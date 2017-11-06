Multinational Global and Financial Interests Attempt Ridiculous Smear To Cloud U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross…

As any interested geopolitical observer will undoubtedly note, the Trump administration is systematically deconstructing the capability of multinational corporate interests to continue their decades-long exploitation of political and economic control.

Within that geopolitical battle President Donald Trump assembled a team of the sharpest, smartest and most patriotic U.S. economic insiders any administration has ever put together. These are, quite frankly “the killers” President Trump talked about during the campaign.

The killers, dragon slayers amid the big and consequential battles, are, as an outcome of their intended objective, an existential threat to the influence of globalists who have held exclusive multinational economic control and influence for the past 30+ years.

Chief among the team is Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross; a multi-billionaire in the strata of trade and finance, who, like Trump and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, set aside his own life of wealth accumulation and went to work on behalf of team ‘America-First’. The goal of Ross is to deconstruct and restructure international trade agreements which have been killing the American middle-class for decades. In that role, Wilbur Ross is a preeminent threat.

It cannot be overstated how effective the America-First team are in carrying out their strategy. USTR Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross are crushing their globalist opponents.

On virtually every continent the state actors within the multinational systems are reacting to the tectonic changes in geopolitical economics. India, China, Russia, the European Union, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Mexico, South America, Africa, Australia and the larger economies within the ASEAN nations are all changing or reversing their economic positions specifically because there’s a new head at the table of influence commanded by President Donald J Trump.

The signs are significant, the changes are ongoing, and at a level almost incomprehensible for the media to ever accept, President Trump is winning. From K-Street influences over congress striking out, to Saudi Arabia taking action against their ‘bad actors’ to attacks by former Presidents‘, it’s all connected; all of the opposition is enmeshed in the big picture.

Yes, there are Trillions at stake, and nationalism (the outlook of self interest for mutual benefit) is driving down the global world-view and re-framing international economic policy engagement. Multilateral trade deals are ‘out’, and bilateral trade deals are ‘in’. Despite the Western media attempting to shore-up the value of the globalist perspective it’s not working. The signs are EVERYWHERE:

The world is breaking its clean-energy promise after Paris https://t.co/34HAe4FwSG pic.twitter.com/WTgGmnM3TP — Bloomberg (@business) November 6, 2017

Yes, President Trump, the man and his policy team, is an existential threat to the elitist hierarchy of things well beyond the borders of the DC Swamp. In the era of explaining the complex it’s a planetary economic reset almost too massive and consequential to encapsulate in words.

THIS is the backdrop for the most ridiculous attack on a key and central figure on Team America. This is the backdrop for global left-wing sympathizers to lash out against Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. This is what it looks like when economic ideologies begin to accept the reality they are no match for Team America.

Wilbur Ross holds blind-partnership interest in a company (Navigator), that does business with another company (Sibur – a gas producer) who had a former stakeholder who is the son-in-law of a Russian (Putin). Yes, that’s the severity of the stretch the opposition is now attempting. Oh, and when Ross filed his disclosure forms, his relationship to the board of Navigator was well known and fully disclosed.

Associated Press Story HERE and Reuters News Story HERE

[…] Ross, a billionaire investor who is helping to shape Republican President Donald Trump’s trade policy, was criticized when several media outlets reported that he had failed to disclose that one of Navigator’s clients is Russian gas and petrochemical company Sibur. Sibur’s owners include Putin’s son-in-law, Kirill Shamalov, and Gennady Timchenko, a Putin associate who is subject to U.S. Treasury sanctions. The information is based on leaked documents from offshore law firm Appleby that are part of the so-called Paradise Papers, which show details of business dealings by wealthy people and institutions ranging from Ross to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and trading firm Glencore (GLEN.L). They were obtained by Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and some media outlets and published on Sunday. (read more)

Despite the pearl-clutching ‘gotcha-isms’ of the banana-chasing media, Secretary Ross’s response is, well, as priceless as it is succinct. WATCH and ENJOY:

