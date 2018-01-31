Robert Mueller Requests Postponement of General Mike Flynn Sentencing…

Against a newly discovered likelihood the Robert Mueller investigation began under false pretenses; and against the backdrop that FBI surveillance and wiretaps were obtained through materially (intentionally) false representations to the FISA court; and against the backdrop the original FISA judge ‘was summarily recused’ from the case; and against increasing evidence that Mike Flynn was set up by a terminally animus, and politically-motivated investigative rogue unit, operating within the FBI; and against surfacing evidence that FBI investigators manipulated (lied on) their FD-302 interrogation documents;…

…Special Counsel Robert Mueller now asks for postponement of sentencing:

(pdf link)

