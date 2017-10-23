CNN Unveils “Credibility Recovery Campaign” Using Apples and Bananas – Fails Miserably…

Throughout the past several years CNN has lost all credibility and spiraled themselves into such diminished brand value they are now routinely subjected to snark and ridicule at their inaccurate reporting.
Every attempt CNN has made to try and push-back against their tarnished image has only backfired and made matters worse.
You’ll probably remember CNN going so far as to attack a kid for making a meme of their Trump propaganda with a wrestling gif/video. And who can forget the thousands of hours of research to declare the villain in 2016 presidential election was actually Pokemon.
In essence CNN has attempted to stop people from pointing out their insufferable idiocy by creating even more insufferable news idiocy. As a direct result CNN is now the representative embodiment of “fake news.”
So, get this… The smart-set within the CNN corporate branding team decided to roll out a campaign to recover their image using Apples and Bananas, yes bananas, SEE HERE. However, it only took a few minutes before, well, yup – their campaign backfires again:
.
CTH couldn’t resist…
And my all time CNN favorite:
CNN should stick to first rule of holes…when you’re in one stop digging!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No comprende.
SO CONFUSED.
I thought apples and bananas were for eating, No?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Someone must have sent CNN another shovel?
They keep digging their septic pit deeper & deeper.
LikeLike
That’s classic! Better than any Jimmy Kimmel or Steven Colbert bit…Thanks CTH!
LikeLiked by 6 people
That was plain hilarious!
LikeLike
#CNNisRacist
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here is the YouTube video. It is from 1923 and you have to listen until about 1:30 into it to hear the lyrics. ENJOY!
LikeLike
The Muppet Show. Swedish Chef – Yes, We Have No Bananas
LikeLike
I know how CNN can save themselves. Hire Megyn Kelly!
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
SAVAGE
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great way to extend joke!
LikeLike
😂😂😂
You rock, Sundance 😘
LikeLiked by 2 people
BAM!!!!!
POW!!!!!
THWAP!!!
Way to take em down, Batman….er, I mean Sundance! 😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, to sum it up, using CNN’s own logic, no matter how loudly or often one screams otherwise – a boy baby has a penis and a girl baby has a vagina.
Got it 👍
CNN needs to broadcast THAT to the coalition of all gender confusion bathroom freedom seekers.
Just saying 😐
LikeLiked by 3 people
Umm, no. CNNs logic is bass-ackward. Your logic is correct. But I get what you were trying to say.
LikeLike
My point, exactly.
Irony is lost in the loons.
LikeLiked by 1 person
*on*
LikeLike
I think you’re on to something there. My great-granddaughter was born about six weeks ago. I talk to her dad last week and inquired whether they were having any confusion on the gender thing.
His response was, “Not really, Grandma. I’m telling you, every time I change her diaper – – – yup. Still a girl.”
I don’t think they are anticipating any changes in the information presented.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations ❤️
LikeLike
Wrong, wrong, wrong, bathroom freedom seekers are equal opportunity pedophiles and perverts with family ties to Weinstein and Hollywood freaks. NAMBLA must be proud of legislation. Wouldn’t doubt if Soros has his dirty hands in this too.
LikeLike
I had been seeing all of these memes all over the place but I did have time at work to figure out what the heck it was all about……NO WORDS
LikeLiked by 1 person
“777 will struggle to maintain altitude once fuel tanks are empty”
I’M DYING
LikeLiked by 6 people
😂😂😂😂 I JUST CAN’T 😂😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 3 people
😂😂😂
LikeLike
That’s valuable information no matter who’s asking.
LikeLike
ROFLMAO!
LikeLike
Well… they’re actually wrong.. their own experts declared that there are very tiny black holes in our atmosphere… like the one that swallowed Malaysia Flight 370.
Don Lennon and some high fallutin’ Government Officials said so.
The trick, you see, is to keep just a little above the even horizon of the very tiny black hole and use it’s dialithium crystal energy to coast at just the edge of warp speed.
CNN Science…. The experts all agree it’s settled.
LikeLike
It’s easy to lie once they get used to it.
Learning to lie = Leftwing Journalism 101
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Its nots a banana… its a smile… 🙂 lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
Firing James Earl Jones for the Apple guy? Hey CNN, you’re racist!
LikeLike
I don’t use social media, however on the other thread (daily presidential), wheatie posted some really funny tweet responses to this new cnn “hey,we really don’t lie(anymore)-applebanana rollout”…
hopefully they will get re-posted here too!
LikeLike
Fails Miserably = CNN (fake news)…. yeah I see nothing wrong with this.
LikeLike
Is that a banana in your pocket or are you just happy to see me?
(None of the CNN pajama boys would get this joke).
LikeLiked by 2 people
😂😂😂
With their man-buns
😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
BANANA!!!!!!!!
LikeLike
Fusion GPS is running scared….REALLY scared….the swamp is on the side of CNN….it won’t see the greasy side of the bus anytime soon…but we can always hope…and wait…make that lay in wait.
LikeLike
So Harvey Weinstein has been giving all these women a lesson in bananas the whole time? Who knew
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL. Thanks for the laughs SD.
Also, the comments on Youtube are pretty funny.
LikeLike
CNN is beyond gone! They have lost their minds and at this point should be taken off the air. What a disgrace!
LikeLiked by 1 person
An apple a day keeps #FakeNews away.
LikeLiked by 3 people
we might need to buy an orchard at the rate this is going 🙂
LikeLike
Help, I need a meme for:
This is your brain on bananas. (Or just a photo of Jake the Snake Tapper)
LikeLike
get a image of a bowl of mashed banana’s
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anyone remember the Burt and Ernie skit where Ernie has the banana in his ear?
Oh, and those minions love bananas, too!!
CNN = Fluky Comedy
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not sure what’s funnier…. CNN ad, the retorts or the CTH gang…. it’s be Delicious all the way around that banana to apple buffet!
LikeLike
I don’t find CNN at all a-peeling. Of all the Fake News out there, they are the worst of the bunch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems to me they are Rotten to the Core!
LikeLike
Sundance, did CNN give you permission to view those pics? Cause it’s illegal without their permission.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😂😂😂
This thread is TOO much fun!!
LikeLike
just for kicks i’m eating an apple which really might be a banana which might really be a pear or is it an apple…???
LikeLike
Ya’ll need to leave CNN alone, they do such stellar reporting…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
CNN, so informed, always on top of things…
LikeLike