President Trump Welcomes Arrival of Indian Prime Minister Modi (Video)…

Posted on June 26, 2017 by

Moments ago President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House.

Prime Minister Modi is currently in United States in the second leg of his three-nation tour. This is PM Modi’s fourth visit to the US. However, this is his first visit to US with President Donald Trump, and comes at a time with Geo-strategic security and and economic trade interests at the forefront of policy issues for both countries. (Video and Pictures below)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Economy, Education, FLOTUS, India, media bias, Melania Trump, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

29 Responses to President Trump Welcomes Arrival of Indian Prime Minister Modi (Video)…

  1. sundance says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. sundance says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • val66 says:
      June 26, 2017 at 4:42 pm

      I was going to point this out. Interesting that he chose this entrance and received Modi in the Diplomatic Reception Room, which is on the same level as the West Wing. Most other foreign visitors have entered via the West Wing.

      Like

      Reply
  3. Publius2016 says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Wow! So happy for FLOTUS…so classy and refined: a finer pair for our country would be impossible.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. Nigella says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Love that Melania is there!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. sundance says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. FL_GUY says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    I know it sounds weird but to me, the White House, the building itself, looks happy!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. mark4trump says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    How does Melania do it? She looks like a fine Indian woman with her outfit! She is amazing 🙂

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. Pam says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    FLOTUS looks stunning as always.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      June 26, 2017 at 4:46 pm

      I love seeing Potus & Flotus together.

      There is this sort of unspoken communication going on, like they are on the same wavelength and are working in consort, synchronized.
      It’s very cool.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  9. fleporeblog says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    I can’t stop thinking about the reporter in the WH that always asks Sean Spicer about our President and India. I will never forget the time that the Wilburine was talking to the press and the reporter from India was asking trade questions and the Wilburine couldn’t understand what the hell he was saying. Finally reporters had to translate it for our Wilburine. I am cracking up as I write this!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      June 26, 2017 at 4:43 pm

      I had to find the video! Here it is:

      The question starts at 16:25 and Wilburine’s response concludes at 17:08

      He asks another question later on at 20:00 mark and the Wilburine sticks his head out with a face but gets the question and answers it.

      Like

      Reply
  10. Dora says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Dora says:
    June 26, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    More Pictures.

    ===

    First Lady Melania Trump stuns in yellow floral-print crepe $2,160 gown to greet Indian Prime Minister at White House alongside her husband

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4641364/Melania-stuns-yellow-floral-print-crepe-2-160-gown.html

    Like

    Reply
  12. Bob Thoms says:
    June 26, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    What a genuinely warm greeting between these leaders………………

    Like

    Reply
  13. Mustang4176 says:
    June 26, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    A beautiful sight for these old eyes!
    Thx SD.

    Like

    Reply
  14. QuestGirl says:
    June 26, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Our FLOTUS would be stunning in a burlap sack, with a belt. Even in old winter coveralls. Lovely women have it good like that, and Melania Trump is lovely and exquisite.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s