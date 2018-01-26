House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte Discusses Justice Department Corruption…

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte is a key figure in the overall investigation and reform effort needed within the U.S. Justice System because the House Judicial Committee holds primary oversight over the U.S. Department of Justice.
By statutory construct the DOJ and FBI are directly and primarily accountable to Chairman Bob Goodlatte and the House Judicial Committee, on all matters. This primary oversight structure is why Chairman Goodlatte and DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz are working so closely during the ongoing justice department investigation.
Chairman Goodlatte appears on Sean Hannity television show to discuss one of the more concerning and troubling recent revelations about the FBI; and their investigative bias within the Hillary Clinton investigation and subsequent surveillance on her political opponent Donald trump.
It is interesting this text sequence from FBI agent Peter Strzok happens on the same day (September 10th, 2016) that Hillary Clinton made her infamous “Basket of Deplorables” remark. –SEE HERE–
We leaned on Treeper DaveNYviii ‘s exceptional research here as a summary guide. [THREAD HERE]
♦The FD-302 is an FBI form that is used to document interviews/interrogations. It details questions asked and answers given as well as who was present during the interview.
♦The FD-1023 is an FBI form that is uses to document meetings between FBI and sources. It does not necessarily discuss what was said. It is also called a CHS Report. (Confidential Human Source).
The 1023 gives extensive detail about the informant and what is to be asked, as well as ‘by whom’ and ‘where’ and ‘when’. However, it does not give the informants answers or details of the meeting. That is where the 302 comes in. The 302 reveals the content of interview, as well as identifies all participants.
The investigative 302’s and 1023’s would identify people involved on both sides; the informants (sources) and the DOJ/FBI personnel in contact with the sources. This is a critical part of the investigative material needed to understand what was taking place during the FBI investigation.
Remember the investigative batting order: Nunes first (Intelligence Community), Grassley 2nd (FBI and Steele Dossier), Goodlatte 3rd (DOJ via OIG), and IG Horowitz is clean-up with his year-long investigative evidence. Each committee chair has a specific role to play in the investigative outline and breaking down all of the inherent issues.
Build the gallows asap, you know how you keep a crooked politician out of your backyard? You hang one in the front yard! Have a nice day you corrupt bastards!
Must be getting close… The hysterics is delicious!
The Dems and their liberal media are desperate. They know that all their fake narratives, crimes, and corruption are being exposed and there is much more to come out. The level of disinformation and distraction (about Trump wanting to fire Mueller, etc.) is off the charts.
It would be great if the House Intel memo is released soon. I truly believe that the American people will NOT let these criminals get away with their crimes this time. Keep speaking out Americans and demand justice!
Hit them with the high-beams.
I want to see these swampster operatives sizzling and smoking from the high intensity Light being shown on them.
I love the high beam analogy, wheatietoo!
Oooo Wheatie this is an awesome analogy! Turn on those high beams with extreme prejudice! ⚡️⚡️⚡️
Half of em would go blind with all of those bulging eye balls and such….probably the eye bulge is due to being in the dark for so long…
Like my country buddies said..”Eyes like a stepped on toad frog”
Sing it…”Just a night crawlin….night…crawlin….”
Wish Sean would have read the next sentence in the text, “I’m sure Jim and Trisha and Dave and Mike are considering how things like this play out as they talk amongst themselves.”, but he is always in a hurry
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow, Hannity is an idiot. #BatteredConservativeSyndrome
Tomorrow is Friday – document dump day. I am hoping the memo is released tomorrow. PDJT has to sign off on it but I would think that could be managed.
I believe it’s important to get out in front of Schiff.
Actually, Schiff, by blowing smoke only makes matters worse for the DhimmiRats. He is taking down the whole party by trying to protect the few. Hubris plus underestimation of the deplorables.
Tar, feathers, pitchforks is the American way. I forgot to mention, hanging.
Bring ⚡️⚡️⚡️Old Sparky⚡️⚡️⚡️ out of retirement.
Sell tickets, help fund the wall.
I’m still in awe of the recent texts. I really looks like that bribe from Hillary to McCabe’s wife WORKED, but I wonder if there’s some “lead” going along with the “silver”. McCabe is REALLY sticking up for Cankles! Rybicki was 100% behind a recusal that McCabe refused. And it seems like Strzok was pressured AND “handled” (using Page, very cunningly) to deliver a verdict FOR McCabe and Priestap.
So what’s the psychological pressure on McCabe? I think it may be the wife – that by putting HER in a tight spot, it’s harder for McCabe to back out himself, knowing that bad stuff might happen not to him but HER.
And Mueller is mentioned, too – very weird. It’s like he’s buds. I think Cankles got assurance somehow that Mueller would play ball for her.
While thing is ugly. I LOVE that Hannity has Weissman’s number COLD. That’s awsome. I wouldn’t let that Weissman guy go after a ham sandwich – it would be inhumane! His track record is attrocious. Why would Mueller hire such a guy? MUNSTER!!!
Lord guide, bless and protect House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte!
LikeLiked by 15 people
I am agreeing with you in this prayer. Amen and Amen let it be so. 🙏🏻
Absolutely. I believe in God’s justice and that all things will be sorted out eventually. But in the meantime, Please God, can we have some justice down here? Let’s hope and pray that all this comes out and that Good can prevail.
If I had Chairman Bob GoodLatte sitting in front of me for a one-on-one, I think I could’ve come up with better questions that Hannity had. He wasn’t off the mark when at the end he said, I actually do have one question, and then went on about the meeting he knew for sure that had happened with Ryan and Rosenstein.
Well, the pace of this is certainly picking up. Obviously the Left is going to punch back on everything, (or as their cult leader once said…punch back twice as hard)
Tonight we have a Netherlands source saying that they ‘watched’ the Russians hacking the WH, DoS and the DNC. The left is running with that, saying that they’ve provided Meuller with info from their intel dump. Hmmmm..the WH was hacked? Now there’s a headline…Barry’s WH was hacked by Putin.
And then the Left is salivating on the report of Trump being talked out of firing Mueller. So then just thinking about firing Meuller is obstruction? I feel a chill in the air.
But of course the Left announces it is now time to Impeach!!! Wait a minute guys….you’ve been saying that since Hillary lost. Losers.
Netherlands is globo central. I trust anything out of there like I trust Hillary’s memory. But nice to know that the globalists are desperate, too.
They make good waffles. Apart from that…
LOL!
I don’t post here often, read everyday. If the deep state is as deep as it seems to be, why hasn’t some deep-state op whacked Strozk and Page? They are nothing but collateral baggage at this point and their testimony would do nothing but implicate higher-ups. Why no Arkanicide here?
I don’t suggest hurting anyone but this all seems odd to me based on what’s at stake for the higher up’s in the dept’s and what they are certainly capable of.
It’s a little late in the game for Arkancide. Too many people too freaked out, thinking they’re being surveilled or watched, and probably right about it
You’re probably right. One person gets whacked in mysterious circumstances, and you got most ready to turn on the other. Only their hubris would keep them from doing what they know is right, without that little extra incentive.
If the go violent, IMO, it will be either Kennedy-level assassination attempt, Vegas-level false flag “useful psycho” murders, or 9/11 scale “allowed event”. Hopefully the White Hats are prepared.
Agreed Wolfmoon…Hope it is not the Kennedy style…probably not with the way information flows..but who knows..
I believe they will “kill it”…stop it at a level of: “How much can this hurt us if he/she talks?” I see something that we may consider “high up”..but means nothing to the “big boys” who control it all. Obama is going to get caught. Hillary lost and owes a lot of people she cannot pay..They may let Obama go…unless we get him under the “hot lights”, then he will squeal like a little girl….My guess is Hillary is toast….then everything may cool down enough for them to hide deeper..
Remember Hillary’s medical guy? That very large fellow with the epi pen…wonder what he would do for a 100 million? Just saying..Actually just seeing her behind bars is enough for me..
They have to have somebody to throw under the bus & take the charges. They will try to put most of the blame on Page & Strzok from FBI and the Ohrs at DOJ to get the heat off others.
It’s the ones that know & have proof that Hillary has direct knowledge or input that gets Arkancided. (I doubt Page nor Strzok has direct orders from Hillary).
Posted on the Presidential thread…seems to play in with the discussion now.
Strzok was absolutely addicted and controlled by Page. Thousands of texts…do we actually think he is leaving her alone now? Think about it. If they are actually keeping them apart, he must be going nuts. A little out there but, how about this for a deal. “Hey both of you can be back together, and we’ll even give both of you a place to hide. Even your wife won’t be able to find you. Just tell us “Everything” 😎
I don’t think throwing a few minnows to the wolves (dodgy idiom, but I don’t care!) will be enough, anymore than it was for Nixon. This goes right to the top of the globalist madhouse.
Strzok and Page aren’t going to want to take the blame. They both strike me as characters who will see the writing on the wall and start to sing like a canary to get themselves the best deal possible.
Remember, we’re only seeing a few of these texts, there are thousands, plus other communication exchanges from their devices which aren’t even part of text messaging. Someone mentioned “imessage”? There’s gmail hangout/chat, as well emails, and somewhere (perhaps?) are actual recorded phone conversations…
Either because they are too arrogant that they think they can still bury it, or more likely, it has just grown so big that they are like rabbits in front of Trump’s headlights.
It’s never too late for Arkanicide, ask Hillary.
Mr. Strzok, our multitasking miracle worker, most probably knows all about Arkancide — sources, methods and the rest — from personal experience. Just sayin.
Star/flounder/Wolf I understand what you are all saying. Makes sense.
I pasted this into a Farcebook comment thread during the shutdown. I don’t know if everybody has seen it. It’s the DOJ shutdown numbers. The bottom has me all sorts of WTFing. There is a no name agency with 38,000 people working for it that got 97% of it’s people retained during the whole three day weekend bullshit. It looks like it was copy/pasted in. This group is bigger than the FBI and received a larger percentage of employees retained. Is that Mueller’s investigation? 38,000 people? I can’t seem to find anyone addressing this at all and I’ve been looking for days now.
https://www.justice.gov/jmd/page/file/1015676/download
Figured someone here might have an answer.
The Memo: The Swamp tries to hit back – but they will fail of course:
He totally believes himself…. pro-tip – people who actually “know” something as opposed to “believing ” something do not speak about the something with such an angry/condescending tone. They speak factually.
