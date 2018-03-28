Inspector General Michael Horowitz Announces IG Investigation into FBI/DOJ FISA Court Abuse…

Posted on March 28, 2018

DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz has released a public statement stating the OIG intention to investigate the fraudulent FBI FISA Title-1 surveillance application submitted to the court against U.S. person Carter Page; and the surrounding issues of the FBI using Christopher Steele to underwrite their evidence therein:

(OIG link)

There are likely to be voices wondering why this OIG investigative avenue is only just now being announced and/or explored.  However, a careful review and reminder of the process explains what is happening.

Inspector General Horowitz initial investigation focused on the politicization of the FBI and DOJ surrounding the Clinton investigation.  However, that original announcement also included the disclaimer that he would follow “other issues that may arise”.   To say there were “other issues”, that indeed did “arise”, would be the understatement of the decade.

After looking at the myriad of issues and releases since MSM attention began noticing the IG investigation on December 2nd, 2017, there’s been a very specific pathway evident.  Hence yesterday, in anticipation of the first part of the IG report being released next month, we shared the following:

Horowitz has assembled all of the information for his report but the scope of the report is so exhaustive it will most likely be released in segments according to the subject material and the myriad of issues involved.

The first section of the IG report, encompassing the DOJ/FBI political activity -specifically surrounding leaks to the media and fired Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe- will likely come out first in April.

The McCabe release should be followed by a release of the IG findings on the topic of FBI and DOJ conduct, and the politicization therein, within the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

The issues with the DOJ/FBI representations to the FISA Court, the October 21st DOJ/FBI application therein and other issues, will flow thereafter; there may be sub-chapter reports released supplemental to the FISA investigation surrounding Christopher Steele, Fusion-GPS and/or the private contractors and abuse of FBI and DOJ databases.  (more)

Most of the critical principals attached to the FISA Title-1 application, and the downstream issues, are still within the DOJ.  This is a key point to reference.

The same cannot be said for the principal members of the “small group” surrounding the FBI/DOJ politicization of the Clinton investigation.   Look at the “small group” officials who quit the DOJ and FBI.  Those officials are closely connected to the Clinton operation, but not necessarily the Trump-Spying-Operation: Sally Yates (DOJ), Mary McCord (DOJ), David Laufner (DOJ), along with James Comey (FBI), Andrew McCabe (FBI), Jim Rybicki (FBI), Michael Kortan (FBI).  These are the principals involved in the Clinton operation.

Yes, there is some aggregate overlap amid the top tier (Lynch, Yates, Comey, McCabe) but that’s to be expected.  Remember the BIG PICTURE of corruption was actually three phases:

  • First, exonerate candidate Hillary Clinton. [email investigation]
  • Second, conduct surveillance on candidate Trump. [fisa application]
  • Third, the insurance policy. [fabricated Russia Collusion investigation]

The second phase of the FBI/DOJ small group plan was the “Trump Operation”, and the third phase was the “Insurance Policy”.  For phase two and three there was increased specialty.  Also, phase #3 involved the larger IC (CIA, ODNI, etc.)

FBI Agent Peter Strzok was involved in all three phases along with his co-hort Lisa Page.  However, James Baker, Bruce Ohr and Bill Priestap were more involved in phase-2 (counterintelligence operation, surveillance etc.), and phase-3 (muh Russia Conspiracy) the insurance policy.  Those officials are still employed within the FBI; and as we have shared, likely cooperating.

Horowitz is releasing an investigative report on his review of “phase #1” very soon.  This is the Clinton email investigation, the pre-planned exoneration, the media leaks, and the political corruption to attain the objectives therein.  Again refer to the original January 2017 (pre-inauguration) public information release:

It is in the course of this original investigation, and the surrounding interviews, where the evidence of Phase-2 (spy on Trump) and Phase-3 (Russia Collusion) was discovered.  Hence the outcome of the IG report will predictably follow the same sequence.

Here’s the important part to rememberThe evidence already exists.  The documentation, interviews and gathering of evidence of what happened in Phase-2 and Phase-3 already exists.  However, the IG has never announced the opening of that investigation avenue. (Because 2, and 3, were an outcropping of original intent)

Horowitz is not announcing this investigative avenue from a position of only now starting to gather evidence; he already has the evidence.  He is now announcing the context for him to drop a report summarizing findings of content from the investigation; a report that has nothing to do with the original launch of the OIG investigation.

In essence he’s announcing the need to write a report based on investigative material he has already gathered.   Horowitz already has the material.

We can just as likely anticipate another DOJ OIG notice of review for an investigation into how the DOJ and FBI collaborated to manufacture the “vast Russian Conspiracy/Collusion” narrative.  However, that phase-3 “insurance policy” also involves the CIA (Brennan), ODNI (Clapper), and additional elements of the U.S. Intelligence Apparatus.  As a consequence Phase-3 accountability is better handled by congress.

