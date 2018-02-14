Someone’s Doing The DOJ and FBI Interrogations and It’s Not Congress…

Posted on February 14, 2018 by

On a Monday night (February 12th, 2018) episode of Tucker Carlson a democrat member of the House Intelligence committee said something interesting that almost everyone missed.  Appearing on the show to joust with Tucker, HPSCI member Eric Swalwell stated: “the House Intel Committee has not interviewed a single witness in over a month”.  [Video Here, quote @03:47]  This statement is rather enlightening.

A month earlier, January 4th, 2018, an agreement was finally made between House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes and DOJ Asst. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein for complete disclosure of all unreadacted documents AND a list of witnesses who Nunes wanted the HPSCI to question.

Included in those names was:  FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who exchanged anti-Trump text messages during an affair and previously worked on the special counsel’s Russia probe; FBI general counsel James Baker, who was reassigned; FBI head of counterintelligence Bill Priestap, whom ex-FBI boss James Comey testified made the decision not to brief Congress about the Russia case during last year’s election; and Bruce Ohr, a DOJ official reassigned after concealing meetings with figures involved in the dossier.

The January 4th agreement between Devin Nunes and Rod Rosenstein was made after a great deal of back-and-forth.  Chairman Nunes then documented the agreement in a letter.

On January 8th, Bruce Ohr was demoted for the second time.  [AND DOJ officials scheduled Bruce Ohr to be available to Devin Nunes on January 17th]

On January 9th, the DOJ provided the unredacted DOJ/FBI documents requested to Chairman Nunes; the documents the DOJ produced surrounded the Clinton-Steele Dossier and the FISA Title-1 application.   The documents were assigned to a SCIF in the basement of the House.  Those documents become the basis for Chairman Nunes to outline his memo; essentially a declassification request to the White House written by Trey Gowdy.

As a result of the agreement between Rod Rosenstein and Devin Nunes, one member from each side of the HPSCI aisle (one Democrat and one Republican) was permitted to review the original FISA application documents which included the Clinton-Steele dossier use therein.

Trey Gowdy and Adam Schiff were the two Intel committee members who reviewed. (Remember, this is January 9th, 2018)  [Only Gowdy, Schiff and House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte reviewed the original FISA documents]

A week later, January 16th, 2018, Chairman Nunes  postponed the witness interview with DOJ official Bruce Ohr scheduled for the next day, January 17th.

Instead, on January 18th, 2018, the HPSCI voted to allow all member of the House to review the Nunes-Gowdy Memo created after the DOJ provided the documents (January 9th).   [January 18th THROUGH February 2nd was #ReleaseTheMemo]

Now remember, throughout this time none of those prior agreed-upon FIVE witnesses (Strzok, Page, Priestap, Baker, Ohr) have been interviewed.  Everyone’s attention shifted from witness testimony to the Memo; and as Democrat Eric Swalwell stated, no witness were interviewed. Period. [<- key point].

So to summarize so far: during January all the DOJ documents arrived, the HPSCI (Nunes) memo was written, released, declassified and released to the public on February 2nd, 2018 but no witnessed testified.  [Nunes Memo – Link]

So the question becomes:

How does the exact testimony (including quotes) of Bruce Ohr, and Bill Priestap become part of the Nunes Memo if neither Bruce Ohr or Bill Priestap was ever interviewed by the House Intelligence Committee?

 

Who is doing the interrogations of Bill Priestap and Bruce Ohr?

It’s not the HPSCI.  It’s not the House Judiciary Committee and it’s not the Senate (Chuck Grassley).  [Remember Grassley is relying on responsive FD-302’s provided by the FBI.]

See where this is going?  DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz has interviewed these witnesses and extracted testimony.  Can you see now why Nunes was in ‘no hurry’ to interview the FIVE? (Strzok, Page, Ohr, Baker and Priestap).

Let me remind everyone that each of the aforementioned names is still within the system.  Unlike Mike Kortan, David Laufman, Sally Yates, James Rybicki or Andrew McCabe, none of the five (Strzok, Page, Ohr, Baker, Priestap) have been removed.  Peter Strozok is in FBI HR; Lisa Page is doing something; Bruce Ohr and James Baker are holding down chairs somewhere; and Bill Priestap is still Asst. FBI Director in charge of counterintelligence.

It doesn’t go unnoticed the media are transparently not following up on Peter, Lisa, Bruce Jim or Bill.  No satellite trucks in front of their houses etc.; no pounding on their doors for comment etc.  Nothing.

Further, ask yourself why Inspector General Michael Horowitz (or someone thereabouts) began to advance upon the entire ‘Trump operation’ with releases of Peter Strzok and Lisa Page text messages?  Why them? Surely, other collaborative communication was also captured, yet we only heard of Page and Strzok.  Why?

Here’s what is becoming transparently obvious.  The fab-five are cooperating with the investigative unit of the OIG.  All five of them.

The text message release was strategic.  It was intended to substantiate the entire enterprise, put the ‘small group on notice’ and flush out the co-conspirators.  The downstream exits of Kortan, Laufman, Rybicki, McCabe et al are evidence therein.

Additionally, the OIG  (Horowitz) would want to keep the testimony of Page, Strzok, Ohr, Baker and Priestap away from the Democrat politicians, well known leakers, within the House Intelligence Committee (ie. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff) until he was certain their usefulness as witnesses was exhausted.

That explains why AAG Rod Rosenstein was negotiating with Devin Nunes, and why Nunes came away from those negotiations with wind in his investigative sails.  Hence, after a review of the FISA documents – Nunes dropped/postponed his demand for immediate testimony by the fab-five to the HPSCI.

As a person familiar with such specific investigative measures recently shared:

“They are sat down, told to not do anything, say anything or discuss anything UNTIL they get an attorney. At which time, the attorney is handed a letter from the investigating unit. That letter says in essence, this is how screwed you are. If you want to be less screwed you will sign this letter of cooperation and assist us. When we don’t need you, you sit there. When we do we will call you and you will provide what we need. Any deviation from this agreement lands you in jail for the full term.”

Additionally regarding Bruce and Nellie Ohr:

“The Republican memo states they turned over all their work and testified to someone that Bruce Ohr met with Christopher Steele and Steele was saying he didn’t want Trump in office. They didn’t testify to a Congressional committee, so it had to be the IG.”

All of the news and information coming forward, including the withdrawal of the request for the Democrat memo, aligns with a very specific fact pattern.  Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, James Baker, Bill Priestap, Bruce Ohr and likely Nellie Ohr, have cut some kind of deal with the IG for process leniency in exchange for cooperation.

That perspective explains everything seen and not seen.

It is very likely the final investigative summary from the Department of Justice, Office of Inspector General (DOJ-OIG), Michael Horowitz, is going to be rather stunning and encompassing:

This also puts the Susan Rice email to herself in a more encompassing light.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, Election 2018, Election 2020, FBI, Jeff Sessions, media bias, Notorious Liars, NSA, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

56 Responses to Someone’s Doing The DOJ and FBI Interrogations and It’s Not Congress…

  1. Phil Bacon says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    Human impatience is a curse. When are we getting on with the tearing of sinews and the crushing of bone?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    Great work as always, Sundance.

    And this post goes along with your series of posts about WHY and HOW things are coming out into the media.

    As I started to read the post, my first thought was “they talked to the IG.”

    Hopefully, in my mind, the IG leads to a 2nd special counsel. I think that will help our cause tremendously.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. HBD says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    This thing has more twists than “Along Came A Spider”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Amy1212 says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    Great article, Sundance.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Hmmm says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    That would also explain the continued delays in the release of the report. Weren’t they talking about it being released last year? I seem to remember the release date being moved several times. I guess each time someone flips it delays things but time is on our side now.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      February 14, 2018 at 8:15 pm

      Exactly.

      The IG report seems to keep getting pushed back.

      No need to rush it. Let the Left empty their oppo research “ammo” and then roll it out.

      Nothing beats knowing the end of the story while your opponents are still trying to figure out various plot twists.

      The IG, Sessions (if involved, as it seems he is), and the GOP have played all of this as well as they possibly could. Given an adversarial media and a irrational and desperate opposition (people who may be prosecuted).

      Well done.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Michael says:
      February 14, 2018 at 8:22 pm

      You right in that time is on our side, but at the same time, I DO NOT want to see McCabe make it to his retirement date & collect the pension & benefits that I am providing said civil servant with my tax dollars. Those charges need to be brought sooner rather than later.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. Sporty says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    So does this mean Clinton and Obama are investing in depends?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. OceanaJones says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    Wow! Outstanding! What are the possibilities of the OIG working with or sharing information with Special Investigator Mueller?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. simplewins says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    It makes sense. That’s why the IG got the “deleted texts” so quickly.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. jmclever says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    I had assumed those quotes were from previously released texts and other documents already known to Nunes.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. JessWokeUp says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    From the Jan 29th, 2018 HPSCI Meeting transcript (page 6):
    Mr. Quigley: I just think it needs to be said that we are not interviewing anybody this week. We haven’t for a while. We have cancelled them.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  12. sixbladeknifeblog says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    The Rice email just might turn out to be the straw that breaks the back of the Big O. Too delicious.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. Risasi says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    Brilliant. I think Sundance is on to something real good here…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. Ellen Lopez says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    Amazing. Still praying. God bless you Sundance; your analysis is always comprehensive and comprehensible so that many concerned citizens have hope and faith that the truth will see the light for the benefit of all America (and the world!).

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. georgiafl says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    Is it possible that the 5-6 persons could be giving testimonies to a Grand Jury or the Mueller investigation?

    Or to all three?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  16. Jim in TN says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    How do you cut a deal with an IG that has no prosecutorial power? Does the IG request assistance? Show his progress? Get approval from the upper echelons? Get a parallel prosecutorial process initiated?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. jmclever says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    This would also Wilson why there have been no leaks. It isn’t that Schiff has learned to be careful. He just hasn’t been included in the flow of information. Brilliant!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. Diana Allocco (@dianamee) says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    Fantastic, persuasive analysis. What is coming is unbelievably immense.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. hoghead says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    Some of the little swamp creatures are trying to get to higher ground to avoid the tidal wave of fecal matter that’s racing their way.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. FofBW says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    All five! Maybe that is what PT meant when he said, “we got them”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. JoD says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    The “fab-five” seem to be responsible for a shank of the alleged criminal behavior. If they are cooperating to minimize their liability, a deal must have been cut. Who are they flipping on?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. vikingmomsite says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    While I want to see all of them led away in cuffs now, it is worth waiting for the full IG report in order to make sure that all the necessary info is included in order to put away the big players (Obama, Clinton, Lynch, Rice, Brennan).

    And the longer it takes, the closer it is to the midterms…having indictments handed down in mid-August/early September would decimate the Ds in November!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. webgirlpdx says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    So Bruce Ohr had been demoted ‘twice’ now. What’s it take to be sh!t canned from a government gig now days?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. georgiafl says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    “And when the pie was opened, the birds began to sing…”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  25. wheatietoo says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    Good catch, Sundance!

    In my defense, that Eric Swalwell creature is such a demon-spawn that I cannot stand to watch him for more than a few seconds.

    So, kudos to you for having the fortitude to watch him spew his poisonous missives.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. John Doe says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    Wait…how does Susan Rice’s email to herself fit into this? Surely she hasn’t flipped too?

    Like

    Reply
  27. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Curios to find out what bad news Schiff got that got him in front of camera stating he has “non public” proof of collusion and obstruction. Shocked me he is still willing to put his neck so cleanly on the chopping block. Must be scared Schiffless about what’s coming next.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Gil says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    What is “process leniency?” Cutting a deal with the IG is not the final word. Would they still not be criminally prosecuted despite what this process leniency includes?

    Like

    Reply
  29. fleporeblog says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Folks I think Thomas Wictor hit it completely on the head with this thread! I think SD happens to agree.

    These two tweets are POWERFUL! Susan Rice purposely waited to 12:15 pm. That was 28 minutes after our President was sworn in. Barry lost his cover as well as Comey. Keep in mind the White House log for January 5th doesn’t show Yates and Comey coming to the White House that day.

    Like

    Reply
  30. magacombover says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Like

    Reply
  31. ozarkhitman says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Good article ! Until…….. You ask yourself ???
    Mmmmmm. Where was Rosenstein for 15 years???. Where was Mueller for 20 years. Did they just get honest? Hell no they are cornered the only reason they may be turning!!!;!!

    Like

    Reply
  32. missilemom says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    I want to see Eric Holder and Sally Yates included in the list of who goes down.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s