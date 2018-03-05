Sketchy Sam, Take Six – Perhaps Drunk, Sketchy Sam Gives Erin Burnett The Goofiest Epic Interview…

Sketchy Sam (Nunberg) shows up for his sixth media interview in four hours apparently suffering from a manic episode, drunk or medicated, and performing his Tommy Flanagan (Jon Lovitz) routine. CNN takes glorious advantage of Sketchy’s unstable disposition and allows himself to make a complete fool of himself.

.

….“And my wife is ah.. Morgan Fairchild, yeah, yeah.. that’s the ticket.”…

(more video below)

