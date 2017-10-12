OMG Thousands of Hours Investigating – CNN Now Claims Russian Controlled Pokemon-Go Collapsed Clinton Candidacy…

Almost a full year has been spent creating vast Russian conspiracy narratives to sell Russia as the cause of Hillary Clinton’s failed campaign for the presidency. Thousand of hours and tens-of-millions of dollars have been spent trying to prove the vast planetary Russian conspiracy theory.
Today CNN drops their investigative bombshell: Pokémon Go did it !!
Yes, that’s right… Apparently Comrade Pikachu and Comrade Charizard formed a brigade of militant Russian Pokémon characters and appointed General Jigglypuff to formulate the anti-Clinton campaign strategy.
Here’s how it started. WATCH:
.
According to CNN’s exhaustive investigation: Mewtwo and Zaptos led an advanced reconnaissance team near Ferguson, Baltimore and New York while reporting back to Blastoise who was hiding in the mid-west and spearheading the communications effort.
The strategy was brilliant.
All Articuno needed to do was talk to the old man in Veridian City and choose the option of “No” when he was asked if he needed a tutorial on how to catch Pokemon. As soon as that was accomplished, he flew to Cinnabar island, and, unknown to the Clinton campaign, if they surfed along the right side of the island, right where the water touches the land, the sixth item in the election inventory was duplicated a bunch of times.
This approach allowed Moltres to gain an invisible shield where John Podesta would no longer be able to track him. Once cloaked General Jigglypuff gave the order to create virtually unlimited amounts of Masterballs or Gold Nuggets. Whatever else you might think of the plan this strategy was brilliant.
Hillary Clinton never saw it coming. Many young players at the time didn’t get it, but there were only two fighting Pokemon other than Machop in the plan. Hitmonlee, always a phenomenal kickboxing Pokemon, and Hitmonchan simply by using his fists, (obviously protected by large red boxing gloves), were able to shift the entire electoral map by keeping Brian Fallon from seeing Wisconsin.
Once they had everyone distracted, via the baby form, Tyrogue, everything else simply fell into place.
Michigan fell once Mewtwo found the puzzles and, well, after going through a few floors of the dungeon, he simply used powerful psychic attacks on Tim Kaine and the rest is history. This made Trump’s entry into Pennsylvania start around level 70 and Podesta was unable to close the gap because by that time he didn’t save any Masterballs.
The annals of 2016 electoral history will always be remembered for the incredible efforts of Lugia, Ho-Oh, Celebi, The Legendary Wolves, Meowth, Dragonite, Bulbasaur and the fossil Pokemon. Though Ash will likely argue for a long time they should not gain as much public praise as Comrade Pikachu and Comrade Charizard.
Damn those Russians are brilliant.
Now, you probably got this far, had a few snickers, and likely thought I’m joking right?
Right?
Be honest?
Well, if you were smiling while reading… I warn you you might break out into epic fits of uncontrolled laughter….
Because, I’m so not kidding, WATCH:
.
Wily Sneaky Candidate Trump actually used Pokemon GO attack ad against Hillary:
“The video shows Clinton as a Pokemon called “Crooked Hillary” and says she is “often found lying to the American people, rigging the system, and sharing TOP SECRET emails.”
Her next evolution is “Unemployed.”
http://thehill.com/blogs/ballot-box/presidential-races/287807-trump-releases-pokemon-go-themed-attack-ad-against
LikeLiked by 7 people
How have I never seen this before?
You win the comment thread, as far as I’m concerned.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very sneaky how they used this popular game sweeping the nation to stop her “Hillmentum”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thought this was a joke when I saw it earlier.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You forgot Mario Marionovich and his wife Maria Marionalova! Those pesky plumbers sabotaged the electoral plumbing and caused a political back up late during the morning of November the 8th and Hillary could not plunge it fast enough…
Now that picture, normally, when I see chicks hugging each other I think it’s cute, but that picture of those numb nut women crying because Hillary Lost… well, I tell you, dumb people don’t deserve the vote.
LikeLike
Moose and Squirrel will be by later with Comey to explain everything…
[Bullwinkle: Hey Rocky, watch me pull a rabbit out of this hat]
[Rocky: Not AGAINNNNN]…
LikeLike
https://vignette.wikia.nocookie.net/muppet/images/e/ec/BigBird.jpg/revision/latest/scale-to-width-down/250?cb=20120405174059
Pokemon Go. Hmmm, and all this time I thought it was comrade Big Bird from Sesame Street! Here he is pretending to be a Hillary supporter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I KNEW IT!
