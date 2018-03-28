HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes Discusses IG Horowitz, Subpoenas, FISA Abuse, Oversight and Impeachment…

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) Chairman Devin Nunes appears on Fox News to discuss the ongoing investigations into the FBI and DOJ along with the numerous tentacles that have surfaced in the last several months.
Remember, less than 10% of the American public have any idea the scale and scope of the Obama administration using the intelligence community to conduct surveillance of the Trump campaign… including the FISA(702) abuse and the manipulations within the FISA Title-1 surveillance application(s).
Additionally, to add a little context to the latest IG announcement of an investigation into FISA Court abuse by the DOJ and FBI, remember it was only a few short months ago when the institutional media were labeling any discussion therein as “conspiracy theory.”
“WHY” – The first video highlights the historic backdrop of DOJ/FBI FISA court abuses:
“HOW” – The second video highlights the specific example of how the DOJ and FBI used false information to the FISA Court to secure a fraudulent ‘Title-1’ surveillance warrant:
“WHO” – The third video highlights who the primary players were within the scheme:
I think we are seeing the tip of an iceberg named “The Big Ugly”!
Any chance Sessions announces an indictment or two or more in the next month or will this draw out all summer? Thoughts and feedback.
Was it Nunes today that said we’ve been asking the DOJ and FBI for documents since 2016?
Someone suggested we send in Federal Marshalls. How could we do this? Lock up some top brass? Have some IT pros go in so ee can backup all records? This is unacceptable.
Sessions doubled staff producing documents? Quadruple staff, and get a progress update in 2 weeks.
Justice delayed, justice denied?
I was shocked at how many subpoenas he said had been sent already. Somebody (Rosey) has been stalling and slowing things way down. That could be to cover up, slow down the investigation, or, because they don’t want to release it because a grand jury is hearing evidence already.
“Rosey” (hope, referring to Rosenstein, otherwise, oops! wrong “Rosey”!) is subpoenaed to appear before congresss on April 5th.
Yup referring to Rosenstein, as Rosey, just because I’m to lazy to type it out all the time.
I know a lot of this is too convoluted for me, but can someone explain to me why the FISA court was used in this case? Is this a dumb question?
It seems to me that if FBI has some information that an American was engaging in nefarious business dealings with Russians, normally, the FBI would submit a probable cause affidavit under seal to a Federal judge requesting a surveillance warrant. But this request went directly to the anti-terrorist Foreign Intelligence Court to be rubber-stamped.
Is that normal? Or maybe these days all requests are routed through the FISA court for a rubber-stamp approval?
To spy on the Trump Campaign & Transition. Once they got the go ahead on Carter Page, they can monitor basically 3 hops – so if Page talked to Manafort once by email or text or anything, then they can monitor all of Manafort’s communications, then if Manafort talks to Kushner, then they can monitor all of his communications and so on. The above were all examples, not sure if Page was high enough to communicate with anybody high up in the campaign, but the hops could lead to someone high up.
It is either 2 or 3 hops, but as corrupt as all these people were – I highly doubt they were following any protocol!
Yes! That’s my question. What is the current protocol?
Even if the FBI had some reason to investigate Carter Page; under what protocol or standard-operating-procedure was the anti-terrorist foreign Intelligence court used? Why wasn’t this investigation submitted to a Federal judge under seal? All the Russian Mafia investigations are submitted to a Federal judge under seal. Have the rules changed? Is everything going through tthe FISA courts now? I don’t understand.
They’d been using the British to spy on Trumps campaign. The FISAs were both a CYA move and a way to bolster their frame up of Putin and Trump. “Gee, there must be something to this story. The FBI was worried enough to investigate and found enough evidence it was true to take to a FISA court to get a warrant and the evidence was compelling enough for the judge to grant it.” Then the media could run with the story. The FISA was never about spying. It was part of the frame up.
As explained here (my summary of what I’ve read), they wanted to go a lot farther and wider with a lot less and engage in political spying based upon sketchy information that didn’t substantiate a crime.
Why use FISA court?
It’s simple:
These O-team operatives wanted a Secret Warrant.
They were doing illegal spying on Donald Trump…and they wanted to keep it secret.
The only way to get a Warrant…and keep it Secret…is to get one through the FISA Court.
This is because the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court is set up to enable our Intel Agencies the ability to surveil foreign bad guys.
There was NO foreign aspect, or reason, for their spying on Trump.
It was purely political.
So they came up with some bogus, Fabricated Evidence to flash at the FISC Judge, to get one of these secret warrants.
It’s not that Trump was ever involved in anything ‘foreign’.
It was because they wanted to keep their Illegal Spying a secret.
And the only way to do that…was to get a Secret Warrant…which was only available through a FISA Court.
Yes, if you want to investigate an individual, you file a probable cause as you said. The FBI has to show that a crime is being committed, clearly defines the probable cause for the wiretap, collects information on the American citizen, and we move on.
But, if the goal is not to investigate Carter Page, if the “big ugly” truth is that Democrats wanted to listen in on the Trump Campaign conversations during an election, conversations of people completely out of the Carter Page’s circle (because remember he was a policy adviser that barely worked for the campaign)…. The way you do THAT is to use the FISA Title 1 law, which allows you to collect all information on a person of interest, *and* all people that person has contact with, *and* the collection happens first then the charges are made later (because this is not criminal law but national security). .
That data is already being collected by the NSA, you just have to “query” the databases. Then, the FBI filters that information through the Executive Branch’s DOJ, the DOJ makes an unmasking request to put a name on the document, then all that information gets bundled up in the President’s Daily Briefing (PDB). Then, the President shares that daily briefing with the heads of staff of each division, like State Department, etc.
I think they decided the FISA court was their best bet- the court that is super duper secret, has a rotation of judges to renew warrants, and almost never denies a request. And looky there- Strzok was on a first name basis with the new guy! And because it is such a super secret operation it sounds a little more exotic to the average Joe, and it bolstered their collusion narrative, and I suspect a Title 1 warrant probably gave them more ‘latitude’ than a normal federal court warrant would have. S/D explained way back that requesting a Title 1 warrant they were telling the court ‘this guy is a foreign operative’ rather than Title 7, which is ‘this guy may be working with/ communicating with foreign agents.’
Not an expert on the topic, but my understanding is that the FISC is an easier rubber stamp than a regular court. Also, they are able to give authority to surveil over a much broader spectrum of people and places than a regular court, which is typically very targeted and narrow in their approval.
We have a winner.
No.
It’s because they wanted to keep their illegal-spying-on-Trump a Secret.
The only way to get a ‘secret warrant’ is through a FISC Judge.
They had to Invent a ‘foreign reason’ to get the FISC Judge to give them a secret warrant.
Are there any rules? Can the FBI route surveillance requests on the Hells Angels through the anti-terrorist FISA court because there is a Finnish chapter? An FBI agent wants a wire-tap on his ex-wife… the gandmother lives in Iceland… good to go? Is it really this ridiculous? It seems that way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course, it helps if the FISC Judge is a buddy.
And Strzok had that going for him.
Here’s the thing, Linnea:
These FISA Courts were created for a good reason…to keep us safe by thwarting terrorist plots.
But these things are set up for Honorable Men to avail themselves of.
Or Honorable Women, as the case may be.
When you have ‘political operatives’ in positions of power…who have No Honor…whose main mission there is to serve the Political Agenda that they share with their Political Masters…then these things like NSA data and FISA Courts become dangerous, in their hands.
These people were Not serving We the People.
They were serving a political agenda.
They should all spend the rest of their lives in jail.
Or hung.
Personally…I would prefer hangings.
Trump will and is doing it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sorry. Wrong gif
Ugh!
Curry, I thought the first .gif was the FISC being exterminated … thought it was perfect! 😁
Horowitz is priming the powder for the howitzer shots to take out these deep state actors and the ones who have aided and abetted them.
105mm Horowitzer.
Knew it. Institutionalized criminality. The dirty ones rise, the clean ones get poop assignments.
Get her book The Smear, I did. It’s in living color all over the media every day. I hear people slipping in random anti Trump jabs out of context, it’s like it’s in their contracts or something.
>> — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) March 29, 2018
Thanks 🙏 will do!
Tick, tock.
That clock must have nuclear batteries, as long as I've been hearing it.
All of the criminal activity during the BHO administration is exhausting to me…..
It sickens me to see these criminals from BHO administration tweeting and running to the talk shows to bad mouth PDJT when they should be indicted and on trail for their Sedition/Treasonous acts………
Trial not trail………
MM patience my friend! Their day in the sun is approaching.
Hung from the nearest tree, not trial.
I’ll go for that also…………..
It goes further back than BHO’s administration. Remember how secret CIA counter-terror programs kept appearing in the pages of the New York Times during the Bush administration? Like, say, the program that had the all the electronic comms of Al Queda, but once it was leaked, Al Queda stopped using electronic comms?
Yea, the partisan deep state rot goes a *lot* further back than 2008. I personally think it goes back to Bill Clinton’s two terms.
Nunes admits here that “we” messed up in not impeaching lois lerner, that she got away with it. So that is on the table if this is dragged all the way out.
By extension, eric holder [both of these vermin are in lower case for a reason…] should have been impeached after his contempt of congress citation.
Ya’ll have got to read Sarah Carter’s article, tying in Senator Reid’s letter (1 of 2) to FBI Director Comey, to investigate Trump; the letter stating *unsourced* information.
That “information” is now known as FISA material, and Reid’s only possible source, is one of the FBIs own; an insider, inside the “insurance” group! “Collusion Delusion”, not!
RICO! Bingo!
(Can we now look at our stolen inheritance … the public lands stolen by Reid & Sons & sold to the Chinese?)
I would love to see Harry Reid and sons stripped of all their wealth and thrown in jail for life…..
LikeLiked by 4 people
I heard her interview. I believe the IG already has all the goods on these corrupt POS. Sometimes I think Nunes, Goodlatte, Grassley are just banging the drum to get the citizens attention. IMO, they already know all the answers.
“A chain of events suggest the FBI encouraged Reid to write this letter to legitimize its surveillance of Carter Page”
____
Encouraged?
I wonder if that’s how Hairy Reed got that Black Eye.
It’s great that they now have “documented evidence” that BarryO and his White House Team were ‘involved’ in the illegal spying on Trump.
They were more than ‘involved’ though.
They ordered it!
These other guys wouldn’t have been doing what they did…breaking the law to do it…if they hadn’t been given Orders From The Top.
You got it Wheatie……Came from BHO….
Nunes is frustrated and cynical about the delays and excuses. Funny how much stonewalling and beauraucratic red tape appears when Democrats are in trouble.
The media is a tremendously significant part of the process. If the same kind of Watergate focus and demand for accountability were applied here, you’d see the process work at warp speed. And Watergate occured in a world of relatively limited, simple and restrained reporting compared to today.
Definitely a shameful period in history that will have lasting repercussions that will almost exonerate the Watergate personae
It is absolutely amazing 😉 how we at CTH are far more aware than Congress, Hannity, Sara Carter, Greg Jarret etc. that AG Sessions has appointed a prosecutor outside of D.C. Did they not listen to the interview with Shannon Bream? I am so grateful to SD and this site for allowing us Treepers to be in the know when 99.9% of Americans are completely lost!
Here are a few examples!
Flep are they intentionally ignoring this little fact?
MM I am not sure 🤔! Wouldn’t you think by running with it, you would have ratings going through the roof?
