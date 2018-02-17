Byron York is Misinformed – IG Horowitz Has Very Wide Investigative Net…

Sometimes people who assemble information make wrong assertions; this is one such time. Unfortunately, Byron York’s assertion needs a quick deconstruction.
In a twitter reply today Mr. York makes a mistake in spreading false information that DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz is not investigating the DOJ/FBI corruption surrounding the “Trump/Russia Case”.
The fact is – the origination statement from the Office of Inspector General specifically says the review of DOJ/FBI politicization of their investigative authority is not restrained from following “other issues that may arise.” There’s a years-worth of evidence that IG Horowitz is running an investigation on two-tracks, here’s how:
On December 2nd, 2017 (not accidentally or coincidentally ONE DAY after Mike Flynn’s guilty plea was announced), the intelligence community –namely sources inside the investigative unit– outlined specific examples of FBI political corruption. The revelations around Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and Bruce Ohr later brought to light everything within the larger storyline of the FISA application and DOJ/FBI spying on the Trump campaign.
The FBI responded and the DOJ responded to the revelations. However, the DOJ response to initial media inquiries (December 3rd release) specifically pointed attention to the Office of the Inspector General and Michael Horowitz (emphasis mine):
The January 2017 statement issued by the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General (OIG) announcing its review of allegations regarding various actions of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in advance of the 2016 election stated that the OIG review would, among other things, consider whether certain underlying investigative decisions were based on improper considerations and that we also would include issues that might arise during the course of the review.
The OIG has been reviewing allegations involving communications between certain individuals, and will report its findings regarding those allegations promptly upon completion of the review of them.”
~ Justice Department Office of the Inspector General (link)
Just to emphasize the Black Hat -vs- White Hat dynamic for a moment; we must all remember:
♦The Friday December 1st, 2017, announcement of the Flynn plea was the Friday media narrative maneuver by Muellers hate-scheme (small group of black-hat bastards).
Team White-Hat was pissed. They responded immediately.
♦The Saturday December 2nd, 2017, announcement of Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and the bold outline of the conspiracy was an immediate Saturday morning response by the white-hats.
♦Sunday December 3rd, 2017, a full-court-press against the evildoers included the white-hats referring back to the OIG investigation. No-one, repeat *NO-ONE*, was talking about that year-long OIG investigation until December 2nd, and 3rd, when the good guys decided enough was enough…. and they began to lay down the atomic sledgehammer against Mueller’s corrupt team with daily stories, congressional notes and massive ammunition for Chairman Nunes (House Intel), Chairman Grassley (Senate Judiciary), and Chairman Goodlatte (House Judiciary).
Notice none of the investigative ammunition was ever given to the Senate Intelligence Committee, Richard Burr (chairman) and Mark Warner (vice-chair), because Team White Hat knew the Senate Intelligence Committee was corrupt, complicit and willfully blind.
The larger public audience didn’t know the scope of the Senate Intel Committee corruption until recently – when Senator Warner’s secret collusion with Christopher Steele was outed and the entire Senate committee was shown to have been hiding their knowledge therein.
Yeah, there’s a fight going on inside the intelligence apparatus and that fight has been waged for years. However, throughout 2017 the good-guys had been laying low, gathering intel, conducting an investigation and playing their cards close to the vest.
No-one in media knew a thing about what Horowitz and his team were doing until Horowitz and his team decided to let them know. No-one was talking about the IG investigation until immediately AFTER Flynn took a plea deal -under false pretense- and the good-guys came forward with a continuous stream of day-in and day-out information.
Bringing us to where we are today… and there’s still so much more to come.
Ignore misinformation from people, in this example Byron York, who have not been paying VERY CLOSE granular attention to the nuance and detail. There is zero sunlight between the politicization investigation (the origin), and the weaponization investigation (the parallel investigative outcome).
As soon as IG Horowitz discovered unlawful activity within the DOJ and FBI, he had an ethical and legal responsibility to take action. He was obligated to inform his DOJ boss.
We all know when that moment was reached, but we can only see it in hindsight.
In June/July 2017 when Horowitz informed Special Counsel Robert Mueller of the Page-Strzok text messages, that was the moment when the IG investigation shifted from looking at internal wrongful conduct to discovering an unlawful conspiracy.
From that moment of unlawful discovery, the IG had a responsibility to report the illegal activity he and his team discovered. From that very moment DOJ leadership then initiated a parallel legal and prosecutorial authority to work hand-in-glove with Horowitz.
It is NOT ACCIDENTAL at that very specific time back in 2017, Attorney Jeff Sessions, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats held a press conference initiating a new joint task-force inside the DOJ and FBI to look at these issues. However, at the time we didn’t know what that joint-task force was specifically about.
We can see it now.
It wasn’t until December, January and February when a full review of all historic activity could be possible; and a timeline review is clear. That timeline includes Asst Attorney General Rod Rosenstein telling Chris Wallace (August 2017) he was assembling the team as instructed by AG Sessions and DNI Coats.
Again, the IG discovery of specific illegal activity is what has transparently initiated a prosecutor within the DOJ to parallel track with Horowitz, which we see visibly with cooperation by: Bill Priestap (FBI), Bruce Ohr (DOJ), Peter Strzok (FBI), Lisa Page (DOJ) and James Baker (FBI Legal Counsel). Each of these individuals remains inside their respective unit, yet each of these individual has been completely removed from their authority. In essence, they are holding down empty chairs:
“They are sat down, told to not do anything, say anything or discuss anything UNTIL they get an attorney. At which time, the attorney is handed a letter from the investigating unit. That letter says in essence, this is how screwed you are. If you want to be less screwed you will sign this letter of cooperation and assist us. When we don’t need you, you sit there. When we do we will call you and you will provide what we need. Any deviation from this agreement lands you in jail for the full term.”
