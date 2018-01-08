BREAKING – Federal Judge Throws Out Case Against Cliven Bundy – “With Prejudice”, “Gross Prosecutorial Misconduct”…

Wow. Follow up to THIS STORY – In a stunning rebuke to federal prosecutors a federal court judge has thrown out the case against Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy “with prejudice”. Bundy and his sons cannot be retried, and will walk free.
In order for a federal judge to completely dismiss a case of this significance indicates the court has found serious and compelling evidence of “gross misconduct” on the part of the prosecuting team.
LAS VEGAS — Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, his two sons and a militia member will not face a retrial on charges that they led an armed rebellion against federal agents in 2014.
A federal judge on Monday said the federal prosecutors’ conduct was “outrageous” and “violated due process rights” of the defendants.
U.S. District Court Judge Gloria Navarro dismissed the charges against the four men “with prejudice,” meaning they cannot face trial again. She said a new trial would not be sufficient to address the problems in the case and would provide the prosecution with an unfair advantage going forward.
As the courtroom doors opened after Navarro’s ruling, a huge cheer went up from the crowd of spectators gathered outside.
Navarro’s decision comes less than a month after she declared a mistrial in case and found federal prosecutors willfully withheld critical and “potentially exculpatory” evidence from the defense.
Cliven Bundy, his sons Ammon and Ryan Bundy, and militia member Ryan Payne were all in court. Cliven Bundy had remained in jail until the hearing; the judge ordered his immediate release.
Navarro on Dec. 20 cited six pieces of evidence the Nevada U.S. Attorney’s Office failed to disclose that was favorable to the defense and could have changed the outcome of the trial.
The evidence included:
- Records about surveillance at the Bundy ranch;
- Maps about government surveillance;
- Records about the presence of government snipers;
- FBI logs about activity at the ranch in the days leading up to standoff;
- Law-enforcement assessments dating to 2012 that found the Bundys posed no threat;
- Internal affairs reports about misconduct by Bureau of Land Management agents.
“Failure to turn over such evidence violates due process,” Navarro said last month. “A fair trial at this point is impossible.” (read more)
If Bundy’s breaking the law by refusing to pay legitimate grazing fees had been handled from the get go professionally, we wouldn’t be here today. Instead, BLM and other Federal actors had to come in guns blazing wearing their jackboots. A further example of the lawlessness exhibited by the Obama crew.
They did not refuse to pay, the payment was rejected.
The DOJ are the crooks. Not Cliven. The higher courts made a call to Navarro. Not the Possum.
Navarro’s CYA. https://youtu.be/uXHV-O60RIE
Cliven Bundy fought the good fight and won.
This is a victory for all who love this country.
There is no sweeter dish than justice served.
Justice finally served, but it is a shame what he had to go through. It is gratifying to see he is now free but can anything make up for the time and money spent fighting the fed.
Let’s hope the Bundy’s can make
the Feds pay for what they’ve done.
You mean, the bundy’s can make the TAXPAYERS like you and me pay for what the crooked prosecutors and cops did. It will be difficult. The supreme court has ruled no Judge can ever be sued no matter what they do, and virtually no prosecutor, and cops – immunity – sad. This guy http://bryanstevenson.com/see-the-stories/walter-mcmillian/ was lied onto death row, And only a tiny settlement in the end.
Search for John Thompson, Ray Liuzza murder, and Orleans district attorney to see how far things can get off the rails. Supreme Court opinion throwing out a massive damage award for Thompson is effectively a roadmap for how to make a case for damages from prosecutors. The events of that case are not at all what they seem or were reported. No one hid blood evidence from Thompson’s lawyers–they chose not to get it tested, either by incompetence or b/c they were afraid of the supposed results. DA just didn’t say anything–blood evidence wasn’t admitted at trial. So all the BS misconduct railed about in the Thompson case is pure BS–didn’t happen. A few squirrels playing games. Not like the outrageous Bundy persecution–I continue to believe that Scummy Harry Reid and some shady land/mining deals are behind all of this. This judgment of dismissal may be the start of unwinding the nasty criminal yarn running from DC from the western end, as well.
I don’t know that I disagree with you, taxpayers would be on the hook for a civil claim. I do disagree in that the Bundy family should be at the very least compensated in civil court for all they have been put through and made even for the costs they have incurred in defending themselves from these corrupt charges.
Kate Dalley radio has been the go-to source for Bundy interviews and their champion for two years. Program live. I assume Bundy family member will be on. http://foxnews1450.com/listen-live/. Starting NOW.
Good news hope they live out their lives happy and free and go down in history as the family that fought back against obama/demorats regime.
Thank you, God. Hopefully, this is the last of the many illegal misadventures of law and justice systems out of control. The hubris displayed by the federal agents and judges is beyond any Orwellian tale. Who is going to reimburse these innocents for the financial and emotional pain inflicted on them and their families. I’m tired of the innocent taxpayer underwriting these irresponsible acts.
There has to be a better way to curtail such reprehensible power grabs and flaunting of egos. Our government has become a bad movie.
My son and I were talking about benefits of Donald Trump’s presidency that seem to go un-noticed. And he said Federal Judges seem freer to use their own intelligence to make decisions based on the constitution and the rule of law.
LikeLiked by 7 people
one MAJOR turn-around under trump that i never hear:
America has achieved energy independence. we’re now a net exporter of fossil fuels and donny john’s just getting started, it’s only going to increase.
DOE was started by carter, has spent tens of billions and that bureaucracy has only grown since its inception and has done nothing to move us towards energy independence.
president trump did it very quietly by cutting regulations and SAVING money (via budget cuts).
time to kill the DOE
Amen.
A big win for the good guys! We will not forget that rat Obama and his corrupt henchmen!
So when will the ones guilty of prosecutorial misconduct go to jail?
It is highly unlikely you will see that happen, sadly.
The Bundy’s should files complaints/grievances with state/federal bar associations that each prosecutor is a member of. Getting each disbarred is justice served to each of them. No means of income. IMO it would not be that difficult to do. Just submit Judge Navrro’s decision. What’s the bar going to do? Rule against the judge?
LikeLiked by 4 people
State Bars are generally about as worthless as tits on a porcupine. About the only thing they’ll go after is trust account violations.
Probably right, but in the meantime it will make the offenders see what it’s like to have someone on their arses. If neither state or fed bars did nothing, publish for all to see.
I would go after them.
Funny story.
I went home to the UK about 2 years ago to visit family and friends. As we did many a night, we were in the local pub. I got speaking to some young lads who asked me lots of questions about US politics. They were trying very hard to ridicule me. I stood my ground very well, being very calm and not over opinionated.
I mentioned the Bundy case about government over reach. One of the young men got very heated over it. I asked him what he knew about it, as I was impressed a British person would know anything. Well, it turns out he knew nothing, but remembered it as a leftist talking point.
Conversation went something like this.
“How can you support those people, they are self admitted terrorists”
“Where do you get that from?”
“They are self admitted members of the militia”.
“Since when have the militia been terrorists?”
“Everyone knows the militia are terrorists. They are insane. They are banned in the USA”
“Oh yeah, you sure?”
“Of course I am sure. I mean, you live there. Are you telling me that the USA does not consider the militia to be terrorists?”
“Yes. In fact, I think they are protected”.
“Go on then prove it. Where does it say that?
“In the constitution”
“Since when?”
“Since ever”.
He laughed at me. Then he said that I should really know more about the country I reside in. I remember he said that I couldn’t just make up history to suit my own ends. At this point, people could see that his tone was quite hostile. I could have crushed him then, but I just wound him up further. I told him I was not a militia member, but that I did have an arsenal of weapons. He got triggered, and went on a rant. He asked me if I hunt. I said yes. He then said that was okay for me to own a gun for hunting.
“But I do not use my AK-47 to hunt” – ( I do not own an AK 47, but I was having too much fun). Again, he lost it. I was the devil. After more one sided hostility, he informed me that the second amendment was there so that people could hunt, and individuals could protect themselves against criminals, as it has huge rural areas, where the police can not reach.
When I told him that the second amendment did not protect hunting, and is barely there to protect yourself against individual criminals, he just started laughing, as did his friends, impressed with his knowledge of the USA.
Then came my punch line. “Look, I’ll buy you a beer.”, I said, “I didn’t come home to get into political conflict. But as I am buying you a beer, why don’t you look up what the second amendment says on your smart phone, and read it aloud here to everyone. For that, I’ll buy you a beer.”
Well, he had to look it up from 3 different sources, as he didn’t believe the first two.
He was very very quiet for the rest of the evening. Which was all that I wanted from him anyway. My last sentence to him was “It’s called a smart phone for a reason”. I am sure that beer I bought him didn’t go down as well as mine.
THAT was epic.
Yoor composure was humbling.
Thanks for sharimg…my son will love this story.
I admire your style. Well played.
Takeadeepdreath thank you well done!
SUCH a great story.
A Great Story from A Great Patriot!
Clap! Clap! Clap!
That just made my day!
It is FRIGHTENING what the government, federal, state, and local, can get away with.
Sometimes I feel like we live in worse than a communist country.
The national media provides the Iron Curtain depriving Americans of real knowledge and information. The education system makes sure critical thinking skills are limited. Put these together and it is no wonder big government corruption goes on.
Krystal: Great description of the media, an iron curtain erected between truthful informatjon and the people. At what point though do the people have to shoulder some of the blame for remaining ignorant.
God bless them all.
Hot Dog, Hot Dog, Hot Diggity Dog.
Now how does he get his family ranch back?
I was not aware they lost it. I recall cattle being taken.
Also, while I am not 100% up on all the facts, I don this is fake news. Two people took pleas seals. What, if anything, can they do?
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.azcentral.com/amp/791264001
I can’t wait for the movie! Please let James Woods direct.
Eastwood.
Who was at the center of the Bundy issue?
This guy…..
2016-10-31 Harry Reid blasts FBI for failing to investigate Trump Russia collusion.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/harry-reid-letter-fbi-james-comey-clinton-emails-trump-russia-ties-hatch-act/
Yep. This stinks of Harry Reid and his sons. Pray with all your hearts that this opens up the crooked land deals of the Reid’s. There were ‘rumors’ when old Harry was in power.
Talk about a cherry on top! Bagging the Reid’s would be nuts and a cherry!
Donna, what about the Hammonds?
Ring Ring
Hello this is Judge Navarro
Hi Judge this is Justice Kagen, what the hell is going on down there?
The Judicial Branch is weighing in. It is not good fer the bad guys.
Get this Skunk out.
Sessions praises ‘Battle of Bunkerville’ prosecutor as retrial kicks off
http://www.guns.com/2017/07/14/sessions-praises-battle-of-bunkerville-prosecutor-as-retrial-kicks-off-for-4-of-the-accused/
Did you perhaps miss this tidbit: http://thewashingtonstandard.com/doj-review-bundy-case-prosecutions-violations-law/
I believe Jess Sessions looking into the case is the reason Navarro ruled as she did.
Baloney!
Did you want more references?
“The Attorney General takes this issue very seriously and has personally directed that an expert in the Department’s discovery obligations be deployed to examine the case and advise as to the next steps,” said Ian D. Prior, principal deputy director of public affairs, in a late Wednesday statement.
The decision to intervene came after U.S. District Chief Judge Gloria Navarro declared a mistrial over the government’s “willful failure to disclose information” to the defense, saying it would have been “impossible” for the four co-defendants to receive a fair trial.
“Failure to turn over such evidence violates due process,” Chief Judge Navarro said in the courtroom as reported by the Arizona Republic. “A fair trial at this point is impossible.”
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/dec/21/jeff-sessions-orders-examination-bundy-case/
Your case is just silly.
If you say so. However I find it compelling.
When the mistrial was declared it was even money whether the prosecutors would be allowed to retry the case.
Jeff Sessions gets involved, “orders an investigation into the high-profile prosecution of anti-government ranchers in Nevada, after a judge declared a mistrial, saying that prosecutors had improperly withheld evidence from the defense.”
A short time later a Judge who had been very accommodating to prosecutors and very aggressive about eliminating factors that would allow the defendants to make a case suddenly dismisses with prejudice.
You may believe God touched her heart, I believe it was self preservation.
https://redoubtnews.com/2017/10/navarro-govt-defendants/
https://itmattershowyoustand.com/2017/08/is-judge-navarro-afraid-of-the-defendants/
https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/arizona-investigations/2017/08/10/bundy-retrial-drama-judge-scolds-defendant-orders-him-off-stand/558082001/
The decision to intervene came ***AFTER*** U.S. District Chief Judge Gloria Navarro declared a mistrial over the government’s “willful failure to disclose information” to the defense, saying it would have been “impossible” for the four co-defendants to receive a fair trial.
Yeah right. Navarro didn’t get a heads up. Yeah right. Truth: Navarro allowed ALL the crap to go in IN her courtroom until – well – SOMETHING happened to bring her to Jesus. I say it is the AG pressure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SCOTUS
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday lauded the lead prosecutor in the ongoing Bunkerville standoff trial, but stopped short of taking sides.
Sessions was in Las Vegas talking about sanctuary cities when he made the comments, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
“I’ve got to tell you, it’s impressive when you have a tough case, a controversial case, and you’ve got the top guy leading the battle, going to court, standing up and defending the office and the principles of the law,” Sessions said of Nevada’s Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre.
Navarro was hostile to defendants, but the prosecution’s misconduct was too egregious to be ignored.
article excerpts:
The judge on Dec. 20 declared a mistrial after finding prosecutors withheld six types of evidence from defendants that should have been shared at least a month before the trial started.
Late disclosures of evidence trickled out just before and during the start of the trial “by happenstance,” defense lawyers noted.
Weksler, who represents Payne, argued that prosecutors repeatedly failed to abide by deadlines for sharing discovery evidence, were dismissive of specific requests for evidence, engaged in a “pattern to ridicule and disparage the defense” requests and then made “brazen proffers” to the court that specific information didn’t exist, only to find out later that they were mistaken.
http://www.oregonlive.com/oregon-standoff/2018/01/cliven_bundy_standoff_case_thr.html
Today Navarro dismissed with prejudice. That is after Sessions weighed in which was my point.
“Less than one month after U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro declared a mistrial in the case against Cliven Bundy, his two sons, and a self-styled militiaman, Navarro has dismissed the charges entirely. The decision Monday puts an end to the federal case against the four men for their role in the 2014 armed standoff over cattle-grazing rights in Nevada.”
I take that baloney on white bread with butter. Thanks
In yet another pathetic attempt to smear AG Sessions you forgot to add this piece of information:
Jerry Blair • 6 months ago
WOW…THE Las Vegas Review scrubbed this article hours later….GO TO THE SOURCE….SESSIONS DID NOT SAY THIS !!!!
Motive?
Baloney. I know what I am doing. Read the facts, apply the facts. They are real.
LikeLike
are you off on another chemical driven rant and rave again Howie? really getting OLD on all the blogs you blather on….when you are “normal”, you have great contributions….otherwise, you are hostile, and insulting.
and that is MY observation and opinion.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday lauded the lead prosecutor in the ongoing Bunkerville standoff trial, but stopped short of taking sides.
Sessions was in Las Vegas talking about sanctuary cities when he made the comments, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
“I’ve got to tell you, it’s impressive when you have a tough case, a controversial case, and you’ve got the top guy leading the battle, going to court, standing up and defending the office and the principles of the law,” Sessions said of Nevada’s Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre.
Yep and then Jess Sessions became aware of the true state of affairs. He had been getting a sanitized version no doubt. The mistrial news made him aware of the improprieties. He was very direct about his disapproval and the need for an immediate investigation investigation. Timeline is key.
LikeLike
Oh well… Jeff Sessions… not Jess (too many emails to my cousin Jess, the fingers follow familiar patterns)
Exactly right Howie.
Sessions didn’t ask for a 3rd party review until two weeks ago. And that 3rd party is still “reviewing”………..Total Swamp maneuver = let’s get a 3rd party review.
Sessions would never make that call without the 3rd party review report in hand.
Where is it?
Let’s bask in the glory that judge Navarro had the wherewithal to shut down this frivolous and weaponized assault on the Bundy’s constitutional rights. Navarro knew that under the NEW DoJ, more damage and exposure to bureaucrats, used to running rampant and with impunity under the previous administrations, would lead to even maybe her own demise as a US district court judge.
And let’s pray that the Lavoy Finicum family will get their due process and subsequent punishment of BLM, DoJ, FBI, and OSP actors, who conspired and carried out the cold-blooded murder of a man, a United States citizen, in pursuit of his constitutional rights.
However, the fight against unwarranted government land grabbing overreach is over a century old. This decision will not solve all these issues, but it is a great foundation on which we the people can re-engage and continue to fight back against these agents of oppression.
Wolverines, indeed!
I hope people will pray for that judge. Globalist oligarchs will be gunning for her now. Thank God there are still some good judges who aren’t corrupt. How much has this family suffered and lost due to gov tyranny.
I do not believe the judge made that ruling for any reason other than Jeff Sessions saying he wanted to look further into the handling of the case and the suggestion of improprieties that needed to be addressed. By addressing them herself in a final manner she may avoid fallout for he part in the travesty of justice that proceeded this ruling.
Baloney.
LikeLike
Hmmmm…I wonder why none of your comments are getting likes? /sarc
I care less. DDD reports what DDD sees. Not for likes.
I could post up stuff for 50 likes, if I liked.
because he is off on another of his legendary rants and insult jags….normally, he is sensible, but he has these tantrums driven by…whatever.
The law applied to the facts.
Are you sure you want to say anything to give credit to our besieged Attorney General?
After all he is weak, elfish, not up to the job, a swamp creature, protector of the evil. /S
I am still holding a brief for Jeff Sessions and I believe he is a fighter & a patriot. I will wait for future unfolding to demonstrate the truth of my beliefs.
https://www.sltrib.com/news/nation-world/2017/12/22/bundy-mistrial-draws-sessions-probe-calls-for-broad-review/
There are fixers, and then there are CLEAN fixers. Sessions is a clean fixer. I bet he will fix this crap ass political CIA and FBI WITHOUT getting his own hands dirty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
Federal District Judges don’t give a crap about what US Attys say or do, unless the judge is the target of criminal investigation. No indication of that here. Here’s what people most need to understand about Fed District Judges–life tenure! Once they’re in, they have carte blanche to do their own thing within their broad discretion under the law. Now they don’t like getting overturned by courts of appeal or being upbraided by their peers, but that’s about all that affects them.
Look at Ms. Navarro’s background–Reid picked, 0bunghole appointed, background with “mitigation,” public defender’s office, otherwise not much of significance. Most likely, she’s got a more deep seeded, left-leaning antagonism for LE than she does for a few country crazies. And raking the local branch of the fed “gestapo” over the coals is in line with that. She might also just care about the thing that gives her power and significance–the Constitution and laws. Ignore them and why should anyone give 2 anythings for her “position.”
Is it possible that AG Keebler let her in on how very very bad the AAGs and FIBs had scummed up this case and maybe even that there was Reid dirt about to come out? Maybe–anything’s possible. But that’s reaching way into the speculation hat to pull out who knows what.
Mr. Trump should invite the whole damn bunch to the White House, complete with hats, sidearms and horses, and give Cliven Bundy the Medal of Freedom on behalf of all of them.
And if that’s too much trouble, he could go to them and give them all a medal.
That’s America.
Boy, wouldn’t that make my day….God, it would be wonderful. And next day see the SOB who Assassinated LaVoy being prep walked to jail.
This is much bigger than Obama or Democrats. This is UN Agenda21/Wildlands project. This is globalist tyranny brought to you by oligarchs who own BOTH parties. This is about herding everyone into densely packed cities for total surveillance/control. Word needs to get out about what is REALLY going on. http://agenda21news.com/2014/07/wildlands-project-agenda-21-future-enforcers/
Satan is able to disguise himself as an angel of light. Oligarchs always cloak their tyranny with someone thing supposedly “good”. In this case protecting the environment. You get useful idiots to sign on this way.
https://www.technocracy.news/index.php/2015/10/12/full-text-of-attorney-general-loretta-lynch-speech-on-launch-of-strong-cities-network/#comment-13770 smart cities Loretta Lynch speech
It is the rules. The rules of procedure did not just appear with Social Justice and the Civil Rights Act. They have been developing for 200 years. When followed, they will lead to the truth of the matter.
LikeLike
There you go!
Verity
Thanks for bringing up Agenda 21 and the Wildlands Project.
http://nwri.org/the-wildlands-project/un-biodiversity-treaty-and-the-wildlands-project/
Yes, thank you Verity.
Thank you, God! Another example of true justice now that Hussein and his band of crooks are gone.
It seems the tide maybe is turning for the better.
A real American Hero. Godspeed Cliven.
Cliven fought the law and Cliven Won!!!!
“They have six ways from sunday of getting back at you” Chuck Schumer quote regarding Trump fighting “the law”
God bless all of them. They suffered greatly, but stood straight in front of overwhelming pressure and odds. AND THEY WON!
Thank goodness at least ONE rancher/farmer actually ‘won’ one.
Believe me. The Bundy’s were not the first victims of the US government by a long shot.
Off the top of my head here are a few others who tried to fight back and made the news:
Linda Faillace, author of Mad Sheep (They lost their entire herd of very expensive RARE BREED imported milking sheep) – YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LRGisuWgVBM
The Henshaws lost their entire herd of Russian Boars. — Boar war
The Dollarites had a small bunny breeding operation to teach their children entrepreneurship — USDA fines family up to four million dollars for selling [$500+ a year of] bunny rabbits
A small organic farm in Arlington, Texas, was the target of a massive police action last week that included aerial surveillance, a SWAT raid “The police seized “17 blackberry bushes, 15 okra plants, 14 tomatillo plants … native grasses and sunflowers,” after holding residents inside at gunpoint for at least a half-hour, property owner Shellie Smith said in a statement. The raid lasted about 10 hours, she said.”
☠ ☠ ☠ ☠ ☠ ☠ ☠ ☠ ☠
Other farm families including young children were held at gun point over the last decade. I quit selling my sheep and goats out of fear. I am so very very happy President Trump stepped up to help us return the USA to the land of the FREE.
Dear God, thank you for delivering us from unimaginable terror and injustice.
Thank you, G. Combs for informing us.
This came down from the left side of SCOTUS. Bet the ranch. It bodes ill for the rest of the crooks.
NH Dem Party Chair Calls Rural, Disaffected Voters ‘White Supremacists’
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/09/04/nh-dem-party-chair-calls-rural-disaffected-voters-white-supremacists/
———-
Oh Well.
What that shows is a systematic effort to destroy everybody that disagrees with them.
Each of those are so wrong on multiple levels. H
Yep. Florida persecutes small farmers who sell eggs at the farmgate, sell raw milk from their cow, etc. And that is STATE regulations there, not federal. I agree 100% that this is not about food safety, but about controlling the herd (us).
I fought the heck out of a federal NAIS some years ago. (National Animal Identification System). It would have required me to list the number of every identified property other than my own that I ride my horse over whenever I trail ride.
NAIS would have imposed a number on every farm animal (they called it the “national herd” as if MY animals belong to the “collective farm”). The animals would be enumerated at birth and tracked through growth, sale, slaughter, etc. It was ostensibly for “food safety,” but too many of us got wind of how badly this is working in places like Australia. We collectively barraged the USDA until the proposal was withdrawn. No doubt it will be put forth again in a more favorable climate. These worldists/communists never give up.
The lyrics of this song say so much.
You have to keep suing them and challenging them. For instance, in the UK, you can have as many chickens as you want in your very small backyard in the city, but in the US? No, you have to be separated by a lot of land….
If we don’t keep pushing, they’ll keep taking….
The lyrics of this song say so much….
The tell….The leftists have rigged for silent running on this.
THANK God and the new truth and justice atmosphere under our lion, President Trump and the men and women he has put in charge. This case STUNK to HIGH heaven.
PERFECT outcome. Hope their ranch is OK, no more cows are killed by feds and anyone involved gets paid retribution.
Restitution would be nice, too.
I wish Trump would appoint an Attorney General. That job has been vacant too long.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Better a silent watch dog that BITES than a yapper like Roosterhead Gowdy that does nothing but crow.
The Epoch Times Justice Department May Have Something Big in the Works: Over 9,000 Sealed Indictments That was in a couple of moths. Normal is ~1100 a year.
And REMEMBER weenie Wiener’s computer was picked up in MANHATTAN NY??? The one whose contents, a NYC cop said made him sick?
The biggest Pedophile Ring affecting 68,000 children was broken with Operation Broken Heart. Raids so far have netted 4,474 arrests that includes those trafficking children and young adults into sex trade/slavery. Out of these nearly 2,000 were in California alone mostly in the LA area.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
And THE SWEET SWEET NEWS!
Geoffrey Berman, a partner of RUDY GULIANI, named US Attorney for southern district on New York. News Week — Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday named Geoffrey Berman to succeed Preet Bharara as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York [Manhatten] on an interim basis
Washington Compost: “Attorney General Jeff Sessions is naming 17 interim U.S. attorneys to run federal prosecutor shops across the country, including the premier office in Manhattan. Geoffrey S. Berman, a law partner of Rudolph W. Giuliani at the firm Greenberg Traurig and a former federal prosecutor, was named…”
The judge was ‘BOUND” by the rules. The call came in from the higher courts. Not from Sessions DOJ.
You may be right, but I have a hard time believing we’d have the same outcome if Holder was still in charge.
All government is too big. It’s turned into a monster. Especially about our food supply. GMO’s haven’t been independently researched in any long-term studies. As long as Monsanto pays lobbyists it never will.
When I was growing up we could walk 2-3 blocks in the summer and buy anything we didn’t grow in our own garden from a neighbors vegetable/fruit stand. They were everywhere. We saved our seeds because we could, Monsanto didn’t control our gardens.
We groomed horses, mucked stalls, picked fruit & vegs, canned and made jams/jellies, and shelled nuts for extra money all summer/fall long. We were raised to be money-makers. No one asked us if we were getting paid minimum wage, working too many hours. Our parents took care of that stuff. Uncle Sammy minded his own business.
Nowadays, kids can’t even set-up a lemonade stand without getting harrassed by the government.
AMEN!!!
We tried to hire kids and ask the state for what regulations applied. 25 years later we STILL have not gotten the information. HOWEVER the Dollarites did all the research dotted the i-s crossed the t-s, hired a lawyer and STILL got millions in fines.
As I said to the cop that refused to help me recover my stolen semi-truck, I would be better off making a living stealing cars that being a farmer – Less to lose. (He went ballistic when he realized I was dead serious.)
Oh and speaking of GMOs and Monsanto, here is news that will make your jaw drop!
Human Animal Hybrids Made
One way we can look at incenting good behavior from our justice officials (including law enforcement officers) is to issue payment from the law enforcement pensions and not from tax payers. Create a board of retired officers to evaluate the conduct of the accused official and, if warranted, have that person relieved of their duties. I’m not suggesting it’s perfect, but taxpayers all over the country pay for the misdeeds of bad apple law enforcement, which in essence means the public pays twice: for the misdeed by the government official and to pay money for it. I’m very pleased this family prevailed. Few of us can truly appreciate the might and power of the government when it comes to having to have to defend yourself in any type of situation. The first thing you can count on is a significant portion of your assets will be gone just to obtain (hopefully good) representation. And if you’re found innocent (or the judge tosses the case like for the Bundys) then there is little recourse. It’s time to start thinking about changing the system to be much more equitable for everyone.
The Supreme Court changed the Constitution so we no longer have trial by jury in many cases. Instead we now have trial by bureaucratic tribunal. (If I break a USDA reg the USDA sits in judgement for example.) What I want is a TRIAL of the BUREAUCRATS. If a USDA agent get X number of complaints then HE goes on trial and ordinary American citizens can determine if the agent OR the bureaucracy is overstepping good sense.
They are OUR employees and we should have the right to fire the crooked ones!
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Stuff on Jury Trials you may not know:
Also
Praise the Lord! I am so glad that the Bundy Ranch situation did not end up like Waco or Ruby Ridge. The government is being exposed one cover-up at a time.
When was the last time a US attorney case was dismissed with prejudice?
Massive corruption uncovered including Agent Dan Loves kill list.
From: Larry C. Wooten. Special Agent. U.S. Department of Interior, Bureau of … Agent/Lead Investigator for the Cliven Bundy/2014 Gold Butte Trespass Cattle Impound. Case out of the District of Nevada in Las Vegas …
https://redoubtnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Larry-Wooten-Communication_77PI.pdf
