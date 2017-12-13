FBI Agent Peter Strozk Anti-Trump Messages Released To Media – However, The Key Question is Not Content…

The text messages between FBI Agent Peter Strozk and his mistress, FBI lawyer Lisa Page, have been released to both Fox News and CBS. SEE HERE and SEE HERE.
The messages reflect a strong bias against President Trump. However, the bigger story is not the anti-Trump bias within the text communication, the BIGGER story is why the Department of Justice, Office of Inspector General (OIG), began even looking at Agent Peter Strozk’s communication in the first place.
Remember, the original mandate by the Inspector General’s office was initiated to review and discover any politicization of the FBI and/or DOJ officials.
After news broke of Strzok’s removal from investigative duty within the FBI counterintelligence unit, what the OIG responding statement said was for 11 months the Dept of Justice OIG office has been investigating the politicization within the DOJ and FBI and deciding if the actions, or lack of action, was driven by the political ideology of the participants therein:
In essence the IG began looking for any investigative issues that might show how political bias might have resulted in manipulated or changed investigative outcomes. Potentially those outlined issues are brutally unethical, and most likely unlawful. [Read the initiating IG office outline above because I’m going to reference it later] Emphasis:
“The January 2017 statement issued by the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General (OIG) announcing its review of allegations regarding various actions of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in advance of the 2016 election stated that the OIG review would, among other things, consider whether certain underlying investigative decisions were based on improper considerations and that we also would include issues that might arise during the course of the review.
The OIG has been reviewing allegations involving communications between certain individuals, and will report its findings regarding those allegations promptly upon completion of the review of them.”
It was within this IG investigation that SOMETHING pointed the investigative agents in the direction of FBI Agent Peter Strzok. What that something was and is remains an unknown variable; however, the outcome of the subsequent inquiry led to Agent Strzok being removed mid-summer from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team.
There was some precipitating event that led the IG to investigate the communication of FBI Agent Strzok. That precipitating event or behavior is where the real story lies, and not in the downstream collection –and current release– of biased text messages between Strzok and his mistress FBI Attorney Lisa Page who worked for Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe.
Against the backdrop of current activity, and knowing there is a newly established special joint task force within the DOJ and FBI to identify leaks, we can reasonably speculate Agent Strzok was caught while the IG was investigating politicization, and the DOJ/FBI leak task force was hunting intelligence “leakers“.
As Judicial Committee Representative Jim Jordan rightly outlined, Agent Strzok would not likely be removed because he had biased text messages with his mistress. So long as that bias did not interfere with his work duty, there is no issue; and Strzok was not in a position of supervision over Lisa Page so they could encounter like rabbits to their black-hats desire. However, if FBI Agent Strzok was a “leaker” to the media, or worse, well, that’s an entirely different kettle-o-fish.
Getting caught as a leaker is likely the reason Strzok was removed and reassigned to the HR post; not the bias. The bias, writ large, is essentially a snipe hunt; it makes good media clicks, it feeds a good headline, but ultimately it’s a nothingburger. The reports on this angle are flak and countermeasures.
However, Agent Strzok leaking information to the media; his changing the outcome of an FBI investigation into a political ally, Hillary Clinton; and his investigative involvement in the Trump Russia Conspiracy, via the Steele Dossier and FISA warrant, well, that’s the real issue evident here.
AUGUST 2017 – […] A former FBI agent who worked with Strzok on and off over several years in the bureau’s counterintelligence division said that Strzok’s move to HR means he has now been separated from counterintelligence work altogether.
[…] Strzok’s departure also came one week after The Washington Post reported that Mueller had obtained a search warrant to raid the home of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort. The Post report cited “people familiar with the search,” prompting questions about whether anyone on Mueller’s team had leaked the existence of the search warrant to the Post. (link)
Which leads us to the next headline story that dovetails into this ideological weaponization by FBI/DOJ/DC officials leaking to the media.
