Someone’s Doing The DOJ and FBI Interrogations and It’s Not Congress…

On a Monday night (February 12th, 2018) episode of Tucker Carlson a democrat member of the House Intelligence committee said something interesting that almost everyone missed. Appearing on the show to joust with Tucker, HPSCI member Eric Swalwell stated: “the House Intel Committee has not interviewed a single witness in over a month”. [Video Here, quote @03:47] This statement is rather enlightening.
A month earlier, January 4th, 2018, an agreement was finally made between House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes and DOJ Asst. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein for complete disclosure of all unreadacted documents AND a list of witnesses who Nunes wanted the HPSCI to question.
Included in those names was: FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who exchanged anti-Trump text messages during an affair and previously worked on the special counsel’s Russia probe; FBI general counsel James Baker, who was reassigned; FBI head of counterintelligence Bill Priestap, whom ex-FBI boss James Comey testified made the decision not to brief Congress about the Russia case during last year’s election; and Bruce Ohr, a DOJ official reassigned after concealing meetings with figures involved in the dossier.
The January 4th agreement between Devin Nunes and Rod Rosenstein was made after a great deal of back-and-forth. Chairman Nunes then documented the agreement in a letter.
On January 8th, Bruce Ohr was demoted for the second time. [AND DOJ officials scheduled Bruce Ohr to be available to Devin Nunes on January 17th]
On January 9th, the DOJ provided the unredacted DOJ/FBI documents requested to Chairman Nunes; the documents the DOJ produced surrounded the Clinton-Steele Dossier and the FISA Title-1 application. The documents were assigned to a SCIF in the basement of the House. Those documents become the basis for Chairman Nunes to outline his memo; essentially a declassification request to the White House written by Trey Gowdy.
As a result of the agreement between Rod Rosenstein and Devin Nunes, one member from each side of the HPSCI aisle (one Democrat and one Republican) was permitted to review the original FISA application documents which included the Clinton-Steele dossier use therein.
Trey Gowdy and Adam Schiff were the two Intel committee members who reviewed. (Remember, this is January 9th, 2018) [Only Gowdy, Schiff and House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte reviewed the original FISA documents]
A week later, January 16th, 2018, Chairman Nunes postponed the witness interview with DOJ official Bruce Ohr scheduled for the next day, January 17th.
Instead, on January 18th, 2018, the HPSCI voted to allow all member of the House to review the Nunes-Gowdy Memo created after the DOJ provided the documents (January 9th). [January 18th THROUGH February 2nd was #ReleaseTheMemo]
Now remember, throughout this time none of those prior agreed-upon FIVE witnesses (Strzok, Page, Priestap, Baker, Ohr) have been interviewed. Everyone’s attention shifted from witness testimony to the Memo; and as Democrat Eric Swalwell stated, no witness were interviewed. Period. [<- key point].
So to summarize so far: during January all the DOJ documents arrived, the HPSCI (Nunes) memo was written, released, declassified and released to the public on February 2nd, 2018 – but no witnessed testified. [Nunes Memo – Link]
So the question becomes:
How does the exact testimony (including quotes) of Bruce Ohr, and Bill Priestap become part of the Nunes Memo if neither Bruce Ohr or Bill Priestap was ever interviewed by the House Intelligence Committee?
Who is doing the interrogations of Bill Priestap and Bruce Ohr?
It’s not the HPSCI. It’s not the House Judiciary Committee and it’s not the Senate (Chuck Grassley). [Remember Grassley is relying on responsive FD-302’s provided by the FBI.]
See where this is going? DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz has interviewed these witnesses and extracted testimony. Can you see now why Nunes was in ‘no hurry’ to interview the FIVE? (Strzok, Page, Ohr, Baker and Priestap).
Let me remind everyone that each of the aforementioned names is still within the system. Unlike Mike Kortan, David Laufman, Sally Yates, James Rybicki or Andrew McCabe, none of the five (Strzok, Page, Ohr, Baker, Priestap) have been removed. Peter Strozok is in FBI HR; Lisa Page is doing something; Bruce Ohr and James Baker are holding down chairs somewhere; and Bill Priestap is still Asst. FBI Director in charge of counterintelligence.
It doesn’t go unnoticed the media are transparently not following up on Peter, Lisa, Bruce Jim or Bill. No satellite trucks in front of their houses etc.; no pounding on their doors for comment etc. Nothing.
