might have found himself in the middle of a Schiff sandwich there. Here’s hoping
LikeLiked by 1 person
New Game Announcement: Name the Mystery Prosecutor.
Grand Prize. You get to personally hand deliver an indictment to a swamp creature.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“You get to personally hand deliver an indictment to a swamp creature.”
Is there a stipend for room & board?
LikeLike
Rosenstein…
Could he have been one of many assisting/grooming DJT prior to his run for the presidency? He’s in deep, knows/worked with all the players yet no pushback from anywhere in government. Rose doesn’t have a scratch on him. Is he SES? He has to be protected but by whom?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am really confused by Rosenstein because he oversaw the Uranium One trucking case in Maryland and let it slide.
LikeLike
“He has to be protected but by whom?”
Shadow Government (CIA) –
https://www.speakupsaveamerica.com/blog/cia-whistleblower-speaks-every-american-should-listen
LikeLike
It is not insignificant that Goodlatte is retiring after this year, and therefore has nothing to lose politically by being a thorn in DOJs side on this. He’s been almost as good as Nunes on this stuff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Senator Chuck Grassley, Iowa…yet another great American who worked with a superb staff for literally months getting the Inspector General power to function as a legit oversight agency in government. Without Grassley working is butt off, I think the DOJ inspector general is disenfranchised like he was under Obama’s administration. Read that Eric Holder, yup the same DOJ held in contempt of congress.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Read that Eric Holder, yup the same DOJ held in contempt of congress.”
“He has to be protected but by whom?”
Shadow Government (CIA) –
https://www.speakupsaveamerica.com/blog/cia-whistleblower-speaks-every-american-should-listen
LikeLike
Wray says “The actual number of documents responsive to this request is likely in the thousands. Regardless, I agree that the current pace of production is too slow.”
Sounds like there might not be much more documents “responsive to this request” since it’s in the thousands and they already delivered 3000 or so.
LikeLike
This is great news, however, I’m a little skeptical about a passage in Wray’s press release. He says in part,”legitimate congressional requests.” It’s not up to him to use his definition of legitimate; it’s his duty to provide Chairman Goodlatte with the entirety of the records requested.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That jumped out at me like a flashing red light. The guy reeks of elitism and the FBI will continue to be swamp protection as long as he is at the helm. Rosenstein was clearing Hillary in Whitewater investigation 30 years ago. His wife has been defending the swamp from FOIO request as a career.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe he wants to distinguish this from illegitimate requests. Perhaps its a passive-aggressive shot at Al Franken insisting the FBI investigate whether or not Jeff Beauregard Sessions is a secret Russian agent. Wray may already know the extent of how illegitimate a request that was.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Al Franken insisting the FBI investigate whether or not Jeff Beauregard Sessions is a secret Russian agent.”
IF J.B. Sessions was NOT a threat, than WHY was he selected to be neutralized?
LikeLike
Wray says the “responsive” is in the thousands. The Hill is reportingestimate of 30,000. If it’s 30k documents that only represents around 2.5 percent of the 1.2 mil. It’s probably lots of blank pages and cover sheets.
LikeLike
Debbie downer here. I’m finding it hard to believe the FBI/DOJ are really going to reveal their dirt. These guys/girls are in a special DC club of lawyers and lawyer lobbyists. There is so much corruption that I can’t believe anyone is going to be willing to stand up and expose it. Look how we just found out that the Pulse nightclub killer’s father was an FBI agent. Other then the local Orlando newspaper and a few conservative sites, has this been mentioned on any major network news? The media covers up this stuff, the ever reliable “ministry of truth” for the leftists.
I pray to God for a sliver of justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
1) They’ve been caught and risk obstruction of justice. Wray has no choice.
2) Actually, if you google “Orlando shooter father FBI”, you’ll see they all covered it (on line at least).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have to agree with you Chick. We who are in the know, thanks to Sundance and CTH all want justice to be done in the worst way. I see from the comments what a roller coaster ride we seem to be on every day. It reminds me of the old saying about second marriages representing the triumph of Hope over Experience. I don’t know about anyone else, but I admit it often applies to me.
Here’s an interesting article that was in the Federalist today. I don’t know if SD has mentioned it or not.
https://tinyurl.com/yb2gkmhv
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never underestimate the power of prayer….and a sliver of God’s Justice will overcome the world, the cosmos, sinful mankind and any powers or principalities. Keep praying and may God bless.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Congressman Jim Jordan is skeptical too.
Byron York: House subpoena rattles Justice Department; Sessions ‘angry’ at slow response; FBI ‘called on the carpet’
“Obviously that’s a good sign, but I’ll believe it when I see it,” Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, a member of the committee who has been pursuing the issue, said in an interview Tuesday evening. “But as important as getting documents to us in a much more timely fashion is, are they going to be redacted? We know in the past that documents we have received have been redacted so much that we can’t figure them out.”
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/columnists/byron-york-house-subpoena-rattles-justice-department-sessions-angry-at-slow-response-fbi-called-on-the-carpet
LikeLiked by 1 person
I heard the father was an FBI informant, not an agent.
LikeLike
Kicking ass and taking name’s. Let the bodies hit the floor! USA USA USA USA USA!
LikeLike
And in related news.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just hope the 54 agents aren’t like the ones we have already met.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I doubt there all agents, mostly clerical staff…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s hope. They will be looking for truly validated redactions.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 11 people
Just send in the Marines already, they’ll get it. Sick of this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That would work. Heck, citizens.
LikeLike
Excellent development. Thank you SD as I did know see this late news story filing by Byron York until you pointed it out.
AG Sessions is reportedly “mad” and this is a southern style gentleman communicating that he’s had enough. Now Wray can’t play the bureaucrat shuffle acting to “protect” his agency. He has to deliver or its his behind.
This whole process is like watching the waters swirling almost endlessly before the drain shows gravity is at work.
LikeLike
“In recent days Jordan and Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., chairman of the House Oversight Committee’s subcommittee on government operations, have been sending staff to the Justice Department to view less redacted copies of key documents in the various investigations under review. The presence of those congressional investigators sent a clear message to the Justice Department that the House was not going to give up.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
FBI on the carpet?! Somebody should have been charged with obstruction the morning after the deadline for those docs to be delivered expired!! Get with the program, Sessions!!
LikeLike
Did the article say when the report will be released? I did not see the date.
LikeLike
When his work is done.
He has been heaped upon with more and more crimes and misdeeds as he developed his investigation. It’s like pulling a big weed that his a deep taproot and has gripped a lot of soil. You want the whole root? It takes time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“He has been heaped upon with more and more crimes and misdeeds as he developed his investigation.”
Devin Nunes (R-CA) has said that “information and tips” has been coming in steadily. I would assume after Mr. McCabe was no longer in a position to terrorize subordinates that more information on his activities over the years has been forthcoming.
I told my daughter ways to document things occurring at the hospital where she worked that would be admissible in a court of law. She has since moved on somewhere else. I would think FBI employees were also documenting things, just in case.
LikeLike
Not only will all the talking heads and MSM outlets find it hard to ignore all these juicy names and pictures, as the “senior DOJ Attorney” following along with warrants slams the doors on their fingers for all to see…
Then, before any of them can catch their breath – along comes the Corp of Eng moving some heavy iron down by the border… With a security detachment….and, some SeaBee’s to mix mortar.. Geeeee, you know it’s a NATIONAL SECURITY issue…move on, nothing to see here.
And, as the true role of Rosey the fink comes to light… Along comes the AG with his pink slip in hand…..and, his replacement calls the clueless SP with his exit notice….adios!.. MAGA.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Not only will all the talking heads and MSM outlets find it hard to ignore all these juicy names and pictures,”
You underestimate the power of Media Matters
https://ellacruz.org/2018/03/07/cuaght-hold-your-breath/
The consequences of not executing what Media Matters and its sub-organizations is beyond imagination. CNN, MSNBC, and other news outlets who are giant industry leaders take orders and behave exactly as requested by Media Matters which demonstrates the gravity of this Mafia-style influence of Media Matters…..You don’t bow; you will be ruined and buried.
LikeLike
56 workers! This sounds like another government SNAFU. There are probabably 2 union reps at least 4 supers and 16 assistants plus 2 massage therapist. Their work day is probably goes like this arrive at work and take 45 minutes to prepare to work, work 1 hour then it’s time for a break, come back from break, work 1 hour then prepare and go to lunch ….
https://i.imgur.com/N0N5UVO_d.jpg?maxwidth=640&shape=thumb&fidelity=medium
LikeLike
‘Twas the night before judgement and all through the town,
Not a swamp rat was sleeping, nor were the clowns.
The IG report was ready to share,
And cries for swift justice would soon fill the air.
Nunes’ on the cusp of getting to know,
The names of the traitors – the lowest of low;
The rats had conspired, but couldn’t prevail,
Now tortured by visions of trials and jail.
The forgotten man and woman, too,
Were about to find out the extent of the coup.
And deep from the swamp there arose such a clatter,
“Trump’s gotta go, our lives have been shattered!”
Your lives have been shattered? Ha! Look at you chumps,
You’ve plotted and schemed to depose Donald Trump;
You’ve tried your best with your sordid attacks,
And connived to elect Hillary to cover your tracks.
The banksters, CoC, the Uniparty Cabal,
You’ve all had your chance, now you’re ready to fall.
You’ve been wrecking our country for many a year,
“We’re a service economy!” Yes, that’s what we’ve feared;
For so long we’ve been told it’s what’s best for us all,
President Trump woke us up to the extent of your gall.
He promised to change the way DC was run,
He cut regulations and energy dominance begun,
Brought factories back and tax cuts for all,
Funded the military and begun building the wall.
So, pardon me please if you think your way’s best,
It only helps you to feather your nest.
The mainstream media, which is a Marxist’s dream,
Will soon have to answer for their complicit regime;
Corrupt to the core, they’ve been fulfilling their roll,
As fake news purveyors and internet trolls.
Little did the swamp know, Sessions team went to work,
Filing indictments aplenty, just like clockwork.
Many thanks to our patriots, to Admiral Rogers – the best!
To Nunes, Grassley, Horowitz, Goodlatte, and the rest;
To Sundance and crew for the excellent work that you do,
You constantly inform us. My hat’s off to you!
And here’s what I say as the end is in sight,
“A great big MAGA to all, and to all a great night!”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Brilliant! You got it all in and made it rhyme!
Merry MAGA and a Happy New KAG!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bravo! *whistles and cheers from the peanut gallery*
LikeLiked by 1 person
Better copy write that!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
So lets understand Wray’s statement
*In 6 months, 27 FBI agents gave congress 3,000 redacted documents from 1.2 million working from 8AM till 12 midnight everyday.
This is the biggest con job bunch of lies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t you realize though he upped it to 54 now? Will be done in a jiffy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Wray says the number of “responsive” documents is in the thousands. The Hill is reporting maybe 30,000 documents. Based on the higher 30000 rate that would mean only around 12000 of the 1.2 million docs have been reviewed- or 10%. So they now will go through 90% in a couple weeks to yield around 25,000 more docs out of the 1.2 million.
LikeLiked by 1 person
12,000 is 1% of 1,200,000.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And not one leak. Think about that for a moment. This is a highly sensitive investigation. You don’t just grab every agent you can get your hands on and say look over for these names and then pass it along.
Very intricate process to ensure it’s not items used in a Grand Jury, subject to attorney client privilege (people caught have lawyers and filed responses to investigative questions) or on going law enforcement actions (there is ongoing law enforcement actions).
Be patient, enjoy the show.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! All so true.
LikeLike
6 months * 30 days = 180 days
27 agents * 180 days = 4860 agent-days
3000 documents / 4860 agent days = .6 documents per agent-day
Half a document per agent per day? That’s pathetic. Scratch that. It’s an insult that they would float such an obvious lie to cover their stonewalling.
LikeLike
Given the entirely political nature of this affair, I can think of no legitimate national security interest for redactions. We have met the enemy and he is us.
LikeLike
We are still waiting on JFK documents from a lifetime ago! April 26, 2018 all will finally come out except for “living people” redactions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“JFK documents ”
Nothing-burger. You think the CIA left a paper trail? Allan Dulles was responsible for the CIA and he was put in charge of the Warren Commission. So he orchestrated the entire thing, what CIA agents would testify, what “documents” would be produced, etc.
Which is why they destroyed the torture videos from the black sites when Congress found out about them.
https://www.fortheloveoffreedom.net
While their Congressmen and Senators promise they will make their lives better and improve their difficult standard of living, these same Congressmen vote for billions of dollars in military and covert action programs, taking contributions from the lobbyists of connected Shadow Government military industrial corporations. The people starve while the kings shower themselves with gold.
https://www.speakupsaveamerica.com/blog/cia-whistleblower-speaks-every-american-should-listen
LikeLike
When the world finally comes to an end, the FBI will put a dozen agents on overtime to get to the bottom of things.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
”Up until today, we have dedicated 27 FBI staff to review the records…”
What does “Up until today…” mean? They had 27 prior to today’s announcement in which they provided more resources?
LikeLike
The disconnect between DOJ/FBI and the Congressional document requests is weird. These hearings have been going on for more than a year. A new administration, new Attorney General and new FBI Director. Yet Congressional requests for documents is still being slow walked.
In response to AG Sessions the FBI Director decided to double the staff. Why wasn’t it doubled before? The Congress has been slow-walked for the last 6-8 months.
Rosenstein is the problem. Slow walking. Not making document production to the Congress a priority for his subordinate, Dir. Wray.
Rosenstein is the acting AG over muh Russia but he is affecting all the Congressional Committee investigations since Wray reports directly to him.
Rosenstein should be reprimanded by AG Sessions. Written up, suspended without pay.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rod has been subpoenaed…has to cough it all up by April 5th. Pam has it up top.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/03/27/fbi-director-christopher-wray-assigns-27-staff-to-expedite-chairman-bob-goodlatte-subpoena/comment-page-1/#comment-5176563
LikeLike
I wonder what stories the media is preparing to counter the IG’s report…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stormy, Smoky, Sunny, Windy, Breezy, Sparkly, ….
LikeLike
When Stormy emerge as a leader of the “resistance”, it’s time to wave the white flag.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can Stormy wave a “Resist” flag with those pontoons in front of her? She is headed for some back pain, if it has not set in already.
LikeLike
Don’t forget Anderson Cooper’s break up with his butt buddy,
allegedly over Don Lemon’s hots for Andy;
Hope it doesn’t affect their objective journalism teleprompter reading skills.
LikeLike
While this looks good, something that stands out to me is the number of “staff” involved. 54 people poring over all this (currently) top-secret info. It would be nice if we could just trust, just assume that anyone in that position is inherently trustworthy, security clearances or not. But I’m now a lot more cynical than I used to be, so now I’m relying on the fact that there are penalties attached to anyone who violates that trust. Oh well… I’m just having trouble wrapping my head around THAT many people — likely lower-level people at that — having access to this much potentially world-changing intel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Memo to the Treehouse Kitchen …
Please reserve a plate of crow for Rooster.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions said so in an interview that was posted here on CTH a few weeks ago! You know you really should try to keep up even though it is obviously a difficult task for you.
LikeLike
This post was meant for Rooster who seems to have gone to kitchen to eat his crow. LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
You have to wonder why it has taken so long, but then again there are over 1 million documents that have to be reviewed. f you believe what has been reported that there may be Grand Juries impaneled, it could take a while to sift through it and redact.
LikeLike