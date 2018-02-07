Batter Up – Chairman Goodlatte Requests FISA Court Documents From Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer…

[Remember the batting order!] BRILLIANT !!
As the 10-page Democrat declassification request (Schiff memo) is being reviewed by the executive branch, NSC, OLC and FBI/DOJ intelligence community, media are beginning to report on a previously unknown January 16th request made by House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte to the FISA Court that would render the Schiff memo entirely moot. Media just now catching on.
Chairman Goodlatte has written a letter to Presiding FISA Court Judge Rosemary Collyer, requesting the FBI application documents that underwrite the October 21st, 2016, “Title 1” surveillance request against Carter Page. Goodlatte is cutting to the chase and requesting the underlying FISC material directly from the court as provided by the DOJ and FBI.
The Goodlatte request presents a very interesting dynamic because Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer was the FISC Justice who wrote the extensive 99-page opinion (based on the reporting by NSA Director Mike Rogers and the admissions from the Department of Justice) that outlined the intentional abuse and misrepresentations to the FISA Court within the FISA-702 process. [Her Opinion HERE]
Chairman Goodlatte is writing to FISC Judge, Collyer, who is clearly on record with strong admonitions toward the Obama administration for their duplicitous use of the FISA court. In April 2017 Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats declassified the opinion written by Judge Rosemary Collyer. [We have discussed it at length.]
The exact details of Goodlatte’s FISC request are unknown. For reasons you can clearly identify, and unlike all other team communication, Goodlatte didn’t publish this letter publicly. Following Chairman Grassley’s incredible delivery last night, Chairman Goodlatte just gave a copy of his FISC letter to CNN, and they’re writing about it:
CNN – […] The request, a rare demand to the surveillance court, mirrors issues spotlighted in the memo released last week by House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, which alleged that the FBI abused its authority in its request to monitor a member of the Trump campaign.
Goodlatte’s letter, sent last month and provided Tuesday to CNN by his office, asks for any court records related to the application for surveillance of Carter Page, the former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser whose ties to Russian officials have become a flashpoint in the ongoing debate over the special counsel probe into 2016 election meddling.
“I am shocked by media reports that the FBI may have relied upon an unsubstantiated ‘dossier’ which makes ‘salacious and unverified’ claims against President Trump,” Goodlatte wrote in his January 16 letter to Judge Rosemary Collyer.
“As the Presiding Judge of the FISC, you must be similarly concerned that the Executive Branch allegedly used an unverified dossier as evidence showing probable cause that someone connected with the Trump campaign, Carter Page, was an agent of a foreign power,” Goodlatte wrote.
Goodlatte, a Virginia Republican, also wrote that he has “serious questions” about whether any other surveillance requests against Trump campaign officials were made before the court based on allegations in the dossier.
The FISA court’s rules authorize it to share its classified records with members of Congress, but under the government’s separation of powers, the court would not be required to produce any documents.
Goodlatte sent a similar request for documents last Thursday to the heads of the Justice Department and FBI, at the same time as the Nunes memo was being reviewed for a public release by the White House. (read more)
Given that Judge Collyer has been provided clear evidence of multiple misrepresentations to the FISA Court (October 2016); and accepting the U.S. Department of Justice was forced to admit material misrepresentations to the FISA Court; and accepting that Judge Collyer was clearly unappreciative of the abuse of the court…. will she release?
We wait and see.
Oh boy, this is Big Timber….
Goodlatte is at the plate flexing 18″ forearms, measuring up and digging in.
Judge Rosemary Collyer 99-page prior opinion below:
Take me out to the ballgame.
Buy me some peanuts & crackerjacks……………..
This is gonna get real interesting.
LikeLiked by 5 people
42-oz. bat, made out of lignum vitae… gonna launch one, for sure…
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s a Judge in the district of New York that could handle that bat.
LikeLike
A Stanton to back up the Judge. Don’t short the Mets with their Cincy connection. Bruce and Frazier will give a good account of themselves.
Go get em Goodlatte and no 10 run mercy rule either, Bury them.
LikeLike
Use “Hammer’in Hanks” Louisville Slugger 35 inch 33.25 Oz. Ash
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’ll send one a distance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Popcorn for sure.
Also I need a new analogy for those of us not into baseball!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
How’s about:
Obama and his “not a smidgen” is gittin’ his azz kicked up and down Main Street for the last several days, and it GLORIOUSLY shows no sign o’ stoppin!
LikeLiked by 4 people
*Nods* I approve of this analogy!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ok. Here’s an analogy that we deplorables have been around the block a few times with.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oops. Forgot to attach it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
we are on the back nine and we got three birdies in a row
LikeLike
It’s a beautiful day for a ballgame
For a ballgame today
The fans are out to get a ticket or two
From Walla Walla Washington to Kalamazoo
It’s a beautiful day for a homerun
But even a triple’s OK
We’re gonna cheer and boo and raise a hullaballoo
At the ballgame today!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The question is, how fast will Collyer rule. Not that I am in a hurry, but her ruling could remove any controversy over the Sh!tforbrains memo AND speed up the release of fraudulent FISA Applications.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Judge won’t actually rule, but a quick answer would really shake things up as stated above.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonder if she’s related to Bud Collyer, the host of “To Tell The Truth”…
(and “Beat The Clock”, for that matter)…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Never missed a Bud Collyer show!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Collyer is a “Senior Status” judge appointed by GW Bush.
LikeLike
It seems like the groundwork is already done for most of these requests before they advertise the request….I would not be surprised to find out that she has already told him she will be responsive and he may have the docs already. He sked on January 16th so maybe – more than enough time to get these together as they are very popular right now….
LikeLike
Is this going to be the Grand Slam it should be. Or will there somehow be a triple play?
Trying to be patient. Mind is running wild.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And…when does sessions un-recuse himself?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions doesn’t need to un-recuse himself, nor should he. Press Release Number: 17-237, clearly spells out that any action required will be handled.
“Consistent with the succession order for the Department of Justice, Acting Deputy Attorney General and U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Dana Boente shall act as and perform the functions of the Attorney General with respect to any matters from which I have recused myself to the extent they exist.”
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/attorney-general-sessions-statement-recusal
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just asking but doesn’t he have to at some point, Rosenstein isn’t able or really willing to make the case.
LikeLike
Goodlatte might want to drive in Nunes from 3rd.
I hope bases are loaded when Big Mike from OIG comes to the plate.
I hope Goodlatte drives a shot to the gap at short. Shortstop knocks it down can’t get throw to first. Bases loaded.
Big Mike comes to the plate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did Goodlatte time his request so as to get Judge Rosemary or is it divine providence?
LikeLiked by 4 people
She’s the “presiding” FISC judge. The “Chief Justice” of the FISA court per se’…
http://www.fisc.uscourts.gov/current-membership
LikeLiked by 8 people
Contreras’ designation timing is REALLY ironic. IMHO.
LikeLike
This is a well-orchestrated plan. They want to get the FISA abuse story out before the IG drops his report showing obstruction of justice by the DOJ and FBI with regard to Hillary’s e-mails. The only question is when we get to Section 702 and find out it started a long time before the dossier and Carter Page, much earlier in 2016.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Way O/T. Just got back from Kennedy Space Center. My 15yo son and I was there for the SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch! It was AWESOME!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Saw it on the tube….it must have been magnificent in person.
We went to the NASA STS-26 Discovery launch, way back when.
It was the first launch after the Challenger disaster. It was a big deal, at the time. Everybody was sleeping in their cars, to be ready at dawn…..Good times!
Glad you 2 “kids” had fun.
LikeLike
Good for you. I’m envious
LikeLike
this is perhaps the fourth time yove posted this comment.
Maybe you will consider that bragging about your kid’s success doesnt make the world a better place?
God bless you and your son.
LikeLike
Yes…Yes it was. (post this in open thread before we get kicked out) 4 hrs and 39 minutes live stream from a Cherry Red Tesla Roadster with a Starman at the Wheel. (3 HD Cameras) The most incredible space flight history I have ever witnessed The Tesla payload was doing science for future DOD secret missions! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aBr2kKAHN6M
LikeLike
He is swinging for the fences and there is nothing they can do but wait to hear the sound of the ball hitting the bat and watch the ball sail out of the park!
LikeLike
And we are still building momentum for the IG report. That one is going to leave a mark.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ball is in Collyer’s court –
will she do the right thing, will she follow up on her ‘harsh’ words of reprimand?
I say she, too, will attempt to obfuscate. her admonition several months ago was just to put herself on record as being anti-illegal ‘intelligence’ tactics, but when push comes to shove with Goodlatte I’m betting she will try to cover for her fellow ‘intelligence’ cronies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
by the way, I LOVE the fact he sent it direct to CNN – they can’t ignore it!
you just KNOW that CNN would never have reported on this otherwise – brilliant job by Goodlatte pushing this right into the faces of the no-info voters!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Plus the 2017 report implicates intelligence agencies of FISA abuse. This implicates FISC judges(including Collyer?) of FISA abuse. Grassley’s memo makes clear the FBI informed the court they were relying on Steele’s reputation instead of verifying the alleged facts in his dossier. The judge knew.
The warrant and any evidence derived from it’s use should be thrown out screwing Mueller big time. But will that happen? Could Manafort or any of Mueller’s targets legally challenge to that effect forcing the court’s hand?
LikeLike
Leave it to CNN to characterize Carter Page as man “whose ties to Russian officials have become a flashpoint in the ongoing debate over the special counsel probe into 2016 election meddling”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Goodlatte a Big White Hat to send this to CNN, essentially forcing them to cover this. Putting them way, way back on their heels. Mighty Trimvirate of Nunes, Grassley and Goodlatte. Our Congressional Wolverines. Who would have thought this possible??
LikeLiked by 8 people
Triumvirate
LikeLike
It’s a Quadrumvirate – with Senator Ron Johnson’s MOAB Report today.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Senator Ron Johnson is a RINO.
LikeLike
Johnson’s committee has been investigating the Clinton Emails and other crimes for a year. His letter and the Committee’s 502 page report are a big deal!
President Trump will see to it that this work is not in vain….that laws are enforced and people are held accountable.
LikeLike
Plus we have actual republicans that look intelligent and energetic on TV, can actually lay the mess out in a way that normies can understand, are pit bulls when it comes to beating down urine stream media narratives, talk trash about their demorat swamp dwelling counterparts aaaaannndddd aren’t intimidated in the least by the venom spewed at them. They eat it up, spit it out and smile for the camera.
Yes, who would have thought it possible???!!!
LikeLike
Excellent Goodlatte, forcing CNN to “deal with it”, Hee Hee!😎
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe she already responded, and he is just now informing the public about his request. Lets hope she gave him what he needed to find out the whole ugly truth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If he is granted the documents, the next step is to compare thento the dossier and to the testimonies of Simpson and Steele and then against the texts going back and forth between Strzok and Page
LikeLike
My question: when will the Carter Page as FBI informant story really break? It seems VERY evident that he was UCE-1. Are they waiting to prove the FBI lied regarding Steele in their FISA application first?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Carter Page as FBI informant story is already out there. Lots of focus on him recently, including interviews with Laura Ingraham and George Snuffelopagus.
LikeLike
And apparently they never thought to ask a former Naval Intelligence Officer who was cooperating with the FBI to snare Russian spies, if he was actually a US spy.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
After all these years, The Babe is still #3!!!
LikeLike
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Major_League_Baseball_career_home_run_leaders
LikeLike
I got the chill bumps reading this. Whomever masterminded this plan is a genius. It is going to take everything they have to change the MSM bought and paid for narrative.
LikeLiked by 2 people
With all this law breaking performed, we see zero results of the guilty party(s) held responsible or to account. It’s understandable this process takes time, but time waits for no one and will run out soon! Tempus fugit
LikeLike
Did something in the Dem. Memo spark his request…maybe something that will make them wish they could get it back and “proofread” it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, that would be just too hilarious!!
LikeLike
No. It hasn’t been publicly released yet. The dims could still stop it.
LikeLike
Why would he send his letter to CNN?
LikeLike
Good question. My guess? He sent it to them as a personal FU right before CNN’s offices get raided like Newsweek’s did a few weeks ago.
LikeLike
To force CNN to cover this story, thus putting it out to the no-info voters.
Brilliant.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Aha!
LikeLike
Can Goodlatte force CNN to cover a story? Can anyone?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If they don’t, they’ll be the only ones not covering it soon.
They will try to hide it – Tapper won’t talk about it, Cooper and Lemon won’t talk about it, but it will be posted on their website.
So the perusers of CNN who can actually read will see it.
LikeLike
Article about Goodlatte – he’s a hard worker!
https://theroanoker.com/magazine/features/congressman-bob-goodlatte-roanokes-clark-kent/
LikeLike
sundance, is this all a dog and pony show to score political “capital” for use in upcoming elections? or will people really be held accountable? they are spending our tax dollars, but will anyone go to jail? will Hillary go to jail for her criminal activity? the very smart people doubt that anything will be done. is this all just kabuki theater?
LikeLike
We will see if she grants him his request. Hopefully, when all the excrement hit the fan this past week on the FISA courts abuses, she has had a day of reckoning. The question is Goodlatte’s follow-up move if she denies his request?
LikeLike
Oh Geez, this may be harder to spin thant he other ones, eh? Let’s tee up stories by Maggie at the NYT and get Sid to do some ‘wet work’ on the judge or the Chairman. Who’s gonna tell Barry? I’m not doin it. Tell him to take a trip to Cuba.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suspect that PDJT will slow walk (maybe even deny ) the release of Shiffs’ counter memo….If denied…thereby sending it back to committee for an over ride vote ( which they will also slow walk…LOL).
