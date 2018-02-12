Senator Chuck Grassley Questions Susan Rice About ‘Unusual’ Documentary Letter to Herself…

Earlier today Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley sent a letter to President Obama’s former National Security Adviser, Susan Rice, about a curious email she sent to herself documenting a White House conversation between President Obama and former FBI head James Comey (pdf below).
On the day of the inauguration, January 20th, 2017; at the very last minutes of the outgoing administration; Mrs. Rice documented a conversation which took place on January 5th, 2017 between President Obama, Asst. AG Sally Yates and FBI Director James Comey. Vice-President Joe Biden and Susan Rice were in attendance.
On its face the Rice note would appear to be a CYA memo documenting a conversation in the larger effort of the White House in case the DOJ/FBI were discovered to be conspiring to create a series of false accusations, the “insurance policy” per se’, against the incoming president. Rice appears to be leaving a document trail in the event she needed to extricate herself from risks associated with the intention of the ‘small group’.
The substance of the meeting surrounded the “Clinton-Steele Dossier”, and how the DOJ and FBI officials were pursuing the use therein. The date of the meeting, January 5th, 2017,was amid a series of leaks from inside the FBI and DOJ toward allied media who were working diligently to frame a narrative of Russian collusion.
The meeting date described, January 5th, 2017, was immediately prior to FBI Director James Comey informing President-elect Trump of the dossier content. That Comey/Trump meeting was quickly leaked to the media; and is noted in footnote #1 of the Grassley inquiry directing attention to a CNN report (Evan Perez, Jim Scuitto, and Jake Tapper). We previously drew attention to the sketchy nature of the CNN reporting at the time – SEE HERE: “Anatomy of a Political Smear”:
CTH January 10th, 2017 – […] The framework for the latest narrative begins with a CNN report, constructed by a familiar set of characters (Jake Tapper, Jim Sciutto, Evan Perez and Carl Bernstein), all referencing a vague and intensely obtuse claim about Russians attempting to gain some form of opposition research leverage against President-elect Trump.
To establish the construct of their political narrative they must first set the cornerstone. The cornerstone must appear reasonable and prudent. The cornerstone establishes their ‘high horse’ credibility position.
The team attempts to do this by presenting notification of a two page addendum to the DNI report on Russian interference with the 2016 election. The CNN crew claim the addendum discusses Russians attempting to find opposition research on Trump.
The existence of this addendum comes from the ever predictable “unnamed official intelligence sources” etc. Sound familiar? It should.
The reported claim as outlined by Jack Tapper and crew, within the addendum, stems from a political opposition research file commissioned by Team Hillary Clinton and Team Never Trump in the run up to the election and reportedly executed by a British former intelligence agent.
CNN pushes the story today of the Russian black mail angle – SEE HERE – about the FBI/DNI summarizing the addendum from a 35 page oppo-research report which came as an outcome of this Clinton/NeverTrump commissioned investigation.
However, even CNN admits everything within the memo discussion is innuendo, allegations and unsubstantiated political rumor, ie. bullshit.
[…] One reason the nation’s intelligence chiefs took the extraordinary step of including the synopsis in the briefing documents was to make the President-elect aware that such allegations involving him are circulating among intelligence agencies, senior members of Congress and other government officials in Washington, multiple sources tell CNN.
[…] Some of the memos were circulating as far back as last summer. […] The two-page summary was written without the detailed specifics and information about sources and methods included in the memos by the former British intelligence official. (read more)
The entire construct is ridiculous, and these bizzarro memo claims are complete nonsense. It can be fully anticipated the 2 page addendum describing the ridiculous allegations, was largely saying they were nonsense. Especially considering the details within the “memos” are wrong about the geography and locales they describe in Russia.
However, with the cornerstone firmly in place, thanks to CNN, it’s off to the political races.
Democrat Senators fully anticipating and given advanced notice of the play, introduce the ‘Russian Blackmail Memo Narrative’ at Senator Jeff Sessions confirmation hearing via Senator Al Franken.
The Daily Beast gleefully pushes the story. And the concerted effort of CNN and congress finally allows Buzzfeed to publish the memo’s they previously didn’t publish out of embarrassment for the ridiculous and absurd claims within them:
(Via Buzzfeed) […] The dossier, which is a collection of memos written over a period of months, includes specific, unverified, and potentially unverifiable allegations of contact between Trump aides and Russian operatives, and graphic claims of sexual acts documented by the Russians.
CNN reported Tuesday that a two-page synopsis of the report was given to President Barack Obama and Trump. (link)
See what they did there? “Media reports on media reports” again. All timed to coincide with the beginning of President Donald Trump’s cabinet confirmations.
See how that works?
Oh, and what happened to the 20 female “October Surprise” assault accusers? Yeah, vanished right after their usefulness was gone. We can expect the same disappearing outcome with this ridiculous CNN story line as soon as it holds no more value in diminishing the incoming White House. Playbook returns to shelf.
It’s just how they roll. (more)
Here’s the Chuck Grassley letter to Susan Rice requesting information and asking questions about why she felt it necessary to document the January 5th meeting:
.
Senator Grassley is not asking questions he doesn’t already know the answers to.
Grassley and Nunes are now beginning to draw the upper part of the administration into the matrices of the conspiracy. Secretary of State John Kerry; CIA Director John Brennan; ODNI James Clapper; Attorney General Loretta Lynch; AAG Sally Yates; DAAG John P Carlin (DOJ-NSD), DAAG Mary McCord (DOJ-NSD); Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe and FBI Director James Comey are inherently wound-up in the larger plan.
Chairman Grassley is simply expanding the net.
All narrative collapses eventually lead to President Obama’s involvement.
Not everyone in/around the top of the DOJ and upper-level FBI was comfortable with the dynamic. There are white hats amid the tiers. NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers and a tenuously placed FBI Counterintelligence Head Bill Priestap are evidence therein.
.
Yeah this seems like a last minute stupid idea by Rice somehow thinking it would show how by the “book” they all were. Now it just makes her look like the stupid crook she is….
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thomas Wictor thinks she left that email to herself in order to ensure that she would be called to testify under oath, whereupon she would burn Obama out of spite. That guy Wictor has the most convoluted theories.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seemed like Wictor was “inferring” that the Rice email to self “would effectively” take Obama down as a active participant?
LikeLike
Well, might not be too far-fetched. He did force her to make a fool out of herself with the stupid ‘it was a shameful video’ story……
LikeLiked by 1 person
Susan Rice sent this e-mail to herself at Fri 1/20/2017 12:15:32 PM, fifteen minutes after TRUMP became president and Obama was no longer president. I think Wictor is correct. She didn’t want any blowback from Obama, she wanted to protect herself, and she knew that eventually she would have to testify that what she wrote to herself in this e-mail was an utter lie.
LikeLike
She happily went on the Sunday news shows to out and out lie to the american people about Benghazi being about a YouTube video and not a coordinated terrorist attack. Once a liar always a liar.
LikeLike
“She happily went on the Sunday news shows…”
Well, she went on the shows, but maybe she wasn’t “happy”. Maybe that was the moment that she realized that she was the patsy. Frankly, it’d be pretty hard to NOT realize it at that point.
LikeLike
Wictor is not an investigator, but he did sleep at a Holiday Inn Express last night,
LikeLiked by 3 people
LMAO!!!! Good one… 😀
LikeLike
No offense, but Wictor believes everybody is flipped or a spook or working for the good guys. He seems more like a misinformation agent than anything. I don’t trust him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She was worried………..bet she hasn’t slept well for quite a while. Maybe she needs a “My Pillow”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Worried about what? She a part of the protected elite. Shell be hands off.
LikeLike
So each day when these conspiritors come here to see what Sundance has unveiled next I am wondering if they are eating popcorn also. I am sure they have one of those boxed wines and I guess it does not last the night. Maybe a vodka shot everytime time they see the Text.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Note how coordinated Obama’s remarks in mid-April 2016 characterizing Clinton’s conduct appear to be with Comey’s initial draft of the exoneration memo in early May, as if following HRC’s talking points. No intent, no real harm.
http://thehill.com/homenews/senate/358982-early-comey-memo-accused-clinton-of-gross-negligence-on-emails
LikeLiked by 4 people
All choreographed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
By the book… if you will.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Natch 😄
LikeLike
Remember this?
http://thesouthern.com/news/local/federal-government-finally-buys-thomson-prison/article_25dfea86-0d16-11e2-8164-001a4bcf887a.html
The Obama administration purchased a maximum security prison from the State of Illinois. How’s that for prescience? The Obama crew can all room together, just like camp. And everyone thought he was planning a move to Hawaii.
LikeLiked by 8 people
If they don’t hang, I want them in solitary. Never to see each other again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No, they all should get the maximum sentence and a minimum of ten years. As a special condition they all should have to take turns bunking with HRC, say on two week rotations so there could be no claim of cruel and unusual punishment.
LikeLike
If found guilty….of a serious enough offense…
Imho
Solitary Confinement for Life is a good starting place. No Contact. No pension.
A “Couple/Few” 2500 “room” SuperBigly Maxxed out “holding” facilities…
Decent food. Medical care. Basic Humane conditions. Beats being dead!
That said
The Outside world ends for these folks!
LikeLike
Yeah I remember. That was a prison Illinois built that it couldn’t afford to operate. It was a Dicky Durbin deal to get the Feds to buy it. Built to house over 2000 inmates, it currently holds less than 200 in max. security.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
What in the heck are Mueller and all his lackey’s and staff doing all day, every day? They have got absolutely nothing but rumors and gossip. Are they ordering catered lunches? They must be getting paid a salary. Do they have daily, weekly briefings where they go over all this investigation data they supposedly have dug up? Are they like those New York City teachers who messed up and required to report to the naughty teacher in school suspension and sit there collecting their salary and keeping their benefits and pensions because the union won’t let the city administration fire them? Just what in the heck are these people doing all day long? The taxpayers want to know! Is it still We The People right?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Destroying evidence and obstructing congressional oversight.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But Mueller must want to come out of his investigation with a win. No one wants to be looked at like a loser. If he see the Russia thing with PT is a dry hole he may take a shot at going after some of these FBI fools just to get at least a couple of trophy’s. Or was that the plan all along.
Much still to be revealed.
LikeLike
Very interesting thoughts, rf121.
LikeLike
Also… one paragraph of Rices.. whatever – is redacted.
I wonder where she was “physically” at the time the msg was sent?
LikeLike
Those teacher rooms were called the rubber rooms.
LikeLike
JBrickley,
They are sitting there trying to come up with plans, lies, and whatever else in how the heck they are going to get away with this.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the white hats have a few recording bugs scattered around in prime locations. As Q has said repeatedly, they are watching and hearing everything.
LikeLike
They are conducting an illegal investigation unless someone can show me otherwise. And for any of you that think Meuller is gonna bust a 180 and round up all the baddies; let’s say he does and then thier lawyers will then proceed to make the case this is an illegal investigation.
This whole thing started with a “salacious and unverified” dossier…end of story.
LikeLike
I will say it again: I want them to stop receiving payments. I was outraged to learn that they REFUSED Judicial Watch request to show how much they were getting paid!
This link is from 10/17 lists the 17 lawyers who are on the Mueller “team:” http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/judicial-watch-takes-mueller-new-lawsuit-federal-court/
Here’s the thing, it shows LISA PAGE is one of the 17 lawyers. THE Lisa Page??? She was re-assigned after the texts were released, I suppose. If they are the same person.
LikeLike
A nice little reminder about who, exactly, Barack Obama is and how he treats even those whom he has to credit for his rise thru the political ranks.
In other words, pack your bags Susan Rice – you are the ‘under-the-busser’.
http://mobile.wnd.com/2012/04/why-obamas-political-mentor-deserted-him/
LikeLiked by 3 people
By the way, the woman in this article (Alice Palmer) who refers obama for his first congressional seat – and then gets screwed over by obama – is an avowed communist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s quite a story. I thought I read everything by Jerome Corsi. But this was a real eye opener.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The fact is regardless if any of these fools see jail we are sooo lucky they lost. Check out Michelle’s portrait and her artist’s other paintings. It really gives me chills to think how close we just came to the point of no return.
LikeLike
You all should consider how a MESH works. We have Page-Strzok’s text messages. But, if the illegal actions in those text messages lead to a warrant (or DoJ/IG) request for other people’s texts and emails, then the chain just keeps going. 2 people become 4 (just guessing to make a point). 4 becomes 8. 8 becomes 16. 16 becomes 32. 32 becomes 64 and so on. Once this thing is busted wide open, look out.
If Page-Strzok were willing to say so much through texts and emails imagine what others have said. Then, imagine a percentage of each of these folks begging for a deal. This is a snowball that is just beginning to roll down hill.
I wonder how much of Apple iMessage is captured? The senior folks at the FBI wanted to use Apple iPhones. Page-Strzok referenced many times switching to that iMessage app to discuss sensitive issues. Page-Strzok were angry at Apple for fighting to prevent the FBI from accessing their encryption. They sent NY Times articles referencing the issue. Ironically, they were using that encryption to speak secretly.
If you download Snowden’s NSA classified material, it shows that the NSA has a backdoor access to the Apple kernel (core). I’m not sure if this is still the case. If it is still so, the NSA may have the ability to break the Apple encryption and record their texts in real time. What they thought might be secure may not actually be. (To computer geeks, I’m not trying to confuse data at rest vs data in transit.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
25 years in the Army and “by the book” means use any methods necessary but leave a trail that is legal.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Since none of these frauds was ever in the Army, is it possible that Obama meant “by the book” or “by the dossier?”
LikeLike
I find it interesting that Grassley asks Rice:
“Do you have any reason to dispute the timestamp of the email?”
Imagine if the timestamp was somehow altered…and Grassley is already aware of this.
That would be golden.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another explanation could be Grassley thinks it looks very suspicious to be documenting a meeting that took place a couple of weeks previously, rather than at the time.
So he could be asking her in a roundabout way if she admits the time discrepancy is true,
LikeLiked by 2 people
she was out at noon Timestamp is 12:15
LikeLike
Private citizen???
LikeLike
Ah, good eye! At the very least it would be the last thing she did there. Who documents 2 week old meetings from a job they are leaving?
LikeLike
Yep. This is the correct analysis. The only reason you’d document a meeting weeks later is in reaction to events that occurred in those weeks.
The entire purpose of documenting a meeting immediately after that meeting occurs, is because it’s decent evidence precisely because it can’t be in reaction to events post meeting.
This email is very suspicious.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And everyone knows that computer time stamps are very hard to fake. – Claude Elsinore in Strange Brew
LikeLike
BO’s fake birth certificate comes to mind. I believe we will in due time have that story filled in for us but that is the least of the stories now that seemed like the biggest story in our history just a few years ago.
LikeLike
I’d kiss you, elricviii, but I have puke breath.
I will love your forever for the Strange Brew reference.
LikeLike
It is also fifteen minutes after Trump was inaugurated.
How is it that an Ex-President is requesting to be updated?
LikeLike
My apologies, an outgoing President is requesting to be updated? What did he know was going to change? The book? The dossier?
LikeLike
WSB, wasn’t she documenting a meeting held on Jan. 5 so I guess could assume he meant until Jan. 19.999? 🤔
LikeLike
I’m just guessing here, but it seems to me that the significance could be that if she is writing the email to herself after she no longer has public duties, then it is inadmissible hearsay and does not fall within the FRE 803(8) public records exception. Stated in other terms, why in the world would this post-administration personal email be in the archives?
I can’t imagine why in an oversight situation the Rules of Evidence would be particularly important, except that it looks like a CYA document. Perhaps some low level staffer threw this question in to make somebody squirm. Rice and Co. could be thinking “we’re in the clear, we said we’d go by the book,” but why wait until you are out of office to document it?
LikeLike
So is this article implying that Priestap is a white hat? And why? ……….”There are white hats amid the tiers. NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers and a tenuously placed FBI Counterintelligence Head Bill Priestap are evidence therein”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Priestap got to the head of the line of bad guys willing to confess and spill the beans on anyone else. Whether he was a leader or just went along to get along probably still to be determined.
These FBI players for me were just willing tools. Their only gain was to be in good with the incoming Hillary administration. Oops. We know that Obama and Hillary wanted her to win. The question is who wanted to use this tool? I still bet on Jarrett being the organizer but she is too smart to leave easy finger prints. There had to be a go between the WH, Clinton camp to the FBI/DOJ.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not sure I would call that white hat but I won’t argue about the get. TY
LikeLiked by 2 people
he may have been a whistleblower early on. Fits description of his personality
LikeLike
Communications can be printed and hand delivered by courier.
LikeLike
To write, is to incriminate.
LikeLike
Again, I keep making this point. PE Trump is briefed on the dossier circulating around by agency heads because he should be aware of it. But he is never told that the dossier was taken seriously enough to be used as evidence in a FISA warrant that is part of the counterintelligence investigation looking into Russian election interference.
And Comey and no one else told POTUS that after he took office? And, yet, POTUS tweeted after firing Comey that Comey told him he was not under investigation. Comey confirmed this in hearings after his firing.
Now why in the world, apparently, was POTUS not told about the dossiers use as an investigative piece of evidence and that it was created by the Clinton machine as op research?
OBVIOUSLY, the people who briefed PE Trump at first using the 2 page dossier summary KNEW THAT IT WAS CREATED AS OPPO RESEARCH AND THE CREATOR FO IT WAS LEAKNG IT TO THE PRESS.
WHY DID NO ONE TELL THIS TO PE TRUMP OR POTUS TRUMP?
Holy crap!
Of course, I am sure that Candidate Trump was aware of this dossier circulating during the election, and knew the story the whole time. Hell, people were referencing it in tweets prior tot he election. Remember “the thing?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
But Adm Rogers in November told him that he was under survailance and probably alot more. NSA would have known what searches were done on PT and his campaign. When Comey discussed this with him I doubt PT was that surprised. PT’s trap was already in play.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I agree.
But the point is, why wouldn’t the FBI director and intelligence agencies not tell PE Trump and POTUS about a counter-intell investigation of Russian interference (a hostile enemy and its progress) when PE Trump and then POTUS’ job it is to ensure the safety of the nation if HE WAS NOT UNDER INVESTIGATION? Remember, the was a hot topic at the time. Should POTUS know about it?
LikeLike
This was also why they needed to get Flynn out of there…he is military intelligence and knows exactly what they would do, how to evade it and how to advise Trump on a course of action.
He will be vindicated and will drift into retirement a wealthy man when he is ultimately paid out for the political hit on him that he took for Trump.
LikeLike
Sundance, this “small group” is starting to grow awfully big. Soon it will be the size of my high school graduating class.
LikeLiked by 2 people
IMO it has reached the size to where it would be an “open secret”. Just too many people in the know.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Secret Society?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, it is bigger. I posted this article where it says how many were used in part of it and that they all had to sign non-disclosure agreements.
“Director. Brennan first alerts the White House to the Putin intelligence and later briefs Obama in the Oval Office. convened a secret task force at CIA headquarters composed of several dozen analysts and officers from the CIA, the NSA and the FBI.
The unit functioned as a sealed compartment, its work hidden from the rest of the intelligence community. Those brought in signed new non-disclosure agreements to be granted access to intelligence from all three participating agencies.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2017/world/national-security/obama-putin-election-hacking/?utm_term=.3cb758c1ab7f
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obama and Clintonites keep using this because it works…Mr. Campbell the Uranium One witness had to sign a non-disclosure agreement and could not testify.
Benghazi people had to sign non-disclosure agreements:
Congressman: Benghazi Survivors Forced to Sign Non-Disclosure Agreements
http://www.weeklystandard.com/congressman-benghazi-survivors-forced-sign-non-disclosure-agreements/article/739975
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting. It struck me a few days ago that it seems like they were operating in cells like spies or terrorists. And here we are!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOVE that article! I remember when it came out, I was floored. It documented how they did all this, and the author didnt even realize what he was revealing.
LikeLike
You might really be surprised at the size if you realize that there are a ton of us who just read this stuff. I only commented here to point that out.
LikeLike
Aw…..c’mom geezer…jump in and join the convo! 😀
LikeLike
Well since the Washington Post article states that the Obama muh Russia team had to sign a non-disclosure agreement aren’t we back to square 1?
Mr. Campbell could not testify before Congress until his was lifted.
