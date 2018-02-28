President Trump Tweets About FISA Abuse – AG Jeff Sessions Responds…

Boy howdy, it only takes a tweet from POTUS to get everyone fired up on the AG Sessions battle-front; including AG Sessions himself. It seems, generally speaking, responses to the tweet vary in direct relationship to the disposition of the reviewer:
My personal view is somewhat different than most. President Trump is highlighting a genuine frustration, not necessarily with Jeff Sessions per se’, but rather within the institution Jeff Sessions dutifully represents. This is, after all, what happens when citizen government runs into the bureaucracy of the institutions.
The same issues surfaced in May of 2017 (when Jeff Sessions tendered his resignation), and it’s not as big an issue as people make out. In fact, it’s rather ordinary and expected. POTUS Trump is a change-agent, a wrench in the machine. AG Sessions is a machine operator; retooling for a change in outcome, yet retaining the machine.
We are seeing nothing more than the typical frustration of a ‘results oriented president’ who, like many of us, has had enough of these seemingly endless investigations and wants the DOJ to get-on-with the indictments, arrests and prosecutions.
The frustrations are real; however, the punditry opinion of those frustrations is mostly ‘fake news’.
There’s a middle ground that seems to be obvious, from the perspective of having watched the entire Horowitz investigation very closely, and I doubt even President Trump -surrounded by the typical concentric circles that create political distance- even realizes it.
The DOJ lawyers, that is to say: ‘the prosecutors President Trump wants to see activated pronto’, are already in place… and they have been for some time.
Due to the sensitivity of politics, elections and recusals, none of which the disruptive change-agent-trump cares about, there’s almost no communication between the White House and DOJ on these investigative matters.
Inspector General Horowitz talks and coordinates primarily with AAG Rod Rosenstein… who relays information to AG Jeff Sessions…. who can’t necessarily brief the White House due to POTUS Trump being the actual victim of the criminality. We’ve talked about this dynamic before.
POTUS Trump is head of the Executive, head of the law enforcement apparatus, and simultaneously the primary victim of the politicization of the apparatus, and likely criminal conduct, which IG Horowitz has been investigating for well over a year.
It’s a weird dynamic, and it’s not like the DOJ can brief the victim (president) on their success at gathering evidence against the criminals (DOJ/FBI small group).
Hence, the frustration surfaces and POTUS tweets.
The conflict is no big deal really.
This is citizen government (common sense) meeting/hating the political swamp.
Congressman Lee Zeldan tweet: Just sent letter asking @jeffsessions to appoint Special Counsel to investigate decisions/activities re FISA abuse, & how/why Clinton probe ended, & Trump-Russia probe began. TY to @Jim_Jordan, @RepRooney @RepTedBudd @RepMattGaetz @RepMarkMeadows @replouiegohmert & other signers!
ANNNNNNNNND…..they’re off!!!!!
Message to Sundance….
In light of your observation about the “fab five” cooperating with the IG…
What do you make of David Boies offering himself up as legal counsel for Strzok? Is this a Clinton team tactical maneuver to be connected into the information fliw as to who the cooperating conspirators are, what questions they are being asked, and what they may be telling the investigators??
As you know, Boies is a longtime Clintonista and a g-man like Strzok cannot afford Boies’ bill, let alone his retainer.
I don’t know if things have changed, but On 23 January it was reported: Spokesman for ‘Democratic superlawyer’ and Clinton ally: He is not representing Peter Strzok
https://www.conservativereview.com/articles/spokesman-democratic-superlawyer-clinton-ally-not-representing-peter-strzok/
You can’t trust anyone of these leftists/socialist/communists/antiamericans.
What you are suggesting already happened with that disgusting individual Lynne Stewart, who was the attorney for Sheikh Omar Abdel-Rahman and was caught passing information back and forth between the Sheikh and his followers. To the left she is a hero,
Fortunately she died about a year ago.
My take is a little more sinister than sundance”s. I think Trump has seen the IG’s soon to be released report and it is soft on the swamp. He is pissed. He now knows that Horowitz is Rosenstein’s lackey.
Exactly, people need to take off the rosy glasses and see the tweet for what it is, disappointment. Trump is clearly signalling his lost faith in the process and the IG. Everyone hyping the report like it will be the final nail in the corruption coffin is bound to be disappointed. THE SWAMP PROTECTS ITS OWN.
I think you are right, but just a day ago Trump said he was running in 2020 so I guessed he was home free based on IG report, only to think the opposite today.
Horowitz threw a few bones with Strzuk and Page, but that is it.
Also why was that leaked but none of the good stuff about Obama’s part in this.
I think they are going to protect Obama at all costs, otherwise nationwide rioting would destroy the country.
The vast majority of people who would riot over Obama cannot remove their uniforms to hide who they are. Not saying that the way a person looks has anything to do with who they support or their moral principles, but I am saying that people who support any riots over Obama would not have a good outcome. It would be better for liberals, Demoncrats, and their ideological allies to back someone of better character.
I totally agree with you. It was my first thought.
I believe President Trump is just throwing some chum out in the waters of the swamp.
He already knows what will be done in the long game.
Totally agree, and his comment about Horowitcz being an Obama guy is going to bring out leftists defending him right and left. Right before the hammer comes down. I think he is being a Master Troll with that tweet.
Totally agree with you and Sundance.
Now we will have to endure the trolls showing up with their so-called proof calling the rest of us chumps or accusing us of wearing rose-colored glasses.