165 Responses to Inspector General Michael Horowitz Announces IG Investigation into FBI/DOJ FISA Court Abuse…

  cruiser55 says:
    March 28, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    Why am I feeling queasy about this?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    fleporeblog says:
      March 28, 2018 at 5:58 pm

      Feeling queasy? I am absolutely doing victory laps at the office! As SD points out above, the IG has dropped the ultimate MOAB on all the POS involved. Phase 1 pertains to the “small group” SD has outlined. Phase 2 brings in some of the heavy hitters that gets us closer to the BHO Administration. Consider Phase 2 the 2nd floor of a new 3 story building going up. The Foundation is as solid as solid can be. We will be privy to it sometime in April. There will be indictments of those POS in Phase 1.

      As that is proceeding, The IG with the White Hats in Congress will be working hand-in-hand on Phase 2 (IG & Prosecutor assigned) and the White Hats in Congress will begin to expose the sunlight to the public by putting the participants in Phase 3 out for the world to see (Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Yates, Rice, Powers, Rhodes, Lynch etc.). As Phase 2 gets to the indictment stage, than we prepare for the ultimate battle for our country and its future.

      Be prepared to do your part no matter what that part is! WE with our LION WILL MAGA!

      Liked by 40 people

      Reply
    lakelurelife says:
      March 28, 2018 at 5:59 pm

      Maybe because of that last part about phase 3 accountability being "best handled by congress"? Congress…Being in charge of…Accountability.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      fleporeblog says:
        March 28, 2018 at 6:03 pm

        Please understand what SD has been saying for the past 6 months on the topic. The job for the White Hats in Congress (Rep. Nunes, Goodlatte, DeSantis, Jordan, Meadows, Gaetz, Senator Grassley and Senator Johnson) is to shine the spotlight on BHO’s administration. It has to come from them so that the public is made aware in very small doses.

        You can bet your bottom dollar that Phase 3 will be turned over to prosecutors! In order to minimize the WAR in our country, it has to be handles a certain way. THIS IS THE WAY!

        Liked by 23 people

        Reply
        Angry Dumbo says:
          March 28, 2018 at 6:11 pm

          Are there statute of limitations concerns behind the push here? Seems like there is a ton of evidence to support charges and the investigation is just under way. Is there an end game here or just a stall.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          fleporeblog says:
            March 28, 2018 at 6:19 pm

            There is an end game and you and the world will be absolutely SHOCKED!

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
            Running Fast says:
              March 28, 2018 at 6:36 pm

              Channeling your inner "Q"… I like it 😉

              Liked by 2 people

              Reply
              Alonzo says:
                March 28, 2018 at 7:03 pm

                After the Q posts tying The Clinton Global Initiative members to the New York sex cult, I have become a believer of Q. I didn't actually believe this stuff was more than something requiring a tin foil hat to believe, and now it appears that the world is WAY more screwed up than my parents prepared me for in my upbringing.

                Like

                Reply
          LafnH2O says:
            March 28, 2018 at 6:54 pm

            👆 👀
            From the ABOVE post by SD

            Horowitz is not announcing this investigative avenue from a position of only now starting to gather evidence; he already has the evidence.  He is now announcing the context for him to drop a report summarizing findings of content from the investigation; a report that has nothing to do with the original launch of the OIG investigation.

            Like

            Reply
            Greg In The Woods says:
              March 28, 2018 at 7:21 pm

              Right. It’s retroactive – not about what is to be done, but what is already done. Here is a key phrase in the IG statement from today that jumped out at me:

              “… as part of this examination, the OIG also will review information that was known to the DOJ and the FBI at the time the applications were filed from or about an alleged FBI confidential source.”

              Remember Grassley’s speech on the floor of the Senate? He intimated that he thought the FBI might have been telling lies, not Steele. Hence, the criminal referral on Steele, to bring that fact into sunlight! The FBI KNEW that Steele had gone to the media, but used him in their FISA application anyway. Yes, Senator … a much bigger problem indeed.

              https://www.redstate.com/streiff/2018/02/07/graham-grassley-memo-confirms-fbi-misled-fisa-court-much/

              Like

              Reply
          G. Combs says:
            March 28, 2018 at 7:24 pm

            “Are there statute of limitations concerns…”

            No. A sealed indictment stops the clock on the statute of limitations and as said below, RICO allows old crimes, beyond ordinary statute of limitations to be tried as part of the whole.

            I also get the feeling that Lois Lerner is NOT as free of criminal charges as she might think…

            Like

            Reply
          James Alan Groome says:
            March 28, 2018 at 7:30 pm

            In a conspiracy, of which this most certainly is, the statute of limitations does not begin ticking until the conspiracy is discovered.

            Like

            Reply
        wolfmoon1776 says:
          March 28, 2018 at 6:13 pm

          This is why Q says "Trust the plan." The reason there is such strategic pace to all of this, is because strategic people are dealing with things. They understand that very strategic people inflicted Obama on us. The public deconstruction of the Obama/Clinton administration regime will send a message to all enemies, foreign and domestic.

          Liked by 23 people

          Reply
        lakelurelife says:
          March 28, 2018 at 6:25 pm

          When the Hillary email coverup scandal hits the fan, and all who were in on it exposed to the world, I have to believe phase 2 & 3 will follow. Even if I have a very low opinion of most of congress, just having phase 1 exposed will be the bullet I've been waiting for.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
    Bone Fish says:
      March 28, 2018 at 6:02 pm

      Probably because every other investigation has only served to ensure all the evidence gets buried forever.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    wolfmoon1776 says:
      March 28, 2018 at 6:08 pm

      Because you're on the roller-coaster to TOO MUCH WINNING!

      Liked by 15 people

      Reply
      lakelurelife says:
        March 28, 2018 at 6:20 pm

        I will certainly agree to this! I do feel like I'm on a roller coaster. One thing I've never doubted is President Trump and his sincerity. Reading that phase 3 accountability should be left to congress made me feel like I was on the downhill of the roller coaster.
However, I am not jumping off!
        However, I am not jumping off!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        Minnie says:
          March 28, 2018 at 6:27 pm

          Hang on tight, lots of twists and turns but the result will be extraordinary and exhilarating.

          We’re all in this together, supporting Mr. President!

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
      missilemom says:
        March 28, 2018 at 6:37 pm

        I hate roller coasters but hanging on to my chair and trying to keep it on the ground.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    Pa Hermit says:
      March 28, 2018 at 6:19 pm

      I share that same feeling. They are talking about going to Clinton and it's so massive in stature (2K + pages), yet when does it go beyond those failures. How about dropping the ball on the Benghazi debacle? The Boston Bomber? The World Trade Centers? Waco Texas? Ruby Ridge? The Bundy ordeals? These are only what we the people hear, surely there's a ton more that never made the press!

      Like

      Reply
    eagledriver50 says:
      March 28, 2018 at 6:30 pm

      Suck it up ButterCup…this is ONLY the beginning and the Seas will be much rougher…just hang on…Would you like a life jacket?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    Tom F says:
      March 28, 2018 at 7:02 pm

      Queasiness noted.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    Lucille says:
      March 28, 2018 at 7:21 pm

      I don't know. Why?

      Like

      Reply
    sundance says:
      March 28, 2018 at 5:54 pm

      You are more than a little confused. You are an idiot.

      How many possible avenues and issues exist. Some are legal issues (breaking laws), some are political and/or policy violations (violating policy).

      Go troll someplace else. Tell shareblue we deserve a better quality of troll.

      Liked by 30 people

      Reply
    Hmmm... says:
      March 28, 2018 at 5:56 pm

      Just my take but I would think the sitting grand jury was only involved with crimes connected to the original OIG investigation parameters. If crimes are uncovered in this next phase (and I'm sure there will be) then they will be taken to a grand jury also. My take would be that the leaks were the original instigator for the investigation to turn into a criminal investigation however anyone charged with a crime in the 1st phase could have revealed information about other crimes in exchange for a lesser punishment therefore expanding the scope of potential crimes included in the 1st phase. The only real potential crime I see in the original scope of the investigation is the leaks. Everything else seems to me to be likely an internal policy issue but not criminal.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      lokiscout says:
        March 28, 2018 at 7:28 pm

        Criminal collusion to defame/wrongly accuse a US Citizen Donald J. Trump and conspiracy to determine the outcome of a National Election. I would think these were more than policy issues.

        Like

        Reply
    G. Combs says:
      March 28, 2018 at 5:58 pm

      What IG Horowitz just did was make an ANNOUNCEMENT about an investigation that is already wrapped up BEFORE the IG Report is released.

      This announcement is for public consumption and has nothing to do with the actual time line of events.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
    ristvan says:
      March 28, 2018 at 6:07 pm

      Pre-existing Flyover country prosecutor and his flyover country Grand jury are for actual federal crimes. See previous comment enumerating specifics against a number of individuals including McCabe, Comey, Yates, Lynch, and HRC.
      But the issue of the FBI violating its Woods procedures FISA process is both deeper and wider than crimes. IMO this supplemental process is to illustrate how and why so much went so wrong in order to restore public confidence in the Woods procedures. Secondarily, it shows DoJ being ‘responsive’ to Congressional oversight (Nunes memo) the day after Sessions had to be reported angry with Wray that Goodlatte had to issue a subpoena for slow rolled FBI info.
      Some of this is likely kabuki for the public rather than actual substance. For example, this OIG announcement implies Nunes is credible, Schiff is not. Remember this is inside the Beltway playing to the upcoming midterm elections in flyover country.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      DeWalt says:
        March 28, 2018 at 6:20 pm

        There are issues yet to be addressed in this stage and may well involve criminal and ethical issues with sitting Federal Judges. Serious business.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    Silent Entity says:
      March 28, 2018 at 6:21 pm

      I read Expedy (@ expedy21) post and thought – THIS PERSON IS AN IDIOT ! Then I scrolled down farther and saw Sundance' s reply. ROTFL. GMTA. Beautiful.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    ARREST SOROS (@co2isfood) says:
      March 28, 2018 at 7:14 pm

      The first hing that struck me was the term ‘Review’ being used rather than ‘Investigate’.
      You investigate to gather evidence.
      You review that evidence.
      IMHO Sundance is spot on. The evidence is in.