Does anyone take account of this? I was just wondering….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Non-disclosure agreements << subpoenas, in other words a criminal investigation doesn't care about your NDA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So Susan Rice – who memorialized explicit detail from her 2+ weeks old recollection of EXACTLY what transpired – will now HAVE to answer Senator Grassley’s questions or IMPUGN her ability to recall in her email-to-self what happened after-the-fact.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We all know Comey took notes. That is what he said.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comey said he only met with Obama 2x during his entire term in office I don’t remember this time being mentioned
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe he also said that both meetings were ‘hi-bye’ type of meetings. That was why he didn’t feel compelled to take notes of his meetings with Obama.
LikeLike
Can she plead the 5th or just say, “I can’t recall:!
LikeLike
Same result.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Note to Project Architect for Barack Obama Presidential Library: Please update all construction blueprints to to satisfy latest federal codes for supermax prisons.
Note to self: Order more concrete and rebar.
LikeLiked by 2 people
To me this email is timed to at the last moment possible before she left the WH but after the President Trump was sworn in as POTUS and the handover was official. 15 minutes after the official swearing in and therefore time for the new admin to begin switching over controls. Why would she wait so long after the meeting to document the meeting? A full 2 weeks from the meeting is a long time to document a meeting. One usually does that very soon after while the meeting is fresh in one’s mind.
Did she not want the Obama admin to know she sent that email? Was it a last minute panic? Seems to me she waiting for the new admin to officially start before hitting send.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Reply to Katherine McCoun – Yes, I agree with your statement that the time stamp of Susan Rice’s email is fifteen minutes after Trump became President because Ms. Rice did not want the previous (Obama) administration to see the email. Rice saw this email as a possible cover (as she suspected this corrupt Russia gate affair when uncovered would evolve into “an everyone for themselves” situation (to put it mildly). It takes one to know one!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or could it have something to do with not being bound by executive privilege and that’s why the timestamp matters? Someone up-thread mentioned that she was technically a private citizen at that point.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
“All you have to do is prove that Obama was involved in the investigation.”
_________________
We’re already there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m grinning like Pavlov’s dog. :8->
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is mind boggling. Was she covering her own ass here, knowing it would all come out and she wasn’t going down without taking some big dogs with her?? I truly can’t figure this one out. But knowing this evil bunch of conspirators, I am automatically very suspicious. Do they have a plan for her to testify and try to cover with some preconceived story bullshit?
They always do everything for a reason.
LikeLike
I disagree. It is the same argument PT can make. He is the head of the Executive and over the DOJ/FBI and therefore has the right to know what they are doing.
Wether it is politcally wise to do this is one thing. And the fact they used politically manufactured evidence is another. But I do not see where it is illegal for a President to be involved with DOJ/FBI which per the Constitution he heads.
Now, if it can be shown the Obama was giving orders to do this and that then he is obviously guilty and really stupid.
LikeLike
Isn’t that exactly what Susan Rice just did? She implicates Obama by this one email.
This sounds more like an SOS.
LikeLike
Major Breaking News by Hannity that has been talked about for 2 days.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“The date of the meeting, January 5th, 2017,was amid a series of leaks from inside the FBI and DOJ toward allied media who were working diligently to frame a narrative of Russian collusion.”
_________________
Allied media clearly giving aid and comfort to the enemy.
It is Treason.
https://law.justia.com/constitution/us/article-3/44-aid-and-comfort-to-the-enemy.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Calling it 3D chess doesn’t do it justice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Which President has the most cringe worthy official Presidential photograph?
LikeLiked by 2 people
More accurately should have been marijuana leaves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree! This one is a more accurate representation of the Spyer in Chief.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Those portraits were the last Obama FU’s to the nation.
LikeLike
Maybe ours will be a syringe.
LikeLike
It is amazing how totally quiet MSM sites have gone about this. There is nothing or very little. Nothing about Trump/Russia, gonna fire Mueller, etc. Its like everyone is just waiting to see whats about to fall. Fascinating.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Been saying. At some point the MSM will have to make a decision on all this.
LikeLike
I bet Obama is quite ticked off….
LikeLiked by 2 people
And really smoking a lot of weed.
LikeLike
Thus, his portrait.
