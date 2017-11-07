What’s This?… Reuters Forced To Admit Smiling Pandas Joyfully Await President Trump’s China Visit…

Posted on November 7, 2017

Those who have followed the Chinese strategy of President Trump will note strong signals of success therein amid an advanced visit ground report from Reuters News Service.

BACKDROP – From the outset the Trump administration displayed a very specific strategy where respect toward China’s leadership was coupled with visible praise for their business acumen and kind words toward the culture of the Chinese people.

This became evident in Mar-a-largo when Prime Minister Xi Jinping and President Trump spent a weekend getting to know each other.

While the surface impression of the relationship is geopolitical adversaries, President Trump has also positioned himself inwardly toward the Chinese people as a modern counter cultural figure not concerned with political correctness and not ashamed of his business success.   This approach is intensely well received in the bamboo forest.

In a culture where the political and sociological influences have historically presented an outlook of affluence and influence as the measure of success, the image of unabashed and unapologetic opulent Trump represents the external personification of this perspective.

Quite simply, it becomes impossible for China’s control authority to ridicule a successful businessman -now influential politician- when they have been selling that image as an honorable goal for decades amid their own culture. The timing is remarkable in consequence.

Simultaneous to this impression, and in a very methodical plan to counter the expansive influence of China, President Trump has used the scale of the U.S. economy to create massive changes in geopolitical economic landscape.

While Trump’s Grandkids sing sweet Mandarin Chinese songs to Xi Jinping and Peng Liyaun (Xi’s wife and herself a cultural icon), he has simultaneously cultivated a powerful counter-leverage position with India’s Prime Minister Modi. In essence, President Trump has positioned himself -and as a consequence the United States- as a powerhouse to be courted by both sides.

India and China are direct and consequential economic adversaries.  President Trump has maneuvered our own U.S. economic policy into the position where that competitive dynamic is now leverage for U.S. economic engagement, trade deals, national security and long-term interests.

It is not coincidental that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson first injected the term “Indo-Pacific” into the geopolitical lexicon of U.S. policy.   It’s a brilliant strategy and paying huge dividends. Bigly.

 

Thus President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump travel to Beijing, the heart of the bamboo forest, for an official state visit with President Xi Jinping and Mrs. Peng Liyaun; the first lady of China and a massively influential woman within the larger culture, and the Panda peeps are really thrilled:

(Reuters) He may be a divisive figure back home, but U.S. President Donald Trump will be landing in friendly territory when he arrives in Beijing on Wednesday, judging by Chinese social media.

On platforms such as the Twitter-like Sina Weibo, Trump’s Chinese supporters, who admire his business success and a free-wheeling style unconstrained by political correctness, are far more prominent than detractors.

While no comprehensive survey has been done to assess the size and intensity of Trump’s popularity in China, several pundits suggest he has broad and vocal support.

“Chinese people are impressed that he is extremely rich, he loves things splendid and magnificent, and he loves to show off. Not every billionaire is like that,” said Yin Hao, who translates American news and comedy clips for his nearly one million followers on Weibo.

Yin said his translated Trump-related video clips sometimes attract thousands of comments, where some supporters engage in name-calling and invective in defending the president.

”They will keep posting comments to defend Trump, mock his opponents under all news clips that involve Trump, and rebuke any comments that are not in favor of Trump,” Yin said.

Chen Jibing, a Shanghai-based political commentator, said Trump’s Chinese fan base is different than that for previous foreign leaders such as his predecessor, Barack Obama, and for British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who enjoyed widespread but tepid support.

“Chinese Trump fans are seriously and truly invested, and you had better not make light of offending them,” Chen wrote in a social media post to his millions of followers.

[…] China’s ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai, said Trump will receive a “state visit-plus” experience in Beijing. He is expected to go to the Forbidden City and participate in an inspection of Chinese troops, though China has released few other details.

Trump’s popularity in China largely comes from his disdain for political correctness and defiance of traditional liberal western views, which many Chinese consider elitist and unrealistic, Chen said.

His criticism of the U.S. trade deficit with China, for example, is seen by many in the country as standard U.S. political talk, some pundits say.

“In China, realists hold a deep-rooted belief that the rule of the jungle means the strong prey on the weak,” Chen said. “For them, the world is not split into right and wrong, good or evil, it is only success or failure, the powerful and the weak.”

Factual errors or gaffes by Trump tend to be ignored by his Chinese fans or explained away as harmless mistakes made by a leader who writes his own rules.

In Japan on Monday, Trump told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that the Japanese economy was not performing as well as the United States’ and appeared to mistakenly say that Japan’s economy was the world’s second-largest. It is actually third, after China‘s.

An editor at a major state publication told Reuters was inclined to be forgiving about Trump’s remark to Abe: “He’s a free spirit. No one can tell him what to do.”

Many on Chinese social media see Trump as a figure of fun.

[…] In a country where parents are traditionally judged by the success of their children, Trump scores extra points for his daughter Ivanka, a businesswoman and currently advisor to President Trump, and her Mandarin-speaking children.

One Chinese state publication said that all five of Trump’s children are a testament to his character.

”You can tell what parents are like through their childrens’ success. Trump’s five children are all excellent, it means he is a very successful father,” the China Education Daily said on its social media account.

Ivanka Trump is sometimes referred to as “goddess” on Chinese social media, where some were upset that the first daughter would not be accompanying her father to Beijing.

“SAD! Ivanka is not coming to China,” said Jiang Xiaofeng, a journalist with Phoenix TV on Sina Weibo, appropriating one of Donald Trump’s favorite Twitter exclamations. (read more)

That last paragraph is priceless, because several months ago CTH pointed out the importance Ivanka Trump plays in the optical and cultural dynamic between India and China.

First-daughter Ivanka Trump traveled to India in September and was just in Japan last week for the Women’s conference.

Panda peeps want Ivanka too, perhaps most of all, but even the smallest of details plays out in the dynamic POTUS Trump has assembled.

  1. Avi says:
    November 7, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    next he can cut a deal with Vietnam to restore Cam Ramn Bay. that would be a big win win for us and them

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. magatrump says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    God bless President Trump!!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. TwoLaine says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    “”You can tell what parents are like through their childrens’ success. Trump’s five children are all excellent, it means he is a very successful father,” the China Education Daily said on its social media account.”

    OH, if only ALL Americans parents took this to heart.

    Liked by 26 people

    Reply
  4. Carrie2 says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Yep, this is the China I know. They push for excellence, education, manners and no pussyfooting. Glad we have visited several times and even happier I was able to study in one of their best universities in Hangzhou (a beautiful city but cracy!! taxi drivers and taxi charges are really, really low). Avoid Summer and Winter in China but Spring and Fall are better weather.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Chuck says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    “paying huge dividends. Bigly.”
    I’ll be working this phrase into daily conversation.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. NJF says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    ❤️Ivanka. & they love POTUS & FLOTUS too clearly.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. i'm just sayin'.. says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    ”They will keep posting comments to defend Trump, mock his opponents under all news clips that involve Trump, and rebuke any comments that are not in favor of Trump,”
    Ah, the Chinese Deploreables

    Liked by 24 people

    Reply
  8. fedback says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Hopefully Ivanka can go to China later. We wouldn’t want to disappoint the millions of Trump supporters in China

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  9. i'm just sayin'.. says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    What is covfefe in Chinese?
    可纷纷。
    (not sure if this is correct)

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    I know many people don’t like Bannon but this short podcast is very interesting. It’s about China and their domination strategy.

    Like

    Reply
    • KittyKat says:
      November 7, 2017 at 4:33 pm

      Not specifically related to this video but I wonder if Bannon sometimes overintellectualizes and overthinks things, that the president understands intuitively in his gut.

      The contrast between Bannon’s intellectualism and the tabloid content at BB is jarring.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
      November 7, 2017 at 5:01 pm

      Bannon is the guy that said PDJT strategy between china and DPRK was going to get us into WW3…. and ever since he was ousted he’s been going to china and all over the globe cozying up to the GOPe money bags….. I don’t trust him or Gorka one bit.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  11. Eric Kennedy says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    So President Trump was supposed to be a foreign policy disaster? So far as I can tell, Eastern Europeans (Poles, Hungarians, Slovenians, etc.); Japanese, South Koreans, Chinese love him. Saudis and other Arab states rolled out the red carpet like no other President. And I suspect he is incredibly popular in India. It will be interesting to see what kind of reaction he receives in Vietnam (who actually like Americans) and the Philippines.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  12. sunnydaze says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    That is soooo funny what Jiao Xiaofeng wrote about Ivanka.

    Gee, I wonder if they’ll use this Reuters story in my local paper?

    JUST.KIDDING.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Oldskool says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Wonderful reading about the Reuters report of our amazing President invoking what sounds like a similar admiration and loyalty from the Chinese citizens as we have for him and to think of the slant of the news coverage they had to see through.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. indiamaria2020 says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    “He may be a divisive figure back home….. ”

    Uh, no he is not. I don’t call a handful of whiny Media dopes and a scatter of non-reproductive Lefties the definers of “divisive” or popular; or even normal or ab-normal. They are simply the scum of our country, i.e. bottom-feedeing Lefties.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  15. MVW says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    The treatment contrast from China can’t be emphasized enough between BO and Trump. Remember when BO was made to exit AF1 from the rear service entrance? Maximum insult. Very satisfying to me even though BO at the time was still out POTUS, and thus put a twinge to my satisfaction.

    BO was the capstone to Globalist failure through 4 failed presidents. Can 8 years of Trump antidote our way forward? Maybe with DJT and a solid replacement.

    We still need a political corruption cleanup of PR to match the Hurricane cleanup.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. fleporeblog says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    I absolutely love the term “Indo-Pacific”! It says everything you need to know about our relationship with India. The Chinese are not happy that the Lion left Ivanka at home. They are even more pissed that she was in Japan about a week ago and they are breathing fire that she will be in India at the end of the month.

    The interview TREX had about the US and India partnership was really telling. TREX spoke about the fact that they would like to see India become the 2nd strongest military in the world. He also shared that our relationship with India was light years ahead of our relationship with China.

    India recently purchased LNG from our country. India has a population of 1.3 billion people. The average age of their citizens is amazingly 25. China’s average age is in the mid 40s. India is very similiar to us in the fact that they have citizens that can produce items from start to finish. If we were to take our business to India, China’s economy would literally crumble. Our President and Xi are both aware of that.

    China is also aware that our country has signed major military agreements with Japan and South Korea. Notice that the details of the numbers have not been released. Once again China will not be happy with this fact. Japan just recently had a snap election which gives PM Abe the ability to destroy the declaration saying that they could only have a defensive military. We will also have our F35s deployed to Japan for 6 months. We currently have 3 Carrier groups in the area.

    I think something amazing will come out of the next two days in China. Our Wolverine in the interview SD shared yesterday talked about the fact he has 35+ business leaders with him for the visit to China. We are truly coming at them guns blazing both on the military front as well as the economic front.

    Maybe our President promises to have Ivanka and the kids visit as soon as North Korea has been dealt with. Until that time, “No Ivanka and her kids for the Chinese”!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. scott467 says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    “Trump’s popularity in China largely comes from his disdain for political correctness”

    ______________

    Much of DJT’s popularity HERE is for the exact same reason… you’d think other up-and-coming leaders might pick up on that… except it requires a kind of honesty that most people have expunged from their personality by the time they reach local office, much less state or national.

    Political-correctness is politically suffocating. It is a system of verbal constraints which have already gamed-out all possible outcomes, and ruled out any successful outcome because it would be ‘offensive’.

    Ergo, political-correctness creates political and bureaucratic paralysis. No problems are ever solved because you can’t even TALK about the cause of the problem, much less a realistic solution.

    And everybody sees it and knows it, except the people in the political-class bubble-world. For them, political-correctness is just how it is, and their thoughts (and therefore ideas and solutions) are constrained by the exact same mental paralysis.

    In order to become a successful politician (the normal way, not like Trump did it), you have to wholly embrace the mental retardation of political-correctness, or you never become successful in the first place.

    How messed up is that…

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Binkser1 says:
      November 7, 2017 at 4:39 pm

      Well said, scott!

      Like

      Reply
    • Some Old Guy says:
      November 7, 2017 at 4:45 pm

      Political correctness=nonsense

      No wonder they respect men/women who are not politically correct.

      Like

      Reply
      • piper567 says:
        November 7, 2017 at 5:56 pm

        what are the consequences of us just standing up to this indoctrination?
        One thing Trump has demonstrated that we all need, myself included, is a stiffer spine.
        A recent poll, for what that’s worth, says 58% of Rs are afraid of voicing their opinion.
        Is this bc the leftists consider any opinion other than their own deserves a violent response?
        Serious Qs.

        Like

        Reply
        • G. Combs says:
          November 7, 2017 at 6:28 pm

          <I."….Is this bc the leftists consider any opinion other than their own deserves a violent response?"

          YES!
          The violent response ranges from verbal diarrhea spewed all over you at ear splitting levels
          to no advancement at work
          to getting fired
          to having you business targeted.

          Those violent responses are very very real as anyone who has stuck their head above the PC wall has found out.

          Like

          Reply
      • Anonymoushorse says:
        November 7, 2017 at 6:27 pm

        Political correctness=Bush league.

        Like

        Reply
    • Mist'ears Mom says:
      November 7, 2017 at 5:06 pm

      Yes right on!
      and yet they keep saying…”We need to have a conversation about (fill in the blank)”
      Its so stupid I could scream every time I hear some pc nimrod say it!

      Like

      Reply
  18. Golden Advice says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Superb work. I especially loved this…

    “Quite simply, it becomes impossible for China’s control authority to ridicule a successful businessman -now influential politician- when they have been selling that image as an honorable goal for decades amid their own culture. The timing is remarkable in consequence.”

    Without fail you always bring to light interesting perspectives that I had never thought about. I like how your brain works. Thank you.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. scott467 says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    “…and defiance of traditional liberal western views, which many Chinese consider elitist and unrealistic, Chen said.”

    ________________

    I wonder to what does that refer?

    It seems to me that DJT wholly embraces traditional America.

    Classical / traditional ‘liberalism’ is far different from liberalism (Cultural Marxism, Communism) of the last 50 years:

    ……………………………..
    Classical liberalism is a political ideology and a branch of liberalism which advocates civil liberties under the rule of law with an emphasis on economic freedom. Closely related to libertarianism and to economic liberalism, it developed in the early 19th century, building on ideas from the previous century as a response to urbanization and to the Industrial Revolution in Europe and the United States. Notable individuals whose ideas contributed to classical liberalism include John Locke, Jean-Baptiste Say, Thomas Malthus and David Ricardo. It drew on the economics of Adam Smith and on a belief in natural law, utilitarianism and progress.”
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Classical_liberalism
    ……………………………..

    .

    So what “traditional liberal western views” do the Chinese “consider elitist and unrealistic”, and see DJT ‘defying’?

    I suspect I agree with the Chinese on this, I’m just not sure to what they are referring.

    Like

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      November 7, 2017 at 4:35 pm

      Pretty sure Identity Politics is high on that list.

      Like

      Reply
      • scott467 says:
        November 7, 2017 at 5:03 pm

        “Pretty sure Identity Politics is high on that list.”

        _______________

        Yes, but ‘identity politics’ is not “traditional liberal western views”.

        Identity politics is modern LEFTIST views.

        Like

        Reply
        • sunnydaze says:
          November 7, 2017 at 7:03 pm

          The Dems/Libs have been into Identity Politics since I can remember.And I *was* a Dem back in the 70’s thru mid 2000’s.

          I doubt the Chinese have your same understanding of “Liberal”.

          Like

          Reply
    • ystathosgmailcom says:
      November 7, 2017 at 4:44 pm

      My I humbly disagree Scott467. Written by an anonymous Texas A&M student.
      Political correctness is doctrine, fostered by a delusional, illogical, minority and rabidly promoted by an unscrupulous mainstream media, which hold forth the proposition that it is entirely possible to pick up a turd by the clean end.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Mist'ears Mom says:
      November 7, 2017 at 5:10 pm

      I think he is referring to Killary and zero…just a hunch.

      Like

      Reply
    • lovetruthfirst says:
      November 7, 2017 at 5:37 pm

      just curious – are you a Donald trump supporter? your comment says “liberal” to me

      as you write, classical liberalism as you define it hasn’t EXISTED in practice for 50 years at least – and in truth likely MUCH longer (if it EVER did) – why get hung up on the use of that term in a 2017 article from globalist attack dog media giant Reuters? I highly doubt that Chen was referencing THAT liberalism

      also your source for the definition is Wikipedia which is a grave mistake IMO ;O

      here is the full quote from Chen

      “Trump’s popularity in China largely comes from his disdain for political correctness and defiance of traditional liberal western views, which many Chinese consider elitist and unrealistic,”

      why did you leave out the part regarding political correctness? that in itself along with the rest of the quote seems very clear to me…in essence most Chinese are deplorables, preferring a plain speaking, populist ultra successful businessman, to the weak and disingenuous globalists obsessed with ccntrolling the planet absolutely…

      for what it’s worth, he also said that M Thatcher enjoyed “wide spread but tepid support”
      what the hell does that mean? LOL can support be tepid?

      Like

      Reply
      • G. Combs says:
        November 7, 2017 at 6:37 pm

        “…can support be tepid?”

        Of course it can. It ranges from neutral (I could care less) to rabid (Touch him with your dirty ‘tongue’ and I will rip your throat out!)

        Think Ed Gillespie’s support vs Donald Trump’s here at the Tree House.

        Like

        Reply
  20. MAGA-choose-it says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    The pandas are Seth Rich welcoming President Mogul before the storm.

    Like

    Reply
  21. ystathosgmailcom says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Our Lion is so sweet. Course he’ll give you a growl if he’s disapproves. A roar of warning when he’s had enough. And will pounce to destroy when you’ve showen yourself a traitor to our country.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. PatriotGalNC says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    We make decisions based on what we believe is true. The fact that the people who have BEEN in power lied, lied, lied all the time about everything is why our world is in the shape it is in at this juncture. However, the election of our President Trump, gave the world a LEADER who other leaders can respect, communicate with, and eventually trust, because he is a man of his word–who is uniquely and truly AMERICAN in all ways. When he said MAGA… He meant it! The whole world sees now. And, I believe we are beginning to hear a collective sigh of relief from all over the world. Yes, we all still face enormous challenges to come…but we will go with our President, and help him.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Don’t just win. Win Bigly.

    Like

    Reply
    • MIKE says:
      November 7, 2017 at 5:07 pm

      Perfect. Why settle for mediocrity when you can get excellence, at or below cost!
      All these pieces of ambassadorship falling neatly into place so seamlessly.
      Why, it’s as if the man has been planning this political Phoenix for 30 years! Wait, what?

      Like

      Reply
  24. maggiemoowho says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    Hopefully the Chinese President, told people to put their kids in diapers while the Trumps visit, like he did for the Beijing Olympics. FLOTUS should stay away from the schools and anywhere else small children roam in China. Maybe wear rubber gloves and a mask too. Sad that the Trumps even have to visit that cesspool of a country.

    Like

    Reply
  25. quintrillion says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    White Hose recognizes November 7 as the national day for the victims of Communism.

    https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/11/07/national-day-victims-communism

    nudge, nudge Beijing!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    November 7, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  27. Sayit2016 says:
    November 7, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    I HATE daylight saving my brain is weird for 2 weeks after… ( plus did not sleep well last night )

    I read the article headline…. and ACTUALLY thought this article was saying that PANDA BEARS were smiling at Trump and I thought how do they get them to do that?

    I have been to China and I know better !!! UGH !

    SMH

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Paco Loco says:
    November 7, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Trump triumphs on the international diplomacy stage will become legend. He’s put together a coalition of nations that are all economically driven in helping to MAGA…pure brilliance in the man and his cabinet. The real success of his presidency will be putting a spear through the heart of socialism. I understand that he’s cut a deal with Catapiller to manufacture a fleet of the largest D9 Cats in the world that will be first be deployed on K Street in DC. Taking down the CoC and their cronies will be the first step in a long process to clean up Washington and plow through the mountains of crap generated by the Uniparty and the Deep State. God speed Mr. President, God Speed!

    Like

    Reply
  29. auscitizenmom says:
    November 7, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    I am a little overwhelmed by what looks like the Hand of God in all of this. Pres. Trump’s background, his children, and a grandchild who loves the Chinese and speaks Mandarin? I mean “seriously”. May I see a show of hand of all the grandparents whose children speak or have any interest in Mandarin. Am I missing somebody? I don’t see any hands. I am not making fun of anything. I am just amazed at all of this coming together like it has.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Maquis says:
    November 7, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    “…the smallest detail…”

    It’s no happy accident that Ivanka’s children speak Mandarin.

    Like

    Reply

