CNN Unveils “Credibility Recovery Campaign” Using Apples and Bananas – Fails Miserably…

Posted on October 23, 2017 by

Throughout the past several years CNN has lost all credibility and spiraled themselves into such diminished brand value they are now routinely subjected to snark and ridicule at their inaccurate reporting.

Every attempt CNN has made to try and push-back against their tarnished image has only backfired and made matters worse.

You’ll probably remember CNN going so far as to attack a kid for making a meme of their Trump propaganda with a wrestling gif/video.  And who can forget the thousands of hours of research to declare the villain in 2016 presidential election was actually Pokemon.

In essence CNN has attempted to stop people from pointing out their insufferable idiocy by creating even more insufferable news idiocy.  As a direct result CNN is now the representative embodiment of “fake news.”

So, get this… The smart-set within the CNN corporate branding team decided to roll out a campaign to recover their image using Apples and Bananas, yes bananas, SEE HERE.  However, it only took a few minutes before, well, yup – their campaign backfires again:

.

CTH couldn’t resist…

 

And my all time CNN favorite:

 

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Humor & Quizzes, media bias, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

56 Responses to CNN Unveils “Credibility Recovery Campaign” Using Apples and Bananas – Fails Miserably…

  1. William F Buckley's Ghost says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    CNN should stick to first rule of holes…when you’re in one stop digging!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. TwoLaine says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    No comprende.
    SO CONFUSED.
    I thought apples and bananas were for eating, No?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. ok4ayl says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    That’s classic! Better than any Jimmy Kimmel or Steven Colbert bit…Thanks CTH!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. keeler says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    #CNNisRacist

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. Publius2016 says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Daniel says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    I know how CNN can save themselves. Hire Megyn Kelly!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    BAM!!!!!

    POW!!!!!

    THWAP!!!

    Way to take em down, Batman….er, I mean Sundance! 😂😂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Minnie says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    So, to sum it up, using CNN’s own logic, no matter how loudly or often one screams otherwise – a boy baby has a penis and a girl baby has a vagina.

    Got it 👍

    CNN needs to broadcast THAT to the coalition of all gender confusion bathroom freedom seekers.

    Just saying 😐

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. treepertrappedinoregon says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    I had been seeing all of these memes all over the place but I did have time at work to figure out what the heck it was all about……NO WORDS

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. chojun says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    “777 will struggle to maintain altitude once fuel tanks are empty”

    I’M DYING

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  11. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    It’s easy to lie once they get used to it.

    Learning to lie = Leftwing Journalism 101

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Publius2016 says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Firing James Earl Jones for the Apple guy? Hey CNN, you’re racist!

    Like

    Reply
  13. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    I don’t use social media, however on the other thread (daily presidential), wheatie posted some really funny tweet responses to this new cnn “hey,we really don’t lie(anymore)-applebanana rollout”…
    hopefully they will get re-posted here too!

    Like

    Reply
  14. kea25252014 says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Fails Miserably = CNN (fake news)…. yeah I see nothing wrong with this.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Alison says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Is that a banana in your pocket or are you just happy to see me?

    (None of the CNN pajama boys would get this joke).

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Kent says:
    October 23, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Fusion GPS is running scared….REALLY scared….the swamp is on the side of CNN….it won’t see the greasy side of the bus anytime soon…but we can always hope…and wait…make that lay in wait.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Doug says:
    October 23, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    So Harvey Weinstein has been giving all these women a lesson in bananas the whole time? Who knew

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. Plain Jane says:
    October 23, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    LOL. Thanks for the laughs SD.

    Also, the comments on Youtube are pretty funny.

    Like

    Reply
  20. fleporeblog says:
    October 23, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    CNN is beyond gone! They have lost their minds and at this point should be taken off the air. What a disgrace!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Alison says:
    October 23, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    An apple a day keeps #FakeNews away.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. Alison says:
    October 23, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Help, I need a meme for:

    This is your brain on bananas. (Or just a photo of Jake the Snake Tapper)

    Like

    Reply
  23. Laura says:
    October 23, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Anyone remember the Burt and Ernie skit where Ernie has the banana in his ear?

    Oh, and those minions love bananas, too!!

    CNN = Fluky Comedy

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    October 23, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Not sure what’s funnier…. CNN ad, the retorts or the CTH gang…. it’s be Delicious all the way around that banana to apple buffet!

    Like

    Reply
  25. USA loves Melania says:
    October 23, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    I don’t find CNN at all a-peeling. Of all the Fake News out there, they are the worst of the bunch.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Tejas Rob says:
    October 23, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Sundance, did CNN give you permission to view those pics? Cause it’s illegal without their permission.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. kea25252014 says:
    October 23, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    just for kicks i’m eating an apple which really might be a banana which might really be a pear or is it an apple…???

    Like

    Reply
  28. Tejas Rob says:
    October 23, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Ya’ll need to leave CNN alone, they do such stellar reporting…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Tejas Rob says:
    October 23, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    CNN, so informed, always on top of things…

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s