Pocahontas Financial Control Scheme Returns To Bite Its Creator…

Everyone is aware how apoplectic the Democrat loonery became when their best laid schemes to put Hillary in the White House ran into the reality of electoral Cold Anger carried by the deplorables. Lots has been written about the gobsmacked reaction to the election, yet few have outlined the underlying policy reasons for the scope of the panic.

The desperate need for post-election control showcased the lefts’ reaction to fear. However, it is only by looking at the policy groundwork they lost where a political observer can evaluate the scale of defeat. Democrats created a continuum pathway that is now entirely controlled by the very nemesis of their controlling belief system.

In a largely under-reported story last week, President Trump installed OMB Director Mick Mulvaney as interim head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the CFPB.

The CFPB was created to establish power and control over almost every financial transaction in the United States. But it is only when you review how Elizabeth Warren and the control agents structured the czar head of the CFPB that you recognize the scale of the intent carried within the construct.

When Senator Elizabeth Warren and crew set up the Director of the CFPB, in the aftermath of the Dodd-Frank Act, they made it so that the appointed director can only be fired for cause by the President.

This design was so the Director could operate outside the control of congress and outside the control of the White House. In essence the CFPB director position was created to work above the reach of any oversight; almost like a tenured position no-one could ever remove.

The position was intentionally put together so that he/she would be untouchable, and the ideologue occupying the position would work on the goals of the CFPB without any oversight.

Elizabeth Warren herself wanted to be the appointed director; however, the reality of her never passing senate confirmation made her drop out.

The CFPB Director has the power to regulate pensions, retirement investment, mortgages, bank loans, credit cards and essentially every aspect of all consumer financial transactions.

However, in response to legal challenges by Credit Unions and Mortgage providers, last October the DC Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that placing so much power in a single Czar or Commissioner was unconstitutional:

[…] The five-year-old agency violates the Constitution’s separation of powers because too much power is in the hands of its director, found the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Giving the president the power to get rid of the CFPB’s director and to oversee the agency would fix the situation, the court said. (more)

After the November 8th 2016 election (during the lame-duck Obama period), the CFPB sought an en blanc review of the decision by the circuit court panel. However, in March the Trump administration reversed the government’s position. In essence, Team Trump was now positioned to use the power of the CFPB Director to eliminate itself. The entire DC panel heard the appellate case in May and a decision is pending. [Either outcome Trump wins]

Facing insurmountable legal headwinds, and simultaneously finding himself under the control of the executive branch, the Obama Director of the CFPB Richard Cordray announced his resignation.

President Trump has now appointed OMB Director Mick Mulvaney as interim head of the agency; with no rush on a permanent replacement. [Mulvaney will return to his role as OMB Director as soon as a permanent replacement is nominated. Until then he wears two hats.]

While in congress Mick Mulvaney, along with dozens of Dodd Frank critics, strongly opposed the creation of the CFPB and the scope of control within its mandate to regulate all consumer financial transactions. During his confirmation hearing Mulvaney referred to the CFPB as “one of the most offensive concepts” in the U.S. government and that he stood by an earlier comment describing it as a “sad, sick joke.”

The Democrats, most specifically Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren and crew, are apoplectic at the end result of their too-cute-by-half plans and the possibility of their agency being deconstructed. What is even more delicious to note – in their rush to construct the entire CFPB scheme the Dodd-Frank law does not specify the deputy director as next in line to serve in the event of a vacancy. That means President Trump is within his normal constitutional powers to appoint whomever he likes.

In appointing Mick Mulvaney President Trump has now put in place someone who can be counted on to deconstruct Warren’s leftist plan to control all our financial transactions by dictatorial fiat and unilateral authority. By their own doing Pocahontas et al created a situation they are now powerless to stop.

Expanding the Consequence: This now becomes a critical part of President Trump and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin’s overall strategy to create a secondary financial market for smaller banks and credit unions to operate the Main Street economy.

Because Dodd-Frank Act created even fewer and even bigger banks it’s become almost impossible to re-institute something like a Glass Steagall wall between commercial and investment divisions within banks.

Back in July 2010 when Dodd-Frank banking regulation was passed into law, there were approximately 12 to 17 banks who fell under the definition of “too big to fail”.

Meaning 12 to 17 financial institutions could individually negatively impact the economy, and were going to force another TARP-type bailout if they failed in the future. Dodd-Frank regulations were supposed to ensure financial security, and the elimination of risk via taxpayer bailouts, by placing mandatory minimums on how much secure capital was required to be held in order to operate “a bank”.

One large downside to Dodd-Frank was that in order to hold the required capital, all banks decreased lending to shore-up their liquid holdings and meet the regulatory minimums. Without the ability to borrow funds, small businesses have a hard time raising money to create business. Growth in the larger economy is hampered by the absence of capital.

Another downstream effect of banks needing to increase their liquid holdings was exponentially worse. Less liquid large banks needed to purchase and absorb the financial assets of more liquid large banks in order to meet the regulatory requirements.

In 2010 there were approximately twelve “too big to fail banks”, and that was seen as a risk within the economy, and more broad-based banking competition was needed to be more secure.

Unfortunately, because of Dodd-Frank by 2016 those twelve banks had merged into only four even bigger banks that were now even bigger risks; albeit supposedly more financially secure in their liquid holdings. This ‘less banks’ reality was opposite of the desired effect.

The four to six big banks (JP Morgan-Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, US BanCorp and Mellon) now control $9+ trillion (that’s “TRILLION). Their size is so enormous that small group now controls most of the U.S. financial market.

Because they control so much of the financial market, instituting a Glass-Steagall firewall between commercial and investment divisions (in addition to the Dodd-Frank liquid holding requirements), would mean the capability of small and mid-size businesses to get the loans needed to expand or even keep their operations running would stop.

2010’s “Too few, too big to fail” became 2016’s “EVEN FEWER, EVEN BIGGER to fail”.

That’s the underlying problem for a Glass-Steagall type of regulation now. The Democrats created Dodd-Frank which: #1 generated constraints on the economy (less lending), #2 made fewer banking options available (banks merged), #3 made top banks even bigger.

This problem is why President Trump and Secretary Mnuchin are working to create a parallel banking system of community and credit union banks, individually less than $40 billion in assets, that are external to Dodd Frank regulations and can act as the primary commercial banks for small to mid-sized businesses.

The goal of “Glass Steagall”, ie. Commercial division -vs- Investment division, is created by generating an entirely new system of smaller banks under lowered regulation. The ten U.S. “big banks” operate as “investment division banks” and are subject to the rules and regulations of Dodd-Frank. The smaller banks and credit unions have less regulation and operate as the “Commercial Side” directly benefitting Main Street.

Instead of fire-walling an individual bank internally (within its organization), the Trump/Mnuchin plan firewalls the banking ‘system’ within the United States internally.

