Inspector General Michael Horowitz Announces IG Investigation into FBI/DOJ FISA Court Abuse…

DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz has released a public statement stating the OIG intention to investigate the fraudulent FBI FISA Title-1 surveillance application submitted to the court against U.S. person Carter Page; and the surrounding issues of the FBI using Christopher Steele to underwrite their evidence therein:
There are likely to be voices wondering why this OIG investigative avenue is only just now being announced and/or explored. However, a careful review and reminder of the process explains what is happening.
Inspector General Horowitz initial investigation focused on the politicization of the FBI and DOJ surrounding the Clinton investigation. However, that original announcement also included the disclaimer that he would follow “other issues that may arise”. To say there were “other issues”, that indeed did “arise”, would be the understatement of the decade.
After looking at the myriad of issues and releases since MSM attention began noticing the IG investigation on December 2nd, 2017, there’s been a very specific pathway evident. Hence yesterday, in anticipation of the first part of the IG report being released next month, we shared the following:
Horowitz has assembled all of the information for his report but the scope of the report is so exhaustive it will most likely be released in segments according to the subject material and the myriad of issues involved.
The first section of the IG report, encompassing the DOJ/FBI political activity -specifically surrounding leaks to the media and fired Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe- will likely come out first in April.
The McCabe release should be followed by a release of the IG findings on the topic of FBI and DOJ conduct, and the politicization therein, within the Hillary Clinton email investigation.
The issues with the DOJ/FBI representations to the FISA Court, the October 21st DOJ/FBI application therein and other issues, will flow thereafter; there may be sub-chapter reports released supplemental to the FISA investigation surrounding Christopher Steele, Fusion-GPS and/or the private contractors and abuse of FBI and DOJ databases. (more)
Most of the critical principals attached to the FISA Title-1 application, and the downstream issues, are still within the DOJ. This is a key point to reference.
The same cannot be said for the principal members of the “small group” surrounding the FBI/DOJ politicization of the Clinton investigation. Look at the “small group” officials who quit the DOJ and FBI. Those officials are closely connected to the Clinton operation, but not necessarily the Trump-Spying-Operation: Sally Yates (DOJ), Mary McCord (DOJ), David Laufner (DOJ), along with James Comey (FBI), Andrew McCabe (FBI), Jim Rybicki (FBI), Michael Kortan (FBI). These are the principals involved in the Clinton operation.
Yes, there is some aggregate overlap amid the top tier (Lynch, Yates, Comey, McCabe) but that’s to be expected. Remember the BIG PICTURE of corruption was actually three phases:
- First, exonerate candidate Hillary Clinton. [email investigation]
- Second, conduct surveillance on candidate Trump. [fisa application]
- Third, the insurance policy. [fabricated Russia Collusion investigation]
The second phase of the FBI/DOJ small group plan was the “Trump Operation”, and the third phase was the “Insurance Policy”. For phase two and three there was increased specialty. Also, phase #3 involved the larger IC (CIA, ODNI, etc.)
FBI Agent Peter Strzok was involved in all three phases along with his co-hort Lisa Page. However, James Baker, Bruce Ohr and Bill Priestap were more involved in phase-2 (counterintelligence operation, surveillance etc.), and phase-3 (muh Russia Conspiracy) the insurance policy. Those officials are still employed within the FBI; and as we have shared, likely cooperating.
Horowitz is releasing an investigative report on his review of “phase #1” very soon. This is the Clinton email investigation, the pre-planned exoneration, the media leaks, and the political corruption to attain the objectives therein. Again refer to the original January 2017 (pre-inauguration) public information release:
It is in the course of this original investigation, and the surrounding interviews, where the evidence of Phase-2 (spy on Trump) and Phase-3 (Russia Collusion) was discovered. Hence the outcome of the IG report will predictably follow the same sequence.
Here’s the important part to remember – The evidence already exists. The documentation, interviews and gathering of evidence of what happened in Phase-2 and Phase-3 already exists. However, the IG has never announced the opening of that investigation avenue. (Because 2, and 3, were an outcropping of original intent)
Horowitz is not announcing this investigative avenue from a position of only now starting to gather evidence; he already has the evidence. He is now announcing the context for him to drop a report summarizing findings of content from the investigation; a report that has nothing to do with the original launch of the OIG investigation.
In essence he’s announcing the need to write a report based on investigative material he has already gathered. Horowitz already has the material.
We can just as likely anticipate another DOJ OIG notice of review for an investigation into how the DOJ and FBI collaborated to manufacture the “vast Russian Conspiracy/Collusion” narrative. However, that phase-3 “insurance policy” also involves the CIA (Brennan), ODNI (Clapper), and additional elements of the U.S. Intelligence Apparatus. As a consequence Phase-3 accountability is better handled by congress.
Why am I feeling queasy about this?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Feeling queasy? I am absolutely doing victory laps at the office! As SD points out above, the IG has dropped the ultimate MOAB on all the POS involved. Phase 1 pertains to the “small group” SD has outlined. Phase 2 brings in some of the heavy hitters that gets us closer to the BHO Administration. Consider Phase 2 the 2nd floor of a new 3 story building going up. The Foundation is as solid as solid can be. We will be privy to it sometime in April. There will be indictments of those POS in Phase 1.
