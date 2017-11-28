BREAKING: Federal Judge Rules Trump HAS Authority to Appoint CFPB Director Mulvaney…

Previously, the Department of Justice, White House Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), agreed with President Trump’s authority to appoint an ‘acting director’. The legal counsel within the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) also agreed that President Trump was well within his authority to appoint Mick Mulvaney. However, that didn’t stop bureau employee Leandra English from filing a personal lawsuit requesting an injunction against President Trump trying to stop Director Mulvaney and install herself as director.
Federal judge Tim Kelly listened to the argument of CFPB employee Ms. English yesterday. Judge Kelly did not make an immediate ruling. Instead, the DOJ filed a response to the pleading (read here), and Judge Kelly scheduled a hearing for 4:00pm today.
BREAKING: Federal Judge Tim Kelly Rules In Favor Of Trump Administration:
WASHINGTON – A federal judge on Tuesday handed a win to the Trump administration in the latest fight over the scope of President Donald Trump’s authority, denying a request for an emergency order to block Trump from appointing Mick Mulvaney, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, as the acting head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
US District Judge Timothy Kelly, announcing his decision from the bench on Tuesday afternoon, said that Leandra English — the CFPB official suing Trump and Mulvaney and claiming to be the rightful acting director — had failed to show that she was likely to succeed in her lawsuit at this stage of the case. (read more)
White House Statement:
The Administration applauds the Courts decision, which provides further support for the Presidents rightful authority to designate Director Mulvaney as Acting Director of the CFPB. Its time for the Democrats to stop enabling this brazen political stunt by a rogue employee and allow Acting Director Mulvaney to continue the Bureaus smooth transition into an agency that truly serves to help consumers. (link)
Keep digging Mr. Mulvaney… keep digging.
The CFPB is the product of far-left progressives, specifically Elizabeth Warren, initially setting up a financial control agency that operates without congressional oversight. The Bureau construct was previously challenged in court and ruled ‘unconstitutional’.
The CFPB was essentially created to work as a legal money laundering operation for progressive causes by fining financial institutions for conduct the CFPB finds in violation of their unilateral and arbitrary rules and regulations. The CFPB then use the proceeds from the fines to fund progressive organizations and causes. That’s the underlying reason why the Democrats are fraught with anxiety right now.
Elizabeth Warren set up the bureau to operate above any oversight. Additionally, the bureau was placed under spending authority of the federal reserve. The CFPB gets its operating budget from the Federal Reserve, not from congress. Again, this was set-up to keep congress from defunding the agency as a way to remove it. Everything about the way the CFPB was structured was done to avoid any oversight. Hence, a DC circuit court finding the agency held too much power, and deemed the Directors unchecked position unconstitutional.
Mick Mulvaney is now in a position to look at the books, look at the prior records within the bureau, and expose the political agenda within it to the larger public. That is sending the progressives bananas.
Most likely President Trump will not appoint a replacement until Mulvaney has exposed the corruption within the bureau. That sunlight is toxic to Elizabeth Warren and can potentially be politically destructive to the Democrats. If the secrets within the bureau are revealed, there’s a much greater likelihood the bureau will be dissolved.
There are billions of scheme and graft at stake. Within the record-keeping there are more than likely dozens of progressive/Democrat organizations being financed by the secret enterprise that operates without oversight. That’s the risk to the SWAMP.
BACKSTORY:
- CFPB Financial Control Schemes (big picture)
- CFPB Financial Control Schemes (Some Details)
- President Trump appoints Mick Mulvaney as interim director for CFPB
- Elizabeth Warren goes bananas.
- DOJ Office of Legal Counsel agrees with President Trump
- CFPB Internal Legal Counsel Agrees with President Trump
- Mick Mulvaney first day on the job
- Mick Mulvaney holds a press conference (video)
- DOJ files response to Leandra English
Thank you, Judge Kelly. That is all.
All I can add it “It’s about time judges ‘allowed’ our President do what he was elected to do” Thank you Judge Kelly.
Bravo, Your Honor.
Snapping Turtle!
Glad to see ole Mitch is getting a little workdone…finally. We’ll see how long this lasts.
This CFPB drama illuminates the Uniparty. You would think the Republicans would be extremely vocal about the Democrats using the CFPB as their own little organization to forward their agenda. However, the Republicans are essentially silent. The Republicans do not really care about the total control the Democrats have on the federal government as they are essentially “all one party”!
Exactly. This is a crazy good political opportunity to run this down democrats’ throats. But total silence. What utter losers. Can you imagine if a Bush holdover had sued Obama to block his appointment to a government bureau?
This is a crazy good opportunity to ram this down RINO throats.
Even Turtle’s.
I agree, and I believe they see the writing on the wall. They will begin to bow out since they’ve made a career of folding under pressure.
Make no mistake, Trump will apply relentless pressure. And they know it. They cannot handle it, they do not want to handle it and as a result they will leave when their number is called.
those at the top are probably getting a cut to keep quiet…
Won’t matter. 🌞 is shining.
[The Republicans do not really care about the total control the Democrats have on the federal government as they are essentially “all one party”!]
True. And the federal government is essentially a Money Laundering Operation for the politicians of both parties, The UniParty!
Their silence speaks volumes. They are complicit in the con. We must all remember trillions are at stake, and all a swamp critter cares about…is what’s in it for me?
no need to use any qualifier like “essentially”
one “party” of thug puppets representing ONLY their globalist psychopath masters. every single one of them. period.
It was recently discovered that Warren’s great great great grandfather was a great Cherokee warrior
-Big Talking Bull
Actually, it’s even juicier than that! He was John Crawford and was in the East Tennessee Mounted Infantry Volunteer Militia commanded by Brigadier General R. G. Dunlap from late 1835 to late 1836. He was a member of Major Willian Lauderdale’s Battalion, and Captain Richard E. Waterhouse’s Company. Her great great grand uncle was rounding up Cherokee on the Trail of Tears!
It’s hard to like that, b/c the Trail of Tears seriously sucked and is a big blot on our national conscience, but as it applies to Fauxcahontass–hilarious! Perhaps that’s b/c she is a huge blot on our nation who also abused and took advantage of our indigenous people for personal enrichment.
Its easy to like that her ancestor was the exact opposite of what she has claimed. We are not condoning what he did, just laughing that it is in her family tree. She has no Indian ancestors but even more ironic has an Indian oppressor in her family tree. And, if she had not already lied probably no one would have known about Crawford.
She’s even more of a (w)itch than I thought…
The indian blood in her heritage was on her great grand uncle’s boots 😉
https://twitter.com/DaveNYviii/status/935655131131056129
Picture of Leandra English, since pictures are hard to come by of this lady I thought it was worth posting but might be photo-shoped.
Yeah, I don’t get why they’d photoshop her hair like that, but sure looks like they did. She doesn’t look like that in any other recent pics I’ve seen. She is a fairly secretive lil urchin, though, ain’t she? Pretty much in line with the whole financial “star chamber” meme they were rockin’ over at CFpb.
She is a vile woman….words and appearance.
Go to his twitter feed to see the photo and her caption – I just don’t want to post it here because typical vile leftist language.
Twitter now says this page does not exist. 😦
Waiting for McCain, Flake, Jeb or Rubio to speak out in defense of Leandra English any moment now.
No words…..can describe how joyous this feels.
Tears rolling down my cheeks and my ribs hurt from laughing at the comments here. Thank you!!
My understanding is that this organization has been used like a vacuum cleaner to funnel donations to domestic NGO’s spreading anti American Democrat BS
Wonder if Ms English and her counsel will go judge shopping? Can’t wait to see what Mr Mulvaney unravels.
WINNING!
Not tired yet!
I’d hate to have Mick after me, he means business.
Corrupticons know that Mick’s a cross between Rottweiler and Pit Bull.
I wonder if Ms English will bring donuts when she shows up for work tomorrow.
Hopefully her ID card has already been disabled!
Probably just the holes, or whatever they are called. The center piece donut balls.
English muffins are more likely!
IF she ever shows up to work, I hope Mr Mulvaney hands her a pink slip before she gets to her (now) empty office.
Aggrieved leftist English was essentially Fauxcahontas’s mini-me: http://dailycaller.com/2017/11/26/exclusive-cfpbs-leandra-english-is-a-pupil-of-elizabeth-warren/?utm_source=site-share
According to this article, the totalitarian style CFPB was run out of the Federal Reserve (another out-of-reach unaccountable creature) and pandered and profitted Leftist causes in meetings held out of public/press oversight.
The watchdog board, for example, pays 56 employees more than the $199,700 Federal Reserve Board Chairman Ben Bernanke receives. Federal Reserve governors get $179,700, a figure exceeded by 111 CFPB workers.
Marygrace on the Daily thread posted the salaries at CFPB from a Washington Examiner article.
What exactly this agency did may be in dispute, but it is not in dispute that (if these salaries are correct) the civil servants at the CFPB were extraordinarily compensated. 56 employees were paid more than the Fed Chairman. In essence these employees were paid MORE than the bosses who set their salaries. I’m sure they were doing GREAT oversight (burying bodies is more like it). The banking cartel pays well.
MAGA
High compensation = being paid to look the other way.
Trump is tugging on the drain plug.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Indeed he is.
More like a circular motion, a toilet flush.
So it looks like the president has forked Senator Warren. (A “fork” is a chess term where you put your opponent in a situation where you are attacking two of their pieces at once. Your opponent can’t save both pieces and must sacrifice one.)
Once Mulvaney catalogues the corruption, he can present it to Congress. President Trump can ask Congress to eliminate this agency entirely.
Win option one:
Congress eliminates the agency.
Win option two:
Congress fails to eliminate it, thereby giving their blessing to unaccountable slush funds. Mulvaney operates it as normal, with the exception that the slush fund now supports MAGA.
Epiphany:
Redirect all CFPB funding to support Deplorables’ Legal Offense, Defense and Countersuits against enemies of M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!
Creates a bottomless account to legally drain…
• ACLU
• Green Peace
• OFA
• Antifa
• BLM
• USCOC
• Planned Parenthood
• Clinton Foundation
• Communist Party of Amera aka DNC
Start sending some to the Treehouse. If Sundance gets tired of being rich he can share.
Thanks for the Chess definition of “forked”
Down here in the antipodese …”Senator Warren forked by Trump” would be a typo 🙂
LikeLiked by 7 people
Ahhhahahahaha!!
Ha!
At first I thought maybe Vince was Irish.
Aye!!
Fork me. Begosh and Begorrah
Damn,thats funny
Pocahontas got “schlonged”.
My God, did anyone read the comments on BuzzFeed?
Pass it along. I’m not going there in this lifetime.
WINNING!
Tree dwellers……now lets not be skeered when Mulvaney doesn’t drop info next week, next month, or even early next year…….perhaps he starts “leaking” info a few weeks before the first primaries….then some more about early/mid october next year……where is that Cheshire cat…..:-)
I’m hearing the Hallelujah Choir warming up in the wings of the White House.
I suspect the impact of Mulvaney’s admin of CFpb will be much more behind the scenes, as the effects of the KSA corruption crackdown have been, in that major sources of progzi/libtard funding will be drying up very quickly, IOUs will come due with no $ to pay them, creating mounting pressure for those on the wrong side of a deal to start squawking. Prosecutions are probably 2 years or so down the road (although PDJT and his Killahs have been able to achieve more in less than 1 year than any other POTUS in memory was able to do in 3). But it’s looking better for the mid-terms, with Demonrat support (financial, labor, humint, and data-based) in disarray and probably declining further as MAGA and the Rule of Law take away their ill-gotten advantages.
Sundance, If warren set this up who authorized it! Obama must have been on it or Hillary! Somebody gave her the go! Because congress has no authority over it!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wasn’t this Swamp Hidey Hole created within the Dodd-Frank legislation? Isn’t that what I read?
You know I was thinking about what Mulvaney said….He said the consolidated power the ” Director” had over this agency actually scared him and he is a disciplined person….imagine what has gone on with zero discipline and zero oversight…….this is about to get good….. REAL good
; )
LikeLiked by 5 people
Also imagine how scared the media and the Congress crooks are at WHO holds out that power now! Must be earth-shattering!
That which is done in secret will be shouted from the roof tops. ; ) Exposure rocks !
Another good thing with this bureau is that it was entirely under POTUS 44. There can’t be any, “well what about GWB……..”.
No sh_t!
It feels good to finally have a judge follow the law and not legislate from the bench. We are so used to the judge shopping and the judges ruling against the President.
And yet another member of the Wile E. Coyote party has a large piece of MAGA fall on top of them. It’s better than the cartoons! 😀
This agency has peoples that would sit and milk the cow all day, and the cow will never die or exhaust milk because we, the tax payers, all have been feeding this cow with whatever it needs so that these bureaucrats will keep on milking, and this cycle will be never broken until a good president and his appointee will try stop this endless cycle of abuse. Hopefully the cow will retire happily and these milking bureaucrats and those who have created it in the first place will end up in a very hot place where they belong in the first place.
Well, if Mulvaney can’t single handedly shut down the agency, bureau, department or whatever it is; he can do a little downsizing, like down to a skeleton crew of half a dozen paper pushers and pencil whippers?
LikeLiked by 2 people
And cut their wages down to something reasonable. Or less.
Yes! Minimum wage seems about right.
He could certainly rescind all the regulations that are killing the main st economy. Then there would be no need for compliance officers and no fines would be collected. The slush funds would run dry. Swamp critters might actually shrivel up and die. And since there’s a new sheriff at the federal reserve, there’s a tag team MAGA in the works me thinks.
He talked about streamlining or merging it with another agency….we shall see what he finds ; )
Trump’s new head of the federal reserve could slash the CFPB budget.
That is if the senate will even confirm Jerome Powell.
now you are thinkin’ ; )
Sunlight onto the books, their practices, how they have obtained the money (if its because banks were hurting customers then why weren’t the customers reimbursed or compensated via the fines rather then giving them to a 3rd party) and where all of the money has gone, all of the special interests groups, etc. Also looking forward to sunlight on their budget, leasing methods, remodeling of offices, etc. Should be some very interesting info and reports coming out of this agency under Mulvaney and he is just the Swamp Fox to do it! (not part of the Swamp but one who can maneuver around in the swamp and win!)
My inner voice keeps whispering to me that this situation is a sleeper (financial bureaucracy = seemingly boring) one-of-the-biggest-wins-of-his-Presidency, not withstanding the 7 years remaining. (not sure that made sense – feels convoluted – iow it’s not a big win, it’s a YUGE WIN).
Another thing, watching this play out has been, to me, akin to a pirate ship – she’s on the plank, walking towards the end – looking back at her pirate masters Liawatha and Clown – and they just keep encouraging her to keep walking (like some loyalty test), right out to the end of the plank. “Trust us”…
She just walked off the end of plank.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“She just walked off the end of plank.”
and no one cared.
The End.
ROFL!
Question is, is she still hanging on, by her fingertips? Or has fallen completely into the waters (the little hungry fishies might care 🙂 )?
nah she is done…. ; ) another one bites the dust.
I hope Mulvaney manages to unearth someone with a conscience in that Bureau that knows where the bodies are buried and opens up the vault.
If he doesn’t find that… maybe one of those mega well paid people will realize that they are on the road to being fired… and that if they sing they might just be shuffled off to Buffalo instead of jail.
“I’ll go home and get my panties,
You go home and get your scanties,
And away we’ll go.
Mm mm mm…
Off we’re gonna shuffle,
Shuffle off to Buffalo…”
******
(I am often amazed at the detritus that litters my memory banks, but you did trigger this MfM)
NOT.
TIRED.
OF.
WINNING!
I’d like to know what her excuse is for not being at work the last few days. I’d love to see her gone ASAP instead of hanging on making trouble.
That agency really must be a gigantic boondoggle with how hard the left tried to stop an outsider from getting in there.
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. It sounds so innocuous, doesn’t it? Sort of like a cross between Consumer Reports and the Better Business Bureau. What could possibly be bad or sketchy about it, right?
One of the first things I learned about this Bureau over the last few days is they leased the building they housed themselves in from an Obama donor and have paid something like $11 million in lease money to that donor.
Then I read that the Bureau spent (and I am making this number up because I cannot recall what it actually was except huge) something like $15 million dollars in renovations to this building to make it suitable for the Bureau’s needs which was way more money than the building itself was actually valued at which was something like $4 million bucks.
Just reflect on that one little dollop of information for a moment. Let it sink in.
Now, remember the furore over the Washington DC Trump Hotel being in the historic Old Post Office and how the shrieking and harping of the furies went on for weeks about the Emoluments Clause and how people would actually stay at the Trump Hotel in an attempt to curry favor with PDJT and blah fricking blah.
But no one seems to find anything even remotely fishy about the real estate dealings around the CFPB building and lease? SMH.