It seems to me they are downplaying this info….. Globalist orders?? Do they really think they can hide this from people by not acknowledging a Grand Jury??
MM Rep. Nunes is a White Hat in my book! He is now my first choice to replace our Lion 🦁 in 2025. I don’t see him at all working for the Globalist.
It could be the greatest secret in the world that only a handful of people know. SD doesn’t even think the President knows.
I should have been more precise.. FOX NEWS….
Love Devin Nunes…
Yes! Fox News is absolutely holding that fact from their viewers. Shannon Bream also plays dumb and she interviewed Sessions. They get more viewers by lying 🤥 and demanding a 2ns SC than by being honest.
Yes. Globalist orders.
The Globalist puppet masters want to destroy Trump in Any Way that they can.
They don’t want their govt operatives exposed and indicted for their illegal activities.
They don’t want their media operatives exposed for all the Lies they have been telling.
So we will see them desperately trying to downplay All of this.
They will lie about.
They will be dismissive of it.
They will invent New Distractions and say “Look over here!”
They will continue to do everything they can, to slow this down and obstruct justice from happening.
Preach on Wheatie , Preach on!!!!
Oh I agree with Rep DeSantis: “inadition to”. Expedite the whole lot of them to Gitmo. We’ll sort out the details later. Domestic national security threats are, to me, premiere in resolving, not slow-walked into another new year. (Even that, is too generous, comparing Americans’ weighted injustices meted out by an ABC agency with the courts reeling in scrub bait)
How is it the we here understand why some documents will never be released ti congress or the public, until introduced in criminal court and or tribunal, yet Nunes and select others go on and on in dishing on DOJ and OIG for not being transparent? Don’t care about Sean here, but I makes me wonder about Nunes’ knowledge of laws.
Or is it some sort of psyops that Nunes is playing the dogged but clueless congress critter to lull the deep state targets that they still have insiders slowwalking the release? If so, I say screw that and make them suffer thru sleepless nights by including a simple statement like “Granted, there are some documents that can’t be revealed to us because it will be used for prosecution, but I want to see everything else…” that would go a long way to giving them nightmares and us a warm fuzzy. Just my opinion.
I heard Goodlatte on Fox earlier as well. He said things from FBI/DOJ were being slow walked. Also was very angry that when they finally got documents, the documents were so redacted that they were essentially useless to them.
If this is solely Rosenstein doing this, then there’s gonna be one hell of a bad day for him on April 5th.
My opinions, take them as you may::
1) Congresspeople are self-interested. They want the glory to be in a “congressional Investigation”, like the Clinton impeachment hearings, lots of media, lots of attention. They will steer back to a Select Committee given the chance. The word of the week is pageantry. .
2) Congresspeople don’t like looking ineffective to their voters. If they have been waiting 2 years for a document from the FBI, their voters might be getting a little edgy about what exactly ARE they doing in Washington DC. Blaming others for stonewalling gets the pressure off them.
3) They understand that some of the evidence is being used for criminal investigations, but they (like us) have no sense of how far along we are towards criminal indictments. We voters want results, so we complain to the congresspeople. They may have experience before of “trust us, we’ll investigate ourselves, how about that, we’re not guilty”, so there’s a lot of distrust of crimes getting away. Some are retiring at the end of this year, and don’t want the DOJ running out the clock until next spring.
4) I sense a lot of regret from that video. Regret over not pushing hard enough at the time against small injustices, seeing that all it did was “enable” more and more bad behavior, until the Obama admin was unaccountable. Some of these Senators went light on Clinton before, and they want action now to help their legacy.
As a former resident of NV, I want nothing more than to see Dirty Harry go to federal prison — in Lovelock, NV, Correctional Center, where OJ spent time.
http://www.trbimg.com/img-57d88121/turbine/la-ca-et-oj-behind-bars-photos-20160913-008/600/4×3
Try this