As that is proceeding, The IG with the White Hats in Congress will be working hand-in-hand on Phase 2 (IG & Prosecutor assigned) and the White Hats in Congress will begin to expose the sunlight to the public by putting the participants in Phase 3 out for the world to see (Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Yates, Rice, Powers, Rhodes, Lynch etc.). As Phase 2 gets to the indictment stage, than we prepare for the ultimate battle for our country and its future.
Be prepared to do your part no matter what that part is! WE with our LION WILL MAGA!
LikeLiked by 40 people
Thank you, flep!
🙏Faith🦁Trust🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 9 people
Bingo bingo bingo. Thank you Flep for the great response. On same page with you!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Fleper,
Yes indeedy, you pretty much nailed it, and the landing, too. Even the Romanian judge is giving you a 9.8
LikeLiked by 5 people
LOL! I will take that from the Romanian judge.
LikeLiked by 2 people
USA judge gives you 10.0 🙂
Your post made my day!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
But does his routine contain any E skills? Lol. I’ll give him a 9.75, which is still very good.
LikeLike
Maybe because of that last part about phase 3 accountability being “best handled by congress”? Congress…Being in charge of…Accountability.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Please understand what SD has been saying for the past 6 months on the topic. The job for the White Hats in Congress (Rep. Nunes, Goodlatte, DeSantis, Jordan, Meadows, Gaetz, Senator Grassley and Senator Johnson) is to shine the spotlight on BHO’s administration. It has to come from them so that the public is made aware in very small doses.
You can bet your bottom dollar that Phase 3 will be turned over to prosecutors! In order to minimize the WAR in our country, it has to be handles a certain way. THIS IS THE WAY!
LikeLiked by 23 people
Are there statute of limitations concerns behind the push here? Seems like there is a ton of evidence to support charges and the investigation is just under way. Is there an end game here or just a stall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is an end game and you and the world will be absolutely SHOCKED!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Channeling your inner “Q”… I like it 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
After the Q posts tying The Clinton Global Initiative members to the New York sex cult, I have become a believer of Q. I didn’t actually believe this stuff was more than something requiring a tin foil hat to believe, and now it appears that the world is WAY more screwed up than my parents prepared me for in my upbringing.
LikeLike
👆 👀
From the ABOVE post by SD
Horowitz is not announcing this investigative avenue from a position of only now starting to gather evidence; he already has the evidence. He is now announcing the context for him to drop a report summarizing findings of content from the investigation; a report that has nothing to do with the original launch of the OIG investigation.
LikeLike
Right. It’s retroactive – not about what is to be done, but what is already done. Here is a key phrase in the IG statement from today that jumped out at me:
“… as part of this examination, the OIG also will review information that was known to the DOJ and the FBI at the time the applications were filed from or about an alleged FBI confidential source.”
Remember Grassley’s speech on the floor of the Senate? He intimated that he thought the FBI might have been telling lies, not Steele. Hence, the criminal referral on Steele, to bring that fact into sunlight! The FBI KNEW that Steele had gone to the media, but used him in their FISA application anyway. Yes, Senator … a much bigger problem indeed.
https://www.redstate.com/streiff/2018/02/07/graham-grassley-memo-confirms-fbi-misled-fisa-court-much/
LikeLike
“Are there statute of limitations concerns…”
No. A sealed indictment stops the clock on the statute of limitations and as said below, RICO allows old crimes, beyond ordinary statute of limitations to be tried as part of the whole.
I also get the feeling that Lois Lerner is NOT as free of criminal charges as she might think…
LikeLike
In a conspiracy, of which this most certainly is, the statute of limitations does not begin ticking until the conspiracy is discovered.
LikeLike
This is why Q says “Trust the plan.” The reason there is such strategic pace to all of this, is because strategic people are dealing with things. They understand that very strategic people inflicted Obama on us. The public deconstruction of the Obama/Clinton
administrationregime will send a message to all enemies, foreign and domestic.
LikeLiked by 23 people
Exactly! In order to minimize the fallout, we have to go according to the plan.
LikeLiked by 8 people
No pun intended. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wolfman1776 do you think this happened as a coincidence today (LOL)?
From the article linked above:
A Minneapolis FBI agent who started his career with the agency as an intern in 2000 has been charged with leaking classified information to the news website The Intercept.
Terry James Albury, who was assigned as Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport liaison working on counterterrorism matters, was charged this week by the Justice Department’s National Security Division with one count of “knowingly and willfully” transmitting documents and information relating to national defense to a reporter for a national news organization. Albury was also charged with a second count of refusing to hand over documents to the government.
Albury is the second person charged with leaking secret documents to The Intercept. In June 2017, an intelligence contractor was charged with leaking a classified report about Russia’s interference in the 2016 election to The Intercept, the first criminal leak under President Trump.
The Justice Department has vowed to crack down on leaks that it contends undermine national security.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Here is the guy that broke this story’s thread!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Holderoid! Bound to serve a racial agenda!
Notice that he is now claiming he leaked the documents for race reasons – he’s going to use the race card as his defense. He’s a PERFECT example of a racially conflicted security risk.
Notice that he started working for FBI at the very end of Beelzebubba’s reign. NOT AN ACCIDENT. A lot of BAD STUFF came in under Beelzebubba.
Coincidence? Methinks the STORM DRAINAGE is backing up and ready to SPILL OVER! Time to start releasing those floodwaters! 😉 *too_much_winning*
LikeLiked by 5 people
LMAO!
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are no coincidences😉
LikeLike
😁
LikeLike
Yes, as according to Q, if people realized the amount of corruption worldwide, many would be hospitalized
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or dead…Or a victim of Arkancide
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do you think all the guys framed in red above have bought a t-shirt with the slogan “I am definitely not with her” on it?
It is definitely squeaky bum time for them😝🤭😆
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think they’ve bought the shirts, but are hiding them until they are positive that all of Hillary’s “small plane mechanics” are in jail! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
“They understand that very strategic people inflicted Obama on us.”
And we understand that one up higher inflicted POTUS DJT on them!
LikeLike
And if it all really hits the fan big time in, say, September, that will be sweet.
LikeLike
Wolfmoon, fleporeblog EXACTLY!
🎆 🍾 🥂 🎉 🎆
LikeLike
When the Hillary email coverup scandal hits the fan, and all who were in on it exposed to the world, I have to believe phase 2 & 3 will follow. Even if I have a very low opinion of most of congress, just having phase 1 exposed will be the bullet I’ve been waiting for.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Probably because every other investigation has only served to ensure all the evidence gets buried forever.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Is there a cure for BCS?
(Battered Conservative Syndrome)
Pessimistic much?
LikeLike
Because you’re on the roller-coaster to TOO MUCH WINNING!
LikeLiked by 15 people
I will certainly agree to this! I do feel like I’m on a roller coaster. One thing I’ve never doubted is President Trump and his sincerity. Reading that phase 3 accountability should be left to congress made me feel like I was on the downhill of the roller coaster.
However, I am not jumping off!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hang on tight, lots of twists and turns but the result will be extraordinary and exhilarating.
We’re all in this together, supporting Mr. President!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hate roller coasters but hanging on to my chair and trying to keep it on the ground.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I share that same feeling. They are talking about going to Clinton and it’s so massive in stature (2K + pages), yet when does it go beyond those failures. How about dropping the ball on the Benghazi debacle? The Boston Bomber? The World Trade Centers? Waco Texas? Ruby Ridge? The Bundy ordeals? These are only what we the people hear, surely there’s a ton more that never made the press!
LikeLike
Suck it up ButterCup…this is ONLY the beginning and the Seas will be much rougher…just hang on…Would you like a life jacket?
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.scribd.com/document/375057764/OIG-Michael-Horowitz-Letter-to-Chuck-Grassley-FISA-Review#
LikeLiked by 3 people
Queasiness noted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know. Why?
LikeLike
I’m a little confused; why would an OIG investigation follow a sitting Grand Jury?
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/03/22/giddy-up-doj-admits-they-have-a-grand-jury-empaneled-in-fbi-and-doj-investigation/
LikeLike
You are more than a little confused. You are an idiot.
How many possible avenues and issues exist. Some are legal issues (breaking laws), some are political and/or policy violations (violating policy).
Go troll someplace else. Tell shareblue we deserve a better quality of troll.
LikeLiked by 30 people
Lol 👌👍
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fair question that I also had and welcome the explanations. Grand Juries are what is needed.
LikeLike
Grand Juries receive evidence… evidence needs to be properly found to be presented. If during the current Grand Jury proceedings more dirt is identified it is completely appropriate for the investigators to circle back around to the new issues.
LikeLike
Sundance, make me feel better — please tell me these traitors will spend time in jail.
Love your work btw — have shared with everyone I know.
LikeLike
Uh oh. Lolz
LikeLike
CHIRP!! 😁
LikeLike
Wow! Dude!
B61 Mod3 Y4.
Shack!
LikeLike
Sundance telling it like it is……….
ROTFL….. TY
LikeLike
Target Hit….😎
LikeLike
Congrats Sundance. You can build a beautiful trough under a cool shade, fill it with cool water, lead them to water but some just won’t partake.
LikeLike
Hilarious! Amen says the choir!
LikeLike
Just my take but I would think the sitting grand jury was only involved with crimes connected to the original OIG investigation parameters. If crimes are uncovered in this next phase (and I’m sure there will be) then they will be taken to a grand jury also. My take would be that the leaks were the original instigator for the investigation to turn into a criminal investigation however anyone charged with a crime in the 1st phase could have revealed information about other crimes in exchange for a lesser punishment therefore expanding the scope of potential crimes included in the 1st phase. The only real potential crime I see in the original scope of the investigation is the leaks. Everything else seems to me to be likely an internal policy issue but not criminal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Criminal collusion to defame/wrongly accuse a US Citizen Donald J. Trump and conspiracy to determine the outcome of a National Election. I would think these were more than policy issues.
LikeLike
What IG Horowitz just did was make an ANNOUNCEMENT about an investigation that is already wrapped up BEFORE the IG Report is released.
This announcement is for public consumption and has nothing to do with the actual time line of events.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Pre-existing Flyover country prosecutor and his flyover country Grand jury are for actual federal crimes. See previous comment enumerating specifics against a number of individuals including McCabe, Comey, Yates, Lynch, and HRC.
But the issue of the FBI violating its Woods procedures FISA process is both deeper and wider than crimes. IMO this supplemental process is to illustrate how and why so much went so wrong in order to restore public confidence in the Woods procedures. Secondarily, it shows DoJ being ‘responsive’ to Congressional oversight (Nunes memo) the day after Sessions had to be reported angry with Wray that Goodlatte had to issue a subpoena for slow rolled FBI info.
Some of this is likely kabuki for the public rather than actual substance. For example, this OIG announcement implies Nunes is credible, Schiff is not. Remember this is inside the Beltway playing to the upcoming midterm elections in flyover country.
LikeLiked by 5 people
There are issues yet to be addressed in this stage and may well involve criminal and ethical issues with sitting Federal Judges. Serious business.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I read Expedy (@ expedy21) post and thought – THIS PERSON IS AN IDIOT ! Then I scrolled down farther and saw Sundance’ s reply. ROTFL. GMTA. Beautiful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The first hing that struck me was the term ‘Review’ being used rather than ‘Investigate’.
You investigate to gather evidence.
You review that evidence.
IMHO Sundance is spot on. The evidence is in.
LikeLike
I still want to see the graphic of The Zippo In The AIR, Please ….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Here ya’ go: http://www.historynet.com/light-my-fire-zippos-in-vietnam.htm…Just follow the URL…LOL!!! Kinda like the Yellow Brick Road!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Still have mine.
Semper Fidelis Eagle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
YEP…Next month will be 46 years…
LikeLike
Welcome Home Tom F…Tomorrow is the OFFICIAL Recognition of Vietnam Veterans, March 29 by OUR President…
LikeLike
how about this…..yippee ki yay y’all!
LikeLike
I want to give Horowitz a big fat raise and a kiss and then, fire about 7500 of the DOJ atty’s.
I know, we’re all impatient, but this is tough.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Daughnworks247,
The beast is never gonna be President!!
Lowers my bp everytime!
Hope that helps.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ohhhh, we will never give up.
LikeLike
Agreed!!
Better to not begin, than begin and not finish!
Make a hole… Comin Through..
🚂🇺🇸🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸🇺🇸🏃♂️🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♂️😁
LikeLike
Congress on CIA Brennan and ODNI Clapper? OK, BUT the OIG of the CIA and ODNI should already have been engaged in a investigation of their actions and any other staff!!!! They will get better info than Congress.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree, this was rapid reading until the last paragraph.
Will the IC people claim “secrets” and then nothing happens, again.
Brennan & Clapper are the worst of the instigating lot of framers and traitors.
LikeLike
jnr2d2, beat me to it.
All Congress does is a Dog and Pony Show to get voters to vote for them… And then they all go down to the local watering hole and laugh at us. (True story from a commenter at WUWT who was sitting near the Uniparty members when Obummercare was passed.)
LikeLike
They are gong to need a dog and pony show to make us forget how they just botched the budget.
LikeLike
Just because the DOG IG can’t investigate Clapper and Brennan, does not mean the prosecutor assigned to this case can’t find others to investigate the IC. I suspect that Sessions does not feel he has to recuse himself from the IC leaking crimes case. He can assign investigators from flyover country to investigate the IC and Yates and…
It could well be that the prosecutor assigned to handle the 27 leak investigations is already going after the various leaks (some of which almost certainly came from Clapper and Brennan) with flyover FBI investigators.
We shall see if Sessions has the smarts and aggressiveness that Sundance believes he does. But if Sessions does, this all could already be in motion. Remember, Sessions does not believe in telegraphing his intentions for investigations/prosecutions.
LikeLike
OIG can’t compel former staff to cooperate.
That’s why Ohr et al haven’t been fired, or else they would have been beyond Horowitz’ reach.
LikeLike
The Big Ugly is another step closer, thank you Sundance I tell,all of my friends about you and your site, have been a treeper since bengazi.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have only been a Treeper for 6 months – now I read nothing else. Seriously.
LikeLiked by 10 people
All the news that is fit to read – right here at our Refuge!
Major gratitude to Sundance and all well-informed Treepers ❤️
LikeLiked by 7 people
Minnie: Make that “All the News the Gives Us Fits.”
LikeLike
It brings us peace, renews our faith and reminds us of our blessings – all of them.
The lefty loonies are having fits because frankly they cannot handle the truth.
SPLODEY heads everywhere!
Don’t ya love it!?!
🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
And welcome…Your re-education on anything pertaining to this Great Country is here…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like your moniker…!!!
LikeLike
This is certainly a good announcement.
Expect the opposition to start screaming about this is an attempt to derail from stormy, trying to tarnish the democrats for the midterms, trying to obstruct justice…any myriad of excuses to throw shade on what the truth is.
Popcorn is quite popular.
LikeLiked by 6 people
😁 🍿 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
“As a consequence Phase-3 accountability is better handled by congress.”
I don’t understand that last sentence. Brennan and Clapper are gone, and Congress has no means of holding them, or really anyone else, accountable, except by referral back to the DOJ.
LikeLike
Who investigates the CIA, NSA and Intelligence community? C’mon. Good grief.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Could be HPSCI
https://intelligence.house.gov/
LikeLike
There are presently 73 statutory Inspectors General. I imagine there’s plenty of collegial banter between them. A fellow named Wayne Stone is currently the Acting Inspector General for the Intelligence Community. I’d be surprised if he wasn’t poking into some of these issues behind the scene. Call and ask him … his number is (571) 204-8149 …
LikeLike
Same as the FBI. The Inspector General and if needed an assigned DOJ prosecutor.
Sorry, Sundance, but after all the dancing with Fast and Furious, Benghazi, IRS targeting… I do not trust the Uniparty to investigate anything but where their next meal ticket is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kind of hard to investigate the Obama administration when they blocked everything from Congress. There is still some resistance but as we have just seen with Wray they are starting to move.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So if I read your statement correctly you insinuate that Congressman Nunes and his committee did a poor job?
Senate Judiciary committee also?
Nah.
LikeLike
From what I have seen of Congress lately Phase 3 in their hands would result in every perp taking the 5th. No justice!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Plus, Congress does more statement-making than question-asking in their “hearings” that should be called “talkings.” And they have a mysterious way of asking the wrong questions or, when they ask the right questions, asking them in the wrong way so as not to pin the witness down to a definite answers.
And all through the email hearings, the questioning was constantly steered away from ever asking a single witness about Hillary’s most blatant criminal statute violation:
18 U.S. Code § 2071 – Concealment, removal, or mutilation generally: “*** (b) Whoever, having the custody of any such record, *** willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, falsifies, or destroys the same, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both; and shall forfeit his office and be disqualified from holding any office under the United States.”
You could watch and rewatch every second of the public hearings related to Hillary’s email server, and you will not find a single question directed to the issue of theft and destruction of federal records (aka “conceals, removes, *** destroys”).
LikeLike
You didn’t use the word, “investigates.” You used the word, “accountability.” Those are, as I’m sure you know, different concepts. First one investigates, then people get held accountable.
I’m not inclined to throw a “C’mon. Good grief” at you. Rather, I’m going to assume that you misspoke/miswrote.
LikeLike
And I’d add that the CIA, NSA, etc. have their own Inspector(s) General who can investigate their conduct.
I think you hurried this piece. I don’t blame you for that. I’m sorry that you attack a reader who asks a simple, straightforward question. That’s not too professional, in my opinion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is one reason why I have been arguing for a Select Committee of the Congress, with professional counsels and staff, to investigate the whole ‘collusion’ conspiracy. The other reason is that the American people will be able to see it all unfold on TV for a nice, hot summer. See my (somewhat dated) post:
https://walkingcreekworld.wordpress.com/2018/01/08/a-select-committee-to-look-under-the-rocks/
LikeLike
Well here it goes. the Schiff has hit the fan. We are going to see history made..
Just in time for the mid-terms..
LikeLiked by 3 people
We are already witnessing it, dear fellow Treeper 😁
We are living and breathing history.
Hold onto the rails, it will only get better.
MAGA!
COVFEFE!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
HERE WE GO!!! HANG ON!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah!!!!!
Oh, thank you ❤️
You’re the best!
LikeLike
Woohoo!!
Definitely an “E” ticket ride!!! 🎢🙌
LikeLike
The IG began with a “review”, (see his initial letter early Jan 17), into requests made by “numerous Chairman and Ranking Members of Congressional oversight committees”.
With that review complete and the evidence of that review to hand, he is now moving to “investigating” the FISC abuse.
His report will be (I assume) a summary of his findings (he’s best placed given the million plus docs of evidence) and that in turn will assist the DOJ appointed prosecutor Jeff Sessions confirmed had been appointed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Posted in response to Expedy – AKA as “You are more than a little confused. You are an idiot” by Sundance 😝
LikeLiked by 1 person
Soooo, essentially OIG Horowitz HAS uncovered other malfeasance. McCabe was fired for Clinton email investigation. The FISA stuff hasn’t been “considered” yet?
Hover dam was built faster than this is moving along.
LikeLike
40 years of fraud… 14 months into clean up. I think we are doing pretty good so far.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, it must be done in proper order and be bulletproof when it is unveiled. Remember. The uproar will be epic.
LikeLike
Evidentuary value of the IG findings and reports will expedite any RICO case.
RICO can use the statute of limitations issues (legal clock running out) with Hillary and all of the Clinton shenanigans.
This RICO trial will have evidence and can be expedited because it has not been compromised by the FBI/DOJ or the Trump administration.
RICO can have 10 years between the “acts” of the criminal conspiracy. That’s coming up on 2020 for Uranium One.:
Criminal RICO
To violate RICO, a person must engage in a pattern of racketeering activity connected to an enterprise. The law defines 35 offenses as constituting racketeering, including gambling, murder, kidnapping, arson, drug dealing, bribery. Significantly, mail and wire fraud are included on the list. These crimes are known as “predicate” offenses. To charge under RICO, at least two predicate crimes within 10 years must have been committed through the enterprise.
https://www.justia.com/criminal/docs/rico.html
LikeLiked by 8 people
Excellent, Donna, thank you.
LikeLike
You’re welcome Minnie.
I just want to add that a RICO sentence for racketeering is 20 years. The civil RICO damages are 3 times (treble) and the Supreme Court found that the clock starts when the offense is discovered and the injured parties have 4 years from the date of discovery (not when the crime is committed.)
We are still in discovery as there has been obstruction of justice (which is also RICO).
This is actually going fast if we look at the entire scope of the crimes committed against the citizens of the USA.
Gentle Reminder: President Trump has been in office 1 year and 2 months plus 8 days.
(This is Berkeley CA, but Boalt Hall is highly rated so legal stuff has some merit…)
Think about just Uranium One, Hillary and CFIUS (Obama Admin.)
To prosecute a defendant under RICO, the government must prove that the
defendant: (i) through the commission of two or more acts constituting a pattern of
racketeering activity; (ii) directly or indirectly invested in, maintained an interest
in, or participated in, an enterprise; (iii) the activities of which affected interstate or
foreign commerce.24
https://scholarship.law.berkeley.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?referer=https://www.google.com/&httpsredir=1&article=3155&context=facpubs
LikeLike
AND Rico can then go all the way back to when Billy Boy was Attorney General of Arkansas, in 1977.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sweeeeeeet!!
LikeLike
Pretty much covers the Clinton’s since the governor days. A long trail of interconnected crimes for any decent investigator to follow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If these people are some of the 18,000+ sealed indictments, the statute of limitations won’t run out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great, when will this report be issued — 2023?
LikeLiked by 2 people
the INSPECTOR GENERAL ACT OF 1978 (as amended) says Report is due April 30th (page 4)
http://legcounsel.house.gov/Comps/Inspector%20General%20Act%20Of%201978.pdf
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like good news to me…
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…and they thought she would never lose…” 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
In this age of “Drive-Thru” service, Lord knows I’m guilty of wanting the Speedy-Trial & Justice Served Burger, too; and yesterday wouldn’t be soon enough for me.
But after living through eight miserable and insufferable years of Obama, I figure I can easily wait to see Trump & company properly serve justice to those vermin in that DC cabal.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This should explode completely by August, in time for the MSM to try and bury it before the elections. If they can bury this one, it’s all over anyway.
LikeLike
It is likely by August that most of the major D’s will be facing trial for treason while a large swath of the MSM is sitting in cuffs waiting for their hearings.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gonna be tough for the swamp critters to ‘splain the ankle bling! Bummer../s
LikeLike
Heard this on the car radio while driving home and, how to say it?, my heart smiled! It’s happening, they’re already done!
Also, definitely adding I.G. Horowitz to the prayer list that accompanies Lilbirdee2’s prayer for these times.
LikeLiked by 4 people
🙏🇺🇸🙏
❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lights will be burning all night at NPR.
Agenda item #1: Discussion – can we just ignore this and fill up “Morning Edition” with more Stormy and more Gun-grabber teens?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“In essence he’s announcing the need to write a report based on investigative material he has already gathered. Horowitz already has the material.”
____
It’s like the original OIG Review, started in Jan 2017, was a ‘menu’.
A menu of all the wrongdoing.
And now, Horowitz is selecting items on that menu for individual Investigations.
This is good.
I hope all the O-team players get FUBAR’d.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There was a Phase 0 before Phase 1 – or should we call it Phase U? Uranium One involved many of the same players doing the same thing, which was to conduct a sham investigation designed from the outset to keep the Clintons from being exposed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SUNDANCE YOU HAVE IT WRONG
First, exonerate candidate Hillary Clinton. [email investigation]…………………………. “Correct”
Second, conduct surveillance on candidate Trump. [fisa application]…………………. “Wrong”
Third, the insurance policy. [fabricated Russia Collusion investigation………………….”Correct”
The main reason for the F.I.S.A was to cover for the 9 months of illegal spying that started NOVEMBER 2015 .. Steele came on board July 2016 , before Comeys speech and after Fusion GPS was hired by democrats and after Lynch / Clinton Tar Mac meeting.
They already got CAUGHT Spying illegally by , Admiral Rodgers . Read The F.I.S.C court 99 page ruling Oct 26 2016 stating the FBI/DOJ & outside contractors violated Americans 4th amendment rights. This was a slam dunk problem. And the SWAMP knew it was coming because Rodgers ordered a full review back in April 2016.. By July 2016 after 20 tries to get Russians and Trump to get together they had to switch gears to protect Hillary AFTER SHE WON ……
The insurance policy was also part of the FISA as was the dossier BUT COMEY SCREWED THAT UP when he briefed Trump on it… Once he did that teh swamp was fuked .. Now many of you will not understand this,, I can explain it but I am tired.. Comey giving trump that dossier was the point the swamp was doomed..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually I think it got screwed up when Admiral Rogers walked into Trump Tower and spilled the beans on the spying.
name redacted in the twitter thread https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/937831014965153792
Says:
This was in the newly erected SCIF. At that point President-elect Trump vacated Trump Tower within 24 hours.
Now think about that.
President Trump as a candidate had already said he disliked email and used couriers for confidential communication. If it was phones that were being ‘Tapped’ you use burner phones for confidential communication.
YOU ONLY MOVE IF THE WALLS HAVE EARS!!!
At that point I think the decision was made to go after the ‘ears’ That is why the ‘ears’ had to take out General Flynn at all costs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/03/28/documents-suggest-possible-coordination-between-cia-fbi-obama-wh-and-dem-officials-early-in-trump-russia-probe-investigators.html
Wow, new text messages!
LikeLiked by 2 people
WHY does everyone ignore the fact the BRITS were spying on Trump in 2015???
Fox News put Judge Nappy in time out for suggesting it.
May 23, 2017
“[…]Trump fired Comey earlier this month, just over nine months into the FBI’s probe of Russia’s hacking and disinformation campaigns that targeted Democrats during the election. That probe began in earnest when Robert Hannigan, then the chief of Britain’s Government Communications Headquarters, passed Brennan material related to conversations Trump associates had with suspected or known Russian agents in late 2015 and early 2016,….
Brennan was so concerned about the intercepted communications that he established a counterintelligence task force, which included the FBI and the National Security Agency. (Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testified earlier this month that those communications had been picked up and handed over to US agencies, but he could not elaborate due to the “sensitive” nature of the intelligence.)[…]” — http://www.businessinsider.com/john-brennan-russia-trump-collusion-testimony-2017-5
……..
Jan. 14, 2017 again from Business Insider: Report: CIA set up task-force in 2016 to investigate possible Russian funding of Trump’s campaign
“[…] The task force included the FBI, the Treasury and Justice Departments, the CIA, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the National Security Agency (NSA).
It was set up after the director of the CIA, John Brennan, received a recording of a conversation about money from the Kremlin going into Trump’s campaign coffers, the BBC’s Paul Wood reported. The recording was apparently passed to the CIA by the intelligence agency of one of the Baltic States.
On October 15, the task force was reportedly granted a warrant by a judge in the FISA court — named after the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act — to intercept the electronic records from two Russian banks that may have been implicated in the money transfer, a senior intelligence official told the BBC. Trump was not named in the warrant, but three of his associates were the subject of the inquiry.[…]”
……….
Hannigan abruptly resigned on Jan. 23, 2017. This was three days after Trump’s inauguration and shortly after the first allegations that former MI6 agent Christopher Steele was involved thanks to the Buzzfeed article on January 10, 2017. Why Robert was Hannigan GCHQ (Government Communications Headquarters) meeting with John Brennan (CIA) when Hannigan counterpart in the USA at the time was Admiral Mike Rogers of NSA and NOT Brennan. Perhaps because Admiral Mike Rogers was KNOWN to be honest? Perhaps because Admiral Mike Rogers was already suspicous of all the unauthorized FISA Section 702 about queries??
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brits schmits,
I want some Obama era hides!
LikeLike
“Horowitz is not announcing this investigative avenue from a position of only now starting to gather evidence; he already has the evidence. He is now announcing the context for him to drop a report summarizing findings of content from the investigation; a report that has nothing to do with the original launch of the OIG investigation.”
The OIG already has ’em lassoed. Now he’s gonna tighten the rope and bring ’em down.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rep Nadler just makes me ill seeing him, listening to him, and now apparently reading a tweet he sends. This is the guy the Democrats consider the legal beagle of their ilk. Gross.
LikeLike
What else is he going to say?
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/03/28/documents-suggest-possible-coordination-between-cia-fbi-obama-wh-and-dem-officials-early-in-trump-russia-probe-investigators.html
So much good news today. I am sure it will be back to Stormy Stormy Stormy!
LikeLiked by 2 people
CNN… never stopped… Except for the Hogg kid and his brethren…
LikeLike
The timing on this is perfect… again. Thank you White Hats!!!!!!!
LikeLike
Surprised Goodlatte, Nunes etc are not coordinating with IG. Why would Goodlatte etc. ask for Special Counsel? Letter by letter, release by release, it appears coordinated. What am I missing?
LikeLike
It is coordinated but most of the players only know their parts in the ‘play’ and some do not know they are IN a play but are just responding to cues.
LikeLike
If the House and Senate are looking for something to do. How about starting the impeachment process against a certain federal judge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Make that SEVERAL Judges. I would say ~50% at this point are NOT even trying to follow the law anymore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance’s expert analysis is proving to be prescient . I have often believed that God is willing to give us more wisdom and discernment , and even insight into the future than we are willing to hunger and thirst for . Remember what Jesus said about asking , seeking , and knocking ? ” And this I pray , that your love may abound still more and more in knowledge and all discernment , …. ” . Philippians 1:9 . Also ” …. ask that you may be filled with the knowledge of His will in all wisdom and spiritual understanding … ” . Colossians 1:9 . Thank you and God bless all of us Treepers .
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have been reading the excellent reporting here for some time. If this all comes to fruition it will shake this country to the core ( as has been pointed out ). Save your brass.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Already has but the media doesn’t report it.
LikeLike
Tru dat.
LikeLike
The tide has turned. Inexorable. Yes, plenty of damming information has already been laid out at CTH, and you would have to really fake dumb to not fill in the gaps with what should be readily available in a genuine investigation
LikeLike
Don’t know if anyone has already said this but, the first sentence of the DoJ press release says that the OIG was initiating its review IN RESPONSE to requests from the ATTORNEY GENERAL!
You mean Jeff Sessions did something? What? Not possible!
Can we please leave the man alone now? No more “questioning Sessions” I’ve had about enough of that 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
👏 👏 👏 👏
LikeLike
I also hope the IG has good loyal people around him. I also hope Sessions is doing the right things behind the scene and all of the bluster about him being asleep at the wheel is not true. He just doesn’t strike me as that kind of guy.
MAGA
LikeLike
CorwinAmber is a retired Assistant Inspector General. I am going to reproduce one of his earlier comments since it belongs here. (As a QC engineer, who operated an inspection lab for years I can ‘identify’ with CorwinAmber to some extent since the jobs are somewhat similar.)
“CorwinAmber says:
December 16, 2017 at 8:30 am
Well, at the risk of boring my fellow Treepers, here is a scenario based upon my time as an Assistant Inspector General:
But first, some quick background for those unfamiliar with the operation of an IG: we are typically off on our own in office space far from the madding crowd, so to speak. OTOH, our boss, THE Inspector General (TIG), will typically have his own office within shouting distance of the commander. We are all senior officials, all subject matter experts in our field, carefully selected and well vetted. We pretty much stay to ourselves and don’t hang out with the other members of the organization (for one thing, IGs are always on duty and anything we see that is not to standard, we must report and/or take action [for example, my team chief was a full bird colonel and one day he was at the front gate of a large military base getting a vehicle pass for his rental car; he noticed that the security guards were letting drivers on base who did not have their seatbelts fastened IAW Army policy so he stepped in, corrected the situation, and reported it to the base commanding general as part of his daily outbrief…I know, I know, that may sound like small potatoes, but that is how the first IG, Baron Von Steuben, overhauled Washington’s army at Valley Forge or Patton reinvigorated II Corps after the Kasserine Pass debacle or Rudy fixed NYC using the “broken windows theory” of policing, but I digress]…furthermore, once we see that something is amiss, if we don’t take action and an accident occurs, I guarantee you that the unit will say that “the IG was here and he didn’t say anything, so we thought it was OK” – trust me, that happens all the time, sigh)
So, that being said, IGs are basically loners and often left out of the information loop. I could not believe how often I discovered important policy changes had been made by HQ only because I ran across these directives while I was in the field inspecting units. We were rarely invited to meetings where policy was discussed and frequently were bypassed when command memos were circulated for approval. It was a fact of life of which we were all aware and for which we made allowances…it was what we had signed up for as IGs. OTOH, we never set policy ourselves, we merely enforced what was set by others responsible for such – if a unit complained about an unreasonable policy, we would ask them if they had already filed a complaint thru official channels…if they had and were blown off, then we might get involved back at HQ with the offending policy maker, otherwise we would chastise the unit for waiting for us to show up to identify the problem.
Bottom line was that we were not very popular within the organization because we always seemed to find fault with something. However, the very nature of that unpopularity often led to a new commander feeling like we were the only persons he could trust upon taking command. For example, when Congressman John McHugh took over as SECARMY under Obama (he was a Republican nominated only so Democrats could steal the seat, which is exactly what happened, but I digress) the first thing he did was pull my boss to the side to find out what was really going on within his department. And that was not an unusual maneuver for any commander taking over a new command…in my experience.
So, perhaps the first thing that Jeff Sessions did when he became AG on 9 Feb 2017 was to pull aside his IG, Michael E. Horowitz, to ask him what he was working on and get an assessment as to the work climate of the department (another aside…one of the important missions of an IG was to take the temperature, so to speak, of the units we inspected – that could be done thru anonymous surveys, sensing sessions with large groups, or individual interviews. And, whatever was said to an IG in confidence would remain in confidence…we never identified individuals by name in our reports, all testimony was non-attributable…though, believe me, commanders and first sergeants would often ask “who said that?!” I always emphasized that aspect of confidentiality whenever I interviewed anyone [and I interviewed hundreds over the years]). Then, as Sessions worked with Horowitz over the first few weeks, perhaps they established a rapport and the AG developed sufficient confidence in the IG’s competence, integrity, and loyalty to allow him to recuse himself in March 2017…knowing that the IG report would eventually identify his problem areas going forward.
Now, for those who scoff, so be it…I wasn’t born yesterday and I stopped believing in fairy tales many years ago. I only know what I personally went thru during a career of more than 4 decades. That being said, I could be wrong and many of us may be greatly disappointed when the DOJ IG releases his findings next month; if so, I realize I will have to change my screen name and never post here again, sigh
My deux centimes FWIW…and, oh yeah, MAGA!”
LikeLike
I’m calling it now, dig deep enough, and they’ll find members of the British government involved.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I beat you to it. See my comment above about former director of the CIA director John Brennan and Robert Hannigan, then the chief of Britain’s Government Communications as reported by Business Insider.
http://www.businessinsider.com/british-spy-agency-trump-russia-ties-2017-4
http://www.businessinsider.com/john-brennan-russia-trump-collusion-testimony-2017-5
http://www.businessinsider.com/trump-russia-dossier-claims-cia-2017-1
The British government is neck deep in this mess.
LikeLike
As a relative newbie, I do not have the history with Sundance that most do. While I truly appreciate all the information, that fact remains that I am getting old (75 next birthday) and at the rate this is going, I may not live long enough to see the results.
I have seen so much corruption, with so little accountability, that it becomes difficult to continue to have faith.
LikeLike
“INTENTION TO”…????wtf ???? You mean this SOB has not already done this…..HE HAS NOT YET BEGUN ???? !!!!!
LikeLike
March politics: in like a lamb out like a lion
LikeLiked by 1 person
Imagine the speed at which they are moving now compared to the Mueller investigation.
LikeLike