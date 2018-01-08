BREAKING – Federal Judge Throws Out Case Against Cliven Bundy – “With Prejudice”, “Gross Prosecutorial Misconduct”…

Posted on January 8, 2018 by

Wow.  Follow up to THIS STORY – In a stunning rebuke to federal prosecutors a federal court judge has thrown out the case against Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy “with prejudice”.  Bundy and his sons cannot be retried, and will walk free.

In order for a federal judge to completely dismiss a case of this significance indicates the court has found serious and compelling evidence of “gross misconduct” on the part of the prosecuting team.

LAS VEGAS — Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, his two sons and a militia member will not face a retrial on charges that they led an armed rebellion against federal agents in 2014.

A federal judge on Monday said the federal prosecutors’ conduct was “outrageous” and “violated due process rights” of the defendants.

U.S. District Court Judge Gloria Navarro dismissed the charges against the four men “with prejudice,” meaning they cannot face trial again. She said a new trial would not be sufficient to address the problems in the case and would provide the prosecution with an unfair advantage going forward.

As the courtroom doors opened after Navarro’s ruling, a huge cheer went up from the crowd of spectators gathered outside.

Navarro’s decision comes less than a month after she declared a mistrial in case and found federal prosecutors willfully withheld critical and “potentially exculpatory” evidence from the defense.

Cliven Bundy, his sons Ammon and Ryan Bundy, and militia member Ryan Payne were all in court. Cliven Bundy had remained in jail until the hearing; the judge ordered his immediate release.

Navarro on Dec. 20 cited six pieces of evidence the Nevada U.S. Attorney’s Office failed to disclose that was favorable to the defense and could have changed the outcome of the trial.

The evidence included:

  • Records about surveillance at the Bundy ranch;
  • Maps about government surveillance;
  • Records about the presence of government snipers;
  • FBI logs about activity at the ranch in the days leading up to standoff;
  • Law-enforcement assessments dating to 2012 that found the Bundys posed no threat;
  • Internal affairs reports about misconduct by Bureau of Land Management agents.

“Failure to turn over such evidence violates due process,” Navarro said last month. “A fair trial at this point is impossible.”  (read more)

 

This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, 2nd Amendment, 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, Abusive Cops, AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Dept Of Justice, FBI, Harry Reid, media bias, Notorious Liars, Police action, States, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

445 Responses to BREAKING – Federal Judge Throws Out Case Against Cliven Bundy – “With Prejudice”, “Gross Prosecutorial Misconduct”…

Older Comments
  1. uptothere says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    If Bundy’s breaking the law by refusing to pay legitimate grazing fees had been handled from the get go professionally, we wouldn’t be here today. Instead, BLM and other Federal actors had to come in guns blazing wearing their jackboots. A further example of the lawlessness exhibited by the Obama crew.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Robert Palmar says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    Cliven Bundy fought the good fight and won.
    This is a victory for all who love this country.
    There is no sweeter dish than justice served.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • MaryLS says:
      January 8, 2018 at 5:09 pm

      Justice finally served, but it is a shame what he had to go through. It is gratifying to see he is now free but can anything make up for the time and money spent fighting the fed.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Robert Palmar says:
        January 8, 2018 at 5:18 pm

        Let’s hope the Bundy’s can make
        the Feds pay for what they’ve done.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • Johnny DOH says:
          January 8, 2018 at 5:26 pm

          You mean, the bundy’s can make the TAXPAYERS like you and me pay for what the crooked prosecutors and cops did. It will be difficult. The supreme court has ruled no Judge can ever be sued no matter what they do, and virtually no prosecutor, and cops – immunity – sad. This guy http://bryanstevenson.com/see-the-stories/walter-mcmillian/ was lied onto death row, And only a tiny settlement in the end.

          Like

          Reply
          • dayallaxeded says:
            January 8, 2018 at 5:36 pm

            Search for John Thompson, Ray Liuzza murder, and Orleans district attorney to see how far things can get off the rails. Supreme Court opinion throwing out a massive damage award for Thompson is effectively a roadmap for how to make a case for damages from prosecutors. The events of that case are not at all what they seem or were reported. No one hid blood evidence from Thompson’s lawyers–they chose not to get it tested, either by incompetence or b/c they were afraid of the supposed results. DA just didn’t say anything–blood evidence wasn’t admitted at trial. So all the BS misconduct railed about in the Thompson case is pure BS–didn’t happen. A few squirrels playing games. Not like the outrageous Bundy persecution–I continue to believe that Scummy Harry Reid and some shady land/mining deals are behind all of this. This judgment of dismissal may be the start of unwinding the nasty criminal yarn running from DC from the western end, as well.

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
          • Angry Dumbo says:
            January 8, 2018 at 5:40 pm

            I don’t know that I disagree with you, taxpayers would be on the hook for a civil claim. I do disagree in that the Bundy family should be at the very least compensated in civil court for all they have been put through and made even for the costs they have incurred in defending themselves from these corrupt charges.

            Like

            Reply
  3. Zephyrbreeze says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    Kate Dalley radio has been the go-to source for Bundy interviews and their champion for two years. Program live. I assume Bundy family member will be on. http://foxnews1450.com/listen-live/. Starting NOW.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. IMO says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    Good news hope they live out their lives happy and free and go down in history as the family that fought back against obama/demorats regime.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. rashamon says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    Thank you, God. Hopefully, this is the last of the many illegal misadventures of law and justice systems out of control. The hubris displayed by the federal agents and judges is beyond any Orwellian tale. Who is going to reimburse these innocents for the financial and emotional pain inflicted on them and their families. I’m tired of the innocent taxpayer underwriting these irresponsible acts.

    There has to be a better way to curtail such reprehensible power grabs and flaunting of egos. Our government has become a bad movie.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. Betty says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    My son and I were talking about benefits of Donald Trump’s presidency that seem to go un-noticed. And he said Federal Judges seem freer to use their own intelligence to make decisions based on the constitution and the rule of law.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • the blacksmith says:
      January 8, 2018 at 5:17 pm

      one MAJOR turn-around under trump that i never hear:
      America has achieved energy independence. we’re now a net exporter of fossil fuels and donny john’s just getting started, it’s only going to increase.
      DOE was started by carter, has spent tens of billions and that bureaucracy has only grown since its inception and has done nothing to move us towards energy independence.
      president trump did it very quietly by cutting regulations and SAVING money (via budget cuts).
      time to kill the DOE

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  7. itsy_bitsy says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    A big win for the good guys! We will not forget that rat Obama and his corrupt henchmen!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. Coast says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    So when will the ones guilty of prosecutorial misconduct go to jail?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • J. Wilkes Boothe says:
      January 8, 2018 at 4:30 pm

      It is highly unlikely you will see that happen, sadly.

      Like

      Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      January 8, 2018 at 5:09 pm

      The Bundy’s should files complaints/grievances with state/federal bar associations that each prosecutor is a member of. Getting each disbarred is justice served to each of them. No means of income. IMO it would not be that difficult to do. Just submit Judge Navrro’s decision. What’s the bar going to do? Rule against the judge?

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Jim Bob Lassiter says:
        January 8, 2018 at 5:20 pm

        State Bars are generally about as worthless as tits on a porcupine. About the only thing they’ll go after is trust account violations.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • MaineCoon says:
          January 8, 2018 at 5:30 pm

          Probably right, but in the meantime it will make the offenders see what it’s like to have someone on their arses. If neither state or fed bars did nothing, publish for all to see.

          I would go after them.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
  9. Takeadeepbreath says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    Funny story.

    I went home to the UK about 2 years ago to visit family and friends. As we did many a night, we were in the local pub. I got speaking to some young lads who asked me lots of questions about US politics. They were trying very hard to ridicule me. I stood my ground very well, being very calm and not over opinionated.

    I mentioned the Bundy case about government over reach. One of the young men got very heated over it. I asked him what he knew about it, as I was impressed a British person would know anything. Well, it turns out he knew nothing, but remembered it as a leftist talking point.

    Conversation went something like this.

    “How can you support those people, they are self admitted terrorists”
    “Where do you get that from?”
    “They are self admitted members of the militia”.
    “Since when have the militia been terrorists?”
    “Everyone knows the militia are terrorists. They are insane. They are banned in the USA”
    “Oh yeah, you sure?”
    “Of course I am sure. I mean, you live there. Are you telling me that the USA does not consider the militia to be terrorists?”
    “Yes. In fact, I think they are protected”.
    “Go on then prove it. Where does it say that?
    “In the constitution”
    “Since when?”
    “Since ever”.

    He laughed at me. Then he said that I should really know more about the country I reside in. I remember he said that I couldn’t just make up history to suit my own ends. At this point, people could see that his tone was quite hostile. I could have crushed him then, but I just wound him up further. I told him I was not a militia member, but that I did have an arsenal of weapons. He got triggered, and went on a rant. He asked me if I hunt. I said yes. He then said that was okay for me to own a gun for hunting.

    “But I do not use my AK-47 to hunt” – ( I do not own an AK 47, but I was having too much fun). Again, he lost it. I was the devil. After more one sided hostility, he informed me that the second amendment was there so that people could hunt, and individuals could protect themselves against criminals, as it has huge rural areas, where the police can not reach.

    When I told him that the second amendment did not protect hunting, and is barely there to protect yourself against individual criminals, he just started laughing, as did his friends, impressed with his knowledge of the USA.

    Then came my punch line. “Look, I’ll buy you a beer.”, I said, “I didn’t come home to get into political conflict. But as I am buying you a beer, why don’t you look up what the second amendment says on your smart phone, and read it aloud here to everyone. For that, I’ll buy you a beer.”

    Well, he had to look it up from 3 different sources, as he didn’t believe the first two.

    He was very very quiet for the rest of the evening. Which was all that I wanted from him anyway. My last sentence to him was “It’s called a smart phone for a reason”. I am sure that beer I bought him didn’t go down as well as mine.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  10. PDQ says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    It is FRIGHTENING what the government, federal, state, and local, can get away with.

    Sometimes I feel like we live in worse than a communist country.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Krystal says:
      January 8, 2018 at 4:34 pm

      The national media provides the Iron Curtain depriving Americans of real knowledge and information. The education system makes sure critical thinking skills are limited. Put these together and it is no wonder big government corruption goes on.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • LEET says:
        January 8, 2018 at 5:12 pm

        Krystal: Great description of the media, an iron curtain erected between truthful informatjon and the people. At what point though do the people have to shoulder some of the blame for remaining ignorant.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  11. auscitizenmom says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    God bless them all.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Howie says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    Hot Dog, Hot Dog, Hot Diggity Dog.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. LarryInMt says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    Now how does he get his family ranch back?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. TFunderburk says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    I can’t wait for the movie! Please let James Woods direct.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. D. Manny says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    Who was at the center of the Bundy issue?

    This guy…..

    2016-10-31 Harry Reid blasts FBI for failing to investigate Trump Russia collusion.
    https://www.cbsnews.com/news/harry-reid-letter-fbi-james-comey-clinton-emails-trump-russia-ties-hatch-act/

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Donna in Oregon says:
      January 8, 2018 at 5:17 pm

      Yep. This stinks of Harry Reid and his sons. Pray with all your hearts that this opens up the crooked land deals of the Reid’s. There were ‘rumors’ when old Harry was in power.

      Talk about a cherry on top! Bagging the Reid’s would be nuts and a cherry!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  16. Howie says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    Ring Ring
    Hello this is Judge Navarro
    Hi Judge this is Justice Kagen, what the hell is going on down there?

    The Judicial Branch is weighing in. It is not good fer the bad guys.

    Like

    Reply
    • Howie says:
      January 8, 2018 at 4:46 pm

      Get this Skunk out.
      Sessions praises ‘Battle of Bunkerville’ prosecutor as retrial kicks off
      http://www.guns.com/2017/07/14/sessions-praises-battle-of-bunkerville-prosecutor-as-retrial-kicks-off-for-4-of-the-accused/

      Like

      Reply
      • growltiggerknits says:
        January 8, 2018 at 4:57 pm

        Did you perhaps miss this tidbit: http://thewashingtonstandard.com/doj-review-bundy-case-prosecutions-violations-law/

        I believe Jess Sessions looking into the case is the reason Navarro ruled as she did.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Howie says:
          January 8, 2018 at 4:58 pm

          Baloney!

          Like

          Reply
          • growltiggerknits says:
            January 8, 2018 at 5:02 pm

            Did you want more references?

            “The Attorney General takes this issue very seriously and has personally directed that an expert in the Department’s discovery obligations be deployed to examine the case and advise as to the next steps,” said Ian D. Prior, principal deputy director of public affairs, in a late Wednesday statement.

            The decision to intervene came after U.S. District Chief Judge Gloria Navarro declared a mistrial over the government’s “willful failure to disclose information” to the defense, saying it would have been “impossible” for the four co-defendants to receive a fair trial.

            “Failure to turn over such evidence violates due process,” Chief Judge Navarro said in the courtroom as reported by the Arizona Republic. “A fair trial at this point is impossible.”
            https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/dec/21/jeff-sessions-orders-examination-bundy-case/

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
            • Howie says:
              January 8, 2018 at 5:12 pm

              Your case is just silly.

              Like

              Reply
            • ray76 says:
              January 8, 2018 at 5:17 pm

              The decision to intervene came ***AFTER*** U.S. District Chief Judge Gloria Navarro declared a mistrial over the government’s “willful failure to disclose information” to the defense, saying it would have been “impossible” for the four co-defendants to receive a fair trial.

              Like

              Reply
              • Johnny DOH says:
                January 8, 2018 at 5:22 pm

                Yeah right. Navarro didn’t get a heads up. Yeah right. Truth: Navarro allowed ALL the crap to go in IN her courtroom until – well – SOMETHING happened to bring her to Jesus. I say it is the AG pressure.

                Liked by 1 person

                Reply
                • Howie says:
                  January 8, 2018 at 5:25 pm

                  SCOTUS

                  Like

                • Howie says:
                  January 8, 2018 at 5:29 pm

                  U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday lauded the lead prosecutor in the ongoing Bunkerville standoff trial, but stopped short of taking sides.

                  Sessions was in Las Vegas talking about sanctuary cities when he made the comments, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

                  “I’ve got to tell you, it’s impressive when you have a tough case, a controversial case, and you’ve got the top guy leading the battle, going to court, standing up and defending the office and the principles of the law,” Sessions said of Nevada’s Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre.

                  Like

                • ray76 says:
                  January 8, 2018 at 5:32 pm

                  Navarro was hostile to defendants, but the prosecution’s misconduct was too egregious to be ignored.

                  article excerpts:

                  The judge on Dec. 20 declared a mistrial after finding prosecutors withheld six types of evidence from defendants that should have been shared at least a month before the trial started.

                  Late disclosures of evidence trickled out just before and during the start of the trial “by happenstance,” defense lawyers noted.

                  Weksler, who represents Payne, argued that prosecutors repeatedly failed to abide by deadlines for sharing discovery evidence, were dismissive of specific requests for evidence, engaged in a “pattern to ridicule and disparage the defense” requests and then made “brazen proffers” to the court that specific information didn’t exist, only to find out later that they were mistaken.

                  http://www.oregonlive.com/oregon-standoff/2018/01/cliven_bundy_standoff_case_thr.html

                  Like

              • growltiggerknits says:
                January 8, 2018 at 5:30 pm

                Today Navarro dismissed with prejudice. That is after Sessions weighed in which was my point.
                “Less than one month after U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro declared a mistrial in the case against Cliven Bundy, his two sons, and a self-styled militiaman, Navarro has dismissed the charges entirely. The decision Monday puts an end to the federal case against the four men for their role in the 2014 armed standoff over cattle-grazing rights in Nevada.”

                Like

                Reply
          • growltiggerknits says:
            January 8, 2018 at 5:03 pm

            I take that baloney on white bread with butter. Thanks

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
      • Tom F says:
        January 8, 2018 at 5:01 pm

        In yet another pathetic attempt to smear AG Sessions you forgot to add this piece of information:
        Jerry Blair • 6 months ago
        WOW…THE Las Vegas Review scrubbed this article hours later….GO TO THE SOURCE….SESSIONS DID NOT SAY THIS !!!!
        Motive?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Howie says:
          January 8, 2018 at 5:08 pm

          Baloney. I know what I am doing. Read the facts, apply the facts. They are real.

          Like

          Reply
          • joshua says:
            January 8, 2018 at 5:26 pm

            are you off on another chemical driven rant and rave again Howie? really getting OLD on all the blogs you blather on….when you are “normal”, you have great contributions….otherwise, you are hostile, and insulting.
            and that is MY observation and opinion.

            Like

            Reply
            • Howie says:
              January 8, 2018 at 5:30 pm

              U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday lauded the lead prosecutor in the ongoing Bunkerville standoff trial, but stopped short of taking sides.

              Sessions was in Las Vegas talking about sanctuary cities when he made the comments, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

              “I’ve got to tell you, it’s impressive when you have a tough case, a controversial case, and you’ve got the top guy leading the battle, going to court, standing up and defending the office and the principles of the law,” Sessions said of Nevada’s Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre.

              Like

              Reply
              • growltiggerknits says:
                January 8, 2018 at 5:41 pm

                Yep and then Jess Sessions became aware of the true state of affairs. He had been getting a sanitized version no doubt. The mistrial news made him aware of the improprieties. He was very direct about his disapproval and the need for an immediate investigation investigation. Timeline is key.

                Like

                Reply
              • Bob Thoms says:
                January 8, 2018 at 6:02 pm

                Exactly right Howie.

                Sessions didn’t ask for a 3rd party review until two weeks ago. And that 3rd party is still “reviewing”………..Total Swamp maneuver = let’s get a 3rd party review.

                Sessions would never make that call without the 3rd party review report in hand.

                Where is it?

                Like

                Reply
  17. MIKE says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    Let’s bask in the glory that judge Navarro had the wherewithal to shut down this frivolous and weaponized assault on the Bundy’s constitutional rights. Navarro knew that under the NEW DoJ, more damage and exposure to bureaucrats, used to running rampant and with impunity under the previous administrations, would lead to even maybe her own demise as a US district court judge.
    And let’s pray that the Lavoy Finicum family will get their due process and subsequent punishment of BLM, DoJ, FBI, and OSP actors, who conspired and carried out the cold-blooded murder of a man, a United States citizen, in pursuit of his constitutional rights.
    However, the fight against unwarranted government land grabbing overreach is over a century old. This decision will not solve all these issues, but it is a great foundation on which we the people can re-engage and continue to fight back against these agents of oppression.
    Wolverines, indeed!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Verity (@gardenerams) says:
      January 8, 2018 at 4:45 pm

      I hope people will pray for that judge. Globalist oligarchs will be gunning for her now. Thank God there are still some good judges who aren’t corrupt. How much has this family suffered and lost due to gov tyranny.

      Like

      Reply
      • growltiggerknits says:
        January 8, 2018 at 5:00 pm

        I do not believe the judge made that ruling for any reason other than Jeff Sessions saying he wanted to look further into the handling of the case and the suggestion of improprieties that needed to be addressed. By addressing them herself in a final manner she may avoid fallout for he part in the travesty of justice that proceeded this ruling.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  18. Comrade Mope says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    Mr. Trump should invite the whole damn bunch to the White House, complete with hats, sidearms and horses, and give Cliven Bundy the Medal of Freedom on behalf of all of them.
    And if that’s too much trouble, he could go to them and give them all a medal.
    That’s America.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Remington..... says:
      January 8, 2018 at 6:25 pm

      Boy, wouldn’t that make my day….God, it would be wonderful. And next day see the SOB who Assassinated LaVoy being prep walked to jail.

      Like

      Reply
  19. Verity (@gardenerams) says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    This is much bigger than Obama or Democrats. This is UN Agenda21/Wildlands project. This is globalist tyranny brought to you by oligarchs who own BOTH parties. This is about herding everyone into densely packed cities for total surveillance/control. Word needs to get out about what is REALLY going on. http://agenda21news.com/2014/07/wildlands-project-agenda-21-future-enforcers/
    Satan is able to disguise himself as an angel of light. Oligarchs always cloak their tyranny with someone thing supposedly “good”. In this case protecting the environment. You get useful idiots to sign on this way.
    https://www.technocracy.news/index.php/2015/10/12/full-text-of-attorney-general-loretta-lynch-speech-on-launch-of-strong-cities-network/#comment-13770 smart cities Loretta Lynch speech

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. ditzee58 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    Thank you, God! Another example of true justice now that Hussein and his band of crooks are gone.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. Lucy Ricardo says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    It seems the tide maybe is turning for the better.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Howie says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    A real American Hero. Godspeed Cliven.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  23. G. Combs says:
    January 8, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    Thank goodness at least ONE rancher/farmer actually ‘won’ one.

    Believe me. The Bundy’s were not the first victims of the US government by a long shot.

    Off the top of my head here are a few others who tried to fight back and made the news:
    Linda Faillace, author of Mad Sheep (They lost their entire herd of very expensive RARE BREED imported milking sheep) – YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LRGisuWgVBM

    The Henshaws lost their entire herd of Russian Boars. — Boar war

    The Dollarites had a small bunny breeding operation to teach their children entrepreneurship — USDA fines family up to four million dollars for selling [$500+ a year of] bunny rabbits

    A small organic farm in Arlington, Texas, was the target of a massive police action last week that included aerial surveillance, a SWAT raid “The police seized “17 blackberry bushes, 15 okra plants, 14 tomatillo plants … native grasses and sunflowers,” after holding residents inside at gunpoint for at least a half-hour, property owner Shellie Smith said in a statement. The raid lasted about 10 hours, she said.”
    ☠ ☠ ☠ ☠ ☠ ☠ ☠ ☠ ☠

    Other farm families including young children were held at gun point over the last decade. I quit selling my sheep and goats out of fear. I am so very very happy President Trump stepped up to help us return the USA to the land of the FREE.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • treepertrappedinoregon says:
      January 8, 2018 at 5:14 pm

      Dear God, thank you for delivering us from unimaginable terror and injustice.

      Thank you, G. Combs for informing us.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Howie says:
      January 8, 2018 at 5:17 pm

      This came down from the left side of SCOTUS. Bet the ranch. It bodes ill for the rest of the crooks.

      Like

      Reply
    • D. Manny says:
      January 8, 2018 at 5:17 pm

      NH Dem Party Chair Calls Rural, Disaffected Voters ‘White Supremacists’
      http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/09/04/nh-dem-party-chair-calls-rural-disaffected-voters-white-supremacists/
      ———-

      Like

      Reply
    • Conservativeinny says:
      January 8, 2018 at 5:21 pm

      Each of those are so wrong on multiple levels. H

      Like

      Reply
    • Alligator Gar says:
      January 8, 2018 at 5:39 pm

      Yep. Florida persecutes small farmers who sell eggs at the farmgate, sell raw milk from their cow, etc. And that is STATE regulations there, not federal. I agree 100% that this is not about food safety, but about controlling the herd (us).

      I fought the heck out of a federal NAIS some years ago. (National Animal Identification System). It would have required me to list the number of every identified property other than my own that I ride my horse over whenever I trail ride.

      NAIS would have imposed a number on every farm animal (they called it the “national herd” as if MY animals belong to the “collective farm”). The animals would be enumerated at birth and tracked through growth, sale, slaughter, etc. It was ostensibly for “food safety,” but too many of us got wind of how badly this is working in places like Australia. We collectively barraged the USDA until the proposal was withdrawn. No doubt it will be put forth again in a more favorable climate. These worldists/communists never give up.

      Like

      Reply
      • kinthenorthwest says:
        January 8, 2018 at 5:42 pm

        The lyrics of this song say so much.

        Like

        Reply
      • D. Manny says:
        January 8, 2018 at 5:51 pm

        You have to keep suing them and challenging them. For instance, in the UK, you can have as many chickens as you want in your very small backyard in the city, but in the US? No, you have to be separated by a lot of land….

        If we don’t keep pushing, they’ll keep taking….

        Like

        Reply
    • kinthenorthwest says:
      January 8, 2018 at 5:41 pm

      The lyrics of this song say so much….

      Like

      Reply
  24. Howie says:
    January 8, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    The tell….The leftists have rigged for silent running on this.

    Like

    Reply
  25. lisaginnz says:
    January 8, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    THANK God and the new truth and justice atmosphere under our lion, President Trump and the men and women he has put in charge. This case STUNK to HIGH heaven.

    PERFECT outcome. Hope their ranch is OK, no more cows are killed by feds and anyone involved gets paid retribution.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Nunya Bidness says:
    January 8, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    I wish Trump would appoint an Attorney General. That job has been vacant too long.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. Howie says:
    January 8, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    The judge was ‘BOUND” by the rules. The call came in from the higher courts. Not from Sessions DOJ.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Donna in Oregon says:
    January 8, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    All government is too big. It’s turned into a monster. Especially about our food supply. GMO’s haven’t been independently researched in any long-term studies. As long as Monsanto pays lobbyists it never will.

    When I was growing up we could walk 2-3 blocks in the summer and buy anything we didn’t grow in our own garden from a neighbors vegetable/fruit stand. They were everywhere. We saved our seeds because we could, Monsanto didn’t control our gardens.

    We groomed horses, mucked stalls, picked fruit & vegs, canned and made jams/jellies, and shelled nuts for extra money all summer/fall long. We were raised to be money-makers. No one asked us if we were getting paid minimum wage, working too many hours. Our parents took care of that stuff. Uncle Sammy minded his own business.

    Nowadays, kids can’t even set-up a lemonade stand without getting harrassed by the government.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • G. Combs says:
      January 8, 2018 at 5:56 pm

      AMEN!!!
      We tried to hire kids and ask the state for what regulations applied. 25 years later we STILL have not gotten the information. HOWEVER the Dollarites did all the research dotted the i-s crossed the t-s, hired a lawyer and STILL got millions in fines.

