Election Result: Germany’s Angela Merkel Has Less Support Than President Trump in U.S…

Headlines you won’t see in the U.S. media.  According to the latest media report Angela Merkel has won reelection but only garnered 32.9% of the vote (2013 election was 41.5%).

This means in victory Angela Merkel has less support in Germany than Donald Trump has in the U.S. However, don’t expect that reality to stop the global leftist media from selling a narrative of optical success surrounding Merkel’s election.  Too funny.

The moonbat far-left socialist party of Germany “Social Democrats (SPD)”,  dropped to 20.0 percent. Whoopsie, that’s a new post-war low. However, alternatively the German Nationalist party AfD enters parliament with 13.5% support.

“The AfD won 13.0 percent of the vote – more than expected and one of many shocks on a night of drama that saw Merkel’s conservatives get their worst result since 1949, and her main Social Democrat (SPD) rivals their worst since 1933.” (link)

(Via Reuters) […] According to early projections, the AfD was set not only to enter the national parliament for the first time, but to become Germany’s third-biggest party with 13.5 percent. It is the first time that the far-right has been represented in the parliament for more than half a century.

  1. tearjr ✓كافر 🇺🇸 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    What a shame, goodbye Germany…

    • sunnydaze says:
      September 24, 2017 at 6:32 pm

      Yeah. Whoopie. The “incremental change” towards sanity is noted.

      However, it’s far too little, far too late.

      • Sunshine says:
        September 24, 2017 at 6:54 pm

        That’s what happens when media controls the issues, political correctness and government censorship are enacted. We saw this being implemented in Sweden as of a few years ago.
        As a result, brainwashed youth is a big problem.
        One can smell a civil war brewing on the horizon.

        • Trumppin says:
          September 24, 2017 at 7:03 pm

          Which is why the first attack levied by PDJT was #FakeNews

        • sunnydaze says:
          September 24, 2017 at 7:16 pm

          Are you in Sweden, Sunshine?

          Have relatives there who are brainwashed. Hate the situation they are in but are brainwashed by Media to believe “Trump’s a racist”. So I know they would never vote to get themselves out of their situation. All the Media has to do is label someone a “racist” and they are running scared from that person. EASY!

          Oh and these are not kids, not all of ’em anyway. They are old enough to know better.

    • mike says:
      September 24, 2017 at 6:58 pm

      This where information is even more censored and political crimes levied at factual reporting. I like to think if germans had good crime reporting, they’d burn, dunk and/or shorten their witch in shorter order.

    • WSB says:
      September 24, 2017 at 7:19 pm

      And most people in Germany did not vote for her. Ergo, the splitter strategy on steroids.

      Auf Wiedersehen.

      • littleflower481 says:
        September 24, 2017 at 8:03 pm

        She didn’t win the popular vote, then,,,,neither did Bill Clinton, but notice how no one mentions that.

        • Cuppa Covfefe says:
          September 24, 2017 at 9:57 pm

          The German Kanzler/in is NOT directly elected.

          The way voting here works is COMPLETELY different than in the USA. It’s also different in most of the countries in Europe (yep, explains a lot).

          The AfD (Alliance for Deutschland) is the first party with double digits to enter the
          Bundestag (parliament) in a VERY long time. And they did it very quickly. In 2013,
          they barely missed the minimum 5 pecent, gaining 4.7 percent where they had zero
          previously. Now they have 13.5 or 13 percent (depending on who you believe), which is quite an accomplishment. In the former East Germany (which tends to be conservative – go figure), they reached figures as high as 22.2 percent, making them the second-strongest party after the CDU.

          I’ll post the links tomorrow from the Goethe Institut and some other explanations of the voting system over here. The fake news, the presstitutes, and the screwball election system here make it difficult to change things. So it may not seem like much, but 13.5 percent is a HUGE change. And it will be felt in government, even if the powers-that-be don’t want it to.

          As with everything else that Hitler put his evil mind into, the schools and the election sytem were much different before him. Now there’s talk about restoring many of the things that he ruined (of course with controls to keep Hitler v2.0 from happening).

