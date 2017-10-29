Lawyer: Obama Admin Threatened FBI Informant During Uranium One Deal…

Victoria Toensing is the lawyer for the confidential FBI informant who exposed Russian nuclear officials engaging in bribery, extortion, and money laundering during their attempts to corner the U.S. uranium market under the Obama administration.
In 2010 the Obama administration rushed through a Uranium One purchase of U.S. uranium rights through CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S.) approval during a review period lasting only 90-days.
It is now reported, during the CFIUS review the FBI (Director Robert Mueller) was investigating Russia’s government involvement in the deal. Normal a CFIUS review takes more than six months, often years, for approval.
During an interview with WMAL “Mornings on the Mall” Victorial Toensing states her client, the primary FBI informant, was forced to sign a non disclosure agreement (NDA) and threatened with legal action if he shared the content of the FBI investigation with congress.
Attorney Toensing also states during the 2012 election, lawyers from the Eric Holder Justice Department threatened her client, and later Loretta Lynch’s DOJ coerced him into dropping a lawsuit. “He was told that if he didn’t dismiss the case his reputation and liberty were in jeopardy.” Listen Below:
.
“When he tried to bring some of the allegations to light in the lawsuit last year, the Obama Justice Department threatened him with loss of freedom. They said they would bring a criminal case against him for violating an NDA.”
Additionally, Glenn Beck broke down some of the timeline in a generally good overall view of the Uranium One deal.
[If Beck had stayed the course with this type of research and explaining, he would be in great shape. Unfortunately he went nuts; and lost his way. ]
However, this is a good overall explanation of what took place. WATCH:
.
House intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes has announced the congressional probe into the Russian Uranium One deal. As described, the initial part of the probe will be to discover if there was actually an ongoing FBI investigation into the company at the time the Obama administration gave the green light for the controversial purchase.
In order to answer that originating question the DOJ has released an FBI informant from their non disclosure agreement (NDA). If it is confirmed the FBI was actually conducting an investigation – the additional lines of probative value will encompass how the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) approved the purchase during an ongoing FBI investigation.
If the FBI was investigating, and if CFIUS approved the purchase despite the investigation, then it appears congress would move to the third probative point “why”? ..and why so fast?
Within the third probative point is where the possibility of a quid-pro-quo with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton comes into play. The financial dynamic behind Uranium One and the Clinton Foundation is substantive, factual, generally well cited, and potentially illegal albeit difficult to prove.
It is within that third dynamic that WikiLeaks previously outlined the exceptionally coincidental connections which align with the quid-pro-quo and encompass Hillary/Bill Clinton, John Podesta, and Russian business and governmental interests.
(Via WikiLeaks – October 2016) Part 1 of the Podesta Emails comprises 2,060 emails and 170 attachments and focuses on Mr Podesta’s communications relating to nuclear energy, and media handling over donations to the Clinton Foundation from mining and nuclear interests; 1,244 of the emails reference nuclear energy. The full collection includes emails to and from Hillary Clinton.
In April 2015 the New York Times published a story about a company called “Uranium One” which was sold to Russian government-controlled interests, giving Russia effective control of one-fifth of all uranium production capacity in the United States.
Since uranium is considered a strategic asset, with implications for the production of nuclear weapons, the deal had to be approved by a committee composed of representatives from a number of US government agencies.
Among the agencies that eventually signed off the deal was the State Department, then headed by Secretary Clinton. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) comprises, among others, the secretaries of the Treasury, Defense, Homeland Security, Commerce and Energy.
As Russian interests gradually took control of Uranium One millions of dollars were donated to the Clinton Foundation between 2009 and 2013 from individuals directly connected to the deal including the Chairman of Uranium One, Ian Telfer.
Although Mrs Clinton had an agreement with the Obama White House to publicly identify all donors to the Clinton Foundation, the contributions from the Chairman of Uranium One were not publicly disclosed by the Clintons. [The foundation admission]
When the New York Times article was published the Clinton campaign spokesman, Brian Fallon, strongly rejected the possibility that then-Secretary Clinton exerted any influence in the US goverment’s review of the sale of Uranium One, describing this possibility as “baseless”.
Mr Fallon promptly sent a memo to the New York Times with a rebuttal of the story (Podesta Email ID 1489). In this memo, Mr Fallon argued:
“Apart from the fact that the State Department was one of just nine agencies involved in CFIUS, it is also true that within the State Department, the CFIUS approval process historically does not trigger the personal involvement of the Secretary of State. The State Department’s principal representative to CFIUS was the Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy and Business Affairs. During the time period in question, that position was held by Jose Fernandez. As you are aware, Mr Fernandez has personally attested that “Secretary Clinton never intervened with me on any CFIUS matter.”
What the Clinton campaign spokesman failed to disclose, however, was the fact that a few days before sending his rebuttal to the New York Times, Jose Fernandez wrote on the evening of the 17 April 2015 to John Podesta following a phone call from Mr Podesta (Email ID 2053):
“John, It was good to talk to you this afternoon, and I appreciate your taking the time to call. As I mentioned, I would like to do all I can to support Secretary Clinton, and would welcome your advice and help in steering me to the right persons in the campaign”.
Five days after this email (22 April 2015), Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon wrote a memo to the New York Times, declaring that “Jose Fernandez has personally attested that ‘Secretary Clinton never intervened with me on any CFIUS matter’,” but Fallon failed to mention that Fernandez was hardly a neutral witness in this case, considering that he had agreed with John Podesta to play a role in the Clinton campaign.
The emails show that the contacts between John Podesta and Jose Fernandez go back to the time of internal Clinton campaign concern about the then-forthcoming book and movie “Clinton Cash” by Peter Schweizer on the financial dealings of the Clinton Foundation.
In an email dated 29 March 2015 (Email ID 2059), Jose Fernandez writes to Podesta:
“Hi John, I trust you are getting a brief rest after a job well done. Thanks no doubt to your recommendation I have joined the CAP [Center for American Progress] board of trustees, which I’m finding extremely rewarding.”
That is is big question ! How can Mueller be trusted?????
Other than God Almighty and Mr. President, it's difficult to trust anyone.

Forward march.

🇺🇸🙏🦁🇺🇸
Forward march.
🇺🇸🙏🦁🇺🇸
This guy is never going to make it to the hearing… they are actively searching for him with basically unlimited resources… you've got Mueller indicting 3 people Manafort and one of his former associates and probably this guy… while his attorneys are in California for 2 weeks.
That's a pretty limited release from the NDA. I wonder if we'll get to see the NDA itself?
So now we have this bizarre government – legal system that creates crimes from nothing, supercedes criminality with civil agreements, and ignores or waivers real crime.
So much for the concept of rule of law under the deep state. What could possibly go wrong?
I started tracking this mess in 2016. There is one person, never mentioned by the press, that probably knows every single detail, and where the dollars came from and went to.
That name is Scott Taitel. Here is a recent employment:
https://www.clintonfoundation.org/blog/authors/scott-taitel
Remember that it was Frank Giustra that brought mining and Uranium One to the Clintons. Here’s a 2015 article from the NYT of all places:
Taitel is the possibly key to unraveling this thing….
Would he be the client of Lawyer Victoria Toensing? This article, an excellent blow-by-blow account of the scandal over the years, says that the informant was a "lobbyist" of sorts: http://www.nationalreview.com/article/452972/uranium-one-deal-obama-administration-doj-hillary-clinton-racketeering
I e seen a few speculate it's carter page???
If I were him, Mr. Taitel I would be thinking Clinton Body Bag.
Trump needs to fire SESSIONS, and replace him with Judge Jeanine because SHE IS THE REAL AG WE NEED.
Oh brother…
Defectors need a place to defect to. Now there is none. They can't get past Checkpoint Charlie.
She sure is: Watch and pass along this clip: https://youtu.be/6_X0_759smo
So you do realize by the time that happens and the Senate gets around to the nomination hearing it will be the end of PT’s first term. Don’t you think that PT is discussing this stuff with Sessions. Why would PT interview Mueller for the FBI job, which by the way he was ineligible to take since he already served 12 years, and the day after PT’s interview with Mueller he gets appointed by Rosestein as SC! Explain that one!
Where’s that sneaky,snarky cat when you need him/her. PT has got this! He knows all! He is after all the 4D chess player, unless of course he isn’t and just fell off the back of the turnip truck and is dumb as a box of rocks…take your pick!
Sessions absolutely needs to be replaced.
LikeLike
sure thing – maybe we can rename it the Department of Clickbait
When Mueller was brought on, JJ was just as adamant about what a sterling guy he was, above reproach – she blows with the wind
This is one of those instances where so much time has elapsed its going to be hard to "prove" what happened, this is the hope of the Grifters from Arkansas. But MONEY always leaves a trail, and when you hurt as many people as the Clintons, it creates a host of enemies, at least the ones that are still alive……This is gonna be fun, the Clintons have never gone up against a DJT and he's every bit as savvy ( in a good way ) as the Clintons are slimy…Good vs. Evil…..:) Pass the popcorn!
Clearly with their physical and mental deterioration the Clintons are no longer at the top of their game. Hard for them to keep all their tentacles coordinated.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The house of cards are going to fall! There is no way in the world that they thought our President was going to win. They didn’t care about covering their tracks.
The POSs truly believed in three fallacies that will be their ultimate demise! They believed that HRC would win the Election. They never ever saw the Monster Vote sweeping in to save the day! All the cheating was not enough to overcome the MONSTER!
Once elected, these same POS truly believed they would get our Lion 🦁 to either resign or be impeached! Everything SD described above was meant to take out our President. Little did they realize that our President has been preparing for the past 30 years for his Presidency. Every single scenario has been played out in his mind. Now we are witnessing the execution of his plan!
The greatest mistake made by these POS is that they put their faith in the Devil! Up until now he has been victorious. God decided it was time to provide our country the man that will destroy the Devil and All his Creatures!
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
And, in case I missed one:
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Love it Minnie!
The monster vote never materialized, however, massive democrat defections and independent voters swung the election. MAGA
I will agree to disagree! In states like Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Florida, Pennsylvania, the Monster Vote absolutely showed up!
Wow! God bless all of our american friends! I believe you are seeing a change in the U.S. People are standing up and demanding accountability. Look at what is happening to football – ratings are down; hollywood and the vicious, morally corrupt people in the industry – movie sales crashing; never-trumpeters in congress – not running again and the ones still in position have got the message. Get on the train or get the heck out of the way.
Trading partners – fairness or we walk.
It is hard to believe that one honest man, your president can do this all by himself. He has honest, dedicated patriots surrounding him but considering the size of the swamp, that is not enough. God truly has a hand in this.
I am praying daily for his safety! That is what I worry about most. Go USA!
Everyone associated with the sale of the Uranium made out pretty well financially on the deal, including Obama. The USA made out terribly as Russia now controls 20% of our uranium. Big threat moving forward to our national security.
And the one witness to all the dirty dealing was effectively shackled by the O administration. Now that the NDA has been lifted, I pray he has excellent security around him…so he can testify.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I can see this deal being unwound by the Trump administration during its second 4 year term.
If bribery and other fraudulent behavior is involved doesn't that affect the enforceability of a contract? And if so, wouldn't a " claw back" be a possibility?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent question.
To the point of negating the contract and recovering control of the Uranium in question.
Shipped in 2015 when applications for transport to "Russia for refinement", according to wise-uranium.org.
POTUS moves with lightning speed, once traction gets ahold of Congress (not the other way around) indictments will move quickly. This presidency is a construction site building the American Towers. Today we are at ground leveling/pounding stage. Either Congress will be spooked and move fast or following midterms 2018 when house is cleaned. Easily being completed by start of second term.
Glad to see Rosey added to the rogues gallery. Hey Jose! How rewarding is extremely rewarding?
The USA only produces less than 10% of its domestic Uranium consumption as it is….dont worry, your little brothers to the North in Canada have plenty and can ramp up production to meet any need the USA has….we got this
Unless of course Wilburibe decides to atrack our artisinal cheese industry and gluten free maple syrup…then the gloves come off 😎
This is true but Rosatom has accrued uranium resources from other countries as well… so, while not large considering only the USA, how big is their arsenal in total?
The bigger question is how's an mueller indict anyone else other than these people? Compared to them Manafort Is a small fry!
Sorry my iPhone keeps on reloading!
If this woman keeps on giving out information that even hints at this person's identity she will reveal his identity inadvertently because the people involved in this crime will put two and two together and come up with his name. She is giving far too much information to the people questioning her on this interview. I would not be surprised to hear that he suddenly died for one reason or another. That is how the Clintons handle people who cross them.
The people involved already know who he is!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Excellent point!
I hope you're wrong and they are kept guessing.
IT would be extremely irresponsible of his attorneys if they did not inform him that he is in all likely hood being actively searched for with basically unlimited resources at this point.
Obama new someone was undercover… would he be privy to who is undercover? How many people saw briefings or overheard this info? The fact that he is still alive may mean his identity is still unknown?

Just posing questions to think aloud…
Just posing questions to think aloud…
Still I hope he has recorded himself or made videos because if something happens to him and he can"t testify wouldn't his written words just be heresay?
I was going to say exactly this! Would it not be better to have his name out there?
In my dark imagination, this arrest on Monday is the former NDA informant investigated on unrelated changes. He will be killed while resisting arrest.
CFIUS, what about the rest of the crooks on the board. They all had to sign off. What did they get out of the scheme? Jose, Holder, Geitner, etc.?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not every name on the list but many are donators to the Foundation.
The way that thing works is I donate and a company I’ve invested in gets some project and boasts the company profits.
Or someone I know gets work through the Foundation.
Or maybe in the case of Holder, preserve his reputation in the future. Friendly campaign contributions if he ever ran for office.
There are many ways to spread the cash around besides a direct deposit or plane loads of cash going to an air port in a foreign country in the dead of night.
Sycophants do not always require remuneration.
Geithner was head of CFIUS during this transaction
Can "Bent" Mueller indict himself and end the charade?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remind me how many years it took Obama to review the environmental impact of a random pipeline.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is gonna be a tough one to hang on Clinton or anybody else…I will explain.
Uranium One is a Canadian mining company, that owned the Uranium containing land that was sold.
Most countries, including Canada have strict regulation on foreign ownership of “strategic assets”.
Strategic assests include banking, communications, energy, transportation and certain metals and minerals among other things.
Being a Canadian company, Uranium One already held 20% of the US proven Uranium supply. So 20% of American uranium was ALREADY in foreign control. Now, Canada is not Russia, and Canada in fact supplies the US with a great amount of their imported Uranium. But nonetheless, the deposts were already in foreign control.
In reality, all that happened was that the country who owned the 20% foreign investment in the Uranium switched from Canada to Russia.
I think that the only way Clinton et al get jammed up on this is if this whistleblower has some direct information on kickbacks, bribery etc.
We all know what happened, and Russia is not Canada, but despite the fact that Clinton should swing for this, its going to be much harder to prove than first appearances would lend you to believe.
Perfect for Congress to go loop de loop with in hearings. They will do the Hokey Pokey for a year.
Proving the kickbacks is the key. IMO this will only be one of many involving the Clinton Foundation…
Exactly…,they have to tie the kickbacks directly to the sale, or she will skate…again
It won’t be that hard to hang on Mrs. Clinton she signed an agreement that the Clinton Foundation would not overlap the Sec. of State position.
Before she took office, the Clinton Foundation agreed to disclose all of its donors and to limit donations from foreign governments. On its website, the foundation lists the names of more than 300,000 donors, organizing them by dollar ranges, and says it will update the list quarterly during her presidential candidacy.
Overlap is an understatement.
Uranium One is just the tip of the iceberg. This is a huge operation.
Under pressure, Clinton Foundation’s Canadian arm reveals 21 donors
By Greg Gordon – McClatchy Washington Bureau
MAY 08, 2015 9:32 PM
http://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/election/article24784342.html
Last week, the Clinton Foundation acknowledged that an affiliated Canadian charity founded in 2007 by Giustra kept its donors secret, despite a 2008 ethics agreement with the Obama administration promising to reveal the New York-based foundation’s donors.
Frank Giustra has committed more than $100 million to the Clinton Foundation. (Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images)The foundation said the arrangement conformed with Canadian law. But it also opened a way for anonymous donors, including foreign executives with business pending before the Hillary Clinton-led State Department, to direct money to the Clinton Foundation.
[1,100 donors to a Canadian charity tied to Clinton Foundation remain secret]
NOTE: FBI INVESTIGATION WOULD BE STYMIED BY THIS. CANADIAN LAW DOES NOT REQUIRE THE NAMES TO BE LISTED/GIVEN.
The rub is going to be trying to prove the direct kickback from Uranium One, tied to the sale….failure to report a foreign donation to her charitable foundation is not the charge people are looking for, but I think people would take anything at this point.
Capone went to the rock for tax evasion… I would take tax evasion on her perp walked to the ROCK.
Any agreement that Clinton had with Obama in regards to her becoming SOS is I believe a private agreement between them as a condition of her appointment. If she breached that agreement, I dont think anybody but Obama would have had any recourse…..im certainly not defending Clinton, just pointing out that this is gonna be complicated to prove and make a LEGAL case as oposed to an ethics case.
I dont think any other party can claim they were aggreived by a deal made between Clinton and Obama to remedy a conflict of interest in her employment.
Oh brother…
Podesta, geez, that creep apparently excels at everything BUT security.
Yes America, Rodents of Unusual Size DO exist in the Swamp!
“Oh what a wicked web we weave… This is how Senators and Congressmen become multimillionaires while earning $150k a year. I think swamp is being generous, a cesspool is more like it. The Podesta brothers are a chip off the old block, their father was a sleazy leftist as are they. I have my doubts, but the exposure that the Potomac prostitutes are receiving, perhaps maybe, just maybe some asses will wind up in a sling. If not for President Trump the uni-party would still be selling us down the river at a breathtaking pace.
MAGA!
As with some acronyms, especially ones having vowels, there can be a phonetic pronunciation, like “fibbie” for the FBI, and “see ya” for the CIA and “dodge” for the DOJ. Does CFIUS have one? Maybe it’s Cefus like the probable name of Houndog Bill’s moonshine running cousin in Arkansas. I’m just guessing,
Shifty-Us
Are you saying these could have been used in emails and maybe worthwhile searching for?
[If Beck had stayed the course with this type of research and explaining, he would be in great shape. Unfortunately he went nuts; and lost his way. ]
Found this funny but so true, who more has TDS than Beck.
The Beck explanation was well illustrated, nicely detailed, and presented with just enough silliness to keep it interesting. Thanks for sharing Sundance. 😉
Yes, worth watching 👍
Thank you.
Lord, I pray for protection for this individual. Please take away any spirit of fear and anxiety and give this person the strength and courage to continue moving forward with this. Amen!
Lord, let this person have incontrovertible evidence of illegal dealings & coverup by guilty parties.
Since Mueller was FBI director at the time, & Congress wants to know if there was an FBI investigation at the time, …. WHY doesn’t Congress ask Mueller ?!?!
If Obama’s DOJ was squashing the investigation, and the pay to play money went to the Clinton Foundation, how did Obama/Lynch/Holder get their $$$ from this deal? There is either a money trail from C Fdn to Obama; from Uranium One to Obama; or his payoff came during the Iran deal.
What’s timeline of all the action in this post vis a vis the machinations & execution of the Iran Deal?
Holder. Needs. To. Hang.
Holder is Kaepernik and taught him how to be a liberal radical balcktivist scumbag with violent thugs for friends in order to find girls who like them….Revolutionaries just like back in the heady college days…….
Just like the NDA’s that the Benghazi Survivors were forced to sign, the NDA that this ‘informant’ was forced to sign was for the purpose of hiding wrongdoing.
The act of Suborning Perjury is a crime.
But this is the opposite of that…this was done to prevent truthful testimony.
This is an abuse of the use of NDA’s.
The O-ministration was using NDA’s to prevent the truth from being revealed.
Isn’t this a crime in itself?
There was no ‘national security’ aspect to the use of these NDA’s.
The O-ministration might claim there was, but there wasn’t.
So much abuse of power.
So many coverups of it.
We desperately need some Justice for our country to heal.
if Mueller is the informant, I am going to need a bigger bowl of popcorn….
The law firm offered free legal on that very radio station several months to those from the FBI who would whistleblow. Best of luck. I hope they are protecting this informant with armed guards 24/7.
The law firm of diGenova & Toensing.
