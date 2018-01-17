Mick Mulvaney Begins Review of “Entire Operation” Behind CFPB…

Interim Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Mick Mulvaney, announces the entire operational architecture of the liberal protection racket is being reviewed.

As many reports have indicated, the CFPB was structured to be an unaccountable branch of the government dedicated to controlling the financial industry, and by extension the U.S. economy, by blackmailing companies to pay for protection against the targeting by their overarching punitive power.

If companies providing any financial services (ie. consumer loans, banking interests or consumer finance) wanted to operate in the U.S. they would be well advised (forced) to pay indulgences toward progressive politicians and organizations. Failure to do so could mean they would be subject to CFPB fines, legal challenges and devastating court costs to defend their interests. This was the larger goal of the Elizabeth Warren enterprise.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump-appointed acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Wednesday that he is launching a review of all the federal consumer watchdog agency’s policies and priorities.

It’s the second major step taken this week by Mick Mulvaney, who took over as acting director in late November, to reshape the bureau. On Tuesday, the bureau announced a review of its recently enacted rules for payday lending. The review is the clearest sign yet that the future direction and role of the CFPB, which has existed for less than a decade, will be dramatically different than it was under the Obama administration. In a statement Wednesday, Mulvaney said he is publishing formal requests for information for all “enforcement, supervision, rulemaking, market monitoring, and education activities” of the bureau, effectively the entire bureau’s operations. Requests for information are a beginning step by federal agencies such as the CFPB to make changes to any rules they may have already put into place. “In this New Year, and under new leadership, it is natural for the bureau to critically examine its policies and practices to ensure they align with the bureau’s statutory mandate,” Mulvaney said. (read more)

Elizabeth Warren set up the bureau to operate above any oversight. Additionally, the bureau was placed under spending authority of the federal reserve. The CFPB gets its operating budget from the Federal Reserve, not from congress. Again, this was set-up to keep congress from defunding the agency as a way to remove it.

Everything about the way the CFPB was structured was done to avoid any oversight. Hence, a DC circuit court finding the agency held too much power, and deemed the Directors unchecked position unconstitutional.

Mick Mulvaney is now in a position to look at the books, look at the prior records within the bureau, and expose the political agenda within it to the larger public. That is sending the progressives bananas.

Most likely President Trump will not appoint a replacement until Mulvaney has exposed the corruption within the bureau. That sunlight is toxic to Elizabeth Warren and can potentially be politically destructive to the Democrats. If the secrets within the bureau are revealed, there’s a much greater likelihood the bureau will be dissolved.

There are billions of scheme and graft at stake. Within the record-keeping there are more than likely dozens of progressive/Democrat organizations being financed by the secret enterprise that operates without oversight. That’s the risk to the SWAMP.

