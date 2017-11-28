CFPB Drama Continues – DOJ Files Response, Judge Sets Hearing today 4:00pm…

OMB Director Mick Mulvaney is covering as ‘Acting Director‘ for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) until a permanent replacement is nominated by President Trump. Democrats are apoplectic about their holy grail bureau being under oversight of Mr. Mulvaney. As evidence of their angst they are supporting legal maneuvers to stop the Trump administration from carrying authority within the agency.
The Department of Justice, White House Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), agreed with President Trump’s authority to appoint an ‘acting director’. The legal counsel within the CFPB also agreed that President Trump was well within his authority to appoint Mulvaney. However, that didn’t stop bureau employee Leandra English from filing a personal lawsuit trying to stop Director Mulvaney and install herself as director.
A federal judge listened to the argument of CFPB employee Ms. English yesterday. Judge Tim Kelly did not make an immediate ruling. Instead, the DOJ filed a response to the pleading (full pdf below), and Judge Kelly scheduled a hearing for 4:00pm today:
The CFPB is the product of far-left progressives, specifically Elizabeth Warren, initially setting up a financial control agency that operates without congressional oversight. The Bureau construct was previously challenged in court and ruled ‘unconstitutional’.
BACKSTORY:
- CFPB Financial Control Schemes (big picture)
- CFPB Financial Control Schemes (Some Details)
- President Trump appoints Mick Mulvaney as interim director for CFPB
- Elizabeth Warren goes bananas.
- DOJ Office of Legal Counsel agrees with President Trump
- CFPB Internal Legal Counsel Agrees with President Trump
- Mick Mulvaney first day on the job
- Mick Mulvaney holds a press conference (video)
Why doesn’t the President just fire her and have her escorted from the building since she refuses to leave? She is only an employee. She doesn’t own the place
Agree, PDJT should fire her immediately. Consider this
kind of unilateral power, AGAIN, in the wrong hands. NOT GOOD.
The October, 2016 judgement in DC Circuit Court states:
“The Director enjoys significantly more unilateral power than any single member of any other independent agency. By “unilateral power,” we mean power that is not checked by the President or by other colleagues. Indeed, other than the President, the Director of the CFPB is the single most powerful official in the entire United States Government, at least when measured in terms of unilateral power.”
“The court then goes on to proclaim that the director of the CFPB is given more power and autonomy than the speaker of the house, senate majority leader, or even a Supreme Court justice.”
https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2016/10/court-rules-consumer-financial-protection-bureaus-structure-is-unconstitutional/503660/
If she wants a court test, arrest her. Enough bad faith interpretation, like “(temporary) absence”, on top of being a Constitutionally dubious agency.
Ok, fine. Then I would demote her to the lowest entry level position, with no salary reduction and make her do the actual menial job.
She would lose access to the agency computer system, everything. Give her a desk and a chair in an otherwise empty cubicle and put her in charge of ordering paper clips or putting paper and toner in the printers or something.
I would feel such personal satisfaction if she were fired at once. You would be able to hear me cheering all across this land! Her defiance of PDJT offends me and I want her to pay for this.
But I am learning, slowly, that while PDJT is seen by some as an unreliable, impulsive person and I think he may even encourage this perception of himself, my observations of him are that he is quite deliberative and very strategic. Thus, I often don’t see what he is up to or why he is doing what he does, but I am coming to see that there is always a method to the madness.
I can’t explain why Leandra English wasn’t fired swiftly and unceremoniously. It annoys me that she wasn’t. But I would guess it is part of some plan that is unfolding by design. I’ll wait and see.
someone pointed out yesterday that by filing a lawsuit, Leandra is protected from being fired until the case is settled.
At a minimum firing her while a lawsuit is pending would be bad policy.
Yesterday, the press kept pushing Mulvaney on firing her. His answer, not showing up for a private sector job with no notificaton; YOUR FIRED! Federal job; he is reading the regulations.
This tells me Mulvaney is probably going to fire her for cause as per regulations. “Don’t let the door hit you in the arse on the way out!”
Also, If English had a case judge would have ruled yesterday. Stay of execution at a minimum.
this is insubordination and she has to be fired
Anyone know what her salary is? Looking at the others below her, it has to be QUITE substantial. No wonder she’s fighting hard! 🤑🤑🤑
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sleazeball Schumer and Pocahontas are probably subsidizing her salary too.
The answer to why she is not being fired is in the DOJ response.
One of the response points is she still holds her position and has not lost it. Thus she has no ground to claim irreparable harm needed for an emergency injunction.
She will be fired or resign when the suite is over. She is at this point back into a corner fighting a legal argument she cant win. She will lose just a question of when she runs out of ability or will to keep the suite going.
To emphasize this is the quote of the response I am talking about:
In any event, although she speculates that she “may” be terminated and that Acting Director Mulvaney “may” take actions with which she might disagree, such speculation falls short of the showing necessary to establish irreparable harm. Nor, in any event, has Plaintiff pointed to an imminent decision of significance to be made by the Acting Director to justify immediate court intervention. Moreover, the mere designation of Acting Director Mulvaney by the President does not threaten Plaintiff with an imminent loss of position. Assuming Plaintiff’s eleventh-hour appointment was valid, Plaintiff remains the purported Deputy Director of the CFPB because the President did not purport to remove her from that permanent position merely by designating Mulvaney as the acting director. Plaintiff continues to exercise the powers of the Deputy Director and to be paid for performing those duties. There is no need to settle the dispute over the CFPB’s Acting Directorship on an emergency basis because Plaintiff does not face the prospect of any imminent irreparable harm from being denied that position on an interim basis.
andre, thanks for the clarification. Makes perfect sense.
English knows she cant win and will resign or be fired. PDJT policies will not benefit her so the suit is just to obtain financial compensation.
She has a stupid ugly smug face.
My goodness, liberal women are grossly unattractive
And I SO want to smack that look right off her face!
Remember, libtards have 2 faces … get them both!
Southerners have a saying when someone acts the fool…they say “he showed his butt”.
Perhaps POTUS is allowing this very thing to take place as the entire nation looks on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think there is some truth here. We are learning a lot about this place. The more I learn, the less I like.
Has she even shown up to work in any position? She didn’t show up yesterday. She went to kibitz with Chuck & Fauxcahontas (aka Lie-a-watha) instead. In any event, she should be terminated immediately for rank insubordination and misuse of government resources.
abandonment of position.
Whatever the outcome, I hope that Mick Mulvaney has had the opportunity to identify the “problems” that exist in the CFPB.
I’m hoping Mulvaney is also looking for evidence of English’s illegal acts. This way they can go after her and have her removed, then put Mulvaney back in, should the court rule in English’s favor.
She will be fired tomorrow…take it to the bank…a dozen donuts as severance
LikeLiked by 7 people
Stale leftovet donuts at that.
Grandma, you’re on the right track. Warren’s Bureau is in deep doodoo.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/11/rumblings-elizabeth-warren-faces-political-destruction-amid-rumors-cfpb-engaged-multi-billion-dollar-scheme/
Nice job SD, you’re being cited in the article.
Well CTH is being cited.
There should be some Red Faces in this investigation, with some Orange Jump suite for all.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Another Big Ugly!
Pray ceaselessly, Treepers.
The CFPB is the problem
Apparently a major scandal has already been identified within that agency. So you can bet this was all about securing the secrets from being destroyed. Some are speculating he plans to run for Governor of Ohio. According to wikipedia (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ohio_gubernatorial_election,_2018#Potential) he is listed there… it’s wikipedia though… These types of things all start to smell like “getting out while the getting is good” rats scurrying about.
Remember, he’s meeting with Legal today…will have a pretty good grasp of the situation by week’s end.
It’s existence is the problem. Shut it down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clean house!!
It’s an unconstitional bureau, and a money laundering scheme for socialist causes. Defund it and shut it down.
LikeLiked by 17 people
The lion has made another kill. The buzzards are circling.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Trigger warning. National Review article ( some posters get extremely upset )
No wonder the dems are upset…
“Meanwhile, millions of dollars were diverted from the CFPB to Democratic allies. From 2014 to 2017, the bureau paid $11 million a year to rent office space in an Obama fundraiser’s building. The Dodd-Frank Act allowed the CFPB to send the civil money penalties collected in its enforcement actions to a trustee of its choice, who, after taking a healthy cut, distributed the funds to ostensible victims in unrelated matters. The maneuver both enriched Democratic trustees and transformed fines extracted from defenseless businesses based on their deep pockets rather than actual consumer harm into “over $12 billion in damages returned to 29 million injured consumers.” To spread such propaganda, the bureau paid over $43 million to GMMB, the liberal advocacy group that created ads for the Obama and Hillary Clinton presidential campaigns.”
http://amp.nationalreview.com//article/454059/richard-cordray-consumed-partisan-politics-mick-mulvaney-cfpb-sick-sad-joke
Cordray spent the first half of 2017 quietly promoting and entrenching faithful Democratic employees to obstruct his Republican successor. On June 30, he awarded GMMB an additional $14.79 million contract. Ten days later, he delivered a gift to big Democratic donors in the plaintiff’s bar: a rule banning financial businesses from using contractual arbitration clauses to prevent consumers from joining class-action lawsuits. Cordray argued that the lawsuits were necessary to prevent deceptive practices because individuals rarely sue over improper bank fees and other small damages. Of course, the CFPB was created to prosecute such violations, but he said that limited resources prevented it from sufficiently protecting consumers. He then unveiled a video titled “CFPB’s New Arbitration Rule: Take Action Together,” an expensive GMMB creation reminiscent of Clinton’s “Stronger Together” ads. Republicans were forced to use the Congressional Review Act to block the rule; Democrats gained a talking point for the midterm elections.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Thanks for posting, youme. And in the midst of all this corruption, they miss the entire Wells Fargo fleecing of the consumers the bureau purports to protect, as Mick pointed out beautifully in his press conference. Unbelievable.
LikeLiked by 12 people
NR on occasion has an article worth reading but is typically NeverTrumper Nirvana. McCarthy and VDH are still usually worth the time however the larger team there is a bunch of in bred shills for the GOPe. Williamson and little Jonah should retire in shame for thier writing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for the article link. I clicked on another one of Rubins’ articles. Wow, just wow. I figured what was going on based on dealing with gov agencies when I was working, but to hear it from someone else brought it all back.
Not sure that I’ve ever posted a link here before, so hopefully I don’t mess it up.
I highly suggest reading if you want to be more disgusted.
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/443227/consumer-financial-protection-bureaus-tragic-failures
Like Mr. Mulvaney said yesterday in his press conference. Paraphrasing…if you knew how this bureau operates you would be scared to death. Great article to read. Thanks.
Figured so.
Honestly, people need to go to jail or at a minimum be charged and forced to explain themselves before the public. This is outrageous and I fear that its the tip of the iceberg of the criminal fraud and abuse.
LikeLiked by 5 people
this agency is UNCONSTITUTIONAL LIKE ALL THE REST, AND NEED DESTROYED AND BANNED.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This organization operated like no government agency, but rather like an issues-oriented Political Action Committee with little or no accountability to anyone.
I’m surprise English is putting herself out there like this, rather than heading for the nearest bunker. A ton of bricks is about to fall on her head.
LikeLiked by 6 people
English will soon find out Shumer and Warren are not her friends.
LikeLiked by 3 people
yup, the wheels on the Demonrat bus go bumpity bump, right over Englishit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
^^^^This!
No surprises here. 1) Dems used the CFPB to fund their political activities. 2) Dems lied and covered up extorting money from hapless business. 3) Dems are outraged their scheme has been uncovered and revealed to the public.
The indignation of the Dems isn’t going to change the outcome of the “case”. The CFPB scheme was an abomination that will be deconstructed by the courts if Congress doesn’t do the right thing and dissolve it.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Bring in Guiliani as a special counsel to investigate on RICO charges.
If that is not a series of criminal acts the I don’t know what a criminal act is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hey, Hey. Ho, Ho. Your stinkin slush fund has got to go!!
LikeLiked by 14 people
LOL. I now have this tune in my head! WTG!!
Seems like events are moving into the initial battles of the “big ugly”! This is how the swamp will get drained and we need to fight these battles with everything we got. Also underscores how important to get Trumps judicial nominations confirmed ASAP. Great article by Pat Buchanan on the historic opportunity to remake the judicial branch with MAGA, strict Constitutionalist judges. http://buchanan.org/blog/roy-moore-matters-127903
LikeLiked by 8 people
Pat is a God.
Total rock star!
Looks like Pocahontas might get scalped when this get resolved……..
LikeLiked by 7 people
I would like old style torture at the stake
Does anyone find it creeping seeing Cryin’ Chucky hands laid out in exact same position as Lizzie Borden…I mean, Warren’s hands?
Looks like CFPB is nothing more than a hidden ‘Cash withdrawal’ bank for Globalists to use to destroy WeThePeople.
We pray we win this—-we must win this. Praying for Mulvaney and his crew’s strength and protection.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I noticed this too and wondered why they were placing their hands the same positions.
Position of “Resist”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe they are hiding knuckle tattoos. Chuck got “T H U G” and Warren gets “L I F E” 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, Grandma – that’s too funny! I just just thinking this morning, ‘what OTHER Lizzie from MA have we heard about??’
-Lizzie Warren took and ax, gave the Constitution 40 wacks. When she saw what she had done, she gave Mulvaney 41….
Except this time, Lizzie won’t be acquitted.
Yep, I noticed in a video of the three yesterday that they all three had their hands placed the same and moved them oddly. I remember thinking that to myself when I saw the flash of the video on the news.
NWO Illuminati believe in the “power” of certain hand gestures. My guess is that this is some covert “signal” to other NWO allies. If not that, it could be a “black magic” sign to bring up some mojo from Lucifer against MAGA!
Left hand over right. Signal.
I predict the mindless Ms. English will soon be relieved of her CFPB duties.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And I believe that you’re right TwoLaine.
Judge Kelly was appointed by PDJT.
Just left on Elisabeth Liahontas’ a sweet message on her FB page;
What “racial slur” you fraud? YOU are an embodied “racial slur” pretending that your lily-white behind is Native-American. You took away the chance of an actual Native American, with your fraudulent application. Shame on you. You are like a Nazi stealing gold teeth from Jewish corpses and then pretending YOU are the victim. You phony!
—-
Please note I did not tell her how I really feel, as I like to keep my language within gentlemanly boundaries.
LikeLiked by 19 people
🙂
http://canadafreepress.com/article/heres-what-richard- cordray-was-trying-to-hide-in-his-attempted-coup-at-cfpb? utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=end_ of_the_road_for_blowhard_olbermann&utm_term=2017-11-28
I think this is the link…
http://canadafreepress.com/article/heres-what-richard-cordray-was-trying-to-hide-in-his-attempted-coup-at-cfpb
(My html skills are minimal…)
Excellent article………..obviously not by the American media!
Below is another good article. Just one little snippet that brought me great concern:
“Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley attempted to include a “revolving door” amendment to the Dodd-Frank Act, the legislation that originally established the CFPB, but Senate Democrats rejected it. Grassley said after Date had left the bureau, the agency had “a weak revolving-door policy that allows former employees to profit from their employment and advise firms with business before the agency could be harmful to consumers.””
https://thepoliticalinsider.com/leandra-english-consumer-financial-protection-bureau/
I guess according to English’s “logic” each CFPB director could name their heir apparent in perpetuity, ensuring progressive domination forever. Sounds perfectly reasonable. Sarc/
LikeLiked by 8 people
It just boggles the mind to see how consumed they are with the lust for power, the power to manipulate and punish banks and other organizations, just to plunder the millions to do with what they please.
This is like a pirate ship, and Captain Mick Mulvaney has just come aboard.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Bingo!
BLATANT THEFT! Dems think Americans are stoopid…? the Fed is simply going to print money for Dems to funnel thru Fauxcohontus’ slush fund to pay Dem donors who in turn pay $$ to DNC? DNC could simply cut out the middle man and have the Fed deposit the money to their account.
Off with their heads!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
What makes English and Warren believe that a judge would side with their position over WH Legal Counsel, DOJ Legal Counsel and the CFPB General Counsel’s opinions all of whom are in agreement that Trump is right? A hand picked activist judge in DC Circuit Court, maybe?
This will probably go against Trump, to embarrass him and forcing the issue to the SC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The judge hearing this case is a recently confirmed Trump appointee.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Irrelevant as long as the judge is honest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The presiding Judge is Timothy J. Kelly, appointed by President Trump on Sept 5, 2017.
And get this…
Only two senators attempted to block his nomination and one was Pocahontas herself!!!
Oh the irony… lol.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Dances With Bribes
LikeLiked by 18 people
Good one.
Dances with Bribes is a lot better zinger than mine about her getting scalped. U B GOOD!
Who is really paying for this lawsuit?
One way or another… YOU ARE!
LikeLiked by 7 people
That is a good question Coast and one that would be very enlightening.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watch this:
https://www.cnbc.com/video/2017/11/28/leandra-english-not-funding-lawsuit-against-trump-administration-lawyer.html
2minutes of er, uh, by lawyer not willing to disclose who is paying his fee. He keeps referring it back to the ethic lawyers. He did say he is not working for free though.
Mulvonay said yesterday that he didnt authorize the use of funds from the Dep for this suit, he said that she could sue if she wants on her own dime (paraphrasing)
The entire framework of the CFPB is illegal (or quasi-legal at best). The notion that an unelected bureaucRAT has plenary power, safe from any effective oversight of We the People or our designated representatives, is one notion that must be quickly and forcefully exposed and rejected.
This is a perfect example of libcult dogma in action. For libcultists, the US Constitution is a “living document” that they can twist, deform and shape in whatever ways that suit their “enlightened”. Any expedient libcult notion enacted into public policy, like the CFPB, is portrayed as sacrosanct, inviolable and as such it must remain beyond the control of We the People or their representatives.
THAT is libcultism, pure and simple.
LikeLiked by 3 people
DC appeals court has heard arguments on this; awaiting written decision.
I *thought* I heard on the news this morning that President Trump has (or would) sign an executive order blocking regulation coming out of the CFPB until this matter is resolved. Has anyone else heard anything about this?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, blocked for 30 days.
LikeLiked by 9 people
SMART!
It’s not an EO; Mulvaney issued an order yesterday to stop all new regs in pipeline and to freeze hiring for 30 days.
CFPB, a soon to be; ‘Me Too-Trump Broke Me’ story.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Seriously.. what legal ” standing” does English have to even attempt this stupid stunt?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Something is seriously wrong with her. Most folks I know in a position like she’s in would look up, see that ton of bricks is about to land on her head, and get out of the way.
In one sense I hope she stays in government. Investigators have much more leverage over current employees than former employees. As a current government employee, she’s required by law to answer questions and cooperate with investigators, else face additional criminal charges.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree… it just shows how unhinged these people are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe the DOJ/FBI will charge her with something (besides being stupid and illegal) and get her to flip on a higher up. Mueller is trying it….maybe it’ll work here too.
I’ve worked with libs in gov settings, from my experience they are completely disconnected from reality. It is like dealing with robots that are unable to think on their own. It is truly scary.
I’d LIKE to think that this piece of “vexatious litigation” will be laughed out of court.. and the plaintif will be admonished and financially penalizes (costs+) but…..
I have seen a LOT of activist Judges bring down rulings that are just plain daft.. and contrary to law and justice… we’ll see!
LikeLiked by 3 people
One good thing is, the Judge handling this matter is a Trump appointee. 😀
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh good!
Then maybe he will Lock her up? 🙂
It’s day two of the political circus engulfing the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau with dueling bosses still asserting they’re both in charge.
Mick Mulvaney, President Donald Trump’s pick to be acting director, started Tuesday by reminding employees to ignore orders from his rival for the post, Leandra English. Meanwhile, English announced to the world — via a tweet from her lawyer — that she plans to spend the day at CFPB headquarters as an acting director would: meeting with agency staff and talking with outside consumer groups.
Mulvaney, who plans to split his time between the CFPB and his permanent job as White House budget director, apologized to employees for having to tell them again to disregard English’s instructions.
From Bloomberg News
Ugh! Bloodbath….
LikeLiked by 2 people
No, no…I AM the Dread Pirate Roberts!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Inconceivable. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks.
For English to show up and act as if nothing has changed is absurd.
LikeLiked by 4 people
No one has ever accused a SJW of being smart. 😉
LikeLiked by 7 people
Good point, lol.
” that she plans to spend the day at CFPB headquarters as an acting director would: meeting with agency staff and talking with outside consumer groups.”
Did Bloomberg to selective editing ? Here is her lawyer’s twitter.
https://twitter.com/deepakguptalaw?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
LikeLike
“Today, I plan on spending the day at CFPB Headquarters taking calls and meetings with external stakeholders and bureau staff.”
Not sure what your beef with Bloomberg is. Maybe some creative writing but essentially saying what Msssss. English stated through her lawyer
LikeLike
I know it is a small thing, but I thought Tweets were one thing MSM quoted/copied exactly. They are obviously short. Bloomberg didn’t share about time at CFPB yesterday , which was the first I heard about it, For some reason “external stakeholders” sounds different than “outside consumer groups” to me, Why the need to change it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s Bloomberg. Who knows what their reasons are for anything they do. 🙂
I only posted the info because it was just a bit more information to add to the narrative.
I do very much appreciate postings from you & others. Thank you.
You’re pretty good yourself there LBB 🙂
If PDJT wins this and Mulvaney stays, then her violation of the Mulvaney’s orders on day 1 should be enough to fire her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Poetic Justice at it’s finest
This is what desperation looks like. If English had accepted Mr. Mulvaney’s appointment and given a week to evaluate what takes place, she would be in a much better position. No telling what a review/audit of the financials is going to turn up. Corruption galore is my guess.
I’ve been away, did she decide to show up for work today? 🙄
LikeLiked by 5 people
shut down the electricity to their offices and have a code inspection for violations of safety
LikeLiked by 2 people
English….overweight grinning liberal sjw feminazi type
LikeLiked by 5 people
Straight out of central casting.
Out of central casting…even with the no make up and bushy eye brows! 😆
And it’s improper for her to be there.
Improper English.
have capital security take away her access card and ban her from the building, and block her computer access codes.
folks…this is the 21st century
we can do all of this immediately with a good IT person. let them sue all they want…without access or ability to log in, they are going to drift in the wind.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What you say makes sense….. but in this daft environment will it be done?
Besides… apparently it’s not unknown for people with access blocked on Government systems to simply continue logging in from Pakistan.
Whose to say the CFPB does not have a mirror on a server in some woman’s bathroom.. or copies on a bff’s lap top.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know what…I don’t like the local McDonalds manager near my house so I am going to file suit against him and have him fired and have myself installed as Supreme Director.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Does your local McDonalds manager look like Leandra English?
If so… you have a case. I don’t think anybody who looks like that is competent to manage a McDonalds.
Perhap keep her on (on a trial basis) as a “waitress”… but I fear her “attitude” will drive customers away and you will need to fire her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why does there even need to be a hearing? Can the judge just say that Ms. English has no standing? What kind of precedent is being set here? Does this mean that anyone who thought they were entitled to a promotion that they didn’t get can sue to get it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
In related news, actual Pocahontas descendent takes NO offence at Trump using the name for Warren…
“If Pocahontas were alive today, she would be very proud of President Trump,” Porreco said. “Just like Pocahontas was a heroine, Donald Trump is going to be our hero.”
http://dailycaller.com/2017/11/28/descendant-of-pocahontas-not-offended-by-trump-video/
LikeLiked by 4 people
It is obvious the Democrats are DESPERATE to cover up Warren/Obama administration mega $$$ crimes at CFPB.
Just as they are desperate to cover up their own Russia collusion and many other crimes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
yup
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
“We’re all gonna hang from nooses”
It keeps echoing in my head every time another desperation-dem event occurs.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wow these liberal gals sure have the face they deserve. Liberalism corrupts the heart, the face reflects the heart. Leandra English. PU!
I would like to see Ms. English show up in court and be punched by one of those cartoon boxing glove on a stick contraptions, from the bench.
LikeLiked by 1 person
English is Lois Lerner’s twin.
These two stories make me feel much better. Always trust Trump, MAGA
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2017/11/the-left-clings-to-power-at-the-cfpb.php
http://www.weeklystandard.com/the-definitive-explanation-of-why-trump-is-right-on-mulvaney-english-and-the-cfpb/article/2010607
Folks watch..
English WILL scream & Holler before this is said & done..
Watch for it…
She was “discriminated” against…
Because..
She/He/IT is a
1.Woman
2.Gay woman
3.Trans ID’ing as a Woman
4. Man dressed as a Woman
5. Woman ID’ing as a Man..
6. Native Indian
7.Id’ing as Black
8. Illegal Undocumented Binary IT
9. ALL the above..
Anything to by time..
you really have to think…
This caught the DEMS by SURPRIZE, with the Bro-ha-ha happening over the Sex Harassment thing(s) happening , staying in the news..
Then THIS..
BOOM-SHACKA-LACKA…
this was by Design, Trumps **ART OF WAR**.
Trump is re-writing the Whole book for application in Modern Times..
They’ll be Shredding, Deleting , Bleaching,,
Anything that exposes the Corruption
Director Mulvaney will be asking this Deputy to provide the written citations of law and attorney review used to legally justify every decision and distribution of funds from the CFPB during her tenure.
Whoops: What, no documentation?
Reverse every undocumented and unreviewed decision and claw back every dime that was distributed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This case will be dismissed with prejudice.
A dismissal with prejudice is dismissal of a case on merits after adjudication.The plaintiff is barred from bringing an action on the same claim. Dismissal with prejudice is a final judgment and the case becomes res judicata on the claims that were or could have been brought in it
In plain English, what the hell does that mean so we non-legalese speak types can understand?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, I found the answer to my question: https://www.nolo.com/dictionary/dismissal-with-prejudice-term.html
Ghostrider — Note that the Constitution is written in English we all can understand but the “law” has become so complicated only those with legal training can understand. In 4harrisonblog’s (excellent) post above, I understood every word — just not the sentences!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Chief Grey Beaver held a presser today with a bunch of adoring sycophants chanting in the background….Where in the world do they find these dodo birds?
I dont see how English isn’t fired after this stunt. She can’t stick around, talk about a liability to sabotage
What if this were a chess match instead of a deliberate, socialistic, political power scheme some are calling the War of Roses?
Assume President Trump is playing white and in an attacking position and his opponent are the progressives playing black pieces and defense.
President Trump’s appointment of Mike Mulvaney to acting director of the CFPB, is best analyzed as a strong move envisioning a move he has made with the King’s Knight. The significance of the move is it is brilliant; it is a very strong move because it places the Bureau in check, while threatening to capture the progressives’ Queen (Warren) all with and in the same move. Double jeopardy. English is a pawn that will soon be captured by the Knight.
If this really was a chess match, any competent chess player would realize given black’s position on the board, the progressives cannot continue to fight and expect to win; instead, they would see their position as hopeless and resign.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love chess talk. Wish I could play it.
You are referring to Demoncrats, they tend to double down on stupid.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Several career CFPB attorneys signed the brief, suggesting that there’s little or no resistance in the agency to Mulvaney’s assertion of authority. Indeed, the brief states categorically (p.4) that “CFPB staff (with the exception of Plaintiff) is treating Mulvaney as the Acting Director.”
https://balkin.blogspot.ca/2017/11/observations-on-governments-first-brief.html?m=1
I would be happy to see alot of rubber rooms in all the agencies. Put them all in the same room to do nothing. Don’t fire them. Plays into media and low info crowds’ hands. Have them do menial tasks….heck, even at regular salary….just don’t let them near any decision making. Maybe after a while, even they will resign in frustration. And isn’t it that you can’t get unemployment if you resign?
Beginning with Bush the Senior through Clinton, Bush the Dumber and Obamao the muslim the progressive globalists have worked to stack the courts against us and in their favor. Hence the frivolous lawsuits and judge shopping we see today. It also leads directly to the enemies of this nation trying to subvert the President and his ability to govern this nation.
Fortunately We the People stood up and elected the one man in whom destiny has chosen to save this nation and our collective behinds, that man of course is President Donald J Trump.
Thank You Heavenly Father.
