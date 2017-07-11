Red Dragon Phase – China Begins Omnidirectional Messaging Preparing Economic Trade Crisis…

Nuance and subtlety is everything in China. Culturally harsh tones are seen as a sign of weakness and considered intensely impolite in public displays between officials; especially within approved and released statements by officials representing the government.
Historic Chinese cultural policy, the totalitarian control over expressed political sentiment and diplomacy through silence, is evident in the strategic use of the space between carefully chosen words, not just the words themselves.
China has no cultural or political space between peace and war; they are a historic nation based on two points of polarity. They see peace and war as coexisting with each other. China accepts and believes opposite or contrary forces may actually be complementary, interconnected, and interdependent in the natural world, and they may give rise to each other as they interrelate to one another. Flowing between these polar states is a natural dynamic to be used -with serious contemplation- in advancing objectives as needed.
Peace or war. Win or lose. Yin and Yang. Culturally there is no middle position in dealings with China; they are not constitutionally capable of understanding or valuing the western philosophy of mutual benefit where concession of terms gains a larger outcome. If it does not benefit China, it is not done. The outlook is simply, a polarity of peace or war. In politics or economics the same perspective is true. It is a zero-sum outlook.
Therefore, when you see China publicly use strong language – it indicates a level of internal disposition beyond the defined western angst. Big Panda becomes Red Dragon; there is no mid-status or evolutionary phase. Every American associated with investment, economics and China would be well advised to put their business affairs in order accordingly.
REUTERS […] Asked about calls from the United States, Japan and others for China to put more pressure on North Korea, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said it was not China ratcheting up tension and the key to a resolution did not lie with Beijing.
“Recently, certain people, talking about the Korean peninsula nuclear issue, have been exaggerating and giving prominence to the so-called ‘China responsibility theory.’
“I think this either shows lack of a full, correct knowledge of the issue, or there are ulterior motives for it, trying to shift responsibility.” “China has been making unremitting efforts and has played a constructive role, but all parties have to meet each other half way, Geng said.”
“Asking others to do work, but doing nothing themselves is not OK.” “Being stabbed in the back is really not OK.”
Geng told a daily news briefing, without naming any parties. (more)
Prepare your affairs accordingly. President Trump will not back down from his position; the U.S. holds all of the leverage and the issue must be addressed. The President and his team are entirely prepared for this. We are going to economic war with China!
The Olive branch and arrows denote the power of peace and war. The symbol in any figure’s right hand has more significance than one in its left hand. Also important is the direction faced by the symbols central figure. The emphasis on the eagles stare signifies the preferred disposition. An eagle holding an arrow also symbolizes the war for freedom, and its use is commonly referred to the liberation fight of righteous people from abusive influence. The eagle on the original seal created for the Office of the President showed the gaze upon the arrows.
The Eagle and the Arrow – An Aesop’s Fable
An Eagle was soaring through the air. Suddenly it heard the whizz of an Arrow, and felt the dart pierce its breast. Slowly it fluttered down to earth. Its lifeblood pouring out. Looking at the Arrow with which it had been shot, the Eagle realized that the deadly shaft had been feathered with one of its own plumes.
Moral: We often give our enemies the means for our own destruction.
Sundance, breaking down your clear and eloquent analysis, one might say China does not compromise.
Yes?
Well then, game on!
“The Treasury Department on Thursday targeted four Chinese entities and nationals for their ties to the government of North Korea, banning them from the U.S. financial system.”
http://thehill.com/policy/finance/340105-treasury-announces-new-sanctions-against-north-korea
So it begins……
U.S. Treasury Announces First Money Laundering Designation Against Mainland Chinese Bank
USA PATRIOT Act Section 311
The most significant action is likely the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) to sever China’s Bank of Dandong from the U.S. financial system under its 311 authority. Although this is not the first listing of a Chinese bank, it will very likely be the most disruptive.
http://www.lexology.com/library/detail.aspx?g=b38b9bcd-247e-440e-83f6-eed8e5b41c55
Thank you 👍
Aesop’s Fables…..
we read these IN THE CLASSROOM when I was a kid.
Indeed, life lessons in each fable. Shared them with my boys when they first learned to read.
One of my favorite being The Fox and the Grapes – think Cankles.
Poetic justice 👍
LOL! Yep
“Asking others to do work, but doing nothing themselves is not OK.” “Being stabbed in the back is really not OK.”
Wow. Not much in the way of nuance with those statements. There’s also reference to meeting “half way”. I wonder what their version of “half way” is.
Their version is obviously “we will send you our lead tainted drywall and other harmful products and you will joyfully purchase them and pass them along to your unsuspecting citizenry!”
I like the Trump message better.
Bring on the trade war – tariff the s*%! out of ’em!
ANotherWorriedMom, that’s what struck me also. President Trump did not crack down on the Chinese currency manipulation, he has allowed the importing of questionable goods (steel & aluminum) with no tariffs and has allowed the H1B visa program to continue floating the American job market with Chinese labor.
I would say that President Trump meet President XI more then half way. I think the stab in the back was in response to President Trumps tweet about so much for China helping with the NOKOs.
China did put a little pressure on NOKO, but I believe China was only buying time. They know whats coming and are behind schedule militarily.
Apple, Costco, Walmart, clothing stores, building material and on and on must be very nervous now.
increasing trade with NoNo by 40% in the first quarter does not seem like being met half way. It seems that China is accusing others of doing what they are actually doing themselves.
LikeLiked by 8 people
“It seems that China is accusing others of doing what they are actually doing themselves”.
Exactly… then they claim victim hood…..
Kind of, sort of like the dimms.
No.. EXACTLY like the dimwitted dimms.
😜
China’s “half-way” is the US accepting a nuclear-armed North Korea, which is no half way at all and which we will not do.
From the quotes I’d say that’s pretty much it. Talking’s over. Nothing more should be expected from China. China is signaling that they have NO power to affect North Korean actions, so that a trade war with China would be pointless because it could not possibly yield what we want. In effect, China is pointing the US to military action against Nork.
Response? Of course they are attempting to steer us to a military confrontation with Nork. That would be better for China than a trade war with the US. Unfortunately, it would be terrible for South Korea. My thought: their position is bunkum. They have plenty of trade with Nork that they could shut off to put pressure. Negotiating with the Chinese is maddening.
There is no negotiation with China.
All Treepers should read this to understand the reality of China.
http://freebeacon.com/national-security/chinas-spy-network-united-states-includes-25000-intelligence-officers/
Put nukes on Taiwan. See how the Chicoms like that.
Are WE being accused of stabbing China in the back? Seriously???? That kind of ticks me off. Those people have been kicking sand in our face for a long, long time.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ever since Clinton gave them “Favored Nation” status. Always did think that was a big mistake.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bill ‘rapist america’ clintom, spit!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not so fond of Nixon in China myself.
LikeLike
Yes… Hey China how about you pay us the money you have owed us for 30 years ? Wanna talk about that ? Lets do this.. we deduct the money you owe from from what we owe you and renegotiate you nosebleed interest rate of 7 %…. how about that ?
Let’s see… ( getting out calculator )
The U.S. debt to China is $1.092 trillion, as of April 2017. That’s 27.9 percent of the $3.9 trillion in Treasury bills, notes, and bonds held by foreign countries. The rest of the $19.9 trillion national debt is owned by either the American people or by the U.S. government itself.
China sold sovereign bonds worldwide to investors in many nations. They sold tens of thousands of these bonds on U.S. soil to American citizens on the recommendation of our government, indicating it was a solid investment. China owes approximately $750 billion to U.S. citizens. If they only paid one third of their actual debt through a debt offset structure, negotiation or settlement, that would create an infusion into the U.S. economy of approximately $250 billion from an external (not the U.S. government) source. )
If China paid only 1/3 of the amount currently owed to Americans, such a settlement would enable the American Bondholders Foundation, LLC (ABF), (which represents thousands of American holders of these defaulted Chinese government bonds in 43 states) to settle all bondholder claims and provide a proposed stimulus of $2 billion to every state in the Union.
In addition, twenty-five percent of the total settlement amount will go directly to ABF Charities, a 501(c)3 organization devoted to humanitarian projects across all of the United States. This will mean additional funding to over 1900 Hospice Foundations, Rape Crisis Centers, programs for the mentally and physically disabled, youth programs, education programs, college scholarships, funding for equipment for volunteer fire departments to bring them up to safety standards
Here is the kicker….China argues that because these bonds were issued by a former administration or regime, the Republic of China, today’s China should not have to honor them. Really ?
Um No. Xi Jinping san…. That violates International Law and yet not one bloody Ambassador to China in the last 5 decades has pressed them to pay up.
Hey China do you really wanna talk about meeting each other half way ?
This calculation this does not even include the hundreds of billions also owed to U.S. artists from unpaid royalties on the more recent sale of pirated CD’s and videos.
救你的脸做正确的事情，付钱你欠，城里有一个新的警长。
Translation:
Save your face. Do the right thing, pay what you owe, There is a new Sheriff in town.
I’m sorry, I got the giggles visualizing you with your green eyeshade and calculator. I have to go back and read the rest of your most interesting post.
Wow, excellent post. Lots of great information, ,thank you.
Like your post. Sounds good to me.
Excellent 👍
North Korea is a China client state. North Korea does not exist without China. Who should “do something” about North Korea, other than China? Really fed up with the hypocrisy of so many countries constantly accusing the US of imperialism, but refusing to effect any necessary change themselves, other than expense paid UN junkets to talk everything to death.
Steve Bannon has just got home from the White House and is starting to post updates to the blog.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Shhhhh.
Ying and Yang, should be Yin and Yang… just sayin’…
Guffman, you are correct. Ying is actually a “qi” connecting with the Heart to make blood and flows with it. (I finished my doctorate last year in Oriental Med). If China follows with just yin it will wind up with a lot of heat, but if balanced with yang, then there will be talks and reasoning to cool all down. There are still a few communists still in power in China, but the country has grown much more open and entrepreneurial, and soon those old communists will be dying and we will see real yin and yang balance as the people gain back their country and freedom. At least the Chinese can return to calling America the “strong country” and wanting to come here to study, etc. In fact, they are learning English more and more knowing how important it is, but few here are learning Chinese (two types: modern on China mainland and the older version in Taiwan), except some schools, at least here in CA, are teaching Chinese, while those who come with little English, I am telling them to learn our country’s language which is English if they want to be successful – which reminds me of telling the latinos the same, and except for the invaders who don’t want to learn English, steal, throw trash, insult us, the previous latinos did learn English and many sent their children to college because they did not want them working in the fields.
This is by far one of the most intelligent and insightful posts on the Internet.
Thank you, Sundance.
LikeLiked by 8 people
1) How can China overlook the economic feather?
2) China needs to return to Confucius. Communism robbed them of that glory.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No way return to Confucius as has caused a lot of the problems for China over many years. He was ALL for the family and that caused a lot of caste structure and hate. So, most in China are buddhists, and believe it or not, a lot of Catholicism, as well as some other protestant churches, rather than study confucius stuff.
protestant churches have made huge inroads, not only in China, but in re-sending escaping NKers back into NK…while knowing the risk…to spread the Gospel.
See especially Voice of The Martyrs.
Say goodbye to that $400 billion trade surplus China. The Eagle will be clawing back from the Dragon.
LikeLiked by 5 people
🦅 🇺🇸🦅
Good thing Arabella Kushner sang that Chinese folk song to Xi a couple months ago….
LikeLike
“We had to try”…
LikeLiked by 10 people
The American people needed to see POTUS try. Now they will support him as we go the trade war route as a result of China”s intransigence 😆😉😎
Basically China is saying piss off to us…Sundance is correct about business and Chinese..I avoid any and all of it…Chinese will tell you what you want to hear(lie) and then do exact opposite with no thought to handshake or what we would consider a moral code…
LikeLiked by 6 people
The best and only investments for this patriotic, loyal blue-blooded American are right here in the good old U S of A!
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sounds just like the mudslimes.
This upcoming economic battle is the root of all things “Russia”.
This, in full measure and understanding, is the BIGGER picture behind everything.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Thank you!
So the Dems and RINOs, already siding with the Muslims and the EU, will now side with the Chinese.
And probably down the road will get the Iranians and the Turks – and possibly Russians – to join their efforts.
Because that’s what Dems and RINOs do – they undermine (see Iraq War 2002-2008).
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is this to do with the Silk Road? The pipelines? Or is it more about the world being realigned, boarders being redrawn?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙏 Faith and Trust 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Democrats and the globalists at large bought heavily into China and its model. When I realized that the Chi-spies here, the globalist scum in Europe, and the American UniParty sell-outs were ALL on the same side, protecting each other to whatever extent they could get away with – THAT was the beginning of knowing who could be trusted and who couldn’t. When you trust a Democrat, or a Uniparty sell-out, you trust CHINA. End of story.
They all want the same thing – to take our pesky freedoms, and to downsize the American dream. They have different reasons for their desires, but it all goes to the same place – subservience to the state.
China is very good at not leaving fingerprints. Once they had a sufficient cadre of blackmailed Americans to do their bidding, they didn’t ever have to leave a Chinese face at the scene of the crime. But watch for Chinese handlers parked near their actors. They love to keep tabs on their little puppets.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Questions come rushing to my mind:
1. What will be the nature of these economic blows?
2. How will the economic blows be struck?
3. Will the MSM even notice there’s an economic war on?
4. How soon before the Chinese junk is gone from our stores? (this is the cheeky bit)
#4 – soon nova, very soon.
I already see a change in the local dollar store 👍
Really?
What kind of change?
Made in America
WOW – never saw that coming.
I figured the Dollar Store would be the last man standing for Chinese products.
Today from a twitter friend in Boston who works in construction:
LikeLiked by 4 people
Can’t wait for the crap to be gone.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Made in Taiwan has been a good product and I hope we continue with them. The difference in quality between mainland and Taiwan are night and day.
Watch the commie Chinese make a move towards Taiwan in retaliation.
President Trump hits back 10 x harder. I also think he has a very deep and legitimate grudge, if you will, against China. They have soaked the American government and people dry, lied and sold unworthy products, manipulated ether currency, all to the detriment of the USA.
President Trump is bitting at the bit to settle this score.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
China hacked into the US government computers and stold files on millions of Americans who worked for the USG. With friends like these, who needs enemies.
LikeLiked by 4 people
my family personally feeling that one!
First clue, “we will not boardcast our actions in advance”
Like turn signals for lane change, three flashes. One I am going, second I am doing it, third done,
“Right, as the world goes, is only in question between equals in power, while the strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must.”
The more we accommodate our own demise, the more our enemies will let us. We’re standing up for ourselves now, and they are making the play that they think is best for themselves. Game Theory baby! It’s time put rubber on the road and see where it takes us, because authoring the demise of our Children’s future, is wholly unacceptable. I expect us to do what is best for US. Saddle up, Condition 1, Trump’s taking point, move out boys!
LikeLiked by 5 people
China has shot themselves in the foot. They have no one to blame but themselves.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Communists don’t mind dead people. Not even a lot of them. And they will pour their own people into the meat grinder in a way that would make Saddam Hussein blink.
Three carrier battle groups in the area. Kennedy decided not to use the term “blockade.” Instead, he “quarantined” Cuba. Will Trump blockade North Korea at the same time he wages economic war with China? The Lion is playing 4-D chess, Xi is playing blind man’s bluff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like other nations with Communist Govts, China’s military is in charge of everything.
This press release indicates their displeasure on being called out to alter their historic behavior toward their N Korean protectorate.
Having found themselves in this “Catch 22,” they don’t wish to sacrifice either their “Economic Miracle” or their military ambitions. We’ll see…
We have to be very careful here. Trade wars can lead to kinetic conflict.
SD! Please explain the Russia Bigger Picture behind all of this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Conflict would hurt China, not the US.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Do you really want war? The Chinese have the wherewithal to do sever damage to the US and lead to mass causalities. This isn’t just 4 d chess, but the full array of power politics about to be used by the Trump administration. Conflict will benefit no one.
No, of course I don’t want war.
But China probably would not mind it…they have a surplus of young fighting-age males, because of their dumb ‘one child’ program.
Even so, I think they will quickly see that they would be the Big Loser in the economic war, if they decided to engage in military conflict with us.
To embark on lengthy open economic conflict with the US China will have to be very very certain it can contain internal political “dissent”, or more likely a violent reaction from the millions of new urban workers with economic prospects not available to them in their rural villages and facing unemployment. They might choose a national war to keep the plebs occupied, an invasion of Taiwan is certainly possible. China has empty cities, in the same vein perhaps in the future they will maintain production of the now unsaleable goods to the US and simply bury them. China printing yuan is the end point of most possibilities I see. Just coincidentally of course, but that sort of world inflation is exactly what the Fed has been trying to engineer for decades.
The plan to contain the Chinese threat to the US$ via its holdings of US debt must be well advanced. I suspect the derivative markets will have to be frozen in time if any of this happens suddenly, any other scenario is wandering off the edge of the known universe.
There are only two things that have ever led a nation, any nation, out of an economic depression: “War and Housing Starts.”
Look at China 2017 and ask yourself, which is “possible”?
They know this truth.
Multinational banking systems and multinational corporations, including those who control 99% of everything visible in media, will hide this truth as they seek to explain their version of “why”.
” ever led a nation, any nation, out of an economic depression: “War and Housing Starts.”
Your brush is a bit broad for me there, the rest of the Anglosphere was well out of the 1929 depression by WW2, only FDR held the US recovery back. Housing starts to me are a result of recovery and a massive multiplier of that recovery but housing is driven by the little people who can’t get loans without jobs.
Most depressions / serious recessions are perpetuated by the elites refusing to let bad debt work itself out of the system, Japan is the shining modern example.
We’ve already been in an ‘economic war’ with China.
A ‘war’ that we have been losing.
We have been losing…because we haven’t been treating it like a ‘war’ and China has.
Like Sec Wilbur Ross said, our team hasn’t even been getting up to the line.
China’s two main weapons have been Low Wages and Undervalued Currency.
China has also welcomed in manufacturing…while our country has been driving it away with regulations and taxation.
But the thing that has facilitated Business Investment in China…is peace.
If peace is broken, and things even start to look like it could get ugly, then businesses will start looking for the exits in China.
It would be really stupid for China to try to exert any force upon US businesses in China.
But then…they look at things through a totalitarian communist prism…so they may not realize this.
This is going to be interesting.
We’ve been in a one-sided economic war with world without realizing our leaders (damn their souls) have been selling us out to the point wherein we buy everyone else’s crap goods while our factories fold up one after another.
At the same time, we’ve been engaged in a cultural war with the MSM, Hollywood, activist judges, elitist academics, and the vast left-wing conspiracy. It’s been an almost-stealth war against our traditional Judeo-Christian beliefs–until Donald J. Trump (Lord protect him) has single-handedly (except for Sundance) opened our eyes to the extent of the enemy arrayed against us in the Dismal Swamp.
You bring up an interesting point in that when I went to school, in what seems like a different universe, they taught the two war theory. There was a physical war and an economic war in which both of them could destroy a country. We have been in a lop sided war since the seventies with only one side actually participating and it hasn’t been us.
It shows the strength of this country that we could carry on like this for so many years without collapsing.
Curious how much time is the Trump WH is willing to give China to work things out; China will likely try and run-out the clock on PTrump.
If diplomatic/economic pressure on China fails, there is always this approach (God Forbid):
“…. employ a “simultaneous strategic bombing strike” to knock out North Korean missiles, missile launchers, storage sites, nuclear and chemical weapons sites, command and control centers, communications systems and air-space defenses.
The U.S. and its allies in east Asia have the aircraft and missiles (cruise and ballistic) to deliver at least 2,000 (likely more) precision blockbuster-sized conventional weapons within a two to 10 minute time frame on North Korea’s critical targets. The April U.S. Tomahawk cruise missile attack on a Syrian Shayrat airbase provides an example.
The missiles were fired at a distance, but since they can “loiter,” the 59 missiles arrived near simultaneously. U.S. Air Force heavy bombers can drop smart bombs so that munitions dropped from different aircraft arrive near simultaneously.
A simultaneous strategic bombing strike seeks to surprise the enemy, destroy his strategic weapons systems and suppress his key defenses throughout the battle area.”
Good Read:
http://observer.com/2017/07/donald-trump-north-korea-options/
And I am sure it hasn’t gone unnoticed in Washington or Bejing = the USA is energy independent, and the Chinese are not !
LikeLiked by 1 person
China has a decision to make. They cannot win an economic war, will they chose a military one?
LikeLiked by 8 people
I agree; I was posting the military aspect because I found our capability to deliver 2,000 warheads simultaneously to be astounding (loitering missiles, smh)……..and the posted article speaks to the non-military solutions.
China can’t win
Somewhere in a bunker in China, there super smart AI computer aka “War Games” movie is telling them over and over again, they can’t win an Economic War and they can’t win a Military War.
The response in the interview is a tell that they nervous!!
Yep, can do to those strategic targets , but you do that in return for the destruction of Seoul. The 10,000 NK artillery pieces within range of Seoul can’t be effectively neutered.
LikeLike
additionally, the people of NK are just as much held hostage to Lil’ Kim’s madness.
LikeLike
Thank you for the clarion call. I have to figure an economic war with Chy-nah will hurt main street much less than Wall street. Additionally, how many people stateside own reliable long lasting Chinese automobiles?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Read this yesterday.
CHINA’S SOCIAL CREDIT SYSTEM
A big-data enabled approach to market regulation with broad implications for doing business in China
https://www.merics.org/fileadmin/templates/download/china-monitor/merics_ChinaMonitor_39_englisch_Web.pdf
This system is the step previously mentioned to enable state control and eventual takeover of foreign countries in China. It is nearing completion of being fully implemented. U.S. companies would be wise to become well-acquainted with it.
Page 9 3.2 POTENTIAL NEGATIVE IMPACT: RISKING ECONOMIC DAMAGE
and
Page 10, 3.3 POTENTIAL INTERNATIONAL IMPACT: NEW CHALLENGES FOR FOREIGN COMPANIES
“…easily result in a massive decline in investments, the failure of whole industries, low innovative power, and little entrepreneurial initiative…the Chinese leadership is fully committed to investing everything necessary in order for its mammoth Social Credit System project to succeed.”
Isaiah 49:25
My imagination is insufficient. I don’t know what a trade war looks like. I can’t imagine. Especially with China since everything is made there.
SLIGHTLY off topic, I watched a segment on TV about the family owned company in California that makes Mag Lights. These are high quality flashlights. Law enforcement has always favored them.
Anyway, all the parts except for one rubber gasket are made in America and the lights themselves are made here, also. But thanks to California law, they can’t put a Made in America sticker on their products because of that one part.
They can’t get the part in America, so they are stuck. And because their products are high quality MIA items, they cost more than cheap imports yet they can’t market themselves as MIA to set themselves apart from the cheap imports. This stuff gets complicated.
Maybe soon they will be able to get the gasket that is Made in America….
LikeLiked by 1 person
MAG lights are THE best, have the same one for close to 20 years and not one problem.
Even batteries (only replaced them 2x so far) seem to enjoy an extended life.
My MAG was a God send after Hurricane Sandy – no electricity for more than 2 weeks.
Hoping the Company finds that gasket here in the States.
some entrepreneur in CA needs to get on the stick, and run an end-route round this purposefully stinkin’ law.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Our President is truly a visionary in recognizing the threat and offering a win win alternative. Now we need the Congress to get to work and pass through our America First agenda. China’s belt and road initiative will invest trillions with Chinese currency thus guaranteeing fixed rates of return on their trade imbalances. The Chinese are our competitors and we need to make our markets, infrastructure, and business environment attractive to MAGA!
LikeLike
LikeLike
Looking carefully at the blow up seen here of a dollar bill, I have to ask…how could that detailing have been achieved with no computers available in the era it was accomplished? Manual gyro-type devices? Seems impossible!
LikeLike
LikeLike
Well, my grandfather was a cobbler, perhaps I should ‘dust’ off some tools. 😉
China makes threats of economic war, and President Trump says “oh, please don’t throw me into that Briarpatch!”
