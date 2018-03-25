09:50 – Doesn’t Add Up. Never Has. Never Will. 09:50 The FBI Lied, Not Steele…

Senator Lindsey Graham appears on Fox News for an interview with Maria Bartiromo. 99.99% of the interview is country club Senator Graham repeating the same South Carolina white wine spritzer talking points he’s famous for. That is to say lots of words amounting to nothing. The gastric equivalence of cucumber and mayonnaise triangle sandwiches on crust-less Wonder bread with a side of celery.
However, there is a reminder at 09:50 of a key and important point that tries to surface yet continues to get whacked down by the annoying duplicity of swamp creatures and a media that completely ignores the obvious. Lindsey Graham claims Christopher Steele lied and told the FBI he never talked to media.
We do not know this to be true, and neither does he.
It is far more likely the FBI:… #1) Ignored Chris Steele talking to media because they needed his Clinton-Steele dossier for a false FISA application; and #2) the FBI later told congress they didn’t know about Steele talking to media, but they really did; and #3) the FBI falsified FD-302 reports of their interview with Chris Steele to cover their tracks.
Here’s how we know:
Christopher Steele had no motive to lie to the FBI about his media contacts.
The FBI had tons of motive to lie about their knowing Steele talked to the media.
It’s just common sense.
Christopher Steele wasn’t meeting in secret with the media, it was well known. He was traveling around to meet them in August and September 2016. Why would he lie to the FBI about such transparently well known action in October? Answer: He wouldn’t.
Toward the end of December, the FBI provided the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley, with FBI investigative documents (likely FD-302’s) from their contacts with Christopher Steele. According to most reasonable timing we can discover Steele met with FBI officials sometime around October 1st, 2016.
From the U.K. lawsuit against Christopher Steele (pdf here), Steele admits to having shopped the Clinton-Steele dossier to U.S. media outlets “in person” in late September (New York Times, WaPo, New Yorker and CNN), and mid-October, 2016 (New York Times, WaPo, and Yahoo News), per instructions from Glenn Simpson (Fusion GPS):
Additionally, in late October, 2016, Christopher Steele briefed Mother Jones via Skype.
According to the HPSCI intelligence memo, the FBI sought a FISA application based on the Steele Dossier on October 21st, 2016. From the evidenced UK court records at least two briefings with reporters, containing five outlets, took place prior to the FBI using the Clinton-Steele dossier in their FISA application.
The “late September” briefings with the New York Times, Washington Post, Yahoo News, New Yorker and CNN took place prior to Christopher Steele meeting with FBI officials early October.
The implication therein is that the FBI had to know prior to their October 21st, 2016, court application that the information they were presenting to the FISA court was being heavily shopped to media outlets. This would be immediately disqualifying.
However, in the released HPSCI memo, it is noted that Christopher Steele lied to the FBI about those media engagements taking place. See:
The HPSCI memo notes the FBI relationship with Christopher Steele was terminated after the FISA application (Oct. 21st, 2016), as a result of the Mother Jones article from October 30th, 2016. Media contact by an FBI material witness is immediately disqualifying.
The question is: did the FBI submit the FISA application under false pretenses? Did the FBI actually know Christopher Steele was shopping the dossier to the media prior to their FISA court submission?
The HPSCI memo gives the FBI the benefit of doubt by presuming the FBI were unaware or “lied to“.
The FD-302’s (FBI investigative interview notes), which appear to have been turned over to Senate Chairman Chuck Grassley, could contain the evidence to support the FBI being duped; – OR – show the FBI knew, and proceeded in using the dossier despite disqualifying knowledge of media involvement; – OR – the FBI could have manipulated the FD-302’s.
These important questions loom over the FBI classified documents behind the Grassley criminal referral.
In an effort to get the answer to those questions into sunlight; and with the understanding that Chairman Grassley has the FBI documents; Grassley produced a memo for declassification that facilitates understanding how the FBI claims it used the Clinton-Steele dossier during their investigation.
On January 5th, 2018, The Grassley Memo approach surfaced. Grassley issues a statement on the reason for the criminal referral. He lets us know that he ALSO has a classified memo that he is trying to get released! Unlike Nunes he needs to go through DOJ:
January 24th, 2018, Grassley Speech: “Hiding From Tough Questions” – In his 17 minute speech Grassley reveals important details about his investigation into Steele and the FBI.
Thanks to the brilliant work of DaveNYviii we can walk through this carefully, and watch the outline in a logical sequence.
FIRST – The Criminal Referral:
52) The Criminal Referral
“If those [FBI] documents are not true, and there are serious discrepancies that are no fault of Mr. Steele, then we have another problem—an arguably more serious one.”
53) The Discrepancies
The FBI, via Agent Peter Strzok, was already caught (text messages with his co-hort Lisa Page) admitting to falsifying FD-302 material during this exact time frame.
At first, the context behind the September 10th, 2016, message was elusive, however it is now clear.
On September 2nd, 2016, during the (pre-election) apex of the FBI providing the documents behind their investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of her personal email, and the subsequent decision by FBI Director James Comey not to pursue criminal charges therein, the FBI released their investigative files:
September 2nd, 2016 FBI Press Release:
“Today the FBI is releasing a summary of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s July 2, 2016 interview with the FBI concerning allegations that classified information was improperly stored or transmitted on a personal e-mail server she used during her tenure. We also are releasing a factual summary of the FBI’s investigation into this matter.
We are making these materials available to the public in the interest of transparency and in response to numerous Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. Appropriate redactions have been made for classified information or other material exempt from disclosure under FOIA. Additional information related to this investigation that the FBI releases in the future will be placed on The Vault, the FBI’s electronic FOIA library.” (link)
The FBI was under pressure to release their investigative documents. On Sept 2nd, 2016 the release included the FBI investigative notes (FD-302’s) from the questions and answers during Hillary Clinton’s interview. This investigative release was big news at the time.
The 302’s are the specific FBI forms used to document interviews/interrogations. They detail questions asked and answers given as well as who was present during the interview.
Inside the September 2nd, 2016, FBI release were two files:
•One file was 47 pages (full pdf here) and includes a full summary of the Clinton email investigation.
•The second file is 11 pages (full pdf here) and is the actual FBI investigator notes during the Hillary Clinton interview.
This second file is the “FD-302” (embed at the bottom for reference). This is the 302 file FBI Agent Peter Strzok is referencing in the text message to Lisa Page. Remember, Peter Strzok was one of the FBI people who actually interviewed Hillary Clinton.
What FBI Agent Peter Strzok is admitting in the September 10th text message, is that there are details within the interview of Hillary Clinton that he (and others) intentionally withheld from the September 2nd, 2016, release.
Specifically, evidence withheld in the 302’s would be some of the FBI questions and some of the Hillary Clinton answers to those questions. In essence, the FBI held back actually releasing the full account of the interview.
According to the Strzok text message, the reason for withholding some of the details of the Hillary Clinton interview is because there are “very INFLAMMATORY things” within it; and once congress finds out what was withheld the details will “absolutely inflame” them.
Peter Strzok then goes on to say when/if the full FOIA is released, presumably post-election, Jim, Trisha, Dave and Mike are going to have to figure out how to deal with the discrepancy:
…”I’m sure Jim and Trisha and Dave and Mike are all considering how things like that will play out as they talk among themselves.”
•”Jim” is likely James Baker, the disgraced Chief Legal Counsel for FBI Director James Comey. He was busted out of a job right before congressional questioning.
•”Trish” is likely Trisha Beth Anderson, Office of Legal Counsel for the FBI. [Anderson was hired for the DOJ, by AG Eric Holder, from Eric Holder’s law firm.]
•”Dave” was likely David Laufman the Deputy Asst. Attorney General in charge of counterintelligence. Laufman sat in on the questioning of Hillary Clinton and resigned RIGHT AFTER these Strzok/Page text messages were released. [SEE HERE]
•And “Mike” was almost certainly Mike Kortan, the FBI Communications Director who also resigned right after the Nunes memo was released, when confronted by FBI Director Christopher Wray about an unauthorized FBI statement which attempted to undermine the HPSCI memo content. [See HERE and HERE]
So it would appear, James Baker and Trisha Anderson, the legal advisers at the top of the FBI leadership apparatus, in addition to Lisa Page the DOJ attorney assigned to the staff of Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, were all legally aware the September 2nd, 2016, FOIA release was manipulated by the FBI to conceal part of Hillary Clinton’s questions and answers.
Perhaps now we can better understand the importance of this specific text message as it was released by House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte.
This message by Strzok shows a team of FBI officials intentionally conspiring to withhold “inflammatory” Clinton investigation evidence, from congress. And the decision-making goes directly to the very top leadership within the FBI.
Peter Strzok justifies his knowledge of the intentionally withheld 302 interview material by claiming: “because they weren’t relevant to understanding the focus of the investigation”. However, to evaluate the filter this investigative team are applying we only need to look at the wording of their public release which accompanied the material:
Today the FBI is releasing a summary of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s July 2, 2016 interview with the FBI concerning allegations that classified information was improperly stored or transmitted on a personal e-mail server she used during her tenure. (link)
They felt obligated only to release information about “classified” or “improperly stored or transmitted” information. That’s a rather disingenuous investigation.
There’s no mention of any FBI intent to investigate action or conduct undertaken by Hillary Clinton or her team to hide the use of classified or improperly stored information; or any intent to look at a cover-up, scrubbing, or conduct that happened AFTER it was discovered that she unlawfully used a personal e-mail server during her tenure.
We can see from the wording of the FBI public release, and the overlay of the text message from interviewer Peter Strzok, a deliberate effort to inquire into only the surface issues of classified information transmission and storage. There was no investigative intent to go beyond that, and no information released, intentionally, that might disclose any larger issues.
If the FBI was legitimately conducting an investigation, and providing the subsequent evidence from within that investigation, the FOIA would include all material relevant to the investigation, which would include all 302 (essentially Q&A) pages. However, the set of questions and answers the FBI released on Sept. 2nd 2016 was not the full set of Questions and Answers. They withheld something, likely “inflammatory”, per FBI Agent Strzok.
FBI Agent Peter Strzok is outlining in this text message a deliberate intent to shape the Clinton interview, and then a deliberative process of filtering out only those aspects of the interview that would support their pre-determined outcome, delivered only days later.
Additionally, FBI Agent Strzok is admitting that a group of FBI officials including himself, James Baker, Trisha Anderson, Lisa Page, and likely others (McCabe, Comey) conspired together to intentionally withhold information -derived from this interview- from congress and the American people.
REFERENCE and RESOURCES:
- FBI September 2nd, 2016, Press Release HERE
- FBI Investigative Outline released September 2nd, 2016, HERE
- FBI Investigators Notes (302’s) as Released Sept., 2nd, 2016, HERE
- Chairman Bob Goodlatte Interview Video – HERE
- September 2nd, 2016, CTH Article Discussing FBI Release HERE
File #1 of Document release – Investigation Summary:
File #2 – The Summary of Interview – The 302’s:
Where is J.Edgar Hoover and Elliot Ness when we need them?
Forget Elliot Ness, let's have BOB STACK-Hubba hubba-and my man Bruce Gordon as Frank "the Enforcer" Nitti!
This is Genius! Been down the last couple of days with the "news" . We can outsmart these crooks with SD and DJT etc.
I would advise the FBI, CIA and DOJ to contract with 8 chan, Snowden, Assange, O’Keefe or any of the thousands of citizens who are doing the research work for free before they commit a crime so they can find out how easily it can be exposed. Obviously these highly paid, old school government agents are not capable of dealing with the new cyber world.
The agents just do what always worked before. They still control the MSM and all of the politicians, lawyers and judges. They change the paper trail, lose evidence, destroy evidence and even dispose of witnesses and whistleblowers.
These agents get completely exposed by videos, emails, text messages, taped conversations and lots of tech they never thought about. All they can say is “What Happened?” .
Watching them is funnier than the old “Keystone Cops” movies. Now we have the new “Keystone Cops” series. We can watch a new episode every day and watch the reruns too.
This is definitely more interesting than watching 60 Minutes of Stormy Daniels old porn news from an old porn star.
This is the real Storm complete with lighting, thunder and real consequences.
The look on Maria B’s face is just like Suspicious Cat.
Release the 302’s!
Release the 302’s!
Thanks, Sundance, for your continued sorting of this mess.
It is much appreciated.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Sounds more like you have “Elegant Mess”
C'mon Kansas … for Mike Pompeo and Kris Kobach !!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Was that amazing???! Great game!
Can’t wait to see Kansas-Villanova next Sat!
LikeLiked by 2 people
ROCK CHALK JAYHAWK!!!
I cannot thank you enough for all the details, Sundance. They have to know by now that many know the truth. I hope the small group, the secret society, has a hard time sleeping at night, in fear of what's coming.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sen. Grassley has not acted for this guy. I had been following this story but it appears that even the Senate doesn’t want to touch it. This is bad. I believe Montgomery.
“Montgomery divulged to the FBI a ”pattern and practice of conducting illegal, unconstitutional surveillance against millions of Americans, including prominent Americans such as the chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, other justices, 156 judges, prominent businessmen, and others such as Donald J. Trump, as well as Plaintiffs themselves,” Montgomery and Klayman alleged in their suit.”
Must have juicy stuff on the judges….What about Ryan and others being blackmailed? Must be a lot of $$$$ deals. Maybe child porn. Who knows what Obama got… How many IG’s and their wives, children, mothers, fathers were spied on????
https://www.circa.com/story/2017/06/06/did-the-fbi-have-evidence-of-a-breach-larger-than-snowden-a-lawsuit-says-yes
LikeLiked by 6 people
I have followed Sundance on this for some time. There are a few good Journalists out there. Somebody better step up and kick the first domino to start this.
Hillary and Barry are just shills.
Screw that! Where’s a chopper when you need one…?
Up against the wall is the only words these crooks should hear…
No smokes, no blindfold, and no reprieve …. as C.W. McCall would say!
Check-6
So Grassley hoodwinked Graham into signing the letter knowing that FBI/DOJ response would be evasive. Did Grassley, like Nunes, keep the leakers in the dark? Works for me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Grassley is cool.
“That is to say lots of words amounting to nothing. The gastric equivalence of cucumber and mayonnaise triangle sandwiches on crust-less Wonder bread with a side of celery”.
I’m a lurker..
I have followed sundance for a long time but never posted comments before. I could not pass this masterful use of words without saying thanks for making my day. Keep up your good work. You make sense in a crazy world!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Someone was talking to Isikoff in September 2016: “I talked to a senior U.S. law enforcement official who was well aware of these allegations,” Isikoff said. “For me, the key piece, the reason that this was a story, was the fact that the FBI was investigating Page.” Not sure if “law enforcement official” includes DOJ or only FBI, but someone knew that Steele was talking about the dossier.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“This message by Strzok shows a team of FBI officials intentionally conspiring to withhold “inflammatory” Clinton investigation evidence, from congress. And the decision-making goes directly to the very top leadership within the FBI.”
____
I’m thinking that “inflammatory” means…what “WE will get burned!”
Why else would they withhold it?
It’s clear that these self-serving Political Operatives’ main mission at the FBI was to do the bidding of the O-team…and not do their jobs of serving the American people.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Criminal conspiracy.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep. The whole O-regime operated like a Crime Syndicate.
LikeLiked by 5 people
RICO. RICO. I WANT RICO.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Senator Graham is another money grabbing traitor! I couldn't care less about whatever he has to say. He'd sell his own mother for $$$.
Will,,, notice how he blames SS, Medicare on the debt. No Miss linday you and the rest of the scum bags in congress have lined you pockets and aldo gave obozzo everything he wanted. Now you side with the military that you let obozo decimate. What a phony.
"…South Carolina white wine spritzer talking points he's famous for. That is to say lots of words amounting to nothing. The gastric equivalence of cucumber and mayonnaise triangle sandwiches on crust-less Wonder bread with a side of celery."

Low blow, Sundance.
Low blow, Sundance.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hey … wait until you see Lindsey dressed as Marilyn Monroe on 6/14/2018 and singing Happy Birthday …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is Nunes correct in saying that IG Horiwitz is only investigating the Hillary email case? If so, how could that be given his charge to look into all DOJ related matters of wrongdoing?
LikeLiked by 1 person
"The gastric equivalence of cucumber and mayonnaise triangle sandwiches on crust-less Wonder bread with a side of celery." ROFLMFAO – oh, SD, you are too funny!!!! OK, now I will go back and finish reading.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Praetorian Guard.
There are innumerable examples from history that prove that the watchers always seem to attempt to grasp power.
FBI’s turn I guess.
LikeLike
They are in SUCH big trouble if the Donks don't take control of the House. Fortunately for America, all their candidates are going to be picked in primaries, unlike Lamb.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A Constitutional Republic for as long as you can keep it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They are trying to wear us down with the constant lying.
They figure if they can just continue the lies, and drag the story out over enough time, we will eventually tire of the story and go on about our busy lives and the story will get swept away in the next mass shooting/stormy daniels/Loyola Chicago NCAA story/ISIS attack/what-the-hell-ever-of-the-day.
I will NEVER forget this story or let this story die.
