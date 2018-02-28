President Trump Tweets About FISA Abuse – AG Jeff Sessions Responds…

Boy howdy, it only takes a tweet from POTUS to get everyone fired up on the AG Sessions battle-front; including AG Sessions himself. It seems, generally speaking, responses to the tweet vary in direct relationship to the disposition of the reviewer:

My personal view is somewhat different than most. President Trump is highlighting a genuine frustration, not necessarily with Jeff Sessions per se’, but rather within the institution Jeff Sessions dutifully represents. This is, after all, what happens when citizen government runs into the bureaucracy of the institutions.

The same issues surfaced in May of 2017 (when Jeff Sessions tendered his resignation), and it’s not as big an issue as people make out. In fact, it’s rather ordinary and expected. POTUS Trump is a change-agent, a wrench in the machine. AG Sessions is a machine operator; retooling for a change in outcome, yet retaining the machine.

We are seeing nothing more than the typical frustration of a ‘results oriented president’ who, like many of us, has had enough of these seemingly endless investigations and wants the DOJ to get-on-with the indictments, arrests and prosecutions.

The frustrations are real; however, the punditry opinion of those frustrations is mostly ‘fake news’.

There’s a middle ground that seems to be obvious, from the perspective of having watched the entire Horowitz investigation very closely, and I doubt even President Trump -surrounded by the typical concentric circles that create political distance- even realizes it.

The DOJ lawyers, that is to say: ‘the prosecutors President Trump wants to see activated pronto’, are already in place… and they have been for some time.

Due to the sensitivity of politics, elections and recusals, none of which the disruptive change-agent-trump cares about, there’s almost no communication between the White House and DOJ on these investigative matters.

Inspector General Horowitz talks and coordinates primarily with AAG Rod Rosenstein… who relays information to AG Jeff Sessions…. who can’t necessarily brief the White House due to POTUS Trump being the actual victim of the criminality. We’ve talked about this dynamic before.

POTUS Trump is head of the Executive, head of the law enforcement apparatus, and simultaneously the primary victim of the politicization of the apparatus, and likely criminal conduct, which IG Horowitz has been investigating for well over a year.

It’s a weird dynamic, and it’s not like the DOJ can brief the victim (president) on their success at gathering evidence against the criminals (DOJ/FBI small group).

Hence, the frustration surfaces and POTUS tweets.

The conflict is no big deal really.

This is citizen government (common sense) meeting/hating the political swamp.

