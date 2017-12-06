Under New Leadership Anxious CFPB Workers Begin Communicating in Coded Messages…

A rather interesting New York Times article describes life in the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) now that interim Director Mick Mulvaney is leading the agency. Actually, one of the more interesting aspects is how congressional defenders of the CFPB have claimed the workforce is non-partisan, yet for some mysterious reason the mostly Millenials are described as using coded messaging.
Keep in mind, these are presumably college educated young professionals:
New York Times […] Some employees, including a few of the bureau’s top officials, have welcomed their new leader. Others, pointing to Mr. Mulvaney’s earlier hostility toward the agency and its mission, are quietly resisting. One small group calls itself “Dumbledore’s Army,” according to two of the people who were familiar with their discussions. The name is a reference to a secret resistance force in the “Harry Potter” books.
An atmosphere of intense anxiety has taken hold, several employees said. In some cases, conversations between staff that used to take place by phone or text now happen almost exclusively in person or through encrypted messaging apps.
Mr. Mulvaney has begun examining lawsuits filed by the agency and its process of gathering information from companies under investigation. The bureau’s so-called demand letters — an investigative tool used in the early stages of investigations — are “fairly broad and fairly burdensome,” he told reporters on Monday. (read more)
The CFPB is the product of far-left progressives, specifically Elizabeth Warren, initially setting up a financial control agency that operates without congressional oversight. The Bureau construct was previously challenged in court and ruled ‘unconstitutional’.
The CFPB was essentially created to work as a legal money laundering operation for progressive causes by fining financial institutions for conduct the CFPB finds in violation of their unilateral and arbitrary rules and regulations. The CFPB then use the proceeds from the fines to fund progressive organizations and causes. That’s the underlying reason why the Democrats are fraught with anxiety over losing control of it.
♦ #1 Conceived as a government watchdog, with aims to financially fill the coffers of left-wing activist organizations, the CFPB was doomed by an Elizabeth Warren structure that made it an inherently political agency. READ HERE
♦ #2 The sad and sick joke – how the face of the CFPB’s first director falsely claimed caring about consumers, but the reality was entirely political. READ HERE
Elizabeth Warren set up the bureau to operate above any oversight. Additionally, the bureau was placed under spending authority of the federal reserve. The CFPB gets its operating budget from the Federal Reserve, not from congress. Again, this was set-up to keep congress from defunding the agency as a way to remove it. Everything about the way the CFPB was structured was done to avoid any oversight. Hence, a DC circuit court finding the agency held too much power, and deemed the Directors unchecked position unconstitutional.
Mick Mulvaney is now in a position to look at the books, look at the prior records within the bureau, and expose the political agenda within it to the larger public. That is sending the progressives bananas.
Most likely President Trump will not appoint a replacement until Mulvaney has exposed the corruption within the bureau. That sunlight is toxic to Elizabeth Warren and can potentially be politically destructive to the Democrats. If the secrets within the bureau are revealed, there’s a much greater likelihood the bureau will be dissolved.
There are billions of scheme and graft at stake. Within the record-keeping there are more than likely dozens of progressive/Democrat organizations being financed by the secret enterprise that operates without oversight. That’s the risk to the SWAMP.
”Dumbledore’s Army”
Only Millennials, what a bunch of nerds!
🤓🧐🤓
Living the dream in their parents basement.
This army has cellphones instead of wands. Don’t that that will work quite as well!
I’d guess even worse. They’re probably pushing 6 figure salaries with benefits the general public hasn’t seen in decades.
Actually nerds can be kind of cool in their own way. These people are losers and haters.
Very true, but it’s still funny.
“Dumbledore’s Army”
“Only Millennials, what a bunch of nerds!”
To a word, the first thing I thought.
I wonder if they have Dressup Wednesdays?
I’m sure they LARP every chance they get.
Children.
They are irresponsible, half literate, incompetent pukes. Most have no idea what “customer service” means. Many don’t speak fluent English. As one moves up the ladder into professional/technical or management positions, salaries and perquisites become EXTORTIONATE. Only liberals need apply. “Consumer protection” is an oxymoron. Mick, make them hand in all cell phones at security. Collect, if they wish, at lunchtime. No personal calls, emails, youtube or netflix during work hours. Break up the Dumbledorfs, re-assign, then use RIF and attrition to get rid of half the management. Get OUTSIDE auditors to forensically examine all the books. Re-run e-verify for every employee. Pardon the rant, I have personal experience with this bureaucracy.
And making 5 to 6 figures.