          I don’t think most Americans realize just how unique (sorry grammarians…) the voting system and government in the USA is. But we Deplorables in Germany and Europe understand full well what the US Founding Fathers were rebelling against. But we have no new land to go to, so we must do it here, where we are. Not an easy task, but there you go…

    • filia.aurea says:
      September 24, 2017 at 10:20 pm

      Deutschland verliert wieder, diesmal an Muslime. Islamification of the West.

  2. litlbit2 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Ah shucks, really. Can not wait for November 2018. Then go after many of the elected officials for crimes and corruption against the American citizens. Either with or without Sessions, his choice first. We will handle the rest. 2018 we wait.

  3. angusmcgeef says:
    September 24, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Never were so many led by so few to assured ruination.

  4. crandew says:
    September 24, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Yeah, I was hoping she’d be ousted… but Germany, like France and most of Europe now, are toast. Pretty much the fall of the house of Usher. Globalists won’t stop until everything is 3rd world and can be controlled.

    • Cinderella the Deplorable says:
      September 24, 2017 at 6:58 pm

      yeah, because those 3rd worlders are so controlled, civilized and predictable………

      In the past, and presently, isn’t the Middle East the most unstable and least productive region of the world?

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      September 24, 2017 at 10:00 pm

      We don’t directly elect the Kanzler/in. That’s done by back-room negotiations, which can take days, if not weeks, as a “governing” coalition must be built.

      Before Hitler, there were direct elections. Fancy that. The AfD wants to (carefully) bring back the old, conservative ways. It’ll take awhile.

  5. beaujest says:
    September 24, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    All the real men from Germany and France were killed by Hitler and Bonaparte’s foolish endeavors ,so they could never reproduce! Sissy society Is left !

  6. LBB says:
    September 24, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Curious if Erdogan’s statement from last month made any difference ?

    “”I am calling on all my countrymen in Germany: the Christian Democrats, SDP, the Green Party are all enemies of Turkey. Support those political parties who are not enemies of Turkey,” he said in comments after Friday prayers in Istanbul.”

    http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/08/18/erdogan-urges-turks-germany-reject-merkel/

  7. neilmdunn says:
    September 24, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    I would say Germans are crazy relative to Merkel but look how many US citizens(and dead and illegals) voted for Hillary.

    • kea25252014 says:
      September 24, 2017 at 7:06 pm

      This is how brainwashed they are: When asking family about Merkel on is told “We don’t agree with her migrant policy BUT she’s a good chancellor” and then they start to rant about anti Trump/America ec…

      • Cuppa Covfefe says:
        September 24, 2017 at 10:09 pm

        Where are your family? NRW (liberal north)?
        My wife and her family think Merkel is an idiot. And voted accordingly.

        Again, the Kanzler/in is NOT voted for directly. Ask your family about what Zwei Stimmen means. And Direktmandat.

        Then you”ll be very thankful about the electoral college and primary and general elections…

  8. keeler says:
    September 24, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    [Video is from 2016]

  9. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 24, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Merkel may have won. Many think Germany is lost. That all may be true, but it is interesting that the 8th place far-right party, AfD, has now moved into 3rd place. Germans are there fighting for their homeland. They now have a voice in their parliament. People will be able to get a dose of reality checks from AfD speaking out in the parliament. Merkel people may shut them down, but AfD will still stand with the Germans. I wish them, God’s Blessings to rain only on them, and their supporters. It may be hard and even too late, but they are trying.

    Trump’s supporters started out small, but then our movement grew…….into a Monster Vote.

    • sunnydaze says:
      September 24, 2017 at 8:20 pm

      Trump supporters grew pretty quickly, in response, in large part, to what was happening in Germany and the rest of Western Europe.

      Too bad the numbskull W. Europeans weren’t as smart as us Americans and refused to learn a few lessons fro their own mess-ups.

      Unbelievable really.