All I am going to do is be glad the trolls will thusly be exposing themselves by their dances of glee and add their names to the list of regular night-shift and day-shift posters who seem to care about nothing except dividing us from our President and His administration.
Why can’t Sessions bashers wait for DOJ IG Horowitz’s report to drop and see what happens before incessantly yammering that nothing is or will be done?? Only a few more weeks until then.
“MOMMY, I WANT IT NOW NOW NOW!!! WHAAAAAAAAAAA!!!!”
“There there, little one. Good things come those those who wait patiently. Your birthday is coming and then you can have all the cake you want. Be good now and stop your crying.”
What happens in a few more weeks?
DOJ IG Horowitz’s report gets delivered, and the whole ballgame in DC is changed.
Moreover, dims will be unable to credibly attack it as “partisan”, because Horowitz was appointed by Obama.
You have high expectations coming out of the “soon to be released” IG report. Hope you are proved right.I
You’re calling the owners of this country, patriots and all, crybabies because they demand answers. What does that make you? And it isn’t good.
You are making the assumption that those who are demanding answers are the good guys. PDJT has the gonads and the authority to fire AG Sessions whenever he wants. Additionally, he has refused the AG Sessions’ resignation in the past. You may know what the definition of a crybaby is, but you don’t know how our LION operates.
Yes I do. I’m connected.
LikeLike
Really nice to know. Wasn’t curious about that but would like to see any of your posts here since 2016 where you have posted in FAVOR of PDJT. You may have, I just don’t seem to recall any or am able to find any. Please help me out here.
Yes. The damage has already been done by Sessions.
It’s “Russia, Russia, Russia” all the time because Sessions took the AG job fully knowing he would recuse himself, opening the door to a special prosecutor (it’s either that or you have to believe he was brow-beaten into recusal by Al Franken).
Mueller is investigating Trump’s family, his business, his advisors etc etc etc. It was 100% predictable. Session has committed a gross disservice to Trump and the MAGA agenda.
Nope. Sessions recused himself to give Mueller and the dims all the rope they needed to hang themselves. He didn’t earn the nickname “The Silent Executioner” as a US Attorney for 14 yrs in AL for nothing, a fact which you seem to know nothing about, otherwise your opinion here would reflect far different understandings.
I want TWO scoops of ice cream.
The deep state has a very dirty diaper that has been in need of a change for a long time.
Thanks Sundance for creating a separate thread for this conflicted discussion.
When you take a step back, it almost sounds like to different political parties trying to prove which one is right.
Only time will tell, IMHO
I told my brother today that he and I are very similiar to the President (him) and Jeff Sessions (me). He wants people thrown in jail and prosecuted. He is sick and tired of seeing the other side getting a SC and having some of our President’s people arrested. He is sick and tired of seeing Don Jr., Jared Kushner, Hope Hicks and others having to testify for hours while the other side has not had a single person testify.
I tell him that Justice will occur. That he has to have patience. I explained to him that I see the work of the IG as what the Local Police or FBI would do for a criminal case for the city, state or federal government prosecutors. The IG is gathering all the evidence. They have been conducting all the interviews. They have made deals with the appropriate players in order to take everyone down. They have been working with the DOJ and at the right time, he will see everything he is hoping to see.
There were such high expectations that PT was going to in and lob grenades all over the place. Instead, we painfully waiting for that glacier to move!
Exactly and the visual you use is a perfect description.
Actually, PDJT has been lobbing grenades all over the place. Witness: today he sent the Sessions bashers WILD.
LOL
As one of my fav posters God and Country–No kidding about the grenades! I used “Sessions Bashers” in a sentence and was called out for name calling? Huh? Been a wild one today…
Marcia, the only thing they seem to understand is the same snark they employ to bash on sessions . Like bullies, the only thing they understand is a well-delivered smack across their childish mouths. Trying to speak with them rationally, with logic, and patience is a waste of time, because they are unable think in those terms.
You are really a major troll. We have millions of good people in this country who have a right to demand answers on this obvious criminality, but all you can do is bash our good people.
He’s been pretty quick on things he could effect such as regulations. The swamp deserves it’s obstinate reputation and things are taking him a little longer than we’d like.
The one thing about PT is that he has brought billion dollar construction projects that sometimes take ten years to build from the original idea because of land acquisition, zoning etc.
The Man is a bulldog and once he gets his teeth on something, he isn’t going to let go.
Exactly correct!
So true. Congress is basically a Donald poney show. We have no idea what the investigation is doing. Which is as it should be.
I pray and hope you are correct.
I don’t demand that people go to jail without a fair trial and indictment. What I do demand is accounting to the people – today, not “a few weeks” from now. Accounting to me doesn’t mean that “we’re gonna prosecute the guilty someday if something illegal occurred” etc., it means that “we are working on actual cases, some of which relate to spying on the Trump campaign, and we are using investigators who are not known to be politically partisan to proceed”. Now, one important step here would be to present to the people the investigators that are actually non-partisan.
Can’t that occur without coming out and actually saying it which could set you up for a defense that says the process was biased from day one?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Would you like to have a wager on that outcome?
The IG report will be a real nothingburger
What are you describing as a nothing-burger?
The IG doesn’t make deals. He files reports. He has no power to grant immunity or compel testimony.
I know you’re correct but I have a lot in common with your brother ! 🙄
This is all fine and well from a technical legal point of view.