      Like

      Reply
  Average joe says:
    March 28, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    I still want to see the graphic of The Zippo In The AIR, Please ….

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. daughnworks247 says:
    March 28, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    I want to give Horowitz a big fat raise and a kiss and then, fire about 7500 of the DOJ atty’s.
    I know, we’re all impatient, but this is tough.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. jnr2d2 says:
    March 28, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    Congress on CIA Brennan and ODNI Clapper? OK, BUT the OIG of the CIA and ODNI should already have been engaged in a investigation of their actions and any other staff!!!! They will get better info than Congress.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • quintrillion says:
      March 28, 2018 at 5:58 pm

      Agree, this was rapid reading until the last paragraph.
      Will the IC people claim “secrets” and then nothing happens, again.
      Brennan & Clapper are the worst of the instigating lot of framers and traitors.

      Like

      Reply
    • G. Combs says:
      March 28, 2018 at 6:02 pm

      jnr2d2, beat me to it.

      All Congress does is a Dog and Pony Show to get voters to vote for them… And then they all go down to the local watering hole and laugh at us. (True story from a commenter at WUWT who was sitting near the Uniparty members when Obummercare was passed.)

      Like

      Reply
    • leon0112 says:
      March 28, 2018 at 6:36 pm

      Just because the DOG IG can’t investigate Clapper and Brennan, does not mean the prosecutor assigned to this case can’t find others to investigate the IC. I suspect that Sessions does not feel he has to recuse himself from the IC leaking crimes case. He can assign investigators from flyover country to investigate the IC and Yates and…

      It could well be that the prosecutor assigned to handle the 27 leak investigations is already going after the various leaks (some of which almost certainly came from Clapper and Brennan) with flyover FBI investigators.

      We shall see if Sessions has the smarts and aggressiveness that Sundance believes he does. But if Sessions does, this all could already be in motion. Remember, Sessions does not believe in telegraphing his intentions for investigations/prosecutions.

      Like

      Reply
    • ARREST SOROS (@co2isfood) says:
      March 28, 2018 at 7:16 pm

      OIG can’t compel former staff to cooperate.
      That’s why Ohr et al haven’t been fired, or else they would have been beyond Horowitz’ reach.

      Like

      Reply
  6. 3%er says:
    March 28, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    The Big Ugly is another step closer, thank you Sundance I tell,all of my friends about you and your site, have been a treeper since bengazi.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. Sean Supsky says:
    March 28, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    This is certainly a good announcement.

    Expect the opposition to start screaming about this is an attempt to derail from stormy, trying to tarnish the democrats for the midterms, trying to obstruct justice…any myriad of excuses to throw shade on what the truth is.

    Popcorn is quite popular.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. William Bayer says:
    March 28, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    “As a consequence Phase-3 accountability is better handled by congress.”

    I don’t understand that last sentence. Brennan and Clapper are gone, and Congress has no means of holding them, or really anyone else, accountable, except by referral back to the DOJ.

    Like

    Reply
    • sundance says:
      March 28, 2018 at 5:55 pm

      Who investigates the CIA, NSA and Intelligence community? C’mon. Good grief.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
        • Greg In The Woods says:
          March 28, 2018 at 6:52 pm

          There are presently 73 statutory Inspectors General. I imagine there’s plenty of collegial banter between them. A fellow named Wayne Stone is currently the Acting Inspector General for the Intelligence Community. I’d be surprised if he wasn’t poking into some of these issues behind the scene. Call and ask him … his number is (571) 204-8149 …

          Like

          Reply
      • G. Combs says:
        March 28, 2018 at 6:15 pm

        Same as the FBI. The Inspector General and if needed an assigned DOJ prosecutor.

        Sorry, Sundance, but after all the dancing with Fast and Furious, Benghazi, IRS targeting… I do not trust the Uniparty to investigate anything but where their next meal ticket is.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • rf121 says:
          March 28, 2018 at 6:32 pm

          Kind of hard to investigate the Obama administration when they blocked everything from Congress. There is still some resistance but as we have just seen with Wray they are starting to move.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • Tom F says:
          March 28, 2018 at 7:18 pm

          So if I read your statement correctly you insinuate that Congressman Nunes and his committee did a poor job?
          Senate Judiciary committee also?
          Nah.

          Like

          Reply
      • vexedmi says:
        March 28, 2018 at 6:16 pm

        From what I have seen of Congress lately Phase 3 in their hands would result in every perp taking the 5th. No justice!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • William Bayer says:
          March 28, 2018 at 6:43 pm

          Plus, Congress does more statement-making than question-asking in their “hearings” that should be called “talkings.” And they have a mysterious way of asking the wrong questions or, when they ask the right questions, asking them in the wrong way so as not to pin the witness down to a definite answers.
          And all through the email hearings, the questioning was constantly steered away from ever asking a single witness about Hillary’s most blatant criminal statute violation:

          18 U.S. Code § 2071 – Concealment, removal, or mutilation generally: “*** (b) Whoever, having the custody of any such record, *** willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, falsifies, or destroys the same, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both; and shall forfeit his office and be disqualified from holding any office under the United States.”

