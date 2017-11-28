CFPB Drama Continues – DOJ Files Response, Judge Sets Hearing today 4:00pm…

OMB Director Mick Mulvaney is covering as ‘Acting Director‘ for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) until a permanent replacement is nominated by President Trump.  Democrats are apoplectic about their holy grail bureau being under oversight of Mr. Mulvaney.  As evidence of their angst they are supporting legal maneuvers to stop the Trump administration from carrying authority within the agency.

The Department of Justice, White House Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), agreed with President Trump’s authority to appoint an ‘acting director’.  The legal counsel within the CFPB also agreed that President Trump was well within his authority to appoint Mulvaney.   However, that didn’t stop bureau employee Leandra English from filing a personal lawsuit trying to stop Director Mulvaney and install herself as director.

A federal judge listened to the argument of CFPB employee Ms. English yesterday. Judge Tim Kelly did not make an immediate ruling.  Instead, the DOJ filed a response to the pleading (full pdf below), and Judge Kelly scheduled a hearing for 4:00pm today:

The CFPB is the product of far-left progressives, specifically Elizabeth Warren, initially setting up a financial control agency that operates without congressional oversight. The Bureau construct was previously challenged in court and ruled ‘unconstitutional’.

BACKSTORY:

  1. rhcrest says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Why doesn’t the President just fire her and have her escorted from the building since she refuses to leave? She is only an employee. She doesn’t own the place

    • Marygrace Powers says:
      November 28, 2017 at 2:45 pm

      Agree, PDJT should fire her immediately. Consider this
      kind of unilateral power, AGAIN, in the wrong hands. NOT GOOD.

      The October, 2016 judgement in DC Circuit Court states:

      “The Director enjoys significantly more unilateral power than any single member of any other independent agency. By “unilateral power,” we mean power that is not checked by the President or by other colleagues. Indeed, other than the President, the Director of the CFPB is the single most powerful official in the entire United States Government, at least when measured in terms of unilateral power.”

      “The court then goes on to proclaim that the director of the CFPB is given more power and autonomy than the speaker of the house, senate majority leader, or even a Supreme Court justice.”

      https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2016/10/court-rules-consumer-financial-protection-bureaus-structure-is-unconstitutional/503660/

      • mike says:
        November 28, 2017 at 2:52 pm

        If she wants a court test, arrest her. Enough bad faith interpretation, like “(temporary) absence”, on top of being a Constitutionally dubious agency.

        • MaineCoon says:
          November 28, 2017 at 3:29 pm

          Ok, fine. Then I would demote her to the lowest entry level position, with no salary reduction and make her do the actual menial job.

          • Sylvia Avery says:
            November 28, 2017 at 4:10 pm

            She would lose access to the agency computer system, everything. Give her a desk and a chair in an otherwise empty cubicle and put her in charge of ordering paper clips or putting paper and toner in the printers or something.

      • Sylvia Avery says:
        November 28, 2017 at 4:08 pm

        I would feel such personal satisfaction if she were fired at once. You would be able to hear me cheering all across this land! Her defiance of PDJT offends me and I want her to pay for this.

        But I am learning, slowly, that while PDJT is seen by some as an unreliable, impulsive person and I think he may even encourage this perception of himself, my observations of him are that he is quite deliberative and very strategic. Thus, I often don’t see what he is up to or why he is doing what he does, but I am coming to see that there is always a method to the madness.

        I can’t explain why Leandra English wasn’t fired swiftly and unceremoniously. It annoys me that she wasn’t. But I would guess it is part of some plan that is unfolding by design. I’ll wait and see.

    • snarkybeach says:
      November 28, 2017 at 2:52 pm

      someone pointed out yesterday that by filing a lawsuit, Leandra is protected from being fired until the case is settled.

      • Ditch Mitch says:
        November 28, 2017 at 3:39 pm

        At a minimum firing her while a lawsuit is pending would be bad policy.

        Yesterday, the press kept pushing Mulvaney on firing her. His answer, not showing up for a private sector job with no notificaton; YOUR FIRED! Federal job; he is reading the regulations.

        This tells me Mulvaney is probably going to fire her for cause as per regulations. “Don’t let the door hit you in the arse on the way out!”

        Also, If English had a case judge would have ruled yesterday. Stay of execution at a minimum.

    • Tegan says:
      November 28, 2017 at 2:52 pm

      Anyone know what her salary is? Looking at the others below her, it has to be QUITE substantial. No wonder she’s fighting hard! 🤑🤑🤑

    • andrewalinxs says:
      November 28, 2017 at 3:03 pm

      The answer to why she is not being fired is in the DOJ response.

      One of the response points is she still holds her position and has not lost it. Thus she has no ground to claim irreparable harm needed for an emergency injunction.

      She will be fired or resign when the suite is over. She is at this point back into a corner fighting a legal argument she cant win. She will lose just a question of when she runs out of ability or will to keep the suite going.

      • andrewalinxs says:
        November 28, 2017 at 3:07 pm

        To emphasize this is the quote of the response I am talking about:

        In any event, although she speculates that she “may” be terminated and that Acting Director Mulvaney “may” take actions with which she might disagree, such speculation falls short of the showing necessary to establish irreparable harm. Nor, in any event, has Plaintiff pointed to an imminent decision of significance to be made by the Acting Director to justify immediate court intervention. Moreover, the mere designation of Acting Director Mulvaney by the President does not threaten Plaintiff with an imminent loss of position. Assuming Plaintiff’s eleventh-hour appointment was valid, Plaintiff remains the purported Deputy Director of the CFPB because the President did not purport to remove her from that permanent position merely by designating Mulvaney as the acting director. Plaintiff continues to exercise the powers of the Deputy Director and to be paid for performing those duties. There is no need to settle the dispute over the CFPB’s Acting Directorship on an emergency basis because Plaintiff does not face the prospect of any imminent irreparable harm from being denied that position on an interim basis.

    • Wend says:
      November 28, 2017 at 3:07 pm

      She has a stupid ugly smug face. That’s all.

    • PDQ says:
      November 28, 2017 at 3:15 pm

      Southerners have a saying when someone acts the fool…they say “he showed his butt”.
      Perhaps POTUS is allowing this very thing to take place as the entire nation looks on.

    • dayallaxeded says:
      November 28, 2017 at 3:17 pm

      Has she even shown up to work in any position? She didn’t show up yesterday. She went to kibitz with Chuck & Fauxcahontas (aka Lie-a-watha) instead. In any event, she should be terminated immediately for rank insubordination and misuse of government resources.

  2. freddiel says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Whatever the outcome, I hope that Mick Mulvaney has had the opportunity to identify the “problems” that exist in the CFPB.

  3. neilmdunn says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Neil Dunn 12:56 PM (4 minutes ago) to me Mulvaney video also: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/11/27/acting-cfpb- director-mick-mulvaney-holds-brilliant-press-conference-video/ Neil Dunn 12:57 PM (4 minutes ago) to me #3; http://paradigmsanddemographics.blogspot.com/2017/11/cfp b-trump-targets-monster.html?utm_source=feedburner&utm_ medium=email&utm_campaign=Feed:+ParadigmsAndDemographics+( Paradigms+and+Demographics)&m=1

    On Tue, Nov 28, 2017 at 12:55 PM, The Last Refuge wrote:

    > sundance posted: “OMB Director Mick Mulvaney is covering as ‘Acting > Director‘ for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) until a > permanent replacement is nominated by President Trump. Democrats are > apoplectic about their holy grail bureau being under oversight of” >

  4. Coast says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Clean house!!

  5. youme says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Trigger warning. National Review article ( some posters get extremely upset )

    No wonder the dems are upset…
    “Meanwhile, millions of dollars were diverted from the CFPB to Democratic allies. From 2014 to 2017, the bureau paid $11 million a year to rent office space in an Obama fundraiser’s building. The Dodd-Frank Act allowed the CFPB to send the civil money penalties collected in its enforcement actions to a trustee of its choice, who, after taking a healthy cut, distributed the funds to ostensible victims in unrelated matters. The maneuver both enriched Democratic trustees and transformed fines extracted from defenseless businesses based on their deep pockets rather than actual consumer harm into “over $12 billion in damages returned to 29 million injured consumers.” To spread such propaganda, the bureau paid over $43 million to GMMB, the liberal advocacy group that created ads for the Obama and Hillary Clinton presidential campaigns.”

    http://amp.nationalreview.com//article/454059/richard-cordray-consumed-partisan-politics-mick-mulvaney-cfpb-sick-sad-joke

    • youme says:
      November 28, 2017 at 2:07 pm

      Cordray spent the first half of 2017 quietly promoting and entrenching faithful Democratic employees to obstruct his Republican successor. On June 30, he awarded GMMB an additional $14.79 million contract. Ten days later, he delivered a gift to big Democratic donors in the plaintiff’s bar: a rule banning financial businesses from using contractual arbitration clauses to prevent consumers from joining class-action lawsuits. Cordray argued that the lawsuits were necessary to prevent deceptive practices because individuals rarely sue over improper bank fees and other small damages. Of course, the CFPB was created to prosecute such violations, but he said that limited resources prevented it from sufficiently protecting consumers. He then unveiled a video titled “CFPB’s New Arbitration Rule: Take Action Together,” an expensive GMMB creation reminiscent of Clinton’s “Stronger Together” ads. Republicans were forced to use the Congressional Review Act to block the rule; Democrats gained a talking point for the midterm elections.

    • BigMamaTEA says:
      November 28, 2017 at 2:08 pm

      Figured so.

    • modustollenz says:
      November 28, 2017 at 2:12 pm

      Honestly, people need to go to jail or at a minimum be charged and forced to explain themselves before the public. This is outrageous and I fear that its the tip of the iceberg of the criminal fraud and abuse.

    • Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
      November 28, 2017 at 2:13 pm

      this agency is UNCONSTITUTIONAL LIKE ALL THE REST, AND NEED DESTROYED AND BANNED.

    • Niagara Frontier says:
      November 28, 2017 at 2:15 pm

      This organization operated like no government agency, but rather like an issues-oriented Political Action Committee with little or no accountability to anyone.

      I’m surprise English is putting herself out there like this, rather than heading for the nearest bunker. A ton of bricks is about to fall on her head.

    • jrapdx says:
      November 28, 2017 at 2:16 pm

      No surprises here. 1) Dems used the CFPB to fund their political activities. 2) Dems lied and covered up extorting money from hapless business. 3) Dems are outraged their scheme has been uncovered and revealed to the public.

      The indignation of the Dems isn’t going to change the outcome of the “case”. The CFPB scheme was an abomination that will be deconstructed by the courts if Congress doesn’t do the right thing and dissolve it.

    • The Devilbat says:
      November 28, 2017 at 2:22 pm

      If that is not a series of criminal acts the I don’t know what a criminal act is.

  6. Ferret2 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Hey, Hey. Ho, Ho. Your stinkin slush fund has got to go!!

  7. modustollenz says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Seems like events are moving into the initial battles of the “big ugly”! This is how the swamp will get drained and we need to fight these battles with everything we got. Also underscores how important to get Trumps judicial nominations confirmed ASAP. Great article by Pat Buchanan on the historic opportunity to remake the judicial branch with MAGA, strict Constitutionalist judges. http://buchanan.org/blog/roy-moore-matters-127903

  8. H&HC 2nd-16th says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Looks like Pocahontas might get scalped when this get resolved……..

  9. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    Does anyone find it creeping seeing Cryin’ Chucky hands laid out in exact same position as Lizzie Borden…I mean, Warren’s hands?

    Looks like CFPB is nothing more than a hidden ‘Cash withdrawal’ bank for Globalists to use to destroy WeThePeople.
    We pray we win this—-we must win this. Praying for Mulvaney and his crew’s strength and protection.

  10. TwoLaine says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    I predict the mindless Ms. English will soon be relieved of her CFPB duties.

  11. rsmith1776 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    Just left on Elisabeth Liahontas’ a sweet message on her FB page;

    What “racial slur” you fraud? YOU are an embodied “racial slur” pretending that your lily-white behind is Native-American. You took away the chance of an actual Native American, with your fraudulent application. Shame on you. You are like a Nazi stealing gold teeth from Jewish corpses and then pretending YOU are the victim. You phony!

    —-

    Please note I did not tell her how I really feel, as I like to keep my language within gentlemanly boundaries.

  12. neilmdunn says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    http://canadafreepress.com/article/heres-what-richard- cordray-was-trying-to-hide-in-his-attempted-coup-at-cfpb? utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=end_ of_the_road_for_blowhard_olbermann&utm_term=2017-11-28

  13. Sentient says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    I guess according to English’s “logic” each CFPB director could name their heir apparent in perpetuity, ensuring progressive domination forever. Sounds perfectly reasonable. Sarc/

  14. zephyrbreeze says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    It just boggles the mind to see how consumed they are with the lust for power, the power to manipulate and punish banks and other organizations, just to plunder the millions to do with what they please.

    This is like a pirate ship, and Captain Mick Mulvaney has just come aboard.

  15. phoenixRising says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    BLATANT THEFT! Dems think Americans are stoopid…? the Fed is simply going to print money for Dems to funnel thru Fauxcohontus’ slush fund to pay Dem donors who in turn pay $$ to DNC? DNC could simply cut out the middle man and have the Fed deposit the money to their account.

    Off with their heads!!!

  16. Ghostrider says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    What makes English and Warren believe that a judge would side with their position over WH Legal Counsel, DOJ Legal Counsel and the CFPB General Counsel’s opinions all of whom are in agreement that Trump is right? A hand picked activist judge in DC Circuit Court, maybe?

    This will probably go against Trump, to embarrass him and forcing the issue to the SC.

  17. rumpole2 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    Dances With Bribes

  18. Coast says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    Who is really paying for this lawsuit?

  19. Realist says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    The entire framework of the CFPB is illegal (or quasi-legal at best). The notion that an unelected bureaucRAT has plenary power, safe from any effective oversight of We the People or our designated representatives, is one notion that must be quickly and forcefully exposed and rejected.

    This is a perfect example of libcult dogma in action. For libcultists, the US Constitution is a “living document” that they can twist, deform and shape in whatever ways that suit their “enlightened”. Any expedient libcult notion enacted into public policy, like the CFPB, is portrayed as sacrosanct, inviolable and as such it must remain beyond the control of We the People or their representatives.

    THAT is libcultism, pure and simple.

  20. chojun says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    I *thought* I heard on the news this morning that President Trump has (or would) sign an executive order blocking regulation coming out of the CFPB until this matter is resolved. Has anyone else heard anything about this?

  21. patrickhenrycensored says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    CFPB, a soon to be; ‘Me Too-Trump Broke Me’ story.

  22. Sayit2016 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Seriously.. what legal ” standing” does English have to even attempt this stupid stunt?

    • Niagara Frontier says:
      November 28, 2017 at 2:55 pm

      Something is seriously wrong with her. Most folks I know in a position like she’s in would look up, see that ton of bricks is about to land on her head, and get out of the way.

      In one sense I hope she stays in government. Investigators have much more leverage over current employees than former employees. As a current government employee, she’s required by law to answer questions and cooperate with investigators, else face additional criminal charges.

  23. rumpole2 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    I’d LIKE to think that this piece of “vexatious litigation” will be laughed out of court.. and the plaintif will be admonished and financially penalizes (costs+) but…..

    I have seen a LOT of activist Judges bring down rulings that are just plain daft.. and contrary to law and justice… we’ll see!

  24. tazz2293 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    It’s day two of the political circus engulfing the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau with dueling bosses still asserting they’re both in charge.

    Mick Mulvaney, President Donald Trump’s pick to be acting director, started Tuesday by reminding employees to ignore orders from his rival for the post, Leandra English. Meanwhile, English announced to the world — via a tweet from her lawyer — that she plans to spend the day at CFPB headquarters as an acting director would: meeting with agency staff and talking with outside consumer groups.

    Mulvaney, who plans to split his time between the CFPB and his permanent job as White House budget director, apologized to employees for having to tell them again to disregard English’s instructions.

    From Bloomberg News

  25. Molly says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    This is what desperation looks like. If English had accepted Mr. Mulvaney’s appointment and given a week to evaluate what takes place, she would be in a much better position. No telling what a review/audit of the financials is going to turn up. Corruption galore is my guess.

    I’ve been away, did she decide to show up for work today? 🙄

  26. joshua says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    shut down the electricity to their offices and have a code inspection for violations of safety

  27. joshua says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    English….overweight grinning liberal sjw feminazi type

  28. joshua says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    have capital security take away her access card and ban her from the building, and block her computer access codes.

    folks…this is the 21st century
    we can do all of this immediately with a good IT person. let them sue all they want…without access or ability to log in, they are going to drift in the wind.

    • rumpole2 says:
      November 28, 2017 at 3:01 pm

      What you say makes sense….. but in this daft environment will it be done?

      Besides… apparently it’s not unknown for people with access blocked on Government systems to simply continue logging in from Pakistan.

      Whose to say the CFPB does not have a mirror on a server in some woman’s bathroom.. or copies on a bff’s lap top.

  29. navysquid says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    “However, that didn’t stop bureau employee Leandra English from filing a personal lawsuit trying to stop Director Mulvaney and install herself as director.”

    You know what…I don’t like the local McDonalds manager near my house so I am going to file suit against him and have him fired and have myself installed as Supreme Director.

    • rumpole2 says:
      November 28, 2017 at 3:09 pm

      Does your local McDonalds manager look like Leandra English?

      If so… you have a case. I don’t think anybody who looks like that is competent to manage a McDonalds.

      Perhap keep her on (on a trial basis) as a “waitress”… but I fear her “attitude” will drive customers away and you will need to fire her.

  30. jmclever says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Why does there even need to be a hearing? Can the judge just say that Ms. English has no standing? What kind of precedent is being set here? Does this mean that anyone who thought they were entitled to a promotion that they didn’t get can sue to get it?

  31. Guffman says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    In related news, actual Pocahontas descendent takes NO offence at Trump using the name for Warren…
    “If Pocahontas were alive today, she would be very proud of President Trump,” Porreco said. “Just like Pocahontas was a heroine, Donald Trump is going to be our hero.”

    http://dailycaller.com/2017/11/28/descendant-of-pocahontas-not-offended-by-trump-video/

  32. georgiafl says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    It is obvious the Democrats are DESPERATE to cover up Warren/Obama administration mega $$$ crimes at CFPB.

    Just as they are desperate to cover up their own Russia collusion and many other crimes.

  33. John Doe says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Busy day at the @CFPB. Digging into the details. pic.twitter.com/yfs0gmh28F— Mick Mulvaney (@CFPBDirector) November 28, 2017

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

  34. KBR says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    “We’re all gonna hang from nooses”

    It keeps echoing in my head every time another desperation-dem event occurs.

  35. massivedeplorable says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Wow these liberal gals sure have the face they deserve. Liberalism corrupts the heart, the face reflects the heart. Leandra English. PU!

  36. Bendix says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    I would like to see Ms. English show up in court and be punched by one of those cartoon boxing glove on a stick contraptions, from the bench.

  38. crossthread42 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Folks watch..
    English WILL scream & Holler before this is said & done..
    Watch for it…

    She was “discriminated” against…
    Because..
    She/He/IT is a
    1.Woman
    2.Gay woman
    3.Trans ID’ing as a Woman
    4. Man dressed as a Woman
    5. Woman ID’ing as a Man..
    6. Native Indian
    7.Id’ing as Black
    8. Illegal Undocumented Binary IT
    9. ALL the above..
    Anything to by time..
    you really have to think…
    This caught the DEMS by SURPRIZE, with the Bro-ha-ha happening over the Sex Harassment thing(s) happening , staying in the news..
    Then THIS..
    BOOM-SHACKA-LACKA…
    this was by Design, Trumps **ART OF WAR**.
    Trump is re-writing the Whole book for application in Modern Times..
    They’ll be Shredding, Deleting , Bleaching,,
    Anything that exposes the Corruption

  39. BlackKnightRides says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Director Mulvaney will be asking this Deputy to provide the written citations of law and attorney review used to legally justify every decision and distribution of funds from the CFPB during her tenure.

    Whoops: What, no documentation?

    Reverse every undocumented and unreviewed decision and claw back every dime that was distributed.

  40. 4harrisonblog says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    This case will be dismissed with prejudice.
    A dismissal with prejudice is dismissal of a case on merits after adjudication.The plaintiff is barred from bringing an action on the same claim. Dismissal with prejudice is a final judgment and the case becomes res judicata on the claims that were or could have been brought in it

  41. ok4ayl says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Chief Grey Beaver held a presser today with a bunch of adoring sycophants chanting in the background….Where in the world do they find these dodo birds?

  42. bulwarker says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    I dont see how English isn’t fired after this stunt. She can’t stick around, talk about a liability to sabotage

  43. Ghostrider says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    What if this were a chess match instead of a deliberate, socialistic, political power scheme some are calling the War of Roses?

    Assume President Trump is playing white and in an attacking position and his opponent are the progressives playing black pieces and defense.

    President Trump’s appointment of Mike Mulvaney to acting director of the CFPB, is best analyzed as a strong move envisioning a move he has made with the King’s Knight. The significance of the move is it is brilliant; it is a very strong move because it places the Bureau in check, while threatening to capture the progressives’ Queen (Warren) all with and in the same move. Double jeopardy. English is a pawn that will soon be captured by the Knight.

    If this really was a chess match, any competent chess player would realize given black’s position on the board, the progressives cannot continue to fight and expect to win; instead, they would see their position as hopeless and resign.

  44. youme says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:50 pm

  45. youme says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Several career CFPB attorneys signed the brief, suggesting that there’s little or no resistance in the agency to Mulvaney’s assertion of authority. Indeed, the brief states categorically (p.4) that “CFPB staff (with the exception of Plaintiff) is treating Mulvaney as the Acting Director.”
    https://balkin.blogspot.ca/2017/11/observations-on-governments-first-brief.html?m=1

  46. Brant says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    I would be happy to see alot of rubber rooms in all the agencies. Put them all in the same room to do nothing. Don’t fire them. Plays into media and low info crowds’ hands. Have them do menial tasks….heck, even at regular salary….just don’t let them near any decision making. Maybe after a while, even they will resign in frustration. And isn’t it that you can’t get unemployment if you resign?

  47. tazz2293 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Beginning with Bush the Senior through Clinton, Bush the Dumber and Obamao the muslim the progressive globalists have worked to stack the courts against us and in their favor. Hence the frivolous lawsuits and judge shopping we see today. It also leads directly to the enemies of this nation trying to subvert the President and his ability to govern this nation.

    Fortunately We the People stood up and elected the one man in whom destiny has chosen to save this nation and our collective behinds, that man of course is President Donald J Trump.

    Thank You Heavenly Father.

