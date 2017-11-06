Multinational Global and Financial Interests Attempt Ridiculous Smear To Cloud U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross…

As any interested geopolitical observer will undoubtedly note, the Trump administration is systematically deconstructing the capability of multinational corporate interests to continue their decades-long exploitation of political and economic control.
Within that geopolitical battle President Donald Trump assembled a team of the sharpest, smartest and most patriotic U.S. economic insiders any administration has ever put together. These are, quite frankly “the killers” President Trump talked about during the campaign.
The killers, dragon slayers amid the big and consequential battles, are, as an outcome of their intended objective, an existential threat to the influence of globalists who have held exclusive multinational economic control and influence for the past 30+ years.
Chief among the team is Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross; a multi-billionaire in the strata of trade and finance, who, like Trump and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, set aside his own life of wealth accumulation and went to work on behalf of team ‘America-First’. The goal of Ross is to deconstruct and restructure international trade agreements which have been killing the American middle-class for decades. In that role, Wilbur Ross is a preeminent threat.
It cannot be overstated how effective the America-First team are in carrying out their strategy. USTR Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross are crushing their globalist opponents.
On virtually every continent the state actors within the multinational systems are reacting to the tectonic changes in geopolitical economics. India, China, Russia, the European Union, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Mexico, South America, Africa, Australia and the larger economies within the ASEAN nations are all changing or reversing their economic positions specifically because there’s a new head at the table of influence commanded by President Donald J Trump.
The signs are significant, the changes are ongoing, and at a level almost incomprehensible for the media to ever accept, President Trump is winning. From K-Street influences over congress striking out, to Saudi Arabia taking action against their ‘bad actors’ to attacks by former Presidents‘, it’s all connected; all of the opposition is enmeshed in the big picture.
Yes, there are Trillions at stake, and nationalism (the outlook of self interest for mutual benefit) is driving down the global world-view and re-framing international economic policy engagement. Multilateral trade deals are ‘out’, and bilateral trade deals are ‘in’. Despite the Western media attempting to shore-up the value of the globalist perspective it’s not working. The signs are EVERYWHERE:
Yes, President Trump, the man and his policy team, is an existential threat to the elitist hierarchy of things well beyond the borders of the DC Swamp. In the era of explaining the complex it’s a planetary economic reset almost too massive and consequential to encapsulate in words.
THIS is the backdrop for the most ridiculous attack on a key and central figure on Team America. This is the backdrop for global left-wing sympathizers to lash out against Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. This is what it looks like when economic ideologies begin to accept the reality they are no match for Team America.
Wilbur Ross holds blind-partnership interest in a company (Navigator), that does business with another company (Sibur – a gas producer) who had a former stakeholder who is the son-in-law of a Russian (Putin). Yes, that’s the severity of the stretch the opposition is now attempting. Oh, and when Ross filed his disclosure forms, his relationship to the board of Navigator was well known and fully disclosed.
Associated Press Story HERE and Reuters News Story HERE
[…] Ross, a billionaire investor who is helping to shape Republican President Donald Trump’s trade policy, was criticized when several media outlets reported that he had failed to disclose that one of Navigator’s clients is Russian gas and petrochemical company Sibur.
Sibur’s owners include Putin’s son-in-law, Kirill Shamalov, and Gennady Timchenko, a Putin associate who is subject to U.S. Treasury sanctions.
The information is based on leaked documents from offshore law firm Appleby that are part of the so-called Paradise Papers, which show details of business dealings by wealthy people and institutions ranging from Ross to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and trading firm Glencore (GLEN.L). They were obtained by Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and some media outlets and published on Sunday. (read more)
Despite the pearl-clutching ‘gotcha-isms’ of the banana-chasing media, Secretary Ross’s response is, well, as priceless as it is succinct. WATCH and ENJOY:
.
Get’em wolverines!
MAGA!
LikeLiked by 16 people
Yesterday I was so angry about this attack, and I have to admit a little disheartened. But Wilbur Ross comes through. He will tear them from nethers to chin if they keep it up.
LikeLiked by 19 people
Maria B’s guests and sidekicks were spitting nails over this nonsense this morning. Add in Pocahontas nasty tweets about prayers, and you’ve got a major democrat-globalist fail to start the new week.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Fetched you out of the bin Boss… 😦
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you. I bin in worse places. 🙂
LikeLike
Don’t worry. Süddeutsche is Washed Poo (in German)…
A pitiful waste of paper and electrons. Wouldn’t insult a bird by lining its cage with it…
LikeLiked by 1 person
how can you explain having a crush on a man old enough to be your Father?
I just LOVE the Wilburine!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Have you ever watched Deep space 9 ? I don’t know why exactly but every time I see Wilbur Ross with that smile, I think of the grand nagus from deep space 9.
LikeLike
Ty.. I can see that Sec. Ross has this covered. I was scratching my head, I still am, but I can see the smear for what it was… bs… nothing more.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Haha! I like the way he gives the exact boxes on Form 278, “at place ten point one four point one point three” etc.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Without looking at the paper… he’s got them memorized!
LikeLiked by 3 people
He nailed,, I think… if I understood the details.. I think I need a diagram or something clever..
LikeLiked by 2 people
😆
Me too! (Tactile learner, here)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can you even imagine arguing with him? About anything?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yet another “look squirrel” from the enemedia. They’ll make up anything to avoid discussion of: Crooked rigging the Democrat primaries, Crooked’s collusion with the Russians re: the fake dossier, the Awan brothers logging into congressional Democrat computers from Pakistan, Donna Brazile’s book, … the list is too long. I instantly recognize every single one of these needle-in-a-haystack attacks for exactly what they are: distractions from the real news about Democrat corruption. What is disappointing is that Fox and the so-called conservative media cover these stupid stories. Just once I’d like to hear Maria, Lou, Sean, anyone, say “we’re not going to cover that because we know it’s a distraction to divert your attention from the real news”. Just once.
LikeLike
I read a story recently that our President was approached by Robert Lighthizer in terms of ongoing negotiations with South Korea 🇰🇷. He shared that the South Koreans are asking for an additional 30 days. He wanted to agree to it. Our President told him that you tell them that the President is ready to kill the deal today and there is nothing you can do to change my mind. Our President then said to Lighthizer that the 30 days was what he would consider fair but that we never show our hand in negotiations.
You could see it got across to Robert Lighthizer! He recapped the trade deficit with four of the five countries we currently have. The Philippines 🇵🇭 was basically neutral. The others are as follows:
Japan 🇯🇵- $65 Billion
South Korea 🇰🇷 – $27 Billion
China 🇨🇳 – $350 Billion
Vietnam 🇻🇳- $32 Billion
These four countries alone account for $474 Billion dollars 💵! Let that sink in for just a minute. Are you kidding me! If it wasn’t for us, Japan 🇯🇵 and South Korea 🇰🇷 would be in a world of hurt given what is going on with North Korea 🇰🇵. However, because we have 30K+ soldiers in South Korea 🇰🇷 and 50K+ soldiers in Japan 🇯🇵, they get to sleep well at night.
Our President is finally putting our country FIRST! If you want your people to sleep well at night, you are going to have to pay 💰 for it!
Japan 🇯🇵 has gotten the message loud and clear. They were one of the first to do right by our President in early February. President Abe is a very smart businessman. Not only does he want to remove the trade deficit but he wants our two countries to work together in new ventures that will bring in billions upon billions of dollars 💵 for each. Wonder why they and their spouses get along. Their also spending on their military defense which has skyrocketed this year. Guess what country they are buying from.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/02/03/japan-reportedly-setting-up-package-for-trump-to-create-700000-us-jobs.html
From the article linked above:
Japan, which has a consistent trade surplus with the U.S., is putting the finishing touches on a package that it claims will create 700,000 jobs in the U.S. and help create a $450-billion market, Reuters reported, citing government sources familiar with the plans.
On a broader basis, the two countries would cooperate in building liquefied natural gas facilities in Asia to help expand exports of U.S. natural gas and work together to expand nuclear energy-related sales.
The aim appears to be to turn what could potentially be a major crisis over trade friction into a business opportunity for both sides.
Abe’s proposed public-private initiative is intended to create several hundred thousand jobs, the reports said Thursday, and involve $150 billion in new investment in U.S. infrastructure from Japanese government and private sources over the next decade.
South Korea 🇰🇷 thought a $25 Billion dollar 💵 deal for our LNG would do the trick. Our President told them hell no.
http://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/2017/06/30/trump-praises-25b-lng-deal-between-cheniere-and-south-korea.html
From the article linked above:
“I was gratified to learn about the new investments South Korean companies are making in the United States. This month Cheniere is sending its first shipment of American liquefied natural gas to South Korea in a deal worth more than $25 billion,” Trump said during a speech at the White House.
Our President sent out a tweet following the visit saying basically there is a lot more he expects:
Vietnam 🇻🇳 on the Prime Minister’s visit to the WH earlier this year agreed to purchase U.S. products from us to the tune of $15 Billion dollars 💵. A good first step but not enough.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-vietnam-trump/trump-hails-deals-worth-billions-with-vietnam-idUSKBN18R30C
From the article linked above:
U.S. President Donald Trump talked trade with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc during a White House visit on Wednesday and welcomed the signing of business deals worth billions of dollars and the jobs they would create.
The U.S. Commerce Department announced 13 new transactions with Vietnam worth $8 billion, including $3 billion worth of U.S.-produced content that would support more than 23,000 American jobs.
These include deals for General Electric Co (GE.N) worth $5.58 billion for power generation, aircraft engines and services, its largest-ever combined sale in Vietnam.
“They (Vietnam) just made a very large order in the United States – and we appreciate that – for many billions of dollars, which means jobs for the United States and great, great equipment for Vietnam,” Trump told reporters at the White House.
The Commerce Department estimate of the deals was considerably less than the $15 billion figure given by Phuc during a speech at the Heritage Foundation, adding that most of the total involved the import of U.S. equipment.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Flep….I think WP choked on this one because of the length and linkage involved.
LikeLiked by 5 people
WP is choking on a 3-liner of mine. Does WP have a fur ball?
LikeLiked by 7 people
😂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Time to give the WP hairball meds…PITA!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL…apparently. Just found it in the bin. 😦
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gee wiz, now it is only me sitting here all alone in the trash bin again. ‘nother flep-sized piece is keeping me here.
ok, it has distorted logic in it…;-)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jeans….couldn’t find a current thing for you in either of the bins. I did find an old comment from 10/24, but I doubt if that’s what you were referring to. 😦
LikeLike
Looks like backbone provider Level 3 had a sort of acquisition furball (just swallowed another company) so chunks of the US internet were down. El Reg has an article on it
(they’re FLAMING leftards, but good technically – why are geeks often SJWs??? ).
http://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/11/06/level3_comcast_outage/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes i was put under moderation by WSupress over the weekend for thanking one Treeper and saying God bless to another….for shame I will put me-self in the timeout corner🤣😂😆😎
LikeLike
Fur ball. That made my day.
Fle – Thanks for the work put into you piece. I don’t have a fur ball, but I did need to break it down to smaller pieces.
LikeLike
My brain choked too.
Not a bite-sized tidbit there Flep… 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
No problem Ad Rem! Had a feeling that was the case!
LikeLiked by 2 people
WP just put out their latest 4.9 Release Candidate last weekend….which means it’s still got a lot of rough edges and things to be debugged. I’ve noticed lots of little oddities going on in the back room…..paws still crossed.
https://wordpress.org/news/2017/10/wordpress-4-9-release-candidate/
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know why I think Trump does so well with foreign powers? Same reason he won the election here….Straight Talk…no frill, no BS, no open to interpretation crap. Its gotta be refreshing to our foreign colleagues as well.
LikeLiked by 11 people
A fine observation. He’s pretty much what-you-see-is-what-you-get in presentation. His general happy disposition somewhat covers, however, a will of iron. The mistake many make domestically and internationally is underestimating him.
So far this trip has shown he is respectful and treats other leaders as equals even though everyone knows in reality the U.S. world position is by far on a higher scale. It’s all a heavy game in which President Trump intends to come out on top but with the further outcome being that others will win also.
LikeLiked by 2 people
PDT is a breath of fresh air to these world leaders. (Just consider the worthless, mealy mouthed predecessor.) One meeting with Trump and they quickly realize that this is a leader that’s a joy to work with. All of the countries benefit, too. We are so blessed to have him at the helm. The next eight years get brighter and brighter everyday.
LikeLike
⭐️⭐️⭐️
LikeLiked by 4 people
You get them, Mr. Ross!
Facts and truths, pity they cannot handle the truth!
We ❤️ Our Wilburine!!
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 25 people
❤️❤️❤️ OUR President!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Thank you 🙏 Minnie because the fool below is wondering!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The level of ignorance in some is breathtaking.
Doofuses 😐
LikeLiked by 3 people
They’re watching Trump feed fish.
LikeLiked by 1 person
YSM: “President Trump is murdering the koi!”
The horror! The horror!
😜😂
LikeLike
Thanks. Quite an eye-opening article. When you consider this tenuous monarchy has avoided the fate of Iran’s Shah by bribing the religious leaders and granting them social control for decades, what this Prince is attempting is truly precarious. He’s going to need us to have his back.
LikeLiked by 3 people
PT sending a message?
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yep, listen up Mitch, Paul and others
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ahem.
This could also be considered a warning to those ‘milking’ our country for years.
Bet a few milkers whose surnames start with B, C and O are swallowing hard and sweating buckets.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Good pick up.
LikeLike
two scoops, please.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Seems like Japan 🇯🇵 got the message loud and clear!
LikeLiked by 13 people
This is also why they constantly try to pick at President TRUMP’s relationship with T-Rex, and Cohn, and CoS Kelley, and everyone you can name. They can’t stand the WINNING! 🙂 🙂 🙂
#DealWithIt
LikeLiked by 23 people
The personification of “steely-eyed” determination. 😀
LikeLiked by 24 people
⭐️⭐️⭐️
LikeLiked by 3 people
George S. Patton looks like he could be Donald Trump’s father. Both are WINNERS! Screw with them at your peril! Any questions?
LikeLike
Listen to this lazy, stupid reporter. She exists in a world in which professionalism, details, journalistic rigor, accuracy have absolutely no meaning. All that matters are buzzwords and peer-pressured talking points for her dumbed down audience.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Exactly.
“YOU MUST ASK THE ANTI-TRUMP QUESTION” came the orders from on high.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I was thumbing thru the general blog earlier this morning. A Treeper mentioned the Paradise Papers. He/she seemed concerned. The commenter put out an APB for SD to explain….welp here you go. Makes perfect sense to me.
LikeLiked by 7 people
it was me… I confess..
LikeLike
“President Donald Trump assembled a team of the sharpest, smartest and most patriotic U.S. economic insiders any administration has ever put together. These are, quite frankly “the killers” President Trump talked about during the campaign.” I watch every video of these guys speaking that I can. Everything else is just noise. The direction of the administration is most clearly spelled out in the words of the president himself, and those three individuals.
LikeLiked by 24 people
“Everything else is just noise.” Absolutely. My personal favorite is Mick Mulvaney. He masters the facts in a similar manner as Sec Ross but he talks so quickly you have to slow down his words to keep up. He addresses every single enemedia question with very specific numbers and the sources for the numbers so that they can’t be argued. It generally leaves them dumbfounded. They can’t argue the facts so they just …. don’t.
LikeLike
Never fear, Melania will never let them have Wilburine.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Good. Because if the treasonous press knows anything that’s good for them, they will BTFO. Melania will be nice about it. WE WON’T.
I would LOVE LOVE LOVE to get into a drag-out, knock-down fight with the sick traitorous presstitutes over this. We won’t just win – when we’re done, the press won’t have a leg to stand on about ethics ever again.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Entire chapter📖📚📖 with pictures plz!!!!!!😎
Love,
Your Editor😉😎💖
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gotta have props for “Wilburine and the Killers”! 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen!!! Can hardly wait for my advance copy 😎 LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL!! I jest I will pay full price for it😍😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Throw out the Globalists!
..and take their coats!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Just bit the fool’s head off. Wolverines indeed.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Okay, now I am laughing. When I first heard about this I was really, really angry. I like Wilbur Ross very much and appreciate so much what he is doing for the American people. I immediately got into my mother hen mode and was all ready to man the barricades in defense of Wilbur Ross.
Ha, ha. Like he needs my defense! Mr. Ross is one cool cucumber. Smart, sharp, resolute. He has this SO in hand. What a man!
LikeLiked by 22 people
⭐️⭐️⭐️
LikeLiked by 6 people
He is just precious-Yoda!
LikeLiked by 4 people
the President and HIS TEAM, are putting AMERICA FIRST, it’s those GLOBALIST RINOS AND COMMUNIST DEMORATS WHO WON’T AND DON’T.
and we SEE it with all their UNCONSTITUTIONAL LEGISLATION they have passed for over 5 DECADES THAT LINES THEIR POCKETS AND HURTS WE THE PEOPLE AND OUR NATION.
LikeLiked by 5 people
INVESTIGATE WHAT????………….sounds like Andrew Breitbart……… Im going back to sleep……….ZZZZZZZZZZzzzzzzzzzz
LikeLiked by 11 people
Notice she never answered but went on with her feeding points😁😂
LikeLike
I was wondering when the forces of darkness would target our Wilburine.
They’re really desperate to be making this stretch about his business interests.
Wilbur Ross was a registered Democrat for years, and the Dems considered him ‘theirs’.
So I’m sure it really pissed them off when Wilbur threw his full support behind our Lion.
The Left seems to try to punish anyone who leaves them, like Sheriff Clarke.
They are like Islamists in that way.
They shouldn’t be messing with our Wilburine.
I’ll bet he knows where a lot of skeletons are buried that the Dems would not want dug up.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Oh no…Wilbur went to the Russian Tea Room and spent $300 dollars! Time to impeach President Trump…He knew about the lunch and did not tell the Congress…Give me a break! Wilburine put all his cash in a trust to MAGA!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sec. Wilbur Ross seems like such a nice harmless guy….just avoid the sharp toothy side 🙂
LikeLiked by 10 people
Aw, c’mon Sundance – where are the usual wolverine photos!?
God bless and protect these fine, fine men.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Interview:
In response to bimbo interviewer asking Wolverine f there should be an investigation,
WHY should there be an investigation when there was nothing done improper or illegal?!!!!!
sheesh……….
LikeLiked by 8 people
Sec Ross clearly stated that the Govt Ethics committee has approved everything he’s done (in advance) and he hasn’t done anything that they haven’t approved. She wasn’t ready for that.
LikeLike
Great answers. Maybe I’m mistaken, but I think I saw this reporter ( or is she “reporteress” in her silly PC world) at BBC World News, reporting from Washington DC. Insufferable woman.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Americans are very fortunate to have brilliant, experienced and incredibly successful Wilbur working in the best interests of the USA, But, I suspect the vast majority of those he serves for no pay don’t even know his name or anything about what he does. The economically “informed” left and globalists certainly know who he is and what he is doing and they will attempt to ruin his reputation in an instant by nefarious smear jobs etc. as this article indicates.
It is regrettable to me that the only rewards that clever, honest Wilbur will receive from the Dems, the MSM, the globalists and millions of gullible Americans that believe every MSM smear job will not be gratitude but ingratitude, cruelty, ignorance, hate, anger and fabricated lies and smears. I just hope that the efforts and personal sacrifices of Wilbur, President Trump and other Cabinet members will, after 4 or 8 years, be very successful and leave a lasting legacy for the nation and be appreciated by enough Americans to have made it all worthwhile..
LikeLiked by 4 people
I can’t offer a long well worded reply on this matter, but I can say that my first reaction to reading the headline about his alleged collusion was calling “BS!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep, they need some of this (although I suspect they have 55 gallon barrels of it to deal with the swamp):
LikeLiked by 3 people
I saw this last night running on Fox’s ticker on the bottom. I could not believe what they were up to going after Ross for something so stupid. Fox is still running it today.
LikeLiked by 4 people
…aaaaaaaand Faux is stupid! Stupid is as stupid does….you can’t fix stupid….lalalalalalalala la la la la! Ole😎
LikeLike
😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Go to SDs twitter feed, T45 & First Lady Melania are on their way to SK…. 1st Lady looks beautiful as ALWAYS!! Stunning attire💖💖💖
LikeLike
They’re going after Wilburine hard I. Twitter etc. That’s how you know he’s doing a great job.
Im guessing team Clinton is behind the Paradise Papers but like the pee pre dossier it could be Never Trump just as easily.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I doubt Clinton or any of the globalists had anything to do with this.. but i have no doubt the left is exploiting it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haters going to hate. The fearful going to cower and doubt. The naysayers will be proven wrong time and time again.
The lions of this administration have not backed down one bit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If anything, each attempt to denigrate a member of the team makes our team stronger!
Have at it you dimwitted Fun Suckers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I LLLLLOOOOOOOVVEEEE ROSS. Maybe my favorite behind Trump and tied with Lighthizer. ❤
LikeLiked by 5 people
He is such a calm wolverine. He eviscerates every “journalist” and they seem to always beg for more.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good luck finding dirt on Wilbur Ross! He’s not from the pot smoking, cocaine generation of Barry Soetoro!
LikeLiked by 4 people
🎶🎵The Bubbleheaded bleach blond comes on at five…🎵🎶
Good Lord save us from these presstitutes….whata marooooooon!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Love that song!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
SO glad Wilbur Ross chooses to use his superpower for good!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Investigate what?” *stutter stutter stutter*
He sounds like an elderly Winnie the Poo. Wonder how his adversaries feel about being politely put in their places and schooled by such a mild-mannered man? ^_^
I couldn’t deal with these idiots. The members of the administration who are able to do so without resorting to sarcasm and snark in the first thirty seconds have my deepest admiration – just watching her makes me want to
*spit*
LikeLiked by 4 people
What a little Beast! ❤️❤️❤️ Wilburine!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sec Ross is my favourite, after President Trump of course. They don’t even acknowledge their intelligence deficit before (or during) commencing the questions which are actually ‘Dorothy Dixers’ to Sec Ross. Has any journalist asked him a question that he has not been able to respond with an accurate rebuttal or explainer?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I saw this earlier today and blew it off. Unfortunately, it does succeed in creating this drumbeat about the Trump Admn…corrupt, Russia, collusion, criminal..doesn’t matter if it is not true, 50% of the population believes it…it has a cumulative effect. Oh, and also that Trump is stupid…that’s pretty common for any Republican POTUS, stupid. So, I have been finding it discouraging, but I just tell myself, Trump’s a winner,,,it will all work out. So sad for the country, though.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t let the enemies of America get you down.
We all knew this was going to be a long hard uphill battle.
With people such as Wilbeur Ross. Zinke, Tillerson (yes I said Tillerson) Lighthizer and others working with President Trump to MAGA, as long as We the People stay committed and behind our President, we will succeed.
We will have good days and bad days. Right now as dark as you may think it is the DemonRats are destroying themselves. Slowly but surely, day by day our foothold grows stronger and we will continue the march forward to victory.
Stay positive as hard as it is. TWhen down remember you have friends here at CTH who can provide comfort and perspective and they will give you courage to keep pressing forward. Trust in President Trump, Sundance, Flep and a few others. They will see you through the dark times. Most Importantly they will be here for you to celebrate/enjoy the good times.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The Demonrats are destroying themselves”
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 😜
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just wish they could do it faster. We have MAGA that needs to be done.
LikeLike
Sundance, you are doing a good job with all of it. Keep on keeping on.
“In the era of explaining the complex it’s a planetary economic reset almost too massive and consequential to encapsulate in words.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
tazz2293 I am in Spalding Co., I see you are in Cobb.
LikeLike
Actually I am in Cherokee. Guess my IP shows as Cobb. Interesting. It’s nice to meet a fellow Georgian here at CTH
LikeLike
RE: Tweet “….Saudi Arabia detains some of the Kingdom’s most prominent businessmen and politicians in an anti-corruption probe….” THAT’S A GOOD THING!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have truth will travel reads the card of the man
An American Moses in a PC enslaved land
His fast draw on the corrupt Royalist Establishment heeds the calling wind
A Soldier for Americans is the man called Trump the Paladin
He unmasks the corrupt Royalist Establishment and its lackeys whenever he must
His own checkbook of silver is his badge of trust
There will be legends that American free men and women will sing
Of the man who crushes the corrupt Royalist Establishment, of the man called Trump the Paladin
Trump the Paladin, Trump the Paladin, where do you roam?
Trump the Paladin, Trump the Paladin, fighting to save the American home
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The international consortium of investigative journalists”. Didn’t they used to be called “The international silver string submarine band”?
LikeLike