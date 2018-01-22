Missing Texts? – Inspector General Horowitz Letter to Chairman Nunes – Jeff Sessions Vows Assistance…

Remember, Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes is first up; closely coordinating with House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte; closely coordinating with Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley; and all of them coordinating with the DOJ Office of Inspector General Michael Horowitz. This is a long developed plan.
In order to carry out the entire reform operation, communication is made through public letters. Sunlight is part of the strategy. Questioning each other publicly and answering each other publicly is part of the strategy… the media is not used to this. Deception needs whispers. Deception doesn’t like transparency…. Brilliant strategery, by golly.
Here’s the letter from Inspector General Michael Horowitz, via the strategic communication DOJ facilitator, Asst. AG Stephen Boyd:
The swamp dwellers are getting hit from all sides as they attempt to carry out their schemes and hide their trails.
Simultaneous to these public statements and releases of communication, all the communication networks of the FBI and DOJ officials are being monitored. The usurpers don’t know where to turn, and the media is struggling to figure out how to help them.
… Because Goodlatte and Nunes are working with a plan, that’s why.
Washington, D.C. — Today, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.), House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) released the following statement concerning the 384 pages of new text messages between top FBI officials:
“This weekend we met to discuss the text messages and possible next steps in our oversight of these agencies. The contents of these text messages between top FBI officials are extremely troubling in terms of when certain key decisions were made by the Department of Justice and the FBI, by whom these decisions were made, and the evident bias exhibited by those in charge of the investigation. The omission of text messages between December 2016 and May 2017, a critical gap encompassing the FBI’s Russia investigation, is equally concerning. Rather than clearing up prior FBI and DOJ actions, these recently produced documents cause us to further question the credibility and objectivity of certain officials at the FBI.”
Admiral Mike Rogers is the angel on their shoulders, covering their six.
“Jeff Sessions vows assistance.”
“Assistance”???
He’s the AG, not some deputy “assistant” or staffer!
That he is not taking charge here is deriliction of duty, or complete incompetence, or corruption. At this point, I’d say all of the above and then some.
Relax. He recussed himself. He is above reproach as he did the right thing.
Assuming you’re not being sarcastic, I must respectfully disagree that he did the right thing by recusing himself.
But that’s a done deal and therefore moot.
If his recusals (plural) prevent him from doing his job, he needs to either resign or appoint someone – other than Rosenstein – who will take charge.
This is way too serious to just ‘vow assistance’ or to promise a ‘review’
I feel sure Sessions is doing his job. Just as he secured Comey’s office and computer before Comey was fired. I bet Comey wasn’t expecting that
You sure he did that?
Not 100% but it was reported Comey was fired while out of the office, and then locked out of it.
That’s been alluded to a lot of times and by a lot of people, but I never saw a documentable news report that Comey was locked out and his office contents secured.
Yes, it was reported that he was fired while on a trip to California.
But all the rest I could never pin down to a news report of anyone going on the record, only what appeared to be a few people speculating and then many more people quoting those accounts as if they were gospel.
And I searched a lot at the time, even tracking down a few people on Facebook who appeared to be the originators of the narrative that many people were citing.
Yes, I think Sundance refereed to it a while back..
correct me if I am wrong..Comey is got a bit of trouble on his hands..
One of the best lines evah!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
“Admiral Mike Rogers is the angel on their shoulders, covering their six.”
Isn’t POTUS and advisors meeting with Intel tonight at the WH? Thought I read that earlier. Wouldn’t you just love being in that meeting…hiding behind the drapes? 👂 🤫🤭
Oh, now you’ve gone and done it Tegan😉 made me pull out one of my favorite gifs😂🤣😂😎
Comey was fired May 9, I don’t know if that means anything.
Four months too late. Should have been fired on Jan. 21st.
What I mean is that the missing texts are from Dec to May.
Nah… I like it. Whether a trap or no, theses idiots, Comey, et al, all fell right into treason and/or sedition. Corrupt to the core, and to the point that they were allowed a few months under President Trump to do their magic-crap… the clearer the threat they posed, the harsher the penalties, and makes it about impossible to make a “political ” break with the Obama administration and not go after some of them… up to and including President Obama. We’ll see. I can’t imagine how this is going to unfold. We’re in uncharted waters for sure.
how would you like working around/with these characters. I think of the word pariah
Isn’t it funny with how all this hacking was going on, dropped messages from the FBI about hacking, missing records from the NSA, missing records in the FBI, lost emails, missing evidence….
And not one person in the IT department ever gets fired…..
It’ll probably turn out that they outsourced the message storage and maintenance to the Awan family.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And how conveniently it gives 3 minutes every half hour for discussion ON EVERY EFFING TV CHANNEL!!!!!!!
there, I said it. shiny squirrel.
Anybody have any thoughts as to footnote 4 at the VERY bottom of the letter?
“Although FBI identified May 22, 2017 as the issued date for Ms. Pages phone, collection resumed on May 18, 2017. The FBI has not yet been able to account for this discrepancy.”
https://www.scribd.com/document/369753750/Horowitz-Letter-to-Nunes-Strzok-and-Page-Texts#fullscreen&from_embed
The erasers got the date wrong? Maybe there were multiple dates on different documents provided to different miscreants to see who is deleting evidence, much like incorrect dates on intelligence reports to catch leakers. What fun that could be!
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
Yup, I’m hoping this tiny detail might be the key to unraveling the scheme.
A Barium test. Fun!
DC gotta be boiling tonight. And if I was an IT person tonight or anybody who could be involved in this is any way, but heretofore unknown–a nobody–I’d be scared to death. There may be “suicides” in the headlines soon. Also, I don’t trust Gowdy one bit, by the way. He could well be part of the Secret Society as far as I’m concerned. I pray he doesn’t throw a monkey wrench in things and find a way to help some of this story stay hidden and guilty parties walk.
I hope Roosterhead ends up in the stewpot. He’s dirty.
Yep, I was sorry to see Gowdy involved in this. He’s let too many things slip through his hands.
This articles questions if Wray is part of the swamp or not! I guess obama built a spider web everywhere! Who do you trust anymore?
Call his bluff, better yet, fire him, at this point burn it all down…..
That’s the way I feel Gary, just burn the whole corrupt thing down now! To hell with all these games!!!!!
Why does everyone assume Stzok-Page used their FBI-issued phones for relevant txt msgs?
Odds are Strzok/Page did not exclusively use their FBI-issued phones for relevant txt msgs. Strzok-Page also used burner phones. Finding and obtaining txt msgs from burner phones is quite possible.
If you have the phones, sure. But they are called burner phones for a reason.
I’m sure someone has it! !
It was a drop down menu and an administrative assistant transferred directly afterwards to Hawaii
Has anyone heard that Wray threatened to resign if McCabe is fired now? If so, then Wray is either corrupt like the rest of the dirty b@sturds, or he is playing good cop/bad cop.
Sundance thinks it’s a fake story sent out to catch a leaker.
I certainly hope this is the case, but now I am really starting to get super pissed! Total disregard for the rule of law and refusing to carry out orders..WTH? I don’t think we can trust anything or anyone at this point. SOME PEOPLE need to go down!
oops sorry coda see your post above now. Guess it’s true then and Wray is a dirty cop too.
The question I have is how many times prior have rogue federal employees like these, rigged elections or other important outcomes (legislation, SCOTUS decisions) with tactics like these? Did no white hats know this was going on? This can’t be the first time they’ve done this.
The scope of the corruption is just unbelievable now. ANYTHING is possible and has probably happened many times over without anything coming to light! Are there any good guys left anywhere? Damnit I’m frustrated!
Within the first 30 seconds if this video POTUS Trump explains that the media corporations fund the DC establishment. My gut is telling me that the MSM is more than the propaganda arm of the DNC. The media has a greater part in this corruption than we realize.
Admiral Mike Rogers is an American HERO! Our President honored him that night in front of the other military brass the way a HERO should be honored. We are lucky enough to know that this one man saved our Republic from total collapse. I hope and pray that all Americans find out one day exactly what he did and why he did it. Men like Admiral Rogers are so rare in society today. Love for his country and our President is what drove him to do whatever it took to defend us all.
Admiral Rogers, words are not enough to thank you 🙏! I hope to have the chance one day either on this Earth or in Heaven to shake your hand and thank you from the bottom of my heart!
