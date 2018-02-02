FISA Memo Release – Here It Is…

The House Intelligence Committee released the much anticipated memo on Friday afternoon. (pdf here) Full Memo Embed Below. The memo discusses abuses involving FISA, or the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, during the 2016 election.
The House Intelligence Committee released the much anticipated memo on Friday afternoon. (pdf here) Full Memo Embed Below. The memo discusses abuses involving FISA, or the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, during the 2016 election.
About time to start pushing back…………..bigley !
How dare the Democrats play the national security card, knowing what we know about the Awan Brothers IT scandal………….
Like this:
http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/02/intel-committee-dems/
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is NEXT big shoe to drop — Democrats abusing intel/DoJ dept via FISA scandal, and at same time ignoring their own intel breaches!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am beginning to think Jeff Sessions’ face needs to be on one of those dominoes. Do they realize our democracy ends if this is not rectified, with a complete cleaning out and people brought to justice? There is ZERO faith left in the “fidelity, bravery, and integrity” in the FBI as per their seal, the DOJ, and other top officials at other agencies. This is outrageous.
LikeLike
Look, the aim of 99% of the political class, Rep and Dem, is that the system goes on with minimal disruption. Some sacrificial lambs and a “new broom” are just part of damage control. Even people you might think are on PDJT’s side…. Sessions, Pence and 3 out of 4 Secretaries are in that category.
Donald Trump and a few staff and a few Secretaries stand absolutely alone…..hopefully with enough Deplorable American voters to prevail.
LikeLike
Did not Clapper state the dossier was not used for the first FISA? FBI were tracking Page and Manafort. So, what mole invited them into the Trump Team so the FBI could now monitor these two plus, now Trump? Kushner? Priebus? Anyone know? There was a mention of Sessions. I say he is too dumb! These guys got pushed on the team by whom?
LikeLike
Sam Clovis brought both of them to the Transition Team.
Page and Papadopulos.
http://gregladen.com/blog/2017/10/30/sam-clovis-hired-carter-page-george-papadopoulos/
I haven’t double checked this, but when the plea came down, Clovis’ name surfaced as the man who brought him in.
LikeLike
By his latest public meltdown, former Naval Intelligence officer and Goldman Sachs employee Steve Bannon. Dollars to donuts.
LikeLike
Celebration! Finally, the secret government we’ve been forced to support is forced to admit a tiny glimmer of truth.
We knew they were spying. On all of us. Now our worst fears have come to light that government spying leads to manufactured evidence created by secret US courts. This is bad. This is what Libertarians warned us about!
There’s a certain let-down as each piece of truth becomes part of history. It does not matter what the naysayers proclaim, the Swamp can and must be destroyed. This is only the beginning.
LikeLike
Got love the irony and hypocrisy of the Democrats, their deep state praetorians and their media allies playing the security card. For over two years thy willingly repeated leaks, sources and leaked classified data to assault Trump….today the effort to prove their data is a lie as well as a deliberate assault on our constitution emerges and now they are concerned for security.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Instead of Russian Collusion…wouldn’t this be British collusion with the DNC to disrupt the American election process? Who says the British government’s hands are clean….they and the rest of the Europeans are all tied up with globalism! MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
The British Intel is up to its jowls in anti-Trump and Russophobia.
Just read the news about Britain and Russian military scaring the bejezzus out of the Brits.
They rave on, they file all the polonium cases, they hide the stolen hundreds of billions the runaway oligarchs took from Russia, and they spy on American citizens for our IC.
Our “closest” allies. What a joke.
You can keep the Brits.
One of the Five Eyes.
LikeLike
Director of GCHQ, the British spy agency, resigned 3 days after Trump’s inauguration. Age 51
LikeLike
Imo, that is why Trump has not stepped foot in England. He has travelled the world in this past year, but somehow has not visited our oldest ally.
LikeLike
SIAP……….
From the HPSCI:
MEMO KEY POINTS
https://www.scribd.com/document/370604967/Hpsci-Memo-Key-Points-Final#from_embed
TOP TEN MEMO FACTS:
1) The Memo is NOT intended to undermine the Special Counsel:
It is intended to expose past abuses of the FISA process at DOJ and FBI.
2) The Memo is NOT intended to undermine DOJ or FBI:
The House’s fulfillment of its constitutional responsibilities enables effective constitutional oversight of those agencies.
3) The Memo does NOT jeopardize national security:
The careful release of [formerly] classified information served the public interest, followed House rules, and included Executive Branch review.
4) The Memo does NOT undermine FISA Section 702:
It has nothing to do with Section 702, which targets foreigners located overseas.
5) The Memo does NOT contain any factual errors:
FBI did not identify any factual errors during its review of the memo.
6) The Memo does NOT result from cooperation with the White House:
No one outside the House Intelligence Committee played any role in drafting the memo.
7) The Memo is NOT a collection of partisan talking points:
It lays out important facts for the American people about FISA abuses.
8)The Memo is NOT the product of “secret changes”
Minor edits were made BEFORE the vote to publicly release the memo, which was procedurally sound.