Where in this cabal stands Rosenstein? He anointed Mr. Mueller as the Grand Wizard.
To date no evidence of wrong doing.
I am no polster but the masses have their pitch forks ready.
We are watching.
So Sessions says “if necessary”, which I assume is a response to the issue of illegal spying on the Trump campaign. And we don’t have one single inside person anywhere who can assure us (the owners of this country) quietly, off the record, that these illegal things *will* in fact be prosecuted? The Fox interviewees were two of the most useless people I’ve seen on that program.
Chances are they will NOT be prosecuted. Congress put in a statutory defense if a crime of unauthorized surveillance was undertaken with a court order. 50 USC 1509(b).
I also don’t see a clean case of perjury in the misleading application. Nothing in it was false.
Abuse of authority is not an affirmative crime. It can be a defense if a person is arrested, charged or indicted in an abuse; and none of that happened in this coup.
I assume you mean something like Watergate, where the only real threat to Nixon personally was impeachment? Yet, there were Nixon’s associates who went to jail. There were people in Iran-Contra who went to jail. And this investigation was never a threat to Trump anyway, just to his opponents.
I’m referring to the legal jeopardy to the likes of Comey, McCabe, and others involved in snooping on the Trump campaign and misleading the FISC. Congress gave this class of actors a get out of jail free card when it drafted FISA. If a court grants a warrant, the crime of unjustified use of FISA for any purpose, including political advantage, has a statutory defense.
It’s one thing when a private actor tries to overthrow the government. That is criminal. But those in the government doing the same thing tend to have immunity. It’s the nature of the legal system established by … the government.
Hunt, Sturgis, North, Poindexter etc.
Hunt didn’t have a wiretapping warrant. Poindexter case has some promise …
What am I missing here, cboldt? Have you ‘seen’ the FISA court application? If so, please, do tell. If not, please don’t suggest info such as ‘Nothing in it was false’ when you lack first hand knowledge of said record.
Maybe you are referring to another order or document.
I’m working off the quotes that appear in the Schiff memo and Grassley letter. Plus off common sense that the dirty actors are smart enough to not commit an easy case of outright perjury. These folks are in the business of setting and tripping perjury traps. Highly unlikely they were so careless as to make an outright lie on the application.
Give Dr. Jerome Corsi a try over on YouTube and stop wasting your time on FOX.
Corsi is one of the good guys.
Calling our current IG “THE OBAMA GUY” converted me from believing;
“no way there is a 4D chess game” and “Sessions is a traitor” to;
Something is going on here and this is kabuki theater.
You think Sessions and Trump are playing a game?
I am not sure what is going on between Trump and Sessions but this tweet is just too suspicious. It definitely gives IG cover (credibility) for what is about to be released. The left cannot attack either Sessions or Horowitz regarding future developments on FISA/Obama/Clintons.
I tend to agree
Oooooh…interesting take, Raffaella.
yes…yes…yes ..he VSGPDJT spin heads of dims and Session on this site too..GOOOOOOOOOOOOD !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
To an extent, yes. Sessions and IG want to reach as high up as they can with eventual indictments. That means Comey (Clinton exoneration, FISA), Clinton (mishandled classified info, Russia dossier), and Obama (weaponize FBI and DOJ). The case must be bulletproof legally and politically. So Trump pretends frustration that ‘nothing is happening’, ‘IG will take forever’ , giving likely already started SP investigation more air cover time. Remember that special prosecutor law 28 CFR 600 9(b) says the AG does NOT have to notify Congress of a SP appointment if the nature of the investigation requires secrecy. These circumstances surely fit 9(b). And remember IG final report is due in March. Likely more than enough since months to have justified a secret appointment of special prosecutor and to seat a grand jury. Remember the unusual number of outstanding sealed indictments.
“Remember that special prosecutor law 28 CFR 600 9(b) says the AG does NOT have to notify Congress of a SP appointment if the nature of the investigation requires secrecy”
Thanks for the info. I had inquired about the possibility of that that earlier on another thread.
I’m hoping with all my heart you are correct
I’m hoping with all my heart you are correct
Trump is setting the stage for dims being UNABLE to call the IG a partisan, because Horowitz was appointed by Obama. Dims are NOT going to like the IG’s report and would love nothing more than to accuse it of being partisan-driven in an effort to undermine it….much as they have the Nunes Memo.
I agree ForGodandCountry. Our Lion is setting the stage and penning the Lib-Tards, media, Corrupt-o-Crats et al, just like my wife pens sheep with her dogs. It takes cunning and patience, but the wooly bleaters end up in the pen all the same.
I agree – it’s kabuki, but weirdly constrained – and it’s really just stirring up EVERYBODY. Opinions are ALL over the place.
There is a part of me that thinks it’s almost “Sgt. Schultz” – “I knew nothing about this! Holy mackerel – I knew nothing about this.”
Something big is definately coming down the pike.
wolfmoon1776, that will be Obama! He’ll claim he learned about all this stuff on the TV news, just like all of the other corruption in his “scandal-free” term in office.
Right up front, sundance opined that it was a “genuine frustration.”
No one but PDJT knows for sure, but clinging to “kabuki theater” or “chess” is looking increasingly like a longshot.
Two days ago, sundance posted two parts of Maria Bartiromo’s interview with Devin Nunes. The second segment had him literally pleading for a Small Ugly. He is taking heat bigly, and something having his back in form of indictments would help him greatly.
Watch again.
He had said a week or two prior to this that the closer he gets to the truth and exposing it all, the more vehement the personal attacks became. In the beginning when things just started, that is how he knew he was on the right track.
The same thing happened to Mark Levin last March, when he came right out and said that the FISA system was abused on his radio show and Sean Hannity’s FNN TV show.
Yes, the “Obama guy” comment was interesting.
This may also have had something to do with our President’s frustration! His people are being paraded in front of Congress and the SC and are sick and tired of it.
From the article linked above:
Ms. Hicks said that she had “no words” to express her gratitude to the president, who responded with his own statement.
“Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years,” Mr. Trump said. “She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person. I will miss having her by my side, but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future.”
Part of me thinks she’s P.O.ed that they didn’t defend her BF. She may be fed up with Kelly and military rigor, frankly. Kelly runs the show now.
Agree.
Kelly is far more important at this point in time given the craziness in our country.
Whoe. That does suck.
And bankrupted with attorney fees.
Well that tears it. Jeff Sessions will be gon by the end of next week.
The president will never abide a weakling that allows trusted subordinates to be harmed.
I just feel that Sessions should have had more
Foresight when taking the job. He knew Trump was already being harassed and spies on, he had to know that never Trumper asshats like Rosenstein and Mueller were going to pound the hell out of him.
foresight/spied
He played a fast one out President. Accepting the nomination and discussing his recusal.
My President is not stupid. He shoots from the hip, speaks from the heart and is always 10 moves ahead of the crowd. In one year he’s managed to create a better future for all of us–I trust him. He’s got this. I will watch it unfold…
Amen. I sleep way better at night, knowing HRC is not in the White House with BHO right down the street. And I know where I am going afterwards.
Colossians 3:1 If ye then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God.
2 Set your affection on things above, not on things on the earth.
3 For ye are dead, and your life is hid with Christ in God.
4 When Christ, who is our life, shall appear, then shall ye also appear with him in glory.
I don’t like O being down the street and following Trump wherever he goes. It’s got to be suffocating for Trump.
Psalm 116
1 I love the Lord, for he heard my voice;
he heard my cry for mercy.
2 Because he turned his ear to me,
I will call on him as long as I live.
Hope Hicks resigning?
Yup… Maybe it has something to do with her ex boyfriend…
Nods. This one caught me off guard a little. I guess I shouldn’t be surprised by anything these days. 🙂
Maybe she is sick and tired of the swamp and all the BS with the press.
The sheer cost of attorneys (because of swamp harassment) beats these people down, and causes potential WH aides to decline. By the time that half of their annual salaries get eaten up, what’s the point anymore?
Michael Caputo (with the Trump Campaign communications dept briefly – around convention time) has said that it cost him $30,000 in legal fees for one session before Congress. Mrs, Feinstein (D-CA) wants him back again, to ask him the same questions he was asked before, instead of just reading a transcript.
Is he an ex?
Rob Porter? Who knows if he is an ex.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/feb/28/hope-hicks-resign-white-house-communications-direc/?utm_source=onesignal&utm_campaign=pushnotify&utm_medium=push
I don’t know. I’m thinking Trump is setting the stage for the IG report. Saying Horowitz is a Dem means people will defend him and then when the report drops they can’t backtrack.
I do hope you’re right, Karmy!! It would be so unlike Jeff Sessions to remain in a position for which he is not qualified. He is a patriot. I believe Sundance!
BINGO! President Trump takes his oath of office seriously, and understands that our nation is at war with enemies foreign AND DOMESTIC. This is not about politics: Trump is no politician.
Military intelligence keeps Trump well informed, so he already knows the whole story. The critical tweets vis-a-vis Attorney General Sessions are just for show, and Trump knows just how to pull the MSM chain. The noise effectively diverts and distracts the gossip-mongering MSM from the real story, which will be laid out in good time. Meanwhile, no news is good news because it means the MSM is powerless to control the narrative.
Karmytrumpateer… I agree with you.
Trump is not really criticizing Sessions with this maneuver. He is trying to create cover via phony palace intrigue (mainstream media falls for it every time – gift that keeps on giving)… trying to keep the media from questioning Horowitz and his team’s work, while keeping that independence argument strong. Such will become a very important factor !
Sessions may have inadvertently got ahead of the plan and “spilled the beans” about the relationship and a little early, yesterday, with his pronouncements. Trump is essentially saying, “There’s nothing to see here…yet. Please move along.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Judge Andrew Nepolitano was on FBN about 4:30 pm and he reiterated that AG Sessions is proceeding “by the book”. PDJT is not a lawyer and is from the business world, where the goal is to getting things done ASAP, so PDJT is noticeably frustrated with the legal process.
Napolitano is okydokey? That’s not goid.
I think Trump is also let down because he believed he would have people who had his back like Holder and Lynch had Obama’s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Holder and Lynch never once appeared opposed to President Obama.
This where I think Sessions has effed up. Holder and Obama shared a world view that they both implemented. While Trump and Sessions May also share a world view, there is a disconnect between them.
The AG was created by Congress to be a legal advisor to the President.
It was not till the 1960s under LBJ, that the AG became this all powerful position that many a liberal have cynically deemed independent of the Executive.
By law, the President can fire and/or Congress can impeach.
As Sundance said, Trump is a change agent, Sessions is not.
That’s ok. What is not ok is this disconnect and it maybe due to Trump being the victim of a possible crime.
It should be noted, though, that many a victim, while not being told all the details, can be kept abreast of the progress of the investigation by the detectives working the case.
This appears to not be the case or is a result of the more results oriented philosophy of Trump.
Sessions is a good guy. There is a reason why he is still there. Change agents have no fear of change.
Appear weak when you are strong, and strong when you are weak.
“My personal view is somewhat different than most. President Trump is highlighting a genuine frustration, not necessarily with Jeff Sessions per se’,” Sundance, your analysis is usually spot on, but I disagree with this. I don’t think President Trump’s frustration is with the institution. I think his frustrated with the guy who’s supposed to be leading it. Disgraceful is a pretty harsh criticism for a smokescreen. Sessions offer to resign last May looks like an opportunity lost. You also say that Trump is not tuned into the political sensitivity of the matter. Isn’t the Department of Justice supposed to be not tuned into political sensitivity? You’ve had this guy’s back since day one. We all wanted him to succeed. I think he’s failed the President entirely. DOJ never acted under holder or lynch. What’s changed, other than the name plate on the Attorney General’s door, in terms of actual action? We’ve all seen the clock get run out before. This looks like more of the same. There are plenty of people that could be prosecuted for lying to Congress, leaking classified information, obstruction of justice, destroying evidence, that look to be slam dunk cases. What possible benefit comes from ignoring these crimes? Jeff Sessions was magnificent on immigration as a senator. I think he is woefully miscast in this role. What do prosecutors do? They prosecute. What does Jeff Sessions do? I don’t know, but he seems pretty light on the prosecute part
You appalling troll.
Please agree or go away.
starfcker is a long-time regular who has nothing in common with the likes of you, and your post here is a perfect example of the disparity between the two of you.
Hey, Mutton, your work hours are over…and your comments are very droll.
So, Bless Your Heart…
And go away….😎
“Disgraceful is a pretty harsh criticism for a smokescreen.”
For what it’s worth, my read of it too. Sounds like he’s seriously pissed off. And who wouldn’t be?
PDJT is all about getting things done, making real change, draining the swamp. The guy’s also human. Why should he have to put up with the Witch Hunt, the BS and the deadwood in DOJ who – at the very least – don’t seem like they’re moving expeditiously to put the scumbags in front of grand juries.
I hope it’s all 4D chess, etc.
Whatever happens, I know I’m reading this site everyday, reading the Treepers and praying for our President.
Jeff is completely at sea. Unfortunately Trump made a major blunder appointing the “recuser in chief”. I was hoping Trump would appoint the equivalent of Reagan’s William French Smith. Someone personally loyal from the Trump organization.
It seems grossly unfair that the one to replace
Jeff would be Rosenstein. I am afraid that if the Dems take the senate, Trump won’t have a chance to get anyone any better confirmed. He has been boxed in, and I want to say this is all just a charade to fool the public, but my rational self says that this was always the intention.
I think that Don Surber had an interesting take on this:
http://donsurber.blogspot.com/2018/02/how-trump-got-media-to-talk-about.html
Yes. Surber is a sharp guy.
When you look at the criminals in government who have corrupted and perverted the rule of law, the one common element is D-RAT!
D-RATS are noisy, they are constant liars and they are always “victims”. They have used this same, tired routine to avoid consequences for their criminal acts for decades. Does “Vast Right Wing Conspiracy” ring a bell?
In dealing with their criminal acts, it is necessary to make it crystal clear this is NOT political. Now, the D-RATS are not worried about abusing the system for politics, e.g. Mueller HilLIARy clown posse, because the media-rats, their propaganda wing will cover for them, but the Rs have to build a rock solid foundation of impartiality. In my opinion, that is what President Trump, working in conjunction with AG Sessions are doing. The public exchanges today suggest to me that the hammer is about to fall on the D-Rat criminals.
When Thor’s hammer starts smashing the D-RAT criminals, President Trump can say it was Obama people holding the hammer and AG Sessions can say he was following the rules/laws as written. The results will be justice finally served with no way the D-Rats can talk or victimize their way out of it. JMHO
Here in NY, in the past 20 years or so we have seen about 30 state lawmakers and top state government officials embroiled in scandel and many times convicted of crimes and removed from office. Roughly 2 or 3 were Republicans.
But we all know they will cry victim and the media will back them up.
We will know for sure shortly. When the IG report comes out. My take is this, we shouldn’t have to rely on an Obama holdover to get the ball rolling. Trump was 100 percent right. It is the DOJ’s job and they are not doing it. He’s hiding behind Horowitz’s skirt. And there is no need for a special prosecutor either. DOJ is the law enforcement prosecutorial authority. Answer me this, why does Sessions need the IG to preceed any action he may take? Looks to me as a stalling tactic. Just about ready to give up on Sessions and Q anon since he says to believe in Sessions.
Why do you say shortly? When will the IF report be released?
Supposed to be next month I think on the 15th.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The commies are taking over. Shelter in place. Turn in your guns. The report will be out
SOON.
and elsewhere on Twitter… does Skippy sound a bit like he is threatening Jared Kushner (shades of Seth Rich), or is this just the inarticulate rambling of a dirty old spirit cooker?
https://mobile.twitter.com/johnpodesta/status/968616313408098304
In articulate rambling. “Watch your back” He’s trying to drive a wedge. Podesta’s remark is just noise from the peanut gallery.
The sheer scope of apologetics and the pretzel logic utilized in desperate attempts to shield Saint Jeff from any criticism is mind-boggling. We finally reached the point of absurdity: “Trump does not really mean what he says.”
