Ivanka Trump Will Lead U.S. Entrepreneur and Empowerment Delegation To India Summit…

President Trump announced today his daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump will lead the U.S. delegation to India for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in November.
The delegation was announced by both President Trump and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter. Prime Minister Modi previously invited Ivanka Trump to visit India during his visit to the White House. The conference is scheduled for November 28-30, and businesswoman Ivanka Trump’s attendance is seen as a way to promote high-visibility women’s entrepreneurship around the world.
Advertisements
When I read this I thought I heard a tornado siren going off but it turns out it’s just liberals wailing. Disregard.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Why is there a summit supporting women’s entrepreneurship globally, when everyone one “knows” President Trump hates women and wants to see them fail.? ; )
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cue splodey heads.
LikeLiked by 7 people
5,4,3,2…
LikeLiked by 1 person
but…but…misogynist!
LikeLiked by 4 people
She’s a little bit too left, but can’t help but be impressed by her
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree but I’m a moderate so I can handle some of her views as long as her #1 goal is to MAGA!
LikeLiked by 3 people
HER WORMY HUSBAND IS ANOTHER STORY
LikeLike
” Too far left” in what way exactly ?
LikeLike
Her views on “climate change.” I can handle opposing views, as long as they aren’t imposed on me. That’s the problem with too many liberals, they have abandoned the motto “live and let live.”
LikeLike
We have no proof exactly of what her true views of climate change are. I suspect much of what she has said has been strategic. The rest is media hype to smear Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
TY, Yes. I agree. We have NO IDEA.
LikeLike
Hmmmmm… from politico ” People close to the first daughter and her husband now claim that while the pair wanted the president to stick by the Paris deal and tried to bring voices on all sides of the issue to the table, climate change was never their focus” , regarding liberals yes, they think everything they utter is TROOF!
LikeLike
:Troof-ee
LikeLiked by 1 person
Climate change
Same-sex marriage
Gender pay gap myth
etc.
She’s your typical millennial, wealthy liberal so it’s expected.
LikeLike
She is anything but typical.
LikeLike
She coverted to Orthodox Judaism, so I find it hard to believe she approves of same-sex marriage.
LikeLike
India for Indians! Instead, they, like Mexicans, want carte blanch access to the USA. In India’s case, via the crooked scam of H-1B visas to displace Americans in the IT field.
LikeLike
H-1B needs to be severely curtailed, if not eliminated. We can grow our own cadre of tech wizards. No more welfare for billionaire hegemonies.
LikeLike
Ivanka will serve the president well or he wouldn’t be sending her.
#MAGA
LikeLiked by 7 people
4D-Chessmaster plays the princess piece across the board, returns to his arms-folded stance, and smiles, tight-lipped. The opposition shifts uncomfortably in its seat and pretends it’s not worried.
LikeLiked by 7 people
This is a really smart play – he is leveraging her popularity in China against India.
Ivanka (and sweet Arabella) are hugely popular in China, practically cult like.
China and India are long standing competitors on the global market and for total dominance in Asia, both with similar demographics and colonial history.
What happens if India misplays thier treatment of Ivanka? She/we pivot to China. What happens if she/we are treated exceptionally in India? We force China to concede some in order to compete with India.
At least that’s what I think.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s a bit like a bidding scenario, too.
Also, I think he moves the eyes of Chinese women to India, where women have less economic opportunity, but more freedom. Good for everybody except the more draconian side of the CCP.
I think there may be other interesting things being discussed as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly. I posted something similar, before reading your post. It’ll be a huge, wide open market for U. S. goods.
LikeLike
IMHO this means by spring a bigly bilateral trade deal with India. Again, Ivanka & Jared are the tip of the spear relationship builders as dad is now POTUS. If they like you and trust you they will do business with, and this team has those 2 characteristics down pat….
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have high hopes for Modi, and India, I hope your prognostication comes to pass.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hope Secretary Perry is sending some folks to tag along for some science schmooze! India is on my radar because of this stuff.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/07/10/india-has-almost-finished-the-worlds-first-advanced-thorium-nuclear-reactor/
http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/nuclear-reactor-at-kalpakkam-worlds-envy-indias-pride/articleshow/59407602.cms
I’m sure there are some deals possible here. Note that Russia (origin of second article) is not sleeping on this stuff!
LikeLike
Yes, we need to thrive in every possible field of endeavor, especially energy. I love the potential of Thorium, an amazing resource. Thanks for the links!
LikeLike
Sweet. Put an emphasis on the Rule of Law and Minority Rights in the, um, less-morally-developed world.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Save travels to Ivanka.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And that’s a gorgeous photo of Ivanka at the top of this thread. Wishing her safe travels and total success 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Congrats are in order for Ivanka 🙂 She will represent us very well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WOW. Eye candy extraoedinaire!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ivanka is pretty, gracious and smart. She also has our President’s ear.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I remember him. He’s the Hugger!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t recall ever before such focus on India.
India’s population is second to China’s, and is mostly, as yet, an untapped market.
I think India will be competitive leverage for negotiating with China.
LikeLike