9)The Memo is NOT a staff-driven exercise:
All Committee Republican Members were engaged in the process that led to the memo.
10) The Committee did NOT suppress the Democrats’ memo
It voted unanimously to follow the same process for minority memos by first making it available to
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is Schiff’s objection to the memo. Nothing substantive in my opinion that changes the conclusion of the memo.
http://www.cnn.com/2018/02/02/politics/trump-latest/?lf-content=228681960:lb-post-548712cf6970d22d00b8bbaa56d42dcd@livefyre.com&hubRefSrc=permalink
LikeLiked by 1 person
No offense, but who cares?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, half the country will care, so I think most of us would want to know if he was able to make a case.
BTW, no offense taken!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I did not start reading the CTH daily until after President Trump’s nomination in 7/16. I found it was the only reliable place to get information on the nominee. The comments from other readers are also on topic and clear.
I have continued to read the articles daily because it is the only reliable place to get clear information on ________________.
As I read the released memo I thought yep knew that, yep knew that etc.
Thank you Sundance and all the commenters for your dedication to Truth and the American Way. Love you all. NC Nana
LikeLiked by 9 people
So is Dems/Globalists screwing with stock market to draw attention away from memo? I wouldn’t put anything past this crime family.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, it was due for a correction, and Apple’s latest results started this. Markets get jittery when they are overdue for a correction.
It actually strengthens the bull run for this to occur. 10 percent would be better than the 4 we’ve had.
Media is just overplaying this attributing it to the memo.
IMHO
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exxon failed to meet expectations too
LikeLike
That’s a good point, and I also forgot to mention worries on rising interest rates.
I don’t believe the market cares one way or the other about the memo.
LikeLike
Agree
LikeLiked by 1 person
GRRRRR trying to catch up.
I have several questions. Did Carter Page ever go before any of the congressional committees?
I remember months ago, he wrote a letter to one of them asking for “his day in court.” in his letter he outlined his various contacts with people in Russia, and IIRC, he had been cleared of any wrongdoing, and then actually worked with our Govt?
I’m not imaging this right? I thought I saved the letter and now i can’t find it. So if that is all true, why the hell were they still surveilling him?
I’m going to keep trying to find that letter!
LikeLike
yes, IIRC. There needs to be some true facts come out about Page. He was a well respected intelligent man with expertise in energy? I believe. He was ask to speak at a symposium in Russia and asked if there would be a problem and they said no… it didnt have anything to do with Trump. But, thats all they needed to tie a connection it looks like. Now, they can look the other way and move mountains to hide Hillary’s actual CRIMES, but lets not bring that up. I am really disgusted. I sure hope there is the 2nd punch coming quickly, this one is a draw with the MSM.
LikeLike
Notice the Democrap B@stards put it in at ‘Top Secret’ to keep it hidden…they KNEW it was BOGUS!
LikeLike
I am assuming, with this memo and the OIG report, the DOJ will be taking over the FBI in the cleanup. That doesn’t sound right because the DOJ is also tainted. Both needing cleanup? Special counsel? Congress? What about Wray? He seems untouched by this memo, but if the FBI is overtaken by a cleanup, he will be going also?
Memo answered some questions, but now have more questions…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone on Twittet told Comey he is turning into McMullen! That cracked me up! Part of my entertainment was the insult to Comey but my delight was in finding McMullin has been turned himself into a laughingstock a caricature with which others are insulted! Hahahaha
Really don’t like McMullin! Does not bode well for another distraction/splitter run for him in 2020. Guess he has to go back to working with the Deep state in the ME
https://www.wsj.com/articles/justices-liberal-slush-fund-1449188273
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry! wrong link
here is the tweet to which I was referring
LikeLiked by 2 people
Comey mocking. What an arrogant piece he is. Here’s hoping karma comes back to bite him on the azz
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump Train will flatten him first
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hate Michael Medved.
LikeLike
So do I.
LikeLike
He used to be a good guy. But he has TDS. Like Beck. Sad.
LikeLike
Yep, dumped him during the election too
LikeLike
The memo mentions that the FBI used a Wall-Street Journal Article that Steele personally leaked to, as corroborative “evidence” in their FISA request.
We also know that Page/Strozk texted about an article in the WSJ dropping and Strozk asking Page if he should “find it” (his quotes not mine) and share it with the others (investigators).
Was THAT the article that page/strozk were texting about?
Cause that right there is more evidence that connects this entire scandal
LikeLiked by 1 person
Although we all had higher expectations, there is a silver lining. The subject matter is highly complex and it’s best to release the information in bits and pieces for easier processing of future releases.
Mueller now knows the basis of his investigation is corrupt due to unvetted information (Steele).
Thank You SUNDANCE for all your terrific insight.
For the backstory on Carter Page: http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/05/30/exclusive-carter-page-russia-investigation-will-unearth-falsified-fisa-warrants-against-me-from-obama-admin/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller is on their team, he is and was part of the plan.
LikeLike
Agree and so is Comey and probably McCabe as he testified truthfully
LikeLike
If they can do it to people associated with POTUS Trump when he was a candidate and President-Elect, they can do it to any one of us!!!!!
IRS Vs. Tea Party non profits comes to mind….
LikeLiked by 1 person
When dirty cops are found all the cases that they worked on in the past become tainted and the convictions are thrown out.
Would that not be the same for all these dirty cops at DOJ/FBI?
Perhaps all the cases they worked on for the last 8 years under Obama could be thrown out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is in part what Ozero44 was hoping for. The systematic poisoning of our government against the people. He wanted to create a crisis. He wanted to create a crisis with everything. With BLM, with Occupy, with shooting and calling for gun control. With DACA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Okay.
DNC-H->$BearLLC->Steele+FBI/DOJsg->Fakedossierslime
FBI+Fds->RubberstampFISC, “aOK”
DOJ, “aOK”
AG, on DOJ “nobody’s perfect” on 🌹y “good man”
POTUS on 🌹y “you figure it out”
US Congress(REPUB) says NOT OK! CONSTITUTION BREACHED!
US Citizens wait.
Q: How much longer will citizens wait? Until our Constitution ceases to exist?
FakeBI
Fakedossier slime
Rubberstamp-FakeIntelligenceSurveillanceCourt
Department of Jokers
ARREST SOMEBODY ALREADY!
LikeLike
Trump is giving the DhimmiRats chance after chance to come clean, but double, triple, down, deny, deny, deny… Of course there is a minority that will believe the earth is flat, those are quickly becoming roommates of the Dhimmi’s.
The general point is that this is the first hammer stroke, and nothing new for Treepers (although for me Rod Rosenstein being named is new at least for me).
I am afraid that if the Dhimmi’s don’t wake up fast, come into the sunlight, they will wither and die. Trump may have to give them a clue… or perhaps new Dhimmi leadership is around the corner to rise from these ashes. But what of the media????
LikeLike
The media as we know it must die.
They are not the press. They are often foreign-owned and thus deserve no US Constitution protection at all.
Do not be afraid. This is not abridging USpress, this is saving USpress.
We must save US freedom of the US press from the chains of international slavery.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The Memo does NOT undermine FISA Section 702: It has nothing to do with Section 702, which targets foreigners located overseas”.
Does this mean that the surveillance FBI employed on Trump Campaign was really more similar to traditional and direct eavesdropping and “wiretapping” without the need of “unmasking” of NSA 702 “about query”?
If this is the case, then POTUS’s famous tweet of “wiretapping” is more factual than anyone thought.
LikeLike
Errr…..so the memo has nothing much we didn’t reasonably know or couldn’t infer.
Ok then.
Congressmen are “shocked” ? 🙂
As I said, IG Horowitz’s findings are what matters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congressmen were shocked. They do not (all) read Sundance at CTH.
We are not shocked. We do read Sundance at CTH.
Average citizens: some shocked, some merely dazed by the complexity,
some are DUMBDEMS, some are evil
It would be very interesting to know what the Supreme Court Justices think. I wonder if they divide by partylines on this declassified document? Won’t know til some case comes before them, though.
LikeLike
The Supremes will “think nothing” until evidence is tested before them.
The FBI review of the Memo a couple of days ago that found no factual errors is a good start.
Horowitz is the crux….a memo reflecting the opinions of Congressional staffers is interesting but nearly irrelevant.
LikeLike
Disclaimer: I have not read the memo yet and have been reading the comments as time permits.
Having said that, my general impression is, for the readers of CTH this is a damp squib and I guess it is primarily due to the knowledge we have already gained and known for months the roles of actors mentioned in the memo, thanks to sundance connecting the dots before even they were dots.
I wrote in the am today – I do not think any heads will roll because of this, and I am still maintaining. What is needed though is mass firing of entire top brass of DOJ and FBI from top to bottom (within the top brass) and hire real law enforcement personnel who value the constitution and their allegiance is towards the United States of America and not towards any political ideologies. This includes firing the AG and FBI director. I believe that in population of 300 million plus, President Trump can certainly find a better and honest to the core person than Sessions or Wray and whom had no connection to D.C. in the past.
LikeLike
Good deplorable thinking.
The issue is how to go about it short of civil war/a new revolution.
We are hoping PDJT (with God’s help) will find/already has a solution.
Many deplorables are getting fully fed up, and I get that. I just hope the whole “patience patience” process does not take so very long that the fed up people either:
1)Give up and say “whats the use, I am not gonna even vote anymore, I have had it.”
2)Move to revolt before this mess is resolved, “we have had enough, we will do it ourselves.”
I also hope and pray that the “patience patience” process does not end with deaths of key players.
LikeLike
TREASON IS NOW ON THE TABLE
I think Comey’s treason can be reconciled with the two-step program:
Step 1 is the orange jump suit and off to GITMO
Step 2 leads up to the gallows.
LikeLike
The brilliant Sundance told us what was in the memo on a daily basis.
The man is a genius and I have never seen anything or anyone even close. Andrew Breitbart would be singing his praises. And I thought Andrew was great.
I knew the memo was not going to tell us anything we didn’t already know, thanks to the CTH.
Thank you SUNDANCE.
LikeLike