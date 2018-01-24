Andrew McCarthy Discusses Why Clinton Email Scandal Was Protected By President Obama Communication…

Andrew McCarthy has a worthwhile article today discussing his long-held belief that Secretary Hillary Clinton could never have been prosecuted by the DOJ due to her non-secure email communications with former President Obama, and the need for the prior administration to protect the president.
Additionally, McCarthy appeared on Fox News to discuss the same:
.
At the epicenter of what Andrew McCarthy outlines is the physical action of FBI Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap in 2016. CTH has been pointing out this shadowy figure for almost a year. Priestap’s appearance this week in text messages between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page explains why.
W.H. “Bill” Priestap is the FBI Head of Counterintelligence. Priestap was one of the first FBI officials who caught our attention (spring of 2017) because FBI Director James Comey mysteriously pointed a finger upon him during testimony to congress on March 20th, 2017 [Although Comey didn’t use Bill Priestap’s name, only his position].
James Comey said last year the reason the FBI did not inform congress of the ongoing eight month counterintelligence investigation (required by congressional intelligence oversight), which began in July 2016 into candidate Donald Trump, was because Bill Priestap specifically told Director Comey not to inform congress or intelligence oversight.
That March 20th, 2017, Comey testimony -and the exponential ramifications therein- largely remained under the radar until late last year when Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes and the Office of Inspector General began presenting information that painted a very disturbing picture of the DOJ/FBI motive to keep their suspicious activity hidden.
As a result of growing concern surrounding the political endeavors of the Dept. of Justice, Devin Nunes included FBI Asst. Director Bill Priestap in his witness demand to the DOJ. According to the response letter provided by Asst. AG Rod Rosenstein, Priestap will be presented to the House Intelligence Committee soon for questioning.
Yesterday, a key aspect of Bill Priestap surfaced, in a semi-related matter, surrounding the Clinton email investigation.
In a letter from Senator Ron Johnson (Committee overseeing Homeland Security) to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Bill Priestap surfaces. [full pdf here]
On page #2, Johnson points out that prior information from the FBI showed that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton communicated via email with President Obama:
Obviously President Obama could be at risk within the unlawful Secretary Clinton use of unauthorized and non-secure email controls. President Obama previously stated he had no knowledge of Secretary Clinton using non-governmental email.
Transparently, the fact that President Obama and Hillary Clinton were emailing each other, indicates President Obama did in fact know of Clinton’s email account structure. The electronic communication between Clinton and Obama now becomes a risk.
Enter FBI Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap to clean up a messy issue.
From the text messaging between FBI Agent Peter Strzok and DOJ/FBI Lawyer Lisa Page, we see that Bill Priestap helped create the carefully worded manuscript FBI Director James Comey delivered in July 2016 to extricate Clinton from her illegal action. However, Bill Priestap’s editorial focus was very specific:
It was Asst. FBI Director W.H. “Bill” Priestap, in his role within the DOJ/FBI “small group”, who removed the connection of President Obama to the email account of Secretary Clinton:
That removal is one of the more consequential changes that appears to have taken place in changing Comey’s transcript. That change held massive potential ramifications.
This is yet another indication that Bill Priestap is a key and central figure inside this conspiracy. Bill Priestap was FBI Agent Peter Strzok’s direct boss.
Also, as head of FBI counterintelligence, Priestap would have to sign off on the use of Fusion-GPS (aka: Bean LLC, aka, Glenn Simpson), Crowdstrike, and/or any FBI contractor who was allowed access to, or received information from, the FBI database.
What Asst. AG John P Carlin (DOJ – National Security Division), is to the DOJ FISA-702 side of the entire operation, so too is Asst. FBI Director Bill Priestap on the FBI side of the FISA-702 operation – and much more.
Hopefully you can see a little better how each of these officials are lining up on our graphic:
It is clear to me that Hillary and Huma received Transactional Immunity from FBI bad actors. With Judicial Watch would file FOIA Requests for all Immunity Agreements.
As did C Mills and the IT worker. What a cluster fv(k
In the end, the big honking seditious cheese 🐀 stands alone.
😐
The last paragraph brought such a smile to my face! Ole Barry must be losing his mind wondering if and when AG Sessions decides to move forward with the prosecution of HRC email scandal. Barry’s ability to seal the records on those 20 emails goes right out the window!
From the article linked above;
Obama had his email communications with Clinton sealed. He did this by invoking a dubious presidential-records privilege. The White House insisted that the matter had nothing to do with the contents of the emails, of course; rather, it was intended to vindicate the principle of confidentiality in presidential communications with close advisers. With the media content to play along, this had a twofold benefit: Obama was able (1) to sidestep disclosure without acknowledging that the emails contained classified information, and (2) to avoid using the term “executive privilege” — with all its dark Watergate connotations — even though that was precisely what he was invoking.
Note that claims of executive privilege must yield to demands for disclosure of relevant evidence in criminal prosecutions. But of course, that’s not a problem if there will be no prosecution.
THE MOAB FELL ON ALL THEIR HEADS!
All cleaned up: no indictment, meaning no prosecution, meaning no disclosure of Clinton–Obama emails. It all worked like a charm . . . except the part where Mrs. Clinton wins the presidency and the problem is never spoken of again.
So the DOJ had to protect Obama.
Who’s has to protect Trump?
Lets also keep in mind that Katica found Stonetear (Paul Combetta) asking on reddit for help to cover up a “Very VIP” persons email address. I believe he was trying to hide Obama’s email so it wouldn’t be seen on Hillary’s server and with the letter (see below) & the texts (see below) between Strzok and Page, it pretty much backs that up.
You can find the entire thread SD posted below:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/09/22/day-4-the-stonetear-investigation-chairman-jason-chaffetz-sends-preservation-notice-to-reddit/
She also had some “special access programs” (SAP) on her server.
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/guybenson/2016/01/19/bombshell-ig-says-hillarys-server-contained-dozens-of-beyond-top-secret-emails-n2106802
OMG. We have those where I work days. That is beyond bad.
We do. All DC has their knives out for Trump and are just waiting.
This is why delay is not our friend.
Makes you wonder how far they are willing to go to keep Dear Leader from going under the bus.
House of Cards.
Hopefully under Hillary’s excrement spewing campaign bus.
Looking at Sundance’s chart above, I’d say that both Comey and Lynch are in serious, fall on your sword trouble, UNLESS they have already received immunity from “someone.”
To our Legal Eagles: if some do, in fact, have some type of immunity, can it be rescinded? Sundance?
immunity can be revoked if there is new evidence, or if the witness with Immunity lies or gives false statements. There is also limited immunity. There are several types and conditions of immunity. Because of the false statements of the Hillary crew, they would have no continuing immunity.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks, Stormy….
I would also think that if the person(s) who granted said immunity were operating off the farm, or illegally, then any deal they struck would be null and void.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stormy,
I think that assessment is largely accurate. If you lie in your profer, your immunity can be rescinded.
Muder, would not be problem – I bet.
Did Obama actually obstruct justice by hiding his communication with HRC’s non-governmental E-Mail account and couldn’t prosecute her because he knew and approved of the use of her private E-mail.
I’m just trying to figure out who has more on who, the Clintons or the Obamas. Who has the dirt with the most leverage?
LikeLiked by 3 people
My guess is President Trump has the leverage. BIGLY.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Eric, on the face of it, it is Hillary with the multiple felony counts including mishandling govt info.
Not to discount all the dirt under the Clown’s nails, but regarding this issue it is clearly Hillary.
I’ll take $1000 for MAD, Alex…Mutually Assured Destruction…
It’s a MAD, MAD, MAD, MAD World!
And where does the Espionage Act come into play? Clear mishandling of top secret information by Clinton infers the same by Obama.
All these insipid losers, on the taxpayer’s dime, playing their pathetic games. Just look at all of them, all those faces, all those names. I’m sure mom and dad are so proud of their little cops and lawyers. While most of us get up and go to work, raise our children, obey the laws that these creeps are supposed to enforce, here they are thwarting truth and justice at every turn. How did these devils get in these positions in the first place. I cannot believe this kind of immorality just happened to find it’s way into the FBI and DOJ. These gutless weasels were placed there on purpose, and I don’t believe any of them, if we did serious background checks on them, would qualify for these jobs they held. Play acting at these jobs is all they do.
