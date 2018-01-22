Missing Texts? – Inspector General Horowitz Letter to Chairman Nunes – Jeff Sessions Vows Assistance…

Remember, Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes is first up; closely coordinating with House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte; closely coordinating with Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley; and all of them coordinating with the DOJ Office of Inspector General Michael Horowitz. This is a long developed plan.

In order to carry out the entire reform operation, communication is made through public letters. Sunlight is part of the strategy. Questioning each other publicly and answering each other publicly is part of the strategy… the media is not used to this. Deception needs whispers. Deception doesn’t like transparency…. Brilliant strategery, by golly.

Here’s the letter from Inspector General Michael Horowitz, via the strategic communication DOJ facilitator, Asst. AG Stephen Boyd:

The swamp dwellers are getting hit from all sides as they attempt to carry out their schemes and hide their trails.

Simultaneous to these public statements and releases of communication, all the communication networks of the FBI and DOJ officials are being monitored. The usurpers don’t know where to turn, and the media is struggling to figure out how to help them.

Gowdy, Goodlatte, Nunes release statement on Strzok-Page texts. Call missing texts ‘concerning.’ Call produced texts ‘extremely troubling’ but don’t reveal what they are. Why not release them? — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 23, 2018

… Because Goodlatte and Nunes are working with a plan, that’s why.

Washington, D.C. — Today, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.), House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) released the following statement concerning the 384 pages of new text messages between top FBI officials: “This weekend we met to discuss the text messages and possible next steps in our oversight of these agencies. The contents of these text messages between top FBI officials are extremely troubling in terms of when certain key decisions were made by the Department of Justice and the FBI, by whom these decisions were made, and the evident bias exhibited by those in charge of the investigation. The omission of text messages between December 2016 and May 2017, a critical gap encompassing the FBI’s Russia investigation, is equally concerning. Rather than clearing up prior FBI and DOJ actions, these recently produced documents cause us to further question the credibility and objectivity of certain officials at the FBI.” ### (link)

Admiral Mike Rogers is the angel on their shoulders, covering their six.

