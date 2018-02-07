Batter Up – Chairman Goodlatte Requests FISA Court Documents From Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer…

Posted on February 7, 2018 by

[Remember the batting order!BRILLIANT !!

As the 10-page Democrat declassification request (Schiff memo) is being reviewed by the executive branch, NSC, OLC and FBI/DOJ intelligence community, media are beginning to report on a previously unknown January 16th request made by House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte to the FISA Court that would render the Schiff memo entirely moot.  Media just now catching on.

Chairman Goodlatte has written a letter to Presiding FISA Court Judge Rosemary Collyer, requesting the FBI application documents that underwrite the October 21st, 2016, “Title 1” surveillance request against Carter Page.  Goodlatte is cutting to the chase and requesting the underlying FISC material directly from the court as provided by the DOJ and FBI.

The Goodlatte request presents a very interesting dynamic because Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer was the FISC Justice who wrote the extensive 99-page opinion (based on the reporting by NSA Director Mike Rogers and the admissions from the Department of Justice) that outlined the intentional abuse and misrepresentations to the FISA Court within the FISA-702 process.  [Her Opinion HERE]

Chairman Goodlatte is writing to FISC Judge, Collyer, who is clearly on record with strong admonitions toward the Obama administration for their duplicitous use of the FISA court. In April 2017 Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats declassified the opinion written by Judge Rosemary Collyer.  [We have discussed it at length.]

The exact details of Goodlatte’s FISC request are unknown.  For reasons you can clearly identify, and unlike all other team communication, Goodlatte didn’t publish this letter publicly.  Following Chairman Grassley’s incredible delivery last night, Chairman Goodlatte just gave a copy of his FISC letter to CNN, and they’re writing about it:

CNN – […] The request, a rare demand to the surveillance court, mirrors issues spotlighted in the memo released last week by House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, which alleged that the FBI abused its authority in its request to monitor a member of the Trump campaign.

Goodlatte’s letter, sent last month and provided Tuesday to CNN by his office, asks for any court records related to the application for surveillance of Carter Page, the former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser whose ties to Russian officials have become a flashpoint in the ongoing debate over the special counsel probe into 2016 election meddling.

“I am shocked by media reports that the FBI may have relied upon an unsubstantiated ‘dossier’ which makes ‘salacious and unverified’ claims against President Trump,” Goodlatte wrote in his January 16 letter to Judge Rosemary Collyer.

“As the Presiding Judge of the FISC, you must be similarly concerned that the Executive Branch allegedly used an unverified dossier as evidence showing probable cause that someone connected with the Trump campaign, Carter Page, was an agent of a foreign power,” Goodlatte wrote.

Goodlatte, a Virginia Republican, also wrote that he has “serious questions” about whether any other surveillance requests against Trump campaign officials were made before the court based on allegations in the dossier.

The FISA court’s rules authorize it to share its classified records with members of Congress, but under the government’s separation of powers, the court would not be required to produce any documents.

Goodlatte sent a similar request for documents last Thursday to the heads of the Justice Department and FBI, at the same time as the Nunes memo was being reviewed for a public release by the White House. (read more)

Given that Judge Collyer has been provided clear evidence of multiple misrepresentations to the FISA Court (October 2016); and accepting the U.S. Department of Justice was forced to admit material misrepresentations to the FISA Court; and accepting that Judge Collyer was clearly unappreciative of the abuse of the court…. will she release?

We wait and see.

Oh boy, this is Big Timber….

Goodlatte is at the plate flexing 18″ forearms, measuring up and digging in.

Judge Rosemary Collyer 99-page prior opinion below:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, FBI, Jeff Sessions, media bias, Notorious Liars, NSA, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

92 Responses to Batter Up – Chairman Goodlatte Requests FISA Court Documents From Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer…

  1. MTeresa says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    Take me out to the ballgame.
    Buy me some peanuts & crackerjacks……………..

    This is gonna get real interesting.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. Ditch Mitch says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    The question is, how fast will Collyer rule. Not that I am in a hurry, but her ruling could remove any controversy over the Sh!tforbrains memo AND speed up the release of fraudulent FISA Applications.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. Redhotsnowman says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    Is this going to be the Grand Slam it should be. Or will there somehow be a triple play?
    Trying to be patient. Mind is running wild.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Redhotsnowman says:
      February 7, 2018 at 7:25 pm

      And…when does sessions un-recuse himself?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Founding Fathers Fan says:
        February 7, 2018 at 7:41 pm

        Sessions doesn’t need to un-recuse himself, nor should he. Press Release Number: 17-237, clearly spells out that any action required will be handled.
        “Consistent with the succession order for the Department of Justice, Acting Deputy Attorney General and U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Dana Boente shall act as and perform the functions of the Attorney General with respect to any matters from which I have recused myself to the extent they exist.”
        https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/attorney-general-sessions-statement-recusal

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Dats Right says:
      February 7, 2018 at 7:31 pm

      Goodlatte might want to drive in Nunes from 3rd.
      I hope bases are loaded when Big Mike from OIG comes to the plate.
      I hope Goodlatte drives a shot to the gap at short. Shortstop knocks it down can’t get throw to first. Bases loaded.
      Big Mike comes to the plate.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. jmclever says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    Did Goodlatte time his request so as to get Judge Rosemary or is it divine providence?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. The240report says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    Way O/T. Just got back from Kennedy Space Center. My 15yo son and I was there for the SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch! It was AWESOME!!!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • JoD says:
      February 7, 2018 at 7:43 pm

      Saw it on the tube….it must have been magnificent in person.
      We went to the NASA STS-26 Discovery launch, way back when.
      It was the first launch after the Challenger disaster. It was a big deal, at the time. Everybody was sleeping in their cars, to be ready at dawn…..Good times!
      Glad you 2 “kids” had fun.

      Like

      Reply
    • Campesino says:
      February 7, 2018 at 7:53 pm

      Good for you. I’m envious

      Like

      Reply
    • davideisenstadt says:
      February 7, 2018 at 8:02 pm

      this is perhaps the fourth time yove posted this comment.
      Maybe you will consider that bragging about your kid’s success doesnt make the world a better place?
      God bless you and your son.

      Like

      Reply
    • colddeadhandsyoudirtyape says:
      February 7, 2018 at 8:06 pm

      Yes…Yes it was. (post this in open thread before we get kicked out) 4 hrs and 39 minutes live stream from a Cherry Red Tesla Roadster with a Starman at the Wheel. (3 HD Cameras) The most incredible space flight history I have ever witnessed The Tesla payload was doing science for future DOD secret missions! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aBr2kKAHN6M

      Like

      Reply
  6. 1footballguru says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    He is swinging for the fences and there is nothing they can do but wait to hear the sound of the ball hitting the bat and watch the ball sail out of the park!

    Like

    Reply
  7. Conundrum says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    And we are still building momentum for the IG report. That one is going to leave a mark.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. lastinillinois says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    Ball is in Collyer’s court –
    will she do the right thing, will she follow up on her ‘harsh’ words of reprimand?

    I say she, too, will attempt to obfuscate. her admonition several months ago was just to put herself on record as being anti-illegal ‘intelligence’ tactics, but when push comes to shove with Goodlatte I’m betting she will try to cover for her fellow ‘intelligence’ cronies.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • lastinillinois says:
      February 7, 2018 at 7:30 pm

      by the way, I LOVE the fact he sent it direct to CNN – they can’t ignore it!

      you just KNOW that CNN would never have reported on this otherwise – brilliant job by Goodlatte pushing this right into the faces of the no-info voters!

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • SmilinJackAbbott says:
      February 7, 2018 at 7:55 pm

      Plus the 2017 report implicates intelligence agencies of FISA abuse. This implicates FISC judges(including Collyer?) of FISA abuse. Grassley’s memo makes clear the FBI informed the court they were relying on Steele’s reputation instead of verifying the alleged facts in his dossier. The judge knew.

      The warrant and any evidence derived from it’s use should be thrown out screwing Mueller big time. But will that happen? Could Manafort or any of Mueller’s targets legally challenge to that effect forcing the court’s hand?

      Like

      Reply
  9. calbear84 says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    Leave it to CNN to characterize Carter Page as man “whose ties to Russian officials have become a flashpoint in the ongoing debate over the special counsel probe into 2016 election meddling”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Peter Rabbit says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    Goodlatte a Big White Hat to send this to CNN, essentially forcing them to cover this. Putting them way, way back on their heels. Mighty Trimvirate of Nunes, Grassley and Goodlatte. Our Congressional Wolverines. Who would have thought this possible??

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Peter Rabbit says:
      February 7, 2018 at 7:33 pm

      Triumvirate

      Like

      Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      February 7, 2018 at 7:39 pm

      It’s a Quadrumvirate – with Senator Ron Johnson’s MOAB Report today.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Founding Fathers Fan says:
        February 7, 2018 at 7:43 pm

        Senator Ron Johnson is a RINO.

        Like

        Reply
        • georgiafl says:
          February 7, 2018 at 7:57 pm

          Johnson’s committee has been investigating the Clinton Emails and other crimes for a year. His letter and the Committee’s 502 page report are a big deal!

          President Trump will see to it that this work is not in vain….that laws are enforced and people are held accountable.

          Like

          Reply
    • BobInFL says:
      February 7, 2018 at 7:54 pm

      Plus we have actual republicans that look intelligent and energetic on TV, can actually lay the mess out in a way that normies can understand, are pit bulls when it comes to beating down urine stream media narratives, talk trash about their demorat swamp dwelling counterparts aaaaannndddd aren’t intimidated in the least by the venom spewed at them. They eat it up, spit it out and smile for the camera.

      Yes, who would have thought it possible???!!!

      Like

      Reply
  11. bflyjesusgrl says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    Excellent Goodlatte, forcing CNN to “deal with it”, Hee Hee!😎

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. LCSmom says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    Maybe she already responded, and he is just now informing the public about his request. Lets hope she gave him what he needed to find out the whole ugly truth.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. jmclever says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    If he is granted the documents, the next step is to compare thento the dossier and to the testimonies of Simpson and Steele and then against the texts going back and forth between Strzok and Page

    Like

    Reply
  14. CTHLurker says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    My question: when will the Carter Page as FBI informant story really break? It seems VERY evident that he was UCE-1. Are they waiting to prove the FBI lied regarding Steele in their FISA application first?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      February 7, 2018 at 7:45 pm

      Carter Page as FBI informant story is already out there. Lots of focus on him recently, including interviews with Laura Ingraham and George Snuffelopagus.

      Like

      Reply
  15. ForGodandCountry says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. missilemom says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    I got the chill bumps reading this. Whomever masterminded this plan is a genius. It is going to take everything they have to change the MSM bought and paid for narrative.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Pa Hermit says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    With all this law breaking performed, we see zero results of the guilty party(s) held responsible or to account. It’s understandable this process takes time, but time waits for no one and will run out soon! Tempus fugit

    Like

    Reply
  18. Garavaglia says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Did something in the Dem. Memo spark his request…maybe something that will make them wish they could get it back and “proofread” it?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. FofBW says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Why would he send his letter to CNN?

    Like

    Reply
  21. susanphd says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    sundance, is this all a dog and pony show to score political “capital” for use in upcoming elections? or will people really be held accountable? they are spending our tax dollars, but will anyone go to jail? will Hillary go to jail for her criminal activity? the very smart people doubt that anything will be done. is this all just kabuki theater?

    Like

    Reply
  22. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    We will see if she grants him his request. Hopefully, when all the excrement hit the fan this past week on the FISA courts abuses, she has had a day of reckoning. The question is Goodlatte’s follow-up move if she denies his request?

    Like

    Reply
  23. Dimitri Kissov says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    Oh Geez, this may be harder to spin thant he other ones, eh? Let’s tee up stories by Maggie at the NYT and get Sid to do some ‘wet work’ on the judge or the Chairman. Who’s gonna tell Barry? I’m not doin it. Tell him to take a trip to Cuba.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. VegasGuy says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    I suspect that PDJT will slow walk (maybe even deny ) the release of Shiffs’ counter memo….If denied…thereby sending it back to committee for an over ride vote ( which they will also slow walk…LOL).

    That should give Goodlatte sufficient time to het his answer from the FISA Court & get that out prior to Shiffs’ memo seeing the light of day…LOL

    Don’t ya’ll just love it when a plan comes together?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. bflyjesusgrl says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    Double teaming! Gregg Jarret just reported on Lou Dobbs that Nunes sent a letter today to the FISA Court presiding Judge asking for all transcripts of all 4 FISA warrant hearings.

    Like

    Reply
  26. ozarkhitman says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    Rod Rosenstein wife Lisa Barsoomian is as we speak trying to figure a way to slow step this demand!!!!

    Like

    Reply
  27. D. Manny says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    Comey kept notes of his meeting with Trump as you all, I’m sure, remember, because he gave those notes to his “attorney.” At Comey’s open hearing, he testified that the reason Comey didn’t keep notes of his meetings with Obama is because Comey met Obama all of two times, and it was hi-bye-see ya later kind of thing, and it wasn’t worth keeping notes on it.

    In the new text messages that came out, Lisa Page writes,
    2016-09-09 Lisa Page-Peter Strzok texting event: “about prepping Comey because “potus wants to know everything we’re doing.”

    We see what a liar Comey is here, right? But what isn’t so obvious is, Obama knows how many discussions he’s had with Comey and how in depth they went, and Obama instantly knew that Comey was lying, right?

    Talk about thick as thieves here…there’s no way that Comey would have had the foresight to pin this issue down with Obama beforehand. Know way he’d know it would be an issue in the future.

    Comey “knew” Obama would cover his six on this. He just knew it…..

    Like

    Reply
  28. paulraven1 says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    I wonder if we’ll ever reach the point that it will dawn on the supremely arrogant and hitherto untouchable Obama that he may be in trouble. This would be a new sensation for him. His entire life has been an easy street of open doors and endless hosannas. He has lived for so long within the phalanx of a worshipful media, he must feel totally immunized and invulnerable. This is, in fact, what enabled him to break new ground in audacious corruption. But what about when the totality of evidence hits that famous “tipping point”? We’re not there yet, and really may never be. But if and when we do, that will be a good and necessary moment for this country.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  29. tonyE says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    By now, Rep Shifty and the Dems are writing ANOTHER memo to replace the one that was sent to the White House.

    Oh boy! I can imagine that Shifty wishes he hadn’t written that memo after all.

    Like

    Reply
  30. billrla says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    I’m guessing that Goodlatte already has the goods from the judge. Too many balls already in-play for this one not to have been rolled previously.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    At this point, you’d think the only ones who would still try to obfuscate & hide evidence would be those guilty parties in the thick of it

    Yes, there’s still plenty of corrupt officials & those so deeply entrenched in their ideology they’d go along with these criminal actions, but only when they thought it was still well hidden & safe to do so

    Any minor player in all of this or radical ideologue would be a fool to risk their careers, livelihoods & freedom in order to help the cornered rats

    There’s a mountain of serious shit still left & it’s hitting the fan almost daily now

    It’s becoming more apparent by the day, the only choice for those not neck deep in the shit is to cooperate & hope they survive the fallout

    Like

    Reply
  32. Pam says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. jstefano1 says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    Judge Collyer is on the mound ready to throw the ball to Goodlatte. The label on the ball says Truth for Democrats. Will Collyer serve up a batting practice hanging curve for Goodlatte to crush out of the stadium, or pocket the ball and suspend the game for a few days?

    Like

    Reply
  34. asdf says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    The Times Asks Court to Unseal Documents on Surveillance of Carter Page

    https://mobile.nytimes.com/2018/02/05/us/politics/new-york-times-carter-page-documents-request-unseal.html

    I’ve been wondering about other warrants on other people mentioned in the Dossier. Now I see Goodlatte is asking too. Love a good latte

    Like

    Reply
  35. jst1 says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    Does the court have an obligation to refer violations of FISC statute requirements to the DOJ for possible prosecution?
    Should DOJ make their copy available so the court can review without releasing their’s? I see the court saying “you go first”.

    Like

    Reply
  36. georgiafl says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    His face in that pic reminds of look my pit bull has when she finds something of interest. And by of interest I mean something she wants to rip to shreds.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. Pam says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    Like

    Reply
  39. More deplore than ever B4 says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    we are on the back nine and we just got three birdies in a row

    Like

    Reply
  40. Pam says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    Like

    Reply
  41. WSB says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    Question.

    Byron York is on with David Asman ( lou Dobbs stand-in) at the moment, discussing an earlier conversation between Hugh Hewitt and Devin Nunes.

    If the FISC court is overseen by Roberts, and the FISC dossier case goes to the Supreme Court, how is that adjudicated?

    My question is if Roberts is also compromised because he was pressured to seat possible FISC judges who were on a nefarious mission of covering for Obama, then how the Hell is THAT adjudicated?

    4/4 opinion? Constitutional crisis?

    Like

    Reply
  42. Pam says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s