That should give Goodlatte sufficient time to het his answer from the FISA Court & get that out prior to Shiffs’ memo seeing the light of day…LOL
Don’t ya’ll just love it when a plan comes together?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Double teaming! Gregg Jarret just reported on Lou Dobbs that Nunes sent a letter today to the FISA Court presiding Judge asking for all transcripts of all 4 FISA warrant hearings.
LikeLike
The Dems have just entered a one-legged butt kicking contest….Guess who are the one-legged entrants are….?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perjured testimony.
LikeLike
Rod Rosenstein wife Lisa Barsoomian is as we speak trying to figure a way to slow step this demand!!!!
LikeLike
Comey kept notes of his meeting with Trump as you all, I’m sure, remember, because he gave those notes to his “attorney.” At Comey’s open hearing, he testified that the reason Comey didn’t keep notes of his meetings with Obama is because Comey met Obama all of two times, and it was hi-bye-see ya later kind of thing, and it wasn’t worth keeping notes on it.
In the new text messages that came out, Lisa Page writes,
2016-09-09 Lisa Page-Peter Strzok texting event: “about prepping Comey because “potus wants to know everything we’re doing.”
We see what a liar Comey is here, right? But what isn’t so obvious is, Obama knows how many discussions he’s had with Comey and how in depth they went, and Obama instantly knew that Comey was lying, right?
Talk about thick as thieves here…there’s no way that Comey would have had the foresight to pin this issue down with Obama beforehand. Know way he’d know it would be an issue in the future.
Comey “knew” Obama would cover his six on this. He just knew it…..
LikeLike
I wonder if we’ll ever reach the point that it will dawn on the supremely arrogant and hitherto untouchable Obama that he may be in trouble. This would be a new sensation for him. His entire life has been an easy street of open doors and endless hosannas. He has lived for so long within the phalanx of a worshipful media, he must feel totally immunized and invulnerable. This is, in fact, what enabled him to break new ground in audacious corruption. But what about when the totality of evidence hits that famous “tipping point”? We’re not there yet, and really may never be. But if and when we do, that will be a good and necessary moment for this country.
LikeLiked by 3 people
By now, Rep Shifty and the Dems are writing ANOTHER memo to replace the one that was sent to the White House.
Oh boy! I can imagine that Shifty wishes he hadn’t written that memo after all.
LikeLike
I’m guessing that Goodlatte already has the goods from the judge. Too many balls already in-play for this one not to have been rolled previously.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At this point, you’d think the only ones who would still try to obfuscate & hide evidence would be those guilty parties in the thick of it
Yes, there’s still plenty of corrupt officials & those so deeply entrenched in their ideology they’d go along with these criminal actions, but only when they thought it was still well hidden & safe to do so
Any minor player in all of this or radical ideologue would be a fool to risk their careers, livelihoods & freedom in order to help the cornered rats
There’s a mountain of serious shit still left & it’s hitting the fan almost daily now
It’s becoming more apparent by the day, the only choice for those not neck deep in the shit is to cooperate & hope they survive the fallout
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Judge Collyer is on the mound ready to throw the ball to Goodlatte. The label on the ball says Truth for Democrats. Will Collyer serve up a batting practice hanging curve for Goodlatte to crush out of the stadium, or pocket the ball and suspend the game for a few days?
LikeLike
The Times Asks Court to Unseal Documents on Surveillance of Carter Page
https://mobile.nytimes.com/2018/02/05/us/politics/new-york-times-carter-page-documents-request-unseal.html
I’ve been wondering about other warrants on other people mentioned in the Dossier. Now I see Goodlatte is asking too. Love a good latte
LikeLike
Does the court have an obligation to refer violations of FISC statute requirements to the DOJ for possible prosecution?
Should DOJ make their copy available so the court can review without releasing their’s? I see the court saying “you go first”.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
And give the FISC Judge Collyer time to prove that she is complicit.
I mean, give her a chance to do the right thing.
LikeLike
His face in that pic reminds of look my pit bull has when she finds something of interest. And by of interest I mean something she wants to rip to shreds.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
we are on the back nine and we just got three birdies in a row
LikeLike
LikeLike
Question.
Byron York is on with David Asman ( lou Dobbs stand-in) at the moment, discussing an earlier conversation between Hugh Hewitt and Devin Nunes.
If the FISC court is overseen by Roberts, and the FISC dossier case goes to the Supreme Court, how is that adjudicated?
My question is if Roberts is also compromised because he was pressured to seat possible FISC judges who were on a nefarious mission of covering for Obama, then how the Hell is THAT adjudicated?
4/4 opinion? Constitutional crisis?
LikeLike
Roberts will be retired by the time all that happens. However, the next Chief will have to deal with your question.
LikeLike
LikeLike