Further, ask yourself why Inspector General Michael Horowitz (or someone thereabouts) began to advance upon the entire ‘Trump operation’ with releases of Peter Strzok and Lisa Page text messages? Why them? Surely, other collaborative communication was also captured, yet we only heard of Page and Strzok. Why?
Here’s what is becoming transparently obvious. The fab-five are cooperating with the investigative unit of the OIG. All five of them.
The text message release was strategic. It was intended to substantiate the entire enterprise, put the ‘small group on notice’ and flush out the co-conspirators. The downstream exits of Kortan, Laufman, Rybicki, McCabe et al are evidence therein.
Additionally, the OIG (Horowitz) would want to keep the testimony of Page, Strzok, Ohr, Baker and Priestap away from the Democrat politicians, well known leakers, within the House Intelligence Committee (ie. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff) until he was certain their usefulness as witnesses was exhausted.
That explains why AAG Rod Rosenstein was negotiating with Devin Nunes, and why Nunes came away from those negotiations with wind in his investigative sails. Hence, after a review of the FISA documents – Nunes dropped/postponed his demand for immediate testimony by the fab-five to the HPSCI.
As a person familiar with such specific investigative measures recently shared:
“They are sat down, told to not do anything, say anything or discuss anything UNTIL they get an attorney. At which time, the attorney is handed a letter from the investigating unit. That letter says in essence, this is how screwed you are. If you want to be less screwed you will sign this letter of cooperation and assist us. When we don’t need you, you sit there. When we do we will call you and you will provide what we need. Any deviation from this agreement lands you in jail for the full term.”
Additionally regarding Bruce and Nellie Ohr:
“The Republican memo states they turned over all their work and testified to someone that Bruce Ohr met with Christopher Steele and Steele was saying he didn’t want Trump in office. They didn’t testify to a Congressional committee, so it had to be the IG.”
All of the news and information coming forward, including the withdrawal of the request for the Democrat memo, aligns with a very specific fact pattern. Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, James Baker, Bill Priestap, Bruce Ohr and likely Nellie Ohr, have cut some kind of deal with the IG for process leniency in exchange for cooperation.
That perspective explains everything seen and not seen.
It is very likely the final investigative summary from the Department of Justice, Office of Inspector General (DOJ-OIG), Michael Horowitz, is going to be rather stunning and encompassing:
This also puts the Susan Rice email to herself in a more encompassing light.
Human impatience is a curse. When are we getting on with the tearing of sinews and the crushing of bone?
I rather enjoy the waiting now. It’s like a fine meal with many courses. Each course served is bigger and better…I understand the cook better and then Voila! La piece de resistance.
solomonpal: Just one thing: guess who is picking-up the tab?
Can you even imagine how Trump feels after letting them take all the rope they wanted? ? ? I have said that at this rate they may bury themselves long before they hang…
Great work as always, Sundance.
And this post goes along with your series of posts about WHY and HOW things are coming out into the media.
As I started to read the post, my first thought was “they talked to the IG.”
Hopefully, in my mind, the IG leads to a 2nd special counsel. I think that will help our cause tremendously.
For newer readers to the site, Sundance has been asking very important and not-touched-upon questions about the information that has been coming out in the press. Information which is not coming from Democratic Party sources or their allies.
The last such post was this one, I believe:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/02/09/big-picture-question-how-do-we-know/
Figuring out where the information is coming from, and for what purposes, helps us understand where things are headed, as Sundance says in both the linked post here and the present post we’re commenting upon.
Yes, puts the SUN in Sundance….would be lost without his brilliance
Amen
Prepping the battlefield for the assault.
This thing has more twists than “Along Came A Spider”
Great article, Sundance.
That would also explain the continued delays in the release of the report. Weren’t they talking about it being released last year? I seem to remember the release date being moved several times. I guess each time someone flips it delays things but time is on our side now.
Exactly.
The IG report seems to keep getting pushed back.
No need to rush it. Let the Left empty their oppo research “ammo” and then roll it out.
Nothing beats knowing the end of the story while your opponents are still trying to figure out various plot twists.
The IG, Sessions (if involved, as it seems he is), and the GOP have played all of this as well as they possibly could. Given an adversarial media and a irrational and desperate opposition (people who may be prosecuted).
