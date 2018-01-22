The Continued Creation of The “Fall Guy” Bill Priestap – John Brennan Edition…

Within all of the discoveries around the DOJ/FBI “Trump Operation” we are often questioned why former CIA Director John Brennan is not a specific focus.
Unlike some of the other conspirators, John Brennan recognized much earlier it would be in his best interests to have an exit plan to get him away from the inherent legal ramifications of the DOJ/FBI operation. Brennan was simply smarter about covering his tracks.
Early in our research we pointed this out – May of 2017.
Keep in mind, all of the referenced positions and statements come from a position where the larger intelligence leadership needed cover when it became obvious both the pre-election and post-election strategies against Donald Trump would not succeed.
ODNI Clapper, CIA Director Brennan, FBI Director Comey were foiled by NSA Director Mike Rogers telling president-elect Trump about the 2016 FBI/DOJ spy and surveillance operation on November 17th, 2016.
On May 23rd, 2017 former CIA Director John Brennan testified to congress on the Trump-Russia counter-intelligence operation which began in July 2016. Within Brennan’s testimony he contradicted the testimony of FBI Director James Comey (March 20th, 2017) and created his own exit plan. That Brennan exit-plan still holds value through today.
We have previously drawn attention to a particular part of former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony to congress from March 20th, 2017. The issue is when was congressional leadership, specifically the congressional intelligence oversight group called the “Gang-of-Eight”, notified of the Trump-Russia investigation (a counter-intelligence operation).
Pay close attention. On March 20th, 2017 FBI Director James Comey -together with NSA head Admiral Mike Rogers- testified to congress specifically about this notification (first three minutes of the video):
Rep. Stefanik: [01:12] …”when did you notify the White House, the DNI or congressional leadership”?
James Comey: …”good question. Congressional leadership, sometime recently they were briefed on the nature of the investigation, as I said. Obviously the department of justice has been aware of it all along”…
Watch the first 3 minutes of that video. Notice the discomfort etc. We have previously outlined why THAT is such a big deal –SEE HERE– Comey is discussing the recent notification to congress that took place approximately a week earlier mid-March 2017 .
Prior to the March 2017 congressional notification FBI Director Comey admits keeping congress in the dark “because of the sensitivity of the matter” – from July 2016 through March 2017, eight months.
Now, watch the opening statement from former CIA Director John Brennan which followed two months later. Pay very close attention to the segment at 13:35 of this video of Brennan’s testimony as he discusses his CIA role in 2016 [Transcript included]:
Brennan: [13:35] “Third, through the so-called Gang-of-Eight process we kept congress apprised of these issues as we identified them.”
“Again, in consultation with the White House, I PERSONALLY briefed the full details of our understanding of Russian attempts to interfere in the election to congressional leadership; specifically: Senators Harry Reid, Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein and Richard Burr; and to representatives Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Devin Nunes and Adam Schiff between 11th August and 6th September [2016], I provided the same briefing to each of the gang of eight members.”
“Given the highly sensitive nature of what was an active counter-intelligence case [that means the FBI], involving an ongoing Russian effort, to interfere in our presidential election, the full details of what we knew at the time were shared only with those members of congress; each of whom was accompanied by one senior staff member.”…
Brennan goes on to say the main substance of those Go8 meetings was the same as the main judgements of the January 2017 classified and unclassified intelligence assessments published by the CIA, FBI, DNI and NSA (intelligence community).
That January reference was the infamous 17 agencies report, from CIA (Brennan), DNI (Clapper), FBI (Comey) and NSA (Rogers). All had confidence, except Mike Rogers, according to the report that Russia was attempting to interfere in the 2016 election. That Joint-Analysis Report was pure nonsense – SEE HERE.
I have previously stated that if you put the nonsensical 2016 Joint Analysis Report together with the ridiculous “Clinton/Steele Dossier” I guarantee you that’s the majority of any evidence the FBI presented to the FISA Court. Hopefully, we’ll soon find out.
John Brennan set-up his exit strategy within that May 23rd,2017, congressional testimony. Notice how he says he briefed the Gang-of-Eight, and then turned his CIA information over to the FBI counterintelligence operation, that’s W.H. “Bill” Priestap.
Brennan testified that his specific intelligence product (CIA) was given to the FBI who were exclusively in charge of the “counter-intelligence investigation“. What’s happening there is John Brennan following James Comey by throwing FBI Director of Counterintelligence, Bill Priestap, under the bus.
Reader Dan encapsulated it nicely in this paragraph:
[…] Brennan gave Comey/Priestap the investigative product -which had nothing to do with the Trump team- and Comey/Priestap used it to carry out Obama, Hillary, and Susan Rice’s dirty work for them. Of course Brennan was in on the whole thing and is now saving his own skin by saying ” I briefed ya’ll on everything I had with regards to Russia, anything additional that arose please talk to my buddy Comey”.
Brennan is essentially making Comey and Priestap own the “Counter-Intelligence ‘Muh Russia'” claims about the Trump campaign. Brennan’s exit Makes Comey and Priestap the fall-guys for a Robert Mueller investigative outcome he knows is based on a foundation of basic nonsense. CIA Director John Brennan knows there’s no ‘there’ there.
The entire construct of the “Trump-Russia Investigation” was the political use of a claimed investigation in order to conduct surveillance on candidate Trump; and in the aftermath of the election weaken President-Elect Trump while simultaneously providing cover for the surveillance already conducted. There simply is no ‘there’ there because there’s no substantive evidence to support a “Trump Campaign Collusion Narrative”.
In the aftermath of the election, all of the players were paying close attention to what each of their colleagues was saying. Obviously John Brennan realized people were focusing on Comey’s March 20th admission to congress that the FBI intentionally kept congress in the dark during the construct of the Trump-Russia counter-intel narrative.
Congress was kept in the dark during this (July 2016-November 2016) operation because the surveillance relied on innuendo, rumor, gossip etc, the “Clinton/Steele Dossier”. The unlawful operation needed the cover of a FISA Court approval; in the aftermath of the election the investigation itself morphed into a political need; the substance was non-existent and immaterial in relation to the creation of a narrative and to provide cover.
If FBI Director James Comey had notified congress following normal protocol, via the Gang of Eight oversight, the counter-intel operation, and subsequent narrative, would have been harder to manufacture as details would have to be consistent with evidence. That was the benefit to keeping any oversight away while weaponizing the FBI/DOJ.
John Brennan in May 2017, facing the looming certainty of the underlying Russian ‘collusion evidence’ being non-existent, extricated himself from the ‘Trump Operation” by reminding everyone he briefed congress on larger Russian election interference issues.
The trouble for James Comey and Bill Priestap is Brennan’s admission that he gave everything he had to the FBI. Brennan specifically says he gave his intelligence product to the FBI counterintelligence operation, Bill Priestap.
Brennan threw the hot-potato to Comey and Priestap and created plausible deniability for his role in a constructing a political narrative; a false narrative.
Additionally, within that same congressional appearance, John Brennan refuted the story of the week surrounding President Trump trying to influence the intelligence community.
.
It’s not accidental that Brennan’s exit plan was facilitated by a member of congress John Brennan admits to briefing in 2016, ‘Gang-of-Eight’ member, Adam Schiff.
That strategic positioning by John Brennan is essentially why CTH doesn’t focus too much attention on him within the rapidly unfolding events. The only thing that could trip-up Brennan now would be for Priestap to feel the vice-closing and turn against the upper-tier conspiracy leadership to save himself.
Maybe.
Seems to me that None of them seem the least bit concerned considering what is supposed to be going down. They keep on tweeting, going on tv and talking sh-t. Makes me wonder, why? Instead they still go to work at the FBI, DOJ and collect a check, like they know they are untouchable.
I agree with Mitchell, if I was accused of anything even half as serious as they are, I would need to wear diapers!
Good observations and questions, Gary. The swamp is very comfortable with their lawlessness because it’s the order of the day. Nothing to see here, move along folks, business as usual. They still don’t realize that the gig is up.
How could they not? It is concerning that these people act confident of the outcome and seeing as how they must have more inside information of what is going on than many others on the outside. How can they be so confident unless they’ve had assurances about the outcome or know that they have an “out” if pinned down?
Agree, they know as much or more than we do, I just know we’re all pissed and incredulous about what’s being revealed, but we’ve been here before, Benghazi, IRS scandal, private servers……….not one person has been held accountable. I hope the hammer falls hard this time, there should be no quarter given. This sedition demands HARSH justice.
These are the same people who thought Hillary could not lose. They are oblivious to the people in this nation who have watched and continued to watch their lawlessness. If the is a “Secret Society” it needs to be dynamited to smithereens.
Whats the problem…..its not like they are destroying evidence or anything /s
Hmmm…one might assume that the DNC, HRC and the corrupt actors at FBI/DOJ might have learned just how dangerous texting, emails etc could be from their experience with WIKI-Leaks during the election.
IQ average levels are low.
I suspect there is some degree of hope and delusion that things fall their way, like the weeks leading up to the fall of Berlin in 1945. They figure a pair of patsies like LHO and JR might cover their big moves….
There has to be a major flashpoint soon…too many details are emerging. Pray for the safety of the First Family.
They can’t scurry. If you follow Q Anon posts ( Trump’s white hat intelligence) on you tube, you’ll see that a number have tried and been brought back….Wasserman Schultz being one of them. Some are already wearing ankle bracelets. Read up on the expansion of Gitmo, military tribunals that are planned. Search you tube for Q Anon and just read…and read…and read…look at the 16 year plan HRC and BHO had planned for us. These people in FBI and DOJ had to do their part and get Hillary elected…by hook or by crook.
I know many people here that have called me a conspiracy theorist because I watch Infowars, but he’s been warning of this for YEARS, not many were interested back then.
The Birchers had most of the picture correct in the 1950s
Infowars is also having a sale on their nutrition supplements!!!
I am having trouble believing all these guys were willing to go to jail just to get HRC elected. She is just not that likable. There must be more to the story, what is so toxic that they are willing to go to jail for a long time to keep from coming out?
sschu
Sedition
Scott, they all knew she was going to be elected. Trump screwed up their vote stealing plan.
The end
So if Brennan skates it is likely because he’s sneakier than the FBI patsies.
CIA v FBI games, cont’d
SUNDANCE:: Did Brennan meet with Hannigan of GCHQ the summer of 2016? I believe I read that somewhere months ago also that Alexandra Chalupa(Dem. operative and Democracy Abroad/Atlantic Council affiliated gal who worked with Ukranian officials and shopped this dossier story to media, etc..) as was Alperovitch(Russian crowdstrike guy who according to Vanity Fair article has a computer hacker wife, and pretended to be Russian gangsters online, etc….) was involved or met Brennan.She was also in a story by either GP or D.caller about her meeting with the speedway bomber(convicted felon), Brett Kimberlin(guy who lied when paid by a Republican oppo. while in prison that Dan Quayle bought pot from him!! REALLY!), and Schwartz(real name) named Yuri Ariel about getting dirt on Tillerson…(it turned out to be fake like the Trump dossier) .. I seem to find commonalities with the “bringing Trump down” people and being the most vocal like Jeff Flake, Ben Sasse, Lindsay Graham, McCain, Schumer… It seems they may be worrying about their power and prestige, and things seem to pop up like BridgeWater Investments ( Comey was their lawyer).. Some of this uranium one scandal, along with AWAN computer data gone/shared with Pakistan?(44 different Democrats hired them for years!) , and now intel spying(FBI/NSA/CIA/DNI/DOJ etc. may be involved) is way bigger than we all imagined… I fear for our country…. Is there even ONE righteous man??
Brennan having an exit plan early in the process tells alot about when he got in on it
On the daily thread earlier today, there was a link to a Fox article with some more of the strzok-Page texts.
At one point after mentioning Bill one said to the other: well I won’t (or don’t) feel so bad about our throwing him under the bus…
Paraphrasing b/c I realy don’t feel like going back throught all the pages to look for that again, but you get the drift.
So not only Comey and Brennan were throwing Bill under the bus, but the other, lower ranking ones were aware or involved in it too. Did they have a meeting to decide who would be their patsy? Or was he just less well liked by the crooks? Or did they put names in a hat or draw straws?
Bill Priestap if you are reading here you have no reason whatsoever for any loyalty to these creeps.
But the Guardian is now reporting that it was CIA Director John Brennan who initiated, in about August 2016, what clearly seems to be an illegal domestic investigation of the Trump political campaign, which would be prohibited by the CIA charter.
http://www.aim.org/special-report/british-role-confirmed-in-trump-spying-scandal/
GCHQ first became aware in late 2015 of suspicious “interactions” between figures connected to Trump and known or suspected Russian agents, a source close to UK intelligence said. This intelligence was passed to the US as part of a routine exchange of information, they added.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/apr/13/british-spies-first-to-spot-trump-team-links-russia
THIS:
Congress was kept in the dark during this (July 2016-November 2016) operation because the surveillance relied on innuendo, rumor, gossip etc, the “Clinton/Steele Dossier”. The unlawful operation needed the cover of a FISA Court approval; in the aftermath of the election the investigation itself morphed into a political need; the substance was non-existent and immaterial in relation to the creation of a narrative and to provide cover.
A couple of days ago there was a primary and shorter secondary list of those whose passports should be confiscated.
Can anyone reproduce that list or tell me how to find it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Re above. Removing passports
We have gotten here because for so long our Congress was dabbling in every social issue that they had no Constitutional bases to dabble in. Marriage, Education, Abortion, Gay rights, Welfare……the list goes on and on. All of it, States Rights. Meanwhile they delegated their Constitutional Authority, those things enumerated, to Zars, aids, and petty bueracrats. When our elected officials decided to pickup the Constitution and read it, maybe we can straighten this mess out. Not until then.
Sundance is Woodward and Bernstein in one.
Most importantly, how will the Associated Press spin the story. They are more interested in running counter propaganda and publishing the truth
“than publishing the truth”. Sorry.
Is it possible Preistap has turned against the deep state players? Funny we all know of him thanks to CTH… Yet it’s like this guy is totally off the radar… Is he still collecting a pay check? Maybe he’s the Asst director of the mail room in the basement of the Hoover building now?
I find it interesting that Associated Press seems to have firmly latched onto this scandal now. The first MSM operator to do so, to my knowledge (outside of Fox). It will be fun to watch how long it takes the others to follow.
My guess many will never get on to it.
People are watching. This is getting lots of hits on YouTube:
Hillary & Comes mix “What Difference Does It Make”
…many will never get on to it.
…hopefully due to bankruptcy.
Our young adult kids are following this and understand all of it. However, they have NO faith that our government will arrest anyone. I beg you President Trump, please for the sake of them bring these people to justice! Restore faith in law and order!
I totally agree Paper White. This cannot become “business as usual” in the halls of government. This is an assault on our government, the Constitution and our way of life. if those in control, i.e., Attorney General, FBI Head and the President himself do not unilaterally deem it advisable to bring these culprits to justice, then we must assume that the rule of law is dead, the Constitution is dead, and our President has been compromised.
Plus, at this level and by his own words James Clapper did say all those things were run through his office. He was “in the loop”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Despite wanting Obama , Hillary, Comey, Lynch, Holder, etc to pay for their crimes, Clapper and Brennan are standing on the outer reaches of the scandal and in my opinion they were the facilitators of the entire scheme. If they escape indictment, trial and punishment, the entire exercise is for naught unless is totally destroys Obama and his entire administration.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Spot on!
Sundance: Are we missing a YUGE possibility here?
Brennan announced “… I provided the same briefing to each of the gang of eight members.”
What does “to each” mean … coming from a spook versed in verbal deception?
It means “to each [SEPARATELY and INDIVIDUALLY]”
How do we KNOW it was the “same”?
Was it taped? … Undoubtedly NOT.
Why wouldn’t Brennan have used “Communication COMPARTMENTALIZATION”, just as White Hats may have used to identified Leakers, to OMIT WRONGDOING from Nunes that the others on the Gang of 8 already knew and allowed to continue without opposition?
• This would explain Nunes’ shock at discovering the wrongdoing during his SCIF visit.
• This would explain that ONLY Nunes took action to expose the wrongdoing.
• This would explain why Nunes’ counterpart Republican, Chairman Burr of the Senate Intelligence Committee, has done NOTHING.
• This would explain that NOT ONE of the other leaders supports this transparency.
Why in the WORLD would CIA Director Brennan not brief ALL of the Gang of 8 on a critical issue TOGETHER?
Why would he not have sought their collective points of view and discussion in deciding the BEST Course of Action.
It’s obvious: DECEPTION!
So, step one would be to isolate each member from interacting with each other and possibly showing them different, low level? information?
Did each member know that Brennan was showing all of them info? Was he showing them all fake info? Was he attempting to make sure none of them would share any information?
The questions are endless. As is the conspiracy to evade.
You’re 100% right-“TO EACH”
If he briefed the whole Gang of 8 together he would have said:… I provided the same briefing to the gang of eight (members).”
Or “I briefed the Gang of 8”
Sometimes to move forward, you have to go back… There has to be more people with knowledge as to what went on.. Those people most likely didn’t see or were kept in dark over operation “take out trump”.. But they had small parts in the operation and didn’t even realize it… Start squeezing the IT people in both DOJ and FBI.
Yes, often you must go slow in order to go fast!
Splody heads want to know…who dunit?
What is your take on the report that FBI Wray threatened to resign if he had to fire McCabe etc.? Doesn’t make him sound like a white hat? Your opinion please. Thank you.
Huh?
There is concern by many, digenova, Byron York, Laura Ingraham, Jordan, DeSantis, that Wray is excessively defensive of the fbi management people (mccabe, strzok, Page, priestap). Rosenstein is also being defensive and brings up “independence” wording like Comey. Some congressmen interviewed about the memo called out for wray and Rosenstein heads to roll. The meeting with Paul Ryan behind a Nunes back was telling too.
It’s hard to say if wray is a black or white hat. We don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes. In something big like this it could be just an honest disagreement about firing or removing without due process or following all proper procedures – especially with mueller looking to hang anyone on process violations. Mueller doesn’t want wray or Rosenstein to be replaced since they are giving the SC everything they ask for.
Still researching for the connection between Soros and Brennan in the Baltic. I’m not any closer to finding out which Baltic Intel agency Brennan met with in 2016 when he went to the Balkans. Will keep looking. Never give up!
I did find some odd information: Anyone know that this group is working with Soros in the Balkans? Specifically in Macedonia. It’s a Republican 504C that is working in Macedonia.
Our old buddy John McCain. Ms. Lindsay was listed, and Tom Cotton still is.
http://www.iri.org/who-we-are/board-of-directors
I found this out here:
Amongst CANVAS’s current “partners” are the Albert Einstein Institution, Freedom House, and the International Republican Institute (IRI). The IRI includes amongst its board of directors John McCain, Lindsey Graham, and Brent Scowcroft. When John McCain says “We should have seen this coming,” in regards to the unrest in Egypt, he obviously isn’t talking about himself since he helped make it happen.
https://www.sott.net/article/296717-George-Soros-NATO-and-the-Western-Color-Revolution-in-Macedonia
In the article above Victoria Nuland gets mentioned:
“Interestingly enough, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Victoria Nuland, has been charged by Macedonian intelligence of conspiring with Zaev of the SDSM.”
(They don’t like Victoria Nuland in this article).
Working with these groups is is our favorite Thug, George Soros. Who reportedly works with the CIA and USAid with his Open Society and other goon organizations.
Some say the Russians are behind the Macedonia problem, some say the CIA and Soros. The politico article talks about how the Republican party has received complaints from Macedonia about George Soros and they are looking into the USAid allegedly paying Soros.
Republicans take up Russia-aligned attack on Soros
How Russian propaganda on the Balkans found its way onto congressional letterhead.
https://www.politico.eu/article/republicans-take-up-russia-aligned-attack-on-soros
“That strategic positioning by John Brennan is essentially why CTH doesn’t focus too much attention on him within the rapidly unfolding events. The only thing that could trip-up Brennan now would be for Priestap to feel the vice-closing and turn against the upper-tier conspiracy leadership to save himself.
Maybe.”
________________________
Brennan is going down.
If not for this, then for a hundred other crimes he committed while Director of the CIA, all of the evidence for which DJT has.
…………………………
Q (Dec. 22, 2017): “Why did Brennan / others provide false intel re: NK capability + IRAN”
…………………………
The entire upper level of EVERY department is corrupt to the core, along with the Hussein at whose pleasure they served.
Brennan doesn’t get to skate because he has manufactured an ‘out’ for himself on ‘Muh Rusia’. He needs to manufacture ‘outs’ on about a hundred other things as well, and he’s not that good!
He’s going down.
They’re ALL going down.
NO DEALS.
Brennan is done.
I see that bp removed obamas name from the server but who revealed him.
Consider reviewing CSPAN. Review Adam Schiff videos.
Here is a start:
Schiff saying it is ok for Hillary to delete emails and bragging about his link to Hollywood – any connections to Schiff and Weinstein?
https://www.c-span.org/video/?324926-1/newsmakers-representative-adam-schiff-d-ca
More stuff
https://www.c-span.org/video/?413288-1/politico-hosts-discussion-foreign-policy-2016
Or National Security Session here:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?428541-4/democratic-lawmakers-address-center-american-progress-ideas-conference
This guy is so dirty.
Sundance, you need to make the connection between Schiff and how he is a plant to cover for all this.
Brennan’s amicus brief in a lawsuit against Trump.
https://www.scribd.com/document/367183201/36-1-Amicus-Brief-National-Security-Officials#from_embed
Says the Russians are coming.
Brennan et al cite this work.
http://aktivnyye.com/f/20171214/04-Trump_Dossier-Galeotti.pdf
One might assume they have agreed to promote this narrative.
Here’s a bit from that text…
“Steele, an agent-runner who had not been back to Russia since the
late 1990s, somehow was citing multiple sources with extraordinary access,including senior figures in the Kremlin. The Russians had, it alleged, been
grooming Trump as a political agent of influence for years (which would seem
to suggest that they had a quite astonishing degree of political prescience)—
but then, nonetheless, placed control of this most secret of programs in the
hands of Vladimir Putin’s urbane but not always especially discreet press
spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.”
Brennan: “Hey Bill .. uh … here … hold onto this.” Andy handed the bag to Barney, then stood back and watched while Barney and Goober and Floyd cooked up their plots.
There’s no way to pass any of this back to Brennan. Once Brennan made the hand-off to the FBI it became purely domestic, the FBI’s exclusive domain. Everyone knows that (wink wink). Now, if some FBI amateurs meddled around in England with some foreign sources, playing spy in what is supposed to be CIA’s sandbox, well, what did they think was going to happen?
Where was the Russian dossier nonsense cooked up? In England? By Steele, MI6 from 86-09? Someone with old CIA connections? Maybe with Brennan, 25 years in CIA roughly the same time as Steele? Hmmmmm.
Let’s see, hand a bag of exploding dog crap to some FBI amateur spy wannabes, and settle some old interagency territorial scores at the same time. I’ve said it before, like him or don’t like him, Brennan is the real deal. Well played.
Oh lookee here:
BleachBit creator, ex-FBI experts question ‘loss’ of Peter Strzok texts
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/bleachbit-creator-ex-fbi-experts-question-loss-of-peter-strzok-texts/article/2646746
