Ivanka Trump Will Lead U.S. Entrepreneur and Empowerment Delegation To India Summit…

President Trump announced today his daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump will lead the U.S. delegation to India for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in November.

The delegation was announced by both President Trump and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter. Prime Minister Modi previously invited Ivanka Trump to visit India during his visit to the White House. The conference is scheduled for November 28-30, and businesswoman Ivanka Trump’s attendance is seen as a way to promote high-visibility women’s entrepreneurship around the world.

.@IvankaTrump will lead the U.S. delegation to India this fall, supporting women’s entrepreneurship globally.#GES2017 @narendramodi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017

Look forward to Ms. Ivanka Trump’s presence at #GES 2017 Hyderabad as the leader of the US delegation. @realDonaldTrump @IvankaTrump — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 10, 2017

