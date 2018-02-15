General Mike Flynn, Rudolph Contreras and The Increasingly Sketchy FISA Application…

For those following the increasingly curious case against General Mike Flynn, events took another unusual turn yesterday as Special Counsel Robert Mueller -with agreement from all parties- filed a motion for a protective order to seal documents. These are documents compelled on behalf of the defense, by Judge Emmet Sullivan, prior to sentencing.
On November 30th, 2017, Mike Flynn signed a guilty plea; ostensibly admitting lying to investigators. The plea was accepted by Judge Ruben Contreras; who is also a FISA court judge. Six days later, December 7th, 2017, Judge Contreras “was recused” from the case without explanation. The case was reassigned to DC District Judge Emmet Sullivan.
The Contreras recusal always seemed sketchy. If the conflict existed on December 7th, wouldn’t that same conflict have existed on November 30th, 2017?
On December 12th, 2017, Judge Sullivan gave out a rather unusual set of instructions to Robert Mueller. The instructions included Sullivan telling Mueller to turn over to the Flynn defense anything that could be considered exculpatory:
[…] if the government has identified any information which is favorable to the defendant but which the government believes is not material, the government shall submit the material to the Court for in camera review. (link)
On January 31st, 2018, Robert Mueller requested a delay of sentencing pushing the sentencing phase into May of this year. And then yesterday, February 14th, 2018, Mueller asks for the information he is turning over to be sealed.
As Nick Falco points out on Twitter: “We haven’t seen text messages between Strzok-Page mentioning Flynn or around the time of Strzok-Flynn Interview on January 24, 2017. I’m sure Horowitz has the texts & has given them to the Mueller team. Starting today, Flynn will have access to this evidence for his defense.” … “Today’s Stipulated Motion gives the Flynn team access to ALL evidence, including the FD-302’s, as long as the evidence is kept secret.”
♦Going back to the 30,000 foot overview, the substance behind the application for the FISA Title-1 surveillance warrant is the eventual basis for the FBI’s surveillance of Mike Flynn.
That FISA application is now evidenced to have relied heavily upon the ‘Clinton-Steele Dossier‘; and with discoveries from the Devin Nunes memo, and Chuck Grassley memo, there is strong evidence of gross and intentional misrepresentation within the application.
That puts the spotlight back upon the FISA judge who approved the application despite the transparent flaws, political omissions and factual weaknesses. If Rudolph Contreras signed off on the Title-1 surveillance warrant, Judge Contreras is now in question.
(L-R) Bob Goodlatte – Chuck Grassley – Devin Nunes
Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has requested the FISA Application to be declassified by the DOJ. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes has requested transcripts from the application hearing. House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte -holding statutory oversight over the FISA court- has requested the actual FISA warrant and application (all documents).
Nunes and Goodlatte’s requests were made to presiding FISA Judge Rosemary Collyer.
Judge Collyer was the FISA judge who wrote the eye-opening 99-page opinion of the FISA abuses reported by NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers, DOJ National Security Division head John P Carlin, and FBI Director James Comey.
Coincidentally (or not) Judge Rosemary Collyer might have been the Presiding FISA Judge who -holding concerns over ongoing FISC revelations in late 2017- recused Rudolph Contreras from further contact with the Flynn case. The other option for a forced recusal would the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, John Roberts.
As Clarice Feldman writes at American Thinker: “As the evidence mounts that the warrant was improperly granted, someone – perhaps the chief judge of the district – removed him from further participation in the case, likely because Contreras approved the warrant and its extension. If the warrant was improperly issued, all the evidence it garnered is tainted.”
This brightens the spotlight upon Judge Contreras and his involvement in the FISA Title-1 surveillance authority.
Additionally, if you think about when everything began to break out from the headlines it would be intellectually dishonest not to note all of the FBI conspiracy revelations happened immediately after Mike Flynn signed the guilty plea. The timing appears to show White Hats within the intelligence apparatus hitting back against the DOJ and FBI for perceived injustice against Flynn.
Regardless of how you view events there’s something about the use of the Clinton-Steele Dossier within the FISA application, and the subsequent approval therein, that doesn’t pass the proverbial sniff test. If Contreras was the authorizing judge; and it seems increasingly likely he was; this puts the judge in the center of the scandal.
What looks even worse for Contreras, amid the backdrop of a conspiracy of intent, is his direct relationship to former Attorney General Eric Holder, President Obama’s wingman:
2012 […] From 2006 until his appointment, Contreras was chief of the civil division in the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington. He’s the third person to hold that job before being appointed to the D.C. court, joining Chief Judge Royce Lamberth and Judge John Bates.
Contreras began his career at Jones Day law firm after earning his J.D. in 1991. Gregory Shumaker, partner-in-charge of Jones Day’s Washington office, spoke yesterday about first meeting Contreras when Shumaker was running the firm’s summer associate program. He said Contreras had a gift for connecting with people, a skill that would serve him well on the bench.
In 1994, Contreras was hired by Eric Holder Jr., then the U.S. attorney for D.C., to join that office. Mark Nagle, vice president and general counsel for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. and Contreras’ predecessor as civil division chief, spoke about Contreras’ many victories, including his time leading the city’s Medicaid fraud unit. (read more)
In essence there’s a possibility Judge Contreras might have granted a little more leeway for the ideological endeavors of the DOJ given his prior personal and professional relationships. Was he willfully blind to the weakness and politics within the FISA application?
All of this is likely to come out as the outcry to release the FISA warrant gets stronger. Chairman Devin Nunes and Chairman Bob Goodlatte are directly asking the FISA court for information.
The Department of Justice will likely agree to more releases of investigative documents as IG Horowitz finishes his 14-month-long OIG investigation into the entire enterprise. The inspector general has been looking at the politicization, and subsequent weaponization, of the DOJ and FBI and his report will come out well in advance of the Flynn sentencing.
I have maintained all along that the FISA judges were part of the conspiracy. Everyone involved, including the judges, knew that although Page was the named target, the real target was Trump.
Mueller was in the DC Attorney’s office working for Eric Holder at the same time Contreras was. https://www.washingtonian.com/2008/08/01/the-ultimate-g-man-robert-mueller-remakes-the-fbi/
just saying
Do we always agree with our bosses?
If you do not, it is at your peril.
Bud, they flushed anyone and everyone out in the FBI, CIA, DOJ, Armed Forces that were in leadership that did not support their SJW dogma and fired them.
Only if you want to stay employed at those levels. Even if a person disagrees with a decision or policy they say, “Yes Sir, I’ll get it done.”
The corporate world does not reward outside the box thinkers nor ethics as much as they advertise that they do.
Your last paragraph was SO accurate!
Me too. I’m sure he is in on the faux investigation. There should be a number of people going to jail for this. Can you imagine, they have practically ruined an innocent man’s (Flynn) all for a devious scheme to bring down a sitting president. This is more than despicable!
The Judges silence tells all. An innocent judge that was duped should be furious and have them back in court. A willing accomplice is quietly hiding like the weasel he really is.
ED, this is not the first time the Deep State destroyed an innocent person and sadly won’t be the last. Remember Scooter Libby? Comey (DOJ then) and Mueller (FBI) convinced Ashcroft to RECUSE himself from the Valerie Plame case — appointed Comey’s friend, Patrick Fitzgerald as SC. Fitzgerald learned Richard Armitage leaked Plame’s name to Robert Novak, told Armitage to keep quiet, went after Cheney’s office, nailed Scooter Libby for “lying to the FBI”. Libby lost ten years of his life. In 2017 he got his law license back. DOJ went after Sen. Ted Stevens in 2008 and lost him his senate seat. Andrew Weissman (now on Mueller’s team) was one of the attorneys who withheld evidence that showed Stevens innocent (he’s now on Mueller’s team). Stevens was exonerated, the judge furious at what was done to him. But nobody went to jail and the Democrat still had Stevens seat (Stevens was killed in a plane crash that same year). Then there’s Billy Dale whom the FBI frog marched out of the WH travel office and whom the jury took only 2 hours to declare innocent. But he’d lost his job and Clinton’s “people” were in control of the travel office.
So there’s history here. All the above information is available on the Web. It’s just that most people have short memories.
Don’t forget Tom Delay. They did it to him too.
As our VSG PDJT said: “The system is rigged”.
They have practically ruined the country by perpetuating a myth to unseat President Trump. They’ve put forth a false narrative that the fragile left continues to cling to which drives their Trump derangement syndrome to the full extreme. They should all go to jail.
JB, I think Carter Page was in on it, too; he knew he was just the means to get to Trump, not one of the targets.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think he was an FBI deliberate plant to the Trump campaign. Their “in”.
Agreed. Page had already acted on behalf of the FBI as an undercover operative from 2013-2016 on Russian matters. He would certainly be comfortable being used as an FBI dupe again as pretense for targeting Trump, wouldn’t he?
I doubt the FBI told him all the details, like how they were going to use him as the basis for Article I FISA warrants, but I’m sure within the arrangements it was understood they were going to open a ‘file’ on him. The arrangements would of course, at a minimum, assure Carter page would never be in any ‘real’ legal jeopardy for anything.
What is very interesting is the recusal itself. Someone higher up in the Federal Court system is watching this whole play and they either realized that Contreras either was in danger to himself, or the court itself, or to justice and had him recused.
My take has always been somewhat different. I think Contreras will be a witness in the matter, and possibly will be removed from the Federal bench in the process. Sullivan who took over the case, a case in which the perp pled guilty, and demanded before sentencing that the government provide all evidence that it might possess to the Flynn legal team. Sullivan did this on HIS OWN. What did Sullivan know or see that Contreras did not? Why did Sullivan suspect there was this additional information out there that might change the Flynn plea that Contreras did not?
We have all heard of ‘judge shopping’, which is why the University of Hawaii is the plaintiff against the Trump immigration limitation order. They went where they would get a more compliant and activist judge.
Remember, that the FISC warrant application was made on October 16, 2016. Now compare this to what was going on in September and October of 2016 with regards to the issues the court was having with both the NSA and to a larger extent, the FBI and their violations of the FISC regulations. AND with the July 2016 application.
What if the October application is a rehash of the denied July 2016 with the only new evidence being the Yahoo article cited as collaboration? One judge denies it (Extremely rare), a small change is made and it is shopped to a different judge who is not curious and grants it? What if the Flynn case was shopped as well?
What does this say about our judicial system? Could this too use a little swamp draining? Remember we have two other cases where the DOJ has had their cases thrown out with prejudice as well.
Hmm….
I would really like to see the original FISA warrant request from July. The fact that it was denied, piques my interest.
Page was a snitch that the FBI tried to get into the Trump campaign to get dirt. I’m sure he had marching orders to start suggesting certain behaviors and actions to see if Candidate Trump would go along with. As is the MO for the FBI, their cases border on, entrapment, thru the use of informants testimony over that of the target.
By Page’s admission, he never got near Trump, so the FBI went to Option B or C by going ot FISA and making sure their snitch’s phone could be tapped.
I agree Page was an FBI plant, but I don’t think his purpose was to be a snitch. I think his purpose was to provide the pretext for the Article I FISA warrant. With the warrant in hand, and Page in the periphery of the Trump campaign, that was sufficient to spread the surveillance net over Trump et al, both retroactively and into the future.
Page knew he was acting for the FBI, but I doubt very much that he knew how the FBI was using him, until he found out like the rest of us about the FISA warrants.
BINGO and this is the problem with the FBI and the other alphabet soups of agencies. Too large to effectively manage the people in the organization that the people lie cheat and steal in order to advance… and now it is the culture of the organizations.
Where there is secrecy, there is opportunity for corruption. Obama has managed to corrupt everything within seven degrees of separation from him.
Thought the Igs report was to come out on or around Jan 15, am I wrong?
IG released documents on Jan 15
There was talk of that but now they are saying March or early April. But, it is still rumors nothing official. He’s been releasing info to the Congressional Committees that has exposed lots of the abuse but many have said it’s only the tip of the iceberg.
Its says the docs are unavailable because the court denied its filing. If I were the filing party, I would make the documents available to the public. Shone some sunlight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I saw this yesterday. It may have been something I had seen prior but I don’t recall it. I have long felt Gen Flynn was the fly trap. So much honey that the fly can’t resist. Then once they fly in there is no way out. So after the conviction is set then all the suppressed evidence is opened up. All the flies are caught in the sticky truth and die.
General Michael Flynn, America’s top spy.
Is this why Mueller wants it private? So this “private individual” can’t see the information?
Not being an attorney IMO it is possible that whoever this person is could be trying to trip up this case on appeal. We have no idea at this point what the motive is, pro or con.
Every I needs to be dotted and every t crossed exactly as the law indicates so as to remove any technicality that might squirrel it.
More than likely, the person is a random whacko. That happens a lot in federal cases. If not a random whacko, nothing is stopping them from providing their information about the case as a witness. They could, and probably have, provided their information to defense counsel. If it were credible, defense counsel could pursue it. As the Judge’s Order explains, a private person who is not a party to the case can’t file an “amicus brief” in a criminal case. Civil case, yes. Criminal case, no. It’s just not a permitted procedure because the dynamics of a criminal case are so different.
Smells like judicial watch 🙂
Stellar Black Hole
So Flynn’s defense team gets all this information, but they have to keep it secret? Not sure I really follow that, but I think it is supposed to be a good thing, somehow. hmmmmm My guess it is part of an ongoing investigation.. maybe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
For sure Mueller would want to hide self incriminating, pal incriminating documents.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obviously, there is some information in the exculpatory evidence against General Flynn that nobody, including Mueller, wants to possibly be made available to the public in general, or, more specifically, to known or suspected conspirators. It must be some pretty heavy evidence.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well you can be DAMN sure that if it was damaging to Flynn it would already have been leaked and sentencing finished–Mueller needs a head on pike like yesterday- my money says Flynn walks free with NO conviction – and if so I hope to God he sues the $#*$ out of these thugs-
I’m not a legal beagle, zero legal knowledge, but I’m doing a little ‘hmmmmming’ myself Amwick……
No one can make copies & no one can talk about the information which seems to imply that the data won’t be presentable as evidence in court and the data wouldn’t be available to compare to the data that may be in the possession of IG Horowitz, so….
Is Brandon Van Grack going to put together all the “laundered info” that has been collected by the “cleaners” on Mueller’s team so that Flynn’s attorney is going to be handed altered data?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget that, rightly or wrongly, Flynn is subject to the terms of a plea deal. His lawyers may be in a bit of a quandary from its restrictions.
President Trump was so right when he likened DC to a “spider web”. The connections between all the players in this farce go back years. Thank you, Sundance, for the information you continue to expose.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I sometimes wonder if Sundance and Q are buddies.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Strictly a process question:
How does this particular system work when a defendant pleads guilty?
If they informed Flynn (or any defendant) of the case/evidence against him and he knows it was false i.e. ‘I never said that’ wouldn’t it be SOP to defend yourself?
I understand he might have pled guilty to get out of the way of the bigger picture of what was going on but he did plead guilty.
Thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would be tough to defend yourself if you didn’t have access to the exculpatory evidence. The hearings created access to this after Flynn pleaded guilty. So, now his lawyers are trying to unwind his guilty plea in such a way that it results in a dismissal of the charges because most of the prosecutor’s evidence is no longer admissible.
How do you fight the FBI, and DOJ, when they are a corrupt and willing to create false evidence, or withhold exculpatory evidence? Remember we are talking about a department that was ordered by a a federal judge to make their staff attorneys take ethics classes because he got tired of them lying to him, or withholding pertinent information about the case.
You will lose every time and all your legal bills will be enormous. At the time, the Clive Bundy scenario didn’t look promising, and Flynn didn’t have the financial resources to fight a foe with unlimited resources. They were probably threatening his son with legal jeopardy also, so he took the best option available.
We do not have a constitutional republic if the lawlessness and abuses by government agencies, including the IRS, EPA, and others, are allowed to continue Those responsible for past crimes must be punished. We need examples made of these criminals.
Never again!
MAGA!
Strongly agree! Examples required, lest it happen again (especially after PDJT’s terms in office).
Flynn probably did “mislead” the investigators because he was caught off guard when they dropped in to chat. They already knew he’d spoken with the Russian. Whether he stated something falsely is not the question. The problem is HOW they knew he’s spoken with the Russian – i.e. via an unlawfully or at least, wrongfully, obtained FISA warrant on Page. At the time he pled, Flynn had no idea how they’d obtained their evidence against him.
Maybe this is true, but everyone with any knowledge who was spoken on the issue has said Flynn knew from his experience that his call with Kisylak had been recorded.
And he certainly knew when he pleaded guilty.
This ^^^ is the conundrum.
If people were allowed to say “I lied under oath when I pleaded guilty because [whatever]” then no plea would ever put an end to litigation. This is true DESPITE the fact that lying under oath to plead guilty in order to avoid more onerous or dire consequences is fully understood and recognized to happen frequently.
The system HAS a way to avoid this from happening (nolo contendere) but the system (for many good reasons) also necessarily does not want to be filled with people who plead guilty without admitting guilt.
This also raises the issue which most people simply do not want to address: the disparity between the resources of the government and the resources of an individual. Even wealthy people can be depleted by the government and ground into submission (see Conrad Black).
Guilty pleas are 90% of criminal convictions, and people do not want to address the issue of individuals being grounded into submission, or address the perfectly legal techniques of refining how an individual is ground into submission.
(OT somewhat: when folks occasionally wonder what happened to the 4th Amendment and other Constitutional rights, they do not consider how those questions are hidden behind the plea process, nor do they consider the effect this has had over the years on law enforcement’s motivations and integrity with respect to the Constitution, given the foreknowledge that the chance of violations coming to light is minuscule).
It is simply impossible to believe that Flynn could have been mistaken when he said under oath that he did what the accusatory instrument said he did. And if he lied with his guilty plea he committed perjury.
Any evidence which exculpates him of the original charge inculpates him of a more serious charge.
Now, Flynn may very well have committed perjury – – falsely swore he was guilty – – for the same reasons millions of people falsely swear when they plead guilty, because he could not afford to go on, or his lawyers told him he would be ground down into submission, or he was told his son would not be charged.
And prosecutors probably had zero interest in whether Flynn was actually guilty, because Flynn was going to SAY he was actually guilty whether he was or not, and afterwards Flynn simply LEGALLY had no recourse to say he was lying and was actually innocent but lied because he was being “extorted” so to speak.
And (again OT) nobody wants to discuss the “extortionate” aspect of some guilty pleas which legally has resulted in a system of form over substance (and understandably so).
It is not an easy question but it is one which should be addressed and carefully assessed.
Pleading guilty is not a statement of fact. It’s a plea. An acceptance of a deal or your “position” vis a vis charges in an indictment. You plead innocent before you prove it.
Pleas and the facts are two mutually exclusive things. And then the results of trials are often quite divergent from the facts and truth, also.
Utterly wrong.
A plea is not a legal position. When you plead guilty you are admitting to all the underlying facts which necessarily support every element of the crime.
And it is precisely because a person admits to factual guilt that their plea carries almost categorical effect (almost) in any future proceedings whatever they may be.
Folks do not understand that a guilty plea is not a game.
Courts have actually addressed the question whether guilty pleas should be allowed at all, the main sticking point being that society has an interest in convicting people who are actually factually guilty.
Pleas and facts are 100% intertwined.
Judge Sullivan is a strong advocate of the Brady Rule. He has been beating this drum for a long time.
So, the FISA court was bent too. Something about leftists that reeks lack of integrity, reeks of ends justifying the dirty means.
LikeLiked by 3 people
About Judge Contreras, I’ve wondered before how in the world he got the FISA appointment when his principal experience was in the civil division. SD has found the explanation.
I realize that it’s the Chief Justice who ultimately makes the appointments, but there have been rumors that he himself was illegally surveilled.
One would imagine that everything Contreras does on the FISA court will be more closely monitored. Thankfully the appointments are for a limited term.
In a word SWAMP
Bulldog, you got me thinking; were the FBI able to funnel fisa warrants to the judges on the fisa courts they knew were sympathetic, amenable to their cause?
One of the ways that our Justice system was first stymied and then (later) controlled was through the DC court. THAT jurisdiction is extremely important. What better way is there to control DC than to control legal outcomes in the courtrooms with Jurisdiction?
IMO, one of the most critical steps in the “Draining of the Swamp” is a purge of the political ideologues who infest those courtrooms.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I guess it is safe to say that Bobby M. withheld exculpatory evidence from Flynn.
My, what a naughty boy!