I bring this story up AGAIN on nearly a daily basis to family/friends/co-workers/neighbors to ask if they’ve ‘heard the latest’, just to try to keep it in people’s minds.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why do they still carve the testimony into the cave walls? The 302's seem outdated when a taped recording or video audio would be far more efficient and accurate. The 302's are a give away to the unlawful who can fill In the blanks as they wish.
It would seem that situations like this is EXACTLY why they do it.
So that they can later change their story.
"I'll take door #3, Monte".
And this is also HOW Comey was caught up in this.
It is my contention: The agents who ran the investigation all withheld crucial documents and only supplied documentation that supported there planed out come . This INCLUDES what was given to Director Comey..
FOLLOW ME: Based on what Comey was given from the team of investigators he also made the same summary they did. Why ? Because if I hand you a bag and tell you there are 5 apples in the bag. And when you open it there are 5 apples in the bag. You will conclude you have 5 apples.
To understand this YOU must understand how the FBI works. But ill make it easy for you. The Director does NOT investigate. He REVIEWS the given facts and acts accordingly based on discussions of those who complied the facts. Like a JUDGE , Comey takes your information as fact. He then reacts to those facts in a predetermined way.
Just like the FISA Judge did when they applied for a warrant. He was given FBI facts and issued a Foreign spy warrant on FACTS presented to him.
WHY am I bringing up Comey ?
Because he is the central axis that set all these investigations in motion. Including Horowitz and the congressional and senate committees. His action to bump Lynch and list Hillary’s crimes was a big no no . Also his testimonies that stated over and over. It was FBI departments CIA ODNI and others who compiled the information he acted on and or briefed the President on.
His Reopening of the Email case a week before an election . And his further testimonies that made these points causing investigations. A) Flynn did not lie B) The gang of 8 knew Trump was never under investigation C) Lynch was in communication with top DNC officials durring the email case D) Lynch told me to call it a “Matter” teh same words teh campaign was using. E) Trump was never under FBI investigation.. F) The dossier is SALACIOUS AND UNVERIFIED.
Just based on his actions and his testimonies it is clear IF YOU look at them in the context of the here and NOW. With out looking at his PAST.. You clearly see a man pointing out just how fked up the whole system was. Is e a “White hat” .. Who knows he could be a snitch .
But it is important to NOW his roll in order to see what comes next. And even Mueller’s appointment cause by James Comey Was triggered by “Memos” that DEFEND President Trump..
This whole Comey / Mueller are hunting Trump. Is a carefully choreographed set of actions. Designed to put max distance between Trump and the upcoming indictments of not just Clinton. But the entire top of the Obama administration the FBI , DOJ , CIA , ODNI, NSC and State departments.
Very inflammatory testimony? Here’s my first response: Hillary drop a bombshell in their lap by saying, “Sure, President Obama corresponded with me all the time in my private server using an alias. What are you going to do about it?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
At least Graham wasn't talking down Trump in this interview, but actually taking his side for once.
LikeLiked by 1 person
C.I.Schofield in his 1917 bible commentary regarding this passage from Ezekiel 36:20, “And when they entered unto the heathen, whither they went, they profaned my holy name, when they said to them, These are the people of the LORD, and are gone forth out of his land.” Schofield notes, when the people profane God’s name…God scorns them and Schofield notes, “the world has only contempt for those who profess to be God’s people but whose lives are inconsistent with their profession.” This so reminds me of those who are trusted to uphold the law(FBI/DOJ)….and we hear in tweets and stories from Brennan, Comey and last week McCabe in the WaPo article as they claim to be honest yet are in fact “dirty cops” — nothing but contempt and scorn. I pray the world finds out soon and thank God that while HIS Justice often grinds slowly, it grinds exceedingly fine.
OOOooooohhhhhhh Lindsay’s BFF might be in hot water:
Ex-British spy Christopher Steele who compiled ‘dirty dossier’ on Trump will be grilled in court on whether senator John McCain was behind it going public
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5536139/Christopher-Steele-grilled-dirty-dossier.html?ITO=1490
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Senate is compromised…the House too…most Americans as well…President Trump, however, was called to be here at this moment and we are blessed! Like our Founding Fahters, he has placed everything on the line, family fortune and future prosperity…in any other time, the Special Counsel would've been held in Contempt for accessing Presidential Transition documents and the FBI/DOJ as well for conducting an illegal surveillance operation against a major Presidential Candidate; this time is different because our whole world is compromised…