That big yellow bird just looks shifty!
😏
LikeLike
Oliver Darcy just make all of us dumber
LikeLike
Donie O’Sullivan and Dylan Byers , Not Oliver Darcy my mistake.
LikeLike
It’s all Greek to me!!
Bottom line – YOU lost, Cankles.
Now, get over yourself 👍
God bless OUR President!
DONALD J. TRUMP 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s not Greek… it’s Japanese! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Potato – Poe-tah-toe 👍
She LOST.
She’s a big fat LOSER!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
(Joking, not nit-picking)
LikeLike
Hahaha, indeed!!
Just playing, I’m having too much fun on this thread tonight.
😁
LikeLike
Intervention. If CNN is down to Pokemon they should be taken in to custody for their own good. Put them someplace safe. A Safe Space.
LikeLiked by 13 people
How about a Hillary fun camp?
LikeLike
We need a new Special Counsel now to investigate the Pokemon Go conspiracy. That would be a well spent additional 15-20 million, right? /S
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
My Lord, if we’ve down to Pokémon now, I cannot even imagine what’s up next!! Any wild guesses?
LikeLike
Don’t forget Fluffy Dog Attacks. Deadly precision.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😂
LikeLike
Algore’s “lock box”!
LikeLike
“Why, sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.”
– Alice (In Liberal Wonderland)
LikeLiked by 8 people
😉👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
I link by mistake the video twice, sorry!
LikeLike
Amazing! Hillary stating what they would do, but Trump has already done all that, you hag!
LikeLike
Trump wasn’t blowing smoke yesterday.
14 RKO Radio, TV Stations Denied License Renewals
August 11, 1987
http://articles.latimes.com/1987-08-11/news/mn-915_1_license-renewals
LikeLiked by 3 people
Naughty Bombastic Corporation be next.
LikeLike
I’m confused. Barack Obama went to the UK and openly told people that if they voted for Brexit then the UK would go to the end of the queue, or something like that. And that was OK. But another country trying to influence our elections is wrong? And somehow Trump got blamed for it?
LikeLiked by 8 people
2 + 2 = 5, for sufficiently large values of 2. 😜
It doesn’t have to make sense. Just shout loudly and angrily, whine and pout, and throw a temper tantrum all about until everyone gives in just to shut you up. Liberalism 101.
LikeLike
Remember when Hillary “announced” her big entry into the 2016 race? Nobody even noticed. It was so lame they had to re-announce it…and then a third time IIRC. Finally they just gave up and went directly to the primary rigging.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ha! I couldn’t tell you if Hillary announced before or after Trump even if my life depended on it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I remember, it was just too funny when they keep going back and announced it again and again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We need a meme about this.
Also, he said “ecosystem”. It’s about climate change dontcha know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This isn’t the first time this sort of thing has happened. It’s widely speculated that the reason Reagan won that 49 state landslide in ’84 was due to a severe outbreak of PacMan fever.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That waz the Cong.
LikeLiked by 5 people
😂😂
I haven’t laughed this much or this hard in DAYS!
Thank you sir, may I have another.
😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, but that was true.
/s.
LikeLike
Oh No…I waz wrong. I thought it waz the Bossa Nova.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The world has gotten so evil in the past 50 years. The kids at Chutes and Ladders never would’ve pulled something like this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The world iz not evil. The evil people haz got too much money.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s sarcasm, Howie.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
One of my favorite clips of Putin.
Perfect!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Mine too, MM.
“You make me laugh….God Bless you…..”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mine too, MM.
“You make me laugh….God Bless you…..”
LikeLike
I saw the same interview on NBC and Putin said: “its true, we did it.”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
hahaha that’s awesome – never saw that one
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting, we all know that Putin speaks Russian and German, but I didn’t know he spoke English.
Not exactly an intimidating voice.
LikeLike
And another.
LikeLike
Not intimidating at all.
Maybe he’s not confident in his English?
LikeLike
The press and the deep state politicians make Putin sound like some kind of ogre. I’ve just started to listen (and watch) to some of his speeches (with English translations) and he is impressive. More so that I would have thought by how he is portrayed in the Western press.
I also found several of his speeches in English and German. He is very good in both languages.
I wonder what language Putin uses to speak to China’s President Xi Jinping?
LikeLike
Russian….
LikeLike
All Your Base Are Belong To Us…
🙂
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, they’ve gone past the point of no return…lost in their mindless reverie…Crooked Hillary was done the moment Candidate Trump went down the escalator…Remember, President Trump has more than 40 year brand of power, success and luxury…if you don’t believe me, believe Crooked: https://fellowshipofminds.files.wordpress.com/2015/07/donald-trump-with-the-clintons.jpg
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those Russians are tough cookies. Not a good idea for beta Dems to mess with ’em!
LikeLiked by 6 people
With all due respect for the Marine Corps they are more then a match for a typical anybody.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I pick her for my team
😜👍
LikeLiked by 2 people
Guys we’re forgetting someone important. Jeb Bush.
The Russians hacked the pokeflute so he was always low energy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sooo…That’s “WHAT HAPPENED”.
Hillary: “Pokemon broke me.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
😂😂😂👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL
Please tweet to Hillary we figured it out for her so she can go home and scream into her pillow in between bouts of drinking like a fish and eating burgers with a side of fries.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think watching the seriousness of these reporters discussing this issue makes this even funnier.
Then they mentioned a “tumbler” account and I gut laughed. After that, I was actually expecting a reference to a MySpace page or Limewire.
Have they ever seriously discussed the massive Russian hack under the Obama administration that was just reported about?
Nope….just Picachu Vladmirawitz. THAT gets pearl clutching SeriousFace reporting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The tumbler probably had a Scotch and soda in it, if not straight Wild Turkey…
LikeLike
Sad, the Pokemon Scheme is by fat the most rational excuse they haz come up with. Blame it on Pokemon. These people are just pathetic.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m still ROTFL and can’t seem to compose myself.
Help me Howie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
It sure sounds like the “Russian troll farm” was ginning up LEFT WING IDENTITY POLITICS.
Which per conventional wisdom means trying to help the DEMOCRATS.
Hillary Clinton and the DNC collided with Russia? Sure sounds like it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly.
What the IDIOTS at the MSM are not doing, is figuring out that these Russians were doing exactly what Russians ALWAYS DO.
MAKE MONEY. And making money on legal games is NOT A CRIME.
What is the MAIN PURPOSE of Chinese troll farms?
MAKE MONEY.
LikeLike
Good god, our MSM on the case…ha.
LikeLiked by 2 people
‘I thought we all knew this already.’
Snickering Mew.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dylan Byers, also known as Stu Pedidiot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Asses.
That.Is.All.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Would’ve loved to see people’s faces or hear their comments as they watched this nonsense at airports around the globe! This is so great—reveals CNN’s idiocy in an unprecedented fashion. Winning bigly.👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
LikeLiked by 1 person
nyet Comrade Pikachu
LikeLiked by 1 person
The guy said they knew who to target. Well, duh. Who played Pokemon Go?
LikeLiked by 1 person
OK. So RUSSIA was helping Black Lives Matter influence kids. And BLM hates Trump.
Hmmmm. So RUSSIA was helping HILLARY by turning people’s KIDS more against TRUMP.
Now, tell me this.
WHY WOULD OUR MEDIA HAVE A PROBLEM WITH MAKING KIDS HATE TRUMP?
OUR SCHOOLS WERE DOING THIS EVERY DAY!
LikeLike
IRONIC:
Putin To Ban Pokemon GO From Russia Due To Links To CIA
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems to be a pile on of POKEMON GO!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is true, I thought it was just hyperbole, there is a Trump derangement syndrome. Libtards have flipped their lid.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never forget Mueller wouldn’t be there without his cheer squad of elected Republican representatives. They appointed an anti Trump Democrat DELIBERATELY.
Their aim is to “legally” remove PTrump.
LikeLike
They can’t remove him.
Their aim is to portray him as illegitimate to keep their dwindling base corralled.
LikeLike
Mrs. Clinton’s “plan Q”… Pokemon Go. Oh brother.
Well, she pumped a bil into the DNC, and she darn well is going to get her money’s worth.
What a mill stone.
LikeLike
https://curatingthefuturedotcom.files.wordpress.com/2016/07/bush-pokemon.gif?w=472&h=265
LikeLike
☺️Oops, I did something wrong, the gif didn’t post
LikeLike
Hillary Millstone Clinton screaming into her pillow, “it was Pokemon Go, IT WAS POKEMON GO!!!”.
LikeLike
I must say, sundance, you shocked me with your Pokemon knowledge! I’m 26, grew up with it, how old can you be and know the Cinnabar island glitch off the top of your head?! Dying of laughter right now.
LikeLike
Someone missed a chance to ask Kelly about this at the daily briefing today.
LikeLike
Sundance, what is even funnier, it’s true. 😂😂😂
LikeLike