Andrew Weinsteinn is famous for withholding exculpatory evidence from defendants.
Mueller is a dirty cop. Long history. Check his career and the big cases.
Check the judge’s bank account, the offshore one, which I’m sure he has. All these degenerates care about is money, and as long as their flying with their fellow buzzards they feel quite safe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
If nothing else, the Clintonistas and ObamaBots are long term thinkers and planners; they know the illegality they are practicing and think ahead with a 360-deg view. Meaning, they plan and place assets in place should they be needed.
As an example, I would draw you attention to the scene in the Godfather movie when Sonny is killed and the Godfather instructs the undertaker what to do, explaining that he now needs to call in the favor of years prior.
Consider how many corrupt pols Bubba/PIAPS + DuhWon placed (example, Comey) … #DrainTheSwamp!
It would be interesting to know which judge refused to approve the first FISA application, which are almost never refused, and the judge who approved the second application. My hunch is they are 2 different judges, as lefties always go judge shopping when they can’t get their way. We are 99% certain Contrares approved the FISA warrant. His past associations are eye popping. Great article SD.
It’s too soon to see whether Contrares was part of the scheme, or was just a victim of DOJ malfeasance.
I am beginning to think we need serious judicial reform. The current process of appointment only works if the people appointed have a moral compass. The impeachment process is too political to be an effective way of removing corrupt judges when those who must vote to impeach are also corrupt, or they find it to their political benefit to tolerate a activist-corrupt judge.
The people should be able to impeach judges by vote. This may only happen every 2 years, but it is better than have life long appointments of activist-corrupt judges.
Yes, I consider judicial activism a form of corruption.
MAGA!
Can you imagine if the Hildabeast had gotten elected this would have gone on for years. Many of us knew something was stinking in Washington. Thank God for Trump.
LikeLiked by 9 people
amen, amen. nobody else could have stood up to all that has happened.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Imagine if this were a Jeb or Romney that was elected. Then this was done to one of them. They would have folded before they were sworn in. We would be in the mist od a constitutional crisis not knowing who would be our president.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If Jeb or Romney had won, there would have been no big problem — just maybe some sour grapes. They’re on the same side as Hillary.
Praise God that we were sparred that wrath. Not only would these swamp creatures gotten away with this treason, they would be rewarded and emboldened to do even worse. Its amazing how close we were to ceasing to be a republic…
I’m optimistic about Trump surviving this. That said, no matter what happens to him, he saved our country once already by defeating the evil Hillary in 2016.
TGFTrump!! should be the 2020 Election slogan
I believe they really thought that Trump would have been so upset by all these investigations, and that the Republicans would be pressuring him to resign, they really thought Trump would fold like any other R. MAGA
My very rudimentary understanding would be that since defense agreed, it is because of investigations elsewhere. The sentencing is already delayed which probably means exoneration. I would think the dark force side has more things to worry about than the good side. This may be similar verbiage to the comment in the demo memo of not release due to ongoing law enforcement interests (or words to that effect).
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. If evidence was falsified, then releasing the evidence to the public would hinder the criminal charges that may be brought against those who falsified the evidence. Nothing to do with Flynn, which is why Flynn’s team also agreed to the sealing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, then where does that leave us with Mueller?
Some are floating that mueller is a white hat this was an elaborate trap for the secret society or cabal with Flynn as bait. What doesn’t make sense to me in that senario, mueller’s ruthless and remorseless history of destroying innocent people in order to get a conviction. Mueller’s involvement in uranium one. Mueller’s connections to comey. The choice of attack dogs that he put on his sc team.
I can see Flynn taking the deal in order not to be ruined financially. His son’s out rage and recent comments lead me to believe that if Flynn was the target of mueller not the bait. If Flynn was the bait I don’t think we would have heard anything from the son. His son is under the impression that his father is the target of mueller. If Flynn was the bait wouldn’t he have said to his son after the first comments, thank you for your love and support but please don’t openly comment on this. It doesn’t help.
So, is mueller the last weapon of the deep state fighting to the end? Will he claim he was just doing his job based on available information?
LikeLike
Mueller may try to claim that he was just doing his job, but withholding exculpatory evidence is not part of that. His excuse wouldn’t fly.
These people are fascinating. They have position, wealth and in Mueller’s case past middle age. And yet they will sacrifice all for this seditious calling. Very sad.
The idea that this was all an elaborate trap does seem a little far-fetched however Sundance does point out something in this article that really does support the theory. I hadn’t thought about it before but it’s true that all of the information that has started the change in perception of everything began to come out after Flynn’s guilty plea. Whether it was by design or accident it certainly seems as though the Mueller investigation and specifically the Flynn aspect of it triggered the sequence of revelations that has changed our understanding of events to a great degree.
Thomas Victor proposes that Flynn was on a “suicide” mission in which his guilty plea revealed key information about the FISA warrant which is certainly plausible. It is also possible that Mueller, having been a witness first hand to it, has grown weary of the prosecutorial misbehavior that seemingly ran rampant through the Obama DOJ. I find that one harder to believe given his deep involvement in so much of it but it is possible that he was a reluctant participant in the past who faced pressure both from leadership above him as well as from his underlings to constantly push the envelope of what was acceptable behavior. Perhaps having witnessed it and having his name tied to it he came to the realization that it was wrong and it is time to put an end to it.
It has always seemed a little odd that Mueller hired the most blatantly partisan people to run his investigation. It leaves only two options for his intent really. Either he is dead set on finding a way to inflict as much damage as possible on the Trump administration or he is creating a collection of known bad actors and giving them the freedom to expose their behavior in a controlled environment. In either case it appears the results are the same. The IG has been watching and bad behavior is being exposed. There is no doubt at the very least the stark contrast between the conduct of the investigators and prosecutors in the Mueller investigation versus the Clinton investigation will be included in the IG report.
I suspect in the end that we will never really know if it was a plan or not. If Mueller really is throwing his own team under the bus he will take steps to muddy the waters and hide it and as Thomas Victor says there is no way Flynn will ever admit he was acting intentionally. Perhaps there is even someone else behind the scenes who is placing people in these positions based on how they know they will respond. I think we saw a version of that previously in that the Clinton server investigation was intentionally delayed until “their guy” Stzrok could be put on the case. It’s fun to speculate though!
This always makes me wonder exactly what the conversation was between POTUS and Mueller the day before he was announced Special Counsel.
You left out Dr Steven Hatfield. Mewler chased him relentlessly for years in the Anthrax case. Only problem is Hatfield didn’t do it, and it was pretty clear Hatfield had no access to Anthrax.
Mewler destroyed Hatfield – but we (taxpayers) had to pay Hatfield over 5 million dollars as a settlement
“Please dont openly comment on this” and who are you to ask such a thing. All ideas and opinions should be welcome here.
Margaret is suggesting a hypothetical conversation between Flynn and his son. Best to read the post again.
I’m just so fed up with this witch hunt against Gen. Flynn. This traitor Mueller wants now the exculpatory evidence to be sealed? I don’t recall him sealing anything against general Flynn. These bastards happily leaked sensitive stuff to destroy the general’s career, reputation and financial well being. I want to see this bastard, I’m reffering to Mueller, pay for ruining Gen. Flynn and pay for his decades of being dishonest, corrupt and simply a jerk. I want to see him in prison, that’s where he belongs. Aaargh I’m already wound up and it’s barely morning. I hope Gen. Flynn turns around and sues him and his cohorts personally, so all go broke. I don’t want taxpayers money wasted but in this case, I wouldn’t mind getting Gen
Flynn back everything he lost.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“I’m just so fed up with this witch hunt against Gen. Flynn. This traitor Mueller wants now the exculpatory evidence to be sealed? ”
Gen. Flynn is hanging tough! P45 is now explaining to Mike and all others how this is an expected play by the corrupt Obummer DOJ\FBI!. Even C. Wray will not allow any get out of jail free cards, even from corrupt Gen. Kelly! All is proceeding as planned! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
His sister, Barbara Flynn Redgate has set up a legal fund for General Flynn. You might consider, as I did, making a donation to help. https://mikeflynndefensefund.org/
It is disgusting what they’ve done to his life.
Exactly! Same people that raided Manafort’s house with a SWAT team with his family there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Makes you wonder what would happen to you.
Seem to remember reading that all the Mueller gang got insured against being sued before this got underway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
Secret court my a$$. Why is this even in existence?
LikeLiked by 3 people
In fairness, consider where Flynn sat in the midst of things. Nearly everything he did, including the names of people he talked to, could be classified separately by DoD. The important bit is that this is happening instead of some fabricated sentencing hearing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have never believed that Flynn did anything wrong. How, why and by whom he was targeted should eventually come out. Because the deep state will play everything Trump does as some kind of crime against humanity, what Trump, Flynn, and the defense needs is time. They seem to have bought it in a very useful and clever way. Again..timing is everything.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If Mueller was such an upstanding kind of guy, why did he have any such documents (“..any information which is favorable to the defendant but which the government believes is not material,..”) in his possession?
Isn’t anything favorable to the defense required to be turned over to the defense?
That’s a rule called the Brady rule from a Supreme Court decision. The problem is that such rules only work retroactively – if you appeal your conviction and then find out information was withheld, it is grounds for a new trial including the new information. Judge Sullivan always, as a matter of practice, puts the Brady rule into a court order so it works prospectively – if the government withholds exculpatory information, it is violating a court order.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, I read about that a few days ago.
Actually Judge Suillivan has been instructing the DOJ to have Brady Rule training. I guess Mueller was asleep when he was director at the FBI and did not to hear of this or chose to ignore it.
Comey said Flynns’ FBI interviewers reported that he did not lie and did nothing wrong. Complaints against Mc Cabe included concerns that he had “influenced” agents to change their 302s, i.e notes of witness/subject interviews. Yates went after the Logan act…so if Flynn is now accused of lying, when according to the FBI Director he didn’t lie, did something change in the record to facilitate the charge?
LikeLiked by 5 people
“. . . well in advance of Flynn’s sentencing [if it occurs at all].”
MAGA!!
Squirm they will.
Dangle they will.
Truth Justice and the American Way…
Faster than a speeding bullet it will!
Ha…and MAGA!
Posted before.
Mary McCord is married to Sheldon Snook, who also worked for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. In fact, it was McCord who got her husband his job as administrative assistant and court liaison to the public and news media by recommending him to Judge Hogan. Snook also served as spokesman for the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. He currently works in a similar capacity for the U.S. Supreme Court.
