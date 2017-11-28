CFPB Drama Continues – DOJ Files Response, Judge Sets Hearing today 4:00pm…

OMB Director Mick Mulvaney is covering as ‘Acting Director‘ for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) until a permanent replacement is nominated by President Trump. Democrats are apoplectic about their holy grail bureau being under oversight of Mr. Mulvaney. As evidence of their angst they are supporting legal maneuvers to stop the Trump administration from carrying authority within the agency.

The Department of Justice, White House Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), agreed with President Trump’s authority to appoint an ‘acting director’. The legal counsel within the CFPB also agreed that President Trump was well within his authority to appoint Mulvaney. However, that didn’t stop bureau employee Leandra English from filing a personal lawsuit trying to stop Director Mulvaney and install herself as director.

A federal judge listened to the argument of CFPB employee Ms. English yesterday. Judge Tim Kelly did not make an immediate ruling. Instead, the DOJ filed a response to the pleading (full pdf below), and Judge Kelly scheduled a hearing for 4:00pm today:

The CFPB is the product of far-left progressives, specifically Elizabeth Warren, initially setting up a financial control agency that operates without congressional oversight. The Bureau construct was previously challenged in court and ruled ‘unconstitutional’.

BACKSTORY:

