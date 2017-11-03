Uranium One: Previously Undiscovered FOIA Documents Could Be Game-Changer in Investigation…

Internet researcher Katica (Twitter GOPollAnalyst) may have found the hidden thread that unravels a much bigger story within the Uranium One-Clinton-FBI scandal.
In an otherwise innocuous FBI FOIA FILE Katica located a notice for preservation of documents sent by an FBI special agent to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission on August 28th, 2015. What is interesting about the preservation request(s) are the recipients, their attachment to CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States), and the timeline of events surrounding the agent’s notification.
The time-line here is very important as it might change the perception of exactly what the FBI was investigating as it relates to Hillary Clinton’s email scandal. Therefore a backdrop to understand content and context is important.
Up to now the general perception of the FBI’s involvement surrounding the Clinton emails has been against the backdrop of using a personal email server to conduct business, and the potential for unlawful transmission of classified data.
Additionally, the circumvention of official information technology protocols was the narrative most often discussed. The headlines were “Clinton used bad judgement” etc.
In essence, throughout 2015, 2016, 2017 the arguments, including FBI legal probes, were thought to center around “process“. However, Katica’s discovery re-frames that argument to focus on the subject matter “content” within the emails, and not the process.
Bear with me… The first notification of a Clinton email problem stemmed from the discovery that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton used her personal email (and server) to conduct official government business. Those initial revelations were discovered around March of 2015. [New York Times, March 2nd]
Sometime around August 3rd, 2015, we discovered the FBI inquiry was actually a “criminal probe“. [USA Today August 4th] – [Washington Post August 3rd] – [New York Post, August 5th, 2015] The media reporting in early August of 2015 showed the FBI investigation was actually a criminal probe. The dates here are important.
The discovery by Katica shows that on August 28th, 2015, an FBI special agent sent a notification to preserve records to: •Nuclear Regulatory Commission; •The U.S. Dept. of Treasury; •Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI James Clapper); •The National Counter Terrorism Center; and the •U.S. Department of Energy (DoE).
(Page #7 – FBI Clinton Documents – Part 15 LINK)
Each of these agencies was intricately involved in the 2010 approval of the Uranium One deal. Indeed, each of these specific agencies is involved in the CFIUS approval process for the purchase within the Uranium One deal. Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State at the time.
Five Days later, on September 2nd, 2015, the FBI special agent sent another notification for preservation of records to the same agencies -beginning with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission- and adding: the National Security Agency (NSA – Admiral Mike Rogers) and the United States Secret Service (USSS).
(Page #13 – FBI Clinton Documents – Part 15 LINK)
The following day, on September 3rd, 2015, the FBI special agent submitted a supplemental notification for preservation of records to: •The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), •Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), and •The Department of Defense:
(Page #15 – FBI Clinton Documents – Part 15 LINK)
Taken in their totality those FBI special agent notifications now encompassed every member of the CFIUS group who “signed off” on approval of the Uranium One deal.
It would be intellectually dishonest not to see the very likely attachment of the special agent’s action. That is to say an FBI probe originating as an outcome of information retrieved in parallel to the timing of the “criminal probe” of Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s email use.
The sequence of events highlights a criminal probe starting [early August 2015], followed by notifications to the “Uranium One” CFIUS participants [late August 2015].
If you consider the larger Clinton timeline; along with the FBI special agent requests from identified participants; and overlay the Nuclear Regulatory Commission as the leading entity surrounding the probe elements; and the fact that the CFIUS participants were the recipients of the retention requests; well, it’s just too coincidental to think this is unrelated to the Uranium One deal and the more alarming implications.
Further, if you consider this factual researched information against the backdrop of new and current information about the roles of each of the outlined participants; and the knowledge of the mystery FBI informant who was threatened to keep his mouth shut; well, it’s not a leap to connect the dots and see that the top-tier of the FBI (Robert Mueller, James Comey) and DOJ (Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch, Rod Rosenstein, et al), along with their subordinates, would potentially be in legal jeopardy….
And don’t think that in 2017 these people are not acutely aware of that risk, and signaling their audience:
This revelation means all the apex players in the deepest part of the DC’s deep swamp would have some level of exposure risk within the underlying scandal. That reality also presents a problem because the people charged with protecting U.S. interests, the investigative leadership, are the very people that need to be investigated. (Hence the signaling tweet from Eric Holder above)
However, there is good news. Specifically because of this find, we have located the investigative needle in the haystack of buried information.
Congress can get, and see, those FBI preservation notification documents without redaction. Congress could then interview the FBI special agent who was obviously in charge of key elements within the 2015 probe. Put the FBI special agent together with the unnamed FBI informant, question them, and discover what they know about the entire Uranium One deal – and there’s the road-map to tear this thing wide open.
Any questions?
I put Katica right up there just behind Sundance as far as the info they are able to supply. Gosh, if I was only 45 years younger…. I also agree with a comment on her twitter feed that President Trump should be paying her AG Session’s salary!! Both of these individuals (and their teams) are the best in the business and are doing a great deal to drain the swamp! Thanks to you both!!
Questions.
Why would we assume the any criminal investigation would revolve around anyone in DC actually investigating themselves?
Is it not more likely that the FBI was investigating some member of the American ppl or Russia?
The NRC has been corrupt since at least the 60s-70s, if not before (first-hand knowledge).
Odds are they were all following the policies of Obama whom McConnell said they would never impeach. As Harry Truman said, the buck stops with the President.
Too bad they are still following Obama et al’s policies.
Only Pres Trump will know the truth. Odds are Pres Trump will use that knowledge to leverage the MAGA agenda.
And that is fine by me. As long as it gets done. By any means necessary.
Thanks, Katica.
The core issue is how to get legislation passed in the Septic Swamp?
Answer: Thumbscrews of justice, tightened ever so slowly so as to get the most mileage.
Is it coincidence that Trump is out of DC when the curtain on HRC and gang starts to fall? Reduces distractions a bit. Only good news when Trump is meeting with leaders.
Too many moving parts for my brain.
Based on all the Swamp creatures (Warren, Brazile, etc) taking a backstab at the Ruby Slippered Queen of Blackmail, she was delivered the black spot. The media has not gotten that memo though, yet. Bushes must go down with the Clintons.
Go to this twitter thread to see more documents.
Didn’t mean to duplicate Sandra Va. Posted at same time.
Sundance, your thoughts? It’s coming out Mueller is looking at the law firm of Skadden Arps in conjunction with Manafort, Podesta and Weber. Skadden employees Gregory Craig former Obama white counsel, who lead the defense of Bill Clinton during his impeachment hearings. This guy also wrote the report in favor of the pro Russian Ukrainian government re: the jailed opposition leader Tymoshenko. Hmmmm.
The timing, the timing. PDJT is in Hawaii, on his way to the land of Sun Tzu. If a crisis forces him to return to the swamp, the media firestorm will be breathtaking. The theater of President Trump returning to calm the nation while the swamp drains.
Meanwhile, he’s in Hawaii or shortly will be in close proximity to three carrier battlegroups…away from the swamp if desperate men try desperate measures. All this while the military, veterans and ordinary Americans seethe at the slap in the face of the Bergdahl verdict.
Lord, how I’d love to believe it’s going to go down like that.
God’s timing is perfect. I have direct personal knowledge that this is so.
Indeedy! And He has a sense of humor, and He owns vengeance. 😇
Could not agree more evelyn and grandma
Blocking inspectors from the uranium process in Iran would keep them from finding it was USA uranium they were inspecting.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Uranium One pops up in the leaked State Dept cables too…
https://wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/09ASTANA1033_a.html
“URANIUM ONE WANTS WRITTEN REASSURANCES 5. (SBU) Uranium One, a Canadian-based uranium producing company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, has a 70 percent interest in a joint venture with KAP that owns the Akdala Uranium Mine — which is currently in operation — and the South Inkai Uranium Project, which commenced pre-commercial production in 2007. Uranium One also has a ASTANA 00001033 002.2 OF 003 30 percent interest in a joint venture with KAP that is developing the Kharasan Uranium Project. On June 10, Paul Lewis Clarke, Senior Vice President of Uranium One, told Energy Officer that he is concerned that the Prosecutor General’s investigation of Dzhakishev will call into question the legitimacy of the company’s mining licenses at the Akdala, South Inkai, and Kharasan mines. These licenses were obtained from Kazatomprom by offshore companies that sold them to UrAsia Energy, which Uranium One acquired in 2007.
Uranium One’s share price has already fallen by more than 40 percent since the investigation began. “We want something more than a statement to the press,” said Clarke. “That is simply chitchat. We need official confirmation, in writing, from Shkolnik or Samruk-Kazyna, that these licenses are still valid.” Clarke, who warned Energy Officer that “our conversation is being monitored,” noted that Uranium One’s transactions were approved by many of the same people still in power, including Minister of Defense Daniel Akhmetov, who was then Prime Minister, and Kazatomprom president Shkolnik, then the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources.
UNINTIMIDATED, URANIUM ONE ACQUIRES NEW URANIUM MINE 6. (U) On June 15, Uranium One announced that it agreed to acquire a 50 percent interest in Kazakhstan’s Karatau Uranium Mine from JSC Atomredmetzoloto (ARMZ), a Russian state-owned mining company. The Canadian company said the purchase agreement gives ARMZ 117 million common shares of Uranium One and a cash payment of $90 million. Jean Nortier, Uranium One’s president and chief executive, said the purchase agreement with AMRZ was never at risk, despite the ongoing Dzhakishev investigation. The transaction gives Uranium One exclusive rights to negotiate the purchase of ARMZ’s 50 percent in the Akbastau uranium project, which is in pilot production and is adjacent to the Karatau uranium mine. “This gives us a chance to increase our economies of scale in Kazakhtan. The mines are close together, which makes it easier for us to manage our assets,” Nortier said. ”
This Uranium One company is going around the world and buying up uranium mines! This is huge!
Apparently there was a huge corruption investigation related to this particular transaction:
“2. (SBU) SUMMARY: On June 10-11, Energy Officer met with senior managers from Kazakhstan’s national nuclear energy company Kazatomprom (KAP) and KAP’s foreign partners in Almaty to discuss the impact of the Prosecutor General’s ongoing investigation of former KAP President Mukhtar Dzhakishev. “
“7. (SBU) Aliya Kayupova, Corporate Development Director of the Inkai joint venture between Canada’s Cameco and KAP, tried to put a brave face on recent events. She told Energy Officer on June 10 that, “Kazatomprom is simply a minority shareholder of Inkai. Cameco is the majority shareholder with 60 percent, and our operations will not be affected by the change in leadership at Kazatomprom.” Kayupova’s statement echoed that of Cameco’s President and CEO Jerry Grandey, who told shareholders on May 27 that Dzhakishev’s arrest has not impacted the Inkai joint venture. “So far we have been left alone,” he said, and the company is being told “it is business as usual.” Grandey noted that it took Cameco five years to get leases and licenses for the Inkai joint venture, because the Canadian company proceeded “in a very careful way, unlike other foreign uranium companies who were licensed very quickly.” Nevertheless, Kayupova, who previously worked in Kazakhstan’s oil and gas sector for nine years, said the company was following the situation closely and likened it to Russia’s treatment of international oil companies. “You saw how Shell and BP were pressured and pushed out of lucrative projects in Russia,” she said. “
Where did the US uranium one end up (before it gets back here I presume) , Iran, NK, or somewhere else?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The simple answer to all your questions is “Yes”
Pretty good chance they ended up in those countries.
Hannity on Fox is reporting that DOJ sources confirm that Sessions has not recused himself from the Uranium One issue.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sessions needs to make a CLEAR public statement. Something really bad is going on here.
LikeLike
The only cake Hillary ever baked turns out to be yellow.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here it is. High ranking sources from DOJ …vs… Sessions himself not answering the question about investigating U1.at press conference.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now it is High Ranking Sources. Otay….
It’s getting stale! How hard would it be for AG when asked at the press conference to answer straight up that U1 isn’t right and needs to be investigated. He sure was a whip, front and center, Day 2, claiming the non-existent Alt-Right at Charlottesville as VILE DOMESTIC TERRORISTS.
Signed, sealed and delivered, no investigation.
Either these high ranking sources just leaked that there is an investigation and have now run afoul of Mr. Tough on Leakers J.B. Sessions or it is all kabuki. SNAFU
LikeLiked by 1 person
More kabuki than afoul.
This whole thing is CACA.
Imagine AG Scott Pruitt. END OF ARGUMENT.
This is a frigging circus. FIRE THEM ALL!!!
High ranking sources….Fox is getting as bad as CNN.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, i trust hannity a hell of a lot more than anyone on cnn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes but they shouldn’t do what they have complained CNN does, “sources”.
Exactly, “sources” means they don’t want to bet their names on it.
The anti-Trump Left planted this story today to attack him
Just to play devils advocate:
Wouldn’t any issue with uranium or nuclear go to the same parties?
Let’s say someone friendly to ISIS gets access to a company dealing with nuclear(or similar).. wouldn’t the same group be notified?
(of course I see the possibility that this U1 related!)
No. Only regarding “foreign” purchase of U.S. material assets does U.S. Treasury get involved. CFIUS starts in Treasury.
Additionally, the FBI investigative unit (special agent) wouldn’t be involved in regular procedures within the CFIUS approval process.
You’ve got: timing, subject matter and investigative players that, when combined, all point in one direction.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Now that Netflix has suspended production of House of Cards, they should begin “Uranium One”.
It would be a blockbuster and run for years.
LikeLiked by 5 people
No one would believe the breadth of Clinton – Bush corruption. I hardly do.
Colin Powell said she does not know when to quit, just too power hungry and greedy.
I just think she has gotten away with murder for so long she thought she was invincible. But eventually the Devil comes for the souls he owns.
I think uranium mining/dealing/sales/control is the reason for all the instability in the Mideast and Africa, the formation of ISIS, the Arab spring, etc. , all of the deep state nonsense, was about Uranium.
LikeLike
Is the FBI special agent still alive?
Thank you, Katica. A true and loyal patriot.
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’ve been following Katica as she goes through these FBI dumps.
Thank you, Sundance, for giving her work much needed attention.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Rod Rosenstein brought in Mueller because he was also involved in Uranium one?
Both sides of Congress want Mueller gone is fishy. Was Mueller just following marching orders then but can now follow his conscience and prosecute lobbyists from both sides who worked with foreign enemies? Are his leaks strategy and for whom? Or is Mueller just methodologically burning both sides of the fence on his way to get Trump?
If anything, mueller is saving his a**.
OMG! You have GOT to read this twitter thread from last month… ChiIIum lists out all the mines owned by U1 and they have a TON of them here in the US. In addition, he makes the connections to the BLM activities, judges and a few politicians who’s names will be familiar:
I am absolutely stunned.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is going to blow the lid off of something huge, IMO… IF it is, indeed, being investigated.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LaVoy Finnicum was still unavailable for comment…
and from Russia where?
Who moderates these comments?
Oops, that didn’t copy. Here
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wow, what a thread this one is.
I’ve never seen Sundance put “It’s Begun” at the end….has anyone else?
Can’t say I have.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/11/03/uranium-one-previously-undiscovered-foia-documents-could-be-game-changer-in-investigation/comment-page-1/#comments
https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/4287331/45/1/united-states-v-mikerin/
Skadden Arps, Gregory Craig gets real interesting. He along with Vin Weber conducted a bipartisan report recommending to continue financial support for the new Morsi regime after the Arab Spring. Morsi = Muslim Brotherhood.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hard to believe HRC pushed the Russia collusion story for so long. Now it is a granite mountain. I wonder if she had not pushed her luck at the tables and kept to wandering in the woods with her $billions if no one would have dug up the grave dirt on her past uranium caper.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because she’s a demented sociopath who can’t accept her defeat.
LikeLiked by 2 people
HRC is a vile vindictive creature. She could not leave it alone. She wanted everyone to pay for the fact she lost the election. Even if America burned in the wake of her revenge against all who were against her.
With HRC it is never her fault, always someone else who is at fault. Her hubris may have finally caught up with her
Might be they were already digging, Hillary knew it, didn’t get elected and she threw the kitchen sink at Trump thinking she could bring him down.
LikeLiked by 2 people
On Alex Jones today, I think it was David Knight that was talking about Hillary Clinton basically buying the DNC. They were broke and Hillary bailed them out. Hillary was running the party. So that brings up the question of the Awan Brothers. Maybe we should be looking at Hillary for placing the Awan’s at IT people for Democratic members of Congress. The Clinton’s have connections to Pakistan – a bank – that go back to when Bill Clinton was governor of Arkansas. It also brings up the question – is their any connection to the AQ Khan network.
Two thoughts on this dump.
1) One of the documents says the search is being conducted for purposes of finding:
US Code 793 e and f
“Whoever having unauthorized possession of, access to, or control over any document, writing, code book, signal book, sketch, photograph, photographic negative, blueprint, plan, map, model, instrument, appliance, or note relating to the national defense … ” (US Code 793 e and f)
As Katica found, this is not just about sloppy email habits. This is about national defense, which leads to …
2) If US uranium is taken from our mines and refined elsewhere and sold as Russia’s, how will that affect our ability to ‘fingerprint’ the source of uranium used in weapons? If Russia is devious, they will sell our uranium to Iran and North Korea and claim it was the US that gave it to them since it originated here. How will we prove otherwise? This is not only about sources of uranium. It’s also about culpability.
Just things that make me go hmmm…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Could this have been the U.S. by Obama/Clinton directive transferring uranium to Iran via a Russian owned company? That would destroy the Democrat party for years.
Treepers that tweet, let’s power up and retweet Katica’s tweets. Here’s a good one with which to start.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I sent this link to Drudge’s news tip ….
Katica is amazing….!!!
Excellent 👍
I would surmise that this is going to be the start of the “Stephenson Effect”. Everyone that is at risk from sunlight is going to be looking to save their skin and throw everybody else under the bus. I think this is why we are seeing the DNC kicking Hillary to the curb, why Tony Podesta is resigning, Manafort being indicted, Everybody realizes that U1 is becoming a nuclear bomb and they’re trying to get away before it explodes.
Trump and Sessions have been on this from the start, I imagine. If this goes the way I expect, then Sessions’ recusal will shield Trump from attacks of “partisanship” when a swamp dweller ends up being the one to bring the gavel down. Either Mueller is a white hat or he’s working to save his own skin in exchange for taking out a good chunk of the swamp.
It’s all coming into focus now.
Kinda gives this tweet from Holder a different perspective, no?
LikeLiked by 2 people
😐
Read: “warning”
😐
Lock them all up!
Good catch on remembering that tweet by Holder, Sundance.
I trust in Trump
He’s got to peel the onion slowly and Session’s recusal definitely will shield the president when the poop hits the fan
Oh how I pray that they had this planned or at least found a way to turn his recusal into a positive
They’ll be “all hanging from nooses!”
I am just wondering if all the wars in the Mideast, the reset with Russian, the founding of ISIS by Obama and funding by the CIA, the early withdrawal of troops by Obama, is not all connected to the mining and transfer of uranium in all of its forms.
Take a look at Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Uranium
“In 2005, seventeen countries produced concentrated uranium oxides, with Canada (27.9% of world production) and Australia (22.8%) being the largest producers and Kazakhstan (10.5%), Russia (8.0%), Namibia (7.5%), Niger (7.4%), Uzbekistan (5.5%), the United States (2.5%), Argentina (2.1%), Ukraine (1.9%) and China (1.7%) also producing significant amounts.[81] Kazakhstan continues to increase production and may have become the world’s largest producer of uranium by 2009 with an expected production of 12,826 tonnes, compared to Canada with 11,100 t and Australia with 9,430 t.[82][83] In the late 1960s, UN geologists also discovered major uranium deposits and other rare mineral reserves in Somalia. The find was the largest of its kind, with industry experts estimating the deposits at over 25% of the world’s then known uranium reserves of 800,000 tons.[84] The ultimate available supply is believed to be sufficient for at least the next 85 years,[71] although some studies indicate underinvestment in the late twentieth century may produce supply problems in the 21st century.[85] Uranium deposits seem to be log-normal distributed. There is a 300-fold increase in the amount of uranium recoverable for each tenfold decrease in ore grade.[86] In other words, there is little high grade ore and proportionately much more low grade ore available.”
More:
“The major application of uranium in the military sector is in high-density penetrators. This ammunition consists of depleted uranium (DU) alloyed with 1–2% other elements, such as titanium or molybdenum.[18] At high impact speed, the density, hardness, and pyrophoricity of the projectile enable the destruction of heavily armored targets. Tank armor and other removable vehicle armor can also be hardened with depleted uranium plates. The use of depleted uranium became politically and environmentally contentious after the use of such munitions by the US, UK and other countries during wars in the Persian Gulf and the Balkans raised questions concerning uranium compounds left in the soil (see Gulf War Syndrome).[15]
Depleted uranium is also used as a shielding material in some containers used to store and transport radioactive materials. While the metal itself is radioactive, its high density makes it more effective than lead in halting radiation from strong sources such as radium.[8
Is it possible that the witness who had the gag order, is this FBI agent?
LikeLiked by 1 person
One more thing I want to point out as far as Sessions goes:
Trump’s tweets about “Where is the Justice Department?” is less an interrogative towards Sessions and is more of a galvanizing statement. Look at all this dirt that’s just been dumped out in the open this week. The Big Ugly is here.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And maybe this is the start
“Scoop: Tony Podesta is one of the sealed indictments.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who this guy? Why would he know?
He also hints that Podesta tried to leave the country.
This is who I want for AG
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hilarious! I’m with Lieutenant Higgins! He’d be great. See crime. Identify criminal. Put in small cell. How hard can it be? How do we send this to AG Sessions?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Katica, thank you. What you do will help keep the United States safe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s our entire government…very little leaves me speechless but this does.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank you for your diligent work!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, thanks.
Thanks for sifting through the sewers of our cesspit government. Hopefully you and SD get some kind of award for your contributions when this all gets sorted out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, again, Katica!
I still keep last summer’s FBI Anon in the back of my head and he said the same thing, the entire government is corrupt. It’s hard to say if it’s real or not, but when things come up, I sometimes think back to what that person said and compare.
Now you’re exposing it.
You are an asset to the country and we are all blessed to have you and Sundance doing great work with your gifts.
LikeLike
Me too
Be careful! You are discovering and revealing dangerous info about ruthless people.
I will cynically assert that Congress does not care and, individually, in their own way, are in league with the corruption.
