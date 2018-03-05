The Glorious Stories of “Sketchy Sam” – Sam Nunberg Talks ‘Muh Russia Conspiracy’ Mueller Investigation With Media…

BACKSTORY – Sketchy Sam Nunberg was a former aide/adviser to the Donald Trump campaign and very close friend of Roger Stone. Sketchy Sam was fired by Corey Lewandowski in 2015 for leaking salacious inflammatory information to the media and being a generally unstable fellow. Nunberg told media in 2015 that Ms. Hope Hicks (Trump Communication Lead) and Mr. Corey Lewandowski (former Trump Campaign Head) were having an affair.
Upon firing a jaded Sketchy Sam went to join the Ted Cruz campaign, and became a Cruz advocate. {Go figure} Later it was revealed that Sketchy Sam had written weird, divisive and racist material to his social media. Everyone distanced themselves from him. The guy was/is just plain goofy, aka ‘sketchy’.
Enter Robert Mueller’s team, who interviewed Sketchy Sam for over five hours. Then Mueller sent a subpoena to Sketchy. Sam tells media today he thinks Mueller is on a witch hunt and other sketchy stuff as only Sketchy Sam can.
This entire Nunberg/media enterprise is a clown show of historic proportions; and even the moonbat interviewers recognize the goofy narrative that becomes obvious to anyone watching. If an elephant walked through your front yard, how many pancakes would it take to fill a canoe? The vast Russian-Trump planetary conspiracy theory is epically ridiculous. Sketchy Sam is the representative image of that nuttery.
“If an elephant walked through your front yard, how many pancakes would it take to fill a canoe?”
L.M.A.O!!!!!!
Waiting patiently.
And the top of the hour radio news update says Numbnuts says Mueller has something on Trump.
Look, Sam Nunberg is playing 84 Degree Chess.
He and Jeff Sessions are on top of this.
Nothing to see here folks, move along.
I’m so tired of this garbage and I’m not the only one. Hubby and I put on a little dinner party for 20 people from work Saturday night. A diverse group of ages and political views. Every one was sick of it and just wanted to move on to calmly getting legislation through or have totally tuned it out.
Megadittos!!!!!
MAGA!!!! (And invite that elephant to take a seat over there, on top of Sketchy Sam…)
My very liberal sister liked her pay raise!
Inspiring!
What do we have to do to shut down this fake investigation…maybe having someone like this looney being subpoenad is what will finally get this brought to an end…it is a joke.. Talk about a witch hunt….when is it going to end. I mean, just finished listening to this whole thing and if I was Mueller I would be totally embarrassed that I was crazy enough to interview this maniac let alone subpoena him for anything..
This is a Totally STUPID Witch Hunt! It is none of their business what positions President TRUMP took and when he took them.
Why was TRUMP friendly with Putin? What a DUMB question. He was friendly, he was cordial from a distance. SO WHAT?
This CRAP actually passes for legal questions from high priced special prosecutors???????????
Didn’t Putin just threaten us with mega weapons? Sounds like he and Trump are really friendly. (eye roll)
Before reading any of the comments … WHO IS THIS IDIOT WOMAN ON MSNBC??? This passes for “news”? Is this any attempt to seek out facts or was she simply engaging in a bunch of gotcha and leading questions, obvious fed to her through her earpiece because she’s too stupid to think of anything on her own? Even at the end she said “this is remarkable” and when Nunberg said “what’s remarkable?” she coudln’t even answer. Who did this stupid b sleep with to het her position?
Wikipedia says the dumb b has a bachelor’s degree in philosophy. Maybe she should have stuck with that, though I do think facts and logic are important in that field as well.
Oy. I shouldn’t have watched this interview except that I am glad that someone is finally standing up to Mueller. I probably would too. Tangentially related people are being destroyed because Mueller doesn’t have any evidence that Trump did anything wrong so he’s set out to ruin lives in search of the tiniest shred of even the weakest “evidence” to try to bring charges.
By the way, Nunberg sounds like he’s having a bit of a nervous breakdown but not the bad kind. Taking a stand against Mueller is very gutsy and crazy, but someone’s gotta do it. Mueller is destroying people’s lives.
Some brave stalwart needs to stand up to Mueller and proclaim for all America to hear: “Sir, have you no shame?”
She is Katy Tur(D)
The idiot Left just can’t get it through their thick skulls that Donald Trump was elected by us millions of deplorables who trust him and believe in him. That is why this witch hunt continues. They somehow didn’t notice that while Hillary cavorted with celebrities and gladhanded millionaire neosocialists in private fundraisers, Trump was barnstorming 2 or 3 states per day during the final months of the campaign even speaking past midnight Election Eve up in Michigan.
M A G A
Dang! Yes!!!!!!!
I stopped being interested in Roger Stone after the Texas Primary.
The fact that Sketchy Nunberg is good friends with Rodger Stone sends huge red flags up to me. Watch Roger Stones interviews that he gave in that ridiculous Showtime Documentary called “TRUMPED Inside the Greatest Political Upset of All Time”. Stone said everything he could during those interviews to make Trump look as though he worked with the Russians or did something crooked to win. During one of the interviews, Stone was asked about his connections to Julian Assange and Stone said he had a good friend who knew Julian. That makes me think, that just maybe Stones good friend is Nunberg (who probably really didn’t know Assange). I would not be surprised if Mueller is requesting all those emails because his investigation is now focused on the whole Assange/Wikileaks thing.
Looks like Nuneberg and Stone got themselves into a legal pickle while trying to get revenge on Trump.
