OMG Thousands of Hours Investigating – CNN Now Claims Russian Controlled Pokemon-Go Collapsed Clinton Candidacy…

Posted on October 12, 2017 by

Almost a full year has been spent creating vast Russian conspiracy narratives to sell Russia as the cause of Hillary Clinton’s failed campaign for the presidency.  Thousand of hours and tens-of-millions of dollars have been spent trying to prove the vast planetary Russian conspiracy theory.

Today CNN drops their investigative bombshell:  Pokémon Go did it !!

(Link To Story)

Yes, that’s right… Apparently Comrade Pikachu and Comrade Charizard formed a brigade of militant Russian Pokémon characters and appointed General Jigglypuff to formulate the anti-Clinton campaign strategy.

Here’s how it started.  WATCH:

.

According to CNN’s exhaustive investigation: Mewtwo and Zaptos led an advanced reconnaissance team near Ferguson, Baltimore and New York while reporting back to Blastoise who was hiding in the mid-west and spearheading the communications effort.

The strategy was brilliant.

All Articuno needed to do was talk to the old man in Veridian City and choose the option of “No” when he was asked if he needed a tutorial on how to catch Pokemon.  As soon as that was accomplished, he flew to Cinnabar island, and, unknown to the Clinton campaign, if they surfed along the right side of the island, right where the water touches the land, the sixth item in the election inventory was duplicated a bunch of times.

This approach allowed Moltres to gain an invisible shield where John Podesta would no longer be able to track him.  Once cloaked General Jigglypuff gave the order to create virtually unlimited amounts of Masterballs or Gold Nuggets.  Whatever else you might think of the plan this strategy was brilliant.

Hillary Clinton never saw it coming.   Many young players at the time didn’t get it, but there were only two fighting Pokemon other than Machop in the plan. Hitmonlee, always a phenomenal kickboxing Pokemon, and Hitmonchan simply by using his fists, (obviously protected by large red boxing gloves), were able to shift the entire electoral map by keeping Brian Fallon from seeing Wisconsin.

Once they had everyone distracted, via the baby form, Tyrogue, everything else simply fell into place.

Michigan fell once Mewtwo found the puzzles and, well, after going through a few floors of the dungeon, he simply used powerful psychic attacks on Tim Kaine and the rest is history.  This made Trump’s entry into Pennsylvania start around level 70 and Podesta was unable to close the gap because by that time he didn’t save any Masterballs.

The annals of 2016 electoral history will always be remembered for the incredible efforts of Lugia, Ho-Oh, Celebi, The Legendary Wolves, Meowth, Dragonite, Bulbasaur and the fossil Pokemon.   Though Ash will likely argue for a long time they should not gain as much public praise as Comrade Pikachu and Comrade Charizard.

Damn those Russians are brilliant.

Now, you probably got this far, had a few snickers, and likely thought I’m joking right?

Right?

Be honest?

Well, if you were smiling while reading… I warn you you might break out into epic fits of uncontrolled laughter….

Because, I’m so not kidding, WATCH:

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Election 2016, Heros, History, media bias, President Trump, propaganda, Russia, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

240 Responses to OMG Thousands of Hours Investigating – CNN Now Claims Russian Controlled Pokemon-Go Collapsed Clinton Candidacy…

Older Comments
  1. georgiafl says:
    October 12, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Wily Sneaky Candidate Trump actually used Pokemon GO attack ad against Hillary:

    “The video shows Clinton as a Pokemon called “Crooked Hillary” and says she is “often found lying to the American people, rigging the system, and sharing TOP SECRET emails.”
    Her next evolution is “Unemployed.”
    http://thehill.com/blogs/ballot-box/presidential-races/287807-trump-releases-pokemon-go-themed-attack-ad-against

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. NJF says:
    October 12, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Thought this was a joke when I saw it earlier.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. tonyE says:
    October 12, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    You forgot Mario Marionovich and his wife Maria Marionalova! Those pesky plumbers sabotaged the electoral plumbing and caused a political back up late during the morning of November the 8th and Hillary could not plunge it fast enough…

    Now that picture, normally, when I see chicks hugging each other I think it’s cute, but that picture of those numb nut women crying because Hillary Lost… well, I tell you, dumb people don’t deserve the vote.

    Like

    Reply
    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      October 12, 2017 at 8:47 pm

      Moose and Squirrel will be by later with Comey to explain everything…

      [Bullwinkle: Hey Rocky, watch me pull a rabbit out of this hat]
      [Rocky: Not AGAINNNNN]…

      Like

      Reply
  4. The Devilbat says:
    October 12, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    https://vignette.wikia.nocookie.net/muppet/images/e/ec/BigBird.jpg/revision/latest/scale-to-width-down/250?cb=20120405174059

    Pokemon Go. Hmmm, and all this time I thought it was comrade Big Bird from Sesame Street! Here he is pretending to be a Hillary supporter.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Martha H says:
    October 12, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Oliver Darcy just make all of us dumber

    Like

    Reply
  6. Minnie says:
    October 12, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    It’s all Greek to me!!

    Bottom line – YOU lost, Cankles.

    Now, get over yourself 👍

    God bless OUR President!

    DONALD J. TRUMP 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. Howie says:
    October 12, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Intervention. If CNN is down to Pokemon they should be taken in to custody for their own good. Put them someplace safe. A Safe Space.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  8. itswoot says:
    October 12, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    “Why, sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.”

    – Alice (In Liberal Wonderland)

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  9. Martha H says:
    October 12, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    I link by mistake the video twice, sorry!

    Like

    Reply
  10. carrierh says:
    October 12, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Amazing! Hillary stating what they would do, but Trump has already done all that, you hag!

    Like

    Reply
  11. tempo150101 says:
    October 12, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Trump wasn’t blowing smoke yesterday.

    14 RKO Radio, TV Stations Denied License Renewals
    August 11, 1987
    http://articles.latimes.com/1987-08-11/news/mn-915_1_license-renewals

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. covfefe999 says:
    October 12, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    I’m confused. Barack Obama went to the UK and openly told people that if they voted for Brexit then the UK would go to the end of the queue, or something like that. And that was OK. But another country trying to influence our elections is wrong? And somehow Trump got blamed for it?

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • H.R. says:
      October 12, 2017 at 8:58 pm

      2 + 2 = 5, for sufficiently large values of 2. 😜

      It doesn’t have to make sense. Just shout loudly and angrily, whine and pout, and throw a temper tantrum all about until everyone gives in just to shut you up. Liberalism 101.

      Like

      Reply
  13. Calbear84 says:
    October 12, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Remember when Hillary “announced” her big entry into the 2016 race? Nobody even noticed. It was so lame they had to re-announce it…and then a third time IIRC. Finally they just gave up and went directly to the primary rigging.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. Brant says:
    October 12, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    We need a meme about this.

    Also, he said “ecosystem”. It’s about climate change dontcha know.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. USA loves Melania says:
    October 12, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    This isn’t the first time this sort of thing has happened. It’s widely speculated that the reason Reagan won that 49 state landslide in ’84 was due to a severe outbreak of PacMan fever.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  16. Howie says:
    October 12, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Oh No…I waz wrong. I thought it waz the Bossa Nova.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. sunnydaze says:
    October 12, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    The world has gotten so evil in the past 50 years. The kids at Chutes and Ladders never would’ve pulled something like this.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Publius2016 says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Yes, they’ve gone past the point of no return…lost in their mindless reverie…Crooked Hillary was done the moment Candidate Trump went down the escalator…Remember, President Trump has more than 40 year brand of power, success and luxury…if you don’t believe me, believe Crooked: https://fellowshipofminds.files.wordpress.com/2015/07/donald-trump-with-the-clintons.jpg

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. itswoot says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Those Russians are tough cookies. Not a good idea for beta Dems to mess with ’em!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  21. jefcool64 says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Guys we’re forgetting someone important. Jeb Bush.
    The Russians hacked the pokeflute so he was always low energy.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Sooo…That’s “WHAT HAPPENED”.

    Hillary: “Pokemon broke me.”

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  23. TreeperInTraining says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    I think watching the seriousness of these reporters discussing this issue makes this even funnier.

    Then they mentioned a “tumbler” account and I gut laughed. After that, I was actually expecting a reference to a MySpace page or Limewire.

    Have they ever seriously discussed the massive Russian hack under the Obama administration that was just reported about?

    Nope….just Picachu Vladmirawitz. THAT gets pearl clutching SeriousFace reporting.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Howie says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Sad, the Pokemon Scheme is by fat the most rational excuse they haz come up with. Blame it on Pokemon. These people are just pathetic.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  25. 6x47 says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    It sure sounds like the “Russian troll farm” was ginning up LEFT WING IDENTITY POLITICS.

    Which per conventional wisdom means trying to help the DEMOCRATS.

    Hillary Clinton and the DNC collided with Russia? Sure sounds like it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      October 12, 2017 at 8:55 pm

      Exactly.

      What the IDIOTS at the MSM are not doing, is figuring out that these Russians were doing exactly what Russians ALWAYS DO.

      MAKE MONEY. And making money on legal games is NOT A CRIME.

      What is the MAIN PURPOSE of Chinese troll farms?

      MAKE MONEY.

      Like

      Reply
  26. StanH says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Good god, our MSM on the case…ha.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. WSB says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    ‘I thought we all knew this already.’

    Snickering Mew.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. CoffeeBreak says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Dylan Byers, also known as Stu Pedidiot.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. WeeWeed says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Asses.
    That.Is.All.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. Landslide says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Would’ve loved to see people’s faces or hear their comments as they watched this nonsense at airports around the globe! This is so great—reveals CNN’s idiocy in an unprecedented fashion. Winning bigly.👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. kea25252014 says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    nyet Comrade Pikachu

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Brant says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    The guy said they knew who to target. Well, duh. Who played Pokemon Go?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. wolfmoon1776 says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    OK. So RUSSIA was helping Black Lives Matter influence kids. And BLM hates Trump.

    Hmmmm. So RUSSIA was helping HILLARY by turning people’s KIDS more against TRUMP.

    Now, tell me this.

    WHY WOULD OUR MEDIA HAVE A PROBLEM WITH MAKING KIDS HATE TRUMP?

    OUR SCHOOLS WERE DOING THIS EVERY DAY!

    Like

    Reply
  34. Nchadwick says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    IRONIC:
    Putin To Ban Pokemon GO From Russia Due To Links To CIA

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. MVW says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    It is true, I thought it was just hyperbole, there is a Trump derangement syndrome. Libtards have flipped their lid.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. POP says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Never forget Mueller wouldn’t be there without his cheer squad of elected Republican representatives. They appointed an anti Trump Democrat DELIBERATELY.
    Their aim is to “legally” remove PTrump.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Ace says:
    October 12, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Mrs. Clinton’s “plan Q”… Pokemon Go. Oh brother.
    Well, she pumped a bil into the DNC, and she darn well is going to get her money’s worth.
    What a mill stone.

    Like

    Reply
  39. Ace says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Hillary Millstone Clinton screaming into her pillow, “it was Pokemon Go, IT WAS POKEMON GO!!!”.

    Like

    Reply
  40. Dizzy says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    I must say, sundance, you shocked me with your Pokemon knowledge! I’m 26, grew up with it, how old can you be and know the Cinnabar island glitch off the top of your head?! Dying of laughter right now.

    Like

    Reply
  41. roxiellTX says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Someone missed a chance to ask Kelly about this at the daily briefing today.

    Like

    Reply
  42. andi lee says:
    October 12, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Sundance, what is even funnier, it’s true. 😂😂😂

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s