          You could watch and rewatch every second of the public hearings related to Hillary’s email server, and you will not find a single question directed to the issue of theft and destruction of federal records (aka “conceals, removes, *** destroys”).

          Like

          Reply
      • William Bayer says:
        March 28, 2018 at 6:30 pm

        You didn’t use the word, “investigates.” You used the word, “accountability.” Those are, as I’m sure you know, different concepts. First one investigates, then people get held accountable.
        I’m not inclined to throw a “C’mon. Good grief” at you. Rather, I’m going to assume that you misspoke/miswrote.

        Like

        Reply
      • William Bayer says:
        March 28, 2018 at 6:35 pm

        And I’d add that the CIA, NSA, etc. have their own Inspector(s) General who can investigate their conduct.
        I think you hurried this piece. I don’t blame you for that. I’m sorry that you attack a reader who asks a simple, straightforward question. That’s not too professional, in my opinion.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • L. E. Joiner says:
        March 28, 2018 at 6:46 pm

        This is one reason why I have been arguing for a Select Committee of the Congress, with professional counsels and staff, to investigate the whole ‘collusion’ conspiracy. The other reason is that the American people will be able to see it all unfold on TV for a nice, hot summer. See my (somewhat dated) post:
        https://walkingcreekworld.wordpress.com/2018/01/08/a-select-committee-to-look-under-the-rocks/

        Like

        Reply
  9. tgmccoy says:
    March 28, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    Well here it goes. the Schiff has hit the fan. We are going to see history made..
    Just in time for the mid-terms..

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. Johnny Bravo says:
    March 28, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    The IG began with a “review”, (see his initial letter early Jan 17), into requests made by “numerous Chairman and Ranking Members of Congressional oversight committees”.

    With that review complete and the evidence of that review to hand, he is now moving to “investigating” the FISC abuse.

    His report will be (I assume) a summary of his findings (he’s best placed given the million plus docs of evidence) and that in turn will assist the DOJ appointed prosecutor Jeff Sessions confirmed had been appointed.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Tim Tarr says:
    March 28, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    Soooo, essentially OIG Horowitz HAS uncovered other malfeasance. McCabe was fired for Clinton email investigation. The FISA stuff hasn’t been “considered” yet?

    Hover dam was built faster than this is moving along.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Donna in Oregon says:
    March 28, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    Evidentuary value of the IG findings and reports will expedite any RICO case.

    RICO can use the statute of limitations issues (legal clock running out) with Hillary and all of the Clinton shenanigans.

    This RICO trial will have evidence and can be expedited because it has not been compromised by the FBI/DOJ or the Trump administration.

    RICO can have 10 years between the “acts” of the criminal conspiracy. That’s coming up on 2020 for Uranium One.:

    Criminal RICO
    To violate RICO, a person must engage in a pattern of racketeering activity connected to an enterprise. The law defines 35 offenses as constituting racketeering, including gambling, murder, kidnapping, arson, drug dealing, bribery. Significantly, mail and wire fraud are included on the list. These crimes are known as “predicate” offenses. To charge under RICO, at least two predicate crimes within 10 years must have been committed through the enterprise.

    https://www.justia.com/criminal/docs/rico.html

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      March 28, 2018 at 6:20 pm

      Excellent, Donna, thank you.

      Like

      Reply
      • Donna in Oregon says:
        March 28, 2018 at 6:40 pm

        You’re welcome Minnie.

        I just want to add that a RICO sentence for racketeering is 20 years. The civil RICO damages are 3 times (treble) and the Supreme Court found that the clock starts when the offense is discovered and the injured parties have 4 years from the date of discovery (not when the crime is committed.)

        We are still in discovery as there has been obstruction of justice (which is also RICO).

        This is actually going fast if we look at the entire scope of the crimes committed against the citizens of the USA.

        Gentle Reminder: President Trump has been in office 1 year and 2 months plus 8 days.

        (This is Berkeley CA, but Boalt Hall is highly rated so legal stuff has some merit…)

        Think about just Uranium One, Hillary and CFIUS (Obama Admin.)

