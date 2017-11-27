Make Sure You Watch The Video:

OMB Director Mick Mulvaney is covering as ‘Acting Director‘ for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) until a permanent replacement is nominated by President Trump. As most people are aware the Democrats are apoplectic about their holy grail bureau being under oversight of Mr. Mulvaney, and they have attempted legal maneuvers to stop the Trump administration from authority within the agency.

The Department of Justice, White House Office of Legal Counsel, agreed with President Trump’s authority to appoint an ‘acting director’. The legal counsel within the CFPB also agreed that President Trump was well within his authority to appoint Mulvaney. However, that didn’t stop a bureau employee named Leandra English from filing a weakly positioned lawsuit trying to stop Director Mulvaney.

A federal judge listened to the argument of CFPB employee Ms. English a few hours ago. Judge Tim Kelly did not make an immediate ruling. Instead, the DOJ will file a response to the pleading later tonight and Judge Kelly said he’ll take a look and make a decision from there.

The CFPB is the product of far-left progressives, specifically Elizabeth Warren, initially setting up a financial control agency that operates without congressional oversight. The Bureau construct was challenged in court and ruled ‘unconstitutional’. That’s the backdrop for this press conference today with Acting Director Mick Mulvaney.

“Only one person who today showed up at work claiming to be director.” “She wasn’t here.” “In the ordinary world, if you don’t call, you don’t show, you don’t have a job the next day, but I’m not sure how it works here.”

The CFPB was created to work as a legal money laundering operation for progressive causes by fining financial institutions for conduct the CFPB finds in violation of their rules and regulations; and then using the fines to fund progressive organizations and causes. That’s the real underlying reason why the Democrats are so fraught with anxiety right now.

Elizabeth Warren set up the bureau to operate above any oversight. Additionally, the bureau was placed under spending authority of the federal reserve. The CFPB gets it’s operating budget from the Federal Reserve, not from congress. Again, this was set-up to keep congress from defunding the agency as a way to remove it. Everything about the way the CFPB was structured was done to avoid any oversight. Hence, the court finding the agency held too much power, and deemed the Directors position unconstitutional.

Mick Mulvaney is now in a position to look at the books, look at the prior records within the bureau and expose the political agenda within it to the larger public. That is sending the progressives bananas.

Most likely President Trump will not appoint a replacement until Mulvaney has exposed the corruption within it. That sunlight is toxic to Elizabeth Warren and can potentially be politically destructive to the Democrats. If the secrets within the bureau are revealed, there’s a greater likelihood the bureau will be dissolved.

There are billions of scheme and graft at stake. Within the record-keeping there are more than likely dozens of progressive organizations being financed by the secret enterprise. That’s the risk to the SWAMP.

BACKSTORY:

