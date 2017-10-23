CNN Unveils “Credibility Recovery Campaign” Using Apples and Bananas – Fails Miserably…

Throughout the past several years CNN has lost all credibility and spiraled themselves into such diminished brand value they are now routinely subjected to snark and ridicule at their inaccurate reporting.

Every attempt CNN has made to try and push-back against their tarnished image has only backfired and made matters worse.

You’ll probably remember CNN going so far as to attack a kid for making a meme of their Trump propaganda with a wrestling gif/video. And who can forget the thousands of hours of research to declare the villain in 2016 presidential election was actually Pokemon.

In essence CNN has attempted to stop people from pointing out their insufferable idiocy by creating even more insufferable news idiocy. As a direct result CNN is now the representative embodiment of “fake news.”

So, get this… The smart-set within the CNN corporate branding team decided to roll out a campaign to recover their image using Apples and Bananas, yes bananas, SEE HERE. However, it only took a few minutes before, well, yup – their campaign backfires again:

.

CTH couldn’t resist…

CNN #ApplesNotBananas #10: We make it up, as we go along… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6d5gVwCGOT — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) October 23, 2017

And my all time CNN favorite:

