Justin From Canada Attempts Backup Option for Trade Mistakes, Fails Miserably…

Posted on February 19, 2018 by

NAFTA is as precarious as a slow-spinning plate on a stick. Mexico and Canada are both  taking half-hearted turns recharging the momentum – while simultaneously looking for trade options due to, well,.. the inevitable.

The basic issue is a simple one; for the U.S. NAFTA has a fatal flaw. Canada and Mexico are used by China and Asian nations as a way to work-around direct trade with the U.S. and use NAFTA as a backdoor into the U.S. market.  It works out great for Canada and Mexico, but terrible for the U.S.  It’s a structural issue and no amount of negotiation is going to remove the fatal flaw unless Canada and Mexico agree to terms that are directly against their current financial interests.

Ergo POTUS Trump is positioned to withdraw.

Trying to keep the U.S. in NAFTA, but understanding the likelihood of exit, Justin from Canada originally approached China for a big trade deal.  Justin didn’t find Happy Panda in his discussions; instead he found The Red Dragon behind the Panda mask.  China was willing to talk trade, but China tiered their approach because Canada is only valuable to China as long as the NAFTA door is open.  Without NAFTA China has no use for Canada.

Justin left China with dragon burns and immediately realized his trade cards were getting weaker by the day…. so he had to sign-up for the Trans-Pacific-Partnership.  Unfortunately for Justin, though some think he didn’t realize the consequence, signing TPP guaranteed POTUS Trump would exit NAFTA.

Why?  Because if the U.S. stayed in NAFTA the TPP nations would now have a collective backdoor into the valuable U.S. market through Canada.  The NAFTA fundamental flaw just became more flawed.

Mexico discovered the same.  China will talk expanded trade, but only on tiered terms. One tier with NAFTA (good stuff for Mexico); one tier without NAFTA (not as good for Mexico).

The $20 trillion U.S. market is what China wants access to; Xi Jinping doesn’t care about Canada or Mexico – beyond how each of them can benefit China’s products entering the U.S. market.

China plays a zero-sum game; if it doesn’t benefit China, it isn’t done.

So Justin from Canada now realizes he nailed his nations’ trade feet to ASEAN economies [sans Trump’s BFF golf partner Shinzo Abe (Japan)], who care about Canada as a door to the U.S. more than an actual trade partner.  FUBAR eh’?

Simultaneously, Justin from Canada still has red-face from Beijing burns and has to accept he just guaranteed: “no U.S. NAFTA deal is possible”.

Where does rainbow socks turn now…. India.  Except, well,… there’s a problem.

You see, while Justin from Canada was trying to find his way through the China, ASEAN and  TPP trade matrix, POTUS Trump and India’s Prime Minister Modi were hugging it out on trade deals; with U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley courting the national Indian crowd.

Yup, Justin from Canada shows up in India, and the airport -much like the rest of the diplomatic venues- is empty.  POTUS Trump arrived early and stole all the trade hugging last year; then used a geopolitical strategy of punching Pakistan in the teeth to elevate his own Indian magnanimity.   A bazillion India peeps loves-them-some-Trump now.

More FUBAR eh’?

So Justin from Canada is traveling around India with his family and not getting any love.

Oh dear.

POTUS Trump began with China (Feb ’17). Outlines drawn. Handshakes. But he did so knowing he was dealing with Xi Jinping the dragon, not the panda.   Trump acted like he was accepting magnanimous panda, his granddaughter helped exhibit panda deference, but all while Trump was really viewing Xi with dragon-face.  Brilliant.

POTUS Trump then expanded economic influence through Saudi Arabia and the GCC creating new economic allies based on new definitions; and strategic security partnerships without the traditional U.S. cultural demands.  Stunning results ongoing.

POTUS Trump worked quickly through the economics of Europe gauging who was on-board and who was not.  France, Poland, Hungary all quickly joined up. Germany and the U.K. not-so-much… [Two visits to Macron and a reciprocal state visit soon] …Now go look at the economic results each EU state is facing; look who is winning.

POTUS Trump moved quickly on India as leverage with China trade discussions.  If China does stupid,… Trump hugs Modi tighter.   Trump kicks Pakistan in teeth with brutal truth over Afghanistan and their co-dependent enabling of Taliban.  Modi smiles bigger still.