No Ziggi they belong to “Lord Voldemort’s Army” but in essence those brainwashed youngsters belong to Ozero and Hillturd’s army. They no doubt were heartbroken with the election and their little hearts will be broken again when the hammer comes down on their heroes and ultimately them.
Sad picture. The future of America? They have much to learn. Hopefully they will learn it before someone offers them a position of great responsibility.
Speaking with, and aiding consumers IS a position of great responsibility. It’s their raison d’etre!!
I thought that was a group photo at the CFPB!!!!
omg, you captured the essence..makes me want to puke.
that face when you realize there is no winning night to score.
Ha!
In the books, Dumbledore’s Army is fighting an infiltrated bureaucracy that represses basic freedoms. So much for self-awareness.
Yes, initially fighting against the ULTIMATE in entrenched Deep State bureaucrats, Dolores Umbrage.
As you said, so much for self awareness or insight….
Okey dokey, so we just need to send an owl to Professor Slughorn and get him to prepare us vats and vats of veritaserum. THEN we can find out who are the good guys and are who the bad guys.
Or, we could just fire every last one of their azzs because I would imagine each and every one of them is a bad apple. Assuming we have the power to do this and these fools are not protected by a Collective Bargaining Agreement.
I like Mulvaney’s desk. Looks like he is working in a warehouse.
I really get a kick out of how the young useful idiots have finally figured out their precious smart phone is worthless and they have to actually talk to their fellow conspirators.
Maybe they should learn Morse Code?
https://vignette.wikia.nocookie.net/mlp/images/f/fd/Morse_Code.gif/revision/latest?cb=20140128234714
– – . – – – – .–. ..– – – .– –.
Shhh…… let’s keep that our little secret, sort of like cursive writing!
Agreed. Well noticed. Clean, efficient, uncluttered, focused, targeted and cost effective. That speaks volumes.
this is just ANOTHER UNCONSTITUTIONAL AGENCY THAT NEEDS DESTROYED AND A STAKE DRIVEN THROUGH IT’S EVIL HEART TO NEVER RISE AGAIN.
Jim Marine #4, but get back the money stolen/used/abused by Warren and fellow democrats as frankly is clear stealing of our money for their traitorous moves and uses. If the money is not returned, the just confiscate their assets to repay us and then throw their behinds in prison and again we have plenty of rope necklaces for these thieves robbing Americans for their own benefit. Justice must be had!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lock her up!
“One small group calls itself “Dumbledore’s Army,” according to two of the people who were familiar with their discussions. The name is a reference to a secret resistance force in the “Harry Potter” books.”
And there you have it. There are millions of these young idiots and millions more streaming into our institutions and Government Departments.
I used to think first we kill all the lawyers. Now I’m sure first we kill all the humanities professors and exile the rest to Guam. Then we kill the lawyers.
What do you call 500 lawyers on the bottom of the ocean? …….a good start.
What’s the difference between a lawyer and a shark? The shark has a conscience.
Indoctrinated radicals in every part of the government. Hopefully these ones will soon be out of a job when this so-called sham of an agency gets shut down.
the reference to killing all the lawyers was in the context of usurpation of the rule of law. e. g., Jay Sekulow is a lawyer. Wanna vilify a demographic? How about bureaucrats – that’s really what we’re talking about.
What do you have against Guam? The governor of Guam has said only kind things about President Trump. Besides Guam is striving to make itself into a tourist destination, from the photos it is an attractive place. Gotta be better places to send ’em. What about Puerto Rico? They’d be among their own political kind, wouldn’t they?
“Dumbledore’s Army.”
The scary part is that these childish people lack the self awareness to know just how foolish this sounds. And they are supposed to be the adults in charge.
SMDH.
I have even more of a problem with them thinking they are the good guys while they lie, steal & defraud the American people.
Adding to the eye-rolling aspect is the self regard the term signifies. “We’re righteous warriors, fighting evil by keeping funds rolling in to BLM.”
The present threat to Warren, Obama, Jarrett et al, is Trump is now in control of their illegal and unethical funding mechanism….the CFPB. The gig is up and the Lion has roared.
Changing an organization’s culture is one of the most difficult of management tasks, something I’m quite sure Mulvaney is very much aware of and, given where he comes from, is perfectly capable of taking on this job. What he’s doing right now is observing how the place works, taking careful note of who the gatekeepers are. They’ll most likely be the first to go. Head’s are going to roll.
Just today I listened to someone say that the first step to changing culture is the change the “ecosystem.” That is a big job.
We have to start in our schools, somehow weed out the leftie teachers. We live in a conservative district that voted for Trump and yet, my 7th grader reports to me that his history teacher went on an anti-Trump rant during the height of the NFL protest tweets, saying (per my son) that “Trump wants to kill black people”. Also, he taught the class we live in a democracy, not a Constitutional Republic. When my son told him that, the teacher said, “I’ll have to look it up.” Also, just recently, his health teacher had a Vegan come in and reportedly gave a speech saying how bad meat is for you. Also, my twelve year old was taught all about STDs, so not just learning about puberty. Then there was an incident with a teacher who has half pink hair. This is out of control. Again, we live in a conservative district but WTH is going on with our public education reform?
Not to mention the degradation of our higher learning institutions.
Home school him for high school, and then send him to Liberty University. Or find an apprenticeship in his dream occupation.
I wish there were more options, but at this point I have heard so many horror stories. Can’t fathom bringing up a teenager right now.
I have been heartsick over public schools for at least the last twenty years. I started out repeatedly telling people send your kids to private schools, and then I abandoned that and started telling everyone I knew with children to homeschool them.
The cost of allowing this to continue is very high. Damage to children. Damage to our future. Does anyone know of examples of turning around public schools? I know that some schools love to have motivational speakers come to their general assemblies and that people of faith have brought the Gospel to thousands of kids this way. (Shock!)
I love how our President leads by example.
Reminds me of George Washington somehow.
I think he is a change agent of “massive proportions.”
I am learning so much from watching him in action
Perhaps that is part of the answer for our younglings.
Less formal education and more learning outside the classroom.
I wonder if this is more fake info put out to find the leakers.
I don’t kow, but Admiral Rogers is probably having a hoot over at the NSA at the moment!
Well, if millennials are organizing a resistance then all is lost. Since everyone knows that millennials are intellectually superior to anyone older than their own magnificent selves. “Garson, participation trophies all around”.
time to fire some butts at that agency… coded messages?… good lord… …
“mostly Millennials”
Yep. Create an agency that moves billions of dollars around and let brand new college snowflakes run it. What could possibly go wrong?
Indoctrinated ass-kissers who have never learned the critical thinking skills necessary to ask questions and who are less than half as intelligent as they assume themselves to be sound like the perfect minions to be running a slush fund, were I running one.
I say we shut the place down and transfer them all over to Camp Lejeune for some critical thinking. Maybe work for a real outfit.
The Israelis may have it right. Don’t they do military first, and then college? I think we should start that here. It’d be a big re-education for life camp where they could all actually grow up.
I’d try to identify Dumbledore’s Army members and downsize them out of a job. It is very dangerous to think of yourselves as kings and gods in a democracy.
This agency needs reform that includes congressional oversight, inspector general reviews, congressional funding (separate from Federal Reserve) and less power.
We don’t need this stinking agency. It would make a nice 5-star hotel.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You’re on a roll tonight, Ziiggii. Thanks for the chuckles.
😂😂😂
LOL! Dumb-Down’s army!
Our colleges today are deliberately cultivating mental illness.
How long before the leaking starts? 10, 9, 8…
I’ve had it with these people.
I know, I am so done, stick a fork in it.
Just imagine how absurd they will be after 4 years of PDJT in office. Stupid has no limits.
Just as the Trump administration is starting to make headway in cutting off funding to left wing subversive groups, the NFL decides to give 100 million dollars to those same groups. This was done ostensibly to placate the kneeling protestors but may also have just been something Roger Goodell, a committed leftist, wanted to do anyway. What’s even worse, the money is being taken away from other charities like breast cancer awareness and military/veterans groups. Boycott the NFL until the entire league folds.
Oops, wrong thread again.
I’d love to see a legitimate audit of where all the money ends up getting spent. I’d be wiling to bet that a large percentage lines the pockets of a few, while a small amount goes to the actual programs.
Kind of like the clinton foundation.
It’s a pure money laundering scam! When we talk of an abundance or lack of “cash”, whether paper currency or electronic, actual money that can be moved from one account to another at the push of a button, we say “liquidity”.
A swamp needs liquid to continue to exist.
Drain the swamp!
One of the most fascinating things about this Presidency is how things are being revealed to us in the course of time. The phrase “drain the swamp” wasn’t just a catchy phrase, it has powerful symbolic meaning. It is possible to imagine how, once the Democrats / Globalists / Communists are deprived of their money supply, they will next become exposed to the sunlight, and next be neutralized completely. Could the administration actually drain the swamp? It seems Mulvaney is a key weapon in that effort.
Draining the swamp is the first step. Adding sunlight to what is left at the bottom is the next step. But if we don’t clean and scrub it with prosecutions, it will only fill back up. Time will tell.