        To prosecute a defendant under RICO, the government must prove that the
        defendant: (i) through the commission of two or more acts constituting a pattern of
        racketeering activity; (ii) directly or indirectly invested in, maintained an interest
        in, or participated in, an enterprise; (iii) the activities of which affected interstate or
        foreign commerce.24

        https://scholarship.law.berkeley.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?referer=https://www.google.com/&httpsredir=1&article=3155&context=facpubs

        Like

        Reply
    • G. Combs says:
      March 28, 2018 at 6:30 pm

      AND Rico can then go all the way back to when Billy Boy was Attorney General of Arkansas, in 1977.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • DeWalt says:
      March 28, 2018 at 6:31 pm

      Pretty much covers the Clinton’s since the governor days. A long trail of interconnected crimes for any decent investigator to follow.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Linda says:
      March 28, 2018 at 6:34 pm

      If these people are some of the 18,000+ sealed indictments, the statute of limitations won’t run out.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  13. paulraven1 says:
    March 28, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    Great, when will this report be issued — 2023?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Nigella says:
    March 28, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    Sounds like good news to me…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. usayes says:
    March 28, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    “…and they thought she would never lose…” 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Crawler says:
    March 28, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    In this age of “Drive-Thru” service, Lord knows I’m guilty of wanting the Speedy-Trial & Justice Served Burger, too; and yesterday wouldn’t be soon enough for me.

    But after living through eight miserable and insufferable years of Obama, I figure I can easily wait to see Trump & company properly serve justice to those vermin in that DC cabal.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. rwisreal says:
    March 28, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    This should explode completely by August, in time for the MSM to try and bury it before the elections. If they can bury this one, it’s all over anyway.

    Like

    Reply
  18. bessie2003 says:
    March 28, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    Heard this on the car radio while driving home and, how to say it?, my heart smiled! It’s happening, they’re already done!

    Also, definitely adding I.G. Horowitz to the prayer list that accompanies Lilbirdee2’s prayer for these times.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. wheatietoo says:
    March 28, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    “In essence he’s announcing the need to write a report based on investigative material he has already gathered. Horowitz already has the material.”
    ____

    It’s like the original OIG Review, started in Jan 2017, was a ‘menu’.
    A menu of all the wrongdoing.

    And now, Horowitz is selecting items on that menu for individual Investigations.

    This is good.
    I hope all the O-team players get FUBAR’d.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. jbowen82 says:
    March 28, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    There was a Phase 0 before Phase 1 – or should we call it Phase U? Uranium One involved many of the same players doing the same thing, which was to conduct a sham investigation designed from the outset to keep the Clintons from being exposed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. none other says:
    March 28, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    SUNDANCE YOU HAVE IT WRONG
    First, exonerate candidate Hillary Clinton. [email investigation]…………………………. “Correct”
    Second, conduct surveillance on candidate Trump. [fisa application]…………………. “Wrong”
    Third, the insurance policy. [fabricated Russia Collusion investigation………………….”Correct”

    The main reason for the F.I.S.A was to cover for the 9 months of illegal spying that started NOVEMBER 2015 .. Steele came on board July 2016 , before Comeys speech and after Fusion GPS was hired by democrats and after Lynch / Clinton Tar Mac meeting.

    They already got CAUGHT Spying illegally by , Admiral Rodgers . Read The F.I.S.C court 99 page ruling Oct 26 2016 stating the FBI/DOJ & outside contractors violated Americans 4th amendment rights. This was a slam dunk problem. And the SWAMP knew it was coming because Rodgers ordered a full review back in April 2016.. By July 2016 after 20 tries to get Russians and Trump to get together they had to switch gears to protect Hillary AFTER SHE WON ……

    The insurance policy was also part of the FISA as was the dossier BUT COMEY SCREWED THAT UP when he briefed Trump on it… Once he did that teh swamp was fuked .. Now many of you will not understand this,, I can explain it but I am tired.. Comey giving trump that dossier was the point the swamp was doomed..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • G. Combs says:
      March 28, 2018 at 6:45 pm

      Actually I think it got screwed up when Admiral Rogers walked into Trump Tower and spilled the beans on the spying.

      name redacted in the twitter thread https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/937831014965153792
      Says:

      Adm Mike Rogers saved the country. On nov 18 he met the NATSEC team of PDJT transition team and briefed them on it all…. At that meeting were current DCI Pompeo , former DCI Woolsey, now ambassador, Mike Flynn, Jeff Sessions, and PDJT.

      This was in the newly erected SCIF. At that point President-elect Trump vacated Trump Tower within 24 hours.

      Now think about that.
      President Trump as a candidate had already said he disliked email and used couriers for confidential communication. If it was phones that were being ‘Tapped’ you use burner phones for confidential communication.

      YOU ONLY MOVE IF THE WALLS HAVE EARS!!!

      At that point I think the decision was made to go after the ‘ears’ That is why the ‘ears’ had to take out General Flynn at all costs.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  22. Pam says:
    March 28, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. Pam says:
    March 28, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • G. Combs says:
      March 28, 2018 at 6:57 pm

      WHY does everyone ignore the fact the BRITS were spying on Trump in 2015???
      Fox News put Judge Nappy in time out for suggesting it.

