Justice Dept. Begins Asking FBI Agents For Information About Uranium One Deal….

Justice-time for Christmas? Well, it would appear AG Jeff Sessions has instructed the DOJ to follow something similar to the basic investigative outline CTH recommended on November 3rd regarding Uranium One. When Katica discovered the FOIA documents an investigative trail seemed to almost create itself. We shared:
“Put the FBI special agent together with the unnamed FBI informant, question them, and discover what they know about the entire Uranium One deal – and there’s the road-map to tear this thing wide open.”
Well, today:
(WASHINGTON DC) – On the orders of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Justice Department prosecutors have begun asking FBI agents to explain the evidence they found in a now dormant criminal investigation into a controversial uranium deal that critics have linked to Bill and Hillary Clinton, multiple law enforcement officials told NBC News.
The interviews with FBI agents are part of the Justice Department’s effort to fulfill a promise an assistant attorney general made to Congress last month to examine whether a special counsel was warranted to look into what has become known as the Uranium One deal, a senior Justice Department official said.
At issue is a 2010 transaction in which the Obama Administration allowed the sale of U.S. uranium mining facilities to Russia’s state atomic energy company. Hillary Clinton was secretary of state at the time, and the State Department was one of nine agencies that agreed to approve the deal after finding no threat to U.S. national security.
[…] In recent weeks, FBI agents who investigated the case have been asked by Justice Department prosecutors to describe the results of their probe. The agents also have been asked if there was any improper effort to squash a prosecution, the law enforcement sources say.
The senior Justice Department official said the questions were part of an effort by the Sessions team to get up to speed on the controversial case, in the face of allegations from Congressional Republicans that it was mishandled.
An FBI spokesman declined to comment. (read more)
Here’s the prior CTH report we put together with Katica’s research in early November:
Internet researcher Katica (Twitter GOPollAnalyst) may have found the hidden thread that unravels a much bigger story within the Uranium-One Clinton-FBI scandal.
In an otherwise innocuous FBI FOIA FILE Katica located a notice for preservation of documents sent by an FBI special agent to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission on August 28th, 2015. What is interesting about the preservation request(s) are the recipients, their attachment to CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States), and the timeline of events surrounding the agent’s notification.
The time-line here is very important as it might change the perception of exactly what the FBI was investigating as it relates to Hillary Clinton’s email scandal. Therefore a backdrop to understand content and context is important.
Up to now the general perception of the FBI’s involvement surrounding the Clinton emails has been against the backdrop of using a personal email server to conduct business, and the potential for unlawful transmission of classified data.
Additionally, the circumvention of official information technology protocols was the narrative most often discussed. The headlines were “Clinton used bad judgement” etc.
In essence, throughout 2015, 2016, 2017 the arguments, including FBI legal probes, were thought to center around “process“. However, Katica’s discovery re-frames that argument to focus on the subject matter “content” within the emails, and not the process.
Bear with me… The first notification of a Clinton email problem stemmed from the discovery that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton used her personal email (and server) to conduct official government business. Those initial revelations were discovered around March of 2015. [New York Times, March 2nd]
Sometime around August 3rd, 2015, we discovered the FBI inquiry was actually a “criminal probe“. [USA Today August 4th] – [Washington Post August 3rd] – [New York Post, August 5th, 2015] The media reporting in early August of 2015 showed the FBI investigation was actually a criminal probe. The dates here are important.
The discovery by Katica shows that on August 28th, 2015, an FBI special agent sent a notification to preserve records to: •Nuclear Regulatory Commission; •The U.S. Dept. of Treasury; •Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI James Clapper); •The National Counter Terrorism Center; and the •U.S. Department of Energy (DoE).
(Page #7 – FBI Clinton Documents – Part 15 LINK)
Each of these agencies was intricately involved in the 2010 approval of the Uranium One deal. Indeed, each of these specific agencies is involved in the CFIUS approval process for the purchase within the Uranium One deal. Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State at the time.
Five Days later, on September 2nd, 2015, the FBI special agent sent another notification for preservation of records to the same agencies -beginning with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission- and adding: the National Security Agency (NSA – Admiral Mike Rogers) and the United States Secret Service (USSS).
(Page #13 – FBI Clinton Documents – Part 15 LINK)
The following day, on September 3rd, 2015, the FBI special agent submitted a supplemental notification for preservation of records to: •The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), •Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), and •The Department of Defense:
(Page #15 – FBI Clinton Documents – Part 15 LINK)
Taken in their totality those FBI special agent notifications now encompassed every member of the CFIUS group who “signed off” on approval of the Uranium One deal.
It would be intellectually dishonest not to see the very likely attachment of the special agent’s action. That is to say an FBI probe originating as an outcome of information retrieved in parallel to the timing of the “criminal probe” of Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s email use.
The sequence of events highlights a criminal probe starting [early August 2015], followed by notifications to the “Uranium One” CFIUS participants [late August 2015].
If you consider the larger Clinton timeline; along with the FBI special agent requests from identified participants; and overlay the Nuclear Regulatory Commission as the leading entity surrounding the probe elements; and the fact that the CFIUS participants were the recipients of the retention requests; well, it’s just too coincidental to think this is unrelated to the Uranium One deal and the more alarming implications.
Further, if you consider this factual researched information against the backdrop of new and current information about the roles of each of the outlined participants; and the knowledge of the mystery FBI informant who was threatened to keep his mouth shut; well, it’s not a leap to connect the dots and see that the top-tier of the FBI (Robert Mueller, James Comey) and DOJ (Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch, Rod Rosenstein, et al), along with their subordinates, would potentially be in legal jeopardy….
And don’t think that in 2017 these people are not acutely aware of that risk, and signaling their audience:
This revelation means all the apex players in the deepest part of the DC’s deep swamp would have some level of exposure risk within the underlying scandal. That reality also presents a problem because the people charged with protecting U.S. interests, the investigative leadership, are the very people that need to be investigated. (Hence the signaling tweet from Eric Holder above)
However, there is good news. Specifically because of this find, we have located the investigative needle in the haystack of buried information.
Congress can get, and see, those FBI preservation notification documents without redaction. Congress could then interview the FBI special agent who was obviously in charge of key elements within the 2015 probe.
Put the FBI special agent together with the unnamed FBI informant, question them, and discover what they know about the entire Uranium One deal – and there’s the road-map to tear this thing wide open.
Any questions?
Time to clean this up and get all the farmers and ranchers who were screwed compensated.
Wonderful work Katica + Sundance… THANK YOU!!!!!
The DOT request would be who approved the licenses for the Uranium trucking companies… the ones that took the Uranium to Canada, apparently there was corruption there to begin with, then they were hauling the Uranium and taking it out “technically”
Wow…
Somewhere I think I heard the truckers may have something to do with the Awan bros.
This article should give a bit of background. Rosenstein was supervising investigation of the trucking issue.
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/10/how_much_did_mueller_and_rosenstein_know_about_uranium_one.html
Show prep for Rush and the rest of the clowns.
Don’t be so insulting (Show prep for Rush and the rest of the clowns.). If not for them the public wouldn’t know. Your statement involved no growth of intelligence re the article above.
Waivy Gravey gave all of em ethics waivers except for Jeffey.
Just look at his waiver files.
Sessions to Wavy: What were you doin’ on the day of tomorrow?
Sessions “consulted” for a week with Waivey over his recusal. His statement say so. Waivey say he should recuse for conflict.
Did he even ask Waivey for a waiver? What went on during the ‘consultations’? All the bad guys in this Sundance essay got waivers but not Jeffey.
Waivy treed the Alabama Possum. No waiver for you!
Who is Waivy gravy? Sorry
DOJ head of Justice Management. Lee J. Loftus=Waivy Gravey
Jee J. Loftus
How do all these crokks get to investigate themselves??? Waivy gives them ethics waivers…Sessions could have gotten one and never recused at all. My question is did he try or even want one?
2nd and 3rd paragraphs….Very Fishy.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/attorney-general-sessions-statement-recusal
“I have met with the relevant senior career Department officials to discuss whether I should recuse myself from any matters arising from the campaigns for President of the United States. ”
Senior career officals = translation “Obama holdovers”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Senior career officals =crooks like Ohr, and many others.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think that the next couple of years is going to be one of the most exciting times in our lives.
Lordy, it’s looking so!
Stock up on your popcorn…
The last couple of years ain’t been too bad, considering all the MAGA! 😉
You got that right! lol
Already is !
Lord, I hope so.
KATICA
If you’re reading this, please know that We, The People and fellow Treepers LOVE YOU and APPRECIATE all you are doing, have done, and HOPEFULLY will continue to do!
God Bless you! And Merry Christmas!
Ditto. God bless you patriot warrior.
Katica is the bomb! So glad I’m here to watch the fireworks to come!
Agree! She’s not just smart…she’s pretty too! 🙂
*like*
I second that! You are truly amazing!
Katica's photo/avatar image
Yes she is so impressive. Keep up the great work Katica.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Unless she’s a recluse by choice, I would love to see some national exposure/interviews with Katica. I hope a MAGA philanthropist is footing the bill for her personal security.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you Austin!
I wish I wasn’t so reclused with things but the insane leftists have made that so. It got to the point where they were using my photo to “find” me online and they ended up targeting innocent people and harassing them. It’s super creepy. I have told Hannity I’d do an interview with him if he ever wanted to. I have a mutual acquaintance with Dr. Gorka too. So the main people in our movement know who I am which is rather boring to be honest. LOL
I really do need to learn how to shoot a gun and get a carry permit. I’m single so it’s just me for protection.
LikeLiked by 2 people
By boring, I mean me in person. I don’t lead an exciting life outside of Twitter. It’s very regular.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would HIGHLY recommend such an action as getting a concealed carry permit and learning how to shoot. I do not own a gun myself and I have been looking into doing the same because of how crazy the people on the left are. Wearing ANYTHING Trump related in public can be hazardous to your health.
PLEASE take care of yourself!
LikeLike
She’s pretty. Do you think she has a single grandmother in her early seventies?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This one is awesome!
Psychedelically awesome.
YES!
Indeed Mark. Since last year, finding the Stonetear connection and finding out it was Paul Combatta, due to her diligence, he was actual questioned by Congress.
That is no small feat.
She deserves an award for investigative journalism.
Katica, you’re an amazing jewel.
Thank you.
She deserves a Congressional Medal of Merit or of Honor that’s for sure! There are a LOT of liberals out there who do NOT post very kind things on Katica’s twitter page.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree with everything that you just typed.
Those liberals are horrible.
I wish they would all repent.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe one day, they will start waking up. Perhaps after they see their paychecks increase and their taxes reduced, they might give a second thought…..wishful thinking.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would rather hope that they start thinking rather than them burning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, I tried… hope she sees this..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey! Thanks Amwick!
Now I wonder how many liberals will see that post and say:”Who is this Mark A. Thimesch person? I wonder what gender they are? Anyway, we need to ATTACK him! Find his site! QUICKLY!’ 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just hope Katica reads your comment. She gets a lot of nasty people, but she just keeps up the good fight..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know she does Amwick. It’s so sad too because she is just exposing the truth. That’s why I wanted Katica to know she is loved and appreciated even when others don’t express it.
LikeLike
Mr. Thimsesch… Katica sent me a direct message on twitter, so she saw your comment!!!.. She asked if you have a twitter account, and I told her I would ask you….. She wants to follow you… she is such a dear!!! Its ok if you don’t…. btw… ps I told her what a fantastic artist you are….
Merry Christmas. I may try you gmail, so don’t be surprised.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I second that, and Katica should be working for the FBI! We need good, smart patriots in there!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Totally agree!
Very true. I do call some of them out but not all. Are you on Twitter? I want to make sure that we follow each other.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Katica is one da kine Wahine
Mahalo Sista
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have no idea what you typed means.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My pidgin Hawaiian is really rusty, but roughly translated I think he means “Katica is an indescribably beautiful young lady”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you. That is wonderful.
OH! TOTALLY agree with THAT translation!! HUBBA HUBBA!
Katica's photo/avatar image
Katica's photo/avatar image
Katica's photo/avatar image
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank You Katica,
Many thanks, Katica, and best wishes for a very Merry Christmas and grest 2018!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I posted a reply elsewhere because I wasn’t sure how to find this again….
Thank you! I think I’m a bigger fan of your artwork than you are of me though. I bookmarked your blog so I can see updates. God bless you and Merry Christmas as well!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The honor is all mine! THANK YOU!
Lies have many legs.
LikeLiked by 5 people
…like a rug infested with fleas.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Large cankles provide additional storage for lies.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions, bright eyed and bushy tailed… A thing of beauty indeed!
As Hollywood said in TOP GUN: Don’t tease me.
After repeated exposure, I am immune to the tease. As always, pray for the light of the truth, our warriors and our POTUS.
And is this executive order issued yesterday possibly linked?
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-blocking-property-persons-involved-serious-human-rights-abuse-corruption/?utm_source=twitter
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
I see two ways:
Yes, human trafficking that will be exposed as a result of all the investigations or
Trump’s way of sanctioning all the countries that just voted against us in UN.
LikeLiked by 6 people
BOTH!
https://www.treasury.gov/resource-center/sanctions/Programs/Documents/glomag_eo.pdf
LikeLiked by 1 person
Squarely attacking the Clinton Foundation, Uranium One and other Obama related corruption.
But chiefly the Clintons at first blush.
LikeLiked by 6 people
ii
(B) to be a current or former government official, or a person acting for or on behalf of such an official, who is responsible for or complicit in, or has directly or indirectly engaged in:
(1) corruption, including the misappropriation of state assets, the expropriation of private assets for personal gain, corruption related to government contracts or the extraction of natural resources, or bribery; or
(2) the transfer or the facilitation of the transfer of the proceeds of corruption;
Hello Nurse. Does this sound like anyone who’s been in the news last year?
LikeLiked by 10 people
Exactly the section which caught my eye!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Someone else pasted it on another thread so the credit goes elsewhere for discovery.
But the content in relationship to Uranium 1 is dynamite.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Big Time!
This order is also essentially retroactive.
We may be getting our Birthright back.
Clinton and fools are in serious trouble. We can take back our Uranium, the millions the Clintons stole, and put lots of people in line for the Gallows.
Hope Sundance does a post on this soon!
💀
GBPDJT
This is a true bombshell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like everything that follows (ii) references foreign persons.
What I want to know is who is listed in the Annex? anybody know how to access that?
(i) the persons listed in the Annex to this order;
(ii) any foreign person determined by the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State and the Attorney General:
(A) to be responsible for or complicit in, or to have directly or indirectly engaged in, serious human rights abuse;
(B) to be a current or former government official, or a person acting for or on behalf of such an official, who is responsible for or complicit in, or has directly or indirectly engaged in:
(1) corruption, including the misappropriation of state assets, the expropriation of private assets for personal gain, corruption related to government contracts or the extraction of natural resources, or bribery; or
(2) the transfer or the facilitation of the transfer of the proceeds of corruption;
Here is the press release on the Executive Order which lists the individuals and entities included in the Annex to the Order or designated by OFAC.
https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sm0243
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are shutting down their banks/funding mechanisms before they pounce. These criminals are now broke.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly.
It’s no longer good to say the DOJ will investigate this. WHO in the DOJ… what agents specifically. Are they Hillary operatives and Sessions tosses to them to investigate themselves and destroy any leftover evidence…Oh no Jeff we don’t get fooled anymore like you having Rosy investigate himself and McCabe and friends. No Jeff you need to be specific as I for one do not trust you 00000000 same with Gowdy…….Until that FBI and DOJ is cleaned out no investigation is worth a hill o’ beans.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have to say as I was reading the piece that thought hit me at once. Oh no! DOJ lawyers are going to investigate this to see if a Special Counsel is needed?
WHICH DOJ lawyers? They’ll say, “Nothing to see here. Move on. No Special Counsel for you. PS We’re With Her!”
Hopefully there is someone in that hot mess of traitors that is a patriot or at least not a spy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DONAL TRUMP’s DOJ Lawyers!
WIKI has the list of about 40 already approved by Congress: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Attorneys_appointed_by_Donald_Trump
No wonder he was personally interviewing them!!!
Donald Trump Is Interviewing U.S. Attorney Candidates
And the liberal who wrote the article was tossing a hissy fit.
LikeLiked by 5 people
At Sessions hearing bloomenthal threw a hissy over a NY Ag position. AG Sessions smirked at him and said he’s the president and likes to be involved – that’s a good thing don’t ya think? The look on Bloomenthals face was priceless. PTrump isn’t a rubberstamper.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s what I thought, too. Just like the looked into the IRS scandal and saw nothing to prosecute.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Until you are fully on board with Trump and Seesions you will never see the light.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Way to go Wolverine Katica!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes!
Katica, thank you!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
If you’ve listened to the videos before, remember this, Mark Taylor has always said that the ones who scream the loudest (i.e. senators, house, former Obama officials) are the most guilty. I think at some point we will see the hammer begin to fall. I think the big question is when.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Agree Pam. Trump will not allow this “rigged system” to stand. None of these players or what they say or do even hits my radar anymore. It is all Trump and the Will of the Almighty.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Amen to that!
Thanks Pam, I love listening to Mark, he gets me fired up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yw and I know what you mean. 😉
Has any previous administration sanctioned an investigation on a prior administration?
Because this is a big deal. Both in the size and scope of this nefarious Clinton deal, and the fact that Trump wants this investigated.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This investigation will be on the deep state actors and their minions who were in on the coup to take down PDJT, cover for O’s unlawful acts/Hillary’s and others crimes against this nation, it citizens and the Constitution. Oh it’s coming baby!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yesterday, the case against the Bundy’s is declared a mistrial; today, AJ Sessions begins an investigation into Uranium One. Was he waiting for the one before beginning the other?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Tax bill passed??? I think that was what President Trump was waiting for.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Read carefully & you’ll see the investigation didn’t start today. The news just broke today. Seems the investigation was started a few weeks ago.
“In recent weeks, FBI agents who investigated the case have been asked by Justice Department prosecutors to describe the results of their probe. The agents also have been asked if there was any improper effort to squash a prosecution, the law enforcement sources say.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doesn’t sound like a new investigation to me. Actually, it doesn’t sound like any kind of an investigation. It’s pretty clear that it is nothing more than:
1. FBI agents who investigated the case have been asked by Justice Department prosecutors to describe the results of their probe. (Read slowly, please. FBI agents who investigated the case have been asked) “who investigated”, meaning past tense, as in the past. Not the present, not the future, thus no new investigation. Just describe the results of a probe done a few years ago.
2. The agents also have been asked if there was any improper effort to squash a prosecution, the law enforcement sources say.” (also past tense. “Was there any” improper effort. )
Now you would assume that if the FBI had been doing an investigation, that at least one DOJ prosecutor would have been informed and there would be no need to ask to see the results of the probe. Further, you would think at least one prosecutor would already know if efforts were made to quash.
What this tells me is that the current DOJ is pretty damn in the dark about anything that happened in the past and have not taken any steps to find out what has happened. I mean U1 has been in the public news for a long time. Somebody has been asleep at the wheel in the DOJ. When my employees were sleeping on the job, I woke their sorry azzes up, and fired them on the spot.
I don’t see any reason to get excited about this. When Sessions convenes a grand jury, and indictments are handed down and people are hauled away in handcuffs, and not afforded a government lawyer to defend them, I will get excited. Until then, pfffft
LikeLiked by 1 person
Truth is .. It’s not a new investigation. It has been investigated & someone went to jail in original probe. They are looking into it again due to new evidence.
” in a now dormant criminal investigation into a controversial uranium deal”
It would be the same thing if they re-open the email investigation. You go back to the original people to start the fact finding. Part of the fact finding is finding out why they didn’t find all the facts to start with or who prevented those facts from being known.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was making my response based on Based on what you initially quoted, which was: ” In recent weeks, FBI agents who investigated the case have been asked by Justice Department prosecutors to describe the results of their probe. The agents also have been asked if there was any improper effort to squash a prosecution, the law enforcement sources say.”
From that quote, it sounded like someone in the DOJ was just trying to be brought up to date on an old investigation. Nothing in your original response gives any information re. a new investigation based on new evidence. I hope they have started a new investigation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I got that from the top of the page in the article that Sundance posted.
LikeLike
“Unringing the bell”
With PDJT it’s always about the Timing …. one domino after the other and in precise formation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bring in “Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich” author Peter Schweizer. He broke it. Has he ever been interviewed about what he knows and who he knows it from?
LikeLiked by 5 people
http://www.clintoncashbook.com
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting…
Mar 2016
LikeLiked by 4 people
Very. TY
He did multiple interviews when the book was released… during those he intimated that he had been approached by gov types. I think you see the results of his book in those preservation orders 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Throwback Thursday.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If Mueller becomes “under investigation” by the DOJ, does he legally have to recuse himself from participating in another investigation?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Very interesting thought.
Mueller is already on the record shown to be engaged in prosecutorial misconduct and should himself be brought up on charges of malfeasance
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mueller needed to recuse himself the day he was appointed because he was too close to Comey who would of necessity be a key element of his investigation.
But, recusal is in the eye of the person recusing.
If he chooses not to recuse himself, he could be removed by Rosenstein, but we know that is not happening,
LikeLike
Wasn’t he given an ethics waiver.
LikeLike
Seriously, AG Jeff Sessions moved at the speed of turtle! 😦
His mama read him the fable of the tortoise and the hare. Fortunately, the tortoise wins.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes he just sits there and does nothing and Trump does not do anything about it. Sam if that was the case he would have been gone a long time ago. Do you even understand there was a purpose for Jeff to recuse himself? Trump had that all planned out, it’s what he does. Do you really believe it would be good for Sessions to just blast away at the start of this presidency? You do know what Trump had up against him don’t you? Both sides of the isle and the msm were against him. In that environment you have to walk softly and when the time is right you hit them with the big stick. That time has already started and Sessions is on the front line fighting. Just let it go with Sessions and all the others who have to come down on him. Nothing to see there but a man doing the job his President wanted him to do.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you, Kiski.
Given WHO General Flynn is and that he was with Candidate Trump from the very beginning, Stealth Jeff’s twitter thread makes the most sense.
“The BEST cover story for your intelligence operation for people trying to sabotage you is one they would NEVER question because they end up being convinced the cover story is HELPING them sabotage you.
Early on, you provided very good evidence for a theory that Trump during the campaign was being advised by a very solid group of military intel people highly trained in the art of MILDEC, “military deception”.
So groundwork for a very sophisticated MILDEC-style operation was set while the Trump campaign was still in it’s early stages.
Trump’s military spook advisors knew that the Obama/DNC/HRC nexus was using & abusing Law Enforcement Org. [LEO] & Intelligence Community [IC] apparatus in the federal government to legally & illegally spy on them….”
The Rest: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/942867271009042432.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Verrrry Interrrresting.
We will Keep fighting for justice! There is no other alternative.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Those being the true “Justice Warriors” 🙂
SJWs are about to get schooled – finally!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Congress can get, and see, those FBI preservation notification documents without redaction.”
Well, let’s hope so. Not thrilled by the idea of DOJ stonewalling here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I apologize for not knowing the answer ahead of time. I do not know anything about the unnamed informant. This information may have been discussed before I picked out my branch in the treehouse. Can someone point me to discussion or time-frame where said informant comes from?
Thanks for any help to understand this part.
Rip
The informant and his attorney were the discussion for awhile on Hannity’s program. He was undercover in the FBI regarding Russian payoffs in the uranium energy sector! The DOJ suppressed his testimony and put him under a non disclosure even threatened him with jail time. The DOJ lifted the non disclosure but he has yet to testify. It’s been said he’s fighting cancer but he has documented evidence of corruption. I believe Sarah carter at axils did an interview with his attorney try searching for that (I’m on my cell or I would 🙂
LikeLike
Sara Carter of Circa (circa.com)
LikeLike
His attorney’s name is Victoria Toensig, also, in case that helps you search.
LikeLike
Victoria said it was more her fault for delay as she was pulling together a good package for grassley. The packages is under review at the senate committee grassley heads up. Sara tweeted a week or so ago that a hearing is planned for January.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe his name is William Campbell. He is supposed to testify before one of the committees but has been ill.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In one of Victoria’s interviews on hannity, Victoria said it was Weinstein who worked for Rosenstein who threatened him with “loss of liberty”. Grassley is big on the NDA not used to block anyone from reporting thru proper channels like congress/Senate.
LikeLike
Thanks Angel, Sandy, Sylvia, sally and fly for helping me get up to speed on the informant. Saved me a bunch of time, hat tip to all of you!
sallyal, just read a recent article saying Mr. Campbell was undergoing a round of chemo-therapy. Will probably need some recovery time as I understand, the after effects of chemo are brutal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The stage is being set…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Looks like all of this will start to play out during the midterms.
I wonder how many more retirements/resignations we’ll see in the next few months.
I wonder if they will take down some of the DNC/Hillary/Clinton foundation donors with all of this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This would be great.
Take down all tye clintons “friends”, but don’t prosecute the clintons.
Don’t touch ’em (yet).
Leave the clintons as the only non-prosecuted of the criminals, and let their “friends” who are now inside prison deal with the clintons.
There would be some ‘justice’ doled out, you can bet on it.
And not one more of our taxpayer dollars would be wasted on those filthy traitorous scum.
There are some friends that went to jail in Arkansas for the Clintons. They haven’t said a word. Not safe for them to talk.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The McDougals (Jim and Susan). He died in a prison hospital and she went to prison for 18 months for contempt (after she clammed up). Good 1998 article from the Baltimore Sun laying out the whole corrupt case on Whitewater and the Clintons.
http://articles.baltimoresun.com/1998-03-09/news/1998068020_1_james-mcdougal-susan-mcdougal-considered-hearsay
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately, that FBI informant will most likely be dead before anyone gets around to him. He is already apparently too ill go before Congress. That is probably why it took so long for the gag order to be rescinded. They were just waiting for nature to take its course.
LikeLike
His attorneys certainly aren’t moving very quickly
LikeLike
He just went through a round of chemo, jon. Will need some recovery time. I just hope he has an excellent security detail around him 24/7.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would imagine his attorneys have video taped depositions, don’t you think? Just in case he is unable to testify.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t know sylvia. Would have thought HRC meeting with 5 FBI agents would have been videoed, recorded, a note or two, even if on the palm of their hands. NOTHING, and I mean nothing surprises me anymore.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And here I thought this post was a hopeful, uplifting indication of probable swamp draining.
Silly me, I should have figured out it was a signal to attack Sessions.
No kidding. The apparently on the right we have our own group of permanently angry people. Never pleased about anything. Any more I’m all like:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly what’s with all the negative waves posted on here about Sessions? Why don’t they say something righteous and hopeful for a change about him and MAGA!
LikeLiked by 3 people
You want something hopeful said?
How about, I hope he remembers to set out cookies and milk for Santa.
LikeLike
Just to be clear to all from my position at least…I am not attacking Sessions. I like him and voted for Pres Trump and the WHOLE package. Those that know my posting here know that…I am just stating that I hope things are different with him as I am tired of the dog and pony shows we’ve seen from our side and the D’s for the last couple of decades and no one is ever arrested and answer to justice.
I will tell you as someone holding the clearances that I do, and just like the submariner who posted photos of his sub, I’d be locked up for the rest of my lifetime releasing intel that HRC, Comey, et al have and yet they are out tweeting, selling books, and taunting our POTUS. I’m just tired of the tiered-level justice system.
LikeLiked by 4 people
High praise to patriots, Sundance & Katica.
(But WHERE are the white hats inside the beltway?)
It occurs to me repeatedly, as we wade through this swamp, we aren’t fighting only our ‘elected’ Uniparty. We are fighting the Office of Personnel Management and the ‘human resources’ part of every gov’t agency.
Ever tried to get a gov’t position? It was practically impossible before, and will be even moreso in the future. A quick social media search tells the Very Liberal hiring gurus whether an applicant is conservative. In addition, open positions are posted (per protocol) without any intention of EVER hiring an ‘outsider’.
Not only that, but look at the lethal husband/wife Commie duos recently uncovered. How very incestuous are the higher ranks of cozy DC.
I hope this is one of President Trump’s longer range goals – reforming recruiting & hiring practices that are bent so far left, applying is an exercise in futility.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We definitely need some big league federal government employee reform. Explosive reform. I have a lot of ideas, believe me.
I think that this is part of Jared Kushner’s portfolio, IIRC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Okay, guys – you need to get some project timeline, creation charting software and put all of these events into it This software is designed to present events based on a view-able and adjustable time lines.
GET THIS DONE TODAY, IF POSSIBLE – THE SOFTWARE IS NOT THAT COSTLY.
Let me know when you’ve got it set up on your website and we’ll share. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 9 people
You need a current project manager with access to the software, I am a old retired manager. Someone find Sundance some help? You all have connections, now that, you know, what your looking for.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have sent tweet messages out asking for help for you. Maybe someone will help.
Isn’t there a timeline here already http://directorblue.blogspot.com/2017/12/a-timeline-of-treason-how-fbi.html. Oh wait, that’s FBI/DOJ not U1. Perhaps db will accommodate soon!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It a start in the right direction but what you are looking for is the presentation part of the software. It will creates a horizontal time of the events. So,to describe it simply, each event would be like a measure along ruler with an adjustable scale for detail that you can zoom in and out on for more and less detail.
LikeLike
It would be awesome if we had a Treeper out there with the software and the know how to do this and could share it with us.
I am a big believer in timelines, Sundance. You have shown time and again what a story they tell.
I can’t say it enough. Thank you for this site and your analysis. God bless you and Merry Christmas to you and your family.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree, Sundance, the best reporting, I have ever seen. And, likely the most important of this century.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When I audited a community college project management class, they were told that the project management software was located on the college library computers.
I am not working for the CC this term, but maybe someone else here has connections with a student who can get access to the project management software that way? Any relatives who are business students?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, look. This is big.
Here is their impeachment… Watch these and read for proof. But their world is going to collapse shortly. For real this time Deplorables. Trump is setting up the demise of the criminal swamp with this Executive order just signed today. How many know?…I just found it. Here are two links to share with all delorables. We have the day coming. First the video, then the Executive order. Read and then share with everyone.
https://www.youtube.com/wat…
Video
https://www.whitehouse.gov/… The actual white house order.
Looks like it is almost time to start trademarking. Then when something is stolen it cannot be changed and someone must pay…..like Rush or whomever 🙂
Sundance, if you are seriously interested I have the servers, bandwidth, and ability to set up web-based project software. Let me know which software you prefer, if any, and I can do it and host it for you, gratis. PM me if interested. I’d appreciate being able to pay you back for the amazing work you do here. You’ve kept me sane since 2015.
LikeLike
LikeLike
For all those who are bashing Sessions… stop. He was on the campaign trail with the Trump campaign. At every rally, a portion of Clinton Cash was read to the audience.
It is all in the timing. Remember, his confirmation was contentious, he was FORCED to recuse from all matters related to the Presidential Campaigns (that is plural). The fact that he has found a way around that by reviewing the U1 investigation should be welcomed. Another helpful point is that the R’s seem to have unified around the massive Tax Bill that just passed.
The Storm is just getting started….
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sessions is in it to get results ( prosecute) instead of theatre show like Gowdy. Sessions would not have written issued letter unless he had in his hip pocked enough evidence to warrant a special counsel to be appointed. Sessions is also up against lawyers. He wants to see what bs the fbi come back with. We’re all impatient.
As a whistle blower, the fbi would not open an investigation without enough evidence to convict ( more than probable cause). The investigation inself just uncovers more nails for the coffin.That’s why it’s nonsense the dossier was sufficient.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In this, from yesterday’s Sundance article, the use of the preposition “OF” may be merely a poor choice of words, or a deliberate choice of a preposition that renders the sentence to have a double meaning.
The investigation OF Mueller.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So this side can’t talk about that side and that side can’t talk about the other side so in the end no one is talking about anything!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s the plan.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I actually don’t see the people critical of Sessions telling the Session’s promoters to quit posting positive posts about Sessions.
The censorship dictates flow one direction.
NO one is promoting Sessions, and they are especially not saying “Sessions is great nah nah nah,” like little children throwing a tantrum.
One side is saying: we don’t know enough to condemn this man, and there is reason to believe he may actually be doing what we want him to do.
The other side is saying repeatedly, incessantly, Sessions is Forest Gump, he is a traitor who is planning to testify against Trump, and he is too stupid to understand the corruption or to do something about it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bottom line. There are two Session camps. And they can be summed up very easily.
Sessions walks on water
or
Sessions sucks.
To simplify the Sessions discussion in the future and to save everyone time and anghst, let’s just agree to limit our thoughts re. sessions to those two descriptors.
Want to support sessions w/a comment, just respond, “sessions walks on water.
Want to denigrate sessions w/a comment, just respond sessions sucks.
And we all agree not to argue about the comment and move on.
Except for the fact that NO ONE is saying Sessions walks on water.
I described what the two sides are in the post you responded to.
Mueller’s charter is so vague and broad as to cover any and all possible matters.
So principled, these criminals that hide behind their “righteous” years-long investigations. Wonder if he said that with with the Lerner Contempt Pose.
💀
GBPDJT
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wish there was an investigation “of” Mueller. But you’re probably right that it was a poor choice of words.
Odd isn’t it. That attorneys of that stature, who depend for their livings and their stature, on getting just the right word in speech in trials, and especially on paper, should make such a poor choice…
Thank you for understanding my point, though. Most seem to move right on by it, and I cannot help wondering, since it is so odd, whether that was planned to happen.
Perhaps there actually IS an investigation of Mueller. Hard to tell. If so, later on, this statement could be utilized to say DOJ announced it not only to Congress but to everyone.
Well. I won’t say more about it. Probably just a poor choice of words.
LikeLike
Any good project manager would have the project charting software and know how to use it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also, many business majors in colleges/universities have access to the software, especially if they are in a “Project Management” class
I can see three – Uranium One Deal, Dossier Scandal, and the Iran Pay off scandal by Obama. Are these all the same criminals? Create a cross-reference table – people vs scandal name
LikeLike
Go ahead and create it then.
There are MANY documents already compiled – written by Sundance on this site. You can use the SEARCH feature off to the side near top of page.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sandra, I am 80 years old, good intentions but I will leave this to the younger people. to actually do.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Racketeering by the Obama administration involves a long list of corrupt “transactions”
LikeLiked by 1 person
This would seem to be verification of the original suspicion regarding the missing emails, that is, they contained details of the pay-to-play schemes of the Clinton Foundation. That would explain how the content of the missing emails triggered an investigation into Uranium One. So all of the current “investigators” are in place to block investigation of themselves, since that is where the roads lead. The sheer corruption of the entire high level echelon of the Obama administration is stunning, even for a conspiracy nut (like me).
LikeLiked by 5 people
O’yes
LikeLiked by 1 person
anotherworriedmom, and wasn’t it also discovered ozero was sending emails (using an alias) to killary’s unsecure server? Perhaps they also discussed, among other things, how to divvy up their share of the spoils.
LikeLike
Listen friends, I am not at my best today. I’ve got a sinus headache that is killing me so I should probably refrain from posting because I may say something really stupid or rude without meaning to, but I’m all excited by this news and can’t seem to help myself.
I’m thinking about the timing of this:
1. PDJT and his attorneys have been saying confidently they believe the investigation will wrap up by the end of the year.
2. Today comes the statement saying, “let’s just take a wee peek into this Uranium One thing and see if there is something there after all…”
3. Tomorrow I think it is that PDJTs attorneys are meeting with Mueller regarding the Special Counsel investigation.
4. Leverage, anyone?
LikeLiked by 1 person
A guess would be that the guilty parties will come forward and confess during a brief period they are allowed to choose life and experience “legal justice” or in the alternative when that “amnesty” period elapses without action they will be as dead as Jimmy Hoffa.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great…. I saw online somewhere that IG Report due out January 15, 2018
LikeLike
There is probably a whole lot of “negotiating” off the record going on by people trying to cut deals nobody will ever hear about publicly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“There is probably a whole lot of “negotiating” off the record going on by people trying to cut deals nobody will ever hear about publicly.”
________________
Dec 19, 00:12:02
Q
!UW.yye1fxo 121690
House of cards.
12 deals rejected (today alone).
Panic in DC.
TRUST SESSIONS.
Enjoy the show.
Q
LikeLiked by 7 people
Reading through press releases on the DOJ website can leave one wondering if they need to hire alot more attorneys, b/c there sure are a bunch of crooks, scammers, pervs, drug dealers, thieves, etc. How do they keep up?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think (and hope) your are right. Mueller will see that “agreeing to end the investigation” is linked to “what actually will be found in the Uranium One investigation”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or at least to Mr. Mueller’s role in Uranium One.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For my first guess at this kind of thing, I like to see if there is something simple that explains it. And for me, facts in evidence would seem to explain what is going on:
1) PDJT and his lawyers know who has been interviewed by Mueller, and they know how these cases work. When the big guns are interviewed, the case is wrapping up to a close.
2) DOJ is peeking into Uranium One because they were directed to by Congress last month.
3) With what is known about Mueller’s investigation, I would expect PDJT’s lawyers to be pushing Mueller to wrap up quickly, or at the very least issue an interim report, which would, of course, clear PDJT.
So, all I’m seeing is kind of expected business as usual. But it is positive business as usual, so that’s a good thing!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope Mueller seizes on whatever he feels he can to end this stupid pointless investigation. If he tries to drag it out, it is just not going to be good for anyone.
Or, as you say, issue an interim report that would clear PDJT. That would work.
LikeLike
I think he will do one or the other. If not, I really would have to suspect he is in it to cover up previous crimes,
LikeLiked by 2 people
The real excitement will come when the “investigation” finds no wrongdoing. Can’t trust the Swamp to investigate itself. Unless a miracle happens and someone with a death wish uncovers a big smoking gun, I have a feeling that Crooked Hillary is pretty safe in her pantsuit, and I don’t even mention His Untouchable Highness, Barry from Kenya.
Not holding my breath.
That said, I really admire Katica and wish her a merry and safe (!) Christmas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Upvoted for your admiration and best wishes for Katica.
For the me the question has been when did things get so bad between Obama and Putin? In the 2012 Election, Mitt identified Russia as our geopolitical threat and Obama laughed and said Mitt wanted the 80s back. Obama said he’d have more flexibility after the election. He’d already “sold” our uranium. Was he gaming Russia for Ukraine? Syria? Obama gave Iran everything they wanted too?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama’s a weak posturing pontificating buffoon that drools over himself. That alone suffices to earn the enmity of every rational peoples’ and their leaders.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ok…but why play a game of nuclear holocaust over Ukraine? The US actually deposed the elected leader of Russia’s front door. Was it due to free economic zone?
LikeLike
The European Union (and Soros) wanted the Ukaine aka the Breadbasket of Europe. The deposed president said Heck NO! so Soros, with the help of John McCain turned loose his ANTIFA/NAZIs and over threw the legal government. (THAT BTW is what President Trump is trying to avoid here.)
Lubos Motl, a Czech physicist, wrote several articles on the situation. This is one from the beginning:
https://motls.blogspot.com/2014/04/the-mild-civil-war-in-ukraine.html#more
LikeLiked by 1 person
Resources? Based on EU, Poland is set for more Maidan treatment too.
LikeLike
I don’t think Obama cares one way or the other about Putin/Russia. IMO he is just using it to attack Trump.
LikeLike
Maybe the reason Bill Priestap has been MIA is because he has been singing like a bird.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Could be a witness protection program participant.
LikeLike
Now lemme think who is it runs the witness protection program ….ummm
U.S. Marshals
LikeLike
Half of DC? How about we start out slow and get one first.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“You can’t just lock up half of D.C.”
_______________
He has a point. They’re all criminals. It would be unfair to only lock up half of them.
Best to lock them ALL up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Katica's photo/avatar image
Wow! Uranium 1 comes full circle. Maybe why they put witness on ice until after Christmas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that witness is almost on real ice — for good.
We have a media that keeps an eye on power? We have governmental watchdogs & investigators?
Really?
That’s funny, because it looks to me the only ones really working to uncover this major “screw Americans” campaign is private citizens, with two of the best right here on this site in Sundance & Katica
I’d say our media & government are a joke, but they’re not, because it’s not funny when the only ones truly interested in uncovering the truth are citizens far removed from the action
LikeLiked by 3 people
I so wish people could slow down to process the thought that what is actually happening is on such a gigantic level that to expect it to be all out in the open and just happen at the snap of a finger is moronic at best.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Congress can get, and see, those FBI preservation notification documents without redaction. Congress could then interview the FBI special agent who was obviously in charge of key elements within the 2015 probe.
Put the FBI special agent together with the unnamed FBI informant, question them, and discover what they know about the entire Uranium One deal – and there’s the road-map to tear this thing wide open.
Any questions?”
_____________
Why is Congress — which has no power to prosecute, convict and imprison anyone — involved in this ‘investigation’, and conversely, why is the Department of Justice — which DOES have the
power to prosecute and convict — NOT involved in this investigation?
Why does Congress investigate ANYTHING, when they can’t DO anything, no matter what they might discover?
It’s akin to having the city council investigate a bank robbery, while the cops and the D.A. practice their sleeping skills.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Evidence is evidence. Doesn’t matter where it comes from.
The Congress gives referrals for prosecution to the DOJ.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Katica's photo/avatar image
The more I read about Mueller,
the more I confuse him with Brennan.
Well, that just ruined my night. Thanks Pam.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller also bungled the 9/11 investigation & was Director when journalist Sharyl Attkisson was being spied on by the FBI. Ugh!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Funny, Mueller was placed as FBI director 1 week before 9/11.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly. Mueller was FBI Director from 2001 through 2013. Mueller and Holder were in charge of the FBI and DOJ for Uranium One and they ran interference for the criminal cabal.
The Hill, Oct, 17, 2017:
http://thehill.com/policy/national-security/355749-fbi-uncovered-russian-bribery-plot-before-obama-administration
The Hill, Nov 20, 2017:
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/361276-fbi-informant-gathered-years-of-evidence-on-russian-push-for-us
Look at the timeline in the recent Politico revelations regarding Hezbollah:
https://www.politico.com/interactives/2017/obama-hezbollah-drug-trafficking-investigation/
Again, Mueller was involved. Any thoughts that anyone has that Mueller is a white hat, IMO, are not borne out by his history of high level involvement in the Obama administration’s treason.
Mueller / Comey engineered the “investigation” to protect the cabal. They are safe as long as the investigation continues (otherwise: obstruction). The phony “investigation” will continue until Mueller knows he has no more options and it’s over.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Every once in a while, when it seems things are stacking up against our Pres, I remind myself that our Pres has the NSA – and all it holds – at his disposal.
I do believe that is a major reason he is letting this all play out so long – because he has the evidence available to confirm everything spelled out in the above posts.
And when I’m reminded that our Pres holds the Trump card – and the cabal knows it – I have to believe that the ‘investigation’ was formed more to delay for time while negotiations were undertaken, more so than for any other reason.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If the POTUS can’t get the FBLie and the DOJ to release info to congress, how is he going to get the NSA to release info?
FLASH
I just got it.
The plan is Uranium 1 flips muell-ears
muelley flips eric-nbpp-holder
hold your beers here
the liar weasel holder flips obysmal
and for the finale
liddle barry wonder boy dunham FLIPS THE CLINTON CRIME FAMILY
The future’s so bright, I gotta wear shades
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope the investigation also includes all MSM and script readers involved with the coverup the last several years of all the corruption. Without their support this more than likely would have never been allowed.
To say they did not know would be a proven lie after the last few years of leaked Pinocchio episodes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well yes and is it possible we will find out what *really* happened with that self-driving car that drove a journalist into a tree in Los Angeles? What was his name again? Michael Hastings.
http://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/journalist-michael-hastings-killed-car-crash-article-1.1376574
I seem to remember reading an article about journalists having “subdued” conversations after that happened
LikeLiked by 1 person
That story always seemed sad to me. 😦
LikeLiked by 1 person
How did you get Holdup’s tweet? Last time I looked it wasn’t in his timeline. Maybe it was the wine? lol!
Who approved releasing, for American viewing, the doctored and misleading video of Lavoy Finicum’s murder?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems as tho the DOJ wasn’t in a hurry to address this National Security issue.
The Senate never did anything to stop the sale of US Uranium. AG Sessions is late to the party, about 7 years too late.
LikeLike
Look at this executive order signed today. Very hush hush. Directed at Clinton, uranium 1 and Obama
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/
And a video breakdown
LikeLiked by 2 people
why wouldn’t it also apply to soros?
LikeLiked by 1 person
So where is the Annex portion of the document that identifies the recipients affected by having their assets “frozen” and what will be the process for asset forfeiture?
Without a specific list of names, the order is simply a shot across the bow “to whom it may concern” and has ZERO actual effect on anyone.
Where’s the beef? Without the Annex identifying the affected, the EO is a nothing burger.
LikeLike
Never let a corruption/crisis go to waste. Big ugly timed for mid-term election impact.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The deeper I read into the uranium one that a whole scandal unto itself. Here’s and excerpt and link one article that has a lot of detail
The Obama administration placed Aimen Nabi Mir, former two-time president of the youth wing of the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), into the top advisory position to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), a national security post at the Treasury Department.
Aimen Mir was the CFIUS Staff Chairperson from 2009 until 2014. During that time, Aimen Mir played a key role in the CFIUS panel’s decision to approve the sale of Uranium One to Russia’s Rosatom. Mir also played a key role in the Treasury Department’s refusal to investigate the UAE’s Gulftainer 35-year cargo container terminal lease at Port Canaveral, a critical military infrastructure facility for U.S. naval and space operations. Both decisions severely damaged United States national security.
Aimen Mir helped set the table for Vladimir Putin to seize control of over 20 percent of U.S. uranium and was part of the decision that awarded control of Port Canaveral’s cargo container terminal to Saddam Hussein’s rogue nuclear weapons scientist and designated Iraq War enemy combatant, Dr. Jafar Dhia Jafar. Dr. Jafar’s brother and business partner, Gulftainer co-owner Hamid Jafar, was under investigation by the Treasury Department and four congressional committees for his ‘Oil For Superweapons’ scheme in concert with Saddam Hussein.
https://www.sott.net/article/365511-Islamic-Society-official-was-appointed-by-Obama-to-approve-Uranium-One-sale-and-Gulftainer-port-deal
LikeLike