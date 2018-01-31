Robert Mueller Requests Postponement of General Mike Flynn Sentencing…

Against a newly discovered likelihood the Robert Mueller investigation began under false pretenses; and against the backdrop that FBI surveillance and wiretaps were obtained through materially (intentionally) false representations to the FISA court; and against the backdrop the original FISA judge ‘was summarily recused’ from the case; and against increasing evidence that Mike Flynn was set up by a terminally animus, and politically-motivated investigative rogue unit, operating within the FBI; and against surfacing evidence that FBI investigators manipulated (lied on) their FD-302 interrogation documents;…
…Special Counsel Robert Mueller now asks for postponement of sentencing:
Just realized he signs his name Dirty Cop, III. For some reason that makes me hate him even more.
Brandon Van Grack actually signed the paper.
Isn’t this one step before a request that the case be dismissed? If it’s just one side, they often request for more time to prepare. But if it’s requested by both sides, Mueller may be at end of his rope and is preparing to request for the dismission after they settle to something together.
Releasing the memo, will pull the plug on draining the swamp. Flynn was set up and now will be cleared, I hope. DC in FULL PANIC MODE
Flynn wasn’t set up…he/Rogers/Trump/Mattis set THEM up.
Wow!!! Wish I had the toilet-paper concession on Capitol Hill as the FBI, CIA, DOJ and complicit Democrats scramble to cover their a–es…..
Come on, tell it like it is. Conspirators, both Deep State AND on the hill, are sh!tting their pants right now.
Yep….. DJT has a huge s—hole in DC to drain and cleanse…..
You take the toilet paper concession, I have dibs on the alcohol concession. Afterwards we can throw a huge party for all the treepers with our profits!
Get the valium concession while you’re at it.
I Love president Trump and his administration
I love Sundance for all his hard work. The Gatekeeper to all the TREEPERS
Winning!!! Patience Treepers. Justice will be served. Pray for justice.
For the first time in 20 years , I just watched CBS Evening News.
No word of any of this.
What I learned is the FBI strongly disagrees with releasing the memo the republicans want to release because they need to distract from the “Russian probe”
How are we ever going to get around this crapload in front of our tracks? It all seems so impossible – they keep repeating lies – no basis in fact, not a bit.
Told ya.
Well, well, well.
Now that the IG is able to retrieve the 5 missing months of texts between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, you better bet your bottom dollar that the two love birds were texting back and forth leading up to the interview on January 24th and afterwards. Strzok was telling his lover how he was able to take down Mike Flynn.
He was trying to get Lisa to run over for a rondevu with her hero that took down the General. That is the reason Mueller decided to pull the plug. Reality is about to hit all these POS right across the face!
Not to mention other dirty people each of these two texted and emailed.
I bet the “affair” b/w Strzok and Page is a charade to cover their malfeasance. They’re both homos
⭐️⭐️⭐️
This is so deliciously juicy!!!! The walls are caving in. They’re (bad cops at FBI) doing all they can to stop the release of memo and supporting citation of sources containing (at least) enough evidence to indict people. Running around like crazies making appeals and concern about veracity and all the rest. All the while Muller knew. He knew. And now on the verge of being exposed as a traitor and more, he freely asks the sentencing be postponed!!! How telling!
Honestly, I am not tired of WINNING AT ALL!
Can we bring Comey back just long enough to announce “….no reasonable prosecutor ……..would prosecute a NOTHING case!” ???
haha…also there is no precedent for prosecuting such a case..another classic line
All McCabe did was tell Fylnn some agents were going to come over from the FBI, and implied that they were going to talk to Fylnn and the transition and interaction with FBI.
Then that d bag Strzok should up and set a Logon trap for a decorated General of the USA, is that so bad?
Hopefully there are thousands of General Flynn’s former charges lining up to have a crack at Strzok
Reply to Paul Tibbets – Remember also that McCabe probably set up President Trumps first Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.
Pretty soon it will be Mueller being interviewed under oath.
Interesting. There will be no 1st world country on earth that doesn’t have mandatory audio and mostly also video recording of interviews at their FBI equivalent policing level.
All of W Europe, UK, Canada, Australia, NZ, Japan record.
Not recording certainly gives the FBI a lot of errr….”flexibility”.
The Australians have a term for police notes of an interview in the olden days before recording was compulsory….”verballing”.
Hillary wasn’t recorded either.
I sure wish I owned a sewer cleaning business (or stock in one) in the DC area that specializes in brick removal, just sayin’🤣
Sundance, I like how you wrote this, but these are all criminal acts:
1. the Robert Mueller investigation began under false pretenses
2. FBI surveillance and wiretaps were obtained through materially and intentionally false representations to the FISA court
3, Mike Flynn was set up by a terminally animus, and politically-motivated investigative rogue unit, operating within the FBI
4. FBI investigators manipulated (lied on) their FD-302 interrogation documents
Boy oh boy…this whole witch hunt is getting VERY interesting!
Wow! Now that’s a big deal, perhaps Mueller does have some integrity?
Nope. Can’t prosecute since he’s been caught knowing the evidence was obtained illegally.
Sun,
Have you yet reviewed/confirmed the tweet by Bill Kristol that he made 13 minutes before the train crash today… about the train crash? Kristol sits on the advisory board of the GMFUS which is the same group that created the conspiracy/narrative about everyone being “Russian bots” on social media. On top of that there are rumors from a very reliable source he is named in the soon to be released memo. Please look into this.
Former FBI Assistant Director Says Anti-Trump ‘Cabal’ Is Evident
To James Kallstrom, evidence seems clear Obama administration abused its power through law enforcement agency
https://www.lifezette.com/polizette/former-fbi-assistant-director-says-anti-trump-cabal-more-evident/
The plea agreement stipulated that Flynn was required to assist the prosecution in its investigation, with the express statement that his sentence would depend on the prosecution’s assessment of his cooperation. So, some substantial time period for that assistance has always been expected. I believe a deadline for joint status report was set by Judge Contreras, or more likely by the judge who replaced him, and this just moves the date for the next report or request for more time out to May 1. I wouldn’t read too much into it – routine court calendar management. As long as Flynn can be of help to the prosecution, his sentencing is likely to be postponed.
I wouldn’t discount the possibility that Flynn’s plea was potentially an IG sting operation to build evidence against Strzok, Contreras, and others, for abuse of authority, failure to disclose conflicts of interest, or other exculpatory information to defendant, i.e., all of Strzok’s misconduct. I see the prosecutors signing this deal haven’t changed from the plea agreement, so they presumably were not targets of such a sting. Or maybe they were part of the sting, such as asking Strzok, or requesting him to sign a form under penalty of perjury that were no such exculpatory materials other than as identified in the form that had to be turned over to the defense.