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      September 24, 2017 at 10:25 pm

      The 2013 election was the first for the AfD, and they gained 4,7 percent, just three tenths of a percentage point shy of the 5 percent needed to enter the Bundestag.

      That, in and of itself, was remarkable.

      Now, only four years later, they have 13.5 percent (and in the east, “Neue Bundesländer, up to 22.2 percent). No party has ever done that before. And the CDU, SPD, and the others have been VERY worried. As well they should be. Because the people in the “flyover states” (yep, we have states, too) are pretty cheesed off.

      But, just as in the USA with the DemonRATS, the press is against the AfD, the German and European swamp is against the AfD, and many low-information-voters (thanks to the government-owned press and presstitutes) vote for the path of least resistance, which is the CDU. Christian Democratic Union, which is neither Christian nor Democratic (in the pure sense of the word, not like the DEMONRATS).

      I read the German media, papers, websites, etc. every day, as do my wife and son. We exchange notes (as it were), and the comments sections of even the most liberal dailies are filled wth disgust at Merkel, the CDU, the greens, the SPD, etc. The people know what’s going on, and are sick of it. But, it takes time.

      A year ago (maybe 1.5 years) it looked quite bleak for the USA, as eight years of Obozo looked to be headed into another eight years of HildeBEAST.

      Thank GOD that didn’t happen.

      So, things can change. And despite what the presstitutes and naysayers say, the 13.5 percent garnered by the AfD is significant.

      So, rather than saying how stupid we Germans (and families thereof) are, pray for us. We prayed for you and for President Trump… Thanks.

  10. Kjf says:
    September 24, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Still a lost country. There is still hope in Europe, maybe Poland can save them, for a 2nd time.

    • kea25252014 says:
      September 24, 2017 at 7:02 pm

      I hope the USA doesn’t try and save them in the end. I do wonder if/when they will wake up if ever!

      • Kjf says:
        September 24, 2017 at 7:33 pm

        The problem is one day the moslem problem will come to head

      • sunnydaze says:
        September 24, 2017 at 7:34 pm

        I soooo agree, kea!

        Nothing would make me sicker than to see American blood spent defending Western Europe.

        They WANTED this. This has been a developing ongoing situation for YEARS.

        If some day they decide they DON”T want this, let them take care of it themselves.

        Now Eastern Europe is another story. If Eastern Europe was in peril, I’d be OK w/the US helping them out. It’d be nice to have a surviving vestige of Old Western Culture alive on the Globe. Western Europe has already decided they don’t want to carry that mantle, in fact they apparently think it’s offensive to do so.

        • kea25252014 says:
          September 24, 2017 at 7:40 pm

          Fully agree. 100% They want this let them have it. Just like what France and Holland did. They want it live with it. I mean they even got rid of there military in sweden!?!?! It also seems like the AFD was mostly coming from the part of eastern Germany that knew what it was like living under that control way back when. I have/had family in both east and west and some use to say they missed the wall.

          • sunnydaze says:
            September 24, 2017 at 7:47 pm

            Wish Bavaria (or whatever part of Germany it is that is most German- *think* it’s Bavaria) would just separate from the rest of that hellhole, maybe join up with some sane Eastern European country.

            LOL. You probably know a LOT more than I about the feasibility of that actually happening.

            I know this is a constant problem with the borders changing so often thruout history over there. But maybe we could witness a border change again in our lifetimes?

            Near as I can tell, most of Sweden is just as dense as any other part. Someone correct me if they know otherwise. It would be a pleasure to hear otherwise.

            • kea25252014 says:
              September 24, 2017 at 8:01 pm

              Sweden is crazy. The women have taken over and the men are basket cases. It has always been a very conformed society.

              Have you seen how many ‘child refugees’ sweden takes in that are grown 20-30 + year old men? And they put them in schools with 12 year olds?!?! No words!!!

              A country no matter what needs borders and when the EU dropped its borders it really went downhill. They dislike the USA (and really really really hate trump) and would always say ‘well we don’t live in America’ but you get the sense, at least I did, that the EU was there to try to compete with the USA. Which it can’t. Diff cultures, $, language ex. unlike the usa. If that makes sense.

          • sunnydaze says:
            September 24, 2017 at 7:50 pm

            Sweden still has a military, kea. But it’s probably as effective as their cops.

      • Sedanka says:
        September 24, 2017 at 7:59 pm

        It seems more likely that we’ll end up in a third world war against Germany, but instead of fighting a kaiser or a fuhrer this time they’ll be a muslim caliphate.

  11. Trumppin says:
    September 24, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    But of course we know that democrats in some cases are being over sampled by as much as 29% so with that in mind we know PDJT is the road runner leaving the globalists to eat dust.

    • louche9 says:
      September 24, 2017 at 7:46 pm

      Thank you. I don’t believe the low ratings constantly touted re PT. Against illegal immigration? Majority yes. Against TPP? Majority yes. For jobs returning to America? Majority yes. For America first in trade negotiations? Majority yes. For President Trump? Welllll… Nope. Don’t believe it.

  12. kea25252014 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    RIP Germany and Western EU. I will not be stepping one foot over there to see family. Massive brainwashing. Germany is lost. She should never have won and yet she did.

  13. Johnny Bravo says:
    September 24, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Given the choice at the ballot box, the other idiot was even worse, if you can believe that!

  14. CorwinAmber says:
    September 24, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Having lived in Germany during the Schmidt, Kohl, Schroeder & Merkel regimes, I think this is going to be fascinating and important for the future of Europe. That being said, the results of this election do not even rate the top headline in the Daily Mail at the moment (that, of course, is occupied by the other issue of worldwide importance at the moment: NFL players taking a knee, but I digress)…so what do I know? Looks like Bundestag will be going from 4 parties to 6 with the AfD having about 93 members – it is going to be a wild ride, but may actually serve as a safety valve to blow off steam. OTOH, in France the National Front can win 20 or 30% of the vote and have NO deputies in the Assemblee Nationale which is a recipe for disaster and frustration. Time will tell, I suppose…it always does.

  15. fedback says:
    September 24, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    In Germany they call it a shock election, because of AfD being the third largest party in Germany and now in parliament as opposition to Merkel.
    Media and politicians even say the result is a threat to democracy, even though German voters democratically voted AfD into parliament.
    So now we will probably hear about ‘the Russians’ hacking the election

    • keeler says:
      September 24, 2017 at 7:59 pm

      They’ve already been warning about this for months:

      “The German election is at risk from “outside manipulation”, said Wolfgang Bosbach, a senior MP in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative CDU party.

      The warnings came amid a US furore over Russian hackers accused over leaks of sensitive US Democratic Party files.

      Russia was blamed for a cyberattack on the German parliament last year.

      An unnamed German security official said it was “highly likely” that secret files published by Wikileaks two weeks ago originated from that cyberattack.”

      http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-38288181

  16. El Torito says:
    September 24, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Would someone from Arizona or Paul Ryno’s state please explain this to me?

  17. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    September 24, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    if WE THE PEOPLE FAIL TO GET RID OF MOST OF OUR TRAITORS IN 1918? then i feel our 2ND AMENDMENT will be put TO GOOD USE, JUST LIKE OUR FORE FATHERS HAD TO DO AGAINST THEIR TYRANTS.

  18. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    September 24, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    EXCUSE ME FOLKS.
    i meant 2018.

  19. dufrst says:
    September 24, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Great point! People forget that the US election had five major vote getters in the general election. As much as people say we are a two party system, third party candidates ran and impacted the 2016 election. Trump, Hillary, Gary Johnson, J. Stein, and Evan McMullin. Yet, despite having Mcmullin and Johnson costing Trump at least two states by pulling votes from him (NH and MN), Trump still won with a higher percentage than Merkel did in her country. The Nationalist party in Germany is ascending and after another term for Merkel, it will likely be the second strongest party in Germany.

