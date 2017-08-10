Ivanka Trump Will Lead U.S. Entrepreneur and Empowerment Delegation To India Summit…

President Trump announced today his daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump will lead the U.S. delegation to India for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in November.

The delegation was announced by both President Trump and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.  Prime Minister Modi previously invited Ivanka Trump to visit India during his visit to the White House.  The conference is scheduled for November 28-30, and businesswoman Ivanka Trump’s attendance is seen as a way to promote high-visibility women’s entrepreneurship around the world.

 

36 Responses to Ivanka Trump Will Lead U.S. Entrepreneur and Empowerment Delegation To India Summit…

  Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    When I read this I thought I heard a tornado siren going off but it turns out it's just liberals wailing. Disregard.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  Brian L says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Cue splodey heads.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  Joe Blow says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    but…but…misogynist!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  804hokie says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    She's a little bit too left, but can't help but be impressed by her

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  GSR says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    India for Indians! Instead, they, like Mexicans, want carte blanch access to the USA. In India's case, via the crooked scam of H-1B visas to displace Americans in the IT field.

    Like

    Reply
    Maquis says:
      August 10, 2017 at 8:20 pm

      H-1B needs to be severely curtailed, if not eliminated. We can grow our own cadre of tech wizards. No more welfare for billionaire hegemonies.

      Like

      Reply
  MaineCoon says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Ivanka will serve the president well or he wouldn't be sending her.

#MAGA

    #MAGA

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    wolfmoon1776 says:
      August 10, 2017 at 5:49 pm

      4D-Chessmaster plays the princess piece across the board, returns to his arms-folded stance, and smiles, tight-lipped. The opposition shifts uncomfortably in its seat and pretends it's not worried.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      Jimmy Jack says:
        August 10, 2017 at 6:18 pm

        This is a really smart play – he is leveraging her popularity in China against India.

        Ivanka (and sweet Arabella) are hugely popular in China, practically cult like.

        China and India are long standing competitors on the global market and for total dominance in Asia, both with similar demographics and colonial history.

        What happens if India misplays thier treatment of Ivanka? She/we pivot to China. What happens if she/we are treated exceptionally in India? We force China to concede some in order to compete with India.

        At least that’s what I think.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        wolfmoon1776 says:
          August 10, 2017 at 6:25 pm

          It’s a bit like a bidding scenario, too.

          Also, I think he moves the eyes of Chinese women to India, where women have less economic opportunity, but more freedom. Good for everybody except the more draconian side of the CCP.

          I think there may be other interesting things being discussed as well.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        KittyKat says:
          August 10, 2017 at 8:35 pm

          Exactly. I posted something similar, before reading your post. It'll be a huge, wide open market for U. S. goods.

          Like

          Reply
  thesavvyinvester says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    IMHO this means by spring a bigly bilateral trade deal with India. Again, Ivanka & Jared are the tip of the spear relationship builders as dad is now POTUS. If they like you and trust you they will do business with, and this team has those 2 characteristics down pat….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Maquis says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Sweet. Put an emphasis on the Rule of Law and Minority Rights in the, um, less-morally-developed world.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Jimmy Jack says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Save travels to Ivanka.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  wondering999 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    And that's a gorgeous photo of Ivanka at the top of this thread. Wishing her safe travels and total success 🙂

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  woohoowee says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Congrats are in order for Ivanka 🙂 She will represent us very well.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4sure says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    WOW. Eye candy extraoedinaire!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Mr. Morris says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    Ivanka is pretty, gracious and smart. She also has our President's ear.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  TwoLaine says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    I remember him. He's the Hugger!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  KittyKat says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    I don’t recall ever before such focus on India.

    India’s population is second to China’s, and is mostly, as yet, an untapped market.

    I think India will be competitive leverage for negotiating with China.

    Like

    Reply

