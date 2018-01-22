The Continued Creation of The “Fall Guy” Bill Priestap – John Brennan Edition…

Within all of the discoveries around the DOJ/FBI “Trump Operation” we are often questioned why former CIA Director John Brennan is not a specific focus.

The reason is quite simple…

Unlike some of the other conspirators, John Brennan recognized much earlier it would be in his best interests to have an exit plan to get him away from the inherent legal ramifications of the DOJ/FBI operation. Brennan was simply smarter about covering his tracks.

Early in our research we pointed this out – May of 2017.

Keep in mind, all of the referenced positions and statements come from a position where the larger intelligence leadership needed cover when it became obvious both the pre-election and post-election strategies against Donald Trump would not succeed.

ODNI Clapper, CIA Director Brennan, FBI Director Comey were foiled by NSA Director Mike Rogers telling president-elect Trump about the 2016 FBI/DOJ spy and surveillance operation on November 17th, 2016.

On May 23rd, 2017 former CIA Director John Brennan testified to congress on the Trump-Russia counter-intelligence operation which began in July 2016. Within Brennan’s testimony he contradicted the testimony of FBI Director James Comey (March 20th, 2017) and created his own exit plan. That Brennan exit-plan still holds value through today.

We have previously drawn attention to a particular part of former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony to congress from March 20th, 2017. The issue is when was congressional leadership, specifically the congressional intelligence oversight group called the “Gang-of-Eight”, notified of the Trump-Russia investigation (a counter-intelligence operation).

Pay close attention. On March 20th, 2017 FBI Director James Comey -together with NSA head Admiral Mike Rogers- testified to congress specifically about this notification (first three minutes of the video):

Rep. Stefanik: [01:12] …”when did you notify the White House, the DNI or congressional leadership”? James Comey: …”good question. Congressional leadership, sometime recently they were briefed on the nature of the investigation, as I said. Obviously the department of justice has been aware of it all along”…

Watch the first 3 minutes of that video. Notice the discomfort etc. We have previously outlined why THAT is such a big deal –SEE HERE– Comey is discussing the recent notification to congress that took place approximately a week earlier mid-March 2017 .

Prior to the March 2017 congressional notification FBI Director Comey admits keeping congress in the dark “because of the sensitivity of the matter” – from July 2016 through March 2017, eight months.

Now, watch the opening statement from former CIA Director John Brennan which followed two months later. Pay very close attention to the segment at 13:35 of this video of Brennan’s testimony as he discusses his CIA role in 2016 [Transcript included]:

Brennan: [13:35] “Third, through the so-called Gang-of-Eight process we kept congress apprised of these issues as we identified them.” “Again, in consultation with the White House, I PERSONALLY briefed the full details of our understanding of Russian attempts to interfere in the election to congressional leadership; specifically: Senators Harry Reid, Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein and Richard Burr; and to representatives Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Devin Nunes and Adam Schiff between 11th August and 6th September [2016], I provided the same briefing to each of the gang of eight members.” “Given the highly sensitive nature of what was an active counter-intelligence case [that means the FBI], involving an ongoing Russian effort, to interfere in our presidential election, the full details of what we knew at the time were shared only with those members of congress; each of whom was accompanied by one senior staff member.”…

Brennan goes on to say the main substance of those Go8 meetings was the same as the main judgements of the January 2017 classified and unclassified intelligence assessments published by the CIA, FBI, DNI and NSA (intelligence community).

That January reference was the infamous 17 agencies report, from CIA (Brennan), DNI (Clapper), FBI (Comey) and NSA (Rogers). All had confidence, except Mike Rogers, according to the report that Russia was attempting to interfere in the 2016 election. That Joint-Analysis Report was pure nonsense – SEE HERE.

I have previously stated that if you put the nonsensical 2016 Joint Analysis Report together with the ridiculous “Clinton/Steele Dossier” I guarantee you that’s the majority of any evidence the FBI presented to the FISA Court. Hopefully, we’ll soon find out.

John Brennan set-up his exit strategy within that May 23rd,2017, congressional testimony. Notice how he says he briefed the Gang-of-Eight, and then turned his CIA information over to the FBI counterintelligence operation, that’s W.H. “Bill” Priestap.

Brennan testified that his specific intelligence product (CIA) was given to the FBI who were exclusively in charge of the “counter-intelligence investigation“. What’s happening there is John Brennan following James Comey by throwing FBI Director of Counterintelligence, Bill Priestap, under the bus.

Reader Dan encapsulated it nicely in this paragraph:

[…] Brennan gave Comey/Priestap the investigative product -which had nothing to do with the Trump team- and Comey/Priestap used it to carry out Obama, Hillary, and Susan Rice’s dirty work for them. Of course Brennan was in on the whole thing and is now saving his own skin by saying ” I briefed ya’ll on everything I had with regards to Russia, anything additional that arose please talk to my buddy Comey”.

Brennan is essentially making Comey and Priestap own the “Counter-Intelligence ‘Muh Russia'” claims about the Trump campaign. Brennan’s exit Makes Comey and Priestap the fall-guys for a Robert Mueller investigative outcome he knows is based on a foundation of basic nonsense. CIA Director John Brennan knows there’s no ‘there’ there.

The entire construct of the “Trump-Russia Investigation” was the political use of a claimed investigation in order to conduct surveillance on candidate Trump; and in the aftermath of the election weaken President-Elect Trump while simultaneously providing cover for the surveillance already conducted. There simply is no ‘there’ there because there’s no substantive evidence to support a “Trump Campaign Collusion Narrative”.

In the aftermath of the election, all of the players were paying close attention to what each of their colleagues was saying. Obviously John Brennan realized people were focusing on Comey’s March 20th admission to congress that the FBI intentionally kept congress in the dark during the construct of the Trump-Russia counter-intel narrative.

Congress was kept in the dark during this (July 2016-November 2016) operation because the surveillance relied on innuendo, rumor, gossip etc, the “Clinton/Steele Dossier”. The unlawful operation needed the cover of a FISA Court approval; in the aftermath of the election the investigation itself morphed into a political need; the substance was non-existent and immaterial in relation to the creation of a narrative and to provide cover.

If FBI Director James Comey had notified congress following normal protocol, via the Gang of Eight oversight, the counter-intel operation, and subsequent narrative, would have been harder to manufacture as details would have to be consistent with evidence. That was the benefit to keeping any oversight away while weaponizing the FBI/DOJ.

John Brennan in May 2017, facing the looming certainty of the underlying Russian ‘collusion evidence’ being non-existent, extricated himself from the ‘Trump Operation” by reminding everyone he briefed congress on larger Russian election interference issues.

The trouble for James Comey and Bill Priestap is Brennan’s admission that he gave everything he had to the FBI. Brennan specifically says he gave his intelligence product to the FBI counterintelligence operation, Bill Priestap.

Brennan threw the hot-potato to Comey and Priestap and created plausible deniability for his role in a constructing a political narrative; a false narrative.

Additionally, within that same congressional appearance, John Brennan refuted the story of the week surrounding President Trump trying to influence the intelligence community.



It’s not accidental that Brennan’s exit plan was facilitated by a member of congress John Brennan admits to briefing in 2016, ‘Gang-of-Eight’ member, Adam Schiff.

That strategic positioning by John Brennan is essentially why CTH doesn’t focus too much attention on him within the rapidly unfolding events. The only thing that could trip-up Brennan now would be for Priestap to feel the vice-closing and turn against the upper-tier conspiracy leadership to save himself.

Maybe.

Hi Bill !