POTUS Trump moved BIGLY in Asia.  Trump gave BFF Shinzo Abe first place. Japan has golden ticket to U.S. market based on reciprocity – everything is possible and Abe is on top of the world.  Trump knows China will *ONLY* do that which is in their interests… and he knows Xi Jinping needs the U.S. more than the U.S. needs China.  Worst part for Xi is he knows that Trump knows…

We always knew there was a generally good trade strategy visible from POTUS Trump, but it needs to be said that NO-ONE realized just how well thought out it really is.   Now I know what this guy does instead of sleeping… he maps out the matrix of trade leverage and economic strategy….. it’s almost absurd how keenly insightful Trump is on the geopolitical side of economics.

Our president has flaws and faults, we all accept that…. but he is engaging in international economics with a mastery never seen by a U.S. president.  EVER.

That truth is why the multinationals (corporations and banks) hate him so much, yet fear him a thousand times more.  If you doubt, or perhaps just need confirmation,  just look at what happened in Davos.

…“it is much safer to be feared than loved because …love is preserved by the link of obligation which, owing to the baseness of men, is broken at every opportunity for their advantage; but fear preserves you by a dread of punishment which never fails.”

~Niccolò Machiavelli, The Prince

 

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Budget, Canada, Economy, India, Legislation, media bias, Mexico, NAFTA, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

69 Responses to Justin From Canada Attempts Backup Option for Trade Mistakes, Fails Miserably…

  1. Minnie says:
    February 19, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Is Justine truly that arrogant or is it purely ignorance?

    Either way, he’s a tool.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. NJF says:
    February 19, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    #❤️MyPOTUS

    Sundance what you do while the rest of us sleep is also amazing!

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  3. thinkthinkthink says:
    February 19, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    Bravo!
    Seeing our VSG POTUS lead like a Lion INSPIRES me!!!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. Minnie says:
    February 19, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    As another Treeper recently stated, OUR President is a Very Stategic Genius!

    🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  5. Publius2016 says:
    February 19, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Imagine a world where Canada joins OPEC and receives praise from Fake News Media!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Cat Lady says:
      February 19, 2018 at 4:04 pm

      I doubt they would do this.. they are already having to export their LNG via the US (anti frackers having prevented construction of LNG facilities in BC).. they can’t afford to piss off the US!! like China, they need us WAY MORE than we need them!!

      Having said that, I think we may see a geopolitical realignment of the US and KSA (remember the intelligence center there that SE wrote about?), which would put even the whole concept of OPEC in flux.. KSA has basically flushed the other OPEC members down the toilet since the oil price crash of 2014 anyway!!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. formerdem says:
    February 19, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Thank you, Sundance. It makes sense when you explain it.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. duchess01 says:
    February 19, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    NO NAFTA – AFTA – WE WIN!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. Redhotsnowman says:
    February 19, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Love this site. It really does help me sleep at night.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. BobBoxBody says:
    February 19, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    I’m not tired of winning. 😀

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. yacov d says:
    February 19, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    Can’t stop laughing, what a gem of an observation.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. Betty says:
    February 19, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    “China and Asian nations as a way to work-around direct trade with the U.S. and use NAFTA as a backdoor into the U.S. market.”

    I can’t help but wonder what it would look like now if Canada and Mexico had been honest partners in NAFTA. Maybe their economies would have grown a little slower but I bet they would have been a lot stronger.

    Both Canada and Mexico held our Country and us in such little regard that they knowingly cheated us for years thinking we would never catch on – or perhaps they thought the people they paid to betray us would always be in power.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      February 19, 2018 at 3:55 pm

      Imagine the People of each country too…however, the pact was always about destroy8ng the American Economy.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Malatrope says:
      February 19, 2018 at 4:19 pm

      Canada and Mexico are simply remora, casually attached to our back. Like the fish, they have become evolved to the point of inability to feed any other way. Hopefully they can resolve this without complete collapse (though events in Mexico, and Justin from Canada’s socks certainly don’t make that look like a probability).

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  12. OfayCat says:
    February 19, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Many of us knew what a clown Justin Trudeau was, but now that Trump is the ringmaster, the circus just got a lot more entertaining. Canada is royally screwed with our half-wit PM, but those of us who are very old and have already lived through the best period in human history, this is mesmerizing. The little twits of the left and of the millennial generation will have to pay the price and they are the least capable of paying it. Wish I could stick around longer, the show is about to get a lot intense.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      February 19, 2018 at 4:14 pm

      Know what you mean, those President Trump’s age and older have seen magnificent times, and subsequent degradation thereof. Yes, those in the last decades of their lives, to their regret, won’t be around to see how the story plays out. But there is reason to be optimistic turnaround is possible. The youngest generation, “Gen Z” age kids on the cusp of adulthood. are far more “conservative” than their older “millenial” siblings and parents.

      Gen Z by and large supports President Trump, in a way similar to the oldest quartile of the US population. A nice little irony there, it’s the oldest and youngest folks who understand what’s happening. The pendulum always swings, and it’s just starting to trace its counterpath…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  13. Cat Lady says:
    February 19, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    I’m not tired of WINNING yet!!!

    Thanks VSSG POTUS!!! (Very stable and strategic genius)!!!

    Every day is Christmas!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. pam2246 says:
    February 19, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    I read that the BBC did a 5 minute segment today on Trudeau’s socks. Leftists are a weird bunch.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. dbobway says:
    February 19, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    Over the 6 decades of my life, as an American working citizen, we have been getting screwed by our leadership.
    Giving away our secrets selling our labor for slavers prices and leaving us like rotten fruit on the tree of prosperity. For What?
    The greedy few we trusted to have moral clarity and country loyalty.
    Sold us down the river.
    Enjoy Ramon noodles crony’s and we will meet you at the bargaining table!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • Doc Moore says:
      February 19, 2018 at 4:10 pm

      Meet and beat you at that Table…It is what Trump does. Win.

      Like

      Reply
    • dreamguardian007 says:
      February 19, 2018 at 4:16 pm

      “Over the 6 decades of my life, as an American working citizen, we have been getting screwed by our leadership.”
      I like to facetiously say that almost every US Congressman, Senator and President over the last century should be lined up and shot. And if they’re dead they should be dug up and lined up and shot! They HAVE sold us down the river. ALMOST every one, there have been a few who put America first.

      Like

      Reply
  16. USA loves Melania says:
    February 19, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    When President Trump goes swimming in the ocean sharks lock themselves in steel cages for protection.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  17. Monadnock says:
    February 19, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    Spent several days in a machine shop in the US South last week – those guys are all pretty stoked over the surge of work they have seen since PDJT took the reigns from OBlowhole.

    We are going to build stuff HERE. AGAIN. AND IT IS GONNA BE GLORIOUS!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  18. Roger Duroid says:
    February 19, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    Justin from Canada – a fitting name.

    I can’t wait to see Justin and his social justice minister slowly melt when the replacement NAFTA is presented to them – take it or leave it.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Lemmy says:
    February 19, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    I don’t believe there has ever been a more useful idiot elected as leader of western democracy than Justin Trudeau (yes including Obama). I wonder if he’s still in love with the China model of government after this trip? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l8wQrM5jTWc

    Like

    Reply
  20. J Gottfred says:
    February 19, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    What an astute observation of the consequence from unbridled embracement of globalism. I doubt Obama or even his predecessor could have figured THAT out. But President Clinton, well, he put it all in place. Send notice of intent to terminate now. Let’s find out who and where the roaches are.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Richard Baxter says:
    February 19, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    I do not believe they had to pay Obama. Any arrangement degrading the U.S. would fit neatly into his plans

    Like

    Reply
  22. Bree says:
    February 19, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    Excellent! I love our Lion!!!!

    Like

    Reply
  23. bearsgrrr says:
    February 19, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    Love it! You left out the MOAB over a nice chocolate cake! Not tired of winning yet!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. redlegleader68 says:
    February 19, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    The ending quote to the article, Sundance, is just perfect! “…but fear preserves you by a dread of punishment which never fails.” 😉

    Like

    Reply
  25. georgiafl says:
    February 19, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    But, but….he’s trying really, really hard.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. KLJ says:
    February 19, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Now something I have been watching might make a lot more sense than before. I fish for steelhead in the Skeena River. Every single day, the trains carrying containers move past me headed east. It is a never ending line-up of trains. My thoughts have always been – how can we continue to bring in everything we need – and send our IOUs back, while the people here get paid to do nothing? But, the puzzling thing was – I was in Canada. This makes everything more clear.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Paul Killinger says:
    February 19, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    I’m still looking for the “flaws and faults.” Other than being subject to the human condition, as is everyone, I haven’t found any.

    Like

    Reply
  28. rf121 says:
    February 19, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    How timely. US vs Canada in the exciting sport of Curling.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. LafnH2O says:
    February 19, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    Marcel Proust — ‘Illness is the most heeded of doctors: to kindness and wisdom we make promises only; pain we obey.’

    Or something like that.

    Like

    Reply
  30. 4wardcomm says:
    February 19, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    “Our president has flaws and faults, we all accept that…. but he is engaging in international economics with a mastery never seen by a U.S. president. EVER.” Thank you, Sundance, for an insight into the confusing world of economic trade. You masterfully painted a brilliant expose of a stable genius at work. Beautiful article. I’ve forwarded it to friends

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. truthbomb says:
    February 19, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    Our deficit with Mexico is almost $100 billion a year if you include remittances. That’s $100 billion of wealth leaving the US every year. Second only to China.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Alligator Gar says:
      February 19, 2018 at 4:30 pm

      I am finding it harder and harder not to hate Mexico. Its people have destroyed small, Southern towns, blasted the culture that I grew up in, decimated my hometown, and continue to flood in unabated. They bring crime, drugs, trafficking of all sorts, disease, and, yes, colonization, both cultural and actual.

      This is an invasion and should be dealt with by the military as such. When has any great power allowed a bankrupt neighboring schizo overpopulated country full of hateful malcontents to overrun its borders without doing a d*mned thing about it? And when we catch these soldiers, why do we keep them here for a “deportation hearing”? They are foreigners here without our leave. Kick them out immediately upon arrest.

      Like

      Reply
  32. Jarvis says:
    February 19, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    If not China, who is going to buy our Treasury notes? I can see interest rates soaring; good for savers but not so much for borrowers — like the federal government. Not to mention most corporations.

    Like

    Reply
    • truthbomb says:
      February 19, 2018 at 4:31 pm

      Buying US Treasuries is mutually beneficial. The trade imbalance is not.

      Like

      Reply
    • Alligator Gar says:
      February 19, 2018 at 4:32 pm

      There will be an adjustment like in the late 1970s. Then things will level out like in the 1980s. If, during the meantime we can get rid of the central (private) bank called the “FED”, we may yet prosper.

      Like

      Reply
  33. wolfmoon1776 says:
    February 19, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    Both the LOVE and FEAR of TRUMP come from the same place – TRUTH. Trump uses TRUTH as both an olive branch and an arrow.

    I got a great insight into this from a chapter about REVENGE, which I believe is from his book “Think Big: Make It Happen In Business And Life”, which is (illegally) on YouTube as an audiobook copy entitled “Donald Trump on Revenge”.

    Trump describes how he “takes revenge” on people to whom he extends loads of favors, but who then stab him in the back. It is NOT revenge like most people think. It’s KARMA delivery. And he REALLY ENJOYS IT.

    It’s clear from his examples that he puts up with a lot of people who simply forget that he helped them out, or who deliver those minor slights of neglect. He continues to say good things about them. But WOE unto them who accept his favor despite such slights of ignorance, and who then stab him in the back, because for them it’s BRUTAL.

    And yet, he WON’T lie about them.

    Martha Stewart is a great example. Even at the point where she turns on him, he keeps saying she’s “a wonderful woman”. He opens up with BRUTAL truth of her back-stabbing, blame-casting, and inability to deal with her own failures, but he WON’T lie about what he thinks of her overall. “Wonderful woman.”

    This is a big separator. He’s like judgment. You sin with chutzpah, and BOOM – have a nice cup of YO AZZ.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Matt says:
    February 19, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    That’s great analysis

    Like

    Reply
  35. joninmd22 says:
    February 19, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    “Justin left China with dragon burns…”

    Sundance, you slay me.

    Like

    Reply
  36. snarkybeach says:
    February 19, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    My favorite Wilburine-on-the-prowl picture. Princess Sparkle Socks doesn’t stand a chance…

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s