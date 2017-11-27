Make Sure You Watch The Video:
OMB Director Mick Mulvaney is covering as ‘Acting Director‘ for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) until a permanent replacement is nominated by President Trump. As most people are aware the Democrats are apoplectic about their holy grail bureau being under oversight of Mr. Mulvaney, and they have attempted legal maneuvers to stop the Trump administration from authority within the agency.
The Department of Justice, White House Office of Legal Counsel, agreed with President Trump’s authority to appoint an ‘acting director’. The legal counsel within the CFPB also agreed that President Trump was well within his authority to appoint Mulvaney. However, that didn’t stop a bureau employee named Leandra English from filing a weakly positioned lawsuit trying to stop Director Mulvaney.
A federal judge listened to the argument of CFPB employee Ms. English a few hours ago. Judge Tim Kelly did not make an immediate ruling. Instead, the DOJ will file a response to the pleading later tonight and Judge Kelly said he’ll take a look and make a decision from there.
The CFPB is the product of far-left progressives, specifically Elizabeth Warren, initially setting up a financial control agency that operates without congressional oversight. The Bureau construct was challenged in court and ruled ‘unconstitutional’. That’s the backdrop for this press conference today with Acting Director Mick Mulvaney.
.
“Only one person who today showed up at work claiming to be director.” “She wasn’t here.” “In the ordinary world, if you don’t call, you don’t show, you don’t have a job the next day, but I’m not sure how it works here.”
The CFPB was created to work as a legal money laundering operation for progressive causes by fining financial institutions for conduct the CFPB finds in violation of their rules and regulations; and then using the fines to fund progressive organizations and causes. That’s the real underlying reason why the Democrats are so fraught with anxiety right now.
Elizabeth Warren set up the bureau to operate above any oversight. Additionally, the bureau was placed under spending authority of the federal reserve. The CFPB gets it’s operating budget from the Federal Reserve, not from congress. Again, this was set-up to keep congress from defunding the agency as a way to remove it. Everything about the way the CFPB was structured was done to avoid any oversight. Hence, the court finding the agency held too much power, and deemed the Directors position unconstitutional.
Mick Mulvaney is now in a position to look at the books, look at the prior records within the bureau and expose the political agenda within it to the larger public. That is sending the progressives bananas.
Most likely President Trump will not appoint a replacement until Mulvaney has exposed the corruption within it. That sunlight is toxic to Elizabeth Warren and can potentially be politically destructive to the Democrats. If the secrets within the bureau are revealed, there’s a greater likelihood the bureau will be dissolved.
There are billions of scheme and graft at stake. Within the record-keeping there are more than likely dozens of progressive organizations being financed by the secret enterprise. That’s the risk to the SWAMP.
Absolutely love Mulvaney!
I forwarded the link & video from CTH to a friend currently on business trip in China. Like most successful businessmen, he has very little time to follow the inner workings and swamp machinations of DC. What troubles me is the one-sided, blatant abuse of power at this Warren created “bureau.” Until last week, I had little understanding of what this bureau actually does. My friend currently in China is a CFO for a mid-size manufacturer based in USA. He too is in the dark as to how one sided and Swampian things have become in DC after 8 years of Obama preceded by 20 years of Bush/Clinton Uniparty rule. Drain the Swamp!
The CFPB is funded by the Federal Reserve. This is leveraging The Fed, bigly.
Trump also provided cover for Mulvaney today by zinging Fauxcahontas during the ceremony today honoring the WWII Navajo Code Talkers. By putting her name and face in public this way on this particular day is no coincidence. Now people will associate Princess Crazy Talk with TWO important frauds: her false claims to Indian ancestry and her creation of a powerful, unconstitutional and unaccountable new bureaucracy.
Typical Trump. There is method behind the madness.
Thank God for President Trump!
Too bad Mulvaney is not a layer/prosecutor, he could go fix DoJ also.
He’s a Carolina Boy, and apparently can do whatever they need him to do. President has a problem, Mulvaney volunteers to take care of it… the guy’s not afraid to work.
He is our current SC Marion Francis and his swamp is DC. They can’t outfox the Swamp Fox!😀
I was thinking the same…. fix DOJ…. wouldnt that be nice… and LONG overdue!!
As a BOSS he could HIRE expertise in law etc.
Even now Sessions has repeatedly deferred to “career attorneys in the department” before he can make a decision… so his personal legal expertise is moot anyway.
He is so fantastic! I find listening him delightful and enjoying watching him in action.
Me too. Calm brilliant unflappable competency and honesty. I thank God PDJT has found such rare worthies willing and able to do the impossible.
MAGAAAA!!!!
🇺🇸
this is incredible. Basically… the administration doesn’t like how this bureaucracy has no accountability… so President Trump puts somebody in charge who many in congress can’t stand… to illustrate how ludicrous it is that the director has that much power.
MAJOR power move here.
Also watch how he completely destroys the reporter at 13:30. “I’m sorry… is there a question there?”
Whew. This is our previous rep from our district that I work in, what a great guy.
on another point… look @ the love and admiration his wife shows him…. this is awesome.
She’s lovely!!
Indeed. Great people.
Mulverine, Wilburine, T-Rex, Mnuchin – The cabinet that President Trump has assembled is absolutely ‘killer’ . #Winning
Corruption in all caps. (And I thought Ozerocare was the apex). Go ‘Fighting Irish’ Mulvaney!
Stupendous presser!
If he walks what he talks – he’s got MAGA in his very DNA. And I feel no doubts that he will walk the talk.
It feels literally amazing, actually, how things are going of late. Our Country *is* clawing its way back from the Obama Abyss (aka the Bozo Hole).
Talk about being in charge… Mulvaney left no room for doubt in that press event. He set the pace, refused to indulge morons, and said not one word more or less than he wanted to say. And he brought doughnuts to work. What a guy…
Sundance,
You gotta get the terms correct Buddy.
The former Director appointed an “acting director,” who fills the position while the current director is unavailable. There is no current director, the minute the director resigned. President Trump appointed an “interim director” because there was no sitting director, who will serve until his nominee is “consented” to by the Senate. There is a huge difference….and that difference is why Trump should win.
Regards,
Mike
Omg, what a move. For many it’s like the sound of fingernails down the chalkboard. Love it.
I remember CTH expressing some apprehension as to Mulvaney at the beginning, but I think he is one of my favorite Trump allies. He’s great! No BS, no fluff.
He is going to be working 6 days a week on both jobs, but yet, he doesn’t complain. Congress works 2 1/2 days a week, if that, and then takes a week-long vacation.
Mick Mulvaney said “Election have consequences at every agency.” Oh yeah you heard that right swamp critters. A new sheriff has come to the swamp and one of his deputies has put you on notice that business as usual is going to end. MAGA
Note well that his declaration that he and his subordinates expect people there to work may be more than a commentary on the Mutineer’s absence, but of future performance too. Ie, the table has already been set for her very much “for cause” departure.
It doesn’t play to her benefit whose teepee she chose to seek refuge in today. In fact, it seems clear she had/has no idea of how to proceed. Seems she’s exemplifying The Peter Principle, if Peter was Herod’s man, that is.