He is now special assistant to the counselor for the chief justice of the U.S. Supreme.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Talk about devious “mole placement”, this is just too coincidental, IMO. Unless my tin foil hat needs replacing…
LikeLiked by 3 people
And what a name – Sheldon Snook!
When all the smoke clears. Behind everything will be the evil hand of Holder and Obama.
LikeLiked by 6 people
and Jarrett and Ayers and Soros and….
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m more interested in their puppet masters, not the puppets.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When is the critical mass point?
My guess is pretty darn soon!
The damage was done on August 28, 2008, when the DNC twice nominated (one Constitutional document and one unConstitutional document) an undocumented alien to be their nominee for the 2008 general election.
There’s “no doubt in my military mind” that HUSSEIN Obama was an unConstitutional and a putative POtuS. All of the yellow-backs in Congress that allowed his usurpation of the Executive Office, effectively allowed themselves to be blackmailed by a putative ‘black’ male.
Now that the offending token minority, first ‘black’, and diversity demon is no longer in charge, it appears to me that Bob Goodlatte, Chuck Grassley, Devin Nunes, and the likes are free of their self-imposed cowardly shackles and are regaining their intestinal fortitude to report what they should have reported prior to the 2008 general election – Obama is not a natural born U.S. citizen.
Democrats operated during the eight-year illegal regime of Obama without a moral rudder and the rule of law; republicans sat on their hands.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, learned in 8th grade civics the definition of a NBC, where both parents must be citizens of US at time of child’s birth. It was for fidelity and loyalty. Our Founders knew… Pelosi left out a very important phrase in the DNC letter confirning His eligibility.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
is Mueller going to submit EVERYTHING he has that incriminates himself or Obama or Hillary or McCabe etc.? ALL documents, related to the case as well as totally irrelevant ones?
is Mueller using this as a last ditch effort to gag Flynn because of how much Flynn knows about the crimes they all committed together?
Via Doug Ross:
What Democrats’ bleatings about “national security” are really hiding
By Daniel Greenfield
“Before the Nunes memo was released, Democrats, the media and its intelligence sources insisted that it would undermine national security, reveal tradecraft secrets and even get agents killed.
Senator Cory Booker warned that it might be treasonously “endangering fellow Americans in the intelligence community.” It was, but not in the way that he meant. The memo didn’t have anything resembling classified information it.”
The rest here:
http://directorblue.blogspot.com/2018/02/what-democrats-claims-of-national.html#more
That’s the whole game. Anytime evidence is found showing corruption or wrong doing they play the “too sensitive to reveal” game. We found out along time ago this avenue for cover.
As for Flynn. He is the person behind Jeff Sessions secret Leak Team. This whole thing is a counter espionage op. Mueller knows this.
Just a thought…based on the information posted above about some unnamed 3rd Party trying to provide information to the Court to help Flynn (but the Court refused to accept it)…is it possible that the Judge made this demand of Mueller to provide the exculpatory information a backdoor way of getting the exact same info that the 3rd Party was trying to provide? I understand why the Court refused those motions…procedural reasons, etc…but I’m sure the Judge was aware of what the information was so hit Mueller with the demand. Just a thought…
1. It’s annoying (but not surprising) that Mueller had extra info to turn over. I.e. he DID NOT comply with discovery requirements initially. Unfortunately, there has been a pattern of such actions by big name DOJ prosecutors.
2. Some of the actions so far are consistent with Flynn cooperating with Mueller. The plea deal. Agreeing to this secrecy. Agreement on delayed sentencing. Letting all of his lawyers other than one who specializes in plea deals go. I just would not get your hopes up we will get some rabbit out of the hat. Lots of info so far consistent with Mueller turning Flynn. (A few go the other way: judge recusal and his son’s tweets. So we have to see what happens.)
The Russia thing is a hoax, and if you really believe otherwise you haven’t been paying much attention to the articles on this site!
Agree.. it’s 50/50 at this point. Mueller is bad news, who knows what he has over Flynn’s head… probably his son.
Looks as if Mueller and his merry band are the ones who need to be investigated!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t necessarily agree all of this Flynn news is good for us. I need to see more. Mueller is a Deep State hack.. I don’t trust this guy. He’s dirty.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It looks to me as though the withheld evidence has been introduced to the defense but the order sealing this evidence is being prevented from being seen by any other parties or investigations that may be ongoing or related.
All I can see in my mind’s eye is the bunch of them shining a light bulb in Flynn’s face to extract a “confession”.
As I recall, Mike Pence dreadfully snubbed Flynn during at period; I wonder if he has or will apologize.
The DOJ/FBI has FOIA problems that revolve around President Trump. In The James Madison Project vs. DOJ the appellate court ruling
“Finding that material factual questions remain as to the
adequacy of the FBI’s search, we reverse and remand to the
district court for further proceedings consistent with this
opinion.”
So ordered.
Back to Judge Amy Berman Jackson
Judge responds to Justice Department over Nunes memo
DOJ records sought through FOI requests
By KATELYN POLANTZ, CNN
https://www.ksat.com/news/politics/judge-responds-to-justice-department-over-nunes-memo
The DOJ was supposed to provide an answer by 2/14/2018….
Also, another lawsuit will also address muh Russia:
Second FOIA lawsuit targets details on election interference
BY KATIE BO WILLIAMS – 12/30/16 04:20 PM EST
http://thehill.com/policy/national-security/312266-second-foia-lawsuit-targets-details-on-election-interference
The information Mueller wants kept private may now be part of an investigation into folks other than Flynn. Suppose there has been a prosecutor assigned to investigate Comey and some of the Flynn documents are being used in that investigation, but the prosecutor does not want them public yet.
Judges.
Wouldn’t it be a shame if Mueller was caught deliberately withholding information required by Judge Sullivan’s order? As in, Sullivan already has received important information via ex parte filings, and he’ll know if Mueller withholds it.
Here’s what is shaping up (in my dream version): Sullivan receives “exculpatory data” from Mueller’s minions. It either includes statements from the FBI agents who interviewed Flynn saying that they do not think Flynn lied, or Sullivan has the statements from ex parte sources. Judge reopens case. Flynn says he had not been shown those docs when he agreed to the plea deal, and signed it only because it was destroying his life and family. Judge vacates the conviction as a gross miscarriage of justice. Judge sanctions Mueller’s minions (notice how Mueller’s keeping his own name off the paperwork).
I read this morning and it seems to fit. Psalms 35:4-8
4 Let them be confounded and put to shame that seek after my soul: let them be turned back and brought to confusion that devise my hurt.
5 Let them be as chaff before the wind: and let the angel of the Lord chase them.
6 Let their way be dark and slippery: and let the angel of the Lord persecute them.
7 For without cause have they hid for me their net in a pit, which without cause they have digged for my soul.
8 Let destruction come upon him at unawares; and let his net that he hath hid catch himself: into that very destruction let him fall.
I know all this will come out favorable to POTUS and his team. Patience is hard, but again, it will work out in God’s time frame. I also thank Sundance for all the information he gives us. If I don’t read it here, I do assume it is a lie.
In our spiritual warfare, those inspiring words are mighty powerful weapons, and they can be applied to our own inner demons, doubts, discouragement and fears, as well as to external circumstances and enemies.
As I take this, Mueller has found out there is a grand jury investigation going on and he had to ask the judge to seal all evidence he has.
Mueller is now in legal limbo. He might have legal problems of his own now.
Judge Sullivan is gonna toss out Mueller’s little feather in his hat, of General Flynn guilty plea of lying to FBI.
Could be a couple of prosecutors working for Mueller also get caught up in legal whirlwind that is about to unfold.
There’s something here which I haven’t seen mentioned anywhere else that no one seems to be talking about and that’s this: the constant witch-hunt surrounding the Trump White House has the intended effect of making it impossible for Trump to get people to join his administration, making it less likely Trump will succeed. This is all out War and it’s important that you recognize it as such. These people do not want you to rule yourselves. They’re willing to do whatever is necessary to make sure they stay in charge. There is no law there is no justice there is no fairness there is only Power.
Liberty advocates have a power of their own which they have chosen to not yet utilize.
I also do not see anywhere discussed the federal courts 95 + percent conviction rate. When the feds decide to come after you you are already guilty whether you are or not. Want to know why Flynn pled guilty? Knowing this is no doubt why. Is this an admission or acknowledgement that there is no justice in the federal court system?
All of us have recently seen federal judges display obvious political bias. So much for Blind Lady Justice.
For many of us these recent Revelations about FBI and Court conduct are merely public confirmation of something we’ve known all along. And if the man on the street knows for a fact that the federal court system cannot be trusted what is he to do?
This is the only question that matters: WHAT IS HE TO DO?
Wondering exactly who the ‘private individual’ was who contacted the court on December 13, 2017 as outlined in the court documents not filed in Falco’s discussion…
” On December 12th, 2017, Judge Sullivan gave out a rather unusual set of instructions to Robert Mueller. The instructions included Sullivan telling Mueller to turn over to the Flynn defense anything that could be considered exculpatory:
[…] if the government has identified any information which is favorable to the defendant but which the government believes is not material, the government shall submit the material to the Court for in camera review. (link)”
This is not Judge Sullivan’s first experience with these people. I believe he was the appellate judge who discovered how WEISMANN et al had railroaded Senator Ted Stevens in 2008. Even the NY Times couldn’t make a chocolate brownie over the stinking pile of manure the DOJ pulled on Stevens.
Don’t the usual rules of discovery require that all material, even if exculpatory, be turned over to the defense by the prosecution? IANAL.
Google Operation Greylord, the largest undercover corruption bust in American history. It was an investigation of corruption in the courts in Chicago, conducted by the Chicago field office of the FBI in the 1980’s and prosecuted in FEDERAL court there in the 1980’s and 1990’s. 93 people were indicted, including 17 judges, 48 lawyers, and assorted cops, deputy sheriffs, and court personnel.
Now, Priestap began his FBI career as an FBI Special Agent in the Chicago field office in 1998. I’m sure, only a few years after the last Greylord prosecution, the Chicago agents were still talking about it internally. Hell, everyone was. It was HUGE in Chicago. And as a rookie SA in Chicago that would have helped form his outlook, his approach. So when Priestap got to DC, he might have smelled something, and he might have recognized the odor.