LikeLike
I would like Treepers/Sundance to reflect on the possibility that if Priestap has flipped, Mueller must know he has flipped. So where would that leave Mueller and his team? One would think at least a few innocents (if there are any) on the Mueller team would be wanting to end their witch hunt and start begging Trump for mercy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who is Curtis R Reid that she cc’d the email to??
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.linkedin.com/in/curtiser
LikeLike
He would appear to be an experienced computer systems analyst, i.e., someone certain not to lose an e-mail.
LikeLike
…or, could be the wrong guy.
LikeLike
SAS analyst ahah!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SAS_(software)
LikeLike
Evidently a “Political Advisor for the USUN”, his name comes up in an email he wrote to Rice during the Benghazi discussing their official response. Shaking my head. I wonder if they have asked him what he thought of this email?
LikeLike
https://books.google.com/books?id=B9tfDQAAQBAJ&pg=PT53&lpg=PT53&dq=curtis+reid+susan+rice&source=bl&ots=5CPloMcV6U&sig=i4S6X7USWYP8gZhalB73a7kNDu8&hl=en&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiI_5jw6qHZAhWoTd8KHdSTB4wQ6AEINjAD#v=onepage&q=curtis%20reid%20susan%20rice&f=false
LikeLike
Americans need to know how many non-disclosure agreements were signed in this muh Russia attack set-up by former-President Barack Obama on a sitting President Donald Trump.
LikeLike
Interesting. She twitched at the last minute. He caught it. These people aren’t that smart or careful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
People may not think this is a big deal, or they may miss the nuance of it all.
However, it’s a pretty major turning point. Correct me if I’m mistaken but this is the first official in the Obama White House that has become involved in the investigation.
This is NOT good for Obama.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rice likely committed felonies by dodging the Federal Records Act with her “Richard Windsor” email address. Don’t know if statute of limitations tolled or not, but if not, that is mighty leverage to use against someone whose intelligence is vastly overrated. Rice is low-hanging fruit. Agree this is NOT good for the imposter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is it protocol to send this letter.
I wish they could have a face to face with Susan Rice and ask her these questions without giving her any time to make up more lies.
LikeLike
She can make up all the lies she wants. Grassley already has the facts.
LikeLike
I found this on a quick search. Page seems to have been cleaned of any information.
https://www.facebook.com/curtis.r.reid/about
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rice revealed a nice list suspects that need cover. It is awkward when your reputation as a liar and political hack is so firmly established.
LikeLike
I can’t claim to know what’s in the “classified” portion of her email, but I AM familiar with CYA emails, as I have sent them to myself a few times.
I had to fire a female employee a few years ago, for very good reasons, but I also thought she might be the type to sue me to extort money. I documented the reasons to fire her, extensively, along with the reasons for doing so. I documented discussions with other members of the management team.
While incompetent and rather lazy, she was smart. I think she realized she was about to be fired, and she knew, from my stating it a few times, that I prefer to fire people on Fridays (slightly less drama, on average). The day before I planned to fire her (documented), she told me she was going to take off the next day (not allowed via policy, but she did tell me this). The next morning, she emailed me and a few other executives to let us know she was pregnant…
We fired her anyway, as it was planned, we could prove that, and we know now that she had just learned she was pregnant the day before. It was, apparently, IVF (in vitro). Her husband is 25 years older than her (two prior divorces and kids with both of those women). She had cheated on him (and we knew this) with a subordinate employee, literally IN THE OFFICE, and she had told us she was planning to divorce her husband. Needless to say, her pregnancy was unexpected, as it did not appear she planned to stay with her husband. Nonetheless, I think that, once she realized she was going to lose her job and it wouldn’t be so easy to leave her husband (he had money, she did not, yet), she decided that she could possibly save both her job and her marriage by getting pregnant and using the possibility of blackmail against us.
She sued. It’s been ongoing for over 3 years now. I’m pretty sure we’ll win – the facts are on our side and they are well documented. I’m also borderline OCD, and it’s very hard for me to just do the “easy thing” when it fundamentally bothers me (it would have been far cheaper to give her $250K to go away than to fight it in NYC courts (and saved me a lot of time – I have two young children I love dearly – and stress), but I don’t believe “the ends justify the means”. If I gave in, she’d do this to someone else, so I have to win. We will win, because I’m honest.