Donald Trump Jr. has now written a letter of complaint to the House Rep. K. Michael Conaway, a Texas Republican who is heading the House Intelligence inquiry into Russian election interference. Don Jr’s outline specifically focuses on the erroneous leak to CNN about the content of a received email; and requests an investigation into how the leak took place:
[…] Republicans suspect that the staff of Rep. Adam Schiff, California Democrat, leaked the erroneous “scoop” to CNN. They say his staff regularly leaks, with CNN being a favorite, with a spin that is not accurate.
Mr. Schiff, who is a big fan of the discredited Trump dossier, appeared on TV afterward. Mr. Futerfas said he misrepresented his client’s testimony.
[…] Mr. Futerfas’s implication is that the leakers let the story catch fire on social media and other venues before correcting it.
“Ranking Member Schiff and his staff do not leak classified or confidential information, and any disclosure of non-public information by the congressional committees undertaking investigations is singularly unhelpful,” Mr. Schiff said in a statement. “It is imperative that all investigations into Russia’s covert political interference campaign operate with appropriate discretion and refrain from publicizing information for short-sighted political gain.” (read more)
Having some idea of how these DC investigative practices work, it is highly doubtful that Don Jr’s attorney self-initiated that complaint on his client’s behest. There is a strong possibility the investigative unit, the new leak task-force, and/or the IG office, needs that initiating complaint in order to continue targeting the potential subjects of the leaks.
Given the recent activity surrounding the House Intelligence Committee, there is a better than good likelihood Minority Chairman Adam Schiff is one of the targets; and if the pattern exhibited within the Strzok investigation is followed, Schiff’s communications might also be monitored within the net as it is cast.
FBI Agent Peter Strzok’s former boss was Bill Priestap, FBI Asst. Director in charge of Counterintelligence. [The same Bill Priestap James Comey stated was the person who decided not to tell congressional oversight of the investigation] Bill Priestap’s boss was FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. McCabe was also Lisa Page’s boss. Directly above McCabe in the chain-of-command was FBI Director James Comey.
Notice how things are seeming to gain speed within the daily/weekly discovery cycles?
So happy to see April Ryan’s name in Don Jr.’s letter 🙂
Did anyone read the text message about needing a ”Watergate scandal to bring down Trump’s presidency” and ”reading up books on Watergate to ”take down his team” after the election ……. isnt Trump-Russia being pushed as Watergate …… Coordination with media,dems and intel is beyond corrupt.
Every Senior and/or mid level DOJ/FBI employee is a suspect until proven otherwise.
Me too. She is so loathsome she isn’t even fodder for comic relief.
LOCK EM ALL UP AND THROW AWAY THE DAMN KEYS.
Execute them.
“why the Department of Justice, Office of Inspector General (OIG), began even looking at Agent Peter Strozk’s communication in the first place.”
He was Agent in charge of most of the relevant investigations…… why would looking at him be even slightly unusual?
“to review and discover any politicization of the FBI and/or DOJ officials”.
You’d look at top management then at the unit management, ie, Strozks.
Agree completely. Looking at Strzok’s management will be critical. This is how tainted, controlled appointments work. He wasn’t just there by accident. And he had somebody watching him for TWO reasons – keep him pointed in the right direction, and make sure that if he started to get the “wrong” ideas, he could be replaced swiftly.
Knowing who Page was communicating back to will help unravel things.
Sundance seems to think deciding to look at Strozka’s office emails, phone contacts, meetings etc. is some sort of unusual event when looking for politicisation of the FBI.
Standard procedure to me.
If not standard, it certainly SHOULD be.
However, I think in the past, people would largely be looking (even with those sources) in the wrong places for a *POLITICAL* investigation, because they wouldn’t realize what we’re dealing with – subversive communist influence, American style. Rooting that out is completely different from a normal political investigation.
Normally, people would look for the usual suspects: “follow the money”, diversion, embezzlement, bribery, abuse of office, quid pro quos for personal gain, etc., etc. It’s all very cheap, corrupt, and amateurish. Very “American political party”.