Well done.
Sure hoping you’re right. Lots of flak being directed at Sessions for his assumed passivity.
Evidence was to be released in January….the texts. The report is due in March.
Thanks WSB. I definitely could be wrong about the IG report being pushed back.
You right in that time is on our side, but at the same time, I DO NOT want to see McCabe make it to his retirement date & collect the pension & benefits that I am providing said civil servant with my tax dollars. Those charges need to be brought sooner rather than later.
So does this mean Clinton and Obama are investing in depends?
If they aren’t, they should.
Clinton was already stocked up for daily usage.
Just…Wow.
Wow! Outstanding! What are the possibilities of the OIG working with or sharing information with Special Investigator Mueller?
It makes sense. That’s why the IG got the “deleted texts” so quickly.
I had assumed those quotes were from previously released texts and other documents already known to Nunes.
From the Jan 29th, 2018 HPSCI Meeting transcript (page 6):
Mr. Quigley: I just think it needs to be said that we are not interviewing anybody this week. We haven’t for a while. We have cancelled them.
Good catch!
The Rice email just might turn out to be the straw that breaks the back of the Big O. Too delicious.
Brilliant. I think Sundance is on to something real good here…
Is there ever a time when he isn’t?
Never.
Amazing. Still praying. God bless you Sundance; your analysis is always comprehensive and comprehensible so that many concerned citizens have hope and faith that the truth will see the light for the benefit of all America (and the world!).
Is it possible that the 5-6 persons could be giving testimonies to a Grand Jury or the Mueller investigation?
Or to all three?
Our Attorney General must also be involved. They don’t call him the Silent Assassin for nothing.
How do you cut a deal with an IG that has no prosecutorial power? Does the IG request assistance? Show his progress? Get approval from the upper echelons? Get a parallel prosecutorial process initiated?
Maybe there is a grand jury already in place?
This would also Wilson why there have been no leaks. It isn’t that Schiff has learned to be careful. He just hasn’t been included in the flow of information. Brilliant!
Don’t you know it would be really tempting for a lot of people to continue to set Schiffy up for some more bogus leaking. He’s soooo easy that it’s kinda fun.
Fantastic, persuasive analysis. What is coming is unbelievably immense.
Some of the little swamp creatures are trying to get to higher ground to avoid the tidal wave of fecal matter that’s racing their way.
I think the defecation is about to hit the oscillating device.
All five! Maybe that is what PT meant when he said, “we got them”
Yeah. And, if they didn’t like PDJT before, imagine what they think now!
The “fab-five” seem to be responsible for a shank of the alleged criminal behavior. If they are cooperating to minimize their liability, a deal must have been cut. Who are they flipping on?
While I want to see all of them led away in cuffs now, it is worth waiting for the full IG report in order to make sure that all the necessary info is included in order to put away the big players (Obama, Clinton, Lynch, Rice, Brennan).
And the longer it takes, the closer it is to the midterms…having indictments handed down in mid-August/early September would decimate the Ds in November!
So Bruce Ohr had been demoted ‘twice’ now. What’s it take to be sh!t canned from a government gig now days?
“And when the pie was opened, the birds began to sing…”
Good catch, Sundance!
In my defense, that Eric Swalwell creature is such a demon-spawn that I cannot stand to watch him for more than a few seconds.
So, kudos to you for having the fortitude to watch him spew his poisonous missives.
I agree, Wheatie. Can’t stand that punk.
Wait…how does Susan Rice’s email to herself fit into this? Surely she hasn’t flipped too?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
What is “process leniency?” Cutting a deal with the IG is not the final word. Would they still not be criminally prosecuted despite what this process leniency includes?
Folks I think Thomas Wictor hit it completely on the head with this thread! I think SD happens to agree.
These two tweets are POWERFUL! Susan Rice purposely waited to 12:15 pm. That was 28 minutes after our President was sworn in. Barry lost his cover as well as Comey. Keep in mind the White House log for January 5th doesn’t show Yates and Comey coming to the White House that day.
Good article ! Until…….. You ask yourself ???
Mmmmmm. Where was Rosenstein for 15 years???. Where was Mueller for 20 years. Did they just get honest? Hell no they are cornered the only reason they may be turning!!!;!!
I want to see Eric Holder and Sally Yates included in the list of who goes down.