Anyway, don’t put it past dishonest people to do terrible things, but it sounds like Rice might have not been 100% on board, and she wanted to save her own skin because she knew evil often begets Karma.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget:
LikeLiked by 1 person
From Reddit the Donald
Lawyerpede’s Theory Regarding Susan Rice’s Curious Email to Herself on Inauguration Day:
Lawyerpede here. This (obviously) appears to be a last minute Hail Mary effort to create a written record of her “recollection” at the time of the event — a record that she knew would be preserved and found if there ever was a subsequent investigation — and a record she would hope to rely on as evidence in any subsequent criminal proceeding (she wants to be able to say she “doesn’t recall” when giving testimony and then point to the email and rely on it as proof of her lack of intent and knowledge). Assuming there is no paper trail that would contradict this position (hard to believe one doesn’t or didn’t exist, but any paper trail could have been destroyed by now), and no controverting testimony is given, her plan may work.
But, there is a problem — given the timeline and circumstances, the email is a classic case of hearsay (and is not admissible as evidence in a legal proceeding (at least to prove what she wants it to). So, if Rice plans to use the email as evidence in a criminal proceeding to prove her innocence (i.e. to prove she was unaware of and not complicit in any wrongdoing), she has to prove the email is not hearsay by relying on an exception to hearsay in Rule 803 of the Federal Rules of Evidence.
Rice is going to argue two exceptions to hearsay apply: (1) present sense impression and (2) recorded recollection.
(1) Present sense impression: A statement describing or explaining an event or condition, made while or immediately after the declarant perceived it.
A: Rice is not likely to prevail on this exception because the email is backdated to a meeting that occurred 2 weeks prior. She will have a tough time arguing that such a delay qualifies as “immediately after.” Overruled.
(2) Recorded recollection: A record that (A) is on a matter the witness once knew about but now cannot recall well enough to testify fully and accurately, and (B) was made or adopted by the witness when the matter was fresh in the witness’s memory, and (C) accurately reflects the witness’s knowledge.
A: Rice will likely rely on this exception. She will argue that she can no longer recall the meetings with Obama and the discussions about and the investigation, that she wrote the email while her memory was still fresh, and that the email accurately reflects her knowledge. Depending on her surrounding testimony, how the judge perceives her credibility (the judge rules on admissibility, not the jury) and other evidence that is presented during trial, she may be successful in introducing her email as evidence, and she would then be in a position to rely on the email as conclusive evidence, claim she does not recall any other details, and hope no other contradicting testimony/evidence is given/introduced.
The jury can rely only on the evidence admitted. If there is no other controverting evidence for the jury to weigh, Rice could prevail. But let’s be real, that is a big IF, as there is a mountain of evidence against Crooked Hillary, Obama and their affiliates, and Rice is directly implicated.
LikeLike
Reply to Stormyeyes – You are exactly correct. Great legal analysis.
LikeLike
Oh, by the way, Susan, right after the January 5th meeting that you refer to, Jim C. went back to the office and met with Bill P. and filled him in on what was said at the meeting. We have Bill’s full statement regarding what Jim C. told him but right now I would like to ask you a few question about your response to our letter. As a reminder you are under oath….
No way does Rice respond to the letter…
LikeLike
Just when I think I can no longer be stunned, once again I am…. and yet…not.
LikeLike
I saw Lindsey on FNC the story. I don’t know why but he cracks me up. Very funny and he laid out a good case about Rice.
It’s funny to see these guys so seemingly changing with the wind.
LikeLike
Why is this coming out now? Is this about Rice? Is Rice the subject of the IG report?
uh……..nope!
Who has the target on his back right now?
Comey!
Betcha Comey did not know that Rice wrote that memo! Comey painted Bill Priestap as the fall guy infront of Congress. Bill is working with Sessions, Comey is now headed for take down.
Time for Comey to flip and rat out BO! Hey buddy you got one chance at this, you want to be left holding the bag?
They already have enough to get BO right now would be my bet, you always hold your ace until the end.
LikeLike
Maybe Susan Rice will claim that a video caused her to send the email to herself. 😎
Whatever she was up to, you can be sure that Mr. Grassley knows exactly.
LikeLike
Wow, this is proof that Susan Rice literally lies to herself.
LikeLike
LikeLike