      May 23, 2017
      “[…]Trump fired Comey earlier this month, just over nine months into the FBI’s probe of Russia’s hacking and disinformation campaigns that targeted Democrats during the election. That probe began in earnest when Robert Hannigan, then the chief of Britain’s Government Communications Headquarters, passed Brennan material related to conversations Trump associates had with suspected or known Russian agents in late 2015 and early 2016,….
      Brennan was so concerned about the intercepted communications that he established a counterintelligence task force, which included the FBI and the National Security Agency. (Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testified earlier this month that those communications had been picked up and handed over to US agencies, but he could not elaborate due to the “sensitive” nature of the intelligence.)[…]”      http://www.businessinsider.com/john-brennan-russia-trump-collusion-testimony-2017-5
      ……..

      Jan. 14, 2017 again from Business Insider: Report: CIA set up task-force in 2016 to investigate possible Russian funding of Trump’s campaign
      “[…] The task force included the FBI, the Treasury and Justice Departments, the CIA, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the National Security Agency (NSA).

      It was set up after the director of the CIA, John Brennan, received a recording of a conversation about money from the Kremlin going into Trump’s campaign coffers, the BBC’s Paul Wood reported. The recording was apparently passed to the CIA by the intelligence agency of one of the Baltic States.

      On October 15, the task force was reportedly granted a warrant by a judge in the FISA court — named after the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act — to intercept the electronic records from two Russian banks that may have been implicated in the money transfer, a senior intelligence official told the BBC. Trump was not named in the warrant, but three of his associates were the subject of the inquiry.[…]”
      ……….

      Hannigan abruptly resigned on Jan. 23, 2017. This was three days after Trump’s inauguration and shortly after the first allegations that former MI6 agent Christopher Steele was involved thanks to the Buzzfeed article on January 10, 2017. Why Robert was Hannigan GCHQ (Government Communications Headquarters) meeting with John Brennan (CIA) when Hannigan counterpart in the USA at the time was Admiral Mike Rogers of NSA and NOT Brennan. Perhaps because Admiral Mike Rogers was KNOWN to be honest? Perhaps because Admiral Mike Rogers was already suspicous of all the unauthorized FISA Section 702 about queries??

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  25. Phil aka Felipe says:
    March 28, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    “Horowitz is not announcing this investigative avenue from a position of only now starting to gather evidence; he already has the evidence. He is now announcing the context for him to drop a report summarizing findings of content from the investigation; a report that has nothing to do with the original launch of the OIG investigation.”

    The OIG already has ’em lassoed. Now he’s gonna tighten the rope and bring ’em down.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    March 28, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    Rep Nadler just makes me ill seeing him, listening to him, and now apparently reading a tweet he sends. This is the guy the Democrats consider the legal beagle of their ilk. Gross.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Running Fast says:
    March 28, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    The timing on this is perfect… again. Thank you White Hats!!!!!!!

    Like

    Reply
  28. missilemom says:
    March 28, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    Surprised Goodlatte, Nunes etc are not coordinating with IG. Why would Goodlatte etc. ask for Special Counsel? Letter by letter, release by release, it appears coordinated. What am I missing?

    Like

    Reply
    • G. Combs says:
      March 28, 2018 at 7:05 pm

      It is coordinated but most of the players only know their parts in the ‘play’ and some do not know they are IN a play but are just responding to cues.

      Like

      Reply
  29. DeWalt says:
    March 28, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    If the House and Senate are looking for something to do. How about starting the impeachment process against a certain federal judge.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. intercesser says:
    March 28, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    Sundance’s expert analysis is proving to be prescient . I have often believed that God is willing to give us more wisdom and discernment , and even insight into the future than we are willing to hunger and thirst for . Remember what Jesus said about asking , seeking , and knocking ? ” And this I pray , that your love may abound still more and more in knowledge and all discernment , …. ” . Philippians 1:9 . Also ” …. ask that you may be filled with the knowledge of His will in all wisdom and spiritual understanding … ” . Colossians 1:9 . Thank you and God bless all of us Treepers .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Ventura Highway says:
    March 28, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    I have been reading the excellent reporting here for some time. If this all comes to fruition it will shake this country to the core ( as has been pointed out ). Save your brass.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. TheLastDemocrat says:
    March 28, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    The tide has turned. Inexorable. Yes, plenty of damming information has already been laid out at CTH, and you would have to really fake dumb to not fill in the gaps with what should be readily available in a genuine investigation

    Like

    Reply
  33. calbear84 says:
    March 28, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    Don’t know if anyone has already said this but, the first sentence of the DoJ press release says that the OIG was initiating its review IN RESPONSE to requests from the ATTORNEY GENERAL!
    You mean Jeff Sessions did something? What? Not possible!
    Can we please leave the man alone now? No more “questioning Sessions” I’ve had about enough of that 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Ventura Highway says:
    March 28, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    I also hope the IG has good loyal people around him. I also hope Sessions is doing the right things behind the scene and all of the bluster about him being asleep at the wheel is not true. He just doesn’t strike me as that kind of guy.

    MAGA

    Like

    Reply
    • G. Combs says:
      March 28, 2018 at 7:15 pm

      CorwinAmber is a retired Assistant Inspector General. I am going to reproduce one of his earlier comments since it belongs here. (As a QC engineer, who operated an inspection lab for years I can ‘identify’ with CorwinAmber to some extent since the jobs are somewhat similar.)

