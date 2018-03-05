Sketchy Sam, Take Six – Perhaps Drunk, Sketchy Sam Gives Erin Burnett The Goofiest Epic Interview…

Sketchy Sam (Nunberg) shows up for his sixth media interview in four hours apparently suffering from a manic episode, drunk or medicated, and performing his Tommy Flanagan (Jon Lovitz) routine. CNN takes glorious advantage of Sketchy’s unstable disposition and allows himself to make a complete fool of himself.
.
….“And my wife is ah.. Morgan Fairchild, yeah, yeah.. that’s the ticket.”…
(more video below)
This is who I immediately thought of.
I think Jon Lovitz has become a conservative in recent years.
He has dared to speak out about being over taxed and a few other liberal policies.
How embarrassing for himself as well as for anyone who loves and cares about him.
Two major breakthroughs for Mueller in the Trump collusion investigation today.
First, an Ukrainian hooker in jail for prostitution in Thailand offered Mueller proof of Trump/Russia collusion. She wanted amnesty and extradition to the US in exchange.
The other was Sam Nunberg.
Okay, I’ve changed my mind.
This IS very funny.
If I drank as much as Sam, I would say that those sources sound credible!
And CNN has sent journalists to Thailand for more on this titillating adventure.
https://news.grabien.com/story-cnn-travels-thailand-speak-prostitute-who-claims-have-dirt-t
Snort.
That brings back some very good laughing memories! Honestly, I think of that character almost everytime someone from enemedia or the swamp opens their yaps–if I don’t turn ’em off first.
Didn’t Lovitz get on the Trump Train? I know Victoria Jackson is MAGAing and a fine Christian apologist/evangelist now, too! And Bluto’s certainly with us–who needs SNL, when we’ve got all the good cast members with us!
She waits until the last question to say she smells alcohol on him.
Nice ethics
Comedy central has drunk history
Cnn has drunk news
That’s the kind of tag line that could stick.
Meanwhile, the false statement double standard floats out there for McCabe and Comey. and a different standard for Flynn and everyone else. http://thehill.com/opinion/judiciary/376788-if-andrew-mccabe-lied-could-he-be-charged-like-michael-flynn
Tales of Ribaldry: A Wench a Wife and a Traveling Bootblack
DOJ continues to stonewall on how our tax dollar are being spent on this seditious conspiracy. Who’s running the DOJ again?
But muh 4D chess! /s
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-justice-department-refuses-release-muellers-budget-proposal-special-counsel-office/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
Not Mr. Magoo
If not for the fact that President Trump has the whole UNIPARTY Deep State Globalist cabal against him, things like this would truly be laughed out of every living room! Now, we have these jokers trying to say buying real estate luxury condos or visiting beautiful hotels/resorts is “Collusion”…just a reminder, it was Obama’s who told illegals to go out and vote!!! SICK…and btw vote on the Presidential Appointements Fools…totally unfair to men and women who are willing to serve…it’s been more than a year!
LikeLiked by 3 people
OK, guy should have declined to be interviewed….. but am I mistaken but didn’t a CNN “news” person (woman?) actually SMOKE MARIJUANA on live TV (new years?)….. Who cares what CNN does… they are off in la la land….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tabloid TV. Heard somewhere today he has a drug and alcohol problem and everyone in DC knows it.
Carter Page was just asked about ‘drunk Nunberg’ on Hannity, and said:
“A lot of people in DC have been doing a lot of drinking in the past year.”
Haaaa.
And I don’t think its going to get any better. Is Hannity trying to rehabilitate Carter Page? I kind of have a soft spot for this poor guy.
Whackos have figured it out that all they have to do is claim Trump did something during the election and they get on national TV and get Mueller’s attention. These nut jobs are literally coming out of the woodwork. What a farce this investigation has become.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m getting the feeling that this nut is the next attempt at proof of Russian collusion, hence the flurry of interviews.
In the words of James Comey, “That’s it”?.
All you have to offer us is Nunberg?
The Peeing Russian hookers would be a more viable source…. and would likely have more class.
This is a None-burger. Ha!!!!
Exploiting emotionally unstable drunkards for ratings.
This is CNN.
Yes. Sad. Despicable CNN
This is standard operating procedure for CNN. If they aren’t exploiting young school kids after a tragedy or hunting down senior citizens in Florida who voted for Trump; they’re talking to mentally unstable people hoping for an earth shattering fake headline to attack the president.
I’m thinking Sam made a fool of himself on purpose. Come on, “my wife is Morgan Fairchild”? Clearly he’s trying to discredit himself in order to avoid a ton of legal fees. Let’s see. Make a fool of yourself so Mueller is neutralized and goes away or spend $1m or more on lawyers in a never ending battle with Mueller. This guy has already seen what happens to those that fight Mueller – fake charges and millions in legal bills. So he downs 2 beers and makes a fool of himself and now he’s discredited and maybe, just maybe, Mueller will leave him alone.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He was discredited when he was fired from the Trump campaign for being a nutter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And for being a blabbermouth, leaking to the press a lot.