These insipid losers have yet to feel the righteous indignation of the American public. It’s building, it’s getting hotter, it very well may boil over. The powers-that-be would be wise to get their minds right, and start playing above board, with honesty, and with transparency. If they don’t, and it becomes a race to the bottom, I’m sure there’s a lot of people paying attention they won’t mind getting their hands a little dirty. That’s a fight the DC crowd doesn’t want.
You’re too kind.
And look how the media lies down with them. Those are their ideological friends. Their relativist and situational relationship with facts causes them to hang out with the doctrinaire weirdos that make up the left.
It started in the late 60’s and 70’s as hippies shaved and bathed then got hired in the federal government as opposed to being blacklisted. Overtime they moved up the ladder and some into HR where they hired more commie libs.
Lather, Rinse, Repeat.
Now a large portion of the bloated federal workforce is nothing more than rent seeking liberals who produce nothing other than regulations and problems for the productive classes.
They got in because WE were asleep. Never discount our personal guilt or it will be repeated.
What is the $ value of having 100% real time 100% all content communications and other agencies of and with the US Secstate for 4 years? The only thing she did was give over her username and password?
Or did HRC give it as added value for U1 deal?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe with the actions of these criminals, these communications – along with the Awan scandal – our Republic has become an open ATM for all of the other bad actors on the planet.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And I’m sure Mueller’s investigation into “other matters that may arise” will lead him right to this little bombshell. Ooops – sorry. I forgot Priestap and Mueller could be butt buddies from times past in the FBI. Except for Sundance’s investigative persistence Priestap, Carlin, et al would never have their names see the light of day. Screw the popcorn; get me my bottle of Wild Turkey. I need to be put into a stupor.
LikeLiked by 3 people
exactly…mueller’s (idiotic) mandate encompasses everything..the fact that, it seems, he never followed up on strzok and page demonstrates his bad faith and is, arguably, obstruction of justice in itself. at the very least it is a monstrous ethical breach that would get him disbarred.
if trump is ever ‘cornered’ into a questioning by mueller, that is what his response could be
Just for fun, does anyone have any guesses as to who the FBI informant of the “secret society” is or what position they hold?
I guess Mistress Page.
For what it’s worth …
ᴄʜɪʟʟ @chiIIum
“Yates and Pompeo have been interviewed by the SC. Yates is “cooperating”.”
K J Gillenwater @kjgillenwater 5 hours ago Replying to @chiIIum
“All of the sudden we have news about Comey, Sessions, Yates & Pompeo. Yes, we are getting to the end. And it ain’t gonna be good for the left, as there is no collusion & no obstruction. Only a ‘secret society’ and a plot to frame Trump. Whoops.”
Former President Obama will be linked to all the scandles. Maybe no directly, but Obama along with VJ were involved with everything to do with destroying and weakening the United States of America
LikeLiked by 5 people
Still are.
The color of Obama’s skin is like an invisible “cloaking” a la Startrek…Obama just isn’t there. Face it folks, he’s untouchable. Case in point. Obama chose who he wanted targeted and killed in the Middle East and ordered their execution. Some were American citizens. Crickets from the media on a President ordering ex judicial murders. Obama seriously got a way with murdering innocent people.
There’s no doubt that he tried to take down DJT using the FBI, DoJ and the CIA through illegal and legal survelliance, planting false evidence via FGPS etc. Obama is the ultimate dirty trickster and so far has gotten away with it.
Absolutely, and treason is a punishable offense no matter who you are or have been, and should be even worse to have been a POTUS.
In the movie version… All we would need is for the Detail to walk away.
Mz Molly Anna said: Former President Obama will be linked to all the scandals…”
Well, shoot, that’ll blow another narrative right out of the water – circa 2014: Obama, not a smidgen of corruption …
We have known for several years that Obama was using private email channels while discussing national security issues.
This is not new. I can’t believe we are only at this point in time…two years down the road. This is very deflating. Here, 2 years ago…………..”didn’t know it was a private email account”….laughable.
https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2015/03/09/391910522/white-house-obama-traded-emails-with-clinton-but-didnt-know-account-was-private
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2015/mar/09/barack-obama-hillary-clinton-emails
KA-BOOM 💥🔥
LikeLiked by 8 people
I like your ka-boom much more than Hannity’s tick tock fizzle.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Check out James Woods’ tweet about Sessions. He speaks for many of us who have had it.
I saw it and I’m not going to comment on Session bashing
PaulRaven, do you have any idea how impotent you sound every time ‘you’ve had it’?
You’ve already made Bluto’s list. Ain’t that enough?
Actually, instead of Sessions bashing….I’ve been praying for his safety and health.
If anything were to happen to him, who’s #2 at DOJ?
Rosey…..
Ah, the old blame game. Feel better?
I remain convinced that Sessions is providing a head fake. That he appears to be doing nothing, that his DOJ is protecting people by not releasing info, etc.. Cases are lost by bias of prosecutors. Cases are lost by going for the kill too early. This is too big, the public must slowly become outraged with the conduct of the swamp before people can be taken down.
If Sessions operated like Holder or Lynch, the Dems would say this is just a political hatchet job. Instead, Sessions has made it appear that he is on the side of the swamp. Having conservatives – from Judge Jeanine, to politicians – clamor for him to resign helps build his “cred” as someone that is protecting the Democrats/GOPe/Swamp and is anti-Trump. It is fantastic that James Woods is ripping him as it helps create the narrative whether intentional or not.
Everything in Sessions’ past points to he will do the honorable and right thing. Trump would have fired him by now and taken the heat if Trump did not believe in the man. Taking down the swamp would not work if Trump was leading the charge….or even Sessions leads the charge — it would lead to civil war. Instead, things need to keep dripping until the nuclear smoking gun is dripped and then Sessions comes in and says he has no alternative but to take the people down that committed these crimes against the country.
Also — having followed Sundance for over 5 years, I can say that he/she would be much more outspoken about Sessions (and actively exposing him) if he didn’t believe the same.
Excellent!!
In response to all Ziiggii’s comments!
Hydrogen MERV incoming!!!
All Amerikans report to your fallout shelters immediately!!!
Nothing too hideously awful can happen to any of these captured ass clowns.
All Americans grab your popcorn and multiple bottles of your favorite beverage, it’s show time!!
Seems like just the right spot to leave Mr Schweikart’s tweet:
LikeLiked by 5 people
IC this scandal being expanded so broad that it becomes diluted…….this claim by Schweikart does help, it hurts.
doesn’t help.
I hope this means that Chief Justice Roberts “issue” (whatever it may have been – some say problems with the adoption of his children) becomes public. He left himself open to blackmail and left us all with Obamacare. Plus it would be awesome to have the proof that Obama was the one conducting the blackmail.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let’s see a perp walk or two of some high officials, then move up the food chain. At this point there are so many trails/leads/accusations to chase down it is impossible……..focus on a couple of key targets and bring them down…then make the case to go after more…then more…then more and so forth.
Can’t disagree with that!!
I have said this many times. The feckless, spineless, weak-kneed Republicans who think this is directed at only Trump are delusional. ANY Republican who had defeated ANY Democrat could expect to face this kind of thing. The difference is that a Jeb! or a Marco and even a Ted would have been forced to take the pounding and slink off into the sunset. President Trump fights back and that’s what’s brought all of this subdermal infection to an infected, infectuous, pulsating boil. It needs to be lanced!
We’ve known this for awhile……….we know what was done to the Tea Party with the IRS; we know what Maxine Waters has claimed……………we have been saying “Obama weaponized the government against us” for years now.
What the RINO GOPe did to the Tea Party was worse. Used DNC tactics to make them look like kooks, then co-opted the Tea Party and silenced them. Long before IRS.
I hope whatever it is in Roberts closet is exposed. Resulting in him being removed from the SC. There is no path to being a judge on the USSC if you can be bought for a agenda.
President Trump is very able in finding replacements that are not. Comprised?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I want to see ALL the squares in red!
LikeLike
I am torn between hope that this is all FINALLY going to break and despair that, once again, they are going to get away with it…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m with you. If there are not serious consequences – as in indictments- this is all a game that means nothing.
Hillary: “We’re all gonna hang.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I always said Hillary was a liar…………..sorry to say it, she lied when she made that statement.
Yes, it is an admission of guilt……………but that is meaningless in the Swamp.
What a fine list of names, Sundance!
Is it time to kick ass, yet?
Great post, Sundance. Brings great clarity to a portion of the timeline, and rightfully places the guilty parties.
If Comey, himself, drafted the original, I find it interesting he fingered Obama – a revelation which was then watered down and ultimately deleted from his actual report. Watered down and deleted by his subordinate, Bill Priestap, who also urged him not to give Congress timely notice.
Sounds just like the kinda beta boy who’d hide behind the drapes.
Back in the summer of 2008, the DNC & Obama promised Hillary she would be elected president in after Obama served two terms.
Looks like Obama, the DNC & Obama’s stooges really tried, Hillary was too old, greedy and had gotten too deep in Obama treasonous messes to destroy America.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You forgot to mention how incompetent the Smartest Woman on the Planet really is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This really does feel like we’re living in the Twilight Zone.
Adding to the frustration that these corrupt criminals have not been charged yet, they all seem to be carrying on with life as usual while each and every day more shocking crimes are uncovered.
Where are the reporters who should be chasing these people down, shoving a camera in their face and forcing them to respond, or at least make them acknowledge that they are the subject of some very suspicious, criminal activity????
By all accounts, most of these people still have jobs and supposedly they show up for work every day — all without even a hint of fear or shame or any kind of worries at all.
How long can someone be under suspicion before they are forced to even acknowledge it?
On a daily basis, President Trump is accused of making
incendiary comments and the reporters are tripping on their own two feet to get a microphone in front of him for a response. Why are these reporters not chasing down the real CORRUPT government employees???
This is more than FRUSTRATING!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Looks like D’Souza has excellent grounds for a terrific lawsuit!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sheriff Arpiao, Sheriff Clark…
This is how the unqualified, undocumented and Simpering Obama rolls, ever since his gerrymandering of the Illinois Senate election. He cheats bigtime. He plays in dirt. He lies outright. He uses his own people right down to his “wife”.
Going to get more popcorn 🍿 and hot BBQ chicken wings, Be right back! 😏
Clinton–Obama Emails: The Key to Understanding Why Hillary Wasn’t Indicted
Read more at: http://www.nationalreview.com/article/455696/hillary-clinton-barack-obama-emails-key-decision-not-indict-hillary
LikeLiked by 1 person
The article I want to read is headlined:
The Key To Understanding Delay In Crooked Hillary and Obama INDICTMENTS
From D’Nesh D’Souza:
“My file-Obtained by the House Oversight Committee-shows the FBI red flagged me as an Obama critic and allocated $100,000 to investigate a $20,000 case”
All departments and agencies weaponized
This Russian bot nonsense is seriously being used to suppress releasing the memo. There is an organization call German Marshall fund alliance ( see who the big names are below ) trying to give credance to this.
Today, Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA), the Ranking Member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, sent a letter to Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg. In the letter, Schiff and Feinstein request that Twitter and Facebook immediately conduct an in-depth forensic examination of the reported actions by Russian bots and trolls surrounding the #ReleaseTheMemo online campaign and how users were exposed to this campaign as a result of Russian efforts.
According to the German Marshall Fund’s Alliance for Securing Democracy, this effort gained the instant attention and assistance of social media accounts linked to Russian influence operations.
https://democrats-intelligence.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=338
German Marshall Fund Committee advisory Counsel: mike chertoff, David Kramer, bill kristo, jake sullivan, mike morello and others
Twitter has already responded that the tweets and retweets have come from within the US debunking Shiffy and DiFi’s claim.
