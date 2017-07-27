REPORT: FBI General Counsel James A Baker Under DOJ Investigation for Leaking…

Consider this report with a measured amount of cynicism. Based on all historic references this could easily be just another example of well presented flak and countermeasures meant to protect the swamp, protect the Deep State, and feed a **distracting narrative.

WASHINGTON – FBI General Counsel James A. Baker is purportedly under a Department of Justice criminal investigation for allegedly leaking classified national security information to the media, according to multiple government officials close to the probe who spoke with Circa on the condition of anonymity. […] Three sources, with knowledge of the apparent investigation, told Circa that Baker is the top suspect in an ongoing leak investigation, but Circa has not been able to confirm the details of what national security information or material was allegedly leaked.

A federal law enforcement official with knowledge of ongoing internal investigations in the bureau told Circa, “the bureau is scouring for leakers and there’s been a lot of investigations.” The revelation comes as the Trump administration has ramped up efforts to contain leaks both within the White House and within its own national security apparatus. Baker is a close confidant of former FBI Director James Comey, and recent media reports suggested he was reportedly advising the then-FBI director on legal matters following private meetings the former director had in February with President Trump in the Oval Office. Baker was appointed to the FBI’s general counsel by Comey in 2014. (read more)

**The controlled source of the report, Circa, amplifies the possibility this could be simply a distraction intended to deflect criticism from the non-activity of the current DOJ head Jeff Sessions. Remember, those who live in the swamp, and those whose financial livelihoods are determined by the activity in/around/discussing the swamp, have a vested interest to defend the swamp status quo. There are trillions of dollars at stake.