Matt Drudge’s headliner is a pic of this tool with the caption, “Crazy!” underneath.
Hehe
Next up, the guy who cut Donald Trump’s hair in 1974! Then the the guy who parked his car in 1981.
LikeLiked by 4 people
….and then the waiter who got him addicted to Russian dressing.
Wait for it…the girl who met his friend’s uncles sister for lunch…EXCLUSIVE AT 11pm…Says Trump likes her in the 2nd grade…
He was in the 3rd grade at the time…so now they are considering suing the school too.
Erin Burnett’s body language says it all…”I’ve sunk to the lowest of interviews” lower than Jake. I’m now interviewing drunks or someone off their meds.” Sam could be in the obits by Wednesday.
I would agree with your comment, but I don’t think there is a rock bottom for CNN. They’ll just keep sinking lower and lower until they are put out of their misery. This is bad enough to almost make me miss Soledad O’Brien. She was at least good for a laugh.
There is no bottom…they’ve put on planted questions, shows, given answers to Presidential Candidates and lied about everything….it’s 24/7 Very Fake News
They’re all interviewing this guy knowing his limitations. Next up, interviews of “people who knew Trump” straight from a mental institution.
I’m doing alot of joking here, but it’s crap like this that makes me despise journalists.
They KNOW who they are interviewing and they KNOW he is at best an addict, at worst, mentally unstable.
They’d crawl over dying innocents to get a negative Trump story.
When someone has been pickling themselves with alcohol for a while…the smell of alcohol literally exudes from their pores.
So Erin Burnett could’ve been ‘smelling alcohol’ coming off of him, even though he may not have had a drink before the show.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Daddy issues – 1st Stone was his daddy then Trump was his daddy then he worked for Cruz- another daddy figure?
Just wondering why CNN would have him on, knowing he was drunk (smelled alcohol on him), allowing him to ramble on in that insane manner so that CNN could have their way with him. Sam should have his own #MeToo campaign against CNN for how they took advantage of him in his mental/drunken state. Completely disgusting. THAT’S professional news ethics???
Banana?
Banana Daiquiri.
2 of them. Madmen ALWAYS get 2nds.
Time for Congress to hold DOJ FBI in Contempt…only takes one Committee…this is a farce…The man has a point…why is it only the Trump Campaign under total WITCHHUNT ON THINGS THAT HAVE NO BASIS IN REALITY while Team Obama violated the law, Team Clinton violated the law, and Team Mueller violated the law…UNIPARTY Deep State wants to railroad everyone who helped President Trump get elected so no one will ever cross them again!
But of course.
They can meet him in the rehab right after check in.
Good Old Adam Schitt, never misses an opportunity does he. To hell with all these people.
Cheers!
Shifty probably wants to know where Sammy gets his “stuff.”
Even if they offered me these 30 minutes back, I don’t want ’em!!!!😂🤣😂🤣🤣😂 that is one of the funniest dang things i have ever heard and I have sworn of all fake news most especially FakeNN!!
“Truda calluda!!” 😅😄😂🤣😄😂🤣 Are you freakin’ kidding me!! LOL!!! 😂🤣😂🤣😁😂🤣😁
Seems hypomanic
Holy Moly…this guy is a train wreck. Almost felt sorry for the reporter…
It reminds me of an incident years ago in Chicago. A young woman was wandering naked on the Michigan Avenue bridge one evening, I believe late autumn. It was cold. People walked past her and tried not to look, until one kind gentleman took off his overcoat, put it around her shoulders, quietly asked someone to go call the police (days before cell phones), and stayed with her until they arrived and talked her into their squad car. CNN would have sent a camera crew to interview her. Sometimes it crosses over into just plain cruel.
It’s good to know there is some decency left in this world Trapper.
Schiff wants this guy to testify before the Committee, to tell Congress about what he “thinks” might have happened when he was not there. Did I hear that correctly? Speculation and hearsay are called testimony now.
Hey…if Yahoo News articles are sufficient to grab a FISA warrant, so is psychic testimony from an addict and mentally challenged aide sufficient for testimony. Maybe we can call in Miss Cleo?
Welcome to 2018.
Sigh.
According to a high White Horse souse…
I have no time for the sainted Mueller. A totally unaccountable Swamp creature who is part of the whole anti-Trump conspiracy. He had more reasons to recuse himself than Jeff Sessions. This whole charade is doing more damage to the US than Vladimir ever dreamed. I am worried that the IG report will sink without trace as the MSM will just ignore. Then Saint Bob will come up with a bogus ‘obstruction’ charge and all hell breaks loose. It is funny how a similar process is underway with Netanyahu. Some one has to order Saint Bob to put up or shut up.
