President Trump Welcomes Arrival of Indian Prime Minister Modi (Video)…

Moments ago President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House.
Prime Minister Modi is currently in United States in the second leg of his three-nation tour. This is PM Modi’s fourth visit to the US. However, this is his first visit to US with President Donald Trump, and comes at a time with Geo-strategic security and and economic trade interests at the forefront of policy issues for both countries. (Video and Pictures below)
I was going to point this out. Interesting that he chose this entrance and received Modi in the Diplomatic Reception Room, which is on the same level as the West Wing. Most other foreign visitors have entered via the West Wing.
Wow! So happy for FLOTUS…so classy and refined: a finer pair for our country would be impossible.
Check out THAT DRESS!! Not only is that a statement to Modi but to his entire country that he represents! Totally WOW!
I have to hand it to FLOTUS Melania Trump; she has absolutely impeccable fashion taste.
Melania’s (and Ivanka’s) clothes are beginning to get a lot of attention:
I noticed Melania pink shoes, that matched the pink flower in the dress.
Dress and shoes, both…an inspired choice.
My Mother says Ivanka’s dress had a lot of positive attention as well as a few of the idiot descenders. It’s wonderful to see beauty in so many forms.
Daily Mail usually has a write-up about Melania’s and Ivanka’s outfits and for the rest of us – several similar garments at much lower prices.
She’s gorgeous. A burlap sack would look good on her but her fashion sense is just superb. Best FLOTUS evah.
No comparison to 44’s & FLOTUS. Press are not touching this issue at all, but anyone with eyes can see what BS was said about 44Flotus. Terrible Taste, & more.
Well-said, Publius.
A beautiful shot of the three of them walking by the Rose Garden. Thank you, SD.
Love that Melania is there!
That’s gotta be Indian time there.
I know it sounds weird but to me, the White House, the building itself, looks happy!
I was thinking the same thing. And I have never seen the garden look so glorious.
How does Melania do it? She looks like a fine Indian woman with her outfit! She is amazing 🙂
LikeLiked by 5 people
Agree! See my statement above.
FLOTUS looks stunning as always.
I love seeing Potus & Flotus together.
There is this sort of unspoken communication going on, like they are on the same wavelength and are working in consort, synchronized.
It’s very cool.
I can’t stop thinking about the reporter in the WH that always asks Sean Spicer about our President and India. I will never forget the time that the Wilburine was talking to the press and the reporter from India was asking trade questions and the Wilburine couldn’t understand what the hell he was saying. Finally reporters had to translate it for our Wilburine. I am cracking up as I write this!
I had to find the video! Here it is:
The question starts at 16:25 and Wilburine’s response concludes at 17:08
He asks another question later on at 20:00 mark and the Wilburine sticks his head out with a face but gets the question and answers it.
More Pictures.
===
First Lady Melania Trump stuns in yellow floral-print crepe $2,160 gown to greet Indian Prime Minister at White House alongside her husband
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4641364/Melania-stuns-yellow-floral-print-crepe-2-160-gown.html
Emilio Pucci gown is stunning on FLOTUS!
What a genuinely warm greeting between these leaders………………
A beautiful sight for these old eyes!
Thx SD.
Our FLOTUS would be stunning in a burlap sack, with a belt. Even in old winter coveralls. Lovely women have it good like that, and Melania Trump is lovely and exquisite.
