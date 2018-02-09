Chairman Nunes Asks FISA Court For Transcripts…

Mid-January House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte sent a letter to FISA Court presiding judge Rosemary Collyer requesting all the documents presented by the DOJ in their application for a “Title-1” FISA surveillance warrant over Carter Page.  The House Judiciary Committee holds primary statutory oversight over the Justice Department and the FISA Court.

The DOJ has the Carter Page surveillance application (the DOJ also has the authority to declassify the FISA appliction).  However, other than Chairman Goodlatte, the DOJ would only permit one person from each side of the House Intel Committee (HPSCI)  to review the application. Trey Gowdy and Adam Schiff were those two reviewers.

[*NOTE: We cannot confirm but strongly suspect – due to DOJ conduct and ongoing DOJ motives, Goodlatte wants to rule-out the possibility of two versions: an original application to the FISC, and an application the DOJ may have modified for congressional review. Hence, Goodlatte wants to see the application in the hands of the court.]

While Chairman Goodlatte is focused on the application, HPSCI Chairman Nunes is requesting the FISA Court transcript from the DOJ/FBI application hearing.  Nunes is seeking to understand how the “Title-1” application was presented to the court.

WASHINGTON – House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is seeking transcripts from a top secret national security court regarding the FBI and Justice Department’s application for a surveillance warrant for a Trump campaign aide, according to a congressional letter obtained by Fox News.

Writing to Rosemary M. Collyer, the presiding judge at the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, Nunes asked for transcripts of “any relevant FISC hearings associated with the initial FISA application or subsequent renewals related to electronic surveillance of Carter Page.”

[…] Transcripts from the application hearings could speak to a central issue in the debate: to what extent the FBI and DOJ relied on the dossier.  (read more)

