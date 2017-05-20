President Trump Signs Historic Deal To Enhance Saudi Arabia’s Security and Expand Economic Partnership…

The primary elements of the historic arms side of the strategic agreement today is to position Saudi Arabia to enhance its own defense capability. Over time this will lessen the concern or need of U.S. military forces or deployment.
The United States will manufacture, sell, train and support over $110 billion in U.S. hardware to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (explained below). In return, the Saudi government has committed over $350 billion in additional bilateral trade imports and investments.
[U.S. Department of State] Today, in a significant expansion of the more than seven-decade long security relationship between the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the President and Secretary Tillerson attended a signing ceremony for almost $110 billion worth of defense capabilities to be conveyed via Foreign Military Sales Letters of Offer and Acceptance and a Memorandum of Intent to support Saudi Arabia’s defense needs.
This package of defense equipment and services supports the long-term security of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region in the face of malign Iranian influence and Iranian related threats. Additionally, it bolsters the Kingdom’s ability to provide for its own security and continue contributing to counterterrorism operations across the region, reducing the burden on U.S. military forces.
This package demonstrates the United States’ commitment to our partnership with Saudi Arabia, while also expanding opportunities for American companies in the region, potentially supporting tens of thousands of new jobs in the United States.
The intended sales fall broadly into five categories: border security and counterterrorism, maritime and coastal security, air force modernization, air and missile defense, and cybersecurity and communications upgrades. Included are offers of extensive training and support to strengthen our partnership and the Saudi armed forces.
Collectively, they present the opportunity to significantly augment the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s capabilities to help deter regional threats and enhance its ability to protect its borders and contribute to coalition counterterrorism operations.
♦Border Security and Counter Terrorism: Capabilities such as aerostats, tanks, artillery, counter-mortar radars, armored personnel carriers, helicopters, and associated training that will enable Saudi Arabia to secure its borders against terrorist and other threats.
♦Maritime and Coastal Security: Capabilities that will enable Saudi Arabia to defend freedom of navigation and to deter and defend against maritime attacks or incursions. Systems include Multi-Mission Surface Combatant ships, helicopters, patrol boats, and associated weapons systems.
♦Air Force Modernization: Systems, sustainment, and training that will enable Saudi Arabia to maintain airborne surveillance, secure its airspace, and provide close air support with improved precision targeting capabilities and processes. Systems include transport, light close air support, intelligence-gathering aircraft, and continuing support for its existing platforms.
♦Air and Missile Defense: Systems such as Patriot and THAAD that will help Saudi Arabia protect itself and the region from missile or other airborne attacks.
♦Cybersecurity and Communications: Equipment that will modernize Saudi Arabia’s command and control networks across its military to improve its overall cohesion and operational effectiveness. (State Dept. Link)
CNN are you covering any of this? Can’t bring myself to watch them to see.
I tuned in to CNN for about 3 seconds. They are just talking about impeachment. Disgusting.
It’s going to take them a long time to wipe the egg off their faces.
If they are, it will be to insult the President and his team
They are almost totally ignoring it, mainly covering their fabricated rumors on the domestic front. They frame the trip as his “attempt” to “reset” his presidency while his administration is in “chaos” at home. Bizarre; they now only comment, negatively, of course, on Trump, and ignore almost all other news. It is now virtually the anti-Trump network.
Makes the Libtard democrats, Uni-Party, Establishment elites, Mainstream- Media and Globalists seem very small, juvenile and petty by comparison.
So true, fangdog!
How is this playing in Iran? The mullahs must be pining for Obama…..
Iran has just triggered a Mideast ARMS WAR that will IMPOVERISH ITSELF.
They learned NOTHING from the Soviet Union confrontation of America in the 1980s.
WINNING.
ARMS RACE
Russia aided and abetted this Iranian folly with their foolish alliance with Syria’s Assad, leaving ISIS to fester until America stepped in to arm the Kurds and buck-up the Iraqis.
Arming the Mideast Oil-Producing Sunni Nations against the Iranian Shia will provide the funding for UNPARALLELED American R&D in Future-Generation Capabilities.
Russia learned NOTHING from their Soviet Union forebears, either.
Most of the terrorist attacks on America – incl 9/11 – have been by Sunnis. Saudi Arabia appears to have been behind 9-11, but that fact has been hidden from Americans. The 9/11 report’s hidden portions purportedly pointed a finger at KSA. If America is insistent upon siding so heavily with the Sunni, it appears to be because we want oil and gas pipelines to transverse Syria and Turkey to Europe in order to weaken Russia, which has been encroaches upon by NATO. If the Russians think we’re trying to soften them up for an eventual first strike and invasion, that wouldn’t be entirely illogical. The forces that hated Orthodox Russia and instigated Bolshevik Revolution still -after having moved to the US – hate Russia and will risk WWIII to crush it.
What a momentous day and trip. Awesome.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This could only happen because of our President. The clintons took billions for SA for their pockets. Barry from Hawaii did everything he could to have the Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR, ISIS and the rest of Allah’s goats the supreme rulers of the region.
SA also realized that Jordan had taken in 2 million + Syrian refugees into their country. President al-Sissi drove the MB out of Egypt and the ME and destroyed all the Hamas tunnels into Israel so that they could live with less fear from Hamas. They didn’t have the money SA has. This investment is meant for their security as well
It also sends a clear message to Iran that they can stick that Barry agreement right up their asses! Another Treepe the song and dance was
the “Ardha,” traditional dance of peace after war. Saudis chanting: “We thank god things came that we had wished for.”
They cherish and celebrate our President as a God like figure.
Speculation:
President Trump leveraged the Saudi Arabia Arms Deal to get BOATLOADS of EVIDENCE on the Clinton-Obama-Deep State Cabal’s international RACKETEERING and ARMS-RUNNING operations.
BlackKnightRides they would have done it for nothing!
👍
See 6:52 post below for RECAP on President Trump’s Art of the Deal.
“This investment is meant for their security as well…”
In one fell swoop, President Trump secured future peace for the ME at lease to a great degree. Build up the military. Peace through strength.
“aAlso sends a clear message to Iran that they can stick that Barry agreement right up their asses!” Thanks for this. Ask I watched today’s events, I wondered what P45 was going to do about that little stinkin’ agreement. Now I know!
The Ardha dance — what an honor bestowed on Our President.
This deal was good for both sides. What a gift to SA. Given that the King is 81, I hope he lives many more years to see it come to fruition. Much was accomplished and President Trump will accomplish much more.
And Rand Paul is screeching about 9/11 and how we should be spending our money here. So purposefully – and sickeningly – obtuse.
Good grief. An important summit meeting with the largest Gulf state, with major deals to bring half a trillion dollars in trade TO US companies and the American Treasury, and Congress critters have the nerve to whine about spending priorities while they’ve been too lazy to pass a budget in over a decade? They’re completely useless.
Truly, this is critical. If he has gotten the Saudis on board with even half of what he has planned, that’s massive. S.A. has long been an incubator for the crazies, often with a nod and a wink from the authorities. Obviously wariness is called for, but if the Saudis are truly serious about combating militant ideology within the Muslim world, that is extraordinarily important long term. Believe it only when you actually see it, but we can always hope. And put the squeeze on them….
” the Saudis are truly serious about combating militant ideology within the Muslim world.”
Err…no. The Saudi Wahhabists are the main religious movers of “militant” Islam.
These arms are to counter Iran, nothing to do with combating anti-Western terrorism.
I like Rand Paul a lot-but….
Dogs bark-but the caravan passes on.
Yeah, how dare he remember that the princelings of Saudi Arabia funded an attack that killed 3,000 on American soil? Look, there may be tactical reasons to support this arms deal, but Rand Paul has every damned right to speak the truth. It wasn’t Iran (which held an election yesterday) that attacked us on 9-11.
The problem with all these nut jobs are the can only see as far a the end of the nose.
President Trump sees far beyond that. They really are small time thinkers. Still in the 20th Century. Out of touch. Out of tune. Going no where fast. Our President has left them in the dust.
The President has made more headway with the Saudis/Arab nations than Congress.
Ponder that.
America’s 10 second attention span strikes again.
Look up Wahhabism, it’s the dominant muslim sect in Saudi, it’s the other half of the ruling elite.
Hatred of the West is its defining characteristic, spread by the Wahhabist financing of madrasa all over the world.
Still, there’s a few bucks in it for Lockheed and the Saudis don’t get all the bells and whistles.
Our Doubting Thomas strikes again.
We’re moving into Month 5.
One week with a full Cabinet.
Trust in Trump.
Given the realities of the situation I suppose we have to play ball with KSA’s rulers. I’ll trust Trump but I don’t like them, their country, their values, how they treat people. Not exactly trustworthy. I wish we could just leave the Muslim world to their own dysfunctional devices, but not really possible at this point.
Why?
The ART of the DEAL with SAUDI ARABIA:
Saudi Arabia engages Mideast – and likely Muslim nations worldwide – to partner with America to acquire Defense Technology, train on its use for Integrated Multi-Layered Defense, and tap Advisors for Joint Combined-Arms Military Operations, BOTH investing in American Defense-Technology Production Capacity & Jobs, AND co-funding YUGE levels of America’s next-generation DARPA R&D.
• Saudis invest $110 Billion to buy American Defense Technology.
• Saudis invest $380 in America.
• America’s “Emerging” Mideast Sunni Allies with big Oil Money do the same.
Collectively, THEY then do the heavy lifting to secure the Mideast and neuter Iranian aggression, BOTH saving American lives AND avoiding American spending for Mideast defense:
• They create Syrian Safe Spaces to which the world’s Syrian Refugees return.
• They terminate ISIS.
• They terminate Hamas.
• They terminate Hezbollah.
• They terminate Yemeni Houthis.
They join America and the rest of the world to suffocate Iran economically until they give up on Offensive Ballistic Missiles and surrender Nuclear Arms Materiel and Production Capacity, BOTH restricting the Iranians’ Oil & Gas production & income, AND gaining a windfall profit from better pricing due to the restricted supply:
• Blacklisting them for financial transactions,
• Freezing their international assets,
• Shutting down international trade and shipping access,
• Restricting international travel, etc.
Do you understand STEALTH JIHAD? The Saudis are masters at it. They fund the building of most of the mosques in this country.
Does anyone know what the $240B worth of (assuming) non-arms trade is?
I am not excited about selling them weapons, but if it keeps our boys out of the region, it will be worth it.
Sundance, thank you so much for posting this. Since journalists today are no more than mentally challenged propagandists we would not learn of this anywhere else. Truly. Thank you.
This type of deal is what we knew would happen with a Donald Trump administration. Making America great again!
Wolverines!!!
We should not be selling them arms.