Any questions?
Why did the mule head announce his big “russia meddling” indictments on the SAME DAY its reported he is pouncing on Manafort with more non russia charges.
Seems to me the abuse of power of targeting individuals to pressure them to “flip” against the president is the real story of yesterday. And the charges against facebook troll farms is the diversion.
Every one with two functioning brain.😕 cells knows this sh%tload of disinfo/distraction is directed at livs,mainsteampile media, and never trumpers.
Thank you Sundance for laying out the important activities of the whitehats and hopefully calming the panic among the wobblies on this.
I wonder if these 13 unindictables came from the same bunch as the Russian bot meme and authors of the dossier. How could this be substantiated or disproved?
Got any funny little tweets about ethical leadership today, Jim?
Thanks again Sundance! God Bless all
It’s amazing how good Sundance is. Love Mickeyat the end!!
This is a wild game. I think my team is winning.
Shitstorm approaching. You might want to put your goggles on.
🙂
What if, as a matter of just wanting to further muck up the politics in our country, a few of the Russians indicted in Mueller’s investigation released a statement saying that yeah, they worked with the Trump campaign. They know they’ll not be extradited to the U.S. This could be just a ploy to send us into a Constitutional crisis. Would Mueller be smart enough to know it’s B.S.? Did his indictment yesterday make that impossible now since it was announced no one in the Trump campaign wittingly participated?
Did anyone see the female Russian lawyer who went to Trump Tower on the list? I didn’t either and as it was obvious she was involved in this fiasco and was allowed a waiver to get in to the country, why not? Lynch lets a previously banned lawyer in and she is not on the list and I have to say that Mueller is only looking at what Mueller wants to look at. How come no one from the Podesta family has an indictment but Manafort, who was working for them, does. Mueller, as crooked as a dog’s hind leg.
I’m thinking the Russian meddler investigation was leaked to dipSchiff right about the time Dems started calling conservatives Russian bots.
What was the Mueller indictment of the Russian trolls all about?
Obfuscation, smoke and mirrors for the sheep! They are trying to validate the FISA via “Russian Meddling”. Won’t wash!
Sundance! You really do spoil us here. Your Treepers are so well informed we get frustrated at the misinformed “professional” reporters and writers out there who can’t hold a candle to you. Thanks again.
DRAIN IT
Byron may have not been paying granular attention to the details, or he is spreading mis-info to distract. Don’t trust anyone except Sundance, IMO.
Here is where my brain is at. Obama knew there was Russian meddling (there has always been Russian meddling) and used it to his advantage. He also knew what Clinton and the FBI were doing, and knew Russian sources were being used. They used it to gain a FISA on Carter Page, but really it was to spy on Trump. To tie the whole thing up nicely for Obama, he expelled the diplomats before leaving office. So, the question is, is why did Obama do nothing about it, or say anything about it? Read the former. Yes?
I don’t have a twitter account. Did SD let BY know of the disinformation he, BY heralded? Here’s hoping SD set him straight.
Oh, I see jamesfreddyc already did. But there is nothing like having SD do the honors.
Bob Mueller’s Big Indictment of the Russians for “interfering” in our 2016 election turns out to be pretty funny.
On pages 6-7 of the indictment we get to read something straight from Rocky and Bullwinkle’s arch enemies Boris and Natasha not to mention Fearless Leader:
“Defendant YEVGENIY VIKTOROVICH PRIGOZHIN is a Russian national who controlled CONCORD.
“a. Defendants and their co-conspirators were aware of PRIGOZHIN’s role.
“b. For example, on or about May 29, 2016, Defendants and their co-conspirators, through an ORGANIZATION-controlled social media account, arranged for a real U.S. person to stand in front of the White House in the District of Columbia under false pretenses to hold a sign that read “Happy 55th Birthday Dear Boss.”
“Defendants and their co-conspirators informed the real U.S. person that the sign was for someone who “is a leader here and our boss … our funder.
“PRIGOZHIN’s Russian passport identifies his date of birth as June 1, 1961.”
To make the comedy complete the sign should have said “Happy 55th Birthday, Fearless Leader” but you have to admit it’s funny they chose the Obama White House for a backdrop.
The one liner below came from one of the “social media” accounts the Special Prosecutor alleges that the Russians set up…it is an exact quote from page 20 of the indictment”
“Hillary is a Satan, and her crimes and lies had proved just how evil she is.”
Say it with your best Russian accent to get the full effect of their mangled American English.
It reminds me of my favorite line from the 1960s comedy “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming” where Alan Arkin’s character Lt. Rozanov says “Everyone is pleased to get off the street!”
If this is the best they’ve got we’ve got nothing to worry about from the Russians or the Special Prosecutor.
There’s a DHS report due out at anytime, now. It will hit the Uniparty/Deep State like a tsunami and wash away a lot of the dirt these Clowns think they hid their tracks with.
This report, coupled with the IG report, stands a good chance of shaking the foundation of our government.
York has been a net-positive as a reporter. His sources tend to come out of Congress more than anywhere else. I suspect he may have been misinformed.
