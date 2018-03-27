FBI Director Christopher Wray Assigns Additional 27 Staff To Expedite Chairman Bob Goodlatte Subpoena…

A lot of under-the-radar action happening today surrounding the upcoming DOJ Office of Inspector General Michael Horowitz report.

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte called Inspector General Michael Horowitz earlier today to discuss the content of the subpoena he recently sent to the DOJ demanding investigative records related to the ongoing IG internal review and report.

Simultaneous to this oversight discussion, and related to the content therein, FBI Director Christopher Wray released a public statement announcing additional FBI staff resources committed to fulfillment of Chairman Goodlatte’s request.

FBI – As the Director of the FBI, I am committed to ensuring that the Bureau is being transparent and responsive to legitimate congressional requests.

Up until today, we have dedicated 27 FBI staff to review the records that are potentially responsive to Chairman Goodlatte’s requests. The actual number of documents responsive to this request is likely in the thousands. Regardless, I agree that the current pace of production is too slow.

Accordingly, I am doubling the number of assigned FBI staff, for a total of 54, to cover two shifts per day from 8 a.m. to midnight to expedite completion of this project. (link)

DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz has ‘at least’ 1.2 million documents gathered as part of his fourteen month investigation into the politicization of the FBI and DOJ.

Included within the exhaustive evidence is the total transcript of text messages between FBI Agent Peter Strzok and FBI Attorney Lisa Page extending almost two years. Some of those text messages were previously released to congressional oversight committees and have structured much of the media storyline and investigative pathways for three congressional committees.  However, only a small portion of those texts were actually release so far.

According to an interview between Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte and radio personality Sean Hannity earlier today, Horowitz has assembled all of the information for his report but the scope of the report is so exhaustive it will most likely be released in segments according to the subject material and the myriad of issues involved:

The first section of the IG report, encompassing the DOJ/FBI political activity -specifically surrounding leaks to the media and fired Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe- will likely come out first in April.

The McCabe release should be followed by a release of the IG findings on the topic of FBI and DOJ conduct, and the politicization therein, within the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

The issues with the DOJ/FBI representations to the FISA Court, the October 21st DOJ/FBI application therein and other issues, will flow thereafter; there may be sub-chapter reports released supplemental to the FISA investigation surrounding Christopher Steele, Fusion-GPS and/or the private contractors and abuse of FBI and DOJ databases.

However, following protocol the IG report will first be released  and reviewed to the three principles in charge of the internal departments being investigated. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray will review each section prior to further release.

Additionally, it is almost certain the IG report will contain highly classified information.  While congress will see the totality of the report (after Sessions, Wray and Rosenstein review), each segment will be vetted in a similar manner to the April 2017 FISA Court opinion; which is to say – the public version will have redactions. [At least initially].

 

 

 

212 Responses to FBI Director Christopher Wray Assigns Additional 27 Staff To Expedite Chairman Bob Goodlatte Subpoena…

  1. HBD says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    First! Things are heating up. Folks getting uneasy

    • Everywhereguy says:
      March 27, 2018 at 9:28 pm

      Some folks are already severely regretting breaking the law just to back a losing horse named Hillary… 😩

      • distracted2 says:
        March 28, 2018 at 1:14 am

        Their protection of Hillary only occurred in their zest to protect Obama. Had he not been involved – and had they themselves not been involved – I don’t believe anyone would have risked so much.

    • Covfefe-USA says:
      March 27, 2018 at 9:29 pm

      Two years’ text messages between Strozk and Page. How extremely uncomfortable and embarrassing.

    • mr.piddles says:
      March 27, 2018 at 10:23 pm

      “Folks getting uneasy”

      And the longer they have to stew about what’s in the report (if they don’t suspect they are personally under investigation already), the more uneasy they get.

      It’s difficult, but I can wait a few more weeks. Or maybe even a few after that. :^P

    • softunderbelly says:
      March 27, 2018 at 10:28 pm

      Since the document dump is so large that it will be in sections, the ONE section
      that interests me is the chapter called “Indictments”.

    • Leane Kamari says:
      March 27, 2018 at 10:28 pm

      manafort just sent a motion to dismiss to the courts bc Mueller doesn’t have the legal authority to go “anything” witch hunting. makes an interessting read

    • tolona says:
      March 27, 2018 at 10:29 pm

      The longer this goes on the less likely anyone will be held accountable. Everything’s always just over the horizon. Where is the IGs report? Somewhere just over the horizon… Notice nobody has been charged with leaking jack-squat. … Sessions is supposedly waiting for something to happen, but it’s beginning to look like nothing’s going to happen. Real proscecutors go right in for the kill…

      • tolona says:
        March 27, 2018 at 10:51 pm

        A real proscecutor as soon as he has some red-meat evidence on a person, he’ll indict them with a Grand Jury like a ham sammidge. You’ll be in jail and maybe bonding out. … then if he can find more crimes by investigation, he can always add more charges. But first, they will charge you with the biggest crimes which they have the best evidence for….Sessions has done nothing…

      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        March 27, 2018 at 10:56 pm

        “Real proscecutors go right in for the kill…”

        As soon as they are done building their case(s). This is arguably the most complex and important case ever handled in the history of the DOJ.

      • Quest says:
        March 27, 2018 at 11:54 pm

        I agree to an extent, tolona. This is not a criticism of your post.
        I often have questions about the reliability of Horowitz and whether he may have other underlying motives, or whether this is just a delay tactic.
        However, as a reader of this site, and as a mature human being, getting frustrated is not a solution. Look at the passage of the budget, so what could POTUS do about it and even worse what could we do about it.
        Let’s wait the 1-3 months and see what is brought to light, and hopefully also see what has been going on behind the scenes.

    • tellthetruth2016 says:
      March 27, 2018 at 10:45 pm

      NOW, Wray needs to put a fire under crooked Mueller’s ass and be done with his witch hunt on our President ……

    • Inspector Lestrade says:
      March 28, 2018 at 12:00 am

      There is another action demanded by a court, not congress that will be getting a lot of attention. Mueller has been directed to turn over ALL exculpatory evidence withheld from General Flynn’s Lawyers. How much of a trap is this for Mueller? Does he turn over all documentation on the conflicts of interest that his SC probe team has/had? Would his own many and well documented conflicts of interest constitute exculpatory evidence? Maybe a stretch, then again maybe not. Point is roles are now reversed and Mueller better be damn careful complying with the Judge’s order.

    • truthseeker39525 says:
      March 28, 2018 at 1:07 am

      I would wager that there are a few sphincter muscles that are tighter today than they were a few months ago.

  2. Give_Me_Conniptions says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    Hope they lay off the sharpies abit when it come to redaction time.

  3. Minnie says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    Thank you, Sundance.

    Don’t know how you do it, but major gratitude for all you do to enlighten your readers.

    I picture you in a room with multiple screens and audio from media sources.

    God bless you, sir.

    🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸

  4. TexasDude says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    What?

    Sean Hannity?

    Isn’t he just a useful tool at best?

    How about we accept those that support MAGA no matter style?

    Hannity is full throated MAGA to use Rush Limbaughese.

    • Minnie says:
      March 27, 2018 at 9:12 pm

      Isn’t that cutting off one’s nose to spite one’s face?

      I’m fairly certain Chairman Goodlatte was well received by Hannity’s audience.

      I was one of them.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 27, 2018 at 9:20 pm

      “Sean Hannity? Isn’t he just a useful tool at best?”

      The radio show is FAR superior to the TV production at FNC

    • peace says:
      March 27, 2018 at 9:20 pm

      Yes he is and he hasn’t wavered. He’s been onboard since the beginning.

    • sundance says:
      March 27, 2018 at 9:29 pm

      Watch….. will you hear Sean Hannity mention his discussion with Goodlatte ever again?

      likely, no.

      Now ask yourself why.

      Go ahead, watch his show tonight. Then ask yourself….. Why nothing about the convo a few hours earlier… on his TV show?

      • TexasDude says:
        March 27, 2018 at 9:39 pm

        But, he is still MAGA!

        And, he talks about what has surfaced here almost daily.

        I realize long ago, you were negative towards Hannity, Sundance, and that helps set the tone for the various anti-Hannity stuff that pops up here from time to time.

        But, let’s accept all the help we can get.

        This movement may be short lived and hurting those that help may hasten it’s demise.

        The next iteration, I fear, may be drastic and in response to tyranny.

        • TexasDude says:
          March 27, 2018 at 9:42 pm

          That is truly my reason for such replies on 2 different threads.

          I will not post further on it, but I implore all to use what we can no matter style, an attack that is used to this day against Trump.

        • sundance says:
          March 27, 2018 at 9:52 pm

          You are trying to manipulate my words, and you are lying about intents, on prior discussions surrounding Sean Hannity and all similar media (Levin).

          I break the cycle of abuse.

          I will not protect the abusers.

          Co-dependency is your choice, not mine.

          • pyromancer76 says:
            March 27, 2018 at 10:07 pm

            Thanks for calling them out, Sundance. Breaking the cycle of abuse is essential. Integrity is what is called for and what our President offers to us. We will take all the help we can get, but we know and will call them on it when that help also helps the enemies. Thank God for TCH. We need a mass media source that displays some integrity. We just might get it from the internet.

          • geoffcsaltine says:
            March 27, 2018 at 10:16 pm

            So who do we believe? And why would Sean lead us astray?
            What about Rush?
            Who do we listen to?

          • TexasDude says:
            March 27, 2018 at 10:21 pm

            OK, I will respond to this.

            Seriously? I mean, truly seriously, Sundance.

            I in no way lied, twisted your words, or in any way abused your statements nor your assertions.

            Yes, Sundance, you did state long ago that you did not like Hannity or at least to that effect.

            And, no, that is not cheap parsing, but is verifiable per this website search features.

            I get it, during the campaign he did not appear full throated.

            He is now and has been for quite some time.

            I get it, he is repetitive, but so what?

            He may even spend time on minutia that others may not like, but, again, so what?

            Lately he is countering point by point Stormy Daniels, but that is not all.

            He talks about the Deep State, Hillary’s Emails, the shooting of Republicans, etc.

            I only listen when I work and that is the car. I don’t work M-F. Last week, I worked 40 hours in 3 days with only 2 getting the chance to listen to his radio show.

            Plus, I cut the cord and do not watch his show on Fox.

            But, just from that, he does more.

            Give credit where it’s due and it appears mostly you do, Sundance, others, not so much.

          • Deplorable_Infidel says:
            March 27, 2018 at 10:29 pm

            “I break the cycle of abuse”

            The abuse of the audience, stringing them along from day to day like a soap opera, giving them just enough information to get them to tune in tomorrow, the next day and the day after that. Keep the advertising dollars rolling in, the bigger the audience, the more $$$ comes into the coffers. If you crave more information, just sign yourself up for a “premium membership for only $xxx…………….

            Things we find here and a select few other places on the Internet take days or weeks longer to come out on MSM, IF they come out at all.

            • grandmaintexas says:
              March 27, 2018 at 11:05 pm

              Hannity and the rest of the beltway media figures always know much more than they report. FOX on air talents report what they are told to report. They are the vanilla to CNN’s chocolate.

              Why is this so difficult for people to accept?

            • MustangBlues says:
              March 27, 2018 at 11:57 pm

              Whoops!!

              Very sorry but I don’t buy anything advertised on the internet.

              So cannot not be influenced by the mysterious cabal capturing my voting soul for someone’s purported Agenda of social this or that.

              But it is clear that the NBA should reduce the number of players to 4 not 5,and move the rim to 12 feet, since the court was originally designed for 5 foot 10 inch 180 lbs white guys.

              Get behind it: #4not5-12rim

          • Theo West says:
            March 27, 2018 at 10:29 pm

            I’m with you, Sundance. Can’t tell you how many times I yelled in frustration to my husband, “Why doesn’t he talk about ____________!!!” Until finally I just quit watching him and all of FNC. His radio interviews are okay if im driving around doing errands, at least there’s no crosstalk yapping. And I permanently turned off Levin a long time ago due to his opposition to Trump. Fool me once….

        • Matthew LeBlanc says:
          March 27, 2018 at 9:52 pm

          Someone who others around here often quote told us a long time ago that for whoever is not against you is for you. I tend to play that out as best as possible with great results.

        • Y/O, says:
          March 27, 2018 at 10:46 pm

          What the crap you talking about! This movement may be SHORT LIVED?

      • wheatietoo says:
        March 27, 2018 at 9:43 pm

        Hannity might be forbidden from mentioning his Radio Show on his Fox Show, Sundance.

        Could be something in his contract about ‘promoting his other ventures’.
        I dunno…but I’m trying to remember now, if I have ever heard him mention his radio show on his tv show.

        • sundance says:
          March 27, 2018 at 9:48 pm

          He does it all the time. Sara Carter does both shows… he discusses his radio on TV all the time.

          • wheatietoo says:
            March 27, 2018 at 9:52 pm

            Ah…okay, I never noticed.
            Maybe it’s because I don’t listen to his radio show, so I just tune it out.

            Thanks, Sundance, this shoots down that possibility.

        • Matthew LeBlanc says:
          March 27, 2018 at 9:50 pm

          I can’t say that I have but I have heard him promote his upcoming TV show during his radio show countless times. I only tune in a bit every few weeks to hear what drum he’s banging.

        • Y/O, says:
          March 27, 2018 at 10:22 pm

          I listened to his radio show a little yesterday (6-7minutes). They (Broderick I think) were talking about Stormy. Three or so times Hannity says: “it WAS consensual”. Please, watch or listen to him closely. He’s good, I’ll give him that, but he gives away many many ‘tells’.

      • G. Alistar says:
        March 27, 2018 at 10:03 pm

        When the IG “Big Ugly” is released you can count on Hannity to be all over it like white on rice. Take that to the bank….even if he does like to interrupt and tends talk too much.

      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        March 27, 2018 at 10:20 pm

        “Why nothing about the convo a few hours earlier… on his TV show?”

        Because on the TV show he is under the corporate thumb of FNC, he has much more discretion and time on his own syndicated radio show to devote to topics he wants to cover.

  5. Carrie2 says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Exciting days and weeks ahead but a lot to be completed before November election.

  6. Dats Right says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    We will know how bad Mueller is buried in the swamp if he makes any big moves to blunt the IG report.

    • Niagara Frontier says:
      March 27, 2018 at 9:42 pm

      A good early indicator for that may have occurred today with Dem senators sending that letter to DOJ asking them to “protect” Mueller. So Mueller needs protection? Talk about not staying in your own lane.

    • PS says:
      March 27, 2018 at 10:07 pm

      It’s like the DeGeneva “recusal”, it draws attention to active investigations.

      “Uranium One? That was like 4 years ago! What difference does it make?”

      Yep.

      • TexasDude says:
        March 27, 2018 at 10:37 pm

        Yeah, like Hillary saying, “What difference does it make now?” in response to questioning from Congress on Benghazi.

  7. Kez says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Let’s get this party started!

  8. The Boss says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Good call SD on the phased release of the report. Even with redactions, each release will surely be causing splodey heads and puckered sphincters to manifest themselves. No one will care about NAFTA, the 2020 Census or much of anything else.

    • Minnie says:
      March 27, 2018 at 9:14 pm

      Boom go the solodey heads! 💥

      Anticipation is building 👍

      • Minnie says:
        March 27, 2018 at 9:15 pm

        Ha!

        Eh, we all make mistakes 😁

        The excitement got the better of me.

        SPLODEY!!

        💥

        • calbear84 says:
          March 27, 2018 at 10:01 pm

          There is so much info on this wonderful site that you have to scan quickly to have any hope of digesting the content, let alone the comments. I never notice typos because it’s usually obvious what the (extremely intelligent) poster means to say! 🙂

          • Y/O, says:
            March 27, 2018 at 10:40 pm

            I can’t quickly scan. It takes me longer to read a Sundance post than on any other site. I always have a paragraph or two I have to stop and go back. Full disclosure: I do though, get very interested in the plot line, just like in the novels I used to consume. Way back: who-done-it fiction, fairly far back: true crime.

        • Fe says:
          March 27, 2018 at 10:02 pm

          I actually read it as splodey the first time.

          • Tegan says:
            March 27, 2018 at 10:12 pm

            Oops…trying to type with left hand. Speaking of splodey heads…has Barry returned to the US yet or is still going around collecting $400,000 per speech and trying to undermine our POTUS and country?

    • Remington..... says:
      March 27, 2018 at 9:32 pm

      Yep, no other choice, boss.. Folks cannot digest all this information. It’ll be saturation. We all want to get to the “best parts”, but it’s going to be one foot in front of the other……”small bites”….

    • mariner says:
      March 27, 2018 at 10:18 pm

      And maybe, mirabile dictu, they won’t care about Stormy Daniels. 😉

    • All Too Much says:
      March 27, 2018 at 10:36 pm

      I agree, the public needs to be educated slowly, and the sequence allows the story to start at with something the public has at least heard of. Once that’s rolling, the rest will make sense. We are the lucky ones, we have Sundance as a guide.

  9. yucki says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    Love the progress report!
    Maybe give me second thoughts about shredding the FBI.
    Maybe.

  10. Redhotsnowman says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    Wray…Rosenstein….Sessions.
    Can any of them be trusted not to run defense for the Guilty?

    • lizzyp says:
      March 27, 2018 at 9:30 pm

      What kind of defense can they run though? Remember, DOJ prosecutor working parallel to IG. That may be why they let that news out, though. As a warning not to even try to mess with the reports.

    • 1brokewhiteguy says:
      March 27, 2018 at 9:35 pm

      That could be the Achilles heal of the entire unfolding of the MASSIVE politicization and weaponization of these Intelligence agencies. The OIG is obviously doing one helluva job investigating all the Deep Staters, but if Rosenstein, Wray and Sessions redact most of the reports, then Goodlatte, etc. can’t release the info publicly.

      I remain cautiously optimistic that Horowitz can rein in this totally corrupt bunch of political hacks who masquerade as intelligence agents protecting the US. They are traitors, one and all, and should all hang for treason. IMHO.

      • G. Combs says:
        March 27, 2018 at 9:54 pm

        If there is a lot of redaction it could be because of on going Grand Jury(s)

        • JC says:
          March 27, 2018 at 10:39 pm

          Good point, GC. A secret grand jury may be in the mix, which may impact what info can be released and when.

          The process of legally unraveling such a deep and wide cesspool of criminality and evil is so complex, so layered, so interdependent among government entities, it’s mind-boggling. Hard enough to keep track of everything; bona fide genius to analyze, interpret and forecast. I’m stunned everyday, Sundance, that you do this consistently and correctly. Thanks again.

    • dogbows says:
      March 27, 2018 at 9:53 pm

      I don’t know about the other two, but Sessions will not run defense for the Guilty!

      https://www.politico.com/story/2018/01/26/jeff-sessions-justice-department-politics-372852

    • starfcker says:
      March 27, 2018 at 9:56 pm

      Red hot, the longer this goes on, the harder it gets for people to communicate, for people to scheme, because everyone starts really getting scared of how much exposure they have. Nobody knows who all has flipped. Nobody knows who has implicated who. This is the good part. Sit back and enjoy the show

  11. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    Do not expect much from anyone connected to the CIA. I am listening to this presentation, the CIA hides behind some “state secrets” thing (last 15 minutes of video #2) Which is why probably Trey Goudy was stymied (not to mention BHO in office).in the Benghazi investigation.

    https://www.speakupsaveamerica.com/blog/cia-whistleblower-speaks-every-american-should-listen

    Shadow government protects it’s own, which is why all these people that lied under oath to Congress during the reign of BHO’s terror to “fundamentally transform amerika” were never held accountable. The CIA is unconstitutional, because it was not formed by Congress, and exempted itself form the Constitution.

  12. Good Job! says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    there may be sub-chapter reports released supplemental to the FISA investigation surrounding Christopher Steele, Fusion-GPS and/or the private contractors and abuse of FBI and DOJ databases.

    Just “may?” Sounds like Trump will have to writhe in the Russia Gate investigation for two or three more years if no one is investigating the truth Steele and DNC hack. Mueller and the FBI are certainly NOT going to look into their own behavior.

    • rayvandune says:
      March 27, 2018 at 11:31 pm

      THIS IS IT! This is the problem. High officials in the US Government and in the Democratic Party have ( and are) committing treason! Meanwhile the best hope for real breakthrough change in the world situation (political, economic, sociologic, military) is in the White House and being hamstrung and potentially destroyed by the same people and their helpers in the media! It is going to take a massive and sophisticated effort to get Mr. and Mrs. America to unplug their brains from CNN and answer the bell to save this country, and I not only don’t see that effort starting, I don’t see anyone who has any power who seems to understand it needs to start!

      Normandy must be invaded and there is no Eisenhower. Well, there is one, but the enemy holds him hostage and he cannot act! Jesus, these plodders are frustrating. It would be different if they had a track record of action and accomplishment, but they don’t.

  13. texastrumper says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    “Because you’d be in jail!” My favorite line during all the debates and the biggest wish I could ever dream to come true. I have been reading about all this it seems like for years and all I want is some level of justice to be served. People DESERVE to go to jail. Especially Higlet.

  14. frank field says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Hehee! Come on Big Ugly!

    DRAIN IT

  15. waltherppk says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    Has Rosenstein been rehabilitated while in the crosshairs?

    What about Mueller, is he dealing with bowel incontinence well enough to continue?

  16. fred5678 says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    We’re going to need more network and cable bandwidth!! (to explain all the devious details to average American TV viewers).

    Anyone not up to speed via CTH will need a LOT of ‘splainin’ !!

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 27, 2018 at 11:10 pm

      “Anyone not up to speed via CTH will need a LOT of ‘splainin’ !!”

      I print some of the posts for older relatives that don’t use computers, especially like the ones that explain NAFTA, etc.

  17. 196ski says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    The IG report cannot come soon enough. I am patient but it is frustrating waiting for what we all know, after the amazing writings of Sundance, to come out into the public domain. That as a taxpayer a large number of these people are still on the government payroll is maddening.

    I don’t want revenge, I want justice and while I realize the wheels turn slowly the looming 18 elections could very well be a turning point for this great nation. The truth needs to come out, individuals need their day in court and the public needs to be educated as to what has happened and how we can never let it happen again.

  18. fred5678 says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    This is not just a suspicious cat — this is one very cold, angry Congresscritter!!

    https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2018/02/goodlatte-1.jpg?w=640&h=373

  19. lizzyp says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    What was it that Horowitz delivered on Jan 12, if not the 1.2 million documents?

  20. Publius2016 says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    Special Counsel continues the witchhunt; a travesty! Hold these jokers in contempt for procuring The Presidential Transition documents…takes 5 minutes…END THE WITCHHUNT

    • anotherworriedmom says:
      March 27, 2018 at 9:57 pm

      Yes. The PTT emails and documents were obtained illegally. They are required to be kept secret. It was clearly against the law. The charade should have been shut down right then and there by Rosenstein. It wasn’t. That tells you everything about whose side Rosenstein is on.

      • Fe says:
        March 27, 2018 at 10:12 pm

        What if this is all smoke and mirrors, disinformation to take our eyes off the real target (HRC)? I’ll wait until the IG releases that report and then we will know.

    • G. Combs says:
      March 27, 2018 at 10:00 pm

      “…Hold these jokers in contempt for procuring The Presidential Transition documents….”

      Can’t because of the Title I FISA surveillance warrant on Carter Page. This allowed actively bugging the Trump Campaign with surveillance equipment.

      • Publius2016 says:
        March 27, 2018 at 10:33 pm

        By this “definition” anything produced by President Trump is also fair game for Special Counsel and any Tom Dick or Harry G Man??? Constitution is meaningless when FISA by secret court would allow surveillance of duly elected President. The Presidential Transition documents are governed by the Presidential Transition Law. This is an actual separate legal entity created once President Trump won the election!

        Liked by 1 person

    March 27, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Rosenstein, in that picture, looks as though he might have found himself in the middle of a Schiff sandwich there. Here’s hoping

  22. Barry Masony says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    New Game Announcement: Name the Mystery Prosecutor.

    Grand Prize. You get to personally hand deliver an indictment to a swamp creature.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 27, 2018 at 11:18 pm

      “You get to personally hand deliver an indictment to a swamp creature.”

      Is there a stipend for room & board?

  23. Charlie says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Rosenstein…
    Could he have been one of many assisting/grooming DJT prior to his run for the presidency? He’s in deep, knows/worked with all the players yet no pushback from anywhere in government. Rose doesn’t have a scratch on him. Is he SES? He has to be protected but by whom?

  24. L4grasshopper says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    It is not insignificant that Goodlatte is retiring after this year, and therefore has nothing to lose politically by being a thorn in DOJs side on this. He’s been almost as good as Nunes on this stuff.

  25. Firefly says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Wray says “The actual number of documents responsive to this request is likely in the thousands. Regardless, I agree that the current pace of production is too slow.”

    Sounds like there might not be much more documents “responsive to this request” since it’s in the thousands and they already delivered 3000 or so.

  26. Expedy (@expedy21) says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    This is great news, however, I’m a little skeptical about a passage in Wray’s press release. He says in part,”legitimate congressional requests.” It’s not up to him to use his definition of legitimate; it’s his duty to provide Chairman Goodlatte with the entirety of the records requested.

    • Matthew LeBlanc says:
      March 27, 2018 at 9:59 pm

      That jumped out at me like a flashing red light. The guy reeks of elitism and the FBI will continue to be swamp protection as long as he is at the helm. Rosenstein was clearing Hillary in Whitewater investigation 30 years ago. His wife has been defending the swamp from FOIO request as a career.

    • Phideaux says:
      March 27, 2018 at 10:04 pm

      Maybe he wants to distinguish this from illegitimate requests. Perhaps its a passive-aggressive shot at Al Franken insisting the FBI investigate whether or not Jeff Beauregard Sessions is a secret Russian agent. Wray may already know the extent of how illegitimate a request that was.

      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        March 27, 2018 at 11:25 pm

        “Al Franken insisting the FBI investigate whether or not Jeff Beauregard Sessions is a secret Russian agent.”

        IF J.B. Sessions was NOT a threat, than WHY was he selected to be neutralized?

    • Firefly says:
      March 27, 2018 at 10:07 pm

      Wray says the “responsive” is in the thousands. The Hill is reportingestimate of 30,000. If it’s 30k documents that only represents around 2.5 percent of the 1.2 mil. It’s probably lots of blank pages and cover sheets.

  27. Chickficshun says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Debbie downer here. I’m finding it hard to believe the FBI/DOJ are really going to reveal their dirt. These guys/girls are in a special DC club of lawyers and lawyer lobbyists. There is so much corruption that I can’t believe anyone is going to be willing to stand up and expose it. Look how we just found out that the Pulse nightclub killer’s father was an FBI agent. Other then the local Orlando newspaper and a few conservative sites, has this been mentioned on any major network news? The media covers up this stuff, the ever reliable “ministry of truth” for the leftists.
    I pray to God for a sliver of justice.

  28. Mr. Grabby says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Kicking ass and taking name’s. Let the bodies hit the floor! USA USA USA USA USA!

  29. NJF says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    And in related news.

  30. WSB says:
    March 27, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    I just hope the 54 agents aren’t like the ones we have already met.

  31. sundance says:
    March 27, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    • Theo West says:
      March 27, 2018 at 10:42 pm

      Just send in the Marines already, they’ll get it. Sick of this.

    • smartyjones1 says:
      March 27, 2018 at 11:10 pm

      Excellent development. Thank you SD as I did know see this late news story filing by Byron York until you pointed it out.

      AG Sessions is reportedly “mad” and this is a southern style gentleman communicating that he’s had enough. Now Wray can’t play the bureaucrat shuffle acting to “protect” his agency. He has to deliver or its his behind.

      This whole process is like watching the waters swirling almost endlessly before the drain shows gravity is at work.

    • WSB says:
      March 27, 2018 at 11:18 pm

      “In recent days Jordan and Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., chairman of the House Oversight Committee’s subcommittee on government operations, have been sending staff to the Justice Department to view less redacted copies of key documents in the various investigations under review. The presence of those congressional investigators sent a clear message to the Justice Department that the House was not going to give up.”

    • rayvandune says:
      March 27, 2018 at 11:45 pm

      FBI on the carpet?! Somebody should have been charged with obstruction the morning after the deadline for those docs to be delivered expired!! Get with the program, Sessions!!

  32. Larry J says:
    March 27, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Did the article say when the report will be released? I did not see the date.

    • Bull Durham says:
      March 27, 2018 at 10:44 pm

      When his work is done.
      He has been heaped upon with more and more crimes and misdeeds as he developed his investigation. It’s like pulling a big weed that his a deep taproot and has gripped a lot of soil. You want the whole root? It takes time.

      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        March 27, 2018 at 11:40 pm

        “He has been heaped upon with more and more crimes and misdeeds as he developed his investigation.”

        Devin Nunes (R-CA) has said that “information and tips” has been coming in steadily. I would assume after Mr. McCabe was no longer in a position to terrorize subordinates that more information on his activities over the years has been forthcoming.

        I told my daughter ways to document things occurring at the hospital where she worked that would be admissible in a court of law. She has since moved on somewhere else. I would think FBI employees were also documenting things, just in case.

  33. MontanaMel says:
    March 27, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    Not only will all the talking heads and MSM outlets find it hard to ignore all these juicy names and pictures, as the “senior DOJ Attorney” following along with warrants slams the doors on their fingers for all to see…
    Then, before any of them can catch their breath – along comes the Corp of Eng moving some heavy iron down by the border… With a security detachment….and, some SeaBee’s to mix mortar.. Geeeee, you know it’s a NATIONAL SECURITY issue…move on, nothing to see here.
    And, as the true role of Rosey the fink comes to light… Along comes the AG with his pink slip in hand…..and, his replacement calls the clueless SP with his exit notice….adios!.. MAGA.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 27, 2018 at 11:45 pm

      “Not only will all the talking heads and MSM outlets find it hard to ignore all these juicy names and pictures,”

      You underestimate the power of Media Matters

      https://ellacruz.org/2018/03/07/cuaght-hold-your-breath/

      The consequences of not executing what Media Matters and its sub-organizations is beyond imagination. CNN, MSNBC, and other news outlets who are giant industry leaders take orders and behave exactly as requested by Media Matters which demonstrates the gravity of this Mafia-style influence of Media Matters…..You don’t bow; you will be ruined and buried.

  34. Chris Four says:
    March 27, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    56 workers! This sounds like another government SNAFU. There are probabably 2 union reps at least 4 supers and 16 assistants plus 2 massage therapist. Their work day is probably goes like this arrive at work and take 45 minutes to prepare to work, work 1 hour then it’s time for a break, come back from break, work 1 hour then prepare and go to lunch ….

    https://i.imgur.com/N0N5UVO_d.jpg?maxwidth=640&shape=thumb&fidelity=medium

  35. bsdetector4u says:
    March 27, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    ‘Twas the night before judgement and all through the town,
    Not a swamp rat was sleeping, nor were the clowns.
    The IG report was ready to share,
    And cries for swift justice would soon fill the air.
    Nunes’ on the cusp of getting to know,
    The names of the traitors – the lowest of low;
    The rats had conspired, but couldn’t prevail,
    Now tortured by visions of trials and jail.
    The forgotten man and woman, too,
    Were about to find out the extent of the coup.
    And deep from the swamp there arose such a clatter,
    “Trump’s gotta go, our lives have been shattered!”
    Your lives have been shattered? Ha! Look at you chumps,
    You’ve plotted and schemed to depose Donald Trump;
    You’ve tried your best with your sordid attacks,
    And connived to elect Hillary to cover your tracks.
    The banksters, CoC, the Uniparty Cabal,
    You’ve all had your chance, now you’re ready to fall.
    You’ve been wrecking our country for many a year,
    “We’re a service economy!” Yes, that’s what we’ve feared;
    For so long we’ve been told it’s what’s best for us all,
    President Trump woke us up to the extent of your gall.
    He promised to change the way DC was run,
    He cut regulations and energy dominance begun,
    Brought factories back and tax cuts for all,
    Funded the military and begun building the wall.
    So, pardon me please if you think your way’s best,
    It only helps you to feather your nest.
    The mainstream media, which is a Marxist’s dream,
    Will soon have to answer for their complicit regime;
    Corrupt to the core, they’ve been fulfilling their roll,
    As fake news purveyors and internet trolls.
    Little did the swamp know, Sessions team went to work,
    Filing indictments aplenty, just like clockwork.
    Many thanks to our patriots, to Admiral Rogers – the best!
    To Nunes, Grassley, Horowitz, Goodlatte, and the rest;
    To Sundance and crew for the excellent work that you do,
    You constantly inform us. My hat’s off to you!
    And here’s what I say as the end is in sight,
    “A great big MAGA to all, and to all a great night!”

  36. Pam says:
    March 27, 2018 at 10:25 pm

  37. Daniel Leone says:
    March 27, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    So lets understand Wray’s statement

    *In 6 months, 27 FBI agents gave congress 3,000 redacted documents from 1.2 million working from 8AM till 12 midnight everyday.

    This is the biggest con job bunch of lies.

    • Payday says:
      March 27, 2018 at 10:34 pm

      Don’t you realize though he upped it to 54 now? Will be done in a jiffy.

    • Firefly says:
      March 27, 2018 at 10:46 pm

      And Wray says the number of “responsive” documents is in the thousands. The Hill is reporting maybe 30,000 documents. Based on the higher 30000 rate that would mean only around 12000 of the 1.2 million docs have been reviewed- or 10%. So they now will go through 90% in a couple weeks to yield around 25,000 more docs out of the 1.2 million.

    • Eric C. says:
      March 27, 2018 at 10:57 pm

      And not one leak. Think about that for a moment. This is a highly sensitive investigation. You don’t just grab every agent you can get your hands on and say look over for these names and then pass it along.

      Very intricate process to ensure it’s not items used in a Grand Jury, subject to attorney client privilege (people caught have lawyers and filed responses to investigative questions) or on going law enforcement actions (there is ongoing law enforcement actions).

      Be patient, enjoy the show.

    • JX says:
      March 28, 2018 at 12:53 am

      6 months * 30 days = 180 days
      27 agents * 180 days = 4860 agent-days
      3000 documents / 4860 agent days = .6 documents per agent-day

      Half a document per agent per day? That’s pathetic. Scratch that. It’s an insult that they would float such an obvious lie to cover their stonewalling.

  38. realgaryseven says:
    March 27, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Given the entirely political nature of this affair, I can think of no legitimate national security interest for redactions. We have met the enemy and he is us.

    • Publius2016 says:
      March 27, 2018 at 10:36 pm

      We are still waiting on JFK documents from a lifetime ago! April 26, 2018 all will finally come out except for “living people” redactions.

      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        March 27, 2018 at 11:55 pm

        “JFK documents ”

        Nothing-burger. You think the CIA left a paper trail? Allan Dulles was responsible for the CIA and he was put in charge of the Warren Commission. So he orchestrated the entire thing, what CIA agents would testify, what “documents” would be produced, etc.

        Which is why they destroyed the torture videos from the black sites when Congress found out about them.

        https://www.fortheloveoffreedom.net

        While their Congressmen and Senators promise they will make their lives better and improve their difficult standard of living, these same Congressmen vote for billions of dollars in military and covert action programs, taking contributions from the lobbyists of connected Shadow Government military industrial corporations. The people starve while the kings shower themselves with gold.

        https://www.speakupsaveamerica.com/blog/cia-whistleblower-speaks-every-american-should-listen

  39. billrla says:
    March 27, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    When the world finally comes to an end, the FBI will put a dozen agents on overtime to get to the bottom of things.

  41. Ziiggii says:
    March 27, 2018 at 10:55 pm

    Up until today, we have dedicated 27 FBI staff to review the records…”

    What does “Up until today…” mean? They had 27 prior to today’s announcement in which they provided more resources?

  42. Donna in Oregon says:
    March 27, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    The disconnect between DOJ/FBI and the Congressional document requests is weird. These hearings have been going on for more than a year. A new administration, new Attorney General and new FBI Director. Yet Congressional requests for documents is still being slow walked.

    In response to AG Sessions the FBI Director decided to double the staff. Why wasn’t it doubled before? The Congress has been slow-walked for the last 6-8 months.

    Rosenstein is the problem. Slow walking. Not making document production to the Congress a priority for his subordinate, Dir. Wray.

    Rosenstein is the acting AG over muh Russia but he is affecting all the Congressional Committee investigations since Wray reports directly to him.

    Rosenstein should be reprimanded by AG Sessions. Written up, suspended without pay.

  43. dadawg says:
    March 27, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    I wonder what stories the media is preparing to counter the IG’s report…

  44. jello333 says:
    March 27, 2018 at 11:18 pm

    While this looks good, something that stands out to me is the number of “staff” involved. 54 people poring over all this (currently) top-secret info. It would be nice if we could just trust, just assume that anyone in that position is inherently trustworthy, security clearances or not. But I’m now a lot more cynical than I used to be, so now I’m relying on the fact that there are penalties attached to anyone who violates that trust. Oh well… I’m just having trouble wrapping my head around THAT many people — likely lower-level people at that — having access to this much potentially world-changing intel.

  45. Kathy says:
    March 28, 2018 at 12:03 am

    Memo to the Treehouse Kitchen …
    Please reserve a plate of crow for Rooster.

  46. dogbows says:
    March 28, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Sessions said so in an interview that was posted here on CTH a few weeks ago! You know you really should try to keep up even though it is obviously a difficult task for you.

  47. GTOGUY says:
    March 28, 2018 at 12:31 am

    You have to wonder why it has taken so long, but then again there are over 1 million documents that have to be reviewed. f you believe what has been reported that there may be Grand Juries impaneled, it could take a while to sift through it and redact.