      “CorwinAmber says:
      December 16, 2017 at 8:30 am
      Well, at the risk of boring my fellow Treepers, here is a scenario based upon my time as an Assistant Inspector General:

      But first, some quick background for those unfamiliar with the operation of an IG: we are typically off on our own in office space far from the madding crowd, so to speak. OTOH, our boss, THE Inspector General (TIG), will typically have his own office within shouting distance of the commander. We are all senior officials, all subject matter experts in our field, carefully selected and well vetted. We pretty much stay to ourselves and don’t hang out with the other members of the organization (for one thing, IGs are always on duty and anything we see that is not to standard, we must report and/or take action [for example, my team chief was a full bird colonel and one day he was at the front gate of a large military base getting a vehicle pass for his rental car; he noticed that the security guards were letting drivers on base who did not have their seatbelts fastened IAW Army policy so he stepped in, corrected the situation, and reported it to the base commanding general as part of his daily outbrief…I know, I know, that may sound like small potatoes, but that is how the first IG, Baron Von Steuben, overhauled Washington’s army at Valley Forge or Patton reinvigorated II Corps after the Kasserine Pass debacle or Rudy fixed NYC using the “broken windows theory” of policing, but I digress]…furthermore, once we see that something is amiss, if we don’t take action and an accident occurs, I guarantee you that the unit will say that “the IG was here and he didn’t say anything, so we thought it was OK” – trust me, that happens all the time, sigh)

      So, that being said, IGs are basically loners and often left out of the information loop. I could not believe how often I discovered important policy changes had been made by HQ only because I ran across these directives while I was in the field inspecting units. We were rarely invited to meetings where policy was discussed and frequently were bypassed when command memos were circulated for approval. It was a fact of life of which we were all aware and for which we made allowances…it was what we had signed up for as IGs. OTOH, we never set policy ourselves, we merely enforced what was set by others responsible for such – if a unit complained about an unreasonable policy, we would ask them if they had already filed a complaint thru official channels…if they had and were blown off, then we might get involved back at HQ with the offending policy maker, otherwise we would chastise the unit for waiting for us to show up to identify the problem.

      Bottom line was that we were not very popular within the organization because we always seemed to find fault with something. However, the very nature of that unpopularity often led to a new commander feeling like we were the only persons he could trust upon taking command. For example, when Congressman John McHugh took over as SECARMY under Obama (he was a Republican nominated only so Democrats could steal the seat, which is exactly what happened, but I digress) the first thing he did was pull my boss to the side to find out what was really going on within his department. And that was not an unusual maneuver for any commander taking over a new command…in my experience.

      So, perhaps the first thing that Jeff Sessions did when he became AG on 9 Feb 2017 was to pull aside his IG, Michael E. Horowitz, to ask him what he was working on and get an assessment as to the work climate of the department (another aside…one of the important missions of an IG was to take the temperature, so to speak, of the units we inspected – that could be done thru anonymous surveys, sensing sessions with large groups, or individual interviews. And, whatever was said to an IG in confidence would remain in confidence…we never identified individuals by name in our reports, all testimony was non-attributable…though, believe me, commanders and first sergeants would often ask “who said that?!” I always emphasized that aspect of confidentiality whenever I interviewed anyone [and I interviewed hundreds over the years]). Then, as Sessions worked with Horowitz over the first few weeks, perhaps they established a rapport and the AG developed sufficient confidence in the IG’s competence, integrity, and loyalty to allow him to recuse himself in March 2017…knowing that the IG report would eventually identify his problem areas going forward.

      Now, for those who scoff, so be it…I wasn’t born yesterday and I stopped believing in fairy tales many years ago. I only know what I personally went thru during a career of more than 4 decades. That being said, I could be wrong and many of us may be greatly disappointed when the DOJ IG releases his findings next month; if so, I realize I will have to change my screen name and never post here again, sigh

      My deux centimes FWIW…and, oh yeah, MAGA!”

      Like

      Reply
  35. Tejas Rob says:
    March 28, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    I’m calling it now, dig deep enough, and they’ll find members of the British government involved.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. BiggUggly says:
    March 28, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    As a relative newbie, I do not have the history with Sundance that most do. While I truly appreciate all the information, that fact remains that I am getting old (75 next birthday) and at the rate this is going, I may not live long enough to see the results.

    I have seen so much corruption, with so little accountability, that it becomes difficult to continue to have faith.

    Like

    Reply
  37. lieutenantm says:
    March 28, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    “INTENTION TO”…????wtf ???? You mean this SOB has not already done this…..HE HAS NOT YET BEGUN ???? !!!!!

    Like

    Reply
  38. bulwarker says:
    March 28, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    March politics: in like a lamb out like a lion

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. Elwood says:
    March 28, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    Imagine the speed at which they are moving now compared to the Mueller investigation.

    Like

    Reply

