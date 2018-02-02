“Tip of The Iceberg” – The Pending Intelligence Memo is The Beginning, Not The End…

There continue to be questions about the substance behind the pending release of the House Intelligence Committee memo. With that release in mind, today it is worthwhile remembering this is the beginning of exposing the corruption within the DOJ not the end.
For several years the U.S. justice department has maintained an attitude of non-accountability within its ranks. The Obama years elevated that attitude and provided multiple examples of a DOJ gone rogue.
A complicit media enables that attitude by engineering a false narrative the U.S. Justice Department was/is an independent fourth branch of government; unaccountable to congress and entirely separate from the executive branch.
The House Intelligence Memo is simply using the example of currently known FISA abuse to open the door and show the U.S. electorate how corrupt this unaccountable institution has become. Behind that door are very uncomfortable realities for all of those who constructed the weaponized agency; and also those who have benefited from it.
Consider:
♦When IRS head Lois Learner unlawfully sent the 21 CD-ROM’s containing the “Schedule B” filings of over a million Americans to the Obama administration, the recipient was the DOJ. (LINK) It was the DOJ who was chosen to utilize the political lists in their “Secret Research Project“. ♦When U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Hanen demanded DOJ lawyers attend ethics classes due to their false representations to his court – he was highlighting a corrupt DOJ. (LINK)
♦When the case against the Bundy family was recently thrown out of court, it was the “gross malicious conduct” of the DOJ highlighted by the judge. (LINK)
This is the same DOJ who denied their own Office of Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, the right to conduct oversight on DOJ internal action. (LINK – pdf) The expressed Justice Department intent in every action has been an attempt to remain unaccountable.
The U.S. Justice Department has become a rogue agency weaponized against it’s political opposition in almost every jurisdiction. This is the pervasive attitude, an air of ideological unaccountability, found rampant within every corrupt system.
So it doesn’t come as a surprise when the epicenter of that attitude in Washington DC balks at the concept of having oversight, and thumbs their nose at congress by refusing to turn over the underlying FISA application documents.
The House Intelligence Committee, Chairman Devin Nunes, has oversight over the entire intelligence apparatus, including DOJ/FBI counterintelligence and the FISA Courts. The House Judiciary Committee, Chairman Bob Goodlatte, has statutory oversight over the entire Department of Justice. The Senate Judiciary Committee, Chairman Chuck Grassley, has oversight over the federal court processes used by the U.S. Department of Justice. The Office of Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, is the internal DOJ watchdog.
Unfortunately the corruption appears systemic within the entire justice system. This is the problem currently being confronted. This is also a system being defended by a political media apparatus who have benefited from seeing their opposition targeted. The American people became the threat to their system. The American people became their enemy. This outlook sounds stark, but this is exactly the way the DOJ has behaved.
We The People are in an abusive relationship with the Department of Justice.
Representative Mark Meadows puts it thusly:
THREAD: Because through all the “memo” news and headlines, it’s critical to remember why this issue is important and why it should matter to everyday Americans.
What this issue is all about: whether the Department of Justice and FBI, under President Obama, abused their surveillance authority against American citizens and political opponents. Put another way: was the Obama DOJ weaponized to spy on the Trump campaign?
Remember, in general, the DOJ and FBI spying on American citizens should automatically be met with MAJOR skepticism. That’s what the Fourth Amendment is designed to protect against. When those American citizens are ALSO political opponents? It should raise even more red flags.
So, take that principle, and look at what happened in this case. The DOJ spied on Carter Page, an American citizen. Red flag. Carter Page was also part of the Trump campaign. Double red flag. It should automatically raise questions.
Now, pause: we know about the Peter Strzok/Lisa Page texts, the “missing” texts, the McCabe concerns, etc. But this is about more. Focus on the dossier here–the political opposition research project put together by Christopher Steele, Fusion GPS, and the DNC by extension.
Quite simply: This infamous “Russian Dossier” was unverified political opposition research paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC. If the Department of Justice used information like that as a key part of getting a surveillance warrant, it would be a HUGE problem.
Now, from what we’ve already known for months, it sure looks like that’s exactly what happened: that the FBI used that very dossier to get a warrant.
@Jim Jordan asked the FBI about it 2 months ago. I asked too. We asked for the FISA application, and the FBI wouldn’t show us. WATCH:
We’ve asked repeatedly for information from the FBI, both privately and publicly. We’ve openly told FBI and DOJ officials–if we’re wrong, tell us! Tell us what was in the FISA application. Let us see the document. But we’ve been stonewalled for almost a year.
So the bottom line is this: if, in 2016, the DOJ and FBI used an unverified, Clinton/DNC paid-for dossier to spy on American citizens (and political opponents) in the Trump campaign, that is as wrong as it gets. If that happened, Americans deserve to know about it. Period.
I know we live in a hyper-partisan environment, and I know it can be easy to disregard any inquiry like this as party politics. I understand that. But this is so far above politics, folks. Lady Justice wears a blindfold. Her scale is supposed to be balanced.
If any Department of Justice, Republican or Democrat, put their thumb on the scale for the sake of politics–it would undermine the very fabric of who we are as a nation. Americans deserve the truth, one way or the other.
Last point: If you remember anything from this news cycle, remember: your right as an American to privacy from your government spying on you is critical. It is foundational to who we are as a Republic. Never take that right for granted, no matter the political party you belong to. (link)
The release of the House Intelligence Memo is only the tip of the iceberg; the crack in the door to see just how corrupt the unaccountable Justice System became.
There are going to be many more revelations as the investigations into the FBI and DOJ continue. Combine that understanding with the pending OIG Horowitz report, and we have only just begun to see how bad this is…
The key aspect to begin restoring a system when it has fallen into the clutches of corruption, is to remove their internal image of unaccountability. The DOJ and FBI are part of the Executive Branch and they are accountable to congressional oversight. We need to constantly remind people of that, and push back against this insufferable media-generated narrative of the DOJ being an independent fourth branch of government.
Sara Carter said last night that this memo is only the first of many and the ones to follow will be worse than the first one. Thank you, Sundance for your great research!
LikeLiked by 16 people
the
sinking
ship
of
dreams
LikeLiked by 8 people
Ship of Fools
LikeLike
I can’t wait for Chris Cuomo to explain to me what’s in it today,
I hope he finds the time. The suspense is killing me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sally Yates came to my mind right away. Total defiance.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Defiance and arrogance… it was embedded throughout as a reflection of the man at the top. Picture Eric Holder.
LikeLiked by 1 person
and with these kind of actions as holder’s foundation is anyone surprised?? I’d look hard at who confirmed him as AG to begin his diabolical reign during obama administration.
http://dailycaller.com/2012/09/30/as-college-sophomore-eric-holder-participated-in-armed-takeover-of-former-columbia-university-rotc-office/
LikeLiked by 1 person
In Sally Yates case, more like insufferable arrogance in thinking she had the right to ignore the Law…instead of uphold it.
Defiance can be a noble thing; to heroically defy the tyranny of a brutal dictator.
Yates, on the other hand, was a part of the tyranny.
She didn’t think that we have the right to decide who comes into our country.
Sally Yates was still working toward the Fundamental Transformation that the previous regime had started.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And just think back to when that defiance came: at the start of the Trump Administration, which tells me she was operating with a secret, smug knowledge that he would be brought down sooner rather than later. I hope she is sweating this out!
LikeLike
Have you seen her recent tweets? As pompous as Comey.
LikeLike
Ed Henry reported at the top of Shannon Bream’s Fox News @ Night show that two senior level republicans told him that there are “FOUR separate explosive revelations about surveillance during the Obama admin that have not yet leaked out ahead of tomorrow’s expected release.”
Tip of the iceberg…
LikeLiked by 7 people
That would be, I assume, four revelations made by the Nunes memo. Sundance’s point is that the Nune’s memo, all of it, is just opening the door a crack. Abuse of the 4th amendment is not the only civil rights issue involved in the grand scheme.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, that is correct but also that there will be months of document dumps to come.
This report was also a rebuttal to the people who have alleged that it’s a nothingburger.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope it’s not just a major document dump. ie .. get all the bad stuff out there, people say, “oh wow, that was bad. Now about the Super Bowl!” I hope enough of the public is not so tuned out of politics by all the media yelling and screaming lies against Trump, that they accept it, but say.. so what? Everybody does it!
LikeLike
Me, too. It’s important to remember, however, that it won’t happen overnight. This is going to be a long process.
LikeLike
So, actually, this really all means that Mueller needs to do a 180 and investigate the real guy problem at the top- B.Obama. Go for it Bueller.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really fine research. Thanks, Sundance.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Judgement Comes
LikeLiked by 4 people
But only if there are no redactions. If there are redactions the Memo will be nothing but a piece of paper with black marks on it….Justice will not be served!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hello from New Zealand. The thing that amazes me is the shear stupidity of most of these players.
You have the head of counter intelligence sending 50,000 text messages on a work phone to his mistress. The first thing that comes to mind is has this man got even the most basic common sense. He is just plain dumb and lacks intelligence, how can someone this dumb even get the job.
As for Obama, what a piece of work he turned out to be. The lack of sophistication of all these amateur hour players reminds me of some steamy Central African “s@#thole” republic.
Having said that at least half of Obama was from one such place. What a hot mess.
LikeLiked by 11 people
It goes without saying that they were all dumber than a sack of hammers if they thought they could get away with treason against the United States.
Strzok was picked specifically because he was the right kind of stupid.
They’re all going to pay the price for assuming that everyone else was just as stupid as they are.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hubris; stupidity brought on by arrogance.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If Hillary had won, none of what is emerging would have ever become public knowledge.
Following the typical election paradigm, it is a near certainty that a swamp-dweller will be elected president. In a hypothetical matchup, if McCain or Romney had won, no disclosure., If Jeb! had won, no public disclosure.
Not that those 50,000 emails wasn’t dumb, just that odds were that the corruption that’s been facilitated for the last 50 years would simply be allowed to continue.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Not to take away the importance of 50,000 texts but they were the collection from all phones and not just Strzok and Page. ajust a small point.
LikeLike
They are not dumb; in fact they are probably very smart and capable people. They just believe they are invincible and have nothing to fear or care about. That’s why hubris is a sin that everyone should always been on the watch for, it makes smart people do stupid things.
LikeLiked by 4 people
When the “powerful” think they are “all powerful” (omnipotent)…they become sloppy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ya know what I think? He may have not exactly been dumb. That was my first thought also. So ask yourself this question. If I am married and I am having an affair. I for sure do not want my wife to find out. Use my personal cell phone? No…she checks the bills. Personal computer. No, she also uses it.
Got it. I’ll use my work phone. Explain Confidential nature etc. He did all those text to his lover on his work phone so his wife would not find out.
Occam’s razor. Just guessing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yet, there are no texts with goo-ey lovey stuff. Cover story?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The OIG or the FBI (whoever produced those texts) have already stated that they redacted texts that did not deal with FBI/DOJ goings on. Anything deemed personal did not get on the lists. Of course we should see those texts too just in case they’ve hidden some bombshells in there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Imho, unless their texts that have been released already included redacted lovey dovey stuff I’m not convinced they were lovers. An “affair” would be perfect cover for some to try to convince others what was going on was personal matter, move along, move along.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hello,
American expat here. Living in NZ. Great to read your comments. Are you a native Kiwi?
LikeLike
Funny how I stumble upon stuff to make MEMEs with, not really surprised how the numbers line up on this again.
I think we dodged a huge bullet on FREEDOM DAY and I’m not talking about twains.
LikeLike
Spot on SD – I was listening to Charles Ortel (link below) on CrowdSource the Truth and they have been examining the Clinton Foundation. Documents are disappearing from the FBI Vault, the one that they highlight is a search warrant for the classified information on the Weiner laptop. It was there, but now it’s gone
But, the underlying issue of the criminality that is being exposed on a daily basis.
We are seeing the invasion of our institutions by people who are less than ethical:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wasn’t the FBI field office in NY the one that first had Weiner’s laptop so chain of evidence will have names on it, right?
LikeLike
I think the NYPD stated they have a copy.
LikeLike
Good grief!!! I thought I lived in a corrupt country. The only difference is, here, the politicians and government officials don’t even try to hide their corruption because they know nothing will happen to them. Hopefully, that won’t occur in the US.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s that way here. The Democrats have been getting away with treason for decades.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It seems they used “1984” as a manual.
Dept of Justice = Dept of injustice.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It may take decades, but when all the pieces fall, Obama will ultimately be implicated in all of this and will be remembered as the worst (both ineffective and corrupt) president in American history.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s hope it’s not decades! If this was just one isolated example, I’d be worried. But, thankfully we have an IG that will tie it all together. So many corrupted. But, yes, our instincts on Obama proved pretty accurate. He came from a culture that said, America needs a comeuppance and I’m going to give it to them.
I hope today will turn some to spill the beans to save their skin. The first few will set the tone, then stand back and watch them fall. Comey, Brennan, Clapper, Holder, Obama. Hillary!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Night crawler input: World-wide consequences. Just wait until we see all the names of the “traitors” the swamp spits out. Hang ’em High! I’m not kidding. It is that serious.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen!
LikeLike
Thank God for our guns. We may not have been able to stop them.
LikeLike
I hope they televise George Soros’s execution, now I would pay for that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And yet there are still people on this site and social media saying “Fire Sessions!” “Fire Rosenstein!” “Fire Wray!”.
Sigh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m still wondering about Wray. After hearing Joe diGenova on Tucker last night, I am on the fence still. He had to make a choice.. stand up for the Department out of duty, or stand back and let them fall. He sure is a disappointment.
LikeLike
What has he done or not done that is a disappointment? Name specific things.
LikeLike
Rosie, Wray firing is an excellent idea. The President’s pick for FBI Director has been stonewalling with the best of them.
Sessions? Wants to remain in good standing with the ex Senator’s UniParty Club. He could have DIRECTED the FBI and DoJ to instantly provide what Congress wanted and avoid Courts and delays. He didn’t.
LikeLike
Do you know anything about strategy? Or how it would be perceived as obstruction of justice if Sessions or Wray did anything untoward? They are following the letter of the law. They want bullet-proof criminal convictions, not pats on the back.
LikeLike
Yesterday, the President called on every Cabinet head to reward the faithful workers and weed out those not working for the American people. It will be great to see lots of the blood sucking ticks removed.
LikeLike
Here’s the quote from the SOTU:
“Americans love their country, and they deserve a government that shows them the same love and loyalty in return. For the last year, we have sought to restore the bonds of trust between our citizens and their government.”
[…]
“All Americans deserve accountability and respect, and that’s what we are giving to our wonderful heroes, our veterans. Thank you. (Applause.)
So, tonight, I call on Congress to empower every Cabinet Secretary with the authority to reward good workers and to remove federal employees who undermine the public trust or fail the American people. (Applause.)”
The President is calling on Congress to overturn the bill that protects government employees from firing when administrations change but has insulated them from firing when they are incompetent and use their office for partisan purposes.
During his first year, President Trump signed an Executive Order, but Congress had to pass a bill in order to clean out the corruption in the VA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Lawless are they that make their wills their law.”
– William Shakespeare
LikeLiked by 4 people
Glad to see this happening. Do have a question for Representatuve Mark Meadows — where was the oversight prior to this culture of unaccountability getting so entrenched?
In other words, how can the various oversight Congressional Committees do a better job next time? (Knowing human nature, there will be a next time :0)
Will be watching to see if this question comes up within the ranks of Congress as this whole process continues. . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pelossi, for one, has been on the Gang of 8 since at least 2005 so she’s seen enough.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Monica Crowley says her sources are telling her this memo is only the first; there are more and WORSE things that are going to be revealed!
https://pjmedia.com/blog/liveblogevent/thursdays-hot-mic-43/entry-222985/
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is obvious you put in time and energy doing your research to bring us the news. Thank you! Have you looked into this before?: http://whitehatsreport.com/ I believe this is going to be where the really big stories are going to come from.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Attkisson is a four-star general of investigative journalism.
Loved her research on the Zika virus hype/hoax/scam.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nearly every morning since Donald Trump became our President, I have begun my day on my knees, thanking God for Trump and asking for His protection over The Donald, Melania and the entire Trump family. Then I ask that the truth about what has happened in our government – no matter how ugly – be revealed to us as a country, so that we can be set free (John 8:32). Now I’m holding on tight, because that prayer is being answered.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Excellent Prayer! Amen to all! Thank you for your faithfulness and inspiration.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you for your prayers for out President, his family, and our country. It is wonderful.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The “Just Us” department.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If I have read Congressman Meadows thread and Sundance’s past articles correctly:
1. No one outside of the DOJ has yet seen the actual FISA Application/s with all the names and signatures…
2. Not even Nunes and the members of the various House and Senate Intelligence Committees?
3. Yet, there is still enough incriminating evidence in the four page Memo that businessman/farmer non-lawyer House Intelligence Committee Chairman Nunes compiled from the material in the SCIF facility that it….
4. Has caused extremely desperate hype-and-propaganda responses from Comey, Holder, Schiff and even Pelosi….
5. and meanwhile there has been no response from either Obama and Hillary on all this… at their lawyers advisement?
6. My guess is that AG Sessions quietly ordered that IG Horowitz be allowed to see all FISA Applications AND be allowed to inspect the all records and actions of the forbidden National Security Division….
7. Right after Sally Yates was fired.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Please correct any errors and wrong assumptions.
LikeLike
“5. and meanwhile there has been no response from either Obama and Hillary on all this… at their lawyers advisement?”
Don’t worry, they are all anxiously waiting for the drop to find out how much is known, how accurate it is and what bit’s are missing. The missing bit’s are what they are most interested in as it will tell them if Nunes & Co. are on right scent. Then they will form their narrative. And we will know what that is very soon through their compliant MSM.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hopefully, the White Hats have loaded their stealth bomber with ammunition to massively carpet bomb with one memo release after another, effecting damage so overwhelming, comprehensive and obvious, that O and H, Schiff and Pelosi will be unable to counter any of it.
Hopefully, arrests will follow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A recent Twitter from ThomasWictor is speculating the Flynn’s lawyers could have received the FISA application during discovery:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/959171613424955392.html
LikeLike
It will be hard to clean out the corruption. All the economic success in the world won’t save America from the rot now present in the DOJ. Thank God President Trump has the will and wisdom to do this hard job left to him by his worthless predecessor.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Predecessors.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, bif stuff indeed. AM has a good summary too: “The memo reportedly addresses an issue that is at least as significant as election meddling by Russia and suspected but unproven Trump-campaign collusion in it, namely: election meddling by the intelligence and law-enforcement arms of government and Clinton-campaign collusion in it. The latter issue involves conduct that predates Mueller’s investigation by more than two years — Hillary Clinton’s criminal conduct having been exposed in March 2015.” Andrew McCarthy Jan 25, 2018
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bingo!
LikeLike
We the People have a 4th Amendment in our Bill of Rights that guarantees our Privacy.
Our Government is meant to be transparent and under constant oversight.
This has gotten turned around.
The Government employees now believe they have the right to total privacy and unaccountability, while
We the People are kept under constant surveillance and oversight..
We have to take back our responsibility as citizens and make it clear that the Government is supposed to work for us. We hire them and pay them to do their job. They need constant supervision and to be held accountable for their actions. The good ones should be rewarded and the bad ones need punished.
You get what you inspect – not what you expect.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance, it was that ‘Fundamental Transformation’ that Obama declared he was going to perform.
He didn’t say ‘what’ he was going to transform our country into.
But now we have seen that it was a transformation into a Dictatorship.
In a dictatorship, the dictator makes Laws…instead of a legislature.
By treating the DOJ as though it is ‘an independent fourth branch of government’…the O-regime transformed us from Self Rule — to — Rule by Dictator.
They were ignoring the laws set forth in our Constitution and laws passed by the people’s representatives…and making laws as they saw fit.
They cloaked it by calling it “Social Justice”.
That sounds nice, doesn’t it…’Social Justice’.
As though they were righting some terrible ‘injustice’ against society.
But like everything in socialism, it is a Lie.
LikeLike