BREAKING: Federal Judge Rules Trump HAS Authority to Appoint CFPB Director Mulvaney…

Posted on November 28, 2017 by

Previously, the Department of Justice, White House Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), agreed with President Trump’s authority to appoint an ‘acting director’.  The legal counsel within the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) also agreed that President Trump was well within his authority to appoint Mick Mulvaney.   However, that didn’t stop bureau employee Leandra English from filing a personal lawsuit requesting an injunction against President Trump trying to stop Director Mulvaney and install herself as director.

Federal judge Tim Kelly listened to the argument of CFPB employee Ms. English yesterday.   Judge Kelly did not make an immediate ruling.  Instead, the DOJ filed a response to the pleading (read here), and Judge Kelly scheduled a hearing for 4:00pm today.

BREAKING: Federal Judge Tim Kelly Rules In Favor Of Trump Administration:

WASHINGTON – A federal judge on Tuesday handed a win to the Trump administration in the latest fight over the scope of President Donald Trump’s authority, denying a request for an emergency order to block Trump from appointing Mick Mulvaney, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, as the acting head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

US District Judge Timothy Kelly, announcing his decision from the bench on Tuesday afternoon, said that Leandra English — the CFPB official suing Trump and Mulvaney and claiming to be the rightful acting director — had failed to show that she was likely to succeed in her lawsuit at this stage of the case. (read more)

White House Statement:

The Administration applauds the Courts decision, which provides further support for the Presidents rightful authority to designate Director Mulvaney as Acting Director of the CFPB. Its time for the Democrats to stop enabling this brazen political stunt by a rogue employee and allow Acting Director Mulvaney to continue the Bureaus smooth transition into an agency that truly serves to help consumers. (link)

(LINK)

Keep digging Mr. Mulvaney… keep digging.

The CFPB is the product of far-left progressives, specifically Elizabeth Warren, initially setting up a financial control agency that operates without congressional oversight. The Bureau construct was previously challenged in court and ruled ‘unconstitutional’.

The CFPB was essentially created to work as a legal money laundering operation for progressive causes by fining financial institutions for conduct the CFPB finds in violation of their unilateral and arbitrary rules and regulations. The CFPB then use the proceeds from the fines to fund progressive organizations and causes. That’s the underlying reason why the Democrats are fraught with anxiety right now.

Elizabeth Warren set up the bureau to operate above any oversight. Additionally, the bureau was placed under spending authority of the federal reserve. The CFPB gets its operating budget from the Federal Reserve, not from congress. Again, this was set-up to keep congress from defunding the agency as a way to remove it. Everything about the way the CFPB was structured was done to avoid any oversight. Hence, a DC circuit court finding the agency held too much power, and deemed the Directors unchecked position unconstitutional.

Mick Mulvaney is now in a position to look at the books, look at the prior records within the bureau, and expose the political agenda within it to the larger public. That is sending the progressives bananas.

Most likely President Trump will not appoint a replacement until Mulvaney has exposed the corruption within the bureau. That sunlight is toxic to Elizabeth Warren and can potentially be politically destructive to the Democrats. If the secrets within the bureau are revealed, there’s a much greater likelihood the bureau will be dissolved.

There are billions of scheme and graft at stake. Within the record-keeping there are more than likely dozens of progressive/Democrat organizations being financed by the secret enterprise that operates without oversight. That’s the risk to the SWAMP.

BACKSTORY:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Bailouts, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Cultural Marxism, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Economy, media bias, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

308 Responses to BREAKING: Federal Judge Rules Trump HAS Authority to Appoint CFPB Director Mulvaney…

Older Comments
  1. Pam says:
    November 28, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  2. TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) says:
    November 28, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Snapping Turtle!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  3. Craig Dominik says:
    November 28, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    This CFPB drama illuminates the Uniparty. You would think the Republicans would be extremely vocal about the Democrats using the CFPB as their own little organization to forward their agenda. However, the Republicans are essentially silent. The Republicans do not really care about the total control the Democrats have on the federal government as they are essentially “all one party”!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  4. melissa kandel says:
    November 28, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    It was recently discovered that Warren’s great great great grandfather was a great Cherokee warrior
    -Big Talking Bull

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • jbrickley says:
      November 28, 2017 at 7:16 pm

      Actually, it’s even juicier than that! He was John Crawford and was in the East Tennessee Mounted Infantry Volunteer Militia commanded by Brigadier General R. G. Dunlap from late 1835 to late 1836. He was a member of Major Willian Lauderdale’s Battalion, and Captain Richard E. Waterhouse’s Company. Her great great grand uncle was rounding up Cherokee on the Trail of Tears!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • dayallaxeded says:
        November 28, 2017 at 7:21 pm

        It’s hard to like that, b/c the Trail of Tears seriously sucked and is a big blot on our national conscience, but as it applies to Fauxcahontass–hilarious! Perhaps that’s b/c she is a huge blot on our nation who also abused and took advantage of our indigenous people for personal enrichment.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Katherine McCoun says:
          November 28, 2017 at 8:35 pm

          Its easy to like that her ancestor was the exact opposite of what she has claimed. We are not condoning what he did, just laughing that it is in her family tree. She has no Indian ancestors but even more ironic has an Indian oppressor in her family tree. And, if she had not already lied probably no one would have known about Crawford.

          Like

          Reply
      • phoenixRising says:
        November 28, 2017 at 7:24 pm

        She’s even more of a (w)itch than I thought…

        Like

        Reply
      • LarryInMt says:
        November 28, 2017 at 7:24 pm

        The indian blood in her heritage was on her great grand uncle’s boots 😉

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
  6. Katie says:
    November 28, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Waiting for McCain, Flake, Jeb or Rubio to speak out in defense of Leandra English any moment now.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Donna in Oregon says:
    November 28, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    No words…..can describe how joyous this feels.

    Tears rolling down my cheeks and my ribs hurt from laughing at the comments here. Thank you!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Suncc49 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    My understanding is that this organization has been used like a vacuum cleaner to funnel donations to domestic NGO’s spreading anti American Democrat BS

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. StuckIntheMiddle says:
    November 28, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Wonder if Ms English and her counsel will go judge shopping? Can’t wait to see what Mr Mulvaney unravels.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. TwoLaine says:
    November 28, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    WINNING!

    Not tired yet!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. ediegrey says:
    November 28, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    I’d hate to have Mick after me, he means business.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. freddiel says:
    November 28, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    I wonder if Ms English will bring donuts when she shows up for work tomorrow.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. deplorabledooku says:
    November 28, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Aggrieved leftist English was essentially Fauxcahontas’s mini-me: http://dailycaller.com/2017/11/26/exclusive-cfpbs-leandra-english-is-a-pupil-of-elizabeth-warren/?utm_source=site-share
    According to this article, the totalitarian style CFPB was run out of the Federal Reserve (another out-of-reach unaccountable creature) and pandered and profitted Leftist causes in meetings held out of public/press oversight.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Angry Dumbo says:
      November 28, 2017 at 7:06 pm

      The watchdog board, for example, pays 56 employees more than the $199,700 Federal Reserve Board Chairman Ben Bernanke receives. Federal Reserve governors get $179,700, a figure exceeded by 111 CFPB workers.

      Marygrace on the Daily thread posted the salaries at CFPB from a Washington Examiner article.

      What exactly this agency did may be in dispute, but it is not in dispute that (if these salaries are correct) the civil servants at the CFPB were extraordinarily compensated. 56 employees were paid more than the Fed Chairman. In essence these employees were paid MORE than the bosses who set their salaries. I’m sure they were doing GREAT oversight (burying bodies is more like it). The banking cartel pays well.

      MAGA

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  14. The Raven says:
    November 28, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Trump is tugging on the drain plug.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. Vince says:
    November 28, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    So it looks like the president has forked Senator Warren. (A “fork” is a chess term where you put your opponent in a situation where you are attacking two of their pieces at once. Your opponent can’t save both pieces and must sacrifice one.)

    Once Mulvaney catalogues the corruption, he can present it to Congress. President Trump can ask Congress to eliminate this agency entirely.

    Win option one:
    Congress eliminates the agency.

    Win option two:
    Congress fails to eliminate it, thereby giving their blessing to unaccountable slush funds. Mulvaney operates it as normal, with the exception that the slush fund now supports MAGA.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      November 28, 2017 at 7:19 pm

      Epiphany:

      Redirect all CFPB funding to support Deplorables’ Legal Offense, Defense and Countersuits against enemies of M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!

      Creates a bottomless account to legally drain…
      • ACLU
      • Green Peace
      • OFA
      • Antifa
      • BLM
      • USCOC
      • Planned Parenthood
      • Clinton Foundation
      • Communist Party of Amera aka DNC

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  16. rumpole2 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Thanks for the Chess definition of “forked”

    Down here in the antipodese …”Senator Warren forked by Trump” would be a typo 🙂

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  17. Coast says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    My God, did anyone read the comments on BuzzFeed?

    Like

    Reply
  19. Brant says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Tree dwellers……now lets not be skeered when Mulvaney doesn’t drop info next week, next month, or even early next year…….perhaps he starts “leaking” info a few weeks before the first primaries….then some more about early/mid october next year……where is that Cheshire cat…..:-)

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      November 28, 2017 at 7:27 pm

      I’m hearing the Hallelujah Choir warming up in the wings of the White House.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • dayallaxeded says:
      November 28, 2017 at 8:15 pm

      I suspect the impact of Mulvaney’s admin of CFpb will be much more behind the scenes, as the effects of the KSA corruption crackdown have been, in that major sources of progzi/libtard funding will be drying up very quickly, IOUs will come due with no $ to pay them, creating mounting pressure for those on the wrong side of a deal to start squawking. Prosecutions are probably 2 years or so down the road (although PDJT and his Killahs have been able to achieve more in less than 1 year than any other POTUS in memory was able to do in 3). But it’s looking better for the mid-terms, with Demonrat support (financial, labor, humint, and data-based) in disarray and probably declining further as MAGA and the Rule of Law take away their ill-gotten advantages.

      Like

      Reply
  20. codasouthtexas says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Sundance, If warren set this up who authorized it! Obama must have been on it or Hillary! Somebody gave her the go! Because congress has no authority over it!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. Sayit2016 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    You know I was thinking about what Mulvaney said….He said the consolidated power the ” Director” had over this agency actually scared him and he is a disciplined person….imagine what has gone on with zero discipline and zero oversight…….this is about to get good….. REAL good
    ; )

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  22. Brant says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Another good thing with this bureau is that it was entirely under POTUS 44. There can’t be any, “well what about GWB……..”.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  23. StanH says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    No sh_t!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. WeThePeople2016 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    It feels good to finally have a judge follow the law and not legislate from the bench. We are so used to the judge shopping and the judges ruling against the President.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  25. MAGAbear says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    And yet another member of the Wile E. Coyote party has a large piece of MAGA fall on top of them. It’s better than the cartoons! 😀

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. Just Curious says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    This agency has peoples that would sit and milk the cow all day, and the cow will never die or exhaust milk because we, the tax payers, all have been feeding this cow with whatever it needs so that these bureaucrats will keep on milking, and this cycle will be never broken until a good president and his appointee will try stop this endless cycle of abuse. Hopefully the cow will retire happily and these milking bureaucrats and those who have created it in the first place will end up in a very hot place where they belong in the first place.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Well, if Mulvaney can’t single handedly shut down the agency, bureau, department or whatever it is; he can do a little downsizing, like down to a skeleton crew of half a dozen paper pushers and pencil whippers?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • A.D. Everard says:
      November 28, 2017 at 7:58 pm

      And cut their wages down to something reasonable. Or less.

      Like

      Reply
      • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
        November 28, 2017 at 8:02 pm

        Yes! Minimum wage seems about right.

        Like

        Reply
      • jmclever says:
        November 28, 2017 at 8:22 pm

        He could certainly rescind all the regulations that are killing the main st economy. Then there would be no need for compliance officers and no fines would be collected. The slush funds would run dry. Swamp critters might actually shrivel up and die. And since there’s a new sheriff at the federal reserve, there’s a tag team MAGA in the works me thinks.

        Like

        Reply
    • Sayit2016 says:
      November 28, 2017 at 8:10 pm

      He talked about streamlining or merging it with another agency….we shall see what he finds ; )

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Katherine McCoun says:
      November 28, 2017 at 8:39 pm

      Sunlight onto the books, their practices, how they have obtained the money (if its because banks were hurting customers then why weren’t the customers reimbursed or compensated via the fines rather then giving them to a 3rd party) and where all of the money has gone, all of the special interests groups, etc. Also looking forward to sunlight on their budget, leasing methods, remodeling of offices, etc. Should be some very interesting info and reports coming out of this agency under Mulvaney and he is just the Swamp Fox to do it! (not part of the Swamp but one who can maneuver around in the swamp and win!)

      Like

      Reply
  28. iswhatitis says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    My inner voice keeps whispering to me that this situation is a sleeper (financial bureaucracy = seemingly boring) one-of-the-biggest-wins-of-his-Presidency, not withstanding the 7 years remaining. (not sure that made sense – feels convoluted – iow it’s not a big win, it’s a YUGE WIN).

    Another thing, watching this play out has been, to me, akin to a pirate ship – she’s on the plank, walking towards the end – looking back at her pirate masters Liawatha and Clown – and they just keep encouraging her to keep walking (like some loyalty test), right out to the end of the plank. “Trust us”…

    She just walked off the end of plank.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  29. MfM says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    I hope Mulvaney manages to unearth someone with a conscience in that Bureau that knows where the bodies are buried and opens up the vault.

    If he doesn’t find that… maybe one of those mega well paid people will realize that they are on the road to being fired… and that if they sing they might just be shuffled off to Buffalo instead of jail.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      November 28, 2017 at 8:36 pm

      “I’ll go home and get my panties,
      You go home and get your scanties,
      And away we’ll go.
      Mm mm mm…
      Off we’re gonna shuffle,
      Shuffle off to Buffalo…”

      ******

      (I am often amazed at the detritus that litters my memory banks, but you did trigger this MfM)

      Like

      Reply
  30. Atticus says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    NOT.
    TIRED.
    OF.
    WINNING!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. MfM says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    I’d like to know what her excuse is for not being at work the last few days. I’d love to see her gone ASAP instead of hanging on making trouble.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Jim says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    That agency really must be a gigantic boondoggle with how hard the left tried to stop an outsider from getting in there.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Sylvia Avery says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. It sounds so innocuous, doesn’t it? Sort of like a cross between Consumer Reports and the Better Business Bureau. What could possibly be bad or sketchy about it, right?

    One of the first things I learned about this Bureau over the last few days is they leased the building they housed themselves in from an Obama donor and have paid something like $11 million in lease money to that donor.

    Then I read that the Bureau spent (and I am making this number up because I cannot recall what it actually was except huge) something like $15 million dollars in renovations to this building to make it suitable for the Bureau’s needs which was way more money than the building itself was actually valued at which was something like $4 million bucks.

    Just reflect on that one little dollop of information for a moment. Let it sink in.

    Now, remember the furore over the Washington DC Trump Hotel being in the historic Old Post Office and how the shrieking and harping of the furies went on for weeks about the Emoluments Clause and how people would actually stay at the Trump Hotel in an attempt to curry favor with PDJT and blah fricking blah.

    But no one seems to find anything even remotely fishy about the real estate dealings around the CFPB building and lease? SMH.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s