BREAKING: CFPB Legal Counsel Agrees With President Trump on Appointment Authority…

What’s this? …MORE winning?  …Sheesh.  Well, just add it to the pile in the corner over there, along with all the other winning we haven’t got around to yet.

The internal legal counsel for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has just agreed with the White House Office of Legal Counsel that President Trump has full authority to appoint OMB Director Mick Mulvaney as the acting head of the agency.

Oh noes, Princess Moonbat Feathers is gonna have a ‘splodey head in 3…. 2…. 1…

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The top lawyer for the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has concluded that President Donald Trump has the authority to name its acting director, three sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday, rejecting an effort by her former boss at the agency to name his immediate successor.

The office of CFPB General Counsel Mary McLeod has prepared a memo concurring with the opinion of the U.S. Justice Department that Trump has the power to appoint his budget chief, Mick Mulvaney, as temporary leader of the federal watchdog agency, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

One source said the memo would be sent to CFPB staff on Monday.

CFPB officials did not respond to requests by email and phone requesting comment.  (read more)

There’s something divine guiding things along.  Look at the name of the CFPB legal counsel, “Mary McLeod”…

Yes, that’s exactly President Trump’s mom’s name.

60 Responses to BREAKING: CFPB Legal Counsel Agrees With President Trump on Appointment Authority…

  1. MTeresa says:
    November 26, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Divine is right SD. Thank you God!

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  2. dekester says:
    November 26, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    What a great start to your Presidents week.

    God bless PDJT.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  3. sundance says:
    November 26, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. colmdebhailis says:
    November 26, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Ha ha Chief Spreading Bull! I wonder if this Mary McLeod has roots in the Island of Lewis in the Hebrides, like PDJT ‘s mom?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    November 26, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    well.
    OLD MOONBAT WITH PITCH A HISSY FIT WATCH AND SEE.
    BUT IT WONT HELP ANY LOL.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. thinkthinkthink says:
    November 26, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    The swamp doesn’t seem to understand the old wisdom:
    — Know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em —

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. Suncc49 says:
    November 26, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Wonder who is financing her suit… follow the $$$

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  8. nuthinmuffin says:
    November 26, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    i remember when the elitists in washington said trump wouldn’t have much legal success because he picked lawyers from outside the dc circus…guess they were wrong about that, too

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    November 26, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    What’s this? …MORE winning? …Sheesh. Well, just add it to the pile in the corner over there, along with all the other winning we haven’t got around to yet.

    I can be a hoarder of winning… Be like a pile of gold…

    Mr President, I swear if someone complains of too much winning, I will bear their share of the burden… I will enlist the aid of every vessel, storage container, and carriage I can muster to carry that winning…

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  10. mikebrezzze says:
    November 26, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Pocahontas = big blue vein in the center of her forehead about to explode!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. jello333 says:
    November 26, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Why too much winz?… I iz tire… exhausted

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  12. blakeney says:
    November 26, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Clearly, Chief Stolen Feathers belongs to the Fugarwe Indian tribe.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. Curry Worsham says:
    November 26, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. The Devilbat says:
    November 26, 2017 at 10:43 pm


    “I will call on the spirits of my ancestors. I will do a rain dance and flood Washington.”

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  15. blakeney says:
    November 26, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    Chief Thunder Rolling Down from the Mountain count still more coup on Chief Stolen Feathers.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. blakeney says:
    November 26, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Chief Stolen Feathers is an embarrassment even to Cigar Store Indians.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Ghostrider says:
    November 26, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    What is it that the people of Massachusetts see in this incompetent fool?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      November 26, 2017 at 11:01 pm

      Free Stuff.
      They see her as someone who will continue the flow of it.

      And they’ve also bought into the Lie that ‘rich people are the enemy and must be punished’.

      I’m not a rich person…but I am smart enough to know that poor people don’t create Jobs.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  18. Fe says:
    November 26, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Say toodles to your plans of financial dictatorship Pocahontas.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • nimrodman says:
      November 26, 2017 at 10:57 pm

      … and – electorally – her time has passed, just like Hillary.

      Dems will want minority candidates from here on out. A Kamala Harris … a Cory Booker … whatever hispanic they can drum up … etc.

      Look at that photo! You can almost hear the screech even from a still photo!

      Can you imagine blacks finding the motivation to come out and vote for that?
      A screechy white woman?

      Uh uh.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  19. Curry Worsham says:
    November 26, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    She wants a temporary injunction from the D.C. District Court. Too cute by half….

    “English wants a temporary injunction placed on Mulvaney’s appointment, allowing her to take over as interim director until the case can be heard in front of a federal judge.
    The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Sunday night.”

    http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/consumer-financial-protection-board-official-sues-trump-administration-to-become-acting-director/article/2641711

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. WSB says:
    November 26, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Wel, at least NOW, we can find out what has really been going on at THIS slush fund.

    Like

    Reply