Shaking my head.
Anyone that President Trump criticizes, the Swamp rallies around. It could also be a strategic tweet that puts the Swamp off guard until…suddenly the steel trap slams shut! Remember how they all wanted Comey fired until POTUS actually fired him?
In terms of prosecutorial potential, you’re getting exactly what I predicted you’d get from the Keebler Elf: a big fat NOTHING.
FINALLY we got off the topic of the NRA. Distraction has its advantages!
Hey,,,,true…
This Tweet is a follow up from yesterday’s “WITCH HUNT” Tweet.
President Trump is under attack from Mueller.
Exposing the FISA corruption is his only line of defense against Mueller and the only avenue to shutting the SC down.
Jeff Sessions is a coward who refuses to help the President counter attack.
When I see the phrase “honor and integrity” I feel sick. No man of honor would proclaim that about himself at a time when the greatest miscarriage of Justice is happening on his watch.
Yes. There is a lynch mob targeting our President. Watching it play out and leaving the President to fend for himself is the greatest act of cowardice and dishonor.
Stop defending Sessions. He has failed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree. I think the Trump/Sessions “two peas in a pod” meme is long past its shelf life.
I never fully bought into the logic that if Sessions and Horowitz appeared independent of Trump that the Dems could not challenge their findings and plans. Since when did any one of these bloviating, lying Swampers employ logic or tell the truth? Lying is their way of life. A badge of courage.
They will attack anything that threatens them, no matter how illogical their attack is. They think that just being loud and repeating lies over and over they will win. And the MSM will gladly help.
And they just might be right. Some concerning observations very recently:
1. Swampers getting frisky. Note Hillary, Podesta, Comey and others beginning to crawl out from under rocks. Speaking more boldly. Podesta even threatening Jared. Not something a person fearing for his life would do. Something’s changed.
2. PDJT beginning to focus on FISA more than other Swamp crimes. It may be his only way to establish the illegality of the Mueller crusade, which may be critical to his future. Fruit of the poisonous tree and all. Very little mention of Hillary’s e-mails, etc. recently.
3. Nunes continuing to fight the good fight, but pulling in his horns a bit. Now asking for a “Small Ugly”. Doubt he’d do that if the IG report was a MOAB.
4. Hope Hicks quitting. Not something you’d do if the “Big Ugly” was about to drop. You’d hang in there and enjoy the ride.
Net: the very small cadre of “good guys” may have gotten a heads up re: the IG report and found it far less compelling than promised. The standard “mistakes were made and we will do better”. So our good guys may be feeling the need to regroup and refocus. Priority could be shifting from “Drain the Swamp” to “Shut Down Mueller for Cause”. Then everyone retreats to neutral corners and DC gets back to business as usual. No blood, no foul.
I really hope I’m wrong. But the last few days just doesn’t have the feel of imminent victory. Too many things shifting in the wrong direction.
I very much want to believe that the Trump/Sessions team is on the same page here. I further want to believe in the worst way that they are unfolding a carefully developed strategy to truly drain the Swamp, publicly indict criminals and traitors, and restore the RULE OF LAW.
And, consistent with that, I want to believe the “back and forth” between Trump and Sessions is a carefully choreographed “dance” to establish Sessions’ independence so that his findings can not be challenged by the Swamp as the scripted drivel of a Trump lap dog. Initially at least, PDJT’s comments carefully avoided implying that Sessions wasn’t up to the task.
And don’t forget that the target(s) is/are incredibly “rich”. Even the low hanging fruit constitutes easily provable felonies with jail times attached (lying, leaking, obstruction of justice, etc.). Grand Juries and indictments could already have been secured on several of these isolated crimes without compromising work on the more serious crimes such as RICO, sedition and possible treason. Even given these frustrations, I have been until very recently trying to be patient and hoping there is a grand scheme yet to unfold here.
But I’m beginning to have my doubts. I have doubts because the content and tone of PDJT’s comments have changed dramatically with respect to his POV on Sessions and his work. And I couple that with those I respect (starting with Sundance) beginning to hedge their bets on what’s really going on recently.
Note carefully how Sundance early in this post goes beyond stating that these tweets are part of a carefully crafted “independence” strategy and begins to suggest that PDJT and Sessions may be on fundamentally different paths with respect to Swamp draining. PDJT wants action which is long overdue and Sessions is all into process, pace and Senatorial word sandwiches. That’s a big change. There needs to be independence with respect to findings and facts, but no space between the two with respect to the game plan.
PDJT is obviously and justifiably frustrated. His early comments and tweets re:Sessions and the investigations were initially limited to the understandable frustration of a results oriented businessman watching a self protecting and self perpetuating bureaucracy barely move. But recently, I believe the “back and forth” between Trump and Sessions has gone from impatience to suggestions of incompetence if not obstruction, and has become far more intense and personal than that required to achieve the “Sessions is independent” goal. This seems to me to be much different than the original 4D Chess strategy often talked about on this site. I can’t for the life of me understand why PDJT would begin to attack Sessions personally unless there really is very little going on behind the curtain.
Any one else beginning to see a change in the tone and manner of PDJT’s tweets and comments re:Sessions? And if so, what do you think it means is really going on and likely to happen?
I take everything Trump says at face value, personally
SD right on!!! Just one little addition the American citizen is also a victim to this fraud.
If DOJ follows through what Sessions said yesterday about asking its OIG to investigate the FISA abuse, then OIG will soon make an announcement similar to that of Jan. 12, 2017 about investigating DOJ/FBI’s Clinton email investigation. Without a specific authorization from AG, OIG cannot investigate the FISA abuse. Sessions recuses himself from all things “Campaign” an Russia, he is not the one to make such decision as to investigate the FISA abuse. Rosenstein has an obvious conflict and cannot be involved either. DOJ’s #3 is leaving. So who will be the one to authorize the OIG to investigate the FISA abuse? Not to mention the OIG has no jurisdiction on the FISA abuse at the State and NSA. The OIG started investigating the FBI’s Clinton email investigation on Jan. 12, 2017 and it hasn’t yet released its report. The FISA abuse could be ten times more expensive and explosive, how long would the OIG take to investigate? Forever plus a day, as Desantis said.
That is a perfect delaying tactics, and another “controlled opposition”. POTUS saw through Sessions right away and called him out. What else POTUS needs to say to convince some people here he means what he says?
LikeLiked by 1 person
typo: expensive should be expansive.
The FISA abuse investigation has been on-going since early 2017. The Nunes memo was simply released to focus the public’s attention, probe the enemy’s defenses, and help prepare the battlefield. The actual shock-and-awe assault will be conducted on a wide front, at a time of the Justice Department’s chosing, by the combined forces of the OIG, fully vetted and trustworthy career prosecutors, federal law enforcement agencies, and military police.
lfhbrave, OIG could already be investigating, or even have completed investigation into FISA abuse as Sundance has alerted us in his reporting… “Finally, if circumstances warrant, the OIG will consider including other issues that may arise during the course of the review.”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/02/17/byron-york-is-misinformed-ig-horowitz-has-very-wide-investigative-net/
Trump does express a truth here. DoJ OIG cannot prosecute. However, Sessions is in an environment that I am not sure he knows who is honest and upright and who is not. Before he can assign an investigation team to prosecute, he needs to know who the clean actors are. Maybe he knows, maybe not.
Trump is also setting the stage for the public to expect more from the Congressional investigations than just a bunch of memos and reports where everybody says – oh, ok, all done now.
Here is my question…
if Trump fired Sessions….would the Jeff lovers still back Trump ?
and if Trump did not fire Sessions …would the anti Jeff folk still back Trump..?
I stay with Trump till the end.
Well….duh….finally a comment that makes sense
Burnetto44, always enjoyed your posts….
For you…..
Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass. It’s about learning how to dance in the rain…..
He’s saying a lot today isn’t he?
“I like taking the guns early, like in this crazy man’s case that just took place in Florida … to go to court would have taken a long time,” Trump said at a meeting with lawmakers on school safety and gun violence.
“Take the guns first, go through due process second,” Trump said.
That’s going to ruffle some feathers.
Don’t worry. As Coulter says, ‘don’t take PDJT literally’, he does this sort of ‘words mean nothing’ talk a bit.
Trump could declassify every FISA warrant and unmasking request made during the Election, and he could do it tomorrow. I don’t know what the hell is going on, but no one is giving me much to be confident in.
Cans someone please explain to me what part of “wait for DOJ IG Horowitz’s report to be delivered” and “Horowitz is NOT a friend of Obama” the Session’s bashers can’t seem to understand?
The only reasonable explanations are:
A) ignorance
B) a lack of critical thinking skills
C) the impetuousness witnessed in children
D) trolls
E) All of the above
Are you asking President Trump? It is his tweet we are discussing here. So, you suggest he is ignorant, lacking critical thinking, childish and a troll. Okay. Why don’t you email him your questions?
Riiiight….so leading Trump supporters Congressmen Jordan and Medows have called for Session’s to resign….. they must be an E)’s in you tinfoil hat world, I take it?
Excuse me….I should have specified the Sessions bashers here in this forum…because those in DC know the game the Sessions bashers here at CTH both have and are proving themselves thoroughly incapable of understanding nor appreciating.
Riiight, that makes sense.
:-))
Judge Nap: “The [Inspector General’s] investigation is not an investigation of whether or not crimes were committed, but whether or not DOJ Department of Justice regulations were violated… this investigation will delay the more serious one which has teeth to it, an FBI DOJ investigation by eight or nine months to a year and that’s what’s frustrating to the president.”
Which, of course, delays the investigation “which has teeth to it” until after the mid-terms.
Part real frustration, part fake out/political theatre maybe?
“… 18. All warfare is based on deception.
19. Hence, when able to attack, we must seem unable; when using our forces, we must seem inactive; when we are near, we must make the enemy believe we are far away; when far away, we must make him believe we are near.
20. Hold out baits to entice the enemy. Feign disorder, and crush him.
21. If he is secure at all points, be prepared for him. If he is in superior strength, evade him.
22. If your opponent is of choleric temper, seek to irritate him. Pretend to be weak, that he may grow arrogant.
23. If he is taking his ease, give him no rest. If his forces are united, separate them.
24. Attack him where he is unprepared, appear where you are not expected. …”
_____________________________________ The Art of War, Sun Tzu
Looks to me that PT is doing what he does well, reminding everyone including the AG that the ultimate responsibility is on Sessions. He’s done this before with China/NK etc, and it’s explained in his writings. (Also here by SD before).
Yes, he is assigning responsibility. And Sessions basically implies that whatever the President wants him to do is against his “integrity and honor.”
I’d like to believe Sessions is competent but I see too many areas where he is overseeing sloppy work.
1. The Awan brothers is still a big question mark yet the wife was allowed to leave the country and take lots of money with her. Debbie Wasserman Schultz has faded into the background. The millions siphoned from taxpayer funds via overpayment by Congressional Democrats for phony IT invoices has been covered up.
2. The DOJ is refusing to turn over or slow as molasses in turning over FOIA documents or documents ordered to be turned over by the court. Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch is doing more than Sessions.
3. There are court case the DOJ should have won but for the shoddy work of the DOJ lawyers. I have to believe that some of these left wing jurists have had little push back from sharp, honed arguments from the government lawyers.
4. The Clinton Foundation should have been under investigation long ago.
5. The Clinton Email investigation should have been re-opened immediately.
6. Action against Lois Lerner should not have been dropped and a full investigation of everyone involved in the IRS scandal should have been undertaken – who knew what and when did they know it?
President Trump has every reason to be disappointed in Sessions. Trump has been under constant attack by a corrupt and dishonest bureaucracy and Sessions has done nothing to shed light on their corruption and make them attone for it.
There something very wrong with Jeff Sessions.
Things are not always what they seem to be. My sources say that the President and Sessions are playing with the minds of the goons that are against them, and that heads will roll before a lot of time passes. Sessions has to wait to act until Mueller is removed. There is a good reason for that and he is doing just what he should be doing. People are always so impatient and ready to jump on the man who is down and even kick him a little to see if he is alive. Believe me; there is much more to this than any of us can guess.
I think the president and Jeff Sessions should get an academy award for their acting skills.
Of course; like most things espoused by human beings my sources could be off base. We will see.
You wrote roughly the same thing that I did earlier somewhere, except a little more eloquently. I do not have any “sources”, just a little discernment, intuition and life experience .
Considering President Trump wants to confiscate guns without due process, I’d say I trust Jeff Sessions over this communist gun grabber.
Sessions has already said he fully supports and the DOJ will implement confiscation of private property so I don’t think you’ll be any happier with Sessions.
Spin comes from all sides.
It’s human nature to try to create a favorable narrative that reflects one’s initial premises and outlook on any particular subject.
But most of the time partisan spin becomes too invested with emotion and leads to wishful thinking. So it becomes a convoluted slippery slope of always trying to fit and finesse every single piece of information into a favorable light that conforms to the partisan narrative. For instance, the use of the term ‘3 (or 4 or more) D chess’ ad infinitum for every event that doesn’t support what one hopes for has become disingenuous.
The idea of ‘white hats’ or ‘ black hats’ for instance depends on whether the person is seen as helpful or antagonistic to one’s narrative. And often the color of the hat conveniently changes back and forth according to the latest opinion or disclosure of information.
Bottom line is that all theories are purely speculative and hypothetical. They are interesting reading/viewing diversions that make money and affect ratings and status for media and individuals.
Many of the Pro-Trump media blogs and Twitter feeds do as much advertising and plugging for themselves as the left wing equivalents. Some of it is so blatant it becomes embarrassing. They hang out the red meat of controversy, stir the pot, and create daily soap opera type themes that are intended to evoke loyalty and support specific opinions. Financial stakes are at play too.
The odds are that things are not as black and white as they are often presented. Presuming to know the machinations, motives, strategies, loyalties, personal and ideological objectives of so many people is simplistic.
All the media story lines (left and right) are based on incomplete information, lots of guesswork and intended to satisfy the expectations of their audience. Much of it is insightful and worth contemplating, but should be viewed with a detached attitude.
Thank you for the very thoughtful analysis. All the cable channels want is viewers, so their ratings go up. That way the advertising dollars continue to roll into the corporate coffers. Give everyone just enough to whet their interest and keep them tuning in tomorrow.
I picture Trump as the Suspicious Cat.
But, he’s the Cat holding the laser pointer making the dogs (MSM, NeverTrumpers, and pearl clutchers) chaser their tails.
Thousands of sealed criminal cases are waiting to be unsealed. My guess is that the grand juries around the country are running in parallel to the IG’s investigation.
IMO PDJT or his lawyers have cottoned on to how important the FISA warrants are to Mueller’s investigation. Congress is focused on exposing the abuse not challenging the validity of the warrants.
There were 2 warrants leaked to the media: Carter Page & Manafort. I read somewhere Manafort was under previous surveillance but the judge refused to renew it because it wasn’t turning up anything. How much would you like to bet the new 2016 warrant on Manafort relied on unverified lies from Hillary’s wee wee dossier too?
If the warrants are ruled invalid Mueller can’t use anything he got from them or derived from thereof.
Trump’s Doctrine :
No leaks + follow the law = God for the Country
UniParty’s Doctrine :
Leaks + Lawlessness = Bad for the Country
President Trump is very direct. I don’t see the ambiguity that others see. POTUS tweets regarding the DOJ/FBI have been critical. Rightfully so.
Never in my lifetime has the DOJ/FBI been so crappy. Even 9/11 wasn’t this bad…..and we just had the 25th Anniversary of the first World Trade center bombing this week (just in case anyone forgot https://www.911memorial.org/february-26).
The bombing that was the precursor to 9/11…..and the big cover-up for all the FUBARs that went along with that entire 9/11 mess which brought us to The Patriot Act and this FISA Big Government Stasi moment created by Obama and his hunchbacks.
This is Jeff Sessions one-year review.