      As I said to the cop that refused to help me recover my stolen semi-truck, I would be better off making a living stealing cars that being a farmer – Less to lose. (He went ballistic when he realized I was dead serious.)

      Like

      Reply
    • G. Combs says:
      January 8, 2018 at 6:01 pm

      Oh and speaking of GMOs and Monsanto, here is news that will make your jaw drop!

      Human Animal Hybrids Made

      Like

      Reply
  29. Mr. B. formerly from D.C. says:
    January 8, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    One way we can look at incenting good behavior from our justice officials (including law enforcement officers) is to issue payment from the law enforcement pensions and not from tax payers. Create a board of retired officers to evaluate the conduct of the accused official and, if warranted, have that person relieved of their duties. I’m not suggesting it’s perfect, but taxpayers all over the country pay for the misdeeds of bad apple law enforcement, which in essence means the public pays twice: for the misdeed by the government official and to pay money for it. I’m very pleased this family prevailed. Few of us can truly appreciate the might and power of the government when it comes to having to have to defend yourself in any type of situation. The first thing you can count on is a significant portion of your assets will be gone just to obtain (hopefully good) representation. And if you’re found innocent (or the judge tosses the case like for the Bundys) then there is little recourse. It’s time to start thinking about changing the system to be much more equitable for everyone.

    Like

    Reply
    • G. Combs says:
      January 8, 2018 at 6:15 pm

      The Supreme Court changed the Constitution so we no longer have trial by jury in many cases. Instead we now have trial by bureaucratic tribunal. (If I break a USDA reg the USDA sits in judgement for example.) What I want is a TRIAL of the BUREAUCRATS. If a USDA agent get X number of complaints then HE goes on trial and ordinary American citizens can determine if the agent OR the bureaucracy is overstepping good sense.

      They are OUR employees and we should have the right to fire the crooked ones!
      >>>>>>>>>>>>>>

      Stuff on Jury Trials you may not know:

      “Anyone accused of a crime in this country is entitled to a jury trial.”

      The Constitution may say so but, in fact, this is simply not the case — and becoming less so as politicians fiddle with legal definitions and sentencing standards in order specifically to reduce the number of persons entitled to a trial….

      ….As Thomas Jefferson put it to Tom Paine in a 1789 letter, “I consider trial by jury as the only anchor ever yet imagined by man, by which a government can be held to the principles of its constitution.” ….
      http://prorev.com/juries.htm

      Also

      The right to trial by jury is not constitutionally guaranteed in certain classes of civil cases that are concededly “suits at common law,” particularly when “public” or governmental rights are at issue and if one cannot find eighteenth-century precedent for jury participation in those cases. Atlas Roofing Co. v. Occupational Safety & Health Review Commission (1977). Thus, Congress can lodge personal and property claims against the United States in non-Article III courts with no jury component. In addition, where practice as it existed in 1791 “provides no clear answer,” the rule is that “[o]nly those incidents which are regarded as fundamental, as inherent in and of the essence of the system of trial by jury, are placed beyond the reach of the legislature.” Markman v. Westview Instruments (1996). In those situations, too, the Seventh Amendment does not restrain congressional choice.

      In contrast to the near-universal support for the civil jury trial in the eighteenth and early nineteenth centuries, modern jurists consider civil jury trial neither “implicit in the concept of ordered liberty,” Palko v. State of Connecticut (1937), nor “fundamental to the American scheme of justice,” Duncan v. Louisiana (1968).
      http://www.heritage.org/constitution/#!/amendments/7/essays/159/right-to-jury-in-civil-cases

      Like

      Reply
  30. Carrie says:
    January 8, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    Praise the Lord! I am so glad that the Bundy Ranch situation did not end up like Waco or Ruby Ridge. The government is being exposed one cover-up at a time.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Zephyrbreeze says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    When was the last time a US attorney case was dismissed with prejudice?

    Massive corruption uncovered including Agent Dan Loves kill list.

    From: Larry C. Wooten. Special Agent. U.S. Department of Interior, Bureau of … Agent/Lead Investigator for the Cliven Bundy/2014 Gold Butte Trespass Cattle Impound. Case out of the District of Nevada in Las Vegas …

    https://redoubtnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Larry-Wooten-Communication_77PI.pdf

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s