UK Prime Minister Theresa May Has “Deep Concern” Over POTUS Trump’s Steel Tariffs, While Forgetting Her Own Steel Tariffs in 2016…

Oh, how the European hypocrisy is in overdrive on the tariff issue. According to BBC U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and President Trump had a phone call where the British leader expressed “deep concern” over the Trump administration’s pending tariff’s on Steel and Aluminum.
Theresa May has told Donald Trump of her “deep concern” at his plan to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports into the US.
Amid an escalating war of words between Washington and the European Union, the Prime Minister told the US President that “multilateral action was the only way to resolve the problem of global overcapacity in all parties’ interests”, a Downing Street spokeswoman said. (read more)
Mrs. May must think Americans are unambiguously stupid because it was less than two years ago when the U.K. urgently applied tariffs against Chinese steel in an effort to stave off the losses within their own steel industry:
APRIL 2017, – BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission has imposed anti-dumping duties on steel products from China to stop them flooding Europe’s struggling steel market.
The Commission said Thursday that an investigation has confirmed that Chinese hot-rolled flat steel has been sold in Europe at dumping prices. The Chinese exports will now be taxed with duties ranging from 18.1 percent to 35.9 percent. (read more)
Hypocrisy much?
President Trump is entirely correct in his prior tweet:
The $20 trillion U.S. economy is the market, the customer, that all European countries want/need access to. We are the customers in the equation. We can crush them in any trade conflict. Apply a 20% tariff to imported Audi’s, or simply apply a reciprocal trade tariff toward their auto’s identical to those they apply on ours…. wait and see just how long Germany chooses to play stupid.
Pro-tip, they wouldn’t last a day without our business.
President Trump has the highest approval rating compared to the leaders of largest economic countries in Europe. However, this shouldn’t come as a surprise because it was evident in Germany’s recent election that Merkel -in victory- had less support in Germany than President Trump holds in the U.S. Go figure…
What is good for the goose is good for the gander
I do not know much… but I know this… when we buy manufactured goods abroad, we get the goods and the foreigner gets the money. When we buy the manufactured goods at home, we get both the goods and the money.
A Lincoln as related by Rep. Charles H. Landis in a 1905 speech in the House of Representatives, May 23.
https://books.google.com/books?id=zBY6AQAAIAAJ&pg=PA213&lpg=PA213&dq=I+do+not+know+much%E2%80%A6+but+I+know+this%E2%80%A6+when+we+buy+manufactured+goods+abroad,+we+get+the+goods+and+the+foreigner+gets+the+money.+When+we+buy+the+manufactured+goods+at+home,+we+get+both+the+goods+and+the+money.&source=bl&ots=Xm1EF3LJWb&sig=kuYCdKj4yEse94S_gC_3Lt2Cmhs&hl=en&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwi__4CehNTZAhXtTN8KHVR2ADUQ6AEIOjAF#v=onepage&q=I%20do%20not%20know%20much%E2%80%A6%20but%20I%20know%20this%E2%80%A6%20when%20we%20buy%20manufactured%20goods%20abroad%2C%20we%20get%20the%20goods%20and%20the%20foreigner%20gets%20the%20money.%20When%20we%20buy%20the%20manufactured%20goods%20at%20home%2C%20we%20get%20both%20the%20goods%20and%20the%20money.&f=false
Deemed a myth by the “progressives” and the deniers get all wee-weede up, but is the reasoning tight and true?
“European hypocrisy “.
Liberalism is nothing but hypocrisy. It has no borders.
I am from East Texas. I no longer travel extensively for my business. I’d bet a few dollars his actual approval rating is closer to 70% even though I’m not “in the loop”. Love it
DRAIN IT
So important to push forward, based on our interests. Enough of this wobbly capitulation of others that are only it in for themselves. God speed Mr. President.
May is ‘concerned’ that the people of Britain will turn to her and say…”Hey, why aren’t you doing that too!”
Bingo!
I can almost hear Nigel Farage warming up to ask her that very question tomorrow!
wheatietoo: Jolly good!
The libertarian “free traders” are upset over Trump’s decision to increase tariffs on imported goods. They say it will cause a trade war and our trading partners will increase their tariffs in response. What they don’t say is that our trading partners already have high tariffs on American goods.
We have been in a “trade war” for decades, and the US has been surrendering for all this time. Now President Trump is FINALLY fighting back and saying “we’re going to raise our tariffs to match the high tariffs that our trading partners put on our imported goods.” Thank goodness President Trump and his team of wolverines are willing to fight this trade war that has been waged against America for so long.
God Bless President Trump and all of his trade negotiation team. We thank you for fighting for us!
Results from the Italian Elections are devastating for the EU! The Populist Movement will come away with approximately 50% of the vote! If the 5/Star Movement (~32% of the vote) and La Lega (~16% of the vote) join forces, the EU can look forward to the following:
“then Italy is going to be less European, less willing to accept refugees”
Hmmm…. very telling line there.
i.e. less suicidal
So it looks like all the hysteria about immigration has swayed a lot of voters. Reminder: Italians were the most worried about immigration among 26 countries surveyed by Ipsos last year.
Indeed!
Italy is where they land first…
Not anymore.
I was picturing the ones that are coming from N. Africa.
The immigrants’ bad behaviors, vandalism and violence have swayed voters against immigration and socialism.
The.European leaders are such dweebs. 😳
They care neither for their countries, their people, nor the future. Mainly because all but three or four (and ALL of the liberal PMs) are childless, “Mutti” (“mother” – ironic) Merkel included.
No progeny? No problems.
At least for them…
We need many more Deplorables (though it appears there are more, by the day), and leaders like President Trump. Right now we’ve got Sheeple and Milquetoasts…
Yes, they are sterile in more ways than one.
Exactly.
As Marvin Gaye would say, “Let’s Get It On!”
“Mrs. May must think Americans are unambiguously stupid . . .’
Yes, the average lofo libturds are unambiguously stupid . . . and many of the remainder, the “Globullist Contingent,” are unambiguously duplicitous.
That leaves us at CTH, the unambiguously informed, and PTrump and his team, to recognize the hypocrisy and raise a stink about it.
Oh, that the world won’t be entirely ruled by lying, self-serving politicians such as these!
We had eight years of Obama; May is still living off that. She can’t believe it has truly ended.
So if they are so flagrantly flouting their obviouse lying on this issue, why would anyone trust them about anything else? They a lying about everything unless proven otherwise. Case closed, end of story.
Is May exhibiting signs of early dementia?
Hmmmmmmm
No, as a true globalist politico, she’s simply dancing ’round the May Polls…
I like that…the Globalist’s Dance around the May Polls. They all are doing it….the hateful media, Hollyweed, dems, Rinos and all countries who hates the real American Patriotwho love our “shining city on a hill”.
Correction: …..American Patriots who love our “shining city on a hill”.
Thank you for your deep concern
May wants to sabotage Brexit. This may be a good excuse. “Trump impossible to deal with!” Never mind he offered Britain bilateral trade deal and would have given Britain enough clout and cover to tell EU to shove it – a true miracle for Britain. Pro immigdation, Remainer May and Tories didn’t want the miracle leverage Anglophile Trump offered them. All they’ve done is help Obama spy on Trump, then have trashed him. They wanted Hillary, who would have sided with EU. Then they could have said to British people: “We can’t get out of EU without Americans’ help and they aren’t helping.”
LikeLiked by 9 people
P.s. It is my opinion that a former head of MI6’s Russia’s Desk could not free lance against an American Republican presidential nominee without the consent of the government. He has pension, sources, reputation to worry about plus I assume a government makes life pretty miserable for its former high ranking spooks who are free lancing in unapproved ways.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’ve made this point repeatedly too, Msher. Head of Russia Desk is a big, f*cking deal in the UK. After retirement, you don’t just get to “freelance” without the UK government’s knowledge and consent.
Sorry, it should have read that Steele was Head of Russia House, not Russia Desk.
Agreed. I am going to go further. My reading hobby for 4 decades was everything espionage. Based on that expertise (That’s a joke.), I would say the British gov’t was a participant in the Obama operation against Trump. Remember the head of GCHQ resigned a few weeks after Trump’s unexpected victory. And GCHQ was supposedly first to alert American “counterparts” of Trump team’s Russian links.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/apr/13/british-spies-first-to-spot-trump-team-links-russia
That has now disappeared from story. I think HCGQ and Steele gave British gov’t plausible deniability.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Maypole has always been a “remainer”.
PM Mays need…a….Wambulance. Boo hoo.
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump!
Behold: A greater than Reagan is here. I am sooo thankful and proud of our strong President. Ross is an American treasure.
DRAIN IT
I love the Trump trade war. Splody heads all over the world.
But as Trump said, “Trade wars are easy to win.”
….and it is easy and fun for us to just sit back and watch the fireworks….where are those yummy bags of Treeper’s popcorn?
MAGA!
and..Praise God!
Excellent analysis Sundance. It is almost maddeningly simple to see how correct Trump’s policy is for Americans, but then have to read (almost everywhere else) the media-chosen experts’ pompous and elitist but erroneous declarations of the “terrible consequences” of these actions.
“….resolve the problem of global overcapacity in all parties’ interests”
May may not have been payin’ attention:
We dont care about you global overcapacity, nor your interests, AMERICA FIRST🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸, we good now?
We don’t need no stinkin’ globalism!! 🤠🐴 pew🔫pew🔫 🐴🤠
May is responsible for the Islamic invasion of the U.K. while Home Secretary, she is also directly involved in the destruction of the Steel industry in the U.K., particularly
South Wales.
Just once I’d like to see an interview type of setup where people (maybe even a random call in type of setup) can ask some of these super smart, super elite folks questions. One by one, people can call in and ask “All these countries have stricter immigration laws and walls and such. Why are you so certain that the US shouldn’t have at least those things?” “What are the laws like in your country for illegal immigrants?” “Why should we pay more to export our goods to your market than you pay to import them to ours?”
Brick by brick point out ‘we’re not your whipping boy anymore!!’
The world leaders thought Trump year #1 was scary. Year #2 is just getting started. BIg scary. All trade agreements will get the MAGA treatment. The tax reform will bring capital and entities back to the USA.
That big gushing sound Perot referenced will be playing its tune elsewhere. I guess we could call it the reverse-MAGA-trade-cycle for all countries who have been screwing USA for decades. Whheeshhh…
Because all the liberals are dependent on govt money, they don’t care about deficits. Only grab as much money as they can. They drove interest tates to zero and continue to screw only
There are a lot of Europeans that are afraid to say a word. The laws have already been changed to where if you say the wrong thing, you may lose your job, your “friends” and your freedom from prison! They will lock you up in the U.K. for saying anything to as much as “hurt the feelings” of a moslem neighbor that is pooping in your front yard. “It’s anti-Islamic” “islamophobia”.
We need to show them how to right this situation, I’m not sure how, but I think our President may show the way.
God bless and help him on the way.
