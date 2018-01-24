Andrew McCarthy Discusses Why Clinton Email Scandal Was Protected By President Obama Communication…

Andrew McCarthy has a worthwhile article today discussing his long-held belief that Secretary Hillary Clinton could never have been prosecuted by the DOJ due to her non-secure email communications with former President Obama, and the need for the prior administration to protect the president.

Additionally, McCarthy appeared on Fox News to discuss the same:

.

At the epicenter of what Andrew McCarthy outlines is the physical action of FBI Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap in 2016. CTH has been pointing out this shadowy figure for almost a year. Priestap’s appearance this week in text messages between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page explains why.



W.H. “Bill” Priestap is the FBI Head of Counterintelligence. Priestap was one of the first FBI officials who caught our attention (spring of 2017) because FBI Director James Comey mysteriously pointed a finger upon him during testimony to congress on March 20th, 2017 [Although Comey didn’t use Bill Priestap’s name, only his position].

James Comey said last year the reason the FBI did not inform congress of the ongoing eight month counterintelligence investigation (required by congressional intelligence oversight), which began in July 2016 into candidate Donald Trump, was because Bill Priestap specifically told Director Comey not to inform congress or intelligence oversight.

That March 20th, 2017, Comey testimony -and the exponential ramifications therein- largely remained under the radar until late last year when Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes and the Office of Inspector General began presenting information that painted a very disturbing picture of the DOJ/FBI motive to keep their suspicious activity hidden.

As a result of growing concern surrounding the political endeavors of the Dept. of Justice, Devin Nunes included FBI Asst. Director Bill Priestap in his witness demand to the DOJ. According to the response letter provided by Asst. AG Rod Rosenstein, Priestap will be presented to the House Intelligence Committee soon for questioning.

Yesterday, a key aspect of Bill Priestap surfaced, in a semi-related matter, surrounding the Clinton email investigation.

In a letter from Senator Ron Johnson (Committee overseeing Homeland Security) to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Bill Priestap surfaces. [full pdf here]

On page #2, Johnson points out that prior information from the FBI showed that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton communicated via email with President Obama:

(Page #2 Link)

Obviously President Obama could be at risk within the unlawful Secretary Clinton use of unauthorized and non-secure email controls. President Obama previously stated he had no knowledge of Secretary Clinton using non-governmental email.

Transparently, the fact that President Obama and Hillary Clinton were emailing each other, indicates President Obama did in fact know of Clinton’s email account structure. The electronic communication between Clinton and Obama now becomes a risk.

Enter FBI Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap to clean up a messy issue.

From the text messaging between FBI Agent Peter Strzok and DOJ/FBI Lawyer Lisa Page, we see that Bill Priestap helped create the carefully worded manuscript FBI Director James Comey delivered in July 2016 to extricate Clinton from her illegal action. However, Bill Priestap’s editorial focus was very specific:

(Page #3 Link)

It was Asst. FBI Director W.H. “Bill” Priestap, in his role within the DOJ/FBI “small group”, who removed the connection of President Obama to the email account of Secretary Clinton:

That removal is one of the more consequential changes that appears to have taken place in changing Comey’s transcript. That change held massive potential ramifications.

This is yet another indication that Bill Priestap is a key and central figure inside this conspiracy. Bill Priestap was FBI Agent Peter Strzok’s direct boss.

Also, as head of FBI counterintelligence, Priestap would have to sign off on the use of Fusion-GPS (aka: Bean LLC, aka, Glenn Simpson), Crowdstrike, and/or any FBI contractor who was allowed access to, or received information from, the FBI database.

What Asst. AG John P Carlin (DOJ – National Security Division), is to the DOJ FISA-702 side of the entire operation, so too is Asst. FBI Director Bill Priestap on the FBI side of the FISA-702 operation – and much more.

Hopefully you can see a little better how each of these officials are lining up on our graphic:

Advertisements