IG Michael Horowitz Informs Grassley, Goodlatte and Nunes of FBI Text Recovery…

Always remember the batting order: Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes was first up; closely coordinating with Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (2nd up); closely coordinating with House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte (3rd up); all of them coordinating with the DOJ Office of Inspector General Michael Horowitz (clean up). This is a long developed plan.
In order to carry out the entire reform operation, communication is made through public letters. Sunlight is part of the strategy. Questioning each other publicly and answering each other publicly is part of the strategy… the media is not used to this. Deception needs whispers. Deception doesn’t like transparency.
IG Michael Horowitz shares his responsive letter to Grassley, Nunes and Goodlatte (pdf link here). Pay attention to Page#1 second paragraph, and the last paragraph on page two:
Beginning Page #1, Paragraph #2: Inspector General Michael Horowitz is openly responding to Senator Grassley, saying the FBI told his office the exact same thing about losing the Strzok and Page text messages.
However, in paragraph #3 Horowitz states as a result of the congressional action; and as a result of Attorney General Jeff Sessions responsive engagement therein; his office received the pressure (help) it needed to get DOJ/FBI forensic tools activated to find the texts.
This is exactly why the White Hats (Nunes, Grassley, Goodlatte and Horowitz) are communicating publicly. They are using public pressure, ie. outrage therein, upon the DOJ and FBI to force compliance.
The White Hat team are telling us, the public, what is going on. We are responding to what is going on. Our response to the sunlight is causing changes in behavior. That internal (amid themselves) and external (with public) communication collaboration is needed because the entities within the DOJ and FBI are working against investigative interests.
Those who have participated with the historic corruption within the DOJ and FBI are trying to stop oversight from exposing their activity. The oversight is smartly using public sunlight to expose the road-blocks; this approach puts the internal corruption team on their heels.
It is critical to understand how this intensely modern-era communication plan is using social media (and new-media leverage), to working around the traditional U.S. media who align with the Black Hats in the DOJ and FBI.
We noted this strategy early in December. I’m repeating it here for added emphasis:
The text messages between FBI Agent Peter Strozk and his mistress, FBI lawyer Lisa Page, were originally released to Fox News and CBS. SEE HERE and SEE HERE.
The messages reflect a strong bias against President Trump. However, the bigger story is not the anti-Trump bias within the text communication, the BIGGER story is why the Department of Justice, Office of Inspector General (OIG), began even looking at Agent Peter Strozk’s communication in the first place.
Remember, the original mandate by the Inspector General’s office was initiated to review and discover any politicization of the FBI and/or DOJ officials.
After news broke of Strzok’s removal from investigative duty within the FBI counterintelligence unit, what the OIG responding statement said was for 11 months the Dept of Justice OIG office has been investigating the politicization within the DOJ and FBI and deciding if the actions, or lack of action, was driven by the political ideology of the participants therein:
In essence the IG began looking for any investigative issues that might show how political bias might have resulted in manipulated or changed investigative outcomes. Potentially those outlined issues are brutally unethical, and most likely unlawful. Emphasis:
“The January 2017 statement issued by the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General (OIG) announcing its review of allegations regarding various actions of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in advance of the 2016 election stated that the OIG review would, among other things, consider whether certain underlying investigative decisions were based on improper considerations and that we also would include issues that might arise during the course of the review.
The OIG has been reviewing allegations involving communications between certain individuals, and will report its findings regarding those allegations promptly upon completion of the review of them.”
It was within this IG investigation that SOMETHING pointed the investigative agents in the direction of FBI Agent Peter Strzok. What that something was and is remained an unknown variable in early December as the stories first broke. The outcome of the subsequent OIG inquiry led to Agent Strzok being removed mid-summer from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team.
There was some precipitating event that led the IG to investigate the communication of FBI Agent Strzok. That precipitating event or behavior is where the real story lies, and not in the downstream collection –and current release– of biased text messages between Strzok and his mistress FBI Attorney Lisa Page who worked for Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe.
Against the backdrop of current activity, and knowing there is a newly established special joint task force within the DOJ and FBI to identify leaks, we can reasonably speculate Agent Strzok was caught while the IG was investigating politicization, and the DOJ/FBI leak task force was hunting intelligence “leakers“.
As Judicial Committee Representative Jim Jordan rightly outlined, Agent Strzok would not likely be removed because he had biased text messages with his mistress. So long as that bias did not interfere with his work duty, there is no inherent issue. Strzok was not in a position of supervision over Lisa Page so they could encounter like rabbits to their black-hats desire if their relationship was known by FBI leaders. [Though there could be a blackmail angle specifically due to the counterintelligence nature of Strzok’s job.]
If FBI Agent Strzok was a “leaker” to the media, or worse, well, that becomes an entirely different kettle-o-fish. It appears from the text messages both Strzok and Page were leaking to The Washington Post and Politico. Getting caught as a leaker is likely the original reason Strzok was removed and reassigned to the HR post; not necessarily the bias; those discoveries came later.
The bias, writ large, becomes an issue later when there’s evidence of action taken as a result of that bias. Agent Peter Strzok leaking information to the media; his changing the outcome of an FBI investigation into a political ally, Hillary Clinton; and his investigative involvement in the Trump Russia Conspiracy, via the Steele Dossier and FISA-702 abuse; and his role in targeting political opposition, well, that’s the real issue evident here.
AUGUST 2017 – […] A former FBI agent who worked with Strzok on and off over several years in the bureau’s counterintelligence division said that Strzok’s move to HR means he has now been separated from counterintelligence work altogether.
[…] Strzok’s departure also came one week after The Washington Post reported that Mueller had obtained a search warrant to raid the home of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort. The Post report cited “people familiar with the search,” prompting questions about whether anyone on Mueller’s team had leaked the existence of the search warrant to the Post. (link)
Which leads us to the next headline story, EARLY DECEMBER 2017, that dovetails into this ideological weaponization by FBI/DOJ/DC officials leaking to the media.
Donald Trump Jr. has now written a letter of complaint to the House Rep. K. Michael Conaway, a Texas Republican who is heading the House Intelligence inquiry into Russian election interference. Don Jr’s outline specifically focuses on the erroneous leak to CNN about the content of a received email; and requests an investigation into how the leak took place:
[…] Republicans suspect that the staff of Rep. Adam Schiff, California Democrat, leaked the erroneous “scoop” to CNN. They say his staff regularly leaks, with CNN being a favorite, with a spin that is not accurate.
Mr. Schiff, who is a big fan of the discredited Trump dossier, appeared on TV afterward. Mr. Futerfas said he misrepresented his client’s testimony.
[…] Mr. Futerfas’s implication is that the leakers let the story catch fire on social media and other venues before correcting it.
“Ranking Member Schiff and his staff do not leak classified or confidential information, and any disclosure of non-public information by the congressional committees undertaking investigations is singularly unhelpful,” Mr. Schiff said in a statement. “It is imperative that all investigations into Russia’s covert political interference campaign operate with appropriate discretion and refrain from publicizing information for short-sighted political gain.” (read more)
Having some idea of how these DC investigative practices work, it is highly doubtful that Don Jr’s attorney self-initiated that complaint on his client’s behest.
There is a strong possibility the investigative unit, the new leak task-force, and/or the IG office, needs that initiating complaint in order to continue targeting the potential subjects of the leaks.
Given the recent activity surrounding the House Intelligence Committee, there is a better than good likelihood Minority Chairman Adam Schiff is one of the targets; and if the pattern exhibited within the Strzok investigation is followed, Schiff’s communications might also be monitored within the net as it is cast.
FBI Agent Peter Strzok’s former boss was Bill Priestap, FBI Asst. Director in charge of Counterintelligence. [The same Bill Priestap James Comey stated was the person who decided not to tell congressional oversight of the investigation] Bill Priestap’s boss was FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. McCabe was also Lisa Page’s boss. Directly above McCabe in the chain-of-command was FBI Director James Comey. The Chief Legal Counsel for the entire unit was James Baker.
Notice how things are seeming to gain speed within the daily/weekly discovery cycles?
Ohhhhhh ho ho ho hell yes.
Its on like donkey Kong.
Felice, you are spectacular
SD where do you see evidence of Mr nowhere man sessions in this paragraph?
I absolutely see nothing you allege to be evident in the letter from Mr Horowitz that suggests Sessions had anything to do with the recovery of these documents.
What am I missing?
However, in paragraph #3 Horowitz states as a result of the congressional action; and as a result of Attorney General Jeff Sessions responsive engagement therein; his office received the pressure (help) it needed to get DOJ/FBI forensic tools activated to find the texts.
Yes – I agree – I see nothing in that paragraph that indicates Sessions’ involvement, as you state. Please clarify. What am I missing?
Excellent
Our wolverines write to Horowitz.
The DIMs write to Zucky and whats his face. Pathetic.
Yeah, Horowitz likes this strategery too. Letters have worked very well for him in the past. 😉
Layers being peeled back.
Hoping all of the bad guys make it to trial and don't have any unfortunate accidents…
I'm just hoping justice is finally done
It must be done. The alternative is to lose America.
"…unfortunate accidents…" You mean "Accidental Suicides" maybe? 😉
Accidents would be fine with me – especially the incapacitating kind. (now I am putting myself in time out – sorry/notsorry.)
Take notice of the reporters names that were mentioned at the end of paragrah 3 of page 1 of the letter from Don Jr's attorney. These are some of the worst offenders of leaks and especially notice the race baiter is mentioned, April Ryan. There is no telling what other names may be dropped before too long. This just makes me so curious to see who all is on that long list of indictments!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Precisely and exactly so. I'm hoping for a lengthy list of MSM names under indictment.
For these MSM rats to get lengthy sentences may be the only way to have a fair and honest media. I can only hope that we have not passed the point of no return. At the very least we need to we need to disarm this weaponized media. Sunlight (and a zippo) needed!!
I was sure I heard that our esteemed and honorable AG said he was gonna hold those who leak accountable.
Guess I’ll hit the snooze button again while we wait and wait and wait and wait and wait and wait and……………
This is just beginning to warm up.
Every named reporter’s circle of contacts snares additional Circles of Conspirators, ensnaring their bosses, corporations and owners.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/2018-01-25%20CEG%20to%20FBI%20(Strzok%20Page%20Texts%20-%20Clinton%20Conflict,%20Special%20Counsel,%20Records%20Alienation).pdf
BUSTED…. KA-BOOOM 💥💥💥🔥🔥🔥:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Broken Link: Please re-post and confirm it works.
https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/2018-01-25%20CEG%20to%20FBI%20(Strzok%20Page%20Texts%20-%20Clinton%20Conflict,%20Special%20Counsel,%20Records%20Alienation).pdf?platform=hootsuite

as is in my browser
as is in my browser
Also at Grassley: New Text Messages Raise More Concerns and Questions for the FBI.
Unreal !
“Bill [Priestap] at his 7:15, brings up the whole matter in front of his DADs. One who is acting for Dina. Who immediately goes to John and tell[s] him how Bill is stressed because all the stuff is going on about a special prosecutor. Bill needs to learn to not talk to everybody about this when he’s upset about it. ”
I’d say Bill is the weakest link here. Get this guy’s phone !
In my positive outlook, each on that leaves for “other opportunities” is actually leaving for incarceration until trial.
Key point: James Comey teaching ethics? Based on his highly unethical (illegal) activities he could only be an example of what NOT to do. It appears our side has excellent “cover-story” sense of humor.
So… FBI says "Samsung dog ate my homework". OIG says "No, we found your homework hidden under the sofa". In other words, the OIG has called the FBI a liar, to their face. Or did I miss something?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly !

Wray couldn't get his own bureaucracy to produce the texts in 7 months. Horowitz and his people did it in 2 days.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don't you just love honest competency? Lol…these liars and anarchists who act with seditious malice aforethought are in for a very bumpy ride. The Kraken is awake.
Couldn't or wouldn't. The jury is still out on that one for me.
Sundance: "The White Hat team are telling us, the public, what is going on. We are responding to what is going on. Our response to the sunlight is causing changes in behavior." We the people are taking back our country via social media. The State run propaganda media is dead. Thank you Lord!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Given that the liberal media are part of the Obama cabal to over throw Trump, the only reliable strategy is to communicate in the open. Sunlight disinfects.
Boy oh boy that gun on the nightstand is starting to scream after this reality kicks in! Time will tell whether it wins or not.
Honestly, flep, I think these bad actors are very much akin to the Ceausescus. They remained unrepentant and defiant right up to their execution by firing squad. I believe the majority of these traitors to the American people will do the same. I doubt we'll see suicides and I hope we don't. We seriously need to execute traitors in this country to make those even considering it to think it many times over. The cleanup job here is going to take a significant number of years.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That includes Bradley Manning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am in total agreement! I don't want one of them to take their own life. Generation Z who love our President and are the future need to see these people prosecuted and in some cases executed for what they did to our President and our country. It needs to be sealed in their minds so that nothing like this ever happens again.
LikeLike
Heads up Sundance –
“It was within this IG investigation that SOMETHING pointed the investigative agents in the direction of FBI Agent Peter Strzok”
The SOMETHING (link) is dead. Do you have an alternate source?
It works for me. I’ll try posting the link here for you chojn:
https://www.aol.com/article/news/2017/08/16/top-fbi-investigator-unexpectedly-stepped-away-special-counsel-muellers-russia-probe/23079781/
https://www.aol.com/article/news/2017/08/16/top-fbi-investigator-unexpectedly-stepped-away-special-counsel-muellers-russia-probe/23079781/
oh okay – it's probably my company firewall that's blocking it. Thanks for following up!
The underlying link under SOMETHING:
*https://t.co/xG8srUIbp6
which expands to this destination when clicked
*https://www.aol.com/article/news/2017/08/16/top-fbi-investigator-unexpectedly-stepped-away-special-counsel-muellers-russia-probe/23079781/
*-remove leading star in both cases
Oh man, dontnall hese new texts just say “Bill?”
Everyone thinks it’s Clinton. It’s Preistap right?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sunlight everywhere!
Too funny!
Bravo Cari!
Sounds like they were trying to cover their ass in case Clinton won, definitely a good reason to appoint an independent counsel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Electrons are forever.
WAIT! WAIT! Please let me do it! LOL! THANK YOU, ahem – for the set up. Okay, here we go: "Electrons have consequences"…..

BWAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
BWAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Snort!
It is refreshing to read old-fashioned letters (albeit, on a computer screen) written in English. It's almost if reasonably educated adults are now playing a role in the investigation.
Having worked in the legal field for 40+ years, I love seeing these properly lawyereze letters with appropriate citations. Warms the cockles of my heart…. 😉
17CatsInTN: Indeed. Imagine having to follow a train of thought longer than 140 characters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are times when I read legal docs that I miss the old days of typing hundreds of citations day after day. The rest of the time I’m going thank GOD I no longer have to type this stuff! Lol!
However, I have to say once you get in the rhythm of the citation language, it’s no biggie. Either that or I really have lost my mind…. 😉
Repost from Daily Daily Open Thread:
FOR: Those new to CTH as “The Memo” chatter increases
RE: SD comments to “Remeber the Batting Order”
Below are two posts that give short yet IN DEPTH backgrounds as to why DOJ IG Horowitz is so important to what is happening and why his upcoming IG report is going to be the bombshell. The first details his appointment in 2011, his subsequent fight against the Obama Admin.’s attempts to control him, limit his ability to do his job, and how he ultimately won that fight.
DOJ IG HOROWTIZ WAR VS. THE OBAMA ADMINISTRATION
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/942227779579498496.html
This second post shows how and why FBI Director Christopher Wray is “going to use the findings and recommendations of the Inspector General to clean up the FBI.”
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/955935636250382342.html
Please give a few minutes to these two posts. They are KEY in understanding current and upcoming events.
Again, this is intended for those new to CTH who don’t have the backstory. Thx
Embarrassing for the FBI
I have a thought slightly different than SD’s on paragraph 3. I wonder if the pressure from congress and Sessions’ allowed the IG to access the phones from Strozk and Page.
That might have been a stickier wicket to get through than to get the forensic tools which are pretty standard fbi toolkit items.
Doesn’t alter the point being made, but is an interesting detail.
Rosenstein and Wray should be asked if OIG staff were refused permission to try to recover the “missing” texts, prior to this week.
If the answer is that Rosenstein and Wray previously refused to allow OIG staff to attempt to recover texts, Rosenstein and Wray should both be FIRED !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Man.
GMA and all that… sorry for posting same thing right on top of yours!
Do these people ever sleep? I know they were banging each other but at some point I guess they have to go to bed with their spouse. Texting at 2:00 am? Honey, who you texting? Oh, just work.
The flame on that zippo just got 10 feet higher 🔥🔥🔥
Sundance, you are THE BEST !
do these two sleep? are they texting while in bed next to their sleeping spouses?
Great minds think a like. I posted that up thread.
How amazing that the leaks to the Media by Strozk and Adam Schiff will be their downfall. So Strozk leaked Manafort raid and got caught by Jeff Sessions? Full circle.
Clearly, way bigger than Watergate, with tons more revelations still to come. They're all going down bigtime. Wow. The only way they would have felt safe doing this is that they were sure Trump would lose and they could bury everything in the archives. Oops 🙊
LikeLiked by 2 people
The big take away for me is that if something 'fails to capture' data…It simply can not be recovered. If you try to take a picture and the camera was not not…you could not recover the photographic data. If data was captured, then removed it could be recovered using forensic techniques. If I had taken a photograph and then deleted it, I could attempt to recover the data.

Sounds like the server was wiped clean…like with a cloth or something.
Sounds like the server was wiped clean…like with a cloth or something.
"Nothing is ever truly deleted!!
I get that. But in the original documentation, the story was that there were no messages because a technology error that caused failure to capture.
That was obviously a lie because the messages were captured weren’t they?
I love it.
If they are speaking, typing or texting, they are lying. That’s the simple rule I follow. Saves me a lot of unnecessary BP meds.
Texts are not saved by the carrier. But it could have been possible that the FBI software for saving to their servers was not working. It is the government after all.
But the texts are on the phones which the FBI/DOJ had. Personally I thing the IG had them all along.
SD, you are amazing.
There is one person who seems to be hiding in the tall grass just outside of the forest: Former CIA boss Brennan. Keep in mind no one has seen Obama’s records from college and law school. Keep in mind the argument over his birth records and that so called second social security number. How does that stuff get into an Al Gore type lockbox with no keys for anyone?
You would need a super snake for such work. How about a former hippie who became a muslim? It kind of mirrors many of Obama’s realities. Two lying snakes who have super big chips on their shoulders.
Brennan is a go to person for such evil work…look at his face, listen to how he speaks, his tone, etc. Would you ever trust such a person?
Something POTUS said yesterday in his informal press conference prior to departure to Davos may be important. In talking about McCabe and half a million dollar donation his wife received from the Clintons, he mentioned that in Virginia you do not have to spend the money on the campaign and he wondered about where the money was spent (paraphrase).
Well, it could have been kept by the McCabe and his wife…wow….a direct bribe!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It sure does!
HUGE!… BREAKING=> Strzok Called Bill Clinton and “Relayed” Information During 2016 Campaign — While Investigating Hillary (VIDEO)
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/breaking-strzok-called-bill-clinton-relayed-information-2016-campaign-investigating-hillary-video/
That is pretty sloppy of GWP. There are obviously more people named Bill in the world than just Bill Clinton.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or Bill Priestap who was his boss at the time and assistant director of counter intelligence.
don’t worry Jim updated:
GEEEEZZ – ya think Jim? 🤔
Jim jumps the gun a lot. Almost like he emotes rather than reasons…I dunno, ya think? 😉
assuredly,bill priestap not clinton..fake
Sadly, but prolly for the better…I dont partake in Jim’s work anymore. His bookmark was deleted long ago.
Bring it!!! We are so ready!
Nothing is ever truly deleted.
Just like Q said.
I am trying to read the new texts that Byron York tweeted but I can’t keep the names straight by First Names because the chart above has Last Names. Maybe we can get an updated chart with full names.
https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/2018-01-25%20CEG%20Letter%20to%20FBI%20Source%20Texts.pdf?platform=hootsuite
No doubt all these corruptocrats are sensitive to and interested in shaping perceptions or controlling the narrative. All that is nice, but uncertain. We all know they were really interested in tangible results like assuring a Hillary win and then actively undermining the new POTUS.
To those ends we are just now seeing the tip of the iceberg. Other than the dossier and the special prosecutor, can we even imagine the other nefarious acts performed by the “operators” who took the inside info from the “wire taps” and other means. Who did they blackmail or pressure into atypical responses.
Not that we dont have enough purpose in swinging an election, the question is what was actually done to swing it. And of course what else have they done to swing other important albeit political agendas?
I really hope they jail many of these criminals for a long time and pressure them to sing and hopefully answer the SCOTUS Robert’s ACA change of heart or so many other swing issues and cover-ups.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Uh oh, I foresee a lot of Clinton style “suicides” happening
You know, those suicides where they beat themselves to a pulp, light themselves on fire & crash through the 6th floor window of their condo’s, before finally lifting a heavy double barrel 12 gauge shotgun up, holding it at length with one arm & blowing their heads off
Glad to see the interpretation of these ‘love letters’ being described in the proper context. The press will, of course, point out that they show extreme BIAS for Clinton. No, not really, they show an extreme BIAS and fear against Donald Trump. I’m waiting to hear more of the latter get sunlight.
As has been mentioned by others before – if Black Hats are going this far to thwart the President there must be real fear of what he will discover if they don’t. In this case the cover up crimes may be vast, but dollars to donuts the real meat of this scandal isn’t the cover up, it’s why they are covering up.
This is bad. What will follow will be worse.
Something bothers me about all this lost text message business. If the OIC is doing such a good job investigating why is it only now that the OIG realizes that they did not have all these “missing Emails” ? Something smells amiss here .. At least they now claim to have recovered them or at least most of them.
I would love to hear some kind of followup from the OIG’s office saying that they were aware of the missing text messages and was told that they were lost and subsequently not allowed to delve deeper in recovery of them.
I wonder if Strzok got outed by this ” informant ” that Johnson mentioned a couple of nights ago.
I wonder how long this informant has been cooperating, and who he has been talking to.
