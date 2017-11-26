BREAKING: CFPB Legal Counsel Agrees With President Trump on Appointment Authority…

What’s this? …MORE winning? …Sheesh. Well, just add it to the pile in the corner over there, along with all the other winning we haven’t got around to yet.

The internal legal counsel for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has just agreed with the White House Office of Legal Counsel that President Trump has full authority to appoint OMB Director Mick Mulvaney as the acting head of the agency.

Oh noes, Princess Moonbat Feathers is gonna have a ‘splodey head in 3…. 2…. 1…

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The top lawyer for the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has concluded that President Donald Trump has the authority to name its acting director, three sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday, rejecting an effort by her former boss at the agency to name his immediate successor. The office of CFPB General Counsel Mary McLeod has prepared a memo concurring with the opinion of the U.S. Justice Department that Trump has the power to appoint his budget chief, Mick Mulvaney, as temporary leader of the federal watchdog agency, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity. One source said the memo would be sent to CFPB staff on Monday.

CFPB officials did not respond to requests by email and phone requesting comment. (read more)

.

.

.

.

.

There’s something divine guiding things along. Look at the name of the CFPB legal counsel, “Mary McLeod”… Yes, that’s exactly President Trump’s mom’s name.

Advertisements