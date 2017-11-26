BREAKING: CFPB Legal Counsel Agrees With President Trump on Appointment Authority…

What’s this? …MORE winning? …Sheesh. Well, just add it to the pile in the corner over there, along with all the other winning we haven’t got around to yet.
The internal legal counsel for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has just agreed with the White House Office of Legal Counsel that President Trump has full authority to appoint OMB Director Mick Mulvaney as the acting head of the agency.
Oh noes, Princess Moonbat Feathers is gonna have a ‘splodey head in 3…. 2…. 1…
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The top lawyer for the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has concluded that President Donald Trump has the authority to name its acting director, three sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday, rejecting an effort by her former boss at the agency to name his immediate successor.
The office of CFPB General Counsel Mary McLeod has prepared a memo concurring with the opinion of the U.S. Justice Department that Trump has the power to appoint his budget chief, Mick Mulvaney, as temporary leader of the federal watchdog agency, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
One source said the memo would be sent to CFPB staff on Monday.
CFPB officials did not respond to requests by email and phone requesting comment. (read more)
There’s something divine guiding things along. Look at the name of the CFPB legal counsel, “Mary McLeod”…
Yes, that’s exactly President Trump’s mom’s name.
Divine is right SD. Thank you God!
That is special! Amen!
What a great start to your Presidents week.
God bless PDJT.
Uh oh…
I think I might declare myself acting head of the FBI just long enough to clear out some career leftists. Is then graciously return that office to its rightful owner. Ms. English is setting a bizarre precedent.
She reminds me of Ole Sally Yates and her stunt before her ass was shown the door!
I absolutely love ❤️ that this will kill Pocahontas to her core! There is nothing she and the rest of the Uniparty Senators can do to stop 🛑 Mick Mulvaney from assuming this position. Mick has ultimate power and can implement our President and Mnuchin’s plan for smaller banks that will support small businesses with loans once they begin to expand. Couple that with Tax Reform and the sky is the limit for the Economic Train 🚂! It is incredible how our President is using their stupidity and greed to destroy them and support Main Street.
Folks this is HUGE! Small businesses are going to benefit bilgly as banks are freed to loan and not worry about all the regulations.
She is declaring herself “Acting Director”…?
Wow. The nerve of these people.
I can’t believe the nerve. She must still think she is dealing with wimps like the Bushes. Now I really want to see this woman carted off the premises with her cardboard box with her plant, personal photos, and coffee mug. Begone!
Take her coat too!
That is entitlement personified.
perfect, Fof BW
And Deputy Director….. she was Chief of staff
But, but it was her turn………………………..
🎶Put your left foot in put your left foot out and you do the FauxUponUs and you turn it all about🎶😎😁
The Hoaxy Polksie
Even better!! You got this down to a fine science!!
Portmanteau
Kathmandu??? Que?? Mi blondo no translato ur expressivo😁😎😂🤣😂
Portmanteau n. – Word(s) blending the sounds and combining the meanings of two others
Ahhhhhh!!!! I now understando😎 You are way too smart-o for mio😎💖🇺🇸💖😗
Not smart.
Just a lazy, bad typist.
I disagree, very smart🏆🥇🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Ha ha Chief Spreading Bull! I wonder if this Mary McLeod has roots in the Island of Lewis in the Hebrides, like PDJT ‘s mom?
well.
OLD MOONBAT WITH PITCH A HISSY FIT WATCH AND SEE.
BUT IT WONT HELP ANY LOL.
The swamp doesn’t seem to understand the old wisdom:
— Know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em —
“Though the hippopotamus has no sting, the wise man would prefer to be sat upon by the bee.”
Wonder who is financing her suit… follow the $$$
Very astute reminder.
My guess would be WE THE TAXPAYERS are funding her suit
It isn’t taxpayers.. she is filing it personally. The agency isn’t supporting her.
We’re still funding it by paying her salary. Monday seems like a good time to fix that and fire her.
Yes! You know it! It has got to be the DNC, Soros or Oabama’s PAC. Maybe all three.
i remember when the elitists in washington said trump wouldn’t have much legal success because he picked lawyers from outside the dc circus…guess they were wrong about that, too
I can be a hoarder of winning… Be like a pile of gold…
Mr President, I swear if someone complains of too much winning, I will bear their share of the burden… I will enlist the aid of every vessel, storage container, and carriage I can muster to carry that winning…
As President Trump said, “no more nation building, we’re killing ISIS.
Looks like his trip to the ME for help is working out.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/saudi-vows-islamic-alliance-wipe-terrorists-earth-140228852.html
Pocahontas = big blue vein in the center of her forehead about to explode!
Why too much winz?… I iz tire… exhausted
I did not give you permission to use my likeness, jello333.
😜😂
Such a very precious baby. That is my favorite dog-
Clearly, Chief Stolen Feathers belongs to the Fugarwe Indian tribe.
And it hasn’t been a full year yet.
Yep, gonna need a bigger trophy room.
🏆🏅🏆🎖🏆
“I will call on the spirits of my ancestors. I will do a rain dance and flood Washington.”
I don’t want to count coup, I want scalps for my lodge
🏹😵🏹😵🏹
Chief Stolen Feathers is an embarrassment even to Cigar Store Indians.
What is it that the people of Massachusetts see in this incompetent fool?
Free Stuff.
They see her as someone who will continue the flow of it.
And they’ve also bought into the Lie that ‘rich people are the enemy and must be punished’.
I’m not a rich person…but I am smart enough to know that poor people don’t create Jobs.
Say toodles to your plans of financial dictatorship Pocahontas.
… and – electorally – her time has passed, just like Hillary.
Dems will want minority candidates from here on out. A Kamala Harris … a Cory Booker … whatever hispanic they can drum up … etc.
Look at that photo! You can almost hear the screech even from a still photo!
Can you imagine blacks finding the motivation to come out and vote for that?
A screechy white woman?
Uh uh.
She wants a temporary injunction from the D.C. District Court. Too cute by half….
“English wants a temporary injunction placed on Mulvaney’s appointment, allowing her to take over as interim director until the case can be heard in front of a federal judge.
The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Sunday night.”
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/consumer-financial-protection-board-official-sues-trump-administration-to-become-acting-director/article/2641711
Wel, at least NOW, we can find out what has really been going on at THIS slush fund.
https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/4310651/McLeod-Memo-CFPB.pdf