But what we’re dealing with here is (IMO) a mixture of the CIA’s best human techniques married to an internal cryptopolitical influence operation, where the government itself has become the subversive, corrupting influence.
I just look at the picture of the woman, and I feel like I’ve seen that face 1000 times before. It’s like a translation of Russian and Chinese into American English. The slightly vacant, big-smile “looker”, and the earnest nerd.
Yeah. Still working after 1,000,000 years.
Parallel construction is always come a dead giveaway.
They were not looking at “him” per se, they were looking at his personal communication. You can’t just look at the private personal communication without a valid reason.
Yes, the valid reason was? What was the valid reason? No one was talking about a valid reason.
That reason is going to be very interesting, I’m sure.
Wouldn’t he allow investigation of private emails as a condition of his FBI work contract?
They are private emails not on a work account?
I have believed all along that the relationship between Strzok and Page is actually INSTRUMENTAL in the politicization process.
What I said on Gab…
I knew DC was corrupt but this is breathtaking.
Wolfmoon is this your GAB account? If so I want to follow you on GAB.
Yes, that’s me! Same user name @WOLFM00N with two zeros.
I’ve decided after tonight to commit to abandoning Twitter. The Moore defeat tonight convinced me that Twitter is helping the Dems monitor us back to their incremental cheat advantage. I’ve been off Twitter for a bit, and fresh eyes are showing me how Twitter test-markets enemy propaganda against us without our knowing it. I refuse to take part any more.
You’re on Gab?
Yes! Been there for a while, but got sucked back into Twitter.
Twitter is really good at keeping conservatives on the platform. They have an algorithm that reduces shadow-banning just enough to lure people back. Then they slowly turn it up again.
Gab is a mixed bag. It’s very free speech, meaning a lot of stuff I disagree with, but it’s not moderated by Twitter-like rules, either. Twitter does a lot of massaging of data to soften and control what we see, trying to keep us on the platform and herd us. Gab does nothing. It feels very edgy. The people who annoy me (but who I want to follow) pop right to the top of the feed, whereas on Twitter, they “magically” don’t get seen as much, along with certain things or people political.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok I will find you there. I am not good at Twitter or Gab but I like the information flow…more organic.
It’s good to pair with the Treehouse. I find that cross-platform is very helpful to move information around! And like you say, more organic. WordPress would do well to study Gab and see what they could do to make the comments here work better, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! I’ll probably post a lot of Treehouse articles there, but I think the most important thing is to get a bunch of Treepers active there. Then it just builds.
One of the big posters there pointed out that a NEWSWEEK reporter is on Gab – OMG – his bias is amazing. I went to one of his articles and realized that Newsweek is now almost Soviet in outlook – except the English is a LOT better than theirs used to be, and the propaganda understands American values.
Actually, I may just start by writing about THAT – it would be a nice point.
And thanks for the follow!!! 😀
Ditto. I need to work on this more
Twitter has been strange for the last few weeks.
I’ll look you up on GAB and follow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
O/T I have a gab acct, but don’t relate to that medium.
But, I keep hearing something about super censorship coming on twit Dec 18th-ish?
Got an email from gab referencing it as the “Exodus’s trigger” or something close to that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll post details of that email on POTUS thread. Too far off topic here.
I’ve heard the same. But watch out – it will be a very slow launch, so it looks like a “Y2K” over-reaction. They can bring in the censorship very slow and any time they want. Smart way forward is announce and then do nothing. For a while.
It’s so horrible that I’m almost tempted to pray for a mega earthquake to level the place. It’s beyond redemption.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
We sure don’t know much about her at this point, do we? Lisa Page, FBI attorney, possibly involved in putting together FISA applications but that is unknown, hired by or assigned to work with Mueller but then removed from that job, but when? Before or after Stork?
So, is she back at the FBI? Has she been reassigned to the stock room or the training division or is she working side by side with Stork in HR???? Or did she just go back to her regular old job within the FBI, whatever that is?
You’ve made me very curious about her.
And remember – the less “black hat” she is, the more perfect she is for the job. Arranged natural affair – the perfect cover. This can all be made perfectly deniable.
Internal infiltration. Hook the boy up with a Canklebot and keep him on the Cankles path.
Reminds one of Paula Broadwell a bit, no?
LikeLiked by 3 people
When WE seem to be doing “Muh Russia’s” job for them – watch out. Something is up.
It is not the bias. As I have been sayin’ they all have Bias Waivers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mueller was informed of the text messages on July 27, 2017, Boyd wrote, adding Mueller “immediately concluded that Mr. Strzok could no longer participate in the investigation and he was removed from the team.”
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/doj-provides-congress-with-hundreds-of-texts-between-ex-mueller-team-agent-peter-strzok-and-alleged-mistress-lisa-page/article/2643321
Hee, hee…..now what about the fruit of Strzok’s poison tree?
That is, numerous investigations designed to get Trump on behalf of the deep state.
Naughty boy.
“Yes FBI is America’s Secret Police” at ZeroHedge.com
“Puppetmaster, the Secret Life of J Edgar Hoover” by Richard Hack documents FBI corruption starting in 1924. The ZeroHedge articles adds some more post-Hoover treason to this weaponized branch of the Feral government.
Schiff and/or his staff is gonna be in some hot water. Hope it burns.
It may cause his eyes to pop out of his head.
The way Schiffs eyes bulge out makes me wonder if he’s on crystal meth like his donor ED BUCK.
Sundance, in another post you reminded us that 1) The Washington Post is the primary and historic defense media for the Intelligence Community (IC).
FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok was the deputy head of counterintelligence at the FBI.
” prompting questions about whether anyone on Mueller’s team had leaked the existence of the search warrant to the Post. (link)”
Strzok was assigned to HR about a week after the WaPo article.
Ergo, looking for someone in IC – more specifically on his team, Strzok would have been the first one monitored for leaking – would not take a week to discover the perp
Page, who was an attorney with the FBI’s Office of the General Counsel, returned to the FBI in mid-July, special counsel spokesman Peter Carr confirmed to CBS News’ Andres Triay.
The news of Page’s depature was first reported by ABC News.
Page was one of nearly two dozen high-profile attorneys and investigators who Mueller assembled.
Prior to her position with the FBI, Page worked as a trial attorney in the Organized Crime and Gang Section of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. Page has prosecuted a number cases involving eastern European organized crime. In one case, she partnered with an FBI task force in Budapest that investigated a money-laundering case against Mr. Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort’s one-time business partner, Dmitry Firtash, a Ukrainian oligarch.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/special-counsel-attorney-departs-for-fbi/
——————————-
Oh my… what is this (from above article)
“…In one case, she partnered with an FBI task force in Budapest that investigated a money-laundering case against Mr. Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort’s one-time business partner, Dmitry Firtash, a Ukrainian oligarch.”
LikeLike
I trust President Trump will eliminate the corruption in the swamp and Make America Great Again.
Unbelievable. These swamp creatures can’t get away with this.
Lawsuit 🙂
I’ve had it with Mueller, his investigation, the biased Trump haters doing the investigation, and an FBI that seems to just be sitting back and watching. What else do we need to know? What purpose is it serving other than getting in the way of this Nation’s interests? Why should any POTUS have to put up with this? I used to have the view that Trump would be well-advised to be patient and go along with this charade. Not any longer. The Mueller investigation needs to stop, either with him resigning or being fired. The swamp dwellers will let this drag on for months or another year. The Mueller investigation is a travesty of corruption and bias. What good is it serving? Why should it allowed to be continue when we know its fetid purpose? The sickest thing is that Trump’s administration allowed this to happen.I don’t care if the Dems, Leftists, and Trump-haters would go berserk. Why kow-tow and appease these inveterate hate-mongering freaks? Mueller needs to go.
LikeLike
Just a side note: Bet releasing the texts wiped the smirk right off his face.
Who’s the idiot now?
