Under New Leadership Anxious CFPB Workers Begin Communicating in Coded Messages…

Posted on December 6, 2017 by

A rather interesting New York Times article describes life in the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) now that interim Director Mick Mulvaney is leading the agency. Actually, one of the more interesting aspects is how congressional defenders of the CFPB have claimed the workforce is non-partisan, yet for some mysterious reason the mostly Millenials are described as using coded messaging.

Keep in mind, these are presumably college educated young professionals:

New York Times […] Some employees, including a few of the bureau’s top officials, have welcomed their new leader. Others, pointing to Mr. Mulvaney’s earlier hostility toward the agency and its mission, are quietly resisting. One small group calls itself “Dumbledore’s Army,” according to two of the people who were familiar with their discussions. The name is a reference to a secret resistance force in the “Harry Potter” books.

An atmosphere of intense anxiety has taken hold, several employees said. In some cases, conversations between staff that used to take place by phone or text now happen almost exclusively in person or through encrypted messaging apps.

Mr. Mulvaney has begun examining lawsuits filed by the agency and its process of gathering information from companies under investigation. The bureau’s so-called demand letters — an investigative tool used in the early stages of investigations — are “fairly broad and fairly burdensome,” he told reporters on Monday.  (read more)

The CFPB is the product of far-left progressives, specifically Elizabeth Warren, initially setting up a financial control agency that operates without congressional oversight. The Bureau construct was previously challenged in court and ruled ‘unconstitutional’.

The CFPB was essentially created to work as a legal money laundering operation for progressive causes by fining financial institutions for conduct the CFPB finds in violation of their unilateral and arbitrary rules and regulations. The CFPB then use the proceeds from the fines to fund progressive organizations and causes. That’s the underlying reason why the Democrats are fraught with anxiety over losing control of it.

♦ #1 Conceived as a government watchdog, with aims to financially fill the coffers of left-wing activist organizations, the CFPB was doomed by an Elizabeth Warren structure that made it an inherently political agency. READ HERE

♦ #2 The sad and sick joke – how the face of the CFPB’s first director falsely claimed caring about consumers, but the reality was entirely political. READ HERE

Elizabeth Warren set up the bureau to operate above any oversight. Additionally, the bureau was placed under spending authority of the federal reserve. The CFPB gets its operating budget from the Federal Reserve, not from congress. Again, this was set-up to keep congress from defunding the agency as a way to remove it. Everything about the way the CFPB was structured was done to avoid any oversight. Hence, a DC circuit court finding the agency held too much power, and deemed the Directors unchecked position unconstitutional.

Mick Mulvaney is now in a position to look at the books, look at the prior records within the bureau, and expose the political agenda within it to the larger public. That is sending the progressives bananas.

Most likely President Trump will not appoint a replacement until Mulvaney has exposed the corruption within the bureau. That sunlight is toxic to Elizabeth Warren and can potentially be politically destructive to the Democrats. If the secrets within the bureau are revealed, there’s a much greater likelihood the bureau will be dissolved.

There are billions of scheme and graft at stake. Within the record-keeping there are more than likely dozens of progressive/Democrat organizations being financed by the secret enterprise that operates without oversight. That’s the risk to the SWAMP.

BACKSTORY:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Budget, Conspiracy ?, Dem Hypocrisy, Economy, media bias, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized, US Treasury. Bookmark the permalink.

118 Responses to Under New Leadership Anxious CFPB Workers Begin Communicating in Coded Messages…

  1. Ziiggii says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:10 am

    ”Dumbledore’s Army”

    Only Millennials, what a bunch of nerds!
    🤓🧐🤓

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  2. RedBallExpress says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:11 am

    I like Mulvaney’s desk. Looks like he is working in a warehouse.

    I really get a kick out of how the young useful idiots have finally figured out their precious smart phone is worthless and they have to actually talk to their fellow conspirators.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:11 am

    this is just ANOTHER UNCONSTITUTIONAL AGENCY THAT NEEDS DESTROYED AND A STAKE DRIVEN THROUGH IT’S EVIL HEART TO NEVER RISE AGAIN.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      December 6, 2017 at 12:19 am

      Jim Marine #4, but get back the money stolen/used/abused by Warren and fellow democrats as frankly is clear stealing of our money for their traitorous moves and uses. If the money is not returned, the just confiscate their assets to repay us and then throw their behinds in prison and again we have plenty of rope necklaces for these thieves robbing Americans for their own benefit. Justice must be had!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  4. sundance says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:12 am

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  5. ARREST SOROS (@co2isfood) says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:14 am

    “One small group calls itself “Dumbledore’s Army,” according to two of the people who were familiar with their discussions. The name is a reference to a secret resistance force in the “Harry Potter” books.”

    And there you have it. There are millions of these young idiots and millions more streaming into our institutions and Government Departments.

    I used to think first we kill all the lawyers. Now I’m sure first we kill all the humanities professors and exile the rest to Guam. Then we kill the lawyers.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  6. Deb says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:15 am

    “Dumbledore’s Army.”

    The scary part is that these childish people lack the self awareness to know just how foolish this sounds. And they are supposed to be the adults in charge.

    SMDH.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. Ghostrider says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:15 am

    The present threat to Warren, Obama, Jarrett et al, is Trump is now in control of their illegal and unethical funding mechanism….the CFPB. The gig is up and the Lion has roared.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  8. Garrison Hall says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Changing an organization’s culture is one of the most difficult of management tasks, something I’m quite sure Mulvaney is very much aware of and, given where he comes from, is perfectly capable of taking on this job. What he’s doing right now is observing how the place works, taking careful note of who the gatekeepers are. They’ll most likely be the first to go. Head’s are going to roll.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • thinkthinkthink says:
      December 6, 2017 at 12:27 am

      Just today I listened to someone say that the first step to changing culture is the change the “ecosystem.” That is a big job.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Kaco says:
        December 6, 2017 at 12:44 am

        We have to start in our schools, somehow weed out the leftie teachers. We live in a conservative district that voted for Trump and yet, my 7th grader reports to me that his history teacher went on an anti-Trump rant during the height of the NFL protest tweets, saying (per my son) that “Trump wants to kill black people”. Also, he taught the class we live in a democracy, not a Constitutional Republic. When my son told him that, the teacher said, “I’ll have to look it up.” Also, just recently, his health teacher had a Vegan come in and reportedly gave a speech saying how bad meat is for you. Also, my twelve year old was taught all about STDs, so not just learning about puberty. Then there was an incident with a teacher who has half pink hair. This is out of control. Again, we live in a conservative district but WTH is going on with our public education reform?

        Not to mention the degradation of our higher learning institutions.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • WSB says:
          December 6, 2017 at 12:58 am

          Home school him for high school, and then send him to Liberty University. Or find an apprenticeship in his dream occupation.

          I wish there were more options, but at this point I have heard so many horror stories. Can’t fathom bringing up a teenager right now.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
          • Sylvia Avery says:
            December 6, 2017 at 2:32 am

            I have been heartsick over public schools for at least the last twenty years. I started out repeatedly telling people send your kids to private schools, and then I abandoned that and started telling everyone I knew with children to homeschool them.

            I don’t think I succeeded in convincing any of them. It is a horrible feeling knowing those kids are going each day to be indoctrinated to believe absolutely opposite of what their parents believe, but breaking through to get folks to realize what is going on here apparently requires skills I don’t possess.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
        • thinkthinkthink says:
          December 6, 2017 at 1:29 am

          The cost of allowing this to continue is very high. Damage to children. Damage to our future. Does anyone know of examples of turning around public schools? I know that some schools love to have motivational speakers come to their general assemblies and that people of faith have brought the Gospel to thousands of kids this way. (Shock!)

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • thinkthinkthink says:
        December 6, 2017 at 1:35 am

        I love how our President leads by example.

        Very present with the people he is with, strong and yet civil.
        Reminds me of George Washington somehow.

        I think he is a change agent of “massive proportions.”

        I am learning so much from watching him in action
        thanks to the videos posted on this site. (Thank you everyone!)

        Perhaps that is part of the answer for our younglings.
        Less formal education and more learning outside the classroom.

        Like

        Reply
  10. dizzymissl says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:20 am

    I wonder if this is more fake info put out to find the leakers.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Biggyrat says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Well, if millennials are organizing a resistance then all is lost. Since everyone knows that millennials are intellectually superior to anyone older than their own magnificent selves. “Garson, participation trophies all around”.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. freq says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:21 am

    time to fire some butts at that agency… coded messages?… good lord… …

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. M. Mueller says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:22 am

    “mostly Millennials”

    Yep. Create an agency that moves billions of dollars around and let brand new college snowflakes run it. What could possibly go wrong?

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • keeler says:
      December 6, 2017 at 1:00 am

      Indoctrinated ass-kissers who have never learned the critical thinking skills necessary to ask questions and who are less than half as intelligent as they assume themselves to be sound like the perfect minions to be running a slush fund, were I running one.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • WSB says:
        December 6, 2017 at 1:06 am

        I say we shut the place down and transfer them all over to Camp Lejeune for some critical thinking. Maybe work for a real outfit.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • M. Mueller says:
          December 6, 2017 at 1:26 am

          The Israelis may have it right. Don’t they do military first, and then college? I think we should start that here. It’d be a big re-education for life camp where they could all actually grow up.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
          • WSB says:
            December 6, 2017 at 2:37 am

            I have thought about that for a long time. Nothing wrong with Sophmore or Junior year HS in a training position in one of the armed forces branches.

            Like

            Reply
  14. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:25 am

    I’d try to identify Dumbledore’s Army members and downsize them out of a job. It is very dangerous to think of yourselves as kings and gods in a democracy.

    This agency needs reform that includes congressional oversight, inspector general reviews, congressional funding (separate from Federal Reserve) and less power.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. joeknuckles says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Our colleges today are deliberately cultivating mental illness.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. distracted2 says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:35 am

    How long before the leaking starts? 10, 9, 8…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Tejas Rob says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:36 am

    I’ve had it with these people.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. joeknuckles says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Just as the Trump administration is starting to make headway in cutting off funding to left wing subversive groups, the NFL decides to give 100 million dollars to those same groups. This was done ostensibly to placate the kneeling protestors but may also have just been something Roger Goodell, a committed leftist, wanted to do anyway. What’s even worse, the money is being taken away from other charities like breast cancer awareness and military/veterans groups. Boycott the NFL until the entire league folds.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  20. thefrankproject says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:42 am

    It’s a pure money laundering scam! When we talk of an abundance or lack of “cash”, whether paper currency or electronic, actual money that can be moved from one account to another at the push of a button, we say “liquidity”.

    A swamp needs liquid to continue to exist.

    Drain the swamp!

    One of the most fascinating things about this Presidency is how things are being revealed to us in the course of time. The phrase “drain the swamp” wasn’t just a catchy phrase, it has powerful symbolic meaning. It is possible to imagine how, once the Democrats / Globalists / Communists are deprived of their money supply, they will next become exposed to the sunlight, and next be neutralized completely. Could the administration actually drain the swamp? It seems Mulvaney is a key weapon in that effort.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Takeadeepbreath says:
      December 6, 2017 at 2:45 am

      Draining the swamp is the first step. Adding sunlight to what is left at the bottom is the next step. But if we don’t clean and scrub it with prosecutions, it will only fill back up. Time will tell.

      Like

      Reply
  21. zaq123 says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Millennials and hipsters will be the downfall of this nation.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Kaco says:
      December 6, 2017 at 12:48 am

      Hipsters brought a laugh just a few years ago, now they’re our leaders? Clean house everywhere! Bring back normalcy- please!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • realgaryseven says:
      December 6, 2017 at 12:52 am

      I sense the danger you’re articulating, but we’re not going to allow that.

      #MakeAmericaGreatAgain

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Deb says:
      December 6, 2017 at 1:01 am

      No, Generation Z will save it.

      My oldest two teenagers dresses as Hipsters for Halloween a few years ago. This year one of them went as a “snowflake.”

      Many within the younger generations can see through the BS, and they openly mock it. Just look at The Donald at Reddit.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • kathyca says:
        December 6, 2017 at 1:35 am

        They will. Real life text exchange between me and my Gen Z daughter who had to write a paper about blm for school [my asides are in brackets]

        Her: What would u say is black lives matter’s mission
        Me: Actually, or what they’d like you to think?
        Her: What they’d like you to think. I go to a liberal school remember [is there any other kind?]
        Me:Racially non-biased treatment in the criminal justice system
        Her: ok thank u. I don’t want to seem like I’m against black lives matter but i don’t know how to write a neutral essay [that’s my girl <3] I also don't want to seem gullible u know. Should I play devil's advocate?
        Me:Is your prof a libtard?
        Her: I think so
        Me: Just play along then.
        Her: ugh I hate being a victim of the system [lol]
        Me: I feel….

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • scott467 says:
          December 6, 2017 at 2:03 am

          Kathy,

          Nearly all of my professors in college were libtards. I was likewise concerned that I would be punished with low grades if I stood for conservative values and principles, or even simple defiance of group-think. As a freshman, the thought of going all the way through college like an undercover agent, going along with my teachers’ Leftist idiocy, was more than a little depressing.

          So I had an idea. In my first paper, I just regurgitated whatever the teacher said and wanted to hear, to receive an ‘A’ and establish myself as an ‘A’ student.

          AFTER that, I let loose on my professors’ Leftist views, confident that having established myself as an ‘A’ student when parroting the teacher’s views on the first paper, that he or she could not get away with giving me a lower grade for disagreeing with the teacher’s views, all other things being equal (same student, same writing style, etc.).

          It made school (and class!) a lot more interesting, and I looked forward to getting my papers back, to read all the writing in the margins angrily scribbled by my professors as they complained about my positions… while still giving me the ‘A’.

          That worked all the way through college, except once, when a professor gave me an ‘A’ on the first paper, but a ‘D’ on the second paper (when I argued my own beliefs instead of saying what I knew the teacher wanted to hear).

          I asked my teacher about the grade, and she was nasty about it (as I knew she would be). Then I took both papers to the Ombudsman, explained the situation, and why I parroted the professors views on the first paper and then expressed my own views thereafter.

          He read both papers while I waited, and when he finished, he crossed out the ‘D’ on the second paper, replaced it with an ‘A’, and signed his name under it. He asked me to give it back to my professor and ask her to change the grade to an ‘A’ in her grade book — and if she wouldn’t, he would do it for her. And he said I could tell her that. 🙂

          She changed it, and never called on me again. She never wrote in the margins of my papers after that either, I don’t think she even read them anymore. But she gave me the ‘A’ on the rest of my papers, and for the course.

          Maybe your daughter would like to try a similar strategy?

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  22. Deb says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Here’s a tip.

    If you are a supposed professional and you identify as being part of “Dumbledore’s Army,” to try and thwart your boss, you are probably too immature and incompetent to win at anything. I don’t care which SJW university gave you a degree for coloring in your safe space, you are an idiot.

    The idiots may outnumber us, but I take solace in the fact that they really are this dumb.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  23. Archie says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Let’s use the CFPB to wreck higher education. Every university and college that doesn’t graduate 85% of the students (that take college loans) in 5 years gets sanctioned for fraud.
    Lickety-spit, problem solved.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Fake Nametag says:
      December 6, 2017 at 1:28 am

      Except the professors would just give everyone A’s.

      Like

      Reply
      • jmclever says:
        December 6, 2017 at 1:46 am

        So change Archie’s idea to 85% employment rate…works for me!

        Like

        Reply
        • Fake Nametag says:
          December 6, 2017 at 2:31 am

          That’s better, but don’t forget McDonald’s is almost always hiring. I’d be more in favor of making financial aid or loans contingent on some kind of mandatory national service that involves manual labor of some sort. Get a 4 year degree paid for and put in 2 years of road construction…1 year work, 2 years study, 1 more year of work, 2 more years of study…

          Like

          Reply
    • kroesus says:
      December 6, 2017 at 2:18 am

      I’d rather just see college loans have the home university as the primary underwriters…….want to see all those studies degrees go away?…..they would be self funding by the universities that offer them under my restriction…..degrees with a likelihood of repayment would be the sought after ones for loans b/c otw the U goes bankrupt or the taxing authority subsidizing it does

      Like

      Reply
      • Takeadeepbreath says:
        December 6, 2017 at 2:35 am

        Never understood this at all. Why $50k for a degree?

        The internet should have made education not only thousands of times better, but thousands of times cheaper. Why the need to go to a classroom, or a lecture room, with heating, cooling, maintenance and building costs, as well as educator costs? Why the need to pay high rent on university campus? It should also have eliminated, or rather shortened, the gap between good universities and bad universities. A quality lecture in Harvard, is quality lecture because of it’s content, and not because it was given at a certain location. The internet should have made Harvard lectures available to all. It should have made it egalitarian. Indeed, these students today who scream the need for equality in life, are absorbed in institutions which are the antithesis of what they claim to want in life. It is a class based hierarchy, that the internet should have eliminated.

        It’s all faff. With the course on-line, with lectures from, say 7 or 8 different lecturers, on the same subject, instead of just one, with the ability to do it at you own pace, and do it from home, it should be much cheaper.

        I went to a quality UK university, and truth be told, it was just a holiday camp. Looking back, it was a wasted 3 years. I could have got a job, and done my course in my own time, easily. Especially with today’s technology. It would have benefited me in growing up quicker during my 20’s. And I was given a first. I couldn’t believe it.

        Like

        Reply
  24. realgaryseven says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:49 am

    > Be Mulvaney.
    > Fire Everyone at CFPB, and by everyone you mean everyone.
    > Watch Globalist heads explode trying to argue, to the Judicial branch, about how the Executive branch shouldn’t be allowed to execute anything.
    > Politely ignore Judicial “opinions” (that is what the Judicial branch calls its writings) that you disagree with.
    > Fire every single employee, no exceptions.
    > Contact all vendors and tell them that CFPB is no longer a customer, effective immediately.
    > Resign, turning off the lights as you leave and lock the building.
    > Make America Great Again.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. lcpusa says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:55 am

    Extortion is a crime and they know it.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. keeler says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:55 am

    Millennials: supposedly the most educated generation in history, yet somehow all their historical references are limited to the last 20 years of pop culture. Most of them probably don’t even know Pocahontas (the Powhatan one, not carpetbagger from Oklahoma) was a real person and not an invention of the Walt Disney Company.

    Shallow minds make for narrow futures.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Takeadeepbreath says:
      December 6, 2017 at 2:19 am

      “most educated generation in history,”, as you seem to imply, is just nonsense. I think they are less educated, but just repackaged.

      For example. People used to eat breakfast with the family in the olden days. Today, you can get a degree in studying how people eat breakfast. They claim this makes them more educated in eating breakfast, despite never having done it themselves.

      Like

      Reply
  27. Uncle Max says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:57 am

    Yeah, I’d have HR put out a memo. Cover sheets now required on TPS reports. And #2.. if any employee is caught conspiring to undermine management , intentionally hide work, or leak information to press without authorization , that employee will be fired. Thank you.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • jmclever says:
      December 6, 2017 at 1:48 am

      Put up a poster of Ms Reality Winner with her professional headshot next to her orange pantsuit mug shot. A reminder of how the real world functions.

      Like

      Reply
  28. POP says:
    December 6, 2017 at 1:03 am

    There are two operators I can trust to do their all for PTrump and his agenda.
    Mick and Wilbur.
    Because they agree 100%.
    That doesn’t mean there aren’t extraordinarily good Secs at State and Defence, but they have some differences with bits of the PTrump agenda.
    That’s ok, life isn’t The Brady Bunch.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. alliwantissometruth says:
    December 6, 2017 at 1:06 am

    Besides the top tier politicians that use the CFPB to fund their radical leftist agenda, what were seeing at the employee level is the new, freshly minted leadership class of this country. Or as I refer to them, the stupid people

    This new class has grown up attending American schools, where their early education included the molding of the thought process & the removal of critical thinking skills & common sense

    Upon entering college, their minds incapable of resistance due to mind manipulation, they then received their proper brainwashing & radical indoctrination

    These people are feeble minded & weak willed, & are easy targets for the Marxist wolves that collect our young peoples minds

    Most Americans willingly hand their children over to the enemies of our Republic to have them mold their minds

    And now, we’re seeing the the results of sixty some odd years of leftist dominance in our schools

    They can’t comprehend there may be something wrong with the agency they work at. There’s absolutely no way they’ll listen to any facts or indulge in any critical thinking. Common sense will never enter into it

    Nope, it’s ideology above all, at any cost

    Won’t it be great when these same employees are our future leaders & running the country?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Takeadeepbreath says:
      December 6, 2017 at 2:10 am

      “Besides the top tier politicians that use the CFPB to fund their radical leftist agenda, what were seeing at the employee level is the new, freshly minted leadership class of this country. Or as I refer to them, the stupid people”

      Or, as I refer to them as, the sons and daughters of DC machine. Many politicians are going to be one agency short of getting their kids out from their basement, and into a “do nothing” high paying job. For sure, these well paying jobs don’t go to people who are not under the umbrella of the swamp.

      Like

      Reply
  30. TexasRanger says:
    December 6, 2017 at 1:14 am

    Posted by georgiafl December 5, 2017

    Millennium job interview:

    Video 02:50 Minutes.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  31. Chuck says:
    December 6, 2017 at 1:33 am

    I wonder if these code writing government employees realize that everything they do at work is on record.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. scott467 says:
    December 6, 2017 at 1:41 am

    “An atmosphere of intense anxiety has taken hold, several employees said.”

    ________________

    Good.

    The worm has turned.

    Let that work on you for the next 8 years — hopefully for the next 50 years — see how you like it.

    Traitors.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Takeadeepbreath says:
    December 6, 2017 at 1:58 am

    Sundance. (and others)

    Question. Yes, it is a slush fund. Yes, it was set up that way without oversight. Yes, they will probably lose these funds, and it will probably be shut down, split up, and absorbed by other agencies. BUT – If they find out and reveal these slush funds, will any of this be a prosecutable offense where people can go to jail? Or have the legalized their immorality? I am just wondering what we can expect from this. Sure, getting rid of it, stripping it down, making it accountable, has to be the goal. I am just wondering if there could be a cherry on top.

    Thanks

    Like

    Reply
  34. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    December 6, 2017 at 2:29 am

    Bumbling dork army is more appropriate…

    Like

    Reply
  35. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    December 6, 2017 at 2:29 am

    Wouldn’t it be funny to sue every company that donated to democrats and give the money to the NRA.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s