Millennials and hipsters will be the downfall of this nation.
Hipsters brought a laugh just a few years ago, now they’re our leaders? Clean house everywhere! Bring back normalcy- please!
I sense the danger you’re articulating, but we’re not going to allow that.
No, Generation Z will save it.
My oldest two teenagers dresses as Hipsters for Halloween a few years ago. This year one of them went as a “snowflake.”
Many within the younger generations can see through the BS, and they openly mock it. Just look at The Donald at Reddit.
They will. Real life text exchange between me and my Gen Z daughter who had to write a paper about blm for school [my asides are in brackets]
Her: What would u say is black lives matter’s mission
Me: Actually, or what they’d like you to think?
Her: What they’d like you to think. I go to a liberal school remember [is there any other kind?]
Me:Racially non-biased treatment in the criminal justice system
Her: ok thank u. I don’t want to seem like I’m against black lives matter but i don’t know how to write a neutral essay [that’s my girl <3] I also don't want to seem gullible u know. Should I play devil's advocate?
Me:Is your prof a libtard?
Her: I think so
Me: Just play along then.
Her: ugh I hate being a victim of the system [lol]
Me: I feel….
Kathy,
Nearly all of my professors in college were libtards. I was likewise concerned that I would be punished with low grades if I stood for conservative values and principles, or even simple defiance of group-think. As a freshman, the thought of going all the way through college like an undercover agent, going along with my teachers’ Leftist idiocy, was more than a little depressing.
So I had an idea. In my first paper, I just regurgitated whatever the teacher said and wanted to hear, to receive an ‘A’ and establish myself as an ‘A’ student.
AFTER that, I let loose on my professors’ Leftist views, confident that having established myself as an ‘A’ student when parroting the teacher’s views on the first paper, that he or she could not get away with giving me a lower grade for disagreeing with the teacher’s views, all other things being equal (same student, same writing style, etc.).
It made school (and class!) a lot more interesting, and I looked forward to getting my papers back, to read all the writing in the margins angrily scribbled by my professors as they complained about my positions… while still giving me the ‘A’.
That worked all the way through college, except once, when a professor gave me an ‘A’ on the first paper, but a ‘D’ on the second paper (when I argued my own beliefs instead of saying what I knew the teacher wanted to hear).
I asked my teacher about the grade, and she was nasty about it (as I knew she would be). Then I took both papers to the Ombudsman, explained the situation, and why I parroted the professors views on the first paper and then expressed my own views thereafter.
He read both papers while I waited, and when he finished, he crossed out the ‘D’ on the second paper, replaced it with an ‘A’, and signed his name under it. He asked me to give it back to my professor and ask her to change the grade to an ‘A’ in her grade book — and if she wouldn’t, he would do it for her. And he said I could tell her that. 🙂
She changed it, and never called on me again. She never wrote in the margins of my papers after that either, I don’t think she even read them anymore. But she gave me the ‘A’ on the rest of my papers, and for the course.
Maybe your daughter would like to try a similar strategy?
Here’s a tip.
If you are a supposed professional and you identify as being part of “Dumbledore’s Army,” to try and thwart your boss, you are probably too immature and incompetent to win at anything. I don’t care which SJW university gave you a degree for coloring in your safe space, you are an idiot.
The idiots may outnumber us, but I take solace in the fact that they really are this dumb.
Don’t know how to “like” your comment, but consider it plus 1.
Let’s use the CFPB to wreck higher education. Every university and college that doesn’t graduate 85% of the students (that take college loans) in 5 years gets sanctioned for fraud.
Lickety-spit, problem solved.
Except the professors would just give everyone A’s.
So change Archie’s idea to 85% employment rate…works for me!
That’s better, but don’t forget McDonald’s is almost always hiring. I’d be more in favor of making financial aid or loans contingent on some kind of mandatory national service that involves manual labor of some sort. Get a 4 year degree paid for and put in 2 years of road construction…1 year work, 2 years study, 1 more year of work, 2 more years of study…
I’d rather just see college loans have the home university as the primary underwriters…….want to see all those studies degrees go away?…..they would be self funding by the universities that offer them under my restriction…..degrees with a likelihood of repayment would be the sought after ones for loans b/c otw the U goes bankrupt or the taxing authority subsidizing it does
Never understood this at all. Why $50k for a degree?
It’s all faff. With the course on-line, with lectures from, say 7 or 8 different lecturers, on the same subject, instead of just one, with the ability to do it at you own pace, and do it from home, it should be much cheaper.
I went to a quality UK university, and truth be told, it was just a holiday camp. Looking back, it was a wasted 3 years. I could have got a job, and done my course in my own time, easily. Especially with today’s technology. It would have benefited me in growing up quicker during my 20’s. And I was given a first. I couldn’t believe it.
> Be Mulvaney.
> Fire Everyone at CFPB, and by everyone you mean everyone.
> Watch Globalist heads explode trying to argue, to the Judicial branch, about how the Executive branch shouldn’t be allowed to execute anything.
> Politely ignore Judicial “opinions” (that is what the Judicial branch calls its writings) that you disagree with.
> Fire every single employee, no exceptions.
> Contact all vendors and tell them that CFPB is no longer a customer, effective immediately.
> Resign, turning off the lights as you leave and lock the building.
> Make America Great Again.
In my dreams, this is exactly what he does. And he does it while wearing a Dumbledore costume.
While waving that wand “YOU’RE FIRED!”
Extortion is a crime and they know it.
Millennials: supposedly the most educated generation in history, yet somehow all their historical references are limited to the last 20 years of pop culture. Most of them probably don’t even know Pocahontas (the Powhatan one, not carpetbagger from Oklahoma) was a real person and not an invention of the Walt Disney Company.
Shallow minds make for narrow futures.
“most educated generation in history,”, as you seem to imply, is just nonsense. I think they are less educated, but just repackaged.
For example. People used to eat breakfast with the family in the olden days. Today, you can get a degree in studying how people eat breakfast. They claim this makes them more educated in eating breakfast, despite never having done it themselves.
Yeah, I’d have HR put out a memo. Cover sheets now required on TPS reports. And #2.. if any employee is caught conspiring to undermine management , intentionally hide work, or leak information to press without authorization , that employee will be fired. Thank you.
Put up a poster of Ms Reality Winner with her professional headshot next to her orange pantsuit mug shot. A reminder of how the real world functions.
There are two operators I can trust to do their all for PTrump and his agenda.
Mick and Wilbur.
That doesn’t mean there aren’t extraordinarily good Secs at State and Defence, but they have some differences with bits of the PTrump agenda.
Besides the top tier politicians that use the CFPB to fund their radical leftist agenda, what were seeing at the employee level is the new, freshly minted leadership class of this country. Or as I refer to them, the stupid people
This new class has grown up attending American schools, where their early education included the molding of the thought process & the removal of critical thinking skills & common sense
Upon entering college, their minds incapable of resistance due to mind manipulation, they then received their proper brainwashing & radical indoctrination
These people are feeble minded & weak willed, & are easy targets for the Marxist wolves that collect our young peoples minds
Most Americans willingly hand their children over to the enemies of our Republic to have them mold their minds
And now, we’re seeing the the results of sixty some odd years of leftist dominance in our schools
They can’t comprehend there may be something wrong with the agency they work at. There’s absolutely no way they’ll listen to any facts or indulge in any critical thinking. Common sense will never enter into it
Nope, it’s ideology above all, at any cost
Won’t it be great when these same employees are our future leaders & running the country?
“Besides the top tier politicians that use the CFPB to fund their radical leftist agenda, what were seeing at the employee level is the new, freshly minted leadership class of this country. Or as I refer to them, the stupid people”
Or, as I refer to them as, the sons and daughters of DC machine. Many politicians are going to be one agency short of getting their kids out from their basement, and into a “do nothing” high paying job. For sure, these well paying jobs don’t go to people who are not under the umbrella of the swamp.
Posted by georgiafl December 5, 2017
Millennium job interview:
Video 02:50 Minutes.
It gets worse.
How is this possible?
The Teachers Union comrade neo marxists won I guess.
That was hilarious. And too darned sad.
I wonder if these code writing government employees realize that everything they do at work is on record.
“An atmosphere of intense anxiety has taken hold, several employees said.”
________________
Good.
The worm has turned.
Let that work on you for the next 8 years — hopefully for the next 50 years — see how you like it.
Traitors.
Sundance. (and others)
Question. Yes, it is a slush fund. Yes, it was set up that way without oversight. Yes, they will probably lose these funds, and it will probably be shut down, split up, and absorbed by other agencies. BUT – If they find out and reveal these slush funds, will any of this be a prosecutable offense where people can go to jail? Or have the legalized their immorality? I am just wondering what we can expect from this. Sure, getting rid of it, stripping it down, making it accountable, has to be the goal. I am just wondering if there could be a cherry on top.
Thanks
Bumbling dork army is more appropriate…
Wouldn’t it be funny to sue every company that donated to democrats and give the money